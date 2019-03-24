house for sale (copy) (copy)

Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 24, 2019.

 File/AP Photo/Steve Helber

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Jan. 21-25.

Charleston

Simons Street Development Partners LLC sold Unit 8C, 5 Izzy Court to Mark T. Rinaldi and Elizabeth C. Clawson for $480,000.

Marvin L. Katzen sold Unit 7C, 259 East Bay St., Lord Anson Arms to Stephen L. Miller for $347,500.

Edwin L. Walker Jr. and Kallie S. O'Haren Walker sold 16 Dunnemann Ave., Wagener Terrace to David Mark and Brandi Russell O'Haren for $560,000.

O'Dell J. Bennett sold 18 Moultrie St. to John S. Madden for $263,000.

C. Jane Quinn and Jeffrey J. McCarthy sold 45 Anson St. to Midwest Urban Partners LLC for $1.7 million.

John D. Haynes Jr. sold 80 Spring St. to Premier Homes of the Lowcountry LLC for $725,000.

Premier Homes of the Lowcountry LLC sold 80 Spring St. to Grassroots Holdings IV LLC for $810,000.

Hollywood

James N. Usko sold Unit C, 5485 5th Fairway Drive, Ironwood to Norman S. Baylis Jr. and Barbara W. Baylis for $310,000.

Isle of Palms

Louis R. Strubeck Jr. and Kay W. Strubeck sold 3801 Palm Blvd. to Derek J. and Kimberlee A. Nash for $1.2 million.

James Island

Hauxwell Homes LLC sold 1090 Oakcrest Drive, Willow Walk to Martin B. Tiller Jr. and Kathryn B. Tiller for $364,900.

1110 Blue Marlin LLC sold 1110 Blue Marlin Drive, Harbor Woods to Joseph Patrick Wilson for $262,397.

David and Melissa Morris sold 1113 Sabrina Circle, Westfield Place to 4one5 LLC for $429,000.

Alan R. Levander sold 1467 Battalion Drive, Waterfront to HBSS Homes LLC for $275,000.

Joshua David Brewer sold 1609 Bur Clare Drive to Loren Martha Tilson and David Page for $370,000.

Glenda Guy Thrasher sold 1763 Lady Ashley St., Centerville to Glenda G. Thrasher for $275,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2134 Brown Pelican Lane, Highland to Ryan J. and Nicola M. Spence for $533,085.

2163 Medway LLC sold 2163 Medway Road, Riverland Golfview to Ryan J. and Catherine De Bortoli for $318,000.

Jennifer K. Clark sold 518 Cecilia Cove Drive, Lawton Harbor to Sean Neal Colwell for $349,900.

Johns Island

DR Horton Inc. sold 1233 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to David and Sharin Crane for $425,170.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1246 Hammrick Lane Woodbury Park to James David and Colleen Bridier for $428,500.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1568 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Daniel J. and Scarlett A. Medina for $327,970.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1572 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Patricia K. Miller for $275,975.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1577 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Arlene A. Conte for $309,325.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1697 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Lena M. Zobec and Baxter C. Culler IV for $289,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1928 Mossdale Drive, Oakfield to Leonard A. and Franci Pearlman Bell for $375,015.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1992 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Christopher James Nicholas Genovese for $368,404.

Kiawah River Investment LLC sold 2534 Helmsman Road to Jamie T. and James Pagliocco for $500,000.

Kiawah Island

Margaret D. Farrell sold 6 Bufflehead Drive, Egret Pintail to William and Noreen Beaman for $1.4 million.

Mary Anne Witchger sold 65 New Settlement Road, Rhett's Bluff to Brian Patrick and Tara O'Brien Witchger for $1.4 million.

Ladson

Todd K. Harter and Adoracion G. Casora sold 219 Breckingridge Drive, Summerpark to Gil F. Esplana for $265,850.

McClellanville

Pernix Therapeutics LLC sold 1515 Seven Mile Road, Harrietta Plantation at Bellview to Collins Creek Plantation LLC for $315,000.

Harriott Cheves Leland sold 628 Morrison St. to James T. Lacy and Hollie C. Richardson for $287,500.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Appraisal Assoc. of Charleston SC Inc. sold Unit I, 1051 North Highway 17, Indigo to Homerun Holdings LLC for $385,000.

Bay Tree Commons LLC sold Unit 101, 979 Bay Tree Circle, Bay Tree Commons to RDI LLC for $1.1 million.

WCP Properties LLC sold 1309 Sassafrass Circle, Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Jennifer D. Halleran for $333,600.

Gary P. Whitman sold 1401 Shrimp Boat Lane to GH Cabana LLC for $500,000.

PWM LLC sold 1407 Shrimp Boat Lane to GH Shem Creek for $3.4 million.

Samuel B. and Lauren A. Winkler sold 1423 Whispering Oaks Trail, Laurel Grove to James W. and Elizabeth M. Farlow for $333,750.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1441 Sheepshead Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Scott and Monique Tribolet for $740,649.

Veronica F. and Donald L. Wolfswinkel sold 1540 Sea Palms Cres, Marais at Seaside Farms to Chester K. and Sandra M. Clontz for $499,200.

Peggy L. and Michael W. Layton sold 1693 Sewee Fort Road, Tennyson at Park West to Monika B. and William L. Aaron for $675,000.

Bryan D. and Cathy D. Booth sold 1772 James Basford Place, Wheatstone at Park West to Brian K. and Darla R. Justice for $509,000.

Todd B. and Jennifer W. Harrison sold 2141 Oyster Reef Lane, Oyster Point to Scott Abarr for $415,000.

Willie E. Snipes III sold 2270 Magnolia Meadows Drive, Magnolia Woods at Seaside Farms to Robert F Birtcil Jr. and Patricia H. Tackitt for $510,000.

Peter Deen Way sold 2601 John Boone Court, McLean's Orchard at Brickyard Plantation to Alexander M. Wey for $270,000.

Jeffrey E. Kinard sold 2716 Magnolia Woods Drive, Magnolia Woods at Seaside Farms to Gareth Thomas and Meredith Carroll Brown for $545,000.

Karen Patrice Simmons sold 308 3rd Ave., The Village at Scanlonville to Mark H. Boyce for $445,000.

Mary Z. Otocka sold 3130 Sand Marsh Lane, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Robert S. and Mary M. Pokrzywa for $1.2 million.

John Michael Deantonio sold 3165 Linksland Road, The Glen at St. Andrews Place at Charleston National Country Club to Forest S. and Justice O. Wieters for $356,000.

HT Properties LLC sold 321 Hook Lane, Hidden Cove to Lamar Clinton and Kristin Elizabeth Hood for $524,900.

Steven and Linda Segall sold 3419 Southern Cottage Way, The Village at Hamlin Plantation to Daniel E. Sumner and Amy Segall for $525,000.

Arroyo Cap II LLC sold 3512 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Weekley Homes LLC for $901,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3533 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Amanda M. and Robert M. Harem for $536,860.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3616 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Brandon S. and Andrea M. Reagan for $542,991.

Cline Construction LLC sold 3779 Millpond Lane, Carolina Park to Ryan M. and Danielle J. Gibson for $695,000.

Barbara D. Williams sold 473 Spann St. to John and Arlene Grant for $285,000.

Shem Creek Village LLC sold 510 Live Oak Drive to 69 Scott Street LLC for $583,500.

Geraldine C. McManus sold 621 Bridlewood Lane to Reid Boehm and Josie Allen for $379,000.

Finest City Home Buyers Inc sold 696 Pawley Road, Cooper Estates to Patrick J. and Carrie J. Sobak for $760,000.

L.H. Bodkin IV and Katherine S. Bodkin sold 743 Gypsy Lane, Wakendaw Lakes to Patrick Christopher and Abigail Lauer Kelly for $469,000.

Holly R. Lynch and Deborah A. Balogh sold 88 Vincent Drive, Brookgreen Meadows to Marjorie J. Avent for $567,000.

Windsor Hill Co. LLC sold 983 Tall Pine Road, Pine Landing to Little Bull Run LLC for $1.1 million.

North Charleston

Joseph and Savannah J. Schmitt sold 8128 Saveur Lane, Baker Plantation to Chunxin Zhou for $260,000.

Joanna E. Summey sold 1414 Iroquois St., Cameron Terrace to Antonio M. and Julies S. Hernandez for $375,000.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 4425 Marblehead Lane to Dindell Castillo and Alexandria Langley for $297,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 5234 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to William T. White III and Delilah K. White for $388,555.

Sinclair Driggers sold 6695 Jet Park Drive, Jet Industrial Park to Jet Park Warehousing LLC for $1.8 million.

Sullivan’s Island

Robin A. and Rhett H. Taylor sold 1320 Thompson Ave. to Ursula C. Clancy and Russell S. Kamer for $997,000.

Wadmalaw Island

Juanita A. Epps sold 1069 Harts Bluff Road to Leonard Francis Andruczyk and Colleen A. Key for $458,200.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Paul C. Tisa sold 15 Arabian Drive, Marsh Cove to Ryan Patrick and Jessica Helene Craig for $324,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1521 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Jeffrey and Alice Fisher for $344,165.

John E. Graudin sold 1716 Waterbrook Drive, Cypress of Carolina Bay to Jisun and Dosung Kim for $342,000.

Homebuyers SC LLC sold 1825 Westfield Road, Geddes Hall to Krista N. Ross and Evan P. West for $287,500.

1844 Christian Road LLC sold 1844 Christian Road, West Ashley Plantation to Douglas W. and Emily Jo Case for $395,000.

Catherine S. and Mitchell S. Rubinstein sold 2338 Maclaura Hall Ave. to Valarie S. Wilson for $499,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 317 Sterlington Way, Grand Oaks to Robert and Melodye Onysko for $387,459.

John M. and Jessica P. Ragland sold 3170 Conservancy Lane, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Harvey and Diane Fonner Nathan for $360,000.

Bruce E. and Nancy B. Carter sold 3181 Hagerty Drive, Maclaura Hall to Dawn and David Hale for $475,000.

Michael and Katherine Keeney sold 713 Magnolia Road, East Oak Forest to Robert Paul Dugas for $283,200.

Anthony Steven Diprima sold 741 Olney Road, Long Branch on the Creek to Andrew J. and Caree March for $288,000.

Berkeley County

Bonneau

Robby W. Borden sold 226 Robinsnest Way to Shannon and Jason Grice for $306,000.

Charleston

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 326 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Phoulamphone Vannavong and Hanhly Souvoravong for $398,775.

Daniel Island

Jason Edward Jaworski sold 233 King George St., Ralston Creek to Steven L. and Rachael D. Smith for $2 million.

Thomas G. Folse sold Unit 308, 225 Seven Farms Drive, Seven Farms Square to Wenda Joanne and John Paul Mistak for $565,000.

Thomas Hughes sold 106 Lucia St., Codners Ferry Park to Martin D. and Jennifer L. Uczen for $700,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 1636 Juliana St., Edgefield Park to Mia Syn for $642,744.

Goose Creek

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 578 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Harvey Joseph Moore for $272,780.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 559 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Christopher Angel Rangel for $284,455.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 153 Firethorn Drive, Liberty Village to Ronald Lee Moore for $298,003.

Cynthia M. Sanchez sold 110 Sandlings Court, Hamlets to Christopher John and Lani Holmes for $379,000.

David Huber sold 301 Brickhope Lane, Brickhope Greens to Phuong Nguyen for $250,000.

James Kernodle sold 101 Shelton Lane, Crowfield to Ross T. and Laura Wyatt for $265,000.

Joseph Lee Kovarik sold 103 Kendall Court, Crowfield to Todd A. and Kimberley Anne Wells for $268,000.

Ladson

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1398 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Efstratios G. and Mary M. Stoumbelis for $276,954.

Moncks Corner

Ben McCormick Homes LLC sold 1104 Bruton Blvd., Barons Retreat to Robby W. and Tomarra S. Borden for $371,500.

Christopher D. Mizell sold 236 Sugarberry Lane, Fairmont South to Fernando Sampaio for $292,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 545 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Victoria C. and Christopher D. Armstrong for $339,990.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 501 Alderly Drive, Foxbank to Thomas Benjamin and Elizabeth Ashley Lasker for $257,145.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 147 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank to Jacqueline Ruth and Nicholas Ryan Buzard for $260,869.

Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc sold 1008 Baker Drive, Berkeley Country Club to Audrey L. and Harry O. Orvin for $296,000.

Harry O'Neal Orvin sold 1519 Cedar Ave., Cedar Island at Fairlawn Barony to Michael and Jessica Weaver for $375,000.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 529 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Edward John Kinegak for $255,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 117 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank to Eric M. Garbowski and Kimberly H. Robichaud for $279,000.

Songer Construction Inc. sold 1150 Moss Grove Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Anthony R. and Cassandra Helgens for $290,500.

True Homes LLC sold 424 Thoroughbred Drive, Steeplechase to Angela Marie Driggers for $253,950.

Summerville

DR Horton Inc. sold 126 Whaler Ave., West Lake to James C. and Ann-Marie D. Cate for $454,325.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 110 Coastal Wood Lane, South Pointe Estates to Ramon Rylan and Casandra Cumbee Tucker for $339,990.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 458 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Danielle Marie Shroyer and Joshua Steven Nightingale for $331,848.

Ernest Mack Brown III sold 101 Fig Ivy Lane, Nexton to James Gregory Whatley for $445,000.

Jesse L. Faircloth sold 562 Holiday Drive, Weatherstone to Randall and Christina Pearce for $254,775.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 622 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Barry Bregman and Barbara Goodas for $293,344.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 297 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Fernando and Yuliana Rodriguez Alcon for $277,665.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 251 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Robert Lee and Ten Myers for $281,545.

Nathan Washington sold 302 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Bryan and Danielle Lucas for $260,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 409 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Karen C. Quattlebaum for $361,690.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 99 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Christina M. Hartselle Scanlon and Stephen Scanlon for $500,415.

Taylor P. Buckley sold 550 Delafield Drive, Mason Park to Edward T. Oskorep for $260,000.

Timothy L. Lacy sold 311 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Harold R. Doing for $355,900.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 311 Garrison St., Saint James Park to Dennis Lynn and Kathy Anne Fish for $258,916.

William G. Campbell III sold 214 Daybreak Blvd., Cane Bay to Edwin Michael and Angela M. Hiott for $260,000.

Dorchester County

Ladson

Johnny Thomas Henry IV sold 4928 White Cedar Road, Coosaw Preserve to Sandra M. and Brian P. Manard for $263,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9963 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Frederick M. and Marilyn W. Jeffers for $339,840.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9996 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Raynard Rampas Jugao and Anna Tianhua Lin for $265,325.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5212 Preserve Bvld., Coosaw Preserve to Michael P. and Holly Henderson for $365,215.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9959 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Brian Harold and Brittany Noel Schaefer for $311,620.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9983 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Daniel Leonard and Maria Gabriela Holt for $360,865.

Summerville

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 63 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Lauren Jayne and James Dewey Dockery for $289,458.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 67 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Irene I. and Darryl T. Clifford for $295,733.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1020 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Timothy and Mallory Elinor Melady for $334,905.

CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 65 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Michael Edward Scott for $267,212.

Christopher T. Clotfelter sold 116 Northpark Ave., Summer Ridge to Jennifer E. and Timothy G. Keane for $264,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 126 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Johnny L. and Brenda S. Kirby for $276,370.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 148 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Vickie E. Fineran for $300,330.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 106 Crossing Water St., Bluffs at Ashley River to Chaofeng Pan for $262,019.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 132 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Harold S. Thomas for $272,990.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 105 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Misty L. Nelson for $275,235.

John D. Hill sold 188 Telfair Court, Gahagan to Jacqueline Renee and Steven N. Walker for $322,500.

John T. Street sold 9649 South Carousel Circle, Wescott Plantation to Dustin J. McVey for $269,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 1166 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Stephanie E. Bigman and Erica J. McDivitt for $347,325.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 106 Headwaters Drive, The Ponds to Elizabeth C. and William R. Wilson for $369,990.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 109 Starling St., The Ponds to Kellie A. and Brandon L. Mendoza for $367,010.

Martin J. Quinn sold 9197 Markleys Grove Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Kurt M. James and Yolonda W. Johnson for $279,500.

Michael C. Hazy sold 2474 Highway 17A South to Zabdiel T. Hernandez and Marisela Santiago-Dominguez for $315,000.

Michael K. Terry sold 111 Bay Colony Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Kevin H. Farless for $259,000.

Thomas J. Laughlin Jr. sold 608 Cane Mill Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Kent W. and Kristina S. Rorem for $363,000.