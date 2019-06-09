Open House (copy) (copy)

Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 9, 2019.

 Provided

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 8-11.

Awendaw

Benjamin L.H. and Carol A. Melton sold 1461 Cat Island Parkway, Big Paradise Island to Gregory Brian and Gay Lizbeth McCool for $850,000.

Dorothy Johnston sold 1063 Main Sail Court, Romain Retreat to Brian N. and Katie M. Washnock for $1.3 million.

Charleston

Kaitlin Raphael McMahon sold Unit 6B, 204 San Souci St. to Andrew Mitchell Smythe for $268,350.

William Gordon Geer sold Unit 6, 5 Smith St. to Patrick Michael Looser and Cristine Elaine Candland for $500,000.

Stacy Smith Jennings sold Unit C, 117 Ashley Ave. to Samantha G. and Richard M. Karlin for $430,000.

Trade Winds Initiative LLC sold 103 Alexander St. to Frank Forrest and Margaret Kimberly Humbles for $815,000.

Madison L. Tessener sold 870 Ashley Ave. to Jason Pennington for $590,000.

Moses V.C. and Myrin C. White sold 34 Bogard St. to Christopher C. Finn for $400,000.

Randell C. Stoney III and Jane B. Stoney sold 11 Carolina St. to Elizabeth A. Sathe for $702,000.

Charleston Kingdom LLC sold 17 Longitude Lane to Gregory M. Parker for $2.8 million.

H and E Juniper LLC sold 12 Percy St. to David and Julie Underwood for $620,000.

Wendy Hermance sold 640 Rutledge Ave. to Ashley Jackrel for $597,500.

Two Nine Society LLC sold 29 Society St. to Lupe Javier Jimenez for $2.1 million.

Emily Kate Jenkins sold 83 Spring St. to Marcus Q. and Catherine A. Elliott for $688,500.

Natalie Figg Taylor Bily sold 189 Grove St., Wagener Terrace to Michael J. and Allison Behrle Breckheimer for $555,000.

Karen E. and Susan E. McKenna Caulder sold 184 Wentworth St. to Michelle A. and Foley S. Wassmuth for $645,000.

Isle of Palms

Robert K. and Gina C. Johnson sold Unit R-A212, 5804 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to Frank Arthur and Janis Lee Wagner for $500,000.

Victoria C.C. Neave and Joseph W. Cullom sold Unit B319, 9002 Palmetto Drive, Seascape Villas to Christopher Cary and Kimberly Ann Collins for $630,000.

Absher Investments LLC sold Unit 308, 1140 Ocean Blvd. to Michael P. and Claire A. Powers for $1.1 million.

RWJ Enterprises LLC sold 4 36th Ave. to Sandy Spot LLC for $765,000.

Danielle Squires and Stephen A. Silvera sold 3704 Cameron Blvd., Cameron Terrace to Gerald L. Davis Jr. for $1.1 million.

Michael E. Rogers sold 408 Carolina Blvd. to LPGM Development LLC for $550,000.

James Island

Richard Clark Moore Jr. sold Unit D2, 1633 Folly Creek Way, Palmetto Pointe at Peas Island to James P. and Catherine M. Gill for $655,000.

Kathryn M. and Frederick M. Showers sold 1307 Camp Road to Benjamin Lee Thomas for $265,000.

Sean McLernon sold 832 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Fort Johnson Estates to Lynne and Donald Langella for $320,000.

Tobin E. and Dawn E. Stewart sold 442 Trapier Drive, Fort Johnson Estates to Travis G. and Michelle L. Hughes for $475,000.

Donnie Lane Development Assoc. LLC sold 1526 Grimball Road Extension to Kevin Lindler for $349,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 817 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Linda C. Reinstein for $340,000.

Deirdre A. Bell sold 971 Carmel Drive, Lawton Bluff to David J. and Lisa Wall Brenner for $351,000.

Donald E. Seatter and Patrick R. Williams sold 607 Catbird Retreat, Parrot Creek to Patrick R. Williams and Sarah Katherine Williams for $570,000.

Lynda M. Zerbst sold 857 Whispering Marsh Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to Reese C. Allison for $1,275,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 942 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Christopher S. and Jennifer N. Wisniewski for $802,713.

Johns Island

Beazer Homes LLC sold 3236 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Wanda Y. Magwood for $309,857.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1922 Mossdale Drive, Oakfield to James N. and Michaella L. Fox for $370,000.

Lucille S. Baker sold 3369 Maybank Highway to Lee Walpole Properites LLC for $372,000.

Chris and Eileen Birkel sold 1146 Saint Paul’s Parrish Lane, The Commons at Fenwick Hall to Susan M. Glover for $330,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2128 Saint Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to Craig Peter and Maribeth Collins for $426,040.

Kiawah Island

Benjamin E. Snead sold 31 Marsh Edge Lane, Marsh Island Woods to 31 Marsh Edge LLC for $375,000.

Philip Gutfleish and Rhonda Markman sold 152 Augusta National, Plantation Woods South to 152 Green Jacket LLC for $1.1 million.

Saad Hafez sold 78 Surfsong Road, Plantation Woods South to Eugene A. and Debbie A. Griffin for $775,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Rafael A. and Katherine A. De La Maza sold Unit 204, 2380 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Jennifer McGuire for $290,000.

Annette M. Wright sold 1505 Lindsey Creek Drive to Edward and Amanda Fritts for $820,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3965 Bryson Lane to Deonys De Cardenas and Jad H. Driggers for $645,612.

Gary F. and Mary C. Skinner sold 1537 Billington Drive to Robert L. and Nancy R. Elliott for $530,000.

Gerald D. and Beverly W. Hogan sold 982 Cottingham Drive, Cooper Estates to Randall A. Dyches III for $425,900.

Debra Lynne Ellisor and Mark A. Zdankiewicz sold 1378 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to Matthew Soch for $319,900.

Philip Bay Amrhein sold 1107 Port Harbor Court, Harborgate Shores to Helen A. Shuman and Robert C. Pellisero for $440,000.

Kenneth T. and Sandra F. Macbride sold 1118 Meadowcroft Lane, Heritage to LR Properties LLC for $382,500.

Plantation Partners L.P. sold 933 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Nicole P. Clark for $270,000.

W. Bruce and Kathleen M. Dovey sold 828 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Patrick and Erin Elizabeth Reilly for $670,000.

Jordan and Katie E. Cardwell sold 3243 Seaborn Drive, Ivy Hall to Mary Grace Seaton and Nicholas R. Myers for $353,000.

Nancy P. Longerbeam sold 852 Fountain Lane, Lake Hunter Commons to Gigi Chapman for $415,000.

Morgan M. Fancher sold 1933 Twickenham Place, Longpoint to Christopher D. and Sarah J. Wolf for $345,000.

William J. and Lona E. Boice sold 761 McCants Drive to James E. and Emily W. Galluzzo for $1 million.

Jeffrey Ryan Johnson sold 1544 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Sung Wook and Yachen Choi for $705,000.

William R. and Teresa K. Culbreath sold 2808 Parkers Landing Road, Parkers Landing at Rivertowne Country Club to Charles Robert and Alice Frances Schroeder for $760,000.

Sharon Ann Munari Austin sold 1517 Oldenburg Drive, Pepper Plantation to Thomas P. and Myroslawa Happe for $352,500.

James William White III and Mary W. Felber sold 627 Pitt St. to Christopher T. Allen for $590,000.

Michael D. Sandeman and Deidra Jean Kane sold 2961 Bella Oaks Drive, Porchers Preserve at Oakland to David Selewski for $610,000.

William F. Guglielmo sold 1077 Mathis Ferry Road to Daniel J. and Jennifer H. Doyle for $365,000.

Brian W. and Katherine M. Washnock sold 2729 Parkers Landing Road, Rivertowne Country Club to Brendan P. and Jacqueline E. O'Connor for $1.6 million.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3477 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Jeffrey Ryan and Michelle L. Johnson for $528,390.

Shevlin F. and Maria M. Howe sold 1312 Old Mill Lane, Sweetgrass to Ryan and Cassandra Koller for $445,000.

Michaelene Gon sold 3549 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Dolores R. and John Ritz Miller for $485,000.

Richard E. and Jean W. Masonis sold 1200 Mashie Court, The Glen at St. Andrews Place at Charleston National Country Club to Gwendolyn E Worthington for $360,000.

Regan R. and Brian T. Allenspach sold 2796 Gaston Gate, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Jeffrey Mark Calafiore for $500,000.

Stephanie R. and David A. Anderson sold 3201 Beaconsfield Road, The Village at Park West to Carlisle and Lisa Carter for $350,000.

Aaron M. and Katharine D. Siegel sold 1708 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to Tyler and Dawn Parrott for $765,000.

North Charleston

Leslie C. and Harold Rose sold 1404 Monitor St., Cameron Terrace to David A. and Carole Dowling Williams for $285,000.

Jacob S. and Alison K. Goldberg sold 1026 Hunley Waters Circle to Whitney Lynn and David James Sanborn for $338,500.

Loc D. and Diep M. Tran sold 4401 Avery Ave. to Adam Donato for $369,900.

Redbird Group LLC and KandG Properties LLC sold 1551 Bexley St. to Megan F. Moore and Arthur J. Druhot for $308,000.

South Carolina Department of Commerce sold 1795 Ave. F to Idi Holdings LLC for $451,050.

SW 4003 Rhett LLC sold 4003 South Rhett Ave. to 4003 South Rhett Ave LLC for $1.3 million.

Summerville

Linda C. Reinstein sold 9815 Stockport Circle, Buckshire to Danny Joe and Stephanie Thompson for $269,900.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 529 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Robert Michael and Darolyn R. Kircher for $254,210.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 543 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Stacey R. and Thomas Jefferson III for $275,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 526 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Luciano R. Mazzella for $284,780.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Rose Mary Hutchinson sold Unit 415, 498 Albemarle Road, Albemarle to Sarah E. Kenan for $299,500.

Barbara H. Foote sold 18 Rosedale Drive, Avondale to Dillon Morgan for $445,000.

David C. and Brandie N. Sheffer sold 1711 Indaba Way, Carolina Bay to Chad Burn for $300,000.

Julie C. Townes sold 1509 Gardenia Road, Fairfield Pines to Wade C. Alexander for $273,000.

VK Real Estate Investments LLC sold 447 Geddes Ave., Geddes Hall to Andrew B. and Diana Cheung Bodiford for $360,000.

Brandon J. and Crystal M. Gregozeski sold 856 Bent Hickory Road, Harrington Place at Mt. Royall at Grand Oaks Plantation to Juan W. Flores Quiroz and Margarita Barrientos Torrico for $285,000.

Joseph F. Latorre and William M. Runey Jr. sold 45 Indigo Point Drive, Indigo Point to Gregory S. and Catherine H. Arthurs for $462,600.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3128 Riverine View, Magnolia Bluff to Christopher D. and Gisela M. Thompson for $360,000.

Karyn B. Pittard Eaton sold 403 Manorwood Lane, Magnolia Lakes of Grande Oak Plantation to Austin D. Gray for $273,500.

Margaret Patricia Jones sold 1826 Chelwood Circle, Northbridge Terrace to Michael and Danielle M. Saia for $290,000.

Brian J. Colarusso sold 27 Farmfield Ave., Parkwood Heights to Robert A. Zildjian for $400,000.

William S. and Stacey M. Flynn sold 3150 Gallberry St., Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Michael H. and Julia S. Vrmeer for $327,500.

Caroline T. Traugott sold 1888 Rugby Lane, Sandhurst to Christopher C. and Lauren C. Bates for $360,000.

Robert A. and Deborah A. Deweese sold 657 Fair Spring Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Isaiah Mark and Shayla Marie Coomer for $284,900.

Stillwaters Holdings LLC sold 30 Shadowmoss Parkway, Shadowmoss to Dabney B. Singletary and James M. Milligan for $318,000.

Christopher D. Thompson sold 2537 Birkenhead Drive, Shaftesbury to Mathew Andre and Mara Lloyd for $252,500.

Jon P. and Ashley M. Sullivan sold 2267 Pristine View Road, Sylvan Shores East to Jonathan Rosencrance Lamb for $335,500.

Patrick D. and Emily C. Tackitt sold 679 West Oak Forest Drive to Elizabeth White and Michael Crowe for $339,900.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 1-5.

Charleston

Beazer Homes LLC sold 120 Antilles Circle, Saint Thomas Preserve to Kevin Scott and Mailyn Dixon for $519,900.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 602 Toomer Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Maronee K. and Mark S. Blayer for $356,605.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 414 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Jean M. Cameron for $558,392.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1056 Oak Bluff Ave., Oak Bluff to Richard A. and Melissa V. Jordan for $390,400.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 305 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Gaurav Malhotra and Saloni Dubey for $456,205.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 322 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to John Davidson and Christen Marie Mackorell for $436,180.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 402 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to James M. Ward and Susan Speed for $438,695.

Daniel Island

Andrea Mezo Coleman sold Unit 101, 135 Pier View St. to Thomasina W. Dinkins for $375,000.

Charlene Neilson sold 1714 Pierce St., Smythe Park to Joseph W. and Marta Olson Fitzgerald for $1.2 million.

David J. Howard sold Unit 301, 225 Seven Farms Drive, Seven Farms Square to Patricia W. Fox for $550,000.

James Altzner sold 1 Lafar St., Daniel Island Park to Amanda and Jay Dixon for $1.3 million.

James H. Merrill sold 2401 Daniel Island Drive, Smythe Park to Courtney Cee and Colin Wylie Murray for $975,000.

Master Home Builder LLC sold 589 Wading Place, Daniel Island Park to Chad A. and Maria V. Potter for $1.9 million.

Robert J. Graham sold 8 Grove Lane, Daniel Island Park to Joan A. and William L. Blood for $755,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 1628 Juliana St. to Kelly T. Jerden and Margarita Ramirez-Jerden for $711,074.

Goose Creek

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 109 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Sydney Cheyenne and Ansley Taylor Bailey for $257,495.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 113 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Robert Brown III for $270,695.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 540 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Sabrina Marie and Luke Edward Nicol for $299,921.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 538 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Doris Morton and John Nathan Blake for $359,193.

Carmen De Leon Acosta sold 106 Gavins Way to Alicia Christine Manning for $302,000.

Charles Conan Mikula sold 143 Firethorn Drive, Liberty Village to Nancy A. Brosnan for $257,000.

Donald J. Plybon sold 100 Iken Circle, Hamlets to Douglas and Alexandra Whittle for $398,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 168 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Annie Van Gendt and Robert J. Hugo for $268,550.

Elizabeth A. Jacobson sold 154 Thousand Oaks Circle, Crowfield to Anita Paulette Walker for $260,000.

Mark C. Henslee sold 112 Deerfield Drive, Crowfield to Frank C. and Drusilla R. Reid for $355,000.

Timothy K. Potter sold 366 Camelot Drive to Daniel Joshua and Danielle Angela Duncan for $295,500.

Hanahan

Crystal L. Whittemore sold 1929 Wild Indigo Way, Tanner Plantation to Michael Allan and Tracy Denise Morris for $355,000.

Darryl W. Allen sold 5807 West Lakeside Drive to Jeffrey H. Head and Pamela S. Rembold for $259,900.

Mary Jane Boston-Smith sold 3 Corsica Court to Timothy S. Miller Jr. for $267,000

Shaun R. Hurley sold 1910 Wild Indigo Way, Tanner Plantation to Shawn and Rebecca A. Stebbins for $385,000.

Ladson

Patrick Whitehouse sold 3042 Adventure Way, Hunters Bend to Stephanie and Zachary Wayne Summers for $256,000.

Moncks Corner

Bryan J. Hood sold 456 Forsters Tern St., Cypress Ridge to Jordan M. Taylor and Meghan E. Dillner for $269,900.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 103 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Bailey P. and Katherine E. Timmons for $250,404.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 165 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Izziebeth K. Newby for $286,698.

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


DR Horton Inc.sold 804 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Tiffany and Shawn Putman for $256,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 221 Goshen Road, Spring Grove to Michael and Eugenia Collins for $267,300.

DR Horton Inc. sold 627 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Cyril and Ada Samonte for $274,045.

DR Horton Inc. sold 638 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Kimberly Maria Cash for $278,990.

David A. Bash sold 1416 Sterling Oaks Drive to Bryan J. and Kelley M. Hood for $350,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 518 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Stacey Crowder for $254,000.

North Charleston

Susan H. Sutton sold 1305 Windover Run, Tanner Plantation to James Richard and Alexis Emily Meyer for $260,000.

Summerville

DR Horton Inc. sold 114 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Timothy P. and Amanda E. O'Fallon for $284,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 147 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Megan and Christopher Teeple for $308,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 317 Celestial Blvd., Meridian to Wesley H. and Virginia L. Peace for $340,330.

DR Horton Inc. sold 224 Seaworthy St., West Lake to Joanna W. and Michael C. Shirey for $405,440.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 106 Coastal Wood Lane, South Pointe Estates to Robbie Lee and Angela Lynn Beebe for $317,990.

David F. Shipman sold 1217 Saddlehorn Road, Eagle Harbor to Danny J. and Tonya M. Bell for $407,000.

Dustin Henry Cresswell sold 109 Swiftwater Way, Cane Bay to Mike and Mary McGettrick for $288,000.

Forrest R. Dover sold 161 Sea Lavender Lane, Cane Bay to Howard Winston Derby for $253,000.

Guy L. Gosset sold 140 Avonshire Drive, Mason Park to Russell M. Rosenwirth for $265,000.

Helena Rousseau sold 514 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Jeffrey and Rosanne Aragona for $360,000.

Jeffrey K. Smith sold 472 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Tiffany M. and William Lawrence Norwood for $254,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 335 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Glen Lloyd and Debra Sparks De Pue for $435,000.

Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 104 Bella Vista Court, Cane Bay to Amanda and Elliott Nichols for $376,100.

Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 109 Bella Vista Court, Cane Bay to Steven and Natalie Lewis for $329,500.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 255 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Timothy A. and Cheryl A. Considine for $273,995.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 228 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Jerry Eldridge and Tonya Annette Shelton for $324,895.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 116 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Dawanna S. and Brent Douglas Gradishar for $335,743.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 411 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Martha Leonard Myers for $283,990.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 130 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to David W. and Leigh A. Peters for $415,405.

Robert Allen sold 331 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Garrett Lee and Tyler Coontz for $275,000.

Terry M. Hung sold 135 Beacon Falls Court, Cane Bay to Brittany Banks and Michael Eric Kempson for $250,000.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 1-5.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 5046 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Kassie K. Ferguson for $269,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9728 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Theresa and Michael Puma for $261,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9725 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Jayde McComas for $265,990.

DR Horton Inc. sold 5001 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Yu Xin Lin and Jing Chen for $267,175.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9809 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Jose Arturo Sandoval Tapia for $280,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 5031 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Zachary G. and Heidi I. Drake for $277,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9997 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Bryan Wayne and Laura Faith West for $306,920.

North Charleston

John I. Federer Jr. sold 8425 Polo Point, River Chase to James Wayne and Jennifer Brynn Gibson for $254,999.

Edward E. White sold 8575 Royal Palms Lane, Indigo Palms to Phyllis R. and Paul M. Kaplowitz for $349,500.

Jimmy L. Tyson sold 8739 Evangeline Drive, Cedar Grove to Mei Duan Chen and Yong Song Liu for $350,000.

Peter L. McWhirter sold 4224 Wildwood Landing, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Shane T. and Jennifer D. Shadrick for $457,000.

Villas at Charleston Park LLC sold Unit 4501, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Richard and Tamara Scholl for $265,000.

Villas at Charleston Park LLC sold Unit 4502, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Richard and Tamara Scholl for $268,260.

Ridgeville

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2030 Tacoma Circle to Nathaniel Derrick Bowers III for $359,170.

Summerville

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1106 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Heather Lynn Jackson for $260,095.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1112 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Erin Michelle and Joseph Stephen Wilkinson for $291,390.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1104 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Carolyn H. and Robert L. Masten for $298,555.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 500 Woodgate Way, Summers Corner to William Matthew and Heather Rene Ward for $279,900.

Charles Adams sold 100 Candlewood Court, Kings Grant to Denise C. Hutto-Beare for $260,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 135 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Travis L. Hoppe and Jennifer Partin for $306,208.

DR Horton Inc .sold 705 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Guy L. and Kathryn M. Lacoss for $307,800.

DR Horton Inc sold 3013 Rampart Road, The Summit to Keith M. and Marlene Sickles for $476,909.

Danielle C. Yuen sold 302 Pond Hill Court, Branch Creek to Kevin E. Ward for $320,000.

HandH Constructors Inc. sold 216 Shepard St. to Shawn C. and Brianna Grimm for $423,000.

Janet Luxmore sold 104 Grazing Meadow Court, High Meadow Farms to John Garfield for $400,000.

Jordan Myers sold 106 Back Creek Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Tiquita and Roberto Stewart for $300,000.

Joseph E. Gallagher sold 105 Elena Court, Whispering Fields to Jerimiah Moree and Kelly S. Friend for $349,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 226 Oak View Way, The Ponds to John R. and Mary B. Duffer for $310,965.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 244 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Heidi C. and Glenn G. McIntosh for $321,835.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 155 Village Ponds Drive, The Ponds to Sandra S. Surles for $340,000.

Michael W. Neyman sold 208 Roanoke Hill Court, Hickory Ridge to Sarah K. Brown for $250,000.

Murray K. Winland sold 406 West 7th North St., Daniels Orchard to Fred J. and Janet T. Luxmore for $345,000.

Rhonda E. Kessinger sold 175 Donning Drive, The Ponds to Chad D. Shelton for $400,000.

Russell Mark Hamblin sold 371 Greyback Road to Bruce F. and Kathleen Snyder for $465,000.

Scott A. Mills sold 165 Oakbluff Road, Bridges of Summerville to Jay D. and Jennifer Lemieux for $267,500.

Solomon T. Green sold 7003 Lofton Court, Myers Mill to Agnes T. and Eric S. Hinterberger for $268,000.

Thomas G. Trethewey sold 801 Long Drive Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Janice J. and John E. Gessner for $258,000.

Vesna Bozic sold 1000 Englewood Court, The Summit to Marcus R. and Melissa Perez for $440,000.