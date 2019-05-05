Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Feb. 27-March 8.
Awendaw
Adam T. and Stacia J. Turk sold 2043 Welsh Pony Drive, Tupelo Plantation to Gareth James and Ashley Marie Davies for $423,000.
Thomas N. Brasselle Jr. and Susan C. Brasselle sold 6161 Caravelle Court, Romain Retreat to Janice M. and Lawrence E. Inguagiato III for $669,500.
Charleston
Porch Properties LLC sold Unit A, 132 Queen St. to Thomas Edward and Karen Beck Werth for $578,000.
Abigail C. O'Brien sold Unit A, 80 Tradd St. to William A. and Catherine J. Kerr for $2.3 million.
Emily Blakeslee Brock Barcel sold Unit 79, 173 Wentworth St. to Judith W. Aughtry for $575,000.
Marjorie E. Bottchcer sold Unit 710, 150 Bee St., Bee Street Lofts to Daniel J. Hoisington for $650,000.
Deborah O. and James R. Scott sold Unit 4A, 2 Laurens St., Anson House to A. Alexander and Susan S. Taylor for $1.9 million.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 218, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to A French Corsaire LLC for $1.1 million.
Sarah E. Hassell sold Unit 1B, 2 Laurens St., Anson House to CBJ Enterprises LLC for $1.5 million.
Gould Family LLC sold Unit D, 17 Princess St. to L. Patrick and Elizabeth H. Miller for $1.1 million.
David V. Whitt sold Unit TH15, 330 Concord St., Dockside to Michael W. and Christine H. Carper for $530,000.
Shaun K. Gibson sold 121 Cannon St. to William M. Armendariz for $485,000.
149 Line Street LLC sold 149 Line St. to Charleston Housing Company LLC for $507,000.
Barbara Pringle Claypoole sold 166 Wentworth St. to Gerald L. Smith and Sharon L. Kofmehl for $1.7 million.
Win Win Fast Property Solutions LLC sold 17 Clemson St., Riverside Park to Jay Francis Williamson for $616,000.
John Mays sold 184-3/4 Tradd St. to Mark J. Mischke Jr. and Allison L. Mischke for $790,000.
President Line LLC sold 194 President St. to Theodore Kelsay for $479,000.
TBLB LLC sold 2 Concord St. to Thomas C. and Alison P. Schneider for $7.3 million.
SKAAI LLC sold 28 Jasper St. to Jordan Neill Cox for $790,000.
Peters Real Estate LLC sold 3 Fields Place to Laverne Joseph South IV and Jared Taylor Bramblett for $425,000.
Bowe M. Pritchard sold 33 Lockwood Drive, The Harborage at Ashley Marina to Randall G. Wilkes for $340,000.
John-Paul Bradley II and Anna L. Bradley sold 35 Moultrie St. to Darren Harrison-Pines for $372,500.
Simons Street Development Partners LLC sold 4 Izzy Court to Jesse H. Lamar and Kimsey A. Cooper for $437,000.
Gerald L. Smith and Sharon L. Kofmehl sold 69 King St. to Lesterlee LLC for $2.5 million.
Gregg S. Dean sold 783 Rutledge Ave., Park View to Courtnay Thompson and Robert Jason Looney for $560,000.
William J. Lyday Jr. and Elizabeth M. Lyday sold 977 Ashley Ave., Riverside Park to Daniel C. and Morgan H. Paterson for $525,000.
Wilfred J. Steplight sold 98 Gordon St. to Kevin M. and Alexandra F. Ewoldt for $664,969.
Edisto Island
Jack Cales sold 8288 Shergould Lane to Hunter Weekes for $425,000.
Melody Lynn Fitzer sold 8723 Raccoon Island Road to Leroy C. Wiggins Jr. and Cheryl L. Wiggins for $423,000
Robbie W. Grffin sold 891 Flowers Lane, Crawford Place to Phyllis L. Fuqua for $345,000.
Folly Beach
PBJ Thompson LLC sold 220 East Mariners Cay, Mariner's Cay Racquet & Yacht Club to Sean Robert Fleming for $357,000.
John M. and Victoria S. Kammeyer sold 1508 East Ashley Ave. to Kurt Arnold Shogry Kammeyer and Anna Maria Abdalla Kammeyer for $900,000.
William Gered Lennon sold 21 East 13th St. to Complete Folly LLC for $498,915.
Margaret C. and Kevin D. Carter sold 520 East Ashley Ave. to Torchy Investments LLC for $619,000.
Hollywood
Janette Cannon sold 4714 Hard Scuffle Lane, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Hugh E. and Carol A. Masio McGuire for $301,665.
Isle of Palms
C.R. Bard Inc. sold 1312 Ocean Club, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Benjamin Hampton Phillips for $754,000.
William L. and Annette Y. Von Dohlen sold Unit 501C, 8000 Palmetto Drive, Summer House to Juliette Saad for $779,000.
Benido LLC sold Unit 4103, 9510 Palmetto Drive, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Michael P. and Linda M. Graf for $925,000.
Kitty Wake Partnership L.P. sold Unit 309C, 1400 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean at Oceanside Villas to RFG Enterprises LLC for $400,000.
Hasty Service Inc. sold Unit 138, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Bruce A. and Amy C. Vande Berg for $327,500.
Sen Real Estate Investments LLC sold 101 Grand Pavilion Blvd., Grand Pavilion at Wild Dunes to Hook Master Services LLC for $870,000.
Laura Lee Sherrill sold 11 49th Ave. to John S. Little Jr. and Marisa D. Little for $1.1 million.
Bernd P. and Ulrike Schewzyk sold 28 Beachwood West, Beachwood at Wild Dunes to Philip J. Brannigan Jr. for $1.4 million.
Robin S. Mitchell sold 3 Great Heron Court to Peter A. and Michele A. Vevon for $500,000.
Rodney H. Eldredge sold 36 25th Ave. to Adam Gerena for $536,000.
Russell H. Dreyer sold 43 Beach Club Villas Court to Bortolazzo Property Holdings LLC for $1.1 million.
Sen Real Estate Investments LLC sold 58 Grand Pavilion Blvd., Wild Dunes to Foundation Management LLC for $1.2 million.
Nancy Kae Childs sold 8 Twin Oaks Lane to Benjamin D. Belue for $552,000.
James Island
Jerry M. Mallonee Jr. and Susan J. Mallonee sold Unit E6, 1649 Folly Creek Way, Palmetto Pointe at Peas Island to William L. Frye for $670,000.
John R. and Dorothy F. McLain sold 1113 Quail Drive, Lawton Bluff to Brittany Lynn and Michael David Johnston Jr. for $262,500.
Colangelo Development LLC sold 1120 Seaside Lane, Seaside Park to Jeffrey and Taylor Chaffin for $290,000.
Bonum S. Wilson III and Jeannette H. Wilson sold 1142 Sea Eagle Watch, Seaside Estates to Amanda D. and Wesley D. Dudgeon for $838,000.
Lee A. and Katherine H. Keadle sold 1152 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Catherine Mildred Latorre for $360,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1605 Secessionville Road to Zachary L. and Robin W. Story for $475,000.
Ryan H. and Elizabeth P. Sigal sold 1743 McHenry Ave., Laurel Park to Hugh C. Lane III for $403,000.
2190 Saint James LLC sold 2190 Saint James Drive, Riverland Terrace to Jeffrey D. Bolen for $315,000.
Peter O. Lehman sold 2265 Woodland Shores Road, Stone Edge to Kim A. Wilson for $399,000.
Mary Catherine Dubois sold 28 Anderson Ave., Creek Point to Lisa M. and Seth S. Rhyne for $335,000.
Troy M. and Clair L. Nave sold 301 Stefan Drive, Riverland Place to Thomas Larrew and Hannah Turner for $295,000.
Bluebark Magnolia LLC sold 404 Martello Drive, Dogwood Park to Molly Moore and Brian Crouch for $365,000.
Dirk W. Bedford and Shelly J. Lee sold 667 Shortwood St., Marsh Point to Steven D. and Constance Yaccarino for $420,000.
Mary Elizabeth Fields Mote sold 737 Tallwood Road, Dellwood to Elizabeth and Owen Jackson for $380,000.
Robert W. and Leslie M. Hauxwell sold 773 Creekside Drive, Lighthouse Point to Paige A. Bowmaster for $375,500.
Richard and Mary C.A. Long sold 817 Duck Hawk Retreat, Parrot Creek to Robert and Jessica Ball for $485,000.
Stephen C. Webb sold 820 Mikell Drive, Stiles Point to William J. and Shelilah M. Perry for $388,950.
Howard M. and Kelli O. Ruckel sold 828 Joey Circle, Clear View to Amanda L. Coleman for $361,325.
Charles Lynn Bennett sold 847 Lebby St., Stiles Point to Stephen B. and Brittany B. Perry for $315,000.
Dorothy W. George sold 915 Paul Revere Court, Stiles Point to Jessica H. Derrick for $890,000.
Joan M. Clute Rugheimer sold 923 Portabella Lane, Bayview Farms to David Christopher and Natalie L. Duvall for $480,000.
Sean M. and Lindsey M. McCoy sold 967 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Sharon A. Gelinas for $351,500.
Johns Island
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1521 Star Flower Aly, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to William A. and Eva M. Williams for $387,800.
Anna C. and Teresa C. Hardwick sold 1575 Brunswick Ave., Fenwick Hills to Meredith L. Rourk and Braden Bright for $278,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1674 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. John's Crossing to WMMP LLC for $264,900.
Melissa and Brian Houle sold 1724 Bee Balm Road to Alexander L. Snyder for $285,000.
Richard G. and Shandy B. Watson sold 1953 Suzanne St., Cedar Spring to Leo N. Hall for $292,500.
BD LLC sold 1959 Jewel St., Cedar Spring to Chris Kessel for $295,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1981 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Christopher Goss and Yanina Tsenkina for $368,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1987 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Gary Christopher and Jennifer R. Smathers for $380,840.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1988 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Elsa Jane Inlow for $370,020.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2009 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to William Richard Sosa-Oliver and David Ryan Oliver for $348,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2045 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Brian Kenneth and Mary Katherine O'Connell for $426,240.
Edna D. and Robert W. Kane sold 2211 Shoreline Drive, Shoreline Farms to John Scott Sanders Jr. and Nicole Marie Calkins Sanders for $930,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2644 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Joshua and Jasmine C. Livesay for $471,979.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2709 Harmony Lake Drive, Woodbury Park to Christopher and Michael Kambos for $389,923.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2744 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Lauren Gail and Wendall D. Krahn for $495,544.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2752 Colonel Harrison Drive to Amanda Leigh Walling and Bonnie for $524,661.
Kevin and Kathryn Flint sold 2817 Pottinger Drive, The Cottages at Johns Island to Lucy Clinkscales for $255,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3041 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Susan Carol Fisch and Devang Parmar for $319,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3048 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Christy Daughtridge Galloway and Judy Drause Daughtridge for $332,875.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3442 Acron Drop Lane, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Martin K. and Claudia P. Rucker for $491,907.
Matthew S. Levitt sold 3481 Plow Ground Road to Daniel Wright for $275,000.
Ferrie G. Boyer sold 5762 Chisolm Road to Anne Caldwell Ramsey and Kendall Cordina for $350,000.
Kiawah Island
Kathryn S. Hoops sold 4914 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Point Villas to Andrew P. and Julie A. Beiger for $583,000.
Kiawah Home Development sold 431 Championship Court, Cassique Golf Cottages to Joseph F. Scibelli for $1.2 million.
Kiawah River View Investors LLC sold 117 Bobcat Lane, Riverview to Robert J. and Stacie J. Weil for $1.2 million.
James W. Rogerson sold 4106 Summer Duck Way, Night Heron to Robert and Carol L. Ray for $485,000.
Diane E. Conger sold 78 Wax Myrtle Court, Marsh Island Woods to Barbry E. and Charles J. McGann for $1.1 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
John E. and Susan L. Weaver sold 329 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Reed C. McMasters for $1.4 million.
Jenny L. Sain sold 1105 Dawn View Terrace to Hannah Shea and Glenn Leroy Werner for $477,000.
Brian W. and Kristin C. White sold 1121 North Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Tara Jane and Morgan Matthew Spencer for $322,500.
Eric D. and Nicole J. Rodland sold 1124 Bristol Terrace, Snee Farm to Holly M. Wagner and William B. Herlong for $500,000.
Susan Lee Miller sold 115 Civitas St., I'On to Marilyn A. Quethera for $777,000.
Jonathan Scott Ellington sold 1165 Sharpestown Court to Robin S. Mitchell for $685,000.
Jamie L. Witbeck sold 1174 Main Canal Drive, Harborgate Shores to Anna E. Shealy for $395,000.
Darren R. and Lora W. Prevatte sold 1197 Old Course Lane, Westchester at Charleston National to Cody B. and Emily R. Amerson for $347,500.
Scott and Jessica Hirshorn sold 123 Hibben St. to Ben Russell-Schlesinger and Nicole Russell-Schlesinger for $4.9 million.
Matthew and Sarah Williams sold 1235 Oak Hill Terrace to Kathleen A. Delong for $445,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1266 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Richard S. and Linda L. Felner for $601,945.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1278 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Brian W. and Kristin C. White for $573,675.
David K. Draper sold 135 Cape May Lane, River Watch to John C. Bigler for $321,000.
Richard S. and Linda L. Felner sold 136 Civitas St., I'On to Suzanne R. Howard for $680,000.
Rhonda High Kelly sold 1401 Tollison Path, Carolina Park to Mary E. Williams for $425,000.
John Belicka III and Leslie A. Belicka sold 1441 Scotts Creek Circle, Scott's Creek to Margaret Ward and Timothy Jon McClain for $715,000.
Annette Wallis sold 1451 Inland Creek Way, Oakhaven Plantation to Raymond G. Schaller for $275,000.
Adam M. and Kelley E. Deaton sold 1516 Anacostia Ave., Carolina Park to Kristi Scottaline for $525,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1531 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Tammy Rosalyn Dorociak for $1.3 million.
Margaret S. Reider sold 1536 Cypress Pointe Drive, Cypress Pointe at Dunes West to Irwin L. and Judith S. Paster for $347,500.
Barbara A. Moore sold 1541 Oakhurst Drive, Rivertown Country Club to Amy T. and George Henry Jarck for $412,500.
Igor M. and Maria A. Kogan sold 1549 Carolina Jasmine Road, Magnolia Woods at Seaside Farms to Kathleen A. Holland for $555,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1561 Banning St., Carolina Park to James Edward Lundin and Catherine A. Harrison for $490,000.
Adam S. and Sandra Brinkman sold 1584 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Margaret D. Allen for $842,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1625 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Rita C. Schmitt for $415,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1632 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Carol T. Gordon for $375,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1642 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Edward Patrick and Zorica Ingenito for $906,517.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1656 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Christopher M. and Laura E. Cataldo for $650,530.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1664 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Valerie Matyskiel and Arthur Snow for $627,330.
Mark K. and Elizabeth Barber sold 1676 Jorrington St., Berkleigh at Park West to Matthew P. and Tracy M. Chapdelaine for $395,000.
Bridge Creek LLC sold 1773 Canyon Oaks Drive, Wagener to JKP Awendaw LLC for $2.4 million.
SBC Home LLC sold 1848 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to Matthew W. and Elizabeth T. Wachter for $849,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2252 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to A and M Real Estate LLC for $486,240.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2268 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Karlye and Harris Cappelmann for $540,240.
Jeffrey S. and Barbara T. Wahl sold 2393 Darts Cove Way, Darts Pointe at Dunes West to Bryan T. and Andrea Pritchard for $685,000.
Christopher A. Hensley sold 240 Swallowtail Court, Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to William Bruce and Kathleen Marie Dovey for $467,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2638 Kingsfield St., Center Park at Cambridge Square to Ryan V. Smith for $354,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2640 Kingsfield St., Center Park at Cambridge Square to Thomas Zavada for $350,395.
Derrick D. and Christine D. Nixon sold 2763 Carolina Isle Drive, Carolina Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Michael J. Singleton for $393,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2789 Summertime Lane to Ronald G. and Elizabeth W. Thorne for $676,490.
Coleman Blvd LLC sold 280 West Coleman Blvd. to Northcutt Plaza LLC for $13.5 million.
Maisel Schmenk Family LLC and Matthew Beech sold 2808 Caitlins Way, Carol Oaks to Corey Cox for $331,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2867 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Raquel and Thomas W. Deschler Jr. for $630,126.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2884 River Vista Way, to Lyniel Dean Weaver and Joan Grier Weaver for $1.3 million.
Hope Middleton Wood sold 303 Morrison St. to Christopher Robert and Lindsey Loy Pangretic for $1.1 million.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3038 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Adrienne M. and Joseph Michael Massi for $412,490.
James and Jack Swinton sold 3056 Murduck Drive, Laurel Hill to Anish Kapoor for $275,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3508 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Adam Michael and Kelley Elizabeth Deaton for $711,820.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3604 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Matthew Asa and Michaela Nicole Lawrence for $542,745.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3608 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Michael Bentley and Sheila Johnson for $558,170.
Thomas V. Winkler sold 3628 Woodend Way, Carolina Park to Jonathan D. and Stephanie A. Wahl for $456,000.
Thomas Bohart sold 3636 Tower Drive, Whitehall Terrace to Gary Earl Marshall for $280,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3772 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Alyssa and Aaron Sales for $510,054.
Nancy N. Blume sold 3837 Colonel Vanderhorst Circle, Dunes West to William and Chalena McIlwain for $1.8 million.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3929 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Joseph and Tina M. Franc for $547,558.
Colleen J. and Ryan K. Mattocks sold 4013 Blackmoor St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Andrew J. and Lauren A. Lieberman for $570,000.
Randall J. and Lori S. Bartus sold 4144 Egrets Point Drive, Egrets Pointe at Charleston National Country Club to Richard D. and Jenna Lee Smith for $476,000.
Elizabeth C. and William A. Sterne sold 51 Joggling St., I'On to Rebecca Youle for $525,000.
Simmons Street Partners LLC sold 52 Montrose Road to Bradley D. and Julie M. Atkins for $480,000.
Barbara Christine Clark and Michal Clark Miller sold 521 Pelzer Drive, Millwood to John C. Clark for $453,333.
Jere Satterfield sold 556 Tea House Lane, The Courtyard in Belle Hall to Gregg Joseph and Wendy H. Mauro for $475,000.
Janet Hall Gallagher sold 568 Overseer Retreat, Molasses Creek Plantation to Robert V. and Kimberly A. Morrissey for $1.2 million.
John F. and Lynn L. Rivers sold 575 Flambeau Retreat to Emily H. Reams and Timothy P. Keogh for $780,000.
Margaret G. Strickland sold 61 On The Harbor Drive to Bridgett and Martin P. Paradise for $2.1 million.
James G. and Ann W. Calhoun sold 630 Pitt St. to James G. and Hazel Thomas Boyd for $2.5 million.
Robert J. and Mary K. McCarthy sold 659 Faulkner Drive, Alston Point to Alex Makaryan for $300,000.
Danica Sancic sold 714 Harbor Lane, Waterway Arms to James T. and Shirley Ann Corder for $285,000.
William R. and Terry C. Sellers sold 717 Harbor Lane, Waterway Arms to Uva Cav LLC for $336,000.
Benjamin A. Albrecht Jr. and Sheila R. Albrecht sold 912 McIver St., Saltgrass Pointe to Raymond A. and Melissa L. Farkouh for $1.1 million.
North Charleston
Robert J. and Margaret N. Ponder sold 4937 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Matthew W. and Phoebe C. Bickford for $350,000.
Martin A. and Donna L. Rose sold 4953 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to James Timothy and Patricia Golden Batey for $390,000.
Tommy A. Broach Jr. sold 1002 Hunter St., Edgewood to Hunter Street 1002 LLC for $250,000.
Glenn J. and Terri L. Pulaski sold 1164 Sherwood St. to Rachel Campbell and Joshua Thomas for $253,000.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1169 Leary St., Charleston Farms to Thang Nguyen for $290,000.
Diane Victoria Songer sold 1188 Sherwood St., Southern Pines to Karen Bates for $260,000.
Shipley Street Owner LLC sold 3300 Shipley St. to BREIT MF Shipley Street LLC for $44 million.
FM3 LLC sold 3689 Dorchester Road, Dorchester Terrace to Lucky Gate Properties LLC for $830,000.
Fox Valley Investment Partners LLC sold 4475 Leeds West Place to VP Charleston LLC for $6.9 million.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4523 Summey St. to Rachel Taft Bocchino and Michael Eugene Martinez for $299,990.
Adam Kunkel sold 4728 Marlboro Place, Palmetto Gardens to Sarah G. Osborn and Daniel L. Edwards for $250,000.
Myles Bennett Lee sold 5144 Conway St., Oak Park to Amy Jordan Weber for $259,000.
Meriah Jo Miksa sold 5151 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Steven Anthony Gene and Peri Hipps Sheppard for $324,000.
Elliott Built LLC sold 5481 Fowler Drive, Evanston Estates to Terry Elizabeth Cherry for $299,999.
Silverton Partners LLC sold 6491 Dorchester Road to 6491 Dorchester LLC for $965,000.
NBD LLC sold 6800 Rivers Ave. to Vijaya Withholding LP for $1.2 million.
Randal E. Evers sold 8158 Little Sydneys Way, Baker Plantation to Salvatore M. Cino for $275,000.
Ravenel
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4038 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Millard A. Nance for $410,000.
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 426 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Anthony Joseph and Carol Ann Gardy for $409,900.
Seabrook Island
Philip Anderson Talton and Gail Dawn Azain sold Unit 2052 Sterling Marsh Lane, Salt Marsh at Seabrook to William G. Thompson for $507,500.
Asher Kiawah Island LLC sold 270 Woodland Garden Lane to Richard E. Murphy for $2.3 million.
M. Sue Dostal and Mary Dostal McGee sold 451 Double Eagle Trace, Golf Shore Villas to Joseph and Jeanna Tyra for $262,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Cary A. and Dana M. Matheson sold 2014 Middle St. to Scott William Hirshorn for $2.6 million.
Newman Rentals LLC sold 2502 Ion Ave. to Patrick J. and Sarah H. Kearney for $1.8 million.
Summerville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 155 Alpine Road, Wynfield Forest to Ronald W. and Kimberly K. Jones for $270,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Michael E. and Karen A. Simmons sold Unit 40K, 107 River Breeze Drive, Waterway South to Kenneth Aluisio and Stephanie N. Allen for $250,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 112 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Jason Lezotte for $258,170.
Wesley M. and Kathryn M. Lyon sold 113 Tall Oak Ave., Ashley Forest to Shayne Estes for $432,000.
Anna C. and Madison T. Port sold 1142 Lining Court, Farmfield to John and Joan Hogan for $345,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 116 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Adam Lezotte for $272,415.
Quentin Bork sold 1207 Wimbee Drive, West Oak Forest to Andrew David Walker for $290,000.
Gregory W. and Tracie E. Mappus sold 1216 Bamboo Drive, Old Towne Acres to Andrew and Karilyn Casperson for $293,000.
John Wilson Poirier Jr. sold 1385 West Lenevar Drive to Robert Douglas Zetrouer for $310,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1424 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Danny Ray and Catherine Marie Garrison for $399,000.
Robert D. Zetrouer sold 1455 Salisbury St., Ashley Hall Manor to William E. Wilson Jr. and Catherine E. Forsberg Wilson for $300,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1472 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Derrick and Bailee Parr for $439,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1528 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Brittany E. and Jeffrey S. Beakes for $340,872.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1539 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Bonnie D. Hood for $317,629.
Kimberly A. Rayfield sold 1547 Gator Trak, Hunt Club to Sagar Ashwinbhai Barot for $366,000.
Lauren N. and Tyler Ziese sold 1575 Nautical Chart Drive, Bolton's Landing to Ronald A. and Karen M. Shaughnessy for $312,000.
Robert R. Porzio sold 159 Cabrill Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Gina L. McDowell for $285,000.
Winston T. and Janelle J. Cheatham sold 1618 Indaba Way, Tidewater of Carolina Bay to Judith A. Lockwood for $292,500.
Nevonna Homes LLC sold 1630 Wappoo Drive, Pinecrest to Joshua A. and Kimberly B. Mitchell for $266,000.
John S. and Stephanie Molster sold 17 Charlestowne Road, South Windermere to Ted Ashton Phillips III for $530,000.
Kathleen Varn and Chana Alvord sold 1763 Three Oaks Ave. to Jesse B. English and William T. Milton for $250,000.
David E. Martin sold 1836 Overdell Drive to Amanda Cave and Chad Donivan Beckmann for $302,500.
Jeremy and Michele Poulos sold 1882 Carolina Bay Drive, Creekside of Carolina Bay to Scott Douglas and Michelle Goss for $370,000.
Anna Dudley Senseney sold 1905 Ashley Hall Road, Ashley Hall Plantation to Sidney Earl and Tamara Delaney Cowan for $282,000.
Haley Cantey and Andrew Lawrence Aylor sold 1909 Chestnut Oak Lane, Dogwood Commons to David Kelley and Rachael Cayer for $285,000.
Jonathan R. and Malissa Kittrell sold 2323 Vanderbilt Drive, Drayton on the Ashley to Peter Johnston for $255,000.
Palmetto Home Investments LLC sold 256 Wappoo Road to Robert Joseph Marcum for $299,000.
Centex Homes sold 2821 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Terry W. and Mary M. Weathers for $534,750.
Michael J. and Jane Bonar sold 283 Confederate Circle, South Windermere to Philip Dugan and Kelly A. Lashley for $740,000.
Eric C. Brown sold 2938 Red Sky Drive, Bolton's Landing to Stephen C. and Julia H. Kathan for $350,000.
Leslie D. and Donald Rutledge sold 3 Formosa Drive, Wappoo Heights to Allison Fleischer Kinder for $828,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3123 Safe Harbor Way to Lindsay and Robert Ovens for $349,990.
William Ogle and Nicole Browning sold 3129 Gallberry St., Ricefield of Carolina Bay to John Thomas and Beverly Boldin Goodwin for $328,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3145 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Alexandra Lemley for $304,740.
Derrick T. and Bailee R. Parr sold 322 Grouse Park, The Landing at Grande Oaks to Enzo R. Simonetti and Leonarda Mikaulis for $290,000.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 348 Lantana Drive, Lantana to Jordan R. and Clare W. Behringer for $299,900.
Renbux LLC sold 3633 Savannah Highway to 3633 Savannah Hwy LLC for $890,000.
James P. and Leigh M. Shannon sold 4 Country Club Drive, The Country Club of Charleston to Frederick Renken for $7 million.
Phyllis L. Fuqua sold 410 Manorwood Lane, Magnolia Lakes to Jordan and David Langhan for $274,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4119 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Maria Elizabeth Zamudio Moreno for $255,610.
Pearl and Timothy Ascue sold 572 Savannah Highway to Levi Grantham LLC for $432,000.
Elizabeth M. and Jennifer R. Smathers sold 6 Sheridan Road, South Windermere to Andrew Scott and Carson Bennett Lucas for $650,500.
Angela L. Estrada sold 737 Bunkhouse Drive, The Ponderosa to Linda I. Pfaehler and Kathryn Wall for $262,500.
Steven R. and Brenda G. Corey sold 811 Bibury Court, Hunt Club to Beth M. Stone for $250,000.
First Assembly of God Inc. of Charleston SC sold 813 Bent Hickory Road, Mount Royall to James W. and Mary L. Brennan for $300,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 4-8.
Bonneau
Robert D. Steele sold 105 Sparrow St., Lake Moultrie Shores to Lisa Sites for $325,000.
Charleston
Adam Ross Taylor sold 1332 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Alan T. and Megan Neubauer for $268,900.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 330 Coki Amalie Court, Saint Thomas Preserve to Augustine Abiodun Olalere for $604,506.
Eric D'Angelo sold 507 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Pamela A. Cocol-Brown and Joshua E. Brown for $475,000.
Daniel Island
Linda A. Lynda sold 1146 Oak Overhang St., Smythe Park to Brett Kahn and Cassandra Marshall for $1.1 million.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1401 Tidal Mill Place Edgefield Park to Giampiero and Kathryn Diminich for $1.1 million.
Rolf G. Hille sold 1136 Oak Overhang St., Smythe Park to James Brooke Carter for $1 million.
Francis Barton Dyson sold 7879 Farr St., Center Park to Jimmy B. and Teresa S. Yates for $625,000.
Stephanie P. Dalton sold 116 Currier St., Godners Ferry Park to Linda Mary Lynch for $650,000.
Kenneth M. Scheriff sold Unit 402, 134 Fairbanks Oak Aly, Oaks at Riverside to William H. Burchette for $1.2 million.
Goose Creek
Jamie Little sold 120 Jillian Circle, Hamlets to David O. and Hazel J. Brown for $280,000.
Frank Buchanan sold 108 Ashley Hill Drive, Hamlets to Deborah A. and Michael R. Morris for $360,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 596 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Donna Lynn Lehmer for $262,410.
Charles E. Gorhan sold 141 Winding Rock Road, Crowfield to Emerson and Angela Beach for $289,000.
Jack L. Gershkowitz sold 148 Westover Drive, Hamlets to Erin Thompkins and James Ryan Conroy for $465,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 562 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to George Alan Fry and Sherry Ann Luffman for $314,550.
Kiah T. Taylor sold 104 Haleswood Circle to Greg A. and Christina R. Lassiter for $333,740.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 565 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Kristina R. and Anthony Roessle for $293,614.
Jeffery L. Varner sold 104 South Knightsbridge Court, Hamlets to Melissa Amber Waggoner for $295,000.
Melissa A. Waggoner sold 112 Preston Court, Bedford Chase to Michelle Lee and Jan Paul Moisa for $310,000.
Carol Hobbs Reineri sold 107 Waterbrook Drive, Mulberry Park to Richard Chris and Odessa W. Hayes for $255,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 542 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Vincent Michael and Bailey Wilder Crosby for $262,205.
Hanahan
Taylor Early Priester sold 1202 Starling Road, Eagle Landing to Amy Marie Saukas for $300,000.
Yun Hao Jiang Sun sold 930 Valley St., Gold Cup Springs to Courtney L. and Levi J. Kaczka for $268,000.
Scott R. Hairfield sold 21 Lombardi Lane to Stephen W. Holloway for $269,900.
Harold E. Baker sold 1218 Creek Stone Way, Tanner Plantation to William L. and Janice R. Truman for $290,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1382 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Cynthia R. Adams for $271,990.
Stephen E. Wojtuniak sold 2100 Clipstone Drive, Hunters Bend to David M. and Meagin Arrocha for $282,000.
Moncks Corner
DR Horton Inc. sold 333 Knawl Road, Spring Grove Gables to Cody J. and Kimberly Brower for $265,000.
Zachariah T. Herrmann sold 801 South Live Oak Drive to James A. and Betty Jonelle Green for $285,000.
Brittani A. Pavlik sold 313 Patrick Court, Land O’ Pines to Kelly and Bruce D. Pavlik for $275,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 567 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Laurel A. Halbritter for $347,000.
Sean M. Stanley sold 244 Topsaw Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Marceliano Nogoy and Merlinda V. Montemayor for $272,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 644 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to William G. and Lindsay A. Taylor for $275,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 226 Goshen Road, Spring Grove to Woody P. and Trinamae L. Nelson for $253,155.
Pinopolis
Brooke Jessup sold 1834 Pinopolis Road to Emily and Brian Whitfield for $460,000.
Summerville
DR Horton Inc. sold 206 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Daniel and Kiera Suber for $259,600.
Gary R. Freeland sold 207 Mendenhall St. to George W. and Judith A. Stephenson for $265,000.
True Homes LLC sold 325 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Jamaal Nelson and Shaniqua N. Lawrence for $346,410.
Vicki S. Wills sold 120 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Kiah T. and Charlene A. Taylor for $325,000.
Gabriel O. Ruiz sold 279 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Mark A. and Taneshia Bain for $300,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 301 Celestial Blvd., Meridian to Mary and Anthony Fiorillo for $299,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 140 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Marydhel and Daniel Reed for $459,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 406 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Patti D. Hughes for $374,540.
Mark Bennett sold 511 Rosings Drive, Carriage Lane to Timothy S. and Elaine D. Ross for $251,100.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 4-8.
Dorchester
Melissa R. Crisp sold 159 Thomas Kate Road to Ramon E. and Diane R. Healy for $757,500.
Roy B. Turner Jr. sold 213 Limestone Road to Stella R. and Larry J. Barnes for $330,000.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 4999 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Crushunda M. Oxford for $250,690.
North Charleston
Lisa C. Marr sold 5433 Falling Tide, Taylor Plantation to Olivia R. Morris and Andrew Price for $260,000.
Fabien M. Aime sold 1 Castleberry Court, Archdale to Kasey Elaine Owens and Alanna-Jean Huelar Keith for $283,000.
Garry Boyce sold 8679 Spring Chapel Lane, Whitehall to Marlene and Allen Zuelke for $274,900.
Larry Melvin sold 5400 Turning Tide, Taylor Plantation to Krysta and Adam Kunkel for $289,000.
Zachary Thomas Petersen sold 5405 Overland Trail, Taylor Plantation to Eric Dain Klender and Bitna Hwang for $277,000.
Summerville
843 Construction Design and Development LLC sold 108 East Richlands St. to Richard Joseph Herold and Brenda Kay Jacobs for $310,000.
Brenda Sue Montoy sold 202 Branch Creek Trail, Branch Creek Townhomes to Elise Joy Henderson for $250,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 72 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Jaana Clayton and Andre Oskam for $256,472.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1016 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Daniel Joseph Sullivan for $276,765.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1115 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Yuko and Robert K Brown for $282,370.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1131 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Nickie Jo and Hugh Jeffrey Clark for $305,630.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 173 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Shannon N. and Richard B. Spicer for $264,253.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 116 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Frank Raymond and Cathy L. Murdock for $285,798.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 113 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Ashley R. Balzano for $289,990.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 228 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Donelle Richard Scott for $329,815.
DR Horton Inc. sold 522 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Jay A. and Kayce Peltier for $329,990.
DR Horton Inc. sold 521 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Gary R. Hurley and Brenda J. Hurley for $307,000.
Doreene L. Durant sold 247 Bateaux Drive, The Ponds to Keith A. and Beverly J. Chapman for $269,000.
Erin Hiller sold 1014 South Main St. to Kelly E. and John W. Stanton for $470,000.
Frederick L. MacKinney sold 120 Tallow St., Shepard Place to David W. and Mary W. Binkley for $480,000.
Gary Hurley sold 109 La Costa Way, Pine Forest Country Club to Sydney Danielle and Richard Jason Anuskiewicz for $334,000.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 152 Shepard St. to Melissa Q. Cruse for $388,300.
James Powers Blalock Jr. sold 104 Indigo Court, Irongate to Thomas Lee and Robyn J. Racioppa for $253,000.
Joseph F. Downey sold 119 Musket Loop, The Ponds to James S. and Karen A. Moore for $285,000.
Joseph Luttrell sold 103 Murray Blvd., Farmdale to Helen M. and Eric J. Matsko for $445,000.
Justin M. Walsh sold 219 Blue Bonnet St., White Gables to Joseph Edward Rogers for $350,000.
Keith A. Jones sold 107 Stratford Drive, Kings Grant to Kenneth Edward Seay for $257,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 203 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Wayne Joseph and Ann Beddingfield Bubnis for $387,040.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 236 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Vincent and Rhonda M. D'Auria for $416,200.
Lisa Ann Spinelli sold 1022 Ariel Court, Ashborough to Robert W. and Joanne M. Beaumier for $325,000.
Noel David Mayfield II sold 326 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Bradley F. Mevers and Juliana Caroline Voyles Mevers for $259,000.
NVR Inc. sold 111 Starling St., The Ponds to John G. and Lisa Mae Williams for $332,275.
Thomas D. Russo sold 151 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to Elizabeth A. Camputaro for $340,000.