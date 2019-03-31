real estate transactions (copy) (copy)
Real estate transactions for Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Charleston County 

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Jan. 28-Feb. 1.

Charleston

13 Larnes LLC sold Unit A, 13 Larnes St. to Jaime M. and Robert Tropauer for $335,000.

Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 503, 5 Gadsdenboro St., Gadsden to Ryan Lee Hanks for $999,000.

Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 219, 5 Gadsdenboro St., Gadsden to Anthony Arcoria and Thomas Arcoria for $989,000.

Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 202, 5 Gadsdenboro St., Gadsden to Jean J. Doherty for $990,000.

Elijah N. Gregory and Delores Virginia Warren sold 1014 Ashley Ave., Rutledge Heights to Pleasantville Properties LLC for $265,000.

Timothy J. and Kelly M. Greene sold 2 Gillon St. to Thomas M. Szafranski for $1.6 million.

Nathaniel J. Lacy sold 3 Ashton St. to Hayden Williams Seignious for $440,000.

Nicholas B. Cutler sold 53 Legare St. to 53 Legare Street LLC for $1.8 million.

Joseph W. McGowan IV and John Kenneth Palmer sold 85 Alexander St. to Emory J. Hagan III for $1.2 million.

R & R Sade LLC sold 96 Radcliffe St. to Sydnee Michelle Brooks for $925,000.

Folly Beach

Gone Groppo LLC sold 105 West Huron Ave. to Huron Holdings LLC for $850,000.

Fab Folly One LLC sold 218 E Ashley Ave. to Lazy Mermaid LLP for $800,000.

Philip L. and Glenda S. Hughes sold 414 East Ashley Ave. to Higgins Holdings LLC for $675,000.

Hollywood

Paul Brown sold 5169 Stablegate Lane, Stono Ferry Plantation to James A. Blake III for $340,000.

Isle of Palms

Cathia Leonard Friou sold Unit A104, 9000 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Brian C. Clary for $422,000.

Kim J. and Richard D. Benson sold 7 Surf Lane, Sea Oats to A. J. Mauldin Jr. and Janice V. Mauldin for $275,000.

Jeffrey M. and Jill G. Wolff sold 71 Grand Pavilion Drive, Wild Dunes to Kevin H. Smith and Karen Stratigos-Smith for $910,000.

James Island

Allison Molony Bunch sold 1046 Fort Sumter Drive, Lawton Bluff to Horace Matthew and Allison Molony Bunch for $400,000.

Archdale Square LLC sold 1318 Ronald Lane, Kings Acres to Wyatt Wade Morris for $268,500.

Prosser's Custom Homes LLC sold 1505 Sutton St., McCalls Corner to Thomas Fletcher Sinkler for $350,250.

Scott and Lisa W. Shealy sold 1657 Battalion Drive, Secessionville to Amanda Howard and Tanner Schuck for $300,000.

Keith Vaughn sold 2007 Sol Legare Road, Sol Legare to Robert W. and Leigh D. Taylor for $250,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2166 Brown Pelican Lane to Scott R. and Karen B. Reeves for $520,990.

Edward B. and Tara R. Frazier sold 688 Ayers Drive, Clearview to Jeffrey and Erica Rengering for $350,000.

Nolu LLC sold 807 Folly Road, Centerville to 807 Folly LLC for $600,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 812 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Linda and Jonathan S. Till for $357,350.

Doris G. Lackey sold 813 Soaring Lane, Eaglewood Retreat to Philip and Marianne Picciotto for $379,500.

Richard P. Fennessy sold 846 Godber St., Stiles Point to Katie R. and Richard Rhett Runey Jr. for $300,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 921 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Billy Floyd and Marissa Ann Beck for $620,024.

Johns Island

Gary and Terri Wyatt sold 1 Airy Hall, Plantation Woods to Lisa A. Robinson for $1.2 million.

Jesse A. and Lenna S. Kirchner sold 1021 Hughes Road, Bulow Plantation to Stephen L. and Rebecca B. Carter for $875,000.

Richard M. Tranchida sold 1147 Hammrick Lane, Summertrees to Melissa M. and Brian Tranchida for $314,000.

Joseph L. Prichard sold 1517 Thoroughbred Blvd., Brownswood Farms to Michael Eugene Pennington for $275,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1715 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Matthew Ryan and Theresa Lynn Baker for $299,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1839 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Paul Timothy and Stephanie Michelle Biehl for $484,575.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1924 Mossdale Drive, Oakfield to Lisa A. Crowther and Jared Richard Morgan for $332,440.

Stephen A. Johnson sold 1943 High Meadow St., Winnsboro Lakes to Anthony M. Chatfield for $265,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2245 Nicholas David Path, Waterloo Estates to Mark G. and Anne S. Hadlock for $598,694.

J and J Custom Homes LLC sold 2415 Rushland Landing Road, Rushland to Glenn T. and Diane W. Ballinger for $799,900.

Kiawah River Investment LLC sold 2510 Helmsman Road, Kiawah River to Aaron and Michele Laberge for $800,000.

Kiawah River Investment LLC sold 2538 Helmsman Road, Kiawah River to Donald J. Dixson for $485,000.

Daryl and Sedra Charap sold 3050 Murraywood Road to Jason and Amanda Perez for $545,000.

Angel Oak Animal Hospital Inc. sold 3160 Maybank Highway to 3160 Maybank LLC for $690,000.

Colleen E. and Edward Carducci sold 5102 Coral Reef Drive, The Villages at St. John's Woods to Kristen J. Davee and Mitchell Krywulycz for $384,000.

Kiawah Island

Russell G. Warren and John M. Hinshaw sold 175 Marsh Island Drive, Marsh Island Woods to Jose A. Soto III for $570,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Patricia Ann Balows sold Unit 214, 237 South Plaza Court, Renaissance on Charleston Harbor to Bryan Keith and Debra Ann Cecil Stockdale for $985,000.

Bradley D. and Julie M. Atkins sold Unit 200, 1100 Queensborough Blvd. to Hawkridge Properties LLC for $728,000.

Christina Ann Swaim sold Unit B, 1375 Cassidy Court, Remington Forest to Jennifer J. and Janis S. Emplit for $299,500.

Amy Elizabeth Cauble sold Unit F, 1308 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to Gary S. and Judith A. Gajewski for $287,500.

1007 Johnnie Dodds LLC sold 1007 North Highway 17 to Innolabs @ 1007 LLC for $6.7 million.

Ronald W. and Beverly L. Miedema sold 112 Palm Cove Way, Palm Cove Dunes West to Raymond and Genevieve Solimani for $400,000.

Sup Sea Island Hamlet LLC sold 1224 Gatch Court, Mount Pleasant to Stobo Holdings LLC for $585,000.

Sup Sea Island Hamlet LLC sold 1232 Gatch Court, Mount Pleasant to Stobo Holdings LLC for $390,000.

John L. and Candace J. Cooper sold 1236 Colfax Court, The Preserve at Brickyard Plantation to Susan Madlinger Faulds for $466,000.

Robert C. and Michele P. Zila sold 1300 Langford, Road, Shellpoint to Brandon P. Jamison and Margaret M. Riester for $719,900.

Gerald Mark Karst Jr. sold 1398 West Point Drive, West Point to Eric William and Heather Waldrop for $298,000.

Kenneth L. and Anna J. Tully sold 1406 Diamond Blvd., Crown Pointe to Michael A. Dryden and Claudia A. Piano for $389,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1460 Stratton Place, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Zachary T. Petersen and Kelsey E. Mazur for $480,515.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1517 Menhaden Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to John and Heidi J. Chretien for $739,219.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1622 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Timothy A. and Nadine A. Terese for $636,730.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1644 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to William and Julia Cawthra for $747,750.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1711 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Melissa Dimondstein for $646,590.

CPD-Phase D2 LLC sold 1863 Bolden Drive, Carolina Park to Jacksonbuilt LLC for $250,000.

Marie C. Pierce sold 2020 Arundel Place, Longpoint to Elizabeth Easler and Randolph Lamkin Jr. for $362,000.

Frank C. Peacock III and Teresa M. Peacock sold 2157 Summerwood Drive, Thornewood to Ryan P. and Angela M. Evans for $430,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2176 Majorcan Court, Oyster Point to Ayelet and Ofer Nadav Gilady for $614,745.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2221 Carolina Wren St., Oyster Point to Kevin M. and Stephanie S. Ealahan for $624,480.

Chase W. and Bliss H. Lansing sold 2236 Branch Creek Drive, North Creek at Rivertowne to Kelly H. and Warren M. Taylor for $518,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2566 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Anthony Moultrie Jr. and Courtney Moultrie for $313,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2581 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to James Franklin Pankovits for $339,000.

Robert M. and Margaret A.I. Bell sold 269 Indigo Bay Circle, Back Bay Village to Joseph A. and Lindsey B. Martins for $825,000.

Robert E. and Gail J. Cyzman sold 2748 Gaston Gate, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Alyson J. Murphy for $550,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2820 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Curtis J. and Lisa G. Hone for $571,230.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3046 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Paul J. and Patricia A. Napierala for $473,630.

Heather A. Thomas sold 341 Jardinere Walk, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Ryan Cavanaugh and Mary Gessner for $373,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3502 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Marianne and Charles Connolly for $594,440.

Joey M. and Debby M. Duncan sold 3652 Bagley Drive, The Preston at Park West to Richard Paul and Kathleen C. Lynch for $340,000.

Steve and Diana Ferrara sold 3886 Fifle St., Carolina Park to Jack M. Holton Jr. and Virginia P. Holton for $842,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3921 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Tigran Torosyan for $534,646.

Susan M. Jacobs sold 710 Harbor Lane, Waterway Arms to Or Dekel and Anna-Theresa Johnson for $278,000.

Ruth D. Taylor sold 962 Cummings Circle, Cooper Estates to JTS SC Development LLC for $505,000.

North Charleston

5204 Reverie LLC sold Unit 5204, 4707 Dorchester Road, Reverie on The Ashley to Schoonover Asset Management IV LLC for $495,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 1604 Athena Lane to Cameron J. Smith and Carrie A. Clark for $342,000.

Charleston Home Investments LLC sold 1816 English St., Chicora Place to Sam Domicilium Charleston Borrower LLC for $1.4 million.

Port Properties LLC sold 2217 Clinton St. to Sam Domicilium Charleston Borrower LLC for $1.1 million.

North Area Homes LLC sold 2265 Bailey Drive, Dorchester Terrace to Sam Domicilium Charleston Borrower LLC for $1.5 million.

Comline Properties LLC sold 2416 Falcon Road, Wildwood to Sam Domicilium Charleston Borrower LLC for $667,429.

Gallery Homes LLC sold 2421 Eagle Drive, Wildwood to Sam Domicilium Charleston Borrower LLC for $667,429.

Gallery Homes LLC sold 2730 Star Drive, Midland Park Terrace to Sam Dom Charleston Equity LLC for $417,143.

Reef Properties LLC sold 2885 Charlene Drive, Waylyn to Sam Domicilium Charleston Borrower LLC for $1.7 million.

Port Properties LLC sold 3423 Cosgrove Ave., Cherokee Place to Sam Dom Charleston Equity LLC for $584,000.

Oakwood Rd LLC sold 4337 Oakwood Ave. to Jenny Alwran and Sarah Alwran Yum for $390,000.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4407 Social Alley to Zachary H. Krensky and Misha D. Johnson for $352,990.

Ahyo Holdings LLC sold 4452 Oakwood Ave. to Shelby Stricklin and Kerri Price for $386,000.

North Area Homes LLC sold 5112 Dorchester Road, Oak Ridge Estates to Sam Domicilium Charleston Equity LLC for $333,714.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 5128 West Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Kali Elmenhurst for $373,505.

Factor Properties LLC sold 5531 Attaway St., Charleston Farms to Sam Domicilium Charleston Borrower LLC for $333,714.

Total Properties LLC sold 8535 Bentwood Drive, Northwood Estates to Sam Dom Charleston Equity LLC for $417,143.

Wadmalaw Island

Dale W. and Connie S. Stogsdill sold 5311 Peerless Drive to TBLB LLC for $425,000.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Brenda D. Knight sold 1319 Savannah Highway, Parkwood Estates to 1319 Savannah Highway LLC for $900,000.

Sheldon B. and Katherine M. Owens sold 1407 Fairfield Ave., Heathwood to Mary Magdalen Hackett for $260,000.

Robert S. Dunbar Jr. sold 1527 South Pinebark Lane, North Pinepoint to Aaron R. Major for $265,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1532 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Hailey A. and Samuel D. Vogt for $274,455.

Patrick A. and Mary J. Leland sold 1629 Dryden Lane, Charlestowne Estates to Cody W. and Jessica S. Myers for $317,000.

Reef Properties LLC sold 1910 Able St., Ashley Hall Plantation to Sam Domicilium Charleston Equity LLC for $333,714.

Total Properties LLC sold 1969 Butternut St., Greenwood Park to Sam Domicilium Charleston Borrower LLC for $1.1 million.

MFJ Properties LLC sold 2026 Boeing Ave., Air Harbor to Charles E. and Jeanne K. Hammond for $326,300.

Elizabeth C. and Donald R. Crawford sold 2208 Forest Lakes Blvd. to Tyler E. Teal for $397,000.

J.C. Parks LLC sold 2404 Pristine View Road, Sylvan Shores to Matthew O. and Audrey W. McCalley for $289,000.

Patricia M. Hess sold 3007 Lazarette Lane, Jasmine Row at Bolton's Landing to Elizabeth Frances Snodgrass for $263,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3119 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Dae W. Kim and Eun Sook Moon for $333,290.

John M. Miller Jr. sold 3193 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Peter Gerard and Elizabeth Ann Szwast for $305,000.

Tessa G. and Cameron L. Whitworth sold 33 Wolk Drive, Shadowood at Shadowmoss Plantation to Richard Dean Dougherty III for $278,500.

Charles Tyler Salser and Kimberly Ann Joyner sold 456 Sycamore Shade St., Hamilton Grove to Andrew S. Branton and Lesley S. Angellis for $285,000.

Charles A. and Betty P. Maney sold 5027 Weatherstone Road, Village Green at Sweetbay to Virginia Lynn and William Scott Morgan for $285,000.

Jeffrey A. Sample sold 52 Boardman Road, Grove Creek Village to James Dille for $290,000.

Charleston Home Investments LLC sold 845 Minnie St. to Sam Domicilium Charleston Equity LLC for $250,286.

Gregory Galvin and Megan Holmes sold 9 Johnson Road, The Crescent to Joe Verrochi for $2.2 million.

Editor's Note

Transactions for Berkeley and Dorchester counties were unavailable this week and will be published next week.

