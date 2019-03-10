Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Jan. 7-11.
Charleston
Aaron Peebles sold Unit 1F, 2 Laurens St., Anson House to John E. Huguley Jr. and Vivian V. Huguley for $1 million.
Concord St LLC sold Unit 7F, 330 Concord St., Dockside to Steven D. and Emily M. Swanson for $1.5 million.
Moorehome LLC sold 24 Jasper St. to Thomas E. Chandlee for $588,000.
William T. and Aaron M. Poinsett sold 31 Darlington Ave. to Sherrill Biggers for $250,000.
Mark D. Morris sold 9 F St. to Brooke E and Edward F. Butler for $260,000.
Alan and Golden Hartley sold 145 Moultrie St., Hampton Park Terrace to James C. Meadors for $950,000.
M. Glenn Fisher sold 54 Kennedy St. to Sara and Thomas Jasper for $440,000.
Socorro Partners LLC sold 7 New St. to Paul C. and Linda A. Brady for $2.2 million.
Folly Beach
Myrna K. Hanlon sold 716 East Cooper Ave. to Matthew F. and Candice A. Jones for $424,000.
Hollywood
Guy B. and Susan N. Gordon sold Unit C, 5454 5th Fairway Drive, Ironwood at Stono Ferry Plantation to Caprice Atterbury for $324,000.
Isle of Palms
Guy L. Hecker Jr. sold Unit C23, 40 41st Ave., Wild Dunes Yacht Harbor to William Bruce and Rita A. Tannehill for $325,000.
Amy E. Cathell sold Unit E, 202 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Hiep T. and Jennifer B. Dao for $395,000.
Catherine G. and Phillip W. Smith sold 8 Intracoastal Court to Sarah K. and Bradley H. Lustig for $2.9 million.
Janet Lockett sold 36 Morgans Cove Drive, Wild Dunes to Brent Rodney and Christi Michelle Butler for $880,000.
James Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2116 Brown Pelican Lane to John M. and Lisa D. Cyrulik for $651,245.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2158 Brown Pelican Lane to Kristi L. Stutsman for $467,215.
David and Ann Pawlicki sold 707 Ritter Drive, Dellwood to Anthony and Catherine Milone for $400,000.
1259 Harbor View Lane LLC sold 1259 Harbor View Lane to Christopher Eugene and Katherine McCabe Swart for $582,000.
Frances W. and Chris R. Green sold 1105 Blue Marlin Drive, Harbor Woods to Kelly Hogan and Gary Ricker for $345,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 804 Porcari St., Harborwalk to John P. Stanley for $354,865.
Brilex Custom Homes LLC sold 2131 Bradham Road to Elliot S. Volkman for $332,500.
Kelly D. Wagner sold 1060 Fort Sumter Drive, Lawton Bluff to Michael J. Clemmens for $975,000.
Vernon Smith Jr. and Michael Wayne Smith sold 2120 Welch Ave., Riverland Golfview to Edmond Sokol for $390,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 578 Saltgrass Pointe Drive to Jennifer McClure Jackman for $414,990.
Donald C. Russell sold 206 Jedediah Court, Stefan Acres to Lynne Bard for $325,000.
Mary W. and Robert A. Kittrell III sold 710 London Drive, Stiles Point to Kristine Shields for $405,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 862 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Leslie Brooke and Jonathan Frederick Banta for $611,684.
Daniel N. Rumph and Brooke N. Bode sold 2060 Wappoo Hall Road to Joseph N. Owen and Allison Gitto for $535,000.
Johns Island
Brad L. and Lynette S. Farnham sold Unit E2, 2436 Stono Watch Drive, Stono Watch to Paul C. and Gloria J. Dahl for $274,900.
Patricia and John A. Michalek sold 605 King Haven Lane, Grimball Gates to George Edward Preot Buxton Jr. and David Eugene Erb for $440,000.
Jon D. and Summer Lakemacher sold 3183 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Noah and Jennell Bussell for $313,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3040 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Benjamin W. Capasso and Abigail R. Hahr for $329,890.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3044 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Wendell E. and Melinda J. Ishler for $272,500.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2691 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Lynette S. and Brad L. Farnham for $464,825.
Russell G. Hobbs Jr. and Sheryl T. Hobbs. sold 1161 Updyke Drive, Swygert's Landing to Michael C. Karvellas for $319,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1580 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Jack R. and Susanne P. Brown for $282,670.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1540 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Patricia and James Schneider for $348,215.
Kiawah Island
James Patterson Browder III sold 5011 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Point Villas to Cheryl L. Hancock for $600,000.
Barbara Patton sold 1317 Sea Elder Drive, Fairway Oaks Villas to Heather A. Parrish and Robert D. Parrish for $415,000.
Philip P. and Janice M. Walpole sold 96 Goldeneye Drive, Egret Pintail to Patrick T. and Tamara L. Phelan for $575,000.
William D. and Eileen G. Power sold 534 Oyster Rake Drive to David L. and Kathryn M. Morgan for $929,000.
Patricia G. Underwood sold 28 Berkshire Hall, Plantation Woods South to Brett R. Frazier and Anne V. Steckel for $715,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Dennis M. Perry sold 836 High Battery Circle, Battery Point at Belle Hall Plantation to Scott W. and Dixie L. Kelly for $505,000.
Robert T. Hammes Jr. sold 100 Vincent Drive, Brookgreen Meadows to Deborah A. and Robert J. Balogh for $629,900.
Forrest J. Albaugh sold 1515 Wakendaw Road, Candlewood to James Thomas and Sarah Cooper for $332,000.
Kelly T. Campbell sold 3607 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Kenneth J. Casey Jr. and Jennifer R. Casey for $457,000
Jacksonbuilt LLC sold 3741 Juneberry Court, Carolina Park to Mary-Ellen R Harn for $1.1 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2562 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Eric J. Reiner for $310,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2608 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Gloria M. Buccino for $310,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1589 Grey Marsh Road, Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Kelley M. Brownlee for $385,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2690 Park West Blvd., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Louis E. and Linda B. Dische for $420,000.
Terence P. and Ashley L. Bennett sold 3329 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Michael Alan and Tamara Jillions Carson for $450,000.
W. Kent Williams sold 2888 Vanguard Place, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Thomas Patrick and Sarah Downey Kelly for $371,000.
Steven R. and Carolyn A. Lewis sold 3763 Saint Ellens Drive, Darrell Creek to Gregory and Alisa Gatov for $742,500.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 461 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek to Gregory G. and Karna C. Duquite for $842,528.
Frances M. Williams sold 2368 Darts Cove Way, Darts Pointe at Dunes West to Hesheng Liu and Yanxia Wang for $925,000.
Douglas J. Brown sold 1648 Fairway Place Lane, Fairway Place to Lorraine Pellegrini for $400,000.
Susan G. Dickson sold 135 Hibben St., Hibben to Andrew Richard and Christine F. Lloyd for $1.4 million.
Rachel Erickson sold 572 Fishermans Bend, Hidden Cove to Brett A. and Elizabeth C. McCrea for $626,000.
James W. White III and Edward R. White sold 415 Morrison St. to Benjamin R. and Bess H. Lee for $590,000.
Scott P. Longfield sold 1845 Shell Ring Circle, Osprey Cove at Dunes West to Sanjay C. and Manasi S. Patwardhan for $1.3 million.
Wendy Sang Kelly sold 765 Bradburn Drive, Point Pleasant to Samuel A. Epstein and Julia Elizabeth Bolchoz for $515,000.
Matthew R. and Kristy L.W. Larabee sold 4024 Conant Road, Preston at Park West to Catherine Anne Russ for $342,000.
Mark E. and Heather L. James sold 2207 North Marsh Drive, Rivertowne to Victor R. Gomez and Norma A. Creech-Gomez for $622,000.
Randall H. and Lisa K. Mahan sold 2661 Crooked Stick Lane, Rivertowne Country Club to James E. and Tracy J. Medina for $792,000.
Robert B. Kemp Jr. sold 1632 Oakhurst Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Terence P. and Kelly D. Munoz for $391,000.
Bruce McMurray sold 207 6th Ave. to Christopher Nelson McMurray for $370,000.
Daniel C. Wertenberg sold 1509 Appling Drive, Shellpoint to Scott R. and Lynn M. Dryzer for $884,500.
Philip Siegrist Jr. and Gwen P. Siegrist sold 1139 Plantation Lane, Snee Farm to Douglas J. and Kristin N. Rockhill for $363,750.
MTGLQ Investors L.P. sold 3601 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Josh W. Walters for $600,000.
NEI Global Relocation Co. sold 1942 Enclave Drive, The Enclave at Longpoint to Russell M. and Katie L. Moore for $538,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1551 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Mary C. Lange for $1.3 million.
Sally LLC sold 141 Bratton Circle, Village Park to Todd A. Confarotta for $607,390.
Bradley S. and Amanda B. Kalinsky sold 1601 Lauda Drive, Wando East to Doris L. Spiegle for $570,000.
John H. Dewey III and Sarah J. Dewey sold 1704 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to William Gamble and Mary Ellen Frey for $642,500
North Charleston
Jac-Dar Realty Inc. sold Unit CS B21, 3965 Saint John's Ave. to B. Dyer Jr. and Nancy B. Weekley for $545,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4517 Summey St., Mixson to Thomas Cooper and Grace Cobb Tinsley for $290,000.
Christopher and Brooke S. Kendrick sold 5252 Braddock Ave. to Emerson Overstreet for $296,500.
Joseph P. Willoughby sold 5298 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Eric Sykes and Jessica Sykes Haggerty for $350,000.
Rafael Martin Navas and Virginia T. Vedilago sold 4964 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Jessica Malcolm for $256,080.
Ravenel
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4071 Egret Perch Court, Poplar Grove to Gerald and Bonnie Uyeda for $432,272.
Seabrook Island
Edward K. and Lana M. Quibell sold Unit 25, 2925 Atrium Villa Drive, Atrium Villas to Marcelle A. Belisle for $500,000.
Kevin and Melissa Shawver sold 3036 High Hammock Road, Fairway One at Ocean Winds to Deborah J. Banecker for $596,400.
Sullivan’s Island
Jean A. Rion sold 2720 Atlantic Ave. to Caroline W. Rion for $500,000.
Donna L. Webb sold 1651 Middle St. to David S. and Elizabeth B. Crimmins for $1.5 million.
Stuart H. and Lane E. McCluer sold 1401 Thompson Ave. to Donna Webb for $1.9 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Brandon Jamison sold 1563 Pixley St., Cypress at Carolina Bay to Jonathan Patrick and Katherine I. Becker for $348,900.
Mary D. Pruett sold 2940 Amberhill Way, Cypress at Carolina Bay to Yaron and Keren Orli Ayalon for $399,000.
Savita Dabra sold 3009 White Heron Place, Croghan Landing to Herbert Leon and Nancy F. Hoffman for $810,000.
Stefani M. Adkins sold 1191 Quick Rabbit Loop, Hunt Club to Gyles Hilton for $383,000.
Matthew E. and Olivia J. Jobes sold 1519 Nautical Chart Drive, Jasmine Gate at Bolton's Landing to Daniel S. and Gabriella L. Jones for $348,500.
Steven R. and Donna J. Capps sold 65 Jawol Drive, Mayfair at Shadowmoss Plantation to Jay M. and Monica C. Horne for $267,500.
C Squared Enterprises LLC sold 1146 Symmes Drive, Oak Forest to Christopher Kenison for $311,000.
Ryan C. and Ashley Y. Wishman sold 3020 Coopers Basin Circle, Saltgrass of Carolina Bay to Natalie O. Roumillat for $410,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1529 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Meghan N. and William Randall Runey for $279,120.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1607 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Raymond L. and Eva B. Shetley for $317,950.
Nathaniel J. and Kathrine Wilson sold 327 McClain St., Wappoo Shores to Timothy D. Weber Jr. and Heather Michalak for $282,500.
Charles Talbert sold 1728 Tomoka Drive, Westover to Bristol M. Garcia for $254,000.
Berkeley County
Randall Ward sold 1396 Water Edge Drive, The Peninsula to Corey E. and Carol England Steinke for $255,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 235 Brailsford St. to Richard M. and Barbara A. Eckert for $565,000.
Gerald P. McClelland sold 147 Brady St. to Christina M. and William B. Magers for $560,000.
Marsha B. Reier sold Unit 315, 145 Pier View St. to Laura A. Ogden for $390,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 542 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Preet Chana and Roman Khayat for $306,978.
Candace Everett sold 100 Isherwood Drive, Crowfield to Stephen A. and Brookelyn Rae Rokosz for $255,000.
Janet K. Jenkins sold 126 Westover Drive, Hamlets to Kyle and Chelsea M. Wilhite for $410,000.
Kusum A. Patel sold 100 North Warwick Trace, Hamlets to Bret and Julianna Lucarelli for $368,000.
Ramona L. Labbe sold 109 Carlisle Bay Court, Crowfield to Amy L. Campanelli and Shawn Michael Riley for $268,500.
Hanahan
Ha Nguyen sold 7021 Lanier St., Tanner Plantation to Edwin J. and Erica K. Foreman for $290,000.
Moncks Corner
Edward Earl Davidson Jr. sold 1019 Bald Cypress Drive, Fairmont South to Treandra and Willie James Lawson for $281,500.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 521 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Marion K. Mitchell for $283,000.
Robert Thomas O'Brien Jr. sold 404 Black Horse Road, Carriage Run to Amanda E. and William R. Tietz for $285,000.
Ridgeville
William G. Ross sold 725 Lonesome Lane to Grady Nolan and Sally Marie Howell for $255,500.
Summerville
Aaron G. Lira sold 276 Pemberly Blvd. to Princess Johnson for $360,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 458 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to John F. Flores for $277,825.
DR Horton Inc. sold 469 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to David A. Sudmeyer for $279,900.
Danny R. Norris sold 214 Schooner Bend Ave., Cane Bay to Juanita L. Ludford for $273,000.
Joseph L. Leonard Jr. sold 356 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to James and Caitlin Beyer for $368,000.
Keith W. Hommel sold 234 Great Lawn Drive, Nexton to Margo Anne and Lynn Henry Miller for $310,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 300 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Steven Wayne and Jennifer M. Scott for $296,125.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 296 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Kenneth R. Kluge for $254,170.
Michael D. Amos sold 107 Joes Lane, New Hope Estates to Christopher Raymond Michael Long and Kristen S. Long for $278,500.
Mungo Homes Costal Division Properties LLC sold 254 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Benjamin J. and Jenna Gribbin for $320,104.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 319 Scholar Way, Nexton to Angeleac B. and Eldonis V. Youngblood for $373,040.
Robert K. Brown sold 368 Southpoint Drive, Weatherstone to Graham A. Glasglow for $271,000.
Roger F. Pierce sold 184 Walton Grove Road to Thomas H. and Carol T. Harmon for $560,000.
Thomas R. Wildermuth sold 450 Brick Kiln Drive, Branch Creek to Kris and Michael P. Caudle for $327,500.
Wendell D. Gissel sold 115 Hartin Blvd. to Matthew and Jennifer Shirkman for $360,000.
William J. Goff sold 1347 College Park Road to Larry Driggers and Alivia Stancil for $360,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Jan. 7-11.
Ladson
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9800 Boxelder Court, Coosaw Preserve to Jermaine Dwayne and Tasha Veletta Joyner for $362,155.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5040 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Charlotte M. and Joseph Wright for $297,500.
Alicia S. Otto sold 9844 Black Tupelo Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Jovita Barbajo and Andrew Willard Webster for $327,418.
North Charleston
Birmania Cobo sold 8569 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Daniel L. Stroud and Sandra Freitas-Stroud for $379,000.
Ridgeville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 3009 Flat Rock Lane, Carolina Bay to Tiffany Jean Norton and Russell Wayne Cornette for $363,270.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2006 Tacoma Circle, Carolina Bay to Maureen and Douglas A. Audette for $387,400.
Summerville
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 59 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Asa K. and Janet M. Seeley for $257,076.
Stacey Williams Jarrett sold 116 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Denise M. and John A. Kloepping for $280,000.
Jeremy Travis Thatcher sold 251 Austin Creek Court, Blackberry Creek to Shannon K. Corbett and Eileen A. Rush for $315,000.
James P. Bentley sold 1101 Westminster Ave., Ashborough East to Ryan and Kimberly Scott for $335,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 529 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Marcos S. Villacreses and Birmania R. Cobo for $308,000.
Thomas H. Sigler sold 1721 Congressional Blvd., Pine Forest Country Club to Nicole M. and Jesse V. Watson for $430,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 57 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Sebrina and Sylvia Jones for $270,936.
Thomas B. Tiernan sold 5270 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Meredith Marion Hemenway Betzhold and Phillip G. Betzhold for $300,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 108 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Melody B. and Timothy O. McMillan for $305,556.