Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 18-22.

Charleston

Kurt W. and Virginia M. Ehlers sold Unit F, 84 Bull St., Hutchet House to Layton L. Register for $572,000.

Jonathan Hart Industries LLC sold Unit C, 429 Race St. to Craig and Amanda Dennis for $450,000.

M. Andrew Fallis sold 1119 King St. to Marjorie M. Hanger for $470,000.

Lillie R. Williams sold 137 Saint Philip St. to DCR Opportunity Zone Partnership L.P. for $655,000.

2 Fields LLC sold 2 Fields Place to Analisa Lapietra and Evan Van Horn for $375,000.

Ralph R. Jordan II sold 30 Darlington Ave. to Adam Cantrell and Mary French for $750,000.

ZR Development LLC sold 41 America St. to Alan and Junko Soh for $550,000.

Middle Street Eat LLC sold 450 Meeting St. to Total Properties LLC and JandC Properties LLC for $580,000.

Grafton Inns Charleston LLC sold 5 Cumberland St. to Flyway LLC for $2 million.

A. Alexander and Susan S. Taylor sold 73 Rutledge Ave. to Robert K. and Jewel Holt Morris for $2.9 million.

Old Oak Properties LLC sold 76 Vanderhorst St. to Roy Lee Saunders Jr. and Pamela Campbell Saunders for $720,000.

Susie Mae Green sold 829 Rutledge Ave. to Brach Enterprises LLC for $330,000.

Edisto Island

James T. Tharp sold 1532 Creekwood Road to Jason E. Trefz for $475,000.

David C. and Kathleen M. Jones sold 4528 Carriage House Way, Poplar Grove to Doris L. and Harper R. Woods III for $750,000.

Folly Beach

Frederick J. Dudek sold 55 Mariners Cay Drive to Jason Street Holdings LLC for $277,500.

William A. and Sara M.P. Rafter sold 420 East Erie Ave. to Michael J. Babiarz Jr. and Rachel J. Herod for $780,000.

Charles H. Alexander sold 918 East Ashley Ave. to Eric W. and Kelly J. Metzger for $340,000.

Hollywood

JMH at Deerfield LLC sold 4976 Serene Lane to David S. and Tina M. Mahood for $300,000.

Isle of Palms

Bozzy 01 Rentals LLC sold 15 30th Ave. to Cassandra Eager for $798,500.

Hampton Arden Argoe sold 2906 Waterway Blvd. to Ailsa Foulke for $530,000.

Cameron G. Habbick sold 9 30th Ave. to 9 30th Avenue LLC for $500,000.

James Island

Aaron Heath sold 1017 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Megan Rae Cox for $358,000.

Hugh Rees-Jones and Lynn Rees-Jones sold 1041 Wellington Drive, Lawton Bluff to Shannon Elizabeth and Emily Marie Bruer for $262,000.

Matthew B. and Jill S. Whisnant sold 1048 Jamsie Cove Drive, Lawton Harbor at Lawton Bluff to Dennis J. White for $380,000.

David W. Abdo sold 1521 Folly Road, Signal Point to 1521 Folly LLC for $540,000.

David W. Abdo sold 1523 Folly Road, Signal Point to JHBS Folly LLC for $1.5 million.

W. Bernard West Jr. and Carolyn K. West sold 1730 Houghton Drive, Laurel Park to Stanyarne Reid for $260,000.

Sara Smallbeck sold 2012 Fleming Woods Road, Fleming Park to Thomas C. and Carrie L. Crawford for $431,000.

Sabra J. Mizzell sold 2028 Woodland Shores Road, Stono Shores to Sarah Pope and Nicholas Vincent Waszut for $259,900.

Chad A. Engle sold 2158 Golfview Drive, Riverland Golfview to Marion M. and Susan D. Jackson for $417,500.

Barbara E. Wagner and Stacia A. Cadmus sold 434 Greenbriar Lane, Country Club to Karen W. Fraser for $890,000.

Tyler J. and Robin R. Huff sold 559 Cecilia Cove Drive, Lawton Harbor to Yu Chen for $365,000.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 598 Saltgrass Pointe Drive, Saltgrass Pointe to Surinder Paul and Usha Singla for $429,990.

Heidi M. Sherwood sold 682 Oakfield Drive, Clearview to Talbert Gerald Turner and Leighann Roberts for $470,000.

L. Ruth Alison and Nina S. Darrow sold 705 Marlin Lane, Clearview to Emma and Joel M. Perlinger for $330,000.

Union Properties LLC sold 707 Fort Johnson Road, Lighthouse Point to Christopher and Anne McDaniel for $499,999.

Mark A. Madden sold 804 League St. to Gabriel Pilato for $300,000.

Kyle E. and Casey R. Weiss sold 914 Julia St. to Kelsey Savannah Pruitt for $326,699.

Johns Island

Patrick and Diana A. Mahoney sold 1102 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Dennis W. and Stephanie A. Burgart for $370,000.

Katie R. and Richard R. Runey sold 1508 Thoroughbred Blvd., Brownswood Farms to Lori R. and Kory C. Harm for $306,000.

Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1674 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Brandon Corey and Alison C. Lamonaca for $316,402.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1827 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Michael J. and Juliann Drennan for $550,040.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2041 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Matthew Thomas and Nicole Darak for $439,065.

Joseph B. Delarosa sold 2044 Chilhowee Road, Staffordshire to Eric A. and Alexander Nauffts for $265,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 3214 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Alison Rogers for $283,900.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 3235 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Marie and Anthony Joseph Crimi for $275,810.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 3240 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to William L. Erickson Jr. and Julia J. Erickson for $263,935.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3331 Great Egret Drive, St John's Lake to Pedro Augusto and Iris Mae Santiago Lima for $334,105.

Michael R. Roper sold 3884 Oakley Drive, Gift Plantation to Joel C. and Heather M. Childress for $572,000.

Normand J. Salo and Don Capodanno sold 4649 Chisolm Road, Ravenswood Plantation to Mabry Investment Holdings LLC for $800,000.

Kiawah Island

Michael R. McMahon sold 4406 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Carolyn Braudis and Brian Tillett for $331,500.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

John W. and Corinne L. Morgan sold Unit 433, 155 Wingo Way Tides to Charles F. Reedy III and Debra M. Reedy for $1.3 million.

Rebecca A. Benton sold Unit 407, 1188 Village Creek Lane, Village Creek to Alison Vance Line for $265,000.

Derek J. and Kimberlee A. Nash sold Unit 108, 1671 Marsh Harbor Lane, Toler's Cove to Randall M. and Barbara B. Wolfe for $730,000.

Meredith C. Regan sold Unit B, 1321 Cassidy Court, Remington Forest to Richard L. and Donna Marie Bagwell for $305,000.

Praveen K. Namburu and Udaya B. Kadaboyina sold 1191 Landau Lane, Carriage Hill Landing to Brynne Reid and Alexander McHale for $315,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1193 Penderlee Court, The Oaks at Primus to Mackenzie Rae and Bailey Elizabeth Benton for $509,640.

Joseph D. and Maryjane C. Halford sold 1246 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Michael Andrew and Marian Jean Sutton for $570,000.

The Children's Center Building at Carolina Park LLC sold 1251 Carolina Park to Ralston 10 LLC for $5.1 million.

Timm W. Gipe sold 1274 Chatfield St., Wakendaw Place to Andrew W. Rechtin for $330,000.

Fariborz M. Bahmani sold 1312 Country Lane, Sweetgrass to Neil M. and Mallory C. Mammele for $386,500.

Gilda E. Spiotta sold 1391 West Point Drive, West Point to Shirley A. Martin for $307,000.

Water Oak Land Holdings LLC sold 1401 Mataoka St., Water Oak to Matthew C. Hoskins and Leanne L. Radecki for $1.1 million.

Cary N. Bigelow sold 1401 Wellesley Circle, Wellesley Place at Park West to Andrew Ewing for $317,000.

Ryan P. and Abby C. Olson sold 1472 Harbor Gate Shores Blvd., Harborgate Shores to Elizabeth F. Serpa for $435,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1500 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Steven T. and Laura F. Browning for $830,000.

Jeremy R. Gillum sold 1517 Devol St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Tosha and Christopher Connors for $425,000.

Jason S. Stevens sold 1555 Fiddlers Marsh Drive to Russell S. Deherder and Rebecca Ann Benton for $500,000.

Logan M. and Kelly S. Hewitt sold 1605 Longview Road to Malcolm D. Glenn for $395,000.

Steven J. and Allen J. Aden sold 1630 Longview Road, Candlewood to Anthony R. and Lauren M. Lavecchia for $325,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1640 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to David Andrew and Lauren M. Burns for $738,800.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1648 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Jason S. and Jennifer S. Stevens for $743,325.

Glenda J. Young sold 1816 Chauncys Court, Park West to James Arthur Otte and Mary Conway-Otte for $315,000.

Hugo Cueni sold 1861 Palmetto Isle Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Richard M. Freeman and Cameron I. Gribben for $382,500.

Eric R. and Lisa H. Lehman sold 1941 Carolina Towne Court, Carolina Walk at Towne Centre to Frederick Vincent Knox Jr. and Linda Darnell Knox for $569,000.

Jonathan Brooks Davis sold 1945 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Tricia and Cameron Sowder for $385,000.

Roy W. and Sharon L. Montgomery sold 2028 Andover Way, Arlington at Park West to Ryan M. Sommers for $445,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2279 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Alexandra D. Boineau for $458,143.

Cathy W. Powell sold 2317 North Creek Drive, North Creek at the Pointe to Kelly S. and Logan M. Hewitt for $435,000.

William M. Buckner sold 2341 Chadbury Lane, Chadbury Village to Joseph Warren Elder Jr. for $355,500.

Katherine Rowland Peabody sold 24 Jamestown Road, The Crescent to Wesley Fox and Susan Drake Sellew for $1.4 million.

Stacey B. Siman-Williams sold 2456 Bergeron Way, High Marsh at Planters Pointe to Sidney Rismani for $342,000.

Ericka Stevens sold 250 Slipper Shell Court, Etiwan Pointe to Anthony Ferro III and Jessica Ferro for $351,000.

Karen L. Hays sold 2532 Rivertowne Parkway, Rivertowne to Patrick R. and Misty L. Ely for $497,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2592 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Brittany Nellis for $322,635.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2689 Arborcrest Court, Bridge Pointe to Gregory J. and Lisa J. Nonnenmann for $683,865.

Thomas P. and Kathryn R. Burns sold 280 Marsh Ibis Trail, Grassy Creek to Christopher and Kerri Hensley for $683,500.

Toney B. Mauney and Kevin B. Houghton sold 2816 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Kristi K. and Harold A. Munder for $649,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2892 Eddy Drive, Riverview to Robert and Lee Ann Malaussena for $373,640.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2894 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Frank D. Messina and Leslie A. Stevens-Messina for $385,115.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2927 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Christopher English and Jennifer Romano for $545,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3044 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Jeremy Arthur and Stephanie Posda Mclellan for $397,549.

Brian C. and Holly Wander sold 3139 Sonja Way, Marsh Walk at Park West to Michael W. and Rochelle N. Judd for $355,000.

Laurie Langford sold 3204 Pignatelli Crecent, Dunes West to Matthew J. and Caroline H. Novelli for $1.3 million.

Alison H. Albers sold 3221 Seaborn Drive, Ivy Hall to Derek M. Toth and Ericka L. Stevens for $357,400.

Dan Thompson sold 340 Mount Royall Drive, Longpoint to Anna J. and James C. Cockfield for $380,000.

Howard E. Edgerton Jr. sold 3484 Billings St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Richard and Mary Beth Ellis for $262,000.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3539 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Acc-Rent LLC for $499,900.

Sherry Michelle Cole-Bolton sold 3624 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Lisa Meerdink and Robert J. Witman for $370,000.

Last Chance Properties LLC sold 3682 Coastal Crab Road, Laurel Hill Farms to Edward M. Potter and Elisabeth Potter for $400,000.

Joshua A. and Sarah M. Bellamy sold 3700 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Christopher J. and Sherry Ebel for $482,000.

William A. and Jennifer L. Sutler sold 3723 Tip Lane, Beehive Plantation to Glenn Homer and Hariett Y. Ross for $449,000.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3740 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to David B. and Valerie C. Durden for $806,020.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3976 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Wayne and Jo B. Reece for $535,140.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 474 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Kenneth G. and Brenda G. McArver for $709,719.

Curtis C. and Janel L. Quinn sold 496 Rice Hope Drive, Longpoint to John Robert Ganz and Lindsey Jennings for $970,000.

Charles John Linski sold 720 Harbor Lane, Waterway Arms to RW Harbor LLC for $267,000.

Paul M. Carruthers Jr. and Kristy L. Halasy sold 728 Gate Post Drive, Old Village Landing to Daniel Edward and Lisa McElhaney Triplett for $755,000.

Grant W. Naylor sold 735 Olde Central Way, Olde Park to William James Dorminy Jr. for $2.7 million.

M.J. Properties of South Carolina LLC sold 840 Lowcountry Blvd. to 840 Low Country LLC for $2.7 million.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 950 Key Colony Court, Sullivan's Pointe to JEAB LLC for $639,990.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 954 Key Colony Court, Sullivan's Pointe to J. David and Graham C. Basto for $619,990.

North Charleston

HandH Constructors Inc. sold Unit 8, 7445 Cross Country Road, The Pines at Gahagan to Thomas W. and Marcia L. Sorge for $327,720.

Live Oak Property Assoc. LLC sold 1061 Everglades Drive to 89 Hobson LLC for $1.6 million.

Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1157 Leary St., Charleston Farms to Morris Triphon and Ambica M. Lowery for $289,900.

Otranto Acres LLC sold 2908 Otranto Road, Deer Park to MHSC Otranto Acres of North Charleston LLC for $1.9 million.

Palmetto Exchange Apartments LLC sold 3340 Shipley St. to Arid 3340 Shipley Investor L.P. for $42.6 million.

Betty P. White sold 3612 Montague Ave. to Naman Firestone LLC for $640,000.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 4433 Marblehead Lane to Brent David and Alyssa Ashley Russell for $319,000.

Bryan H. Cordell sold 4456 Hopes Circle, Hopes Pointe to Heather and Joshua Bartel for $415,000.

Heidi McGregor sold 4502 Holmes Ave. to Patrick A. and Kristina L. Beringer for $287,000.

Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 4980 Hyde Ave. to Ryan and Emily Olehausen for $278,000.

Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 5472 Thompson St., Charleston Farms to Laquanda M. Rainey and Antonio J. Coaxum for $299,800.

Jem Restaurant Group Two Inc. sold 5856 Rivers Ave. to 5856 Rivers Avenue Owner LLC for $1.8 million.

Russell H. Rademacher sold 8804 Tigershark Ave., University Park to Jose F. and Yuliana C. Serrano for $254,000.

Ravenel

SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4030 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Nancy H. and James Alan Bragonier for $381,000.

Fred McSwain Cox III sold 5732 Golden Rice Lane, Rice Hope to Emily J. and Jeffrey A. Day for $375,000.

Ernest F. Hollings sold 6130 Savannah Highway to Mappus Properties LLC for $275,000.

Seabrook Island

Beverly G. Wozniak sold 1120 Summer Wind Lane to Thomas W. Bunch II and Gwendolyn A. Bunch for $325,000.

John Miller sold 2924 Baywood Drive to Grady W. and Charlotte M. Willis for $710,000.

Conboy and Mannion Contracting Inc. sold Beachcomber Run to Luke and Harold O. Rosser II for $1.6 million.

Summerville

Joseph M. Pittas sold 163 Alpine Road, Wynfield Forest to Elizabeth and Donovan Murphy for $250,000.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

E.F. Medical LLC sold Unit 4, 2060 Charlie Hall Blvd. to S & W Medical LLC for $700,000.

Carolina Park Development LLC sold Unit 100C, 1941 Savage Road, Carolina Park to Lennar Carolinas LLC for $11.3 million.

Larsen C. and Zach Spinelli sold 10 Apollo Road, Carolina Terrace to Henry Cowardin West Jr. for $395,000.

Christian and Isabella Sullivan sold 105 Folly Road Blvd., The Crescent to Edward Y. Roper Jr. for $280,000.

Cynthia Joan Pond sold 12 Cavalier Ave., Farmfield to Jason W. and Cassie W. Storholt for $350,000.

Drew Moreland sold 1331 Winchester Drive, Sandhurst to Alexander Miller and Emily Whitman for $385,000.

High Cotton Development Group LLC sold 1341 Wallerton Ave., Washington Park to Timm Wesley Gipe for $255,000.

Lisa Kimberley Niemann sold 1627 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to William G. Mullinax and Kathryn H. Lucktenberg for $319,000.

James A. and Herbert Cobb sold 1639 McClain St., Wappoo Shores to Kelly M. and Casey D. Ferguson for $360,000.

Paul L. and Marilyn S. Stark sold 1736 Afton Ave., Northbridge Terrace to Justin and Katherine Vosburgh for $410,000.

Carla W. Little sold 223 Burnham Court, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to Kristopher D. and Taylor Miller for $325,000.

Centex Homes sold 2302 Watchtower Lane, Essex Village to Sesame Torina Frasier for $347,440.

Centex Homes sold 2304 Watchtower Lane, Essex Village to Deidre and Anthony Tarsio for $327,000.

Grant B. and Beverly J. Thompson sold 2442 Sylvan Shores Drive, Sylvan Shores to Manuela Staats for $352,500.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 252 Water Lotus Drive, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Susan Blellock for $257,415.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 305 Spindlewood Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Susan Jillson for $257,415.

Julie K. Lyle and Dennis V. Hendren sold 3120 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Michael Bivona for $327,500.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4109 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Jack B. Nichols for $272,261.

Christopher J. and Shannon H. Sioma sold 5051 Ammersee Court, Oakleaf in Village Green to Paul Thomas Gierlach and Katie Elizabeth Strange-Gierlach for $265,000.

John E. and Virginia F. Herrick sold 6 Broughton Road, The Crescent to Charles Robertson and Mary Waties Allen for $1.4 million.

Lori and Michael S. Burke sold 6 Mulroy Court, Dunvegan at Shadowmoss to Cory Randolph Brumbelow for $279,680.

Andrew S. and Carson B. Lucas sold 65 Avondale Ave., Avondale to Jesse Craig Dean for $510,500.

MI Properties LLC sold 840 Saint Andrews Blvd. to E & L Properties LLC for $2.8 million.

