Real Estate Transactions

Real estate transactions for Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Aug. 26-30.

Charleston

782 Rutledge Ave LLC sold Unit B, 782 Rutledge Ave. to Scott A. Bates and Stephen J. Brittingham Jr. for $475,000.

Mary Ann G. Lutz sold 177 St. Philip St., Tully Alley to Southern Integrity Investments LLC for $560,000.

David J. and Kerry B. Parsons sold Unit 17, 85 Cumberland St., Market's Gate to Hans Eric Goran and Anna-Lena Nyberg for $435,000.

Meredith L. and Elbridge S. Gale sold 153 Tradd St., Broad Street Townhouses to Susan Mary Arciero and Eric Raymond Frizzell for $1.1 million.

Emily Palmer Huff sold 178 Sans Souci St. to Cynthia M. and Michael W. Whitby for $435,000.

JKQ Real Estate LLC sold 23 Broad St. to Donald W. and Nancy Devine for $530,000.

W. Thomas Rutledge Jr. sold 23 Rutledge Ave. to Thomas S. Clarke for $635,000.

Aneshia Seabrook sold 26 Charlotte St. to Oz Investments LLC for $797,000.

Michelle J. Weil sold 3 Maverick St., Wagener Terrace to 2019SC-02 LLC for $300,000.

David C. Uecke and Colleen Geis sold 30 Gordon St., Wagener Terrace to Elizabeth Foy Nicholson and Rory Crean Wojcik for $400,000.

Jason P. and Elizabeth G. Ryan sold 45 Ashe St. to John Matthew Marshall for $505,000.

Kenneth C. Boone sold 5 Glenwood Ave., Hampton Park Terrace to Beth Matheson for $710,000.

William Bailey Bolen sold 555 Huger St., Hampton Park Terrace to Richard S. Braddock Jr. and Jill I. Braddock for $805,000.

Jennings Lee Culver sold 69 Vanderhorst St. to Joseph A. Garber and Allison B. Kidd for $702,000.

Dewees Island

Fleming Partners sold 391 Pelican Flight Drive to William R. Sullivan Jr. and Carey B. Sullivan for $900,000.

Folly Beach

Stanley Lemeshow sold 117 Mariners Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet and Yacht Club to Sylvia S. Hodge for $400,000.

Eero and Ritva Heino sold 1662 East Ashley Ave. to Thomas Johnston Anderson Jr. and Kristy Anderson for $750,000.

Meredith A. Challoner sold 2 Woody Lane to Vah Properties LLC for $527,000.

Hilary K. and Lewis S. Josephs sold 321 West Hudson Ave. to Eric W. Fox for $312,500.

Hollywood

Robert E. and Carol D. Jerman sold 5201 Forest Oaks Drive, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Bryan K. and Jacqueline R. Kenworthy for $380,000.

Joseph A. and Joan A. Zaia sold 5213 Forest Oak Drive, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Carl R. and Lora S. Grantmeyer for $455,000.

Isle of Palms

Milton R. Acree Jr. and Tina J. Acree sold Unit RA 5804 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to Christine Elizabeth White for $310,000.

Irwin H. and Rita Liptz sold Unit 322D, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to Gemini Shipwatch LLC for $545,000.

Peter A. Jernigan sold Unit 116C, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to Henry Grady Crunk III for $520,000.

Maeve Pommerening sold Unit 206B, 1400 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean VI Oceanside Villas to Peter P. and Lorraine N. Kelly for $345,000.

David W. Somers III and Jennifer L. Somers sold 2 51st Ave., Wild Dunes to Mary Lamach for $3 million.

John M. Hurley and Priscilla P. Shumway sold 25 22nd Ave. to Port City Homes LLP for $525,000.

Palm Coast Living LLC sold 3 23rd Ave. to Vladimar Petorak Jr. and Maria Petorak for $2 million.

Kato Holdings LLC sold 3900 Palm Blvd. to Frederick Keith and Susan Loughridge Ward for $3.7 million.

James Island

Katie L. Watson sold 1049 Wellington Drive, Lawton Bluff to John C. and Kelly Lane Booker for $343,000.

Jesse and Mollie Goode sold 1062 Quail Drive, Lawton Bluff to Amber C. and Jahn Hultgren for $300,000.

Joshua D. and Elise N. Nissen sold 110 Oyster Point Row, Rivers Point to James Otis for $407,000.

Katherine M. Cole sold 1141 Landsdowne Drive to Brian D. Latour for $262,000.

Bienvenido M. Buencamino III and Jennifer B. Buencamino sold 1159 Wyndham Road to Randall J. Evans for $342,000.

Jared T. Wilson sold 1349 Hermitage Ave., Whitehouse Plantation to Shier McClure Morillo and John Edward Holliday Jr. for $266,000.

Amy T. Buckley sold 1458 Harborsun Drive, Wexford Sound to Andrew C. and Catherine S. O'Laughlin for $555,000.

Alan Stiley sold 1464 Swamp Fox Lane, Farmington at Jamestowne Village to Douangchanh and Kathy Sananikone for $325,000.

Nancy E. Vinson sold 1530 Patterson Ave., Bay Front to 1317 Penny Circle LLC for $252,000.

Merilyn Spell Lockwood sold 1590 Clark Sound Circle, Bayview Farms to Sue Stowers Morrow for $333,000.

Bryan A. and Julia A. West sold 2107 Wappoo Drive, Riverland Terrace to Sarah R. and Robert M. Stelling for $559,000.

Jeannette A. and Micheal C. Wells sold 2158 Terrabrook Lane to Bienvenido M. Buencamino III and Jennifer B. Buencamino for $415,000.

John McGraw Sullivan III and Whitney Austin Dunham Sullivan sold 416 Planters Trace Drive, Planters Trace at Seaside Plantation to Cartus Financial Corp. for $333,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. sold 416 Planters Trace Drive, Planters Trace at Seaside Plantation to Kelly Ann and Phillip J. Zunino for $333,000.

Douglas A. and Jessica L. White sold 681 Majestic Oak Drive, Majestic Oaks at Seaside Plantation to Ryan David Moore and Courtney Salis Rowley for $440,000.

Alban C. and Julie B. Richardson sold 770 Goodlet Circle, Stonebridge at Seaside Plantation to Matthew Lew for $376,000.

Daniel B. and Theresa M. McAnnar sold 800 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Fort Johnson Estates to Timothy A. Parker Jr. and Jane Wallace Parker for $415,000.

Clyde M. Brumfield sold 860 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Fort Johnson Estates to Joshua C. Eboch and Kendra L. Tidwell for $410,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 870 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Joseph Clay and Christina White Adams for $726,005.

Nicholas V. Kliossis sold 94 Plymouth Ave., Wappoo Hall to Donato R. Capodanno for $278,600.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 978 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Karen and Michael Kmetz for $565,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 986 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Tyler Derek and Lauren Jean Dulmage for $648,000.

Johns Island

James J. and Kathy M. Kreamer sold 1710 Sparkleberry Lane, The Garden at Whitney Lake to Marilyn Stoddard for $318,000.

Lynn D. Lewis sold 1148 Hammrick Lane, Summertrees to Anthony and Kathryn A. Palmisano for $265,000.

Tracy M. and Daniel J. Simoneau sold 1202 Krawcheck St., Swygerts Landing to Kari Lee Bradford for $380,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1581 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Justin and Alfia Reagan for $342,370.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1667 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Bruno and Valerie Ferrand for $365,880.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1707 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Marc Alan and Vickie L. Klatt for $313,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2021 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Joseph and Tracy Lee Ann Szymczak for $322,215.

Alexander V. Golovlev sold 2072 Chilhowee Road, Staffordshire to George Rivers and Caroline Vendrick for $259,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2190 Saint Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Alexandra Katelin-Jean Haase and Patrick Duke for $452,265.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2708 Harmony Lake Drive, Woodbury Park to Bishara and Kalarethia B. Benitez for $345,000.

Denny T. and Heather M. Sharp sold 2957 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Scott and Lori Blasingame for $410,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3288 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Drake P. Silliman and Wanda L. Hammerbeck for $519,342.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3425 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to James and Janelle Teeple for $335,785.

Landgravine LLC sold 3595 Wild Plum Road, Cottage Plantation to Ashleigh Dane for $280,000.

George A. Finley sold 3970 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Hopkinson Plantation to Louis Drake IV and Barbara Drake for $860,000.

TD Bank NA sold 4314 Daufuskie Place Court, Hope Plantation to Ion Ventures LLC for $764,500.

Brad V. and Marjorie B. Masteller sold 4359 Hope Plantation Drive, Hope Plantation to Brenda and Ronald W. Coker for $618,500.

Mary Ann Hilton sold 5065 Chisolm Road, Ravens Point Plantation to Beulah Mitchell for $542,500.

Sandra Anne Putnam and James Wright Pearce sold 594 River Road, Ferryfield to Kalarethia Braziel and Humberto Benitez for $375,000.

Southwind Home Builders LLC sold Santa Elena Way, The Commons at Fenwick Hall to Linda M. Meyer for $272,900.

Kiawah Island

Vangroup LLC sold 4364 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Carol and Dana Moreland for $647,500.

Robert M. and Sarah R. Stelling sold 15 Evenings Bend, Inlet Cove Club to Christopher G. and Gina H. Nelson for $605,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Reel Cast LLC sold Unit B, 703 Williamson Drive, Bay Tree to Temitope Leyimu for $272,500.

Francis and Maryellen Leahy sold Unit 402, 2412 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Bret P. Aton for $258,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3769 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Karen Michele Saldana for $513,110.

Donald W. and Verna M. Kee sold 1080 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park at Park West to Barry F. and Linda H. Hollandsworth for $385,000.

Edward R. Miller and Catherine H. Hawkins sold 1100 Dawn View Terrace, Parrish Village to Matthew Gaylord for $535,000.

Kevin F. and Cecilia A. Duris sold 1125 Lee Shore Lane, Harborgate Shores to A. Dale Harris Jr. for $330,000.

Stephanie Dianne Alexander Rehmann sold 1149 Dawn View Terrace, Parrish Village to Douglas W. Weeks for $500,000.

Christopher J. and Sheradan C. Pate sold 1165 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park at Park West to Ramsey S. Watson for $379,900.

William C. and Rhonda C. Gibbons sold 1286 Worthy Court, Ivy Hall to Christy R. and Robert D. York for $350,000.

Timothy W. and Cheryl Clements sold 1416 Wellesley Circle, Wellesley Place at Park West to Carla Kopyta and Robert Kopyta Jr. for $347,500.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1431 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Tyler D. and Jessie Marina Rehwoldt for $684,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1464 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Robert Brantley and Dana Suzanne Rushing for $629,990.

Carroll S. and Lisa C. Puckett sold 148 Palm Cove Way, Palm Cove at Dunes West to Sarah Lee King and Christopher Scott Farley for $355,000.

Jerry D. and Jerri M. Babson sold 1485 Longspur Drive, Oyster Point to Daniel C. Wertenberg for $585,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1510 Menhaden Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Rosa M. and Agostinho A. Antunes for $898,210.

Thomas P. Happe sold 1525 Oldenburg Drive, Pepper Plantation to Martin Guy and Jo-Ann Vorster for $350,000.

John G. and Stephanie K. Malone sold 1529 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Parker's Landing at Rivertowne Country Club to Kurt E. and Cheryl D. Keller for $888,525.

Kenneth I. and Amy R. Wagner sold 1533 Bourne Crossing, Carolina Park to John S. and Nancy Lee White for $560,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1554 Macoma Drive, Copahee View to Sean Hanratty and Ashley Cashon-Hanratty for $494,240.

Ethan M. and Eileen M. Linen sold 1555 Glen Erin Drive, Glenlake to Christina Allen for $437,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1585 Grey Marsh Road, Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Julie S. Boucher for $395,000.

Michael J. and Melissa C. Berridge sold 1601 Bowsprit Court, Carolina Park to Owen and Michelle Reilly for $649,999.

Edward J. and Kathleen A. Golka sold 175 Revetment Lane, Battery Pointe at Belle Hall Plantation to Patricia L. Turner for $576,250.

Francis J. and Kathleen P. Cornely sold 1868 Cherokee Rose Circle, Dunes West to Carina L. Wilson for $715,000.

Cline Construction LLC sold 1887 Bolden Drive, Carolina Park to Benjamin Carl Huston and Elizabeth M. McCormick for $1.1 million.

Alexander and Emily D. Kreitman sold 1923 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Sean and Julie Davis Cunningham for $392,500.

Gian Solomon sold 206 Cobblestone Way, Belle Hall Plantation to Melissa D. Kuskie for $373,000.

Victoria J. and Robert J. Waldron sold 2104 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Jordan A. and Kassandra W. Kellett for $508,000.

James S. and Gloria A. Norris sold 2114 Vasi Court, Raven's Run to David M. and Melissa S. Crosby for $900,000.

Daniel J. Moylan sold 2144 Andover Way, Arlington to Jennifer B. and Shaun P. Moylan for $300,000.

Satish Kumar Bapanapalli and Debamitra Dutta sold 2241 Salt Wind Way, Saltwood at Planter's Pointe to Bernard Lee and Kimberly Rae Brueggemann for $505,000.

Thomas C. and Kimberly B. Wills sold 2260 Beckenham Drive, Masonborough at Park West to Scott C. Kier for $1.4 million.

Jeffrey S. and Paula C. Valenti sold 2289 Beckenham Drive, Masonborough at Park West to Robert Daniel and Aytul Yesim Cremer for $855,000.

Barry A. and Anna Upbin sold 23 Edenton Road, I'On to Mark T. and Patricia Fritzinger for $1.3 million.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2404 Brackish Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to John F. and Merry E. Kauffeld for $392,965.

Roni and Kenneth Gearhart sold 259 Oak Point Landing Drive, The Enclave at Longpoint to Charles D. and Cherri Lynn Tunstall for $575,000.

Richard J. and Lori W. Bennett sold 2664 Daniels Pointe Blvd., Daniel's Pointe at Brickyard Plantation to Brian S. and Kristen B. Trammell for $757,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2666 Park West Blvd., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Christopher G. and Kelly A. Fieldings for $389,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2674 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square at Park West to Ronald W. and Donna J. Keane for $389,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2676 Park West Blvd., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Ronald Rabideau Jr. and Jennifer Rabideau for $419,000.

Matthew W. and Amber M. Weismiller sold 2712 Sarazen Drive, Pine Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Gregory J. and Kelly P. Eddy for $538,000.

Kimberly A. Beckett sold 2964 Emma Lane, The Village at Carol Oaks to Steven P. Gallant for $264,000.

Charles R. and Abigail S. Alsdurf sold 2985 Macauley Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to James S. and Gloria A. Norris for $655,000.

John Hunter Henderson sold 302 Bank St. to Stephan D. and Charlotte G. Zacharkiw for $1.1 million.

Brian and Candace L. Kase sold 3041 Park West Blvd., Mansfield at Park West to Jacklyn Ann and Michael Joseph Frappier for $305,000.

Andrew B. Wadsworth sold 312 Venning St. to Kittrell II Construction LLC for $950,000.

Robert and Christy York sold 3217 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Angela T. Marcone and Teresa T. Shelton for $325,000.

William W. Brickell Jr. and Cynthia C. Brickell sold 361 Anchor Circle, Hidden Cove to Francis J. Cornely III and Kathleen P. Cornely for $750,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3612 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Scott and Manon Mosher for $548,500.

Wyatt and Wenche Fox sold 368 5th Ave., Remley's Point to 368 Fifth Avenue LLC for $652,500.

Lawrence A. Dodds Jr. and William J. Hennessy Jr. sold 3709 River Station Court, Darrell Creek to Mark B. and Lisa T. Hartman for $355,000.

Owen and Michelle Reilly sold 3712 Bagley Drive, The Preston at Park West to Christopher R. Andrews for $350,000.

Weston and Jacyln Mallon sold 3731 Copahee Sound Drive, Copahee Landing to Thomas A. and Kimberly A. Beckett for $403,000.

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. sold 400 Tidal Reef Circle, Grassy Creek to Kaylan Battles for $525,000.

Diane Carol Garrity sold 4013 Harleston Green Lane, Harleston Green at Charleston National Country Club to Lindsey and James Gaylord for $366,500.

Lucy N. Lytle sold 549 Pritchards Point Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to William R. and Mary Louise White for $465,000.

Johnross R. and Brandy M.H. Wendler sold 580 Oak Park Drive, Oak Park to Kenneth Cheston and Roni Lynn Gearhart for $413,000.

Sharon A. Moore sold 733 Ralston Court, Bay Tree to Stuart Edward Wingard and English Ann Burton for $280,000.

Stephen J. and Rebecca E. Wilson sold 739 Spark St., Hobcaw to William W. Heath and James D. Walker for $355,000.

JWB Holdings LLC sold 904 Old Georgetown Road to Claussen Investments LLC for $760,000.

North Charleston

Palmetto Railways sold 1255 9th St. to Carver Realty SC LLC for $.1 million.

SM Charleston LLC sold 1514 Cuyler Lane, Mixson to Rachel Buckman for $275,000.

Ahyo Holdings LLC sold 4504 Oakwood Ave. to Sarah Elizabeth and Tyler Patrick Kratzer for $398,785.

SM Charleston LLC sold 4619 Holmes Ave., Mixson to Natalie Kristine Sellers for $279,900.

SM Charleston LLC sold 4623 Holmes Ave., Mixson to Tyler Brent Nichols and Stephanie Hartel for $274,900.

John G. and Michelle K. Lackey sold 4903 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Thomas M. Johnson and Sara Paige Gagnier for $359,000.

Seventy Five Assoc. LLC sold 9209 University Blvd., Ashley Phosphate Office Park to Sandlapper One Assoc. LLC for $393,300.

Ravenel

Anchor Line Properties LLC sold 5904 Savannah Highway to Norristown Holdings LLC for $529,000.

Seabrook Island

Timothy H. and Vickie H. Bibee sold 2781 Hidden Oak Drive, Live Oak Villas to Michael G. and Karen A. Reavis for $400,000.

Summerville

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 528 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Gabrielle Mack for $277,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 551 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Leonardo C. Garcia and Shirley A. Wunsch for $300,445.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 762 Mason St. to Steven George Sapp for $328,270.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Frances H. Randall sold 11 Charing Cross Road, Parkshore to Cameron and Megan Baker for $640,000.

Evan W. and Lauren M. Brandon sold 1290 Winchester Drive, Sandhurst to Cynthia and Michael Black for $665,000.

Matthew Flandermeyer sold 1337 5th Ave., Washington Park to Deborah H. Miller for $317,500.

Cathy L. Bailey sold 150 Cabrill Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Katie M. and Joshua M. Powell for $277,900.

Tamra L. Shattuck sold 1709 Mulmar St., Orange Grove Estates to Brittany Alise Paul for $264,000.

Jamie and Laura Falanga sold 1843 Wedgefield Road, West Ashley Plantation to Garrett Harrison Linderman for $255,000.

Paula Dobry sold 1885 Cornsilk Drive, Ricefield at Carolina Bay to Victoria V. Alston and Arnold Heyward Jr. for $345,000.

Robert R. and Michelle A. Anderson sold 1982 Gammon St., Carolina Bay to Michael J. and Sarah L. Williams for $375,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2006 Syreford Court, Hunt Club to Andrew E. and Courtney E. Wachtel for $490,000.

Paul B. and Judith Carberry sold 206 North Ainsdale Drive, Ainsdale at Shadowmoss Plantation to Darryl J. and Virginia K. Person for $362,000.

Rebecca P. Risher sold 2102 Deer Path Way, Canterbury Woods to Jason E. Buck for $259,999.

Marisa Antonino Chromchak sold 2135 Hunter Creek Drive, Hickory Hill Plantation to Deborah Chesser White for $310,000.

Ernest Keenum sold 2141 N. Dallerton Circle, Sylcope to Laura Nicole Vanadore and Jon Collin Debruhl for $318,000.

William Charles Koll IV sold 2237 S. Dallerton Circle, Sylcope to Matthew Camp for $292,500.

Amanda Curry sold 2305 Fidling Road, Ashleytowne Landing to Lee Edward Zink Jr. for $263,000.

Kum M. and Sun A. Yi sold 2825 Stonestown Drive, Carolina Bay to Jay Hun Yi and Farrah Hosseini for $406,000.

Centex Homes sold 2831 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Kristina R. and Steferly Mauger for $518,865.

Tony A. Ojeda sold 2868 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Stefanie Labash and Kyle Donald Ryan for $368,000.

James E. and Delores M. Roberts sold 2907 Limestone Blvd., Drayton on the Ashley to Elizabeth Axson and Scott Smith for $322,500.

Matthew R. and Linda M. Fawcett sold 3063 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Martha D. Stallings for $327,500.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3110 Riverine View, Magnolia Bluff to Schaeffer Ann McHenry and Dane Austin Grauer for $375,000.

Kevin P. Vincent sold 326 Geddes Ave., Geddes Hall to Megan Elizabeth and Willie T. Moore for $360,000.

Joseph and Tracy Szymczak sold 346 Grouse Park, The Landing at Grande Oaks to Jerome and Sherry Ikalowych for $300,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 368 Spindlewood Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Nathan John Foss for $286,300.

Johnnie D. Jerman sold 465 Blue Dragonfly Drive, Hamilton Grove at Bees Landing to Todd Robert and Tracey Lynn Lang for $283,000.

Nima A. Golchin sold 507 Carters Grove Road, Magnolia Lakes at Grande Oak Plantation to Ryan P. Meloy and Tyler Stoe for $285,000.

Stephen R. and Sidni V. Yelman sold 6 Skyeman Drive, Dunvegan to James Mealer and Joshua Courtney for $320,000.

Edmund M. Lafrance sold 904 Trent St., Melrose to Kyle Randall Neff and Jean Francis Miller for $300,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Aug. 26-30.

Charleston

Albert R. Heyward III sold 362 Beresford Woods Lane, Beresford Hall to Daniel and Claudia Driskell Blake for $980,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 529 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Tyler Devin and Ashley B. Heffernan for $509,900.

Daniel Island

Eric Neal Monroe sold 500 Bucksley Lane, 254 Seven Farms Drive to Merry and Paul Vespe for $287,000.

Annette E. Mumford sold 10 Grove Lane, Daniel Island Park at Grove Park to Mary Richelle Dunlin for $870,000.

Cline Construction LLC sold 540 Lesesne St., Daniel Island Park to Jason T. Presley for $1.1 million.

Columbia First Property LLC sold Unit 3A, 140 Fairbanks Oak Aly, Oaks at Rivers Edge to Stephen C. and Susan M. Stormzand for $675,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2601 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Tim F. and Christine H. Mason for $885,050.

Salvatore P. Luciano sold Unit 104, 135 Pier View St. to Richard P. and Charlotte M. Surmanek for $328,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 1608 Juliana St., Edgefield Park to Stephanie D. Alexander and Jeffrey S. Cluver for $898,766.

Goose Creek

Gene D. Shuping sold 224 Donatella Drive, Montague Plantation to Joseph Ford for $275,000.

Jacqueline R. Duchene sold 535 Brick Barn Lane, Brickhope Greens to Angela Brown for $250,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 121 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Rene Javier Bonano Flores and Jennifer Marie Rodriguez Lebron for $263,010.

Lennnar Corp. sold 116 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Brittany Ann and Tyler Zachary Delph for $296,280.

Mark Alan Hargreaves sold 109 South Warwick Trace, Hamlets to Heidi and Justin Aries Houze for $410,000.

Michael Durling sold 412 Brookfield Lane, Mulberry Park to Maria C. and Daniel J. Crawford for $274,900.

Robert Allen Fowler-Rusch sold 208 North Pembroke Drive, Crowfield to Isabella Camargos Mendes and Jerri T. Bueno for $325,000.

Hanahan

Daniel E. Estrada sold 1465 Coopers Hawk Drive, Tanner Plantation to Laura Alvarez for $321,000.

Kara C. Compton sold 37 Monte Sano Drive to Bryan and Stephanie Cundiff for $325,000.

Kelvin Lamon Funche sold 1456 Crossbill Trail, Tanner Plantation to Michael Charles and Tiffany H. Wilcome for $300,000.

Songer Construction Inc. sold 1520 Saint Stephens Way, Tanner Plantation to Matthew A. and Melissa Leann Teitsort for $345,000.

Ladson

Ahmad M. Qteifan sold 4011 Exploration Road, Hunters Bend to Vinicius Zuccolotto Luz and Ana Soares for $259,000.

Joseph Tyler Stromeyer sold 1106 Friartuck Trail, Hunters Bend to James Thomas Hayes and Elizabeth Jean Sena-Hayes for $282,000.

Leslie Heath sold 1078 Briar Rose Lane, Hunters Bend to Christopher Mehalek for $255,000.

Moncks Corner

Alice R. Folk sold 305 Sunny Springs Trail, Moss Grove Plantation to Tushar and Sneha Patel for $315,000.

Amy Richelle Osborne sold 246 Devonshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Charles L. and Rosemary Green for $263,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 136 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank to Curtis Lee Pinckney for $250,175.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 145 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Leon George Davis for $251,905.

Donnie L. Parker sold 1018 Striper Ave. to Reagan Lee Gunter for $284,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 151 Lakelyn Road, Cooper Estates to Mark Bradley Fields for $361,160.

Mark B. Fields sold 1342 Dennis Blvd., Fairlawn Barony to Lindsay S. Lapointe for $292,000.

Robert Whatley III sold 1501 Waterside Blvd. to Joe and Mary Ann Baker for $322,500.

William A. Mosny sold 1150 Old Highway 52, Gippy Plantation to Anneliese Stroud and Michael A. Parker for $445,000.

Summerville

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 325 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Jennifer and Nathan Wright for $391,100.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 410 Gray Bark Road, Nexton to Ashley and Michael Dangerfield for $340,955.

Belinda L. Baker sold 403 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Andre Cornelius Baldwin for $305,000.

Christopher Neal Miller sold 415 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Michael M. and Kristen S. Matteo for $318,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 212 Mercator Drive, Meridian to Kelly M. and Rory T. Furrows for $360,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 104 Nevil Court, Meridian to Irish Ann White for $300,000.

Eric L. Smith sold 360 South Port Drive, Weatherstone to John D. Wickham for $265,000.

Gladys Luckett sold 533 Carnes Crossing Blvd., Saint Thomas Park at Carnes Crossroads West to Timothy and Kristin Byars for $315,000.

Jennifer Lacey sold 541 Delafield Drive, Mason Park at Weatherstone to Karen E. and Ronald S. Rice for $262,000.

Julie A. Olejnicazk sold 328 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Nicholas and Krista Schlagenhaft for $295,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 538 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Salvatore Bellafiore and Pamela A. Truoccolo for $382,947.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 572 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Julia Theresa Cronin-Murphy and David Charles Murphy for $342,257.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 608 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Lee Ann Ryden for $344,623.

Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 107 Bella Vista Court, Cane Bay to Tamara and Daniell Pollock for $363,985.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 121 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Richard Lee and Elaine Chisolm for $268,535.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 109 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Stephen Dewitt and Angel Lee Smith for $290,135.

Leverette E. Pope III sold 396 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Brittany and Daniel Yarger for $301,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 125 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Juan C. Robles and Daisy Colon for $438,051.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 155 Hedera Court, Nexton to Dennis Arthur and Patricia Anne Forman for $436,240.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 459 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Brian P. and Abby B. Chamberlain for $267,715.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 402 Hidden Meadow Lane, Nexton to Danielle and Brian Dahn for $463,720.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 486 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Pascual G. Gonzalez for $285,115.

True Homes LLC sold 279 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Sara H. Nelson for $285,000.

True Homes LLC sold 376 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Hieu V. Nguyen and Mai K. Tang for $333,315.

Wando

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 418 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Tristaca and Joseph Cond for $535,440.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 416 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Cassandra Maria and Eric Andrew Mullins for $477,980.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Aug. 26-30

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 9820 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Ryan O. O'Grady and Sonja Krumholz for $278,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9824 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Deborah A. Shaw for $266,700.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9811 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Grant D. and Ana M. Harrison for $279,500.

Dirk P. Tudor sold 9630 Roseberry St., McKewn to Melinda M. and Nicholas Garrity for $278,500.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4811 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Kristina Charlotte Mullins and Albert Steve Tiburcio Julo for $385,860.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5168 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Nicholas Alan Gillin and Brittany Nicole Opperman Gillin for $315,385.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5162 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Kelvin Noel Rodriguez Torres and Yomaira Rodriguez Bobet for $323,255.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9702 Shortleaf Pine Drive, Coosaw Preserve to Nicholas R. and Katherine L. Murdock for $410,410.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9903 Pin Cherry Court, Coosaw Preserve to Holly Marie and James Samuel Shanahan for $358,060.

North Charleston

Brian Stanford Miller sold 8535 Marsh Overlook, Taylor Plantation to Damien E. and Edra Letorri Mitchell for $369,000.

Johanna A. Hurst sold 5509 Rowsham Place, Indigo Fields to Sonja T. and Stephen D. Lucas for $255,000.

Villas at Charleston Park LLC sold Unit 4401, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Michael J. Cook and Karen A. Shanshala for $287,000.

Ridgeville

Home-Net Inc. sold 570 Haven Road to Tanja and Gregory Veals for $365,000.

Joseph L. Barrett sold 2076 Briar Bend Road, Winterseat to Melissa and Charles L. McDaniel for $437,000.

Joshua Ryan Franett sold 156 Virginia Ave. to William Kevin and Kimberly A. Smith for $375,000.

Steven C. Farr sold 1011 Bridlewood Farms Parkway, Bridlewood Farms to Timothy S. and Annemarie B. Onderko for $273,000.

Summerville

Alvin T. Johnson Jr. sold 1100 South Main St. to Christine Ann Ferrell and Robert Martin Edwards for $389,000.

Brandon Lutes sold 192 Columns Road to Amber Y. and Robert S. Causey for $455,000.

Cory Cooper Comer sold 606 Calabash Court, Reminisce to William James and Chayla Chari Dozier for $295,975.

Cynthia S. Sikorski sold 111 History Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Amanda S. and Franklin M. Yaqo for $377,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 3049 Rampart Road, The Summit to Mark and Ginger R. Widener for $491,434.

Erika L. Harrington sold 176 Hickory Ridge Way to Jeffrey Parker Mitchell and Lencola Shavonne Brooks for $280,000.

Geoffrey P. Eastman sold 111 Lakeview Drive, Ashborough to Joshua and Emily Epling for $375,000.

Javita Anthony sold 5238 Stonewall Drive, Wescott Plantation to Taneicha Wright for $263,000.

Jennie Butler Moore sold 613 South Magnolia St. to Geoffrey and Chelcie M. Eastman for $305,000.

John W. Donehue sold 120 Parkwood Drive, Parkwood to Autumn and Bradley Shobe for $715,000.

Justin M. Lapointe sold 108 Torrey Pines Drive, Pine Forest Country Club to Alicia Creque-White for $309,500.

Kevin R. Grasse sold 5176 Birdie Lane, Wescott Plantation to Laurel Sutton for $331,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3013 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Thomas Young and Patricia Moses for $308,860.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3997 Aspera Drive, The Ponds to Sandra C. and Charles W. Groetsch for $390,590.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 2068 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Charles C. and Anna Marie D. Campbell for $329,530.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3065 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to David S. and Esther E. Goodcuff for $346,375.

Luanne G. Farish sold 114 Hutchinson Lane to Jennings F. and Jessica C. Smith for $575,000.

Mark A. Litterer sold 125 Royal Troon Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Teresita R. Rebello for $250,000.

Marshall Shane Breland sold 138 Carriage Ride Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Russell Lee and Amy Nicole Zamostny for $339,000.

Matthew Dean Johnson sold 129 Hickory Ridge Way rto Erica Perry for $299,000.

Michael L. Stone sold 603 Calabash Court, Reminisce to Janice S. McCart for $292,000.

NVR Inc. sold 109 Corvus St., The Ponds to Jon Paul Wellington for $429,570.

Olivia D. Coffin sold 122 Carriage Ride Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Dawn Marie and Darrell A. McCann for $287,000.

Randolph W. McGann Jr. sold 110 Moon Shadow Lane, Arbor Oaks to Elias A. and Alison Zani for $259,900.

Robert Stephen Causey II sold 1210 Out of Bounds Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Geoffrey and Leila K. Gall for $300,000.

Ronald L. Burkhart sold 407 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Charles M. Caldwell for $289,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 170 Rushes Row, Summers Corner to Marshall S. and Heather Breland for $405,000.

Thomas Michael Blank sold 1322 Wild Goose Trail, Drakesborough to Richard L. Hammond for $285,000.

William E. Coxe III sold 112 Delaney Circle, Ashborough East to Michael Howard Jones for $369,000.

Zachary D. Piper sold 5203 Stonewall Drive, Wescott Plantation to Michael J. Hartmann and Kerri-Ann Westbay for $294,000.