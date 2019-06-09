Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 8-11.
Awendaw
Benjamin L.H. and Carol A. Melton sold 1461 Cat Island Parkway, Big Paradise Island to Gregory Brian and Gay Lizbeth McCool for $850,000.
Dorothy Johnston sold 1063 Main Sail Court, Romain Retreat to Brian N. and Katie M. Washnock for $1.3 million.
Charleston
Kaitlin Raphael McMahon sold Unit 6B, 204 San Souci St. to Andrew Mitchell Smythe for $268,350.
William Gordon Geer sold Unit 6, 5 Smith St. to Patrick Michael Looser and Cristine Elaine Candland for $500,000.
Stacy Smith Jennings sold Unit C, 117 Ashley Ave. to Samantha G. and Richard M. Karlin for $430,000.
Trade Winds Initiative LLC sold 103 Alexander St. to Frank Forrest and Margaret Kimberly Humbles for $815,000.
Madison L. Tessener sold 870 Ashley Ave. to Jason Pennington for $590,000.
Moses V.C. and Myrin C. White sold 34 Bogard St. to Christopher C. Finn for $400,000.
Randell C. Stoney III and Jane B. Stoney sold 11 Carolina St. to Elizabeth A. Sathe for $702,000.
Charleston Kingdom LLC sold 17 Longitude Lane to Gregory M. Parker for $2.8 million.
H and E Juniper LLC sold 12 Percy St. to David and Julie Underwood for $620,000.
Wendy Hermance sold 640 Rutledge Ave. to Ashley Jackrel for $597,500.
Two Nine Society LLC sold 29 Society St. to Lupe Javier Jimenez for $2.1 million.
Emily Kate Jenkins sold 83 Spring St. to Marcus Q. and Catherine A. Elliott for $688,500.
Natalie Figg Taylor Bily sold 189 Grove St., Wagener Terrace to Michael J. and Allison Behrle Breckheimer for $555,000.
Karen E. and Susan E. McKenna Caulder sold 184 Wentworth St. to Michelle A. and Foley S. Wassmuth for $645,000.
Isle of Palms
Robert K. and Gina C. Johnson sold Unit R-A212, 5804 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to Frank Arthur and Janis Lee Wagner for $500,000.
Victoria C.C. Neave and Joseph W. Cullom sold Unit B319, 9002 Palmetto Drive, Seascape Villas to Christopher Cary and Kimberly Ann Collins for $630,000.
Absher Investments LLC sold Unit 308, 1140 Ocean Blvd. to Michael P. and Claire A. Powers for $1.1 million.
RWJ Enterprises LLC sold 4 36th Ave. to Sandy Spot LLC for $765,000.
Danielle Squires and Stephen A. Silvera sold 3704 Cameron Blvd., Cameron Terrace to Gerald L. Davis Jr. for $1.1 million.
Michael E. Rogers sold 408 Carolina Blvd. to LPGM Development LLC for $550,000.
James Island
Richard Clark Moore Jr. sold Unit D2, 1633 Folly Creek Way, Palmetto Pointe at Peas Island to James P. and Catherine M. Gill for $655,000.
Kathryn M. and Frederick M. Showers sold 1307 Camp Road to Benjamin Lee Thomas for $265,000.
Sean McLernon sold 832 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Fort Johnson Estates to Lynne and Donald Langella for $320,000.
Tobin E. and Dawn E. Stewart sold 442 Trapier Drive, Fort Johnson Estates to Travis G. and Michelle L. Hughes for $475,000.
Donnie Lane Development Assoc. LLC sold 1526 Grimball Road Extension to Kevin Lindler for $349,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 817 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Linda C. Reinstein for $340,000.
Deirdre A. Bell sold 971 Carmel Drive, Lawton Bluff to David J. and Lisa Wall Brenner for $351,000.
Donald E. Seatter and Patrick R. Williams sold 607 Catbird Retreat, Parrot Creek to Patrick R. Williams and Sarah Katherine Williams for $570,000.
Lynda M. Zerbst sold 857 Whispering Marsh Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to Reese C. Allison for $1,275,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 942 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Christopher S. and Jennifer N. Wisniewski for $802,713.
Johns Island
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3236 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Wanda Y. Magwood for $309,857.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1922 Mossdale Drive, Oakfield to James N. and Michaella L. Fox for $370,000.
Lucille S. Baker sold 3369 Maybank Highway to Lee Walpole Properites LLC for $372,000.
Chris and Eileen Birkel sold 1146 Saint Paul’s Parrish Lane, The Commons at Fenwick Hall to Susan M. Glover for $330,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2128 Saint Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Craig Peter and Maribeth Collins for $426,040.
Kiawah Island
Benjamin E. Snead sold 31 Marsh Edge Lane, Marsh Island Woods to 31 Marsh Edge LLC for $375,000.
Philip Gutfleish and Rhonda Markman sold 152 Augusta National, Plantation Woods South to 152 Green Jacket LLC for $1.1 million.
Saad Hafez sold 78 Surfsong Road, Plantation Woods South to Eugene A. and Debbie A. Griffin for $775,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Rafael A. and Katherine A. De La Maza sold Unit 204, 2380 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Jennifer McGuire for $290,000.
Annette M. Wright sold 1505 Lindsey Creek Drive to Edward and Amanda Fritts for $820,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3965 Bryson Lane to Deonys De Cardenas and Jad H. Driggers for $645,612.
Gary F. and Mary C. Skinner sold 1537 Billington Drive to Robert L. and Nancy R. Elliott for $530,000.
Gerald D. and Beverly W. Hogan sold 982 Cottingham Drive, Cooper Estates to Randall A. Dyches III for $425,900.
Debra Lynne Ellisor and Mark A. Zdankiewicz sold 1378 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to Matthew Soch for $319,900.
Philip Bay Amrhein sold 1107 Port Harbor Court, Harborgate Shores to Helen A. Shuman and Robert C. Pellisero for $440,000.
Kenneth T. and Sandra F. Macbride sold 1118 Meadowcroft Lane, Heritage to LR Properties LLC for $382,500.
Plantation Partners L.P. sold 933 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Nicole P. Clark for $270,000.
W. Bruce and Kathleen M. Dovey sold 828 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Patrick and Erin Elizabeth Reilly for $670,000.
Jordan and Katie E. Cardwell sold 3243 Seaborn Drive, Ivy Hall to Mary Grace Seaton and Nicholas R. Myers for $353,000.
Nancy P. Longerbeam sold 852 Fountain Lane, Lake Hunter Commons to Gigi Chapman for $415,000.
Morgan M. Fancher sold 1933 Twickenham Place, Longpoint to Christopher D. and Sarah J. Wolf for $345,000.
William J. and Lona E. Boice sold 761 McCants Drive to James E. and Emily W. Galluzzo for $1 million.
Jeffrey Ryan Johnson sold 1544 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Sung Wook and Yachen Choi for $705,000.
William R. and Teresa K. Culbreath sold 2808 Parkers Landing Road, Parkers Landing at Rivertowne Country Club to Charles Robert and Alice Frances Schroeder for $760,000.
Sharon Ann Munari Austin sold 1517 Oldenburg Drive, Pepper Plantation to Thomas P. and Myroslawa Happe for $352,500.
James William White III and Mary W. Felber sold 627 Pitt St. to Christopher T. Allen for $590,000.
Michael D. Sandeman and Deidra Jean Kane sold 2961 Bella Oaks Drive, Porchers Preserve at Oakland to David Selewski for $610,000.
William F. Guglielmo sold 1077 Mathis Ferry Road to Daniel J. and Jennifer H. Doyle for $365,000.
Brian W. and Katherine M. Washnock sold 2729 Parkers Landing Road, Rivertowne Country Club to Brendan P. and Jacqueline E. O'Connor for $1.6 million.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3477 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Jeffrey Ryan and Michelle L. Johnson for $528,390.
Shevlin F. and Maria M. Howe sold 1312 Old Mill Lane, Sweetgrass to Ryan and Cassandra Koller for $445,000.
Michaelene Gon sold 3549 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Dolores R. and John Ritz Miller for $485,000.
Richard E. and Jean W. Masonis sold 1200 Mashie Court, The Glen at St. Andrews Place at Charleston National Country Club to Gwendolyn E Worthington for $360,000.
Regan R. and Brian T. Allenspach sold 2796 Gaston Gate, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Jeffrey Mark Calafiore for $500,000.
Stephanie R. and David A. Anderson sold 3201 Beaconsfield Road, The Village at Park West to Carlisle and Lisa Carter for $350,000.
Aaron M. and Katharine D. Siegel sold 1708 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to Tyler and Dawn Parrott for $765,000.
North Charleston
Leslie C. and Harold Rose sold 1404 Monitor St., Cameron Terrace to David A. and Carole Dowling Williams for $285,000.
Jacob S. and Alison K. Goldberg sold 1026 Hunley Waters Circle to Whitney Lynn and David James Sanborn for $338,500.
Loc D. and Diep M. Tran sold 4401 Avery Ave. to Adam Donato for $369,900.
Redbird Group LLC and KandG Properties LLC sold 1551 Bexley St. to Megan F. Moore and Arthur J. Druhot for $308,000.
South Carolina Department of Commerce sold 1795 Ave. F to Idi Holdings LLC for $451,050.
SW 4003 Rhett LLC sold 4003 South Rhett Ave. to 4003 South Rhett Ave LLC for $1.3 million.
Summerville
Linda C. Reinstein sold 9815 Stockport Circle, Buckshire to Danny Joe and Stephanie Thompson for $269,900.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 529 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Robert Michael and Darolyn R. Kircher for $254,210.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 543 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Stacey R. and Thomas Jefferson III for $275,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 526 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Luciano R. Mazzella for $284,780.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Rose Mary Hutchinson sold Unit 415, 498 Albemarle Road, Albemarle to Sarah E. Kenan for $299,500.
Barbara H. Foote sold 18 Rosedale Drive, Avondale to Dillon Morgan for $445,000.
David C. and Brandie N. Sheffer sold 1711 Indaba Way, Carolina Bay to Chad Burn for $300,000.
Julie C. Townes sold 1509 Gardenia Road, Fairfield Pines to Wade C. Alexander for $273,000.
VK Real Estate Investments LLC sold 447 Geddes Ave., Geddes Hall to Andrew B. and Diana Cheung Bodiford for $360,000.
Brandon J. and Crystal M. Gregozeski sold 856 Bent Hickory Road, Harrington Place at Mt. Royall at Grand Oaks Plantation to Juan W. Flores Quiroz and Margarita Barrientos Torrico for $285,000.
Joseph F. Latorre and William M. Runey Jr. sold 45 Indigo Point Drive, Indigo Point to Gregory S. and Catherine H. Arthurs for $462,600.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3128 Riverine View, Magnolia Bluff to Christopher D. and Gisela M. Thompson for $360,000.
Karyn B. Pittard Eaton sold 403 Manorwood Lane, Magnolia Lakes of Grande Oak Plantation to Austin D. Gray for $273,500.
Margaret Patricia Jones sold 1826 Chelwood Circle, Northbridge Terrace to Michael and Danielle M. Saia for $290,000.
Brian J. Colarusso sold 27 Farmfield Ave., Parkwood Heights to Robert A. Zildjian for $400,000.
William S. and Stacey M. Flynn sold 3150 Gallberry St., Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Michael H. and Julia S. Vrmeer for $327,500.
Caroline T. Traugott sold 1888 Rugby Lane, Sandhurst to Christopher C. and Lauren C. Bates for $360,000.
Robert A. and Deborah A. Deweese sold 657 Fair Spring Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Isaiah Mark and Shayla Marie Coomer for $284,900.
Stillwaters Holdings LLC sold 30 Shadowmoss Parkway, Shadowmoss to Dabney B. Singletary and James M. Milligan for $318,000.
Christopher D. Thompson sold 2537 Birkenhead Drive, Shaftesbury to Mathew Andre and Mara Lloyd for $252,500.
Jon P. and Ashley M. Sullivan sold 2267 Pristine View Road, Sylvan Shores East to Jonathan Rosencrance Lamb for $335,500.
Patrick D. and Emily C. Tackitt sold 679 West Oak Forest Drive to Elizabeth White and Michael Crowe for $339,900.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 1-5.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 120 Antilles Circle, Saint Thomas Preserve to Kevin Scott and Mailyn Dixon for $519,900.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 602 Toomer Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Maronee K. and Mark S. Blayer for $356,605.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 414 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Jean M. Cameron for $558,392.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1056 Oak Bluff Ave., Oak Bluff to Richard A. and Melissa V. Jordan for $390,400.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 305 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Gaurav Malhotra and Saloni Dubey for $456,205.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 322 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to John Davidson and Christen Marie Mackorell for $436,180.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 402 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to James M. Ward and Susan Speed for $438,695.
Daniel Island
Andrea Mezo Coleman sold Unit 101, 135 Pier View St. to Thomasina W. Dinkins for $375,000.
Charlene Neilson sold 1714 Pierce St., Smythe Park to Joseph W. and Marta Olson Fitzgerald for $1.2 million.
David J. Howard sold Unit 301, 225 Seven Farms Drive, Seven Farms Square to Patricia W. Fox for $550,000.
James Altzner sold 1 Lafar St., Daniel Island Park to Amanda and Jay Dixon for $1.3 million.
James H. Merrill sold 2401 Daniel Island Drive, Smythe Park to Courtney Cee and Colin Wylie Murray for $975,000.
Master Home Builder LLC sold 589 Wading Place, Daniel Island Park to Chad A. and Maria V. Potter for $1.9 million.
Robert J. Graham sold 8 Grove Lane, Daniel Island Park to Joan A. and William L. Blood for $755,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1628 Juliana St. to Kelly T. Jerden and Margarita Ramirez-Jerden for $711,074.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 109 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Sydney Cheyenne and Ansley Taylor Bailey for $257,495.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 113 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Robert Brown III for $270,695.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 540 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Sabrina Marie and Luke Edward Nicol for $299,921.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 538 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Doris Morton and John Nathan Blake for $359,193.
Carmen De Leon Acosta sold 106 Gavins Way to Alicia Christine Manning for $302,000.
Charles Conan Mikula sold 143 Firethorn Drive, Liberty Village to Nancy A. Brosnan for $257,000.
Donald J. Plybon sold 100 Iken Circle, Hamlets to Douglas and Alexandra Whittle for $398,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 168 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Annie Van Gendt and Robert J. Hugo for $268,550.
Elizabeth A. Jacobson sold 154 Thousand Oaks Circle, Crowfield to Anita Paulette Walker for $260,000.
Mark C. Henslee sold 112 Deerfield Drive, Crowfield to Frank C. and Drusilla R. Reid for $355,000.
Timothy K. Potter sold 366 Camelot Drive to Daniel Joshua and Danielle Angela Duncan for $295,500.
Hanahan
Crystal L. Whittemore sold 1929 Wild Indigo Way, Tanner Plantation to Michael Allan and Tracy Denise Morris for $355,000.
Darryl W. Allen sold 5807 West Lakeside Drive to Jeffrey H. Head and Pamela S. Rembold for $259,900.
Mary Jane Boston-Smith sold 3 Corsica Court to Timothy S. Miller Jr. for $267,000
Shaun R. Hurley sold 1910 Wild Indigo Way, Tanner Plantation to Shawn and Rebecca A. Stebbins for $385,000.
Ladson
Patrick Whitehouse sold 3042 Adventure Way, Hunters Bend to Stephanie and Zachary Wayne Summers for $256,000.
Moncks Corner
Bryan J. Hood sold 456 Forsters Tern St., Cypress Ridge to Jordan M. Taylor and Meghan E. Dillner for $269,900.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 103 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Bailey P. and Katherine E. Timmons for $250,404.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 165 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Izziebeth K. Newby for $286,698.
DR Horton Inc.sold 804 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Tiffany and Shawn Putman for $256,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 221 Goshen Road, Spring Grove to Michael and Eugenia Collins for $267,300.
DR Horton Inc. sold 627 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Cyril and Ada Samonte for $274,045.
DR Horton Inc. sold 638 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Kimberly Maria Cash for $278,990.
David A. Bash sold 1416 Sterling Oaks Drive to Bryan J. and Kelley M. Hood for $350,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 518 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Stacey Crowder for $254,000.
North Charleston
Susan H. Sutton sold 1305 Windover Run, Tanner Plantation to James Richard and Alexis Emily Meyer for $260,000.
Summerville
DR Horton Inc. sold 114 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Timothy P. and Amanda E. O'Fallon for $284,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 147 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Megan and Christopher Teeple for $308,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 317 Celestial Blvd., Meridian to Wesley H. and Virginia L. Peace for $340,330.
DR Horton Inc. sold 224 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Joanna W. and Michael C. Shirey for $405,440.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 106 Coastal Wood Lane, South Pointe Estates to Robbie Lee and Angela Lynn Beebe for $317,990.
David F. Shipman sold 1217 Saddlehorn Road, Eagle Harbor to Danny J. and Tonya M. Bell for $407,000.
Dustin Henry Cresswell sold 109 Swiftwater Way, Cane Bay to Mike and Mary McGettrick for $288,000.
Forrest R. Dover sold 161 Sea Lavender Lane, Cane Bay to Howard Winston Derby for $253,000.
Guy L. Gosset sold 140 Avonshire Drive, Mason Park to Russell M. Rosenwirth for $265,000.
Helena Rousseau sold 514 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Jeffrey and Rosanne Aragona for $360,000.
Jeffrey K. Smith sold 472 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Tiffany M. and William Lawrence Norwood for $254,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 335 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Glen Lloyd and Debra Sparks De Pue for $435,000.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 104 Bella Vista Court, Cane Bay to Amanda and Elliott Nichols for $376,100.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 109 Bella Vista Court, Cane Bay to Steven and Natalie Lewis for $329,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 255 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Timothy A. and Cheryl A. Considine for $273,995.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 228 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Jerry Eldridge and Tonya Annette Shelton for $324,895.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 116 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Dawanna S. and Brent Douglas Gradishar for $335,743.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 411 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Martha Leonard Myers for $283,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 130 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to David W. and Leigh A. Peters for $415,405.
Robert Allen sold 331 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Garrett Lee and Tyler Coontz for $275,000.
Terry M. Hung sold 135 Beacon Falls Court, Cane Bay to Brittany Banks and Michael Eric Kempson for $250,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 1-5.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 5046 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Kassie K. Ferguson for $269,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9728 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Theresa and Michael Puma for $261,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9725 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Jayde McComas for $265,990.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5001 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Yu Xin Lin and Jing Chen for $267,175.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9809 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Jose Arturo Sandoval Tapia for $280,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5031 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Zachary G. and Heidi I. Drake for $277,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9997 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Bryan Wayne and Laura Faith West for $306,920.
North Charleston
John I. Federer Jr. sold 8425 Polo Point, River Chase to James Wayne and Jennifer Brynn Gibson for $254,999.
Edward E. White sold 8575 Royal Palms Lane, Indigo Palms to Phyllis R. and Paul M. Kaplowitz for $349,500.
Jimmy L. Tyson sold 8739 Evangeline Drive, Cedar Grove to Mei Duan Chen and Yong Song Liu for $350,000.
Peter L. McWhirter sold 4224 Wildwood Landing, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Shane T. and Jennifer D. Shadrick for $457,000.
Villas at Charleston Park LLC sold Unit 4501, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Richard and Tamara Scholl for $265,000.
Villas at Charleston Park LLC sold Unit 4502, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Richard and Tamara Scholl for $268,260.
Ridgeville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2030 Tacoma Circle to Nathaniel Derrick Bowers III for $359,170.
Summerville
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1106 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Heather Lynn Jackson for $260,095.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1112 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Erin Michelle and Joseph Stephen Wilkinson for $291,390.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1104 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Carolyn H. and Robert L. Masten for $298,555.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 500 Woodgate Way, Summers Corner to William Matthew and Heather Rene Ward for $279,900.
Charles Adams sold 100 Candlewood Court, Kings Grant to Denise C. Hutto-Beare for $260,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 135 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Travis L. Hoppe and Jennifer Partin for $306,208.
DR Horton Inc .sold 705 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Guy L. and Kathryn M. Lacoss for $307,800.
DR Horton Inc sold 3013 Rampart Road, The Summit to Keith M. and Marlene Sickles for $476,909.
Danielle C. Yuen sold 302 Pond Hill Court, Branch Creek to Kevin E. Ward for $320,000.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 216 Shepard St. to Shawn C. and Brianna Grimm for $423,000.
Janet Luxmore sold 104 Grazing Meadow Court, High Meadow Farms to John Garfield for $400,000.
Jordan Myers sold 106 Back Creek Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Tiquita and Roberto Stewart for $300,000.
Joseph E. Gallagher sold 105 Elena Court, Whispering Fields to Jerimiah Moree and Kelly S. Friend for $349,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 226 Oak View Way, The Ponds to John R. and Mary B. Duffer for $310,965.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 244 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Heidi C. and Glenn G. McIntosh for $321,835.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 155 Village Ponds Drive, The Ponds to Sandra S. Surles for $340,000.
Michael W. Neyman sold 208 Roanoke Hill Court, Hickory Ridge to Sarah K. Brown for $250,000.
Murray K. Winland sold 406 West 7th North St., Daniels Orchard to Fred J. and Janet T. Luxmore for $345,000.
Rhonda E. Kessinger sold 175 Donning Drive, The Ponds to Chad D. Shelton for $400,000.
Russell Mark Hamblin sold 371 Greyback Road to Bruce F. and Kathleen Snyder for $465,000.
Scott A. Mills sold 165 Oakbluff Road, Bridges of Summerville to Jay D. and Jennifer Lemieux for $267,500.
Solomon T. Green sold 7003 Lofton Court, Myers Mill to Agnes T. and Eric S. Hinterberger for $268,000.
Thomas G. Trethewey sold 801 Long Drive Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Janice J. and John E. Gessner for $258,000.
Vesna Bozic sold 1000 Englewood Court, The Summit to Marcus R. and Melissa Perez for $440,000.