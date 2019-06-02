Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 1-5.
Adams Run
Peter Edwards sold 5510 Highway 174 to John G. Astles for $253,300.
Charleston
92 and 107 Spring Street Development Partners LLC sold Unit B, 92 Spring St. to DNA Lab Properties LLC for $370,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 502, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Susan R. Hopkins for $1.1 million.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 307, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Katco Charleston LLC for $1.2 million.
LUXSC LLC sold 1 Battery Place, South Battery to David R. and Deborah C. Jojo for $1.6 million.
JJR Development LLC sold 101 Hester St., Riverside Park to A.S.H. Properties Inc. for $342,000.
Wanda Simmons Williams sold 12 Nunan St. to Nunan Holdings LLC for $340,000.
Elizabeth L. Boineau sold 128 Beaufain St. to Socorro Partners LLC for $530,000.
VRHK LLC sold 184 Ashley Ave. to 184 Ashley LLC for $1.8 million.
John W. and Athalie S. Derse sold 19 Gadsden St. to Mark and Ashley Allen for $1.8 million.
Justin C. Swan sold 199 Rutledge Ave. to Timothy A. Barkley for $745,000.
Logan T. and Melissa S. Rada sold 2309 Sunnyside Ave., Alta Vista to Brian G. Compton for $440,000.
Twin Rivers Properties I LLC sold 35 Barre St. to 35 Barre LLC for $550,000.
Robert P. and Celeste A. Sticca sold 6 Peele Place, Harleston Green to Theophilus Darius Williams IV and Nanette Swalm Williams for $500,000.
Folly Beach
Susan C. Robinson sold 162 Marsh View Villas to Thomas J. Korb for $295,000.
Ralph M. Wright sold 407 East Huron Ave. to 407 E. Huron LLC for $530,000.
Hollywood
Catherine J. Martine sold 4910 Pointe Pleasant Lane, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Lawrence H. and Barbara R. Oswick for $607,000.
Mark E. and Lory A. Lewis sold 5316 Birdie Lane, Stono Ferry to William Demetrius Rust IV and Kathleen J. Rust for $359,000.
Isle of Palms
Sulochana Shenoy sold 1306 Ocean Club, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Deanna L. Sherman for $857,500.
Palmetto Family Holdings LLC sold Unit C 7, 40 41st Ave., Wild Dunes Yacht Harbor to Mary Lamach for $290,000.
David M. Kiernan and Steven J. Strohbusch sold Unit 101A, 1400 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean at Oceanside Villas to Lowcountry Elite Group LLC for $370,000.
John B. and Jane W. Riester sold 31 Lagoon Villas to Anne Crawford and Ronald Martin Stehlin II for $395,000.
Colette M. Basha Holmes sold 1006 Carolina Blvd. to Twinpalms IOP LLC for $1.5 million.
Raedell Eileen Booker sold 15 Edgewater Aly, Edgewater Park to John H. Biggers Jr. and Shannon M. Biggers for $755,500.
Gregory C. Lannes Jr. and Brittney A. Lannes sold 2 45th Ave., Stratton by the Sound to George Mitchell and Lisa Lyn Tederick for $697,000.
William H. Bailey sold 20 Morgans Cove Drive, Wild Dunes to Bryan E. Bannach for $985,000.
John and Cynthia Beall sold 23 31st Ave. to Gilda Spiotta for $669,000.
Larry T. and Sallie J. Driggers sold 3401 Palm Blvd. to Palm Blvd Ventures LLC for $495,000.
Edward W. Ward III sold 603 Ocean Blvd. to Lauren Lofstrom and Josh Robinson for $1.4 million.
James Island
Kara S. Crowell sold 43 Wappoo Creek Place to Jimi W. and Joseph Bryan Lusk for $775,000.
Franklin Construction and Investments LLC sold 1074 Honeysuckle Lane, Farmington to Stephanie Hamilton for $365,000.
Joshawa D. and Sara J. Bell sold 1107 Lighthouse Blvd., Lighthouse Point to Richard Morvin Jr. for $272,000.
Robert Todd Lant sold 1298 Julian Clark Road, Clark's Point to Curtis J. and Hilde I. Elg for $336,000.
Mark and Lisa Ellison sold 1346 Sea Bass Cove, Seaside Plantation to Daphne D. Brown for $699,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1412 Pearl Channel Loop, Sea Aire to Edward Peter and Juliana Lee Norton for $381,140.
Evan D. and Amy L. Gernant sold 1443 Rose Park Drive, Bur Clare to Aubrey Joseph and Susan Andrews Lee for $505,000.
Nicholas G. and Amanda G. Dixon sold 1468 Relyea Ave., Clark's Point to Casey R. and Kyle E. Weiss for $415,000.
Angie Duong sold 2021 Terrabrook Lane to Judith K. Bean-Lee and Michele Reposa for $445,000.
Karvery Properties LLC sold 2035 Wappoo Hall Road to Michael J. and Nikki H. Gredlein for $857,500.
William J. Lyday Jr. sold 2050 Woodland Shores Road, Stono Shores to Joseph C. Wojda and Paige N. Fehr for $269,000.
Guadalupe Keener sold 2144 Edisto Ave., Riverland Golfview to Kimberly J. and Kenneth Keathley for $260,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2206 Brown Pelican Lane, Highland to Dale and Cathleen Marcelli for $539,990.
Norma Christensen sold 245 Yates Ave., Riverland Terrace to Anna E. Rice for $312,500.
Craig B. and Kathryn B. Bailey sold 479 Wade Hampton Drive, Charleston Estates to Jason P. and Jennifer A. Batliner for $415,000.
Finbar A. O'Reilly sold 739 Clearview Drive, Clearview to Whidbee and Christina Perrin for $620,000.
Dustin James Tincher sold 916 Stillwater Drive, Ashcroft Hall to Kelly D. and Jeremy M. Forrester for $419,900.
Karl J. Karnaky sold 920 White Point Blvd., White Point at Lawton Bluff to Thomas B. and Christine H. Britt for $655,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 963 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Cun Xi Zheng for $599,034.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 979 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Bryan C. and Elizabeth Godwin Cooper for $725,118.
Johns Island
DR Horton Inc. sold 1225 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Kevin King and Leanne Marie Houston for $395,500.
Kyle T. and Linda W. Bowling sold 1447 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Benjamin Lee Bird III and Zahia Bird for $277,000.
Leigh Anne Williams sold 1526 Thoroughbred Blvd., Brownswood Farms to Adam Charles Schmidt for $258,000.
DandM Construction LLC sold 1552 Castlewick Ave., Fenwick Hills to Matthew Ryan Flynn and Emily Eileen Jenkins for $270,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1556 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Alicia A. and Michael Squatrito for $329,990.
Christopher Grant Bentley sold 1598 Fishbone Drive, Fenwick Hills to James Christopher and Gloria Gilson Deibert for $328,500.
Peter and Gaye Parsons sold 1621 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Timothy D. and Lee Ann S. Kent for $328,000.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1710 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to James L. and Kathy M. Kreamer for $307,507.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1806 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Kenneth G. and Carol A. Neuhaus for $408,965.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2115 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Carol J. Martin and Michael R. Gurrieri for $390,129.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2134 Saint Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Catherine J. and Andrew J. Jacobs for $417,390.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2174 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Shawn E. and Christopher J. Katalinas for $396,954.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2705 Harmony Lake Drive, Woodbury Park to Glen E. and Kathy A. McClune for $400,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2864 Claybrook St., Swygerts Landing to Jackey R. Frye Jr. and Lauren D. Frye for $645,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2872 Claybrook St., Swygerts Landing to Ryan J. and Anne R. Collins for $588,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3269 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Roxanne M. Easterwood for $309,900.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3384 Great Egret Drive to Lindsay Mae Gohl for $256,360.
Mark A. Vallier sold 3501 Walter Drive, Cedar Springs to Megan Oberg for $273,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 4006 Brown Trout Drive to Lloyd T. and Glenda G. Aycock for $279,045.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 5007 Catfish Loop to Michelle L. Miller for $260,290.
Paul H. and Eleanor M. Berka sold 5526 Stonoview Drive, Chisolm Green to Monte Karl and Lisa Marie Sternke for $675,000.
Karen C. and Darrell E. Linder sold 5909 Chisolm Road to Lyla Y. Ambrose and Robert L. Westbury Jr. for $510,000.
Kiawah Island
George H. and Jimmie L. Groves sold 4538 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Tonya B. Wooddy for $440,000.
Sarah Elizabeth Loeser sold 1107 Diodia Court, Duneside Villas to Preston F. and Susan M. McDaniel for $1.2 million.
K. Carter and Susan B. Harris sold 10 Falcon Point Road to Peter B. Luther for $2.2 million.
Michael A. and Regina O. Sommer sold 125 Blue Heron Pond Road, The Preserve to Robert W. and Christy F. Turner for $378,000.
Corisa Properties I LLC sold 508 Bufflehead Drive, Egret Pintail to Silver Moss Management Kiawah LLC for $2.1 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Kathy J. Newsome sold 245 Copper River Drive, The Tides to Neil C. Robinson Jr. and Vicki K. Robinson for $1.6 million.
Salterbeck Properties LLC sold Unit 204, 3404 Salterbeck St. to 3404 Salterbeck LLC for $570,000.
Wayne L. and Whitney S. Leroux sold 1616 Camfield Lane, Ellington Woods to Arthur R. and Patricia M. Kinowski for $263,500.
JT Industries LLC sold Unit 102, 122 North Plaza Court, Renaissance on Charleston Harbor to Teresa L. Thornton and Eugene Fields Young for $975,000.
Kim L. Westberg sold 1006 Cummings Circle, Cooper Estates to Gregory A. and Brittney A. Lannes for $660,000.
Jenna E. Coneys and Harold Lamar Gladney sold 1051 Marsh Court Lane to Edith O. Rose for $270,000.
Aurelia and Stephen Fasone sold 1060 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park at Park West to Xin Ren and Mei Zhen Chen for $419,900.
John Garrett Astles sold 1107 Middleton Court, Snee Farm Gardens to Stephanie G. Grabbe for $312,000.
Donna C. and Bernard J. Ross II sold 1145 Ayers Plantation Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to James Travis and Marie L. Van Law for $750,000.
Andrew T. Littlejohn sold 1254 Chatfield St., Wakendaw Place to William Helfenstein and Ethel Amerson for $347,500.
Brenda B. and Thomas W. Olcott sold 1285 Laurel Park Trail, Laurel Grove to Kristen Leigh Lesesne for $360,000.
William E. Traylor sold 1287 Lake Mallard Blvd., Mallard Lakes to Jeremiah D. Flowers and Brittany A. Laviana for $360,000.
David L. and Susan M. Halverstadt sold 1323 Center Lake Drive, Center Lake Community at Hidden Lakes to Mary Elizabeth and Joshua Bruce Headley for $395,000.
Christopher A. and Amy M. Bain sold 1329 Osmond Road, Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Thomas Moorer Jr. and Dana Moorer for $590,000.
Annemarie and David A. Dezso sold 1336 Langford Road, Shellpoint to James William and Nancy Elizabeth Lemon for $745,000.
Peggy E. Moore sold 1346 Chuck Dawley Blvd. to McGrew's Real Estate Holdings LLC for $900,000.
Mount Pleasant Wood LLC sold 1349 Old Georgetown Road to HCK Investments LLC for $649,000.
Jensen R. and Camila G. Anderson sold 1352 Center Lake Drive, Center Lake Community at Hidden Lakes to Brooke Nitterhouse for $437,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1372 Founders Way to Perry Everett Little for $647,000.
Kevin S. and Heidi M. Hildreth sold 1392 Thayer Hall Drive, West Point to Sean F. and Tracy R. Doyle for $310,000.
Joseph A. and Carol B. Bosco sold 1395 Hamlin Park Circle to Laurel Cook for $322,000.
Anton Roeger sold 1459 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Susan M. Bennett for $425,000.
Fred A. Jumper sold 1463 Mataoka St., Osceola Heights to Leslie Rae Bohannon for $540,000.
Suellen Coningsby sold 1469 East Crossing Lane to Nancy C. Veronen for $300,000.
Michele Ditlow-Roache sold 1491 Edgemoor Ave., Carolina Park to Roderick A. Hernandez III and Nancy F. Hernandez for $748,000.
Robert and Carol O'Connor sold 1517 Cypress Pointe Drive, Cypress Pointe at Dunes West to Brittany A. Hutchinson and Amber L. Minchew for $357,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1530 Menhaden Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Paul L. and Juliana H. Esser for $1.1 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1584 Grey Marsh Road, Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Angela Matthiessen for $379,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1595 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Aaron and Jenna P. Arsenault for $390,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1617 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Kevin Reid and Breanna Rose Carrington for $390,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1671 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Enrique Dejesus for $648,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1699 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Andrew Charles and Anne Christian Wroblewski for $631,000.
Miriam Grad sold 188 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Sara James for $360,000.
Daniel A. Dupuis sold 1927 Falling Creek Circle, Sweetgrass to Jeffrey Pecora for $435,000.
John H. Strauch III sold 1967 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Carolyn B. Thomas for $375,000.
J. Todd Craig sold 1975 Tison Lane, Longpoint to Mac Harrison Schott and Sumer Marie Murdock for $319,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2184 Majorcan Court, Oyster Point to Andrew Rutledge and Mallory Hudson Alkis for $840,000.
William and Kathleen Viard sold 2208 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Ian and Christine Maurer for $564,000.
Carolyn Rae Newbern sold 2451 Worthington Drive, Indigo Chase to Wesley C. Greavu for $670,000.
Janis J. Jones sold 2552 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Angela F. Inscore for $338,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2588 Kingsfield St., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Michael and Desiree Weinberger for $365,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2590 Kingsfield St., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Rita A. Donnelly for $339,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2594 Kingsfield St., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Christy C. Parrish for $330,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2606 Kingsfield St., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Angela Matthiessen for $344,200.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2644 Kingsfield St., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Phillip C. Cranny for $299,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2688 Park West Blvd., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Angela Matthiessen for $379,900.
Aaron M. Ludwick sold 2692 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Philip and Emily Picone for $300,000.
Robert C. and Melinda E. Miller sold 2724 Rush Haven Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Adam T. and Suzanne R. Redmon for $872,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3036 Caspain Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Louis James and April Lyn Kjerstad for $421,506.
SM Charleston LLC sold 3582 Backshore Drive, Carolina Park to Alejandro Lee Suarez and Christine Marie Seminara-Suarez for $575,000.
Adrien E. and Jennifer A. Laurencelle sold 38 Fernandina St., I'On to Christopher Noel Shaw for $810,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3941 Bessemer Road, Bessemer Park at Park West to Paul Waller Friedman and Laura Esther Martinez-Serna for $397,982.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3948 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Alek Rapchak for $560,529.
Michael J. and Lauren L. Williams sold 543 Flambeau Retreat, Molasses Creek to Peter T. and Tyler A. Sciarrino for $850,000.
Nicholas and Rachel Simpkins sold 568 Oak Park Drive, Oak Park to Matthew James Atkinson VI and Kari Atkinson for $425,000.
James J. Dowds sold 714 Nora Lane, Cove Inlet Villas to Alyssa K. McCarthy for $284,900.
Ian P. and Christine Maurer sold 724 Gate Post Drive, Old Village Landing to Leonard Brendan Redeyoff for $665,000.
A.T. Heath III and Sara C. Heath sold 80 On The Harbor Drive to Thomas Denver Craft for $1.5 million.
Catherine C. Stratford sold 808 Natchez Circle, Lake Hunter Commons to John C. Pernell Jr. for $253,000.
Joseph W. and Mary V. Mills sold 837 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Norman Todd and Rachel Anne Lindsey for $665,000.
Peter L. and Megan Y. Zwerner sold 87 Secession St., I'On to Edwin H. Lewis for $1.2 million.
Brian Kucaba sold 916 McIver St., Saltgrass Pointe to Jessica Hirshorn for $1.3 million.
Richard M. Ouzts sold 957 Pitt St. to Audrey C. Cadwallader for $1.1 million.
North Charleston
Henry Caleb Sauls III sold 1059 Buist Ave. to CSC Home Builders LLC for $275,000.
Lear Avenue Assoc. LLC sold 4325 Lear Ave. to Lear 4325 LLC for $2 million.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 4421 Marblehead Lane to Matthew B. Asher for $304,900.
Alexandra F. Simpson sold 4916 W. Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Steven Zumstein for $318,750.
Rolina Homes LLC sold 4987 Chateau Ave., Garco Cottages at Park Circle to Stephen Scott and Catherine M. Marino for $329,990.
Anne Marie Chandler sold 5020 Lancaster St., Cameron Terrace to Charles Brian and Katherine Pastva Clifton for $304,000.
Yuen Chuen Siu and Xiu Lin Wang sold 5239 Lancaster St., North Cameron Terrace to John Altick and Jenna Teves for $275,000.
Kevin and Jessee J. Haigler sold 7757 Kinston St., Brookdale to Jose Francisco Yepes for $250,000.
Medical Plaza Assoc. LLC sold 9291 Medical Drive to Trident Medical Center LLC for $3.5 million.
Seabrook Island
Geoffrey C. and Rebecca M. Gradler sold 2434 Racquet Club Drive, Charlestown Place at Seabrook to Margaret G. Davidson for $463,000.
Kiawah Home Development LLC sold 435 Championship Court, Cassique Golf Cottages to Kiawah Keydets LLC for $1.3 million.
Kiawah Development Partners LLC sold 501 Claret Way, Cassique Clubhouse Village to Christine K. Durkin for $735,075.
Sullivan’s Island
Naomi Donnelley and Joseph Butler sold 1301 Cove Ave. to Hannes Greim and Andrea Christine Shafer for $2 million.
Angelyn S. Avinger sold 2867 Marshall Blvd. to Gallery Homes LLC for $2.3 million.
Frances Elizabeth Stroud Driemeyer sold 2902 I'on Ave. to Islands Development Group for $1.1 million.
Summerville
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 188 West Smith St. to Perserverance II LLC for $304,670.
Wadmalaw Island
Joanie L. Howan sold 4865 Maybank Highway to Christina B. and Christopher P. Humphries for $585,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
John Sinclaire III sold 108 Live Oak Ave., Ashley Forest to Andrew David Bock and Victoria Catherine Futrell for $280,000.
Steven A. and Kathe L. Chamberlain sold 1111 Southgate Drive, Northbridge Terrace to Charles T.K. and Kortney A. Holtzhower for $380,000.
Thomas W. Nash Jr. and Lynn N. Jutzeler sold 119 East Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Park to Keane Patrick and Stephanie Killion McLaughlin for $430,000.
Logan Groher sold 1325 Orange Grove Road, Charlestowne Estates to Kellan C. and Tara Brianna Beam for $295,000.
Patrick J. Townes sold 14 Charlyn Drive, Northbridge Village to Allan and Meridith Greer Narowski for $384,750.
Laura Lee Williams Galtieri sold 14 Glengary Court, Dunvegan at Shadowmoss to Julien Theodore Melchers IV and Leah Ellen Brackin Melchers for $350,000.
Jason P. and Jennifer A. Batliner sold 1572 Sanford, Road, Harrison Acres to Elizabeth Pryor for $500,000.
Cameron Mallory and Rebecca King-Mallory sold 1596 Nautical Chart Drive, Bolton's Landing to Jordan and Christina Stokes for $344,000.
Donald W. Petitpain sold 16 Nicholson St., Byrnes Down to David Petitpain and Camela Guevara for $360,000.
Daniel Huerta and Andreina Malpica sold 1763 Grovehurst Drive, Carolina Bay to Udi Hayut and Julia Mikhaylova for $400,000.
Leonid and Rodica Cerescu sold 1815 Gippy Lane, West Ashley Plantation to Joseph M. Gonzalez for $295,000.
Keegan Beckwith sold 1951 Culver Ave., Air Harbor to James Wilson and Anita Law Beaty for $269,000.
William B. and Amanda W. Smith sold 20 Oakdale Place, Avondale to Zachary and Allison Jordan for $480,000.
Mary Anne Johnson sold 2080 Rookery Lane, Croghan Landing to Terry C. Hudson and Cathy J. Power for $550,000.
Lawrence C. and Yvonne T. Downie sold 219 Shadowmoss Parkway, Middleborough Estates at Shadowmoss Plantation to Karen E. and Thomas Craig Martin for $448,500.
Elizabeth Ann Jacobs Buxton sold 23 Charlyn Drive, Northbridge Village to Sarah Covington and Donald E. Smith Jr. for $350,000.
William J. and Lisa S. Geiman sold 2702 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Alexander S. and Diane B. Murray for $385,000.
Centex Homes sold 2817 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Victoria S. and Donald A. Wirth for $587,140.
Centex Homes sold 2851 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Alvin and Markita Q. Johnson for $479,915.
Judith C. Westendorff sold 29 Ripplemoor Lane, Shadowmoss Plantation to Barry Lydell and Allyson Broughton Middleton for $430,000.
James A. and Laura M. Fournier sold 2915 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Brian Schultz for $315,000.
Nhatanh Vo Ha and Penny Ha My Ho sold 3 Ripplemoor Lane, Shadowmoss Plantation to John Gooding and Ingrid E. Flad-Gooding for $335,000.
Park B. Smith III sold 30 Campbell Drive, Byrnes Down to Kevin M. Douglass and Brandi N. Cox for $375,000.
Anna C. Faenza sold 35 Avondale Ave., Avondale to Chad E. Classen for $391,500.
Sharon Kristen Gregory and Daphne J. Timmons sold 425 Geddes Ave., Geddes Hall to James Bradford and Stephanie Majors Poe for $409,000.
Elizabeth Pryor sold 515 Parkwood Estates, Parkwood Estates to Craig W. Sedmak for $679,475.
C Squared Enterprises LLC sold 64 Shadowmoss Parkway, Dunvegan at Shadowmoss to Lauren T. Sheehan for $325,000.
857 Prince John Drive LLC sold 857 Prince John Drive, Sherwood Forest to Brisa and Carter Bishop for $270,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 25-29.
Bonneau
Louie Baker sold 125 Tideland Court, Spring Grove to Brandon Matthew Gapen for $275,000.
Charleston
Brian Ross Baldridge sold 474 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Alejandro Garcia and Maria Ann Liming for $385,000.
Clifford G. McReynolds sold 1268 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Alexandra Christine and Aristidis Harry Sirinakis for $289,990.
Eric J. Reiner sold 1139 Peninsula Cove Drive, The Peninsula to H. Duncan and Mardi J. Padgett for $279,900.
Daniel Island
Donna S. Daniel sold 2006 Pierce St. to Roberto C. and Maria Trigosso for $520,000.
Phillip E. Pratt sold 1706 Sailmaker St. to Stephen Allen and Marie Theresa Bedard for $675,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2565 Daniel Island Drive to Michael C. and Frances S. Wilmer for $785,000.
Stephen A. Bedard sold Unit B407, 200 River Landing Drive to Richard and Elizabeth J. Kellett for $487,000.
Thomas W. Edwards Jr. sold 308 Hidden Bottom Lane, Daniel Island Park to Kevin P. and Gabrielle Barnett for $1.2 million.
Thomasina W. Dinkins sold 927 Etiwan Park St. to Amy S. and Michael J. Rizzo for $652,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 602 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Lindsay J. Edwards for $270,595.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 569 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Damian A. Heyward for $260,000.
Dennis F. Mallon sold 122 Eston Drive, Hamlets to Michael Scognamiglio and Megan Linyard for $375,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 159 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Thomas Robert Finch for $289,340.
John K. Causey sold 112 Welchman Ave., Hamlets to Darrell A. Edwards Jr. for $455,000.
Hanahan
Gerald Leonard Stafford sold 26 Monte Sano Drive to Robert Riah and Tamara R. Collier for $315,000.
James Joseph Ravoira sold 7413 Purser Lane, Timbercrest Village to John M. and Tammy Lugin for $275,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 1906 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantatio to Austin Emil and Addyson Elise Deguzman for $347,085.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1374 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to James Anthony Hardee for $277,790.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1702 Refuge Drive, Hunters Bend to Robert Carroll Washington for $275,023.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1390 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Jason Bryson for $270,228.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 100 Barbour Court, Foxbank to Israel and Sandra Nieves for $287,043.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 633 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Joseph W. Krajick and Gary W. Kratz for $325,219.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 578 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Roy D. Reger for $311,519.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 611 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Kristin Marie and Joshua Hughes for $283,662.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 584 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Spencer Mikhala and Chance Patrick Weise for $293,933.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 614 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Travis R. Aiken and Courtney J. Mathis for $298,404.
DR Horton Inc. sold 815 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Cedric T. Barclay for $273,000.
Daniel Scott Brezeale sold 1400 British Drive to Kenneth C. and Anne D. Stiles for $344,900.
Erik A. Fisk sold 266 Topsaw Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Gregory Neal Lewis and Melissa Sue Bell Lewis for $277,000.
Fred M. Dawson IIII sold 1800 Albert Storm Ave. to Michael J. Cannon for $253,000.
Jesse Richardson sold 139 Cypress Plantation Road to Marcus Julius and Michelle L. Bernard for $280,000.
Joyce E. Atkinson sold 1106 Waterside Blvd. to Pamela R. Woods for $271,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 580 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Eugene Jacob and Marcia Carol Belford for $330,240.
Kandi Mangual sold 547 Crossland Drive, Foxbank to Christopher Kondakor for $265,000.
Michael T. Leris sold 1100 Bruton Blvd., Barons Retreat to Daniel Scott and Jessica Brezeale for $335,000.
True Homes LLC sold 425 Thoroughbred Drive, Steeplechase to Aaron M. and Kayla Marie Brunner for $282,620.
Ridgeville
Craig James Lachance sold 1468 Cypress Campground Road to Paisha L. Thaxton-Polite and Keyontae K. Polite for $305,000.
Summerville
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 335 Watergrass St., Nexton to Kayla L. Paschal and Savannah D. Dewitt for $354,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 126 Cotesworth Court, Jasmine Point to William Jeffrey Clark for $417,879.
DR Horton Inc. sold 136 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Stephen P. and Judith C. Schumann for $310,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 130 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Stephen M. and Catrina Beanard for $410,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 218 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Richard and Bridget E. Hood for $497,440.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 576 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Carla J. and Gary Alan Stipcak for $348,211.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 625 Beach Way, Cane Bay to John Behm for $281,441.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 605 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Michael J. and Janis A. Altomare for $341,788.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 563 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Robert F. and Kyle A. Green for $466,488.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 607 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Lori E. and Kimberly D. Athey for $340,958.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 559 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Berta Dahl for $405,598.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 581 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Thomas R. and Sandra Lee Hill for $474,650.
Kristin Delyn Sparks sold 150 Meadow Wood Road, Felder Creek to Nathaniel Bryce Lebold for $270,000.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 400 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Michael Anthony Fedorka and Nicole Marie Pulcini for $354,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 233 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Craig James Lachance for $290,135.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 318 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Creston Otto Ary for $350,315.
Lennar Carolnas LLC sold 312 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Robert L. and Gayenell Smith Magwood for $369,020.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 109 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Albert and Robyn Pasquino for $324,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 462 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Clyde D. and Mary Morris for $297,065.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 450 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Douglas J. and Vanessa G. Ramos for $307,715.
Robert Douglas Muller sold 100 Oregon White Oak Court, Cane Bay to Todd Reilly for $269,000.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 114 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to George D. and Sandra C. Harris for $376,000.
Tamara Hawkins Boyd sold 100 Endicott Court to Karyn B. and Brian A. Eaton for $388,000.
True Homes LLC sold 417 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Christopher and Ashley Neilson for $336,250.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 421 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Jamie A. and Darien A. Brown for $401,904.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between March 25-29.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9715 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Rafael Correa for $267,910.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9808 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Evan R. and Shelbie H. Blackwell for $274,100.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5023 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Derek M. Destin for $255,980.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9732 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Jack and Shayla E. Lawrence for $267,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9700 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Garren J. and Marilyn Bartell for $275,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5044 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Carl L. Heyward for $286,929.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9718 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Marcus A. Marston and Yvonne T. Smith-Marston for $298,000.
DR Horton Inc sold 4980 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Sharnese C. and Joseph M. Fiorentino for $302,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5213 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Orlando P. Pinckney for $352,685.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5211 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Ly Luu Le and Huong Diep Ly for $285,865.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5208 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Myesha Latrice and George Anthony Brown for $303,135.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9978 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to David B. and Chandavy Wiley for $338,280.
North Charleston
Avis R. Thomas sold 5458 Rising Tide, Taylor Plantation to Jonathan L. Rummel for $270,000.
James E. Chellis sold 4312 Persimmon Woods Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Steven K. and Jennifer M. Metts for $495,100.
Roger D. Hammond sold 8529 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Eleanor M. and Vincent Albert Belanger for $396,000.
Summerville
Aaron F. Gebhart sold 5110 Village Crier Lane, Wescott Plantation to Delray E. Crenshaw III for $271,000.
Anthony V. Golovan IV sold 120 Elliot Creek Lane, Bluffs at Ashley River to Eric A. Ramsey for $285,000.
Brenda Gail Massad sold 101 Firestone Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Edward C. and Diane B. White for $550,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 146 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to James M. and Georgia S. Graham for $279,523.
DR Horton Inc. sold 101 Yeamans Way, Pine Forest to Jonathan S. Middleton for $329,900.
Edward Charles White Jr. sold 112 Pine Valley Drive, Pine Forest Country Club to Willie Z. and Mary Anne Carson for $485,000.
Jeffrey M. McWhorter sold 1505 Pondside Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Christina and Justin M. Walsh for $312,000.
JMH at Westcott LLC sold 9009 Cat Tail Pond Road, Farm at Wescott to Elliott Barclay Slater and Diane Rouse for $267,298.
Joseph Luttrell sold 103 East Murray St., Farmdale to Eric J. and Helen M. Matsko for $445,000.
Keane P. McLaughlin sold 300 Upshur Court, Ashborough East to Edward and Laura Veith for $337,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3064 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to William E. and Dianne J. Sebald for $404,100.
NVR Inc. sold 208 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to William H. Gowen and Rene Barkley for $338,804.
NVR Inc. sold 204 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to Antonio and Andrea Williams for $330,300.
NVR Inc. sold 313 Ribbon Road, The Ponds to Kyndall T. and John Eric Beach for $353,625.
Polly J. Elgen sold 106 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Craig and Marybeth Wishart for $263,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 304 Greenhouse Row, Summers Corner to Mahmoud Tarokh and Stacie Lynn Smith for $382,000.
Theresa Marie Gabelein sold 2518 Hummingbird Lane, Pine Forest to Donald Felix and Rose Marie Short for $285,000.
Vincent L. Bristow sold 109 Crossing Water St., Bluffs at Ashley River to Lee D. and Eleanor Fischer for $305,000.
Weldon Scott Hibbs sold 309 Huntington Road, Sweetbriar to Shasta M. and Derek W. Grotewiel for $319,400.
William L. Mallery sold 1125 South Main St. to William H. Skipper Jr. for $680,800.