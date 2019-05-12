Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 11-15.
Awendaw
M and R Trust sold 5121 Angelica Circle to Peter M. and Emily N. George for $342,125.
Charleston
David A. Seifarth and Ana M. Stemple sold Unit B, 34 Montagu St. to Navjot Atwal and Rakesh Patel for $575,000.
3.5 Maranda Holmes LLC sold Unit A, 3-1/2 Maranda Holmes St. to Gottfried J. and Jennifer H. Bay for $549,000.
Gerhart and Grace L. Keller sold 116 Smith St. to Mark J. and Roxanna S. Bringardner for $405,000.
Karalee Nielsen sold 12 Killians St. to John R. Kenney for $615,000.
144 Bull Street Partners LLC sold 144 Bull St. to Kahala Partners LLC for $1.1 million.
179A Queen Street LLC sold 179 Queen St. to Cynthia B. and Steven C. Zimmerman for $920,000.
Joan White Woody sold 337 President St. to CarterD LLC for $500,000.
William R. and Sandra L Heifner sold 38 North Adgers Wharf to W. Douglas Foster for $1.5 million.
9 Bogard Street LLC sold 39 Bogard St. to Cornelius M. and Cynthia Dunn for $595,000.
Peter and Elena Tuerk sold 535 Rutledge Ave. to Porter L. Wiley for $595,000.
Summerville Retreat LLC sold 66 Poplar St. to Ryne L. and Chelsea E.B. Johnson for $690,000.
Paula Rozicki Roberts sold 84 1/3 King St. to Hillary S. Lamendola for $705,000.
Shaun P. Halsor sold 842 Rutledge Ave. to Jennifer R. Morris for $502,500.
Folly Beach
Charles F. and Debra M. Reedy sold Unit 406, 201 West Arctic Ave., Charleston Oceanfront Villas to Sonvic Enterprises LLC for $940,000.
Timothy M. and Susan A. Daly sold 316 West Cooper Ave. to Patrick Walter Rybas and Kristen Maria Dixon for $535,000.
Hollywood
Tamala L. Sullivan sold 6440 Saint Anthony Drive to Richard B. and Yolanda Huffhines for $365,000.
Isle of Palms
David J. and Dawne S. Hickton sold 1 Sandwedge Lane to Robert S. and Marilyn C. Curtis for $665,000.
Karen Richardson sold 10 Beachwood to Christian Chad Warpula for $1.9 million.
E. Willingham Smith III and Irene D. Smith sold 15 57th Ave. to Barry L. Bobrow for $1.2 million.
Ernest B. and Betsy F. Pruitt sold 206 Charleston Blvd. to Louis Raymond Strubeck Jr. and Katherine W. Strubeck for $2 million.
Generation Holdings LLC sold 302 Charleston Blvd. to Trisha H. Bennet for $1.7 million.
4101 IOP LLC sold 4101 Palm Blvd. to MM Sea Palace LLC for $2.6 million.
Pelican Ventures LLC sold 46 Morgan Cove Drive, Marina Place to GandJ Professional Building LLC for $1.2 million.
Herbert and Helena Garbarini sold 6 Frank Sottile Lane, Harbour Dunes to Cory M. and Racquel C. Hillis for $780,000
Joel M. and Angela Frydman sold 8 Sand Dune Lane to Amick Properties LLC for $2.3 million.
James Island
Jeremy and Jennifer Schwartz sold 1109 Mariner Drive to Jeffrey Slocum for $320,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 119 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to James Lee and Katrina Jane Castleberry for $529,517.
Dennis Jeffris and Rebecca Schmidt-Jeffris sold 121 Walnut Creek Road, Harrington Place at Grande Oaks Plantation to Jeffrey Rubin for $280,660.
Joshua K. and Owen T. Bayne sold 1727 Mohawk Ave., Laurel Park to William Denton Kerr and Brandy Lee Bates for $375,000.
Keith Vaughn sold 2007 Sol Legare Road to Robert W. and Leigh D. Taylor for $250,000.
David Charles Bishop sold 373 Stefan Drive to Megan A. Dlouhy for $289,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 478 Koger Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Ronald A. and Janine A. Sievers for $2.1 million.
Jason W. and Kristen H. Thompson sold 695 Sterling Drive, Clear View to Randall S. and Jean A. Houser for $384,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 808 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Linda Jean Fagundes for $353,040.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 810 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Peter J. Zavell for $350,315.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 946 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Eduardo A. and T. Fattima Rivas for $819,428.
Joseph McCord Tarrant sold 988 Anchor Road, Bayfield Manor to Troy M. and Clair L. Nave for $395,000.
Johns Island
Anthony S. and Emily E. Byers sold 1529 Maple Grove Drive, The Retreat at Johns Island to Elizabeth Marie Rivers and Kenneth Bradley Ross for $314,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1879 Halle Road, The Villages in St. Johns Woods to Kimberlyn Nicole and Vernon M. Davis for $377,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1985 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Pedro V. and Gabrielle Amarante for $370,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2022 Utsey St., Oakfield to Richard S. and Laurie Dorfman for $420,000.
Howard and Lynne Gartenhaus sold 2306 Turkey Hill Lane to Kevin C. Deaton for $443,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2760 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Bryan B. and Helen Savage for $416,913.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2764 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Virginia Michelle and Michael F. Swaney for $487,467.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3050 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Henry C. and Donna L. Hunt for $340,615.
Kiawah Island
Marhaba LLC sold 10 Sweetgrass Lane, Marsh Island Woods to Residential Holdings LLC and Zurts Solutions LLC for $1.2 million.
Kiawah River View Investors LLC sold 119 Bobcat Lane, Riverview to Andrew L. and Monica Gaines for $270,000.
Kiawah River View Investors LLC sold 151 Bobcat Lane, Riverview to Bradley D. and Laura L. Belt for $1.1 million.
Michael James and Anita Frady Pelt sold 192 Ryder Cup Court, Plantation Woods to Patrick Page for $1.4 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Richard W. and Christine Luesebrink sold 1066 Loyalist Lane, Snee Farm to Patrick Lawson and Whitney Gray Williams for $652,250.
Kevin L. Edenborough sold 1134 Ambling Way, Snee Farm to Christopher Edward Phillips and Stacy Lynn Wise for $350,000.
John E. Ptolemy and Debra L. Whitfield sold 1164 Ballyliffen Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Kenneth Wayne and Linda Mckinney for $440,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1189 Penderlee Court, The Oaks at Primus to Michael W. and Ashley L. Collier for $479,540.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1197 Penderlee Court, The Oaks at Primus to Kinsey Lynn Green and Alexander Christopher Seglem for $504,038.
Mathis Ferry Development LLC sold 1218 Clonmel Place, Mathis Ferry Court to Catalyst Builders Inc. for $405,000.
J. David Clark and Pamela R. Clark sold 1422 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to Amanda Bailey and Carol Crews for $324,000.
Kristen L. Lesesne sold 1473 Barbara St. to Christopher A. Lesesne for $391,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1572 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Monica Jean and Andrew Thomas Littlejohn for $739,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1707 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Mark I. and Mariam S. Kaldas for $691,840.
Lawrence G. Walsh Jr. sold 2017 South Smokerise Way to Alec Bleggi for $325,000.
Margaret N. Browne sold 2040 Middleburg Lane, Longpoint to Joseph E. and Erica D. Chiovarou for $527,000.
Frank and Claudia Strobing sold 2056 Promenade Court, Kingsbridge at Park West to Christine M. and David D. Cunningham for $315,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2256 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Michel B. Joseph Jr. and Amanda M. Joseph for $485,000.
Russell L. and Michelle R. Simonson sold 2504 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Jennifer Joraskie for $352,500.
Patricia M. and Russell A. Barkley sold 2720 Fountainhead Way, The Harbour to Mike E. and Karen A. Simons for $745,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3042 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Katherine Ames Pahys for $395,990.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3054 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Claire Carpenter Moyers for $454,085.
Stanley R. and Terri L. Van Ostran sold 3056 Riverwood Drive, March Cove to Mohamed Abouelella and Meriah Miksa for $596,500.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 3060 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Vincent Richard Vernacchio Jr. and Alisha Michelle Vernacchio for $461,558.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3069 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Steven Anthony and Janice Rama for $502,705.
Merrick Fisher and Samuel Robert McElrath sold 323 Old South Way, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Harvey and Aline Sattin for $395,000.
Eva C. Semmens sold 3371 Crowell Lane, Cotton Creek to David J. and Elizabeth D. Schley for $314,500.
Kimberley Lane Henderson sold 3492 Billings St., Madison to Susan White for $272,000.
Anthony L. and Autumn H. Wharmby sold 3630 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Lori Johnson for $453,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3924 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to John Bradford and Megan Maureen Price for $488,924.
Stephan David Zacharkiw sold 530 Klein St. to Jan-Maarten Mulder for $874,921.
Stephen O. and Julia A. Slattery sold 536 Country Place Road, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Sean D. and Katie M. McGinnis for $775,000.
Kevin J. and Stacey L. Ganley sold 595 Fishermans Bend, Hidden Cove to Andrew H. and Siena R. Gordon for $430,000.
Cameron F. and Dale R. Conway sold 75 Secession St., I'On to Paul Russell and Susan Womble for $1.4 million.
Eric Armantrout and Melody Asay sold 756 Atlantic St., Mt. Pleasant Heights to William J. and Lona P. Boice for $392,500.
Barbara B. and Randall M. Wolfe sold Unit 112, 1669 Marsh Harbor Lane, Tolers Cove to Josef and Deanna Bologna for $525,000.
North Charleston
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1177 Sumner Ave. to Scott M. Alford for $299,800.
Seabrook Island
Grady W. and Charlotte M. Willis sold 3041 Seabrook Island Road to Nathan L. and Gail A. Hibler for $710,000.
Ralph J. and Patricia A. Wick sold 508 Cobby Creek Lane, Tarpon Pond Cottages to Putman Hall LLC for $300,000.
Summerville
Total Properties LLC sold 709 East Thomas St. to RG Contractors LLC for $254,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 110 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Vicky Martin Phelps for $291,155.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 118 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Katie Karesh Benfield for $254,015.
Alex D. and Kathryn A. Paavel sold 1580 Pixley St., Cypress of Carolina Bay to Brian D. and Lynn Gottleib for $365,000.
Olga and Robert T. Haefele sold 1620 Indaba Way, Tidewater of Carolina Bay to Amy M. Fennell and Shirley L. Mitchell for $260,000.
Christopher C. and Lauren C. Bates sold 1655 Seabago Drive, Boltons Landing to Phyllis M. and David Ogle for $291,500.
Laura C. Cousar sold 1787 Winfield Way, Carolina Bay to Catharine Cousar Perkins for $300,000.
Karyn F. Ladson sold 1801 Greenmore Drive, South Pine Point to Joseph K. and Erika Penna for $279,900.
John W. Ticknor sold 1922 Treebark Drive, The Meadows at Westborough to Jonathan J. Vaden III and Erin Vaden for $269,900.
Alexander Vermillion sold 1955 Sandcroft Drive, Ashley Hall Plantation to Quentin K. Bork for $421,000.
A. Mark Johnston sold 208 Hampton Bluff Road, Autumn Chase to Elie Macaron Jr. and Kathleen Joseph Macaron for $272,000.
Centex Homes sold 2306 Watchtower Lane, Essex Village to Lillian Ruth Harper for $328,000.
Varn Family Investment Group LLC sold 2417 Savannah Highway, Cherokee Hall to Timberwolf SC LLC for $650,000.
Christopher R. and Meg B. Robb sold 2710 Clipper Bay Court, Carolina Bay to Meron Selassie for $500,000.
Centex Homes sold 2817 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Victoria S. and Donald A. Wirth for $587,140.
Centex Homes sold 2839 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Audra N. and Victor A. Burleson for $560,290.
Charles Young sold 3020 Shiloh Lane, Saltgrass of Carolina Bay to Marianne Steele for $350,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3132 Riverine View, Magnolia Bluff to Brandon W. and Rachael P. White for $407,574.
Angel R. and Erin M. Rojas sold 3149 Gallberry St., Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Joseph Wilmer Hodges IV and Ashley Carothers Hodges for $320,000.
Joseph W. Hodges IV sold 32 Heathwood Drive to Radha Patel for $285,000.
Larry L. and Virginia B. Garris sold 381 Arlington Drive, Stone Creek to Julio E. Saldana for $296,000.
Kathleen Panush sold 455 Parkdale Drive to Holley E. Hamden for $289,000.
Wewil Inc. sold 535 Stonecreek Drive to Jason Dorn and Katherine T. Peter for $327,500.
669 Saint Andrews Boulevard sold 669 Saint Andrews Blvd., Avondale to Dominion LLC for $385,000.
3545 Mary Ader Inc. sold 948 St. Andrews Blvd. to 948 St. Andrews LLC for $2.2 million.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 11-15.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 147 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to William T. Sherman and Richard Dean Mergo for $399,900.
Michael P. Ackerman sold 203 Carriage Hill Place, Nelliefield Plantation to Kurt Matthew and Danielle Medina Walters for $365,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 213 Brailsford St., Daniel Island Park to Charles James and Carolyn Daley for $575,000.
Dawn M. Wagner sold 1061 Barfield St., Center Park to Jennifer Lynn and Jason Andrew Francis for $615,000.
Julian Patrick Villegas sold 152 Etiwan Park St., Etiwan Park to Nick and Amy Bushyager for $532,000.
Timothy M. Gallagher sold Unit F305, 200 River Landing Drive to Mary T. and James E Cantwell for $410,000.
Barney R. Howard sold 161 King George St. to Adam Carlton and Elizabeth Elaine Schaaf for $265,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 106 Sumac Drive, Liberty Village to Chester Howard and Mildred Phyllis Johnson for $253,935.
Chad Womack sold 315 White Fox Lane, Foxborough to Rose Mary Hutchinson for $159,000.
David R. Lamberth sold 109 Marinella Drive, Montague Plantation to Kenneth Ray Newman for $269,990.
Robert Linden Reynolds Jr. sold 102 Sweet Olive Drive, Liberty Village to Brett A. and Hope Pagan for $265,000.
Ladson
Geraldine A. Anderson sold 1406 Dahoo Lane, Hunters Bend to Earnest Lee and Kenyetta Vereen Powell for $259,900.
Moncks Corner
DR Horton Inc. sold 805 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Paul G. and Amanda Bedinghaus for $266,700.
DR Horton Inc. sold 817 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to William R. Whisenant for $290,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 428 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Arthur Rogers III for $285,000.
Joseph M. Rollins sold 154 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank Plantation to Jonathan E. Kilmer for $300,000.
Joseph P. Fezza sold 441 Forsters Tern St., Cypress Ridge to Chelsea C. Stratton for $266,000.
Scott A. Bates sold 1305 Sheffield Court, Sterling Oaks to Michael Andrew Lockliear II for $265,000.
Susan Denton sold 1505 Churchill Road to Chad Daniel and Kimberly Taylor Moore for $278,000.
Todd R. Walker sold 144 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Randy Gabriel Rodriguez and Yomalis Nieves for $258,750.
Summerville
Joseph G. Dotson Jr. sold 127 Radtko Road, Cane Bay to John A. and Amanda L. Hayden for $357,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 560 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Julia B. and Charles Adam Hardin for $392,083.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 334 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Noreen D. Francis Cozzens for $432,065.
Michael S. Maxwell sold 107 Berkeley Farms Road to Latoya Strouder for $250,000.
Patrick John Pigott sold 616 Van Buren Drive, Saint Thomas Park to Stephen A. and Nicole M. Zableski for $354,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 339 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Larry A. and Charlotte S. Stacy for $448,515.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 162 Hedera Court, Nexton to Angie Katherine and George D. Argiriou for $449,615.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 402 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Shi Yong and Xing Lin for $494,665.
Stephen A. Zableski sold 157 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Bruce D. and Roxanna S. Seltzer for $258,500.
True Homes LLC sold 338 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Brittany J. Bodiford and Nicholas J. Kennedy for $259,900.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 11-15.
Ladson
Reginaldo Gomes Da Rocha sold 103 Sonia Drive, Jamison Terrace to Frank J. and Eleanor F. Reed for $267,000.
North Charleston
Deborah Abatantuno sold 8739 Alexandria Drive, Cedar Grove to Beverly Nesbitt aka Beverly Nesbit Evans for $355,000.
Jennifer L. Lowery sold 5413 Langston Park, Whitehall to Gabrielle M. Boggs and Valerie M. Bennett for $290,000.
Ridgeville
Joannah McGinnis sold 2002 Bridlewood Farms Parkway to Erin and Jesse Ryan Warnick for $279,000.
Summerville
Aaron S. Scott II sold 1012 Whitlow Blvd., Myers Mill to Roosevelt and Demetra Stevenson for $253,000.
Albert Von Kamp Gary III sold 131 Underwood Lane to John Edwin and Elizabeth Anderson Lanz for $900,000.
Angela Rachel Acosta sold 5017 Wartrace Court, River Birch to Steven J. and Kathleen A. Talamo for $372,000.
Arthur J. Shepard III sold 1701 Congressional Blvd., Pine Forest Country Club to Kylie M. and John A. Nydegger for $580,000.
Benjamin F. Woods III sold 603 Sleepy Hollow Court, Summerville Country Estates to Kevin S. and Kristin M. Burrill for $292,500.
Brandon W. White sold 301 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Christopher and Charlese McDonald for $385,000.
Choice Homes Group LLC sold 100 Duck Blind Court, Boykin Creek to Sue Allyn Hamilton for $330,000.
Christopher John Skidmore sold 124 Salt Meadow Lane, Blackberry Creek to Daniel J. Alonso for $270,000.
Craig A. Wishart sold 374 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Alyssa Wishart and Dante John Ursini for $365,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 120 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Richard A. and Lisa Bernarducci for $278,783.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 356 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Daniel P. and Nancy S. Meier for $449,756.
Jeffrey W. Phillips sold 215 Wilson Drive, Millwood to Jon L. and Roberta R. Etheridge for $259,900.
John B. Schiess sold 556 Pointe Of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Richard H. and Sandra L. Unger for $335,000.
Joseph J. Florencio sold 108 Duck Blind Court, Boykin Creek to Ronald and Roxanne Palenshus for $455,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2080 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Richard E. and Diana M. Davis for $337,350.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 232 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Sharon E. Walsh and Jessica A. Serrano for $338,165.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3033 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Anne M. Dombrowski for $360,740.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 121 Heart Pine Circle, The Ponds to Eric F. and Miranda A. Wilmoth for $381,450.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3108 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Stephen G. and Karen E. Dipinto for $402,495.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1162 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Betty F. and Michael H. Mattingly for $467,875.
Mark A. Allsbrook sold 104 Mateo Court, Crestwood to Christopher M. and Kathryn A. Brown for $320,000.
Maureen Durstein sold 133 Summer Trace Drive to Brian J. Kuhlman for $286,000.
Nei Global Relocation Co. sold 1719 Congressional Blvd., Pine Forest Country Club to Cory S. and Katherine Helmerson for $418,000.
NVR Inc. sold 359 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Julianne Biscardi for $334,705.
Shelley Harbison sold 200 Bellflower Drive, Daniels Orchard to D. Arlene and Donald Reich for $340,000.