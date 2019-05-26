Real estate transactions for Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 25-29.
Charleston
Laura N. Reiman sold Unit M, 348 King St. to Stephen Stanley and Melissa Jean Thomas for $342,000.
Alan M. Tanenbaum sold Unit J, 99 Bull St. to Vanderking 99 LLC for $400,000.
Micah J. Mallace sold Unit G3, 118 Congress St., Mayflower Court to Pamela H. Shepp for $364,000.
Christopher T. and Kristen M. Beckham sold Unit D, 84 Bull St., Huchet House to Jonathan Green for $425,000.
Maybank Industries Group LLC sold Unit 322, 1 Cool Blow St. to Arnett Construction LLC for $521,000.
Kristoll LLC sold Unit 18C, 330 Concord St., Dockside to Peter F. and Linda Shelbourne for $680,000.
Virginia Dawson Lane and Elizabeth Dawson Hassell sold 10 Gillon St. to Bacchus and Books Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.4 million.
1063 Morrison Drive LLC sold 1063 Morrison Drive to Pearce Development LLC for $2 million.
Kevin G. Leprince sold 164 Maple St., Riverside Park to Peter M. and Caroline C. Starkman for $975,000.
Caroline C. and Peter M. Starkman sold 168 Maple St., Riverside Park to Janet H. Canter and Charles W. Canter Jr. for $849,900.
Abbey Hanf sold 17 Alberta Ave., Shoreview to Nicholas Lewis Ranko and Janine Kovach for $412,000.
Thaddeus S. and Heather A. Wilson sold 171 1/2 Wentworth St. to Judith K. Jorgensen and Heather Aven Wilson for $450,000.
Scott L. and Claudia Hartshorn sold 19 West St. to Gerald D. McManus and Kevin Andrew McManus for $485,000.
Christopher J. Desino and Brandon S. Osborne sold 27 Lamboll St. to Hillary S. Lamendola for $7 million.
Brett S. and Kimberly N. Turner sold 28 New St. to Richard T. and Holly S. Maclean for $1.8 million.
Teresa L. Thornton sold 436 1/2 Huger St. to Renuka Miriam George for $680,000.
215 OMR LLC sold 44 King St. to John H. Wynne for $3.6 million.
5 Fields LLC sold 5 Fields Place to Bryce and Nichole Wandrey for $433,000.
Akim Anastopoulo sold 50 Spring St. to 50 Spring LLC for $880,000.
Bruce R. Grindrod Jr. sold 97 Bogard St. to Curtis Miller and Elizabeth Blakely Little for $540,000.
Edisto Island
Carey J. and Margaret W. Hill sold 8511 Oyster Factory Road to Alison S. Davis for $585,000.
Folly Beach
Fifty 50 Development Co. LLC sold 85 West 2nd St., Water's Edge At Folly to Kimberlie Jean Jaeger and Bret Michael Graves for $537,500.
Hollywood
Carleen Ferguson sold 4427 Helen Black Road to Wayne R. and Cynthia S. Smith for $290,000.
Isle of Palms
Denita G. Harmon sold Unit G, 104 Palmetto Drive, The Port O'Call to Nl Property LLC for $271,000.
Avalon IOP LLC sold Unit B, 103 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to East West LLC for $489,000.
Casey J. and Rachel C. Glowacki sold 1 Live Oak Drive to Hollis Properties LLC M for $1.2 million.
Lisa I. Long sold 13 57th Ave. to Easton Investments LLC for $1.9 million.
Brent R. and Christi M. Butler sold 13 Twin Oaks Lane to Douglas A. and Mary E. Headman for $665,000.
Klug Development Group LLC sold 2305 Palm Blvd. to Patrick Romain for $2.4 million.
Tonya B. Wooddy sold 290 Forest Trail to Earl D. Hewlette for $1.1 million.
Palms LLC sold 5 Sand Dune Lane to Alan T. Burrell for $2.5 million.
James Island
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 113 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to Ann E. and Michael S. Lecholop for $554,248.
John Charles Kennington Jr. sold 1151 Bright Court to Jerel Michael and Natalie R. Carn for $535,000.
David Turisk sold 1201 Midvale Ave., South Riverview to Southern Exposure Holdings LLC for $300,000.
Sandra G. Mathena and Sharon A. Davis sold 1257 Julian Clark Road, Clarks Point to Homebuyers SC LLC for $255,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 129 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to Nicholas Gerard and Amanda Grayson Dixon for $408,750.
Ralph M. Hendricks Jr. and Jennifer W. Hendricks. sold 150 Stono Drive, West Riverland Terrace to David Medlock and Angela McInnis Wertz for $759,423.
William Lomax Treadway III sold 1519 Westway Drive to Gabrielle Hart and Nicole Hart Sloan for $285,000.
2032 Wappoo LLC sold 2032 Wappoo Drive, Riverland Terrace to Bryson Rentals LLC for $550,000.
Jonathan B. and Lara S. Harpe sold 2202 Sunstone Court, Island Shores to Charles M. and Cynthia B. Chapman for $590,000.
Braden M. and Mollie M. Reynolds sold 2223 Backwater Court, Stone Edge to Kathryn Elizabeth Polley for $344,675.
EMT Properties LLC sold 613 White Chapel Circle, Woodward Pointe to Edward M. Terry for $600,000.
Stacey L. Goodmen sold 683 Harbor View Road, Stiles Point to Richard Turner Walters for $285,000.
James F. Collins sold 7 Held Circle, Creek Point to Anthony J. and Barbara E. Meelan for $366,000.
Lorie Pennington Green sold 715 Sterling Drive, Clearview to Joseph and Valerie Virga Coz for $310,000.
Ron'a and Chris Cushman sold 815 Trafalgar St., Lockwood Hall to Jeffrey R. and Elizabeth A. Guyon for $286,000.
Jennifer E. Forbes sold 835 Parrot Creek Way, Parrot Creek to Julie Rogers for $415,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 937 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Stephen L. and Amy F. Graves for $655,822.
Anthony M. Gentile sold 966 Kushiwah Creek Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to 966 Kushiwah LLC for $440,000.
Johns Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1209 Lois Allen Road, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Donn and Amy Landfried for $345,990.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1225 Lois Allen Road, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Tyler J. Murray for $368,107.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1245 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Charles and Valerie Bruno for $350,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1279 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Jonathan Lee and Patricia Lynn Walker for $360,000.
Susan R. Williams sold 1399 Palmcrest Drive, The Pointe at Headquarters Island Plantation to Sandra J. Senn for $630,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1584 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Ginny M. and James A. Carlisle for $308,925.
William B. and Jessica L. Harrell sold 1723 Valley Oak Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Howard Blackburn for $312,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2147 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Leroy and Caroline Roberts for $396,925.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2835 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Stephen O'Brien and Stonoview for $451,390.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3042 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Carla A. Mejias for $299,990.
Michael and Taylor M. Campbell sold 3137 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Benita R. Chandler Dillon and Chad M. Dillon for $289,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3303 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Dieter Edmund and Doreen Gar for $399,445.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3470 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Edward McCarthy and Anna Elliott Donohoe for $485,000.
JWB3447 LLC sold 4020 Betsy Kerrison Parkway to Jackson N. and Melanie S. Steele for $2.7 million.
John F. Seignious IV and Hope L. Seignious sold 614 Two Mile Run, Grimball Gates to William E. and Sherri Haff Benson for $580,000.
Kiawah Island
Ronald M. and Kathy C. Warner sold 120 Turnberry Drive, Plantation Woods South to Stephen and Darcy O'Neill for $950,000.
Susan V. Hameyer sold 290 Masters Court, Plantation Woods South to Mark D. and Rebecca H. Welsh for $650,000.
Daina H. Hill aka Daina Hill Belair sold 69 Clay Hall, Plantation Woods to Alexander Christoff and Allison Jensen for $375,000.
Michael A. and Susie A. Novak sold 42 Lemoyne Lane, The Cassique to Kyra K. Bosnik for $1 million.
McClellanville
Kay M. Carlisle sold 642 Thomas Pinckney Court to Sylvia Pflum and Edward J. Bednar for $1.6 million.
Theodore W. Ellefson Jr. and Anne S. Ellefson sold 9631 Two Pines Road, Tibwin Farms to Keith A. and Jeanne E. Young for $865,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Joel Florczyk sold Unit 903, 656 Coleman Blvd., Six Fifty Six to Caroline Bailey for $462,500.
Tanner Cole Sutton and Sutton Properties LLC sold Unit 2D, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to Stuart J. Alston for $562,500.
James A. and Arlene Ellis sold Unit 26, 200 Fair Sailing Road, Egret's Walk at Dunes West to Roberto S. Fontana and Carole A. D'Angelo-Fontana for $265,000.
Ryan Carlin sold 1110 Daffodil Lane, Snee Farm Gardens to Brooke M. Haas for $315,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1201 Penderlee Court, The Oaks at Primus to Kristen Whitehead for $540,365.
Joel and Jennifer Knight sold 1202 Old Wanus Drive, Parish Place to James W. Ratliff IV and Katherine S. Ratliff for $440,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1262 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Michael B. and Leah B. Simmons for $635,000.
Randall Taylor Lee sold 1338 Somersby Lane, Westchester at Charleston National to Andrew Anzelmo-Clark and Kaylee Owens for $328,000.
1374 RRRR LLC sold 1374 Rifle Range Road to Joseph Bartone for $360,000.
David P. Shanley sold 1425 Heather St., The Highlands to 282 River Oak LLC for $435,000.
Jon N. and Mysti R. Moore sold 1461 Oakhurst Drive, Carolina Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Michael and Heather Tims for $525,000.
Martha L. Brouthers sold 1513 Barquentine Drive, Pirates Cove to Caroline Myers Bailey for $418,000.
Craig and Tavia Buck sold 1513 Red Drum Road, Parker's Landing at Rivertowne Country Club to James Darold and Michele Hill for $879,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1522 Pearl Tabby Drive, Oyster Pointe to Joel R. and Adriana M. Crisp for $405,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1615 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Sheryl Mychalowych for $370,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1619 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Andrew Mark Fish for $385,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1627 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Timothy Paul and Johanne Elizabeth Bryan for $945,559.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1631 Red Tide Road, Oyster Pointe to John Jay and Carrie Ann Campbell for $813,615.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1647 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Daniel and Diana Katarina Dupuis for $1.1 million.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1653 Banning St., Carolina Park to Stacy L. Ware for $571,900.
Kenneth P. Crowley Jr. sold 1690 Bridwell Lane, Abbotts Glen at Park West to Kevin W. and Karen A. Warman for $340,000.
Jason T. Mai and Ly T. Huynh sold 1752 West Canning Drive, Winterbrooke at Park West to Martha Casey for $620,000.
Kerry R. and Lauren B. Davis sold 189 North Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Priscilla A. and Stephen J. Killeen for $1.1 million.
Daniel Cislo and Maggie Mylechraine sold 1923 Falling Creek Circle, Sweetgrass to Alissa Gail Clayton for $390,000.
Luke and Janah Riddle sold 1946 Armory Drive, West Point to George and Brenda Riddle for $260,000.
Susan K. Dettor sold 1963 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Gregory M. and Lauren Wile for $480,000.
Christopher M. Raybon sold 1988 Shields Lane, Rivertowne to Andrew H. and Melissa L. Green for $464,500.
William E. Judd sold 1991 North Creek Drive, North Creek at the Pointe to Michael C. Scott and Michelle Shanahan for $425,000.
Michael B. and Leah B. Simmons sold 201 North Shelmore Blvd., I'On to M. David Shaw for $1.7 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2172 Majorcan Court, Oyster Point to Keith Carr Gardiner and Mary Silverman Ormond for $820,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2194 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Richard Thomas and Hannah Stair Roberts for $590,000.
Suzanne R. and Adam T. Redmon sold 2200 Branch Creek Drive, North Creek at the Pointe to Brent Karl and Judy Guinn Christensen for $475,000.
Robert and Christie De Rojas sold 2236 Black Oak Court, The Woodlands at Dunes West to Justin Marion and Mallory J. Langston for $670,000.
Ella Sue Routh sold 2412 Draymohr Court, Keswick at Park West to Leona Bost Bradham for $315,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2598 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Steve A. and Sarah J. Langdon for $365,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2648 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Arthur M. Degiovine and Kathryn M. Church for $348,300.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2660 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square North to Christopher L. and Jessica D. Hill for $362,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2662 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square North to Megan Leigh Sell for $388,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2886 Eddy Drive, Riverview to Stephen and Linda S. Schenker for $382,000.
Pulte Home Company LLC sold 2896 Eddy Drive, Riverview to Joseph R Maffucci Jr.and Lisa Goduti-Maffucci for $397,990.
Joyce K. and S. Guilds Hollowell sold 301 Morrison St. to Craig A. and Camille W. Horton for $1 million.
William B. and Megan E. Freeman sold 310 Pilots Pointe, Olde Park to Susan W. and Timothy W. Koch for $1.5 million.
Cynthia Mary Runge sold 333 North Shelmore Blvd. to Todd Howard for $745,000.
William Davis Calfee Jr. sold 3555 Holmgren St., Darrell Creek Plantation to John V. and Love M. Fragola for $670,000.
Richard T. Roberts sold 373 Jardinere Walk, Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Edward Bradley Whalen for $395,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3764 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Crawford Milnor for $484,591.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3929 Bessemer Road, Bessemer Park at Park West to James David and Pamela Renea Clark for $365,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3944 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to William Edward Anthony and Heather Brooke Joye Anthony for $484,965.
John Ryan Fanning and Teresa Gail Pickens sold 524 Faulkner Drive, Alston Point to Patrick J. and Caitlin D. Townes for $560,000.
Homer C. Burrous Jr. and Shirley C. Burrous sold 558 Planters Loop, Molasses Creek to David and Katherine H. McCallum for $1.1 million.
Wiley Evolution LLC sold 619 Fishermans Bend, Hidden Cove to Ryan P. and Abby M. Olson for $475,000.
Ral Z. and Nancy W. Smith sold 656 King St., Moultrie Heights to Timothy T. and Susan A. Hensch for $570,000.
Andrew M. and Diana L.K. Snyder sold 659 Cain Drive, Somerset Point to Joshua A. and Jennifer A. Johnson for $793,000.
Arcadia Construction LLC sold 731 Hills St., Mt. Pleasant Heights to Keith D. and Lainie R. Rosmarin for $1.1 million.
Henry A. and Elizabeth B. McKie sold 915 Randall Drive to Virginia Foard for $520,000.
Connie Gail King Trauco sold 974 Law Lane, Snee Farm to Christopher L. and Sheree H. Tharp for $332,000.
NRZ Reo X LLC sold 986 Governors Road, Snee Farm to Timothy J. and Rebecca Anne Keogh for $333,500.
North Charleston
Wendy Hermance sold 1056 Glenshaw St. to 1056 Glenshaw LLC for $267,000.
Frank N. Elam sold 1214 South Blvd. to Rachel Bell and John Malpeli for $440,000.
Philip E. Ingerson sold 1922 Clifton St., Ferndale to Sam Dom Charleston Equity LLC for $825,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4424 Marblehead Lane, Mixson to Patrick B. and Sabrina Ayres for $332,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4475 Newmans Aly, Mixson to Michael John Parks and Alison Elaine Adams for $329,000.
Philip E. Ingerson sold 4812 Boulevard Lane, Palmetto Gardens to Palmetto Home Investments LLC for $300,000.
Seabrook Island
Floyd R. and Susan J. Deandrade sold 1924 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to James E. and Mary Jane M. Stovall for $550,000.
Theodore Michelfelder and Gerrianne D. Delaney sold 761 Spinnaker Beachhouse to Brian L. and Vanessa M. Sailor for $293,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Anthony and Danielle Bas sold 2256 Myrle Ave. to JLLM LLC for $1 million.
Summerville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 522 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Chantel Scott and Lonnie Benton for $261,585.
Wadmalaw Island
Donald and Caroline M. Bailey sold 6900 Maybank Highway to Andrew M. Wallace for $415,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Richard A. Murphy sold 10 Solomon Court, Mayfair at Shadowmoss Plantation to Darius E. and Jennifer L. Roberts for $255,000.
Amanda Kitchen sold 1126 Browning Road, East Oak Forest to Joan Perry for $325,000.
Patrick Raymond Moore sold 1249 Wimbee Drive, West Oak Forest to Matthew D. and Denise E. Brooks for $256,900.
Peyton L. Moore and Martha G. Evans sold 1310 South Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Park to David C. and Brandy B. Arnold for $780,000.
Colleen and Robert B. Pritchard sold 1390 White Drive, West Oak Forest to Jama R. and Derek R. Tuck for $312,500.
James and Susan Woodhead sold 161 Shadowmoss Parkway, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. for $260,000.
John and Shawna E. Clendaniel sold 1612 Culpepper Circle, Charlestowne Estates to Donald Raymond Michel for $378,500.
Matthew Logan sold 1714 Eallystockert Road to Zachary D. and Shilah Lacoe for $250,000.
Allison Turner Cunningham sold 1751 Jervey Ave., Orange Grove Estates to Alexander Caven for $260,500.
Delephine Sternaman and Allison L. Weaver sold 1850 Oleander Court, Westborough to Bryan Rodwell for $317,500.
Wendell A. and Deborah S. Trivette sold 1857 Bairds Cove, Providence Common to Ralph Edmund Herzler IV and Diane Marie Herzler for $359,900.
Gerhard A. Bohn sold 2148 Military Way to Robert L. and Patricia K. Clauhs for $385,900.
Centex Homes sold 2308 Watchtower Lane, Essex Village to Donna L. Daniel for $336,740.
TH Livingston Family L.P. and Madelene L. Viohl sold 2467 Savannah Highway to 2467 Savannah Highway LLC for $2.3 million.
Meghan S. and Dustin A. Evans sold 3015 Savannah Highway to Clary N. and Kevin J. Mock for $325,000.
James B. and Cheryl R. Walton sold 3143 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Thomas Robert and Susan C. Knapp for $318,000.
Brian W. Smyth sold 336 Cabell St. to Matt J. and Rachel H. King for $365,000.
Christian C. and Kristin P. Carter sold 3506 Montgrove Court, River Oaks to John and Christina Sorrells for $284,250.
Wanda M. Martin sold 406 Blue Dragonfly Drive, Hamilton Grove at Grande Oaks Plantation to Matthew Jarred and April Logan for $309,900.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 501 Shadowmoss Parkway, Middleborough Estates at Shadowmoss Plantation to Suzanne Sawyer for $535,000.
S. Renee Pence sold 502 Hainsworth Drive, Sienna at Bee's Landing to Wanda M. Martin for $272,000.
Charles H. Banov sold 56 Rebellion Road, South Windermere to Sean M. Sykes and Bridget M. McLernon-Sykes for $1 million.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 18-22.
Bonneau
Phillip Clarke sold 1176 Greenwood Drive to Edward J. and Mae Louise Cady for $325,000.
Charleston
Lauren Pelsnik sold 1305 Boat Dock Court, Beresford Creek to Hugh Eric and Deanne D. Baumgartner for $649,000.
South Marsh Homes LLC sold 1543 Creek Side Way, Beresford Creek to James Michael and Ruth Nichols Ivester for $709,000.
Cross
First-Citizens Bank and Trust Co. sold 239 Leach Lane to Michael K. Wayman for $319,000.
Daniel Island
Julian C. Levin sold 213 King George St. to Adrian Sawczuk and Dara Brigida Liberatore for $950,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2610 Daniel Island Drive to Elizabeth Van Wagenen and Francis Barton Dyson for $895,000.
Mandy R. Walter-Beam sold 1143 Thrower St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Flavia Silvestri and Massimo Boscolo for $350,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1609 Juliana St. to John Ray and Amy Matthews Whitsitt for $658,000.
Caroline Stewart Lane sold Unit F309, 200 River Landing Drive to Joseph and Marylou Putignano for $445,000.
Richard Easton sold 615 Cattle St., Daniel Island Park to Lolita Anne and David Arthur Winkler for $1.1 million.
Alan D. Blom sold 1542 Mitchell Wharf St. to Mary and Daniel Watters for $772,500.
Michael L. McCabe sold 2506 Daniel Island Drive to Matthew F. and Margaret W. Roberts for $570,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 112 Brailsford St., Daniel Island Park to Sandra A. and Timothy M. Gallagher for $844,709.
Jason M. McDermott sold 2524 Josiah St. to Scott and Deborah S. Rosiak for $700,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 111 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Alfonso T. Lim for $265,215.
Carol Spencer sold 125 Westover Drive, Hamlets to Bradley E. and Lisa L. Berner for $349,900.
Matthew D. Elliott sold 261 Clayburne Drive, Mulberry Park to Patrick J. and Inna Wurster for $250,000.
Hanahan
Thomas J. Moore sold 1517 Saint Stephens Way, Tanner Plantation to Randall Gregory and Jaime Suzanne Rumple for $315,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1704 Refuge Drive, Hunters Bend to Jackie Marie Charron for $270,990.
Moncks Corner
DR Horton Inc. sold 811 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Alessandro Di Maio and Edaliz Jorge for $296,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 654 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Aziz M. Aseem and Samreen N. Haq Aseem for $284,900.
Justin R. Brezeale sold 246 Palmetto Village Circle, Spring Grove to Carl Lee and Patricia Ann Swanson for $265,000.
Tracey N. McAndrew sold 520 Alderly Drive, Foxbank to Christopher Ryan and Hailey Ayer for $300,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 613 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Dana Lashane Pina-Williams for $292,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 605 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Edward Alexis and Christina Marie Nieves for $306,000.
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc sold 133 Mulberry Crossing Lane to Eric N. Davis for $339,900.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 624 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Hwa Ja Cha for $252,896.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 324 Silverleaf Lane, Cypress Grove to Justin Scott Frazer for $261,165.
Woody P. Nelson sold 311 Southern Sugar Ave., Cypress Ridge to Lara N. and Collin Carlyle for $263,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 810 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Lowell R. and Louise M. James for $288,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 572 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Marie Ciano for $463,718.
Sandeep S. Gonsalves sold 140 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to Michael Lee and Amber Rose Boose for $265,000.
Stephen C. Eiss sold 2013 Albert Storm Ave. to Patricia A. and Christopher L. Putnam for $374,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 646 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Shadeana Natrina Seagers for $272,500.
Rosalie J. Bonk sold 131 Nolin Road, Spring Grove to Susan Dallas for $267,000.
Ridgeville
Johnny Capers sold 121 Edisto Dane Lane to Athena and Gregory Drexler for $302,959.
Stephen L. Marchbanks sold 2612 Old Gilliard Road to Matthew D. and Nichole K. Elliott for $289,000.
Summerville
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 552 Cross Park Lane, Nexton to Alli Brianna Drinkwater and William C. Metcalfe for $278,900.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 201 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Cedric L. and Tangi C. Nettles for $306,955.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 186 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Cynthia M. and Scott A. Buchheit for $353,995.
DR Horton Inc. sold 210 Seaworthy St., West Lake to David K. and Kelley L. Abney for $403,040.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 246 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Deborah P. and Timothy E. Fitzgerald for $377,840.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 613 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Donald C. and Laurie A. Noto for $355,965.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 310 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Heather D. London and Courtney Lewis Almers for $344,815.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 304 Witch Hazel St Cane Bay to Jacob A. Enfinger and Jordan T. Perez for $318,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 140 Hedera Court, Nexton to Keith B. and Yolanda C. Fronk for $415,715.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 230 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Linda Mika for $342,190.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 140 Clear Bend Lane, Nexton to Louisa Po Huen Wong and Herman K. Chan for $354,645.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 203 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to Markham Brooks Moore and Michael Stanislaus Otten for $497,390.
David K. Abney sold 333 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Michael L. Larsen for $291,000.
William Douglas Gressette sold 101 Swiftwater Way, Cane Bay to Nicklaus Taylor and Bernadet M. Santoro for $325,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 247 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Phillip Ray Rogers Jr. for $286,285.
Christopher W. Burris sold 490 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Rocky Dale Beery for $256,000.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 430 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Sean Dougherty for $283,000.
True Homes LLC sold 277 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Valerie R. and Francesco R. Maglione for $324,200.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 18-22.
Charleston
Megafox Properties LLC sold 3180 Landing Parkway, Appian Landing to Eric J. and Denise A. Soter for $255,000.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9713 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Mark R. Prasch and Jeromy B. Suggs for $289,529.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9722 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Rodney C. and Brenda H. Rogers for $259,475.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9905 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Ngoc A. Phan and Duc D. Nguyen for $309,070.
North Charleston
DR Horton Inc. sold 9807 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Heekyung Min and Pilho Colin Chang for $274,265.
Katie L. Graff sold 5401 Berkers Court to Jeffrey Eugene Gooding for $265,000.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 8399 Longridge Road, Appian Landing to Kristina Carter for $276,000.
William D. Mason sold 8316 Tyrian Path, Indigo Fields to David L. Cherry and David Lee Kopfer for $340,000.
Ridgeville
Rashaud Commodore sold 2226 Pimlico Drive, Bridlewood Farms to Kayce Elijah Booker for $250,000.
Summerville
Jeremy Wilson sold 110 Amber Road to Angela S. and John B. Larson for $480,000.
Department of Veterans Affairs sold 128 Berwick Drive, Wentworth Hall to Michael and Tricia Preedy for $283,000.
Martin Schechner sold 111 Torrey Pines Drive, Pine Forest Country Club to Cathy F. and Christopher M. Holbird for $268,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 212 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Alvin and Bonita Schnautz for $290,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 709 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Islam A. and Rebekah Shaaban for $321,780.
DR Horton Inc. sold 628 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Joseph L. and Sharyn L. Pasquinelli for $320,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 616 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Clay D. and Gail A. Riegel for $315,400.
DR Horton Inc. sold 515 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to James Lauer for $299,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 519 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Craig E. and Deborah Heaslip for $318,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 76 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Pamela Marie Prosser and Kevin Lane Ensminger for $259,162.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3043 Rampart Road, The Summit to Mark R. and Susan A. Hunt for $568,334.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 117 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Dennis R. and Carol P. Jasinski for $317,219.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 218 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Bich Thuy N. Dao and Duy Tran Ho for $328,232.
Charles Wayne Shanko sold 111 Old Postern Road, Parsons Road to Brent W. and Rebecca L. Suttles for $475,000.
James F. Anderson sold 407 West Carolina Ave. to Daryl S. and Candace M. Hindman for $292,000.
Classic Street LLC sold 146 Linwood Lane to Kenneth Reed for $280,000.
Andrew J. Haynes sold 209 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Michael Patrick and Corrine Elizabeth Browning for $330,101.
Gregory J. Drexler sold 5089 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Avier D. and Takeynea Brown for $280,000.
James O. Gubler sold 1300 Delong Court, Myers Mill to Jeremy P. Hansborough for $281,000.
Companion Assoc. Inc. sold 113 West Johnston St., Tea Farm to Derek James and Diana Jean Hardy for $384,000.
Coy Johnston II sold 112 West Johnston St., Tea Farm to Dana Worland for $330,000.
Second Chance Homes LLC sold 130 Bramwell Drive, Briarwood to Joanna E. Fort and Jessica L. Hans for $282,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 286 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to Jacob T. and Janitze O. Huey for $350,820.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 116 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Carole S. Galloway for $302,185.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 113 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to William H. and Sylvia Joan Dyer for $507,290.
Don A. Fisher sold 1072 Blockade Runner Parkway, River Birch to Kevin and Stephanie Coyle for $369,500.
Travis Steinke sold 116 Rawlins Drive, Sunnyfield to Joseph M. and Jennifer K. Neacosia for $252,000.
Stephen M. Sutton sold 114 Summer Trace Drive to Aaron Gutierrez for $262,500.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 125 Dark Hollow Way, Summers Corner to Russell and Kimberly Martin for $487,833.
Timothy J. Jones sold 104 Heart Pine Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Stephen Eugene Dellinger II for $345,000.
David L. Horman sold 309 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Gina Marie and Brandon Richard Droz for $415,000.
Jaime Ayala sold 1197 Out of Bounds Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Larry E. and Audrey L. Maschino for $327,500.
John B. Larson sold 155 Back Tee Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Michelle and William A. Fee for $390,000.
Raymond W. Michael sold 9488 Ayscough Road, Wescott Plantation to Chad and Jo Ann Naish for $270,000.