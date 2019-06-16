Stonoview house sold on Johns Island (copy)
Buy Now

Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 16, 2019.

 File/Warren Wise/Staff

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 11-12.

Charleston

Amy R. and Stuart L. Novek sold Unit A, 66 Gadsden St. to Terence Graham Kelly and Maria L. Franchi for $800,000.

Mable Yvonne Sabb and Dorine O. Powell sold 128 Romney St. to Opportunity By Design LLC for $295,000.

Helen G. Ulmer and John J. Gatgounis sold 216 Ashley Ave. to MV 216 Ashley LLC for $1.3 million.

Kathryn Blake Ellesworth sold 463 Huger St., Hampton Park Terrace to Raymond and Wendi N. Huff for $900,000.

Gayle R. Booth sold 694 Rutledge Ave. to Jayne Booth and John Willis Shiver IV for $781,250.

Folly Beach

John M. Fitzpatrick sold 166 West Mariners Cay Drive, Marsh View Villas to Anita Nellie Ramsetty and Mark Andrew Eckert for $306,500.

Stephen J. and Judith R. Milito sold 1105 East Arctic Ave. to Peter A. and Doreen B. Richichi for $1.3 million.

Thomas Lee White sold 710 East Cooper Ave. to Kristine R. Sesler and Angela B. Livengood for $480,000.

Isle of Palms

Donald W. and Linda L. Dalton sold Unit 326, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Forrest W. and Dianne A. Sessions for $345,000.

Kenneth L. Edwards sold 2 Ocean Point, Wild Dunes to Timothy C. and Astrid C. Desfrancs for $809,802.

James Island

Alison E. Adams and Michael J. Parks sold 1171 Bradford Ave., McCalls Corner to Marc A. and Rebecca T. Smolinski for $325,000.

Danielle Jackson Hollingsworth sold 1290 Fort Lamar Road to Matthew and Katherine Wollersheim for $362,000.

Daniel Josue Cruz sold 1334 Mapleton Ave. to Robert F. and Michelle A. Smith for $295,000.

Rooke Co. LLC sold 1864 Turkey Pen Road to Tanya Lee and John Chadwick Eldreedge for $360,000.

Kara and Jonathan R. Kennedy sold 2008 Fleming Woods Road, Fleming Park to Joseph Larsen and Michael Furlong for $436,500.

Jan S. and Thomas M. Mangan sold 2023 Lakeshore Drive, Riverland Terrace to Margaret Torrey Crawford and Ryan James Knapp for $505,000.

John C. and Tanya L. Eldredge sold 2202 Terrabrook Lane to Steven Craig Rexroad for $460,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 521 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Michael Scott Park for $630,000.

Jonathan T. and Melinda L. McCarter sold 788 Condon Drive, Battery Point to Casey Everett and Margaret E. Guyton for $415,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 955 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Pamela L. Sanders for $692,223.

Brian L. Gargone sold 1125 Lighthouse Blvd., Lighthouse Point to Taylor A. Messervy for $287,500

Johns Island

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1044 Pigeon Pointe, St. John's Lake to Scott Anthony and Lana M. Wade for $331,547.

John and Harriet Longo sold 1210 Michelle Lane to Donato R. Capodannno for $350,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1236 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Karl Heinz Kuester Jr. and Karl Heinz Kuester for $391,740.

Kristin K. and John G. Wilderman sold 1447 Headquarters Plantation Drive to 1447 Headquarters Island LLC for $517,000.

Frances D. Hanford sold 1463 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Robert M. and Baylee A. Taylor for $285,000.

Christopher S. Wisniewski sold 2941 Murraywood Road to John C. Hearns and Christine A. Charron for $420,000.

Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 2967 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Robert C. Hamilton for $350,000.

Kiawah Island

Richard C. Shipley sold 69 Eugenia Ave. to James Graham and Stephanie T. McGirr for $5.7 million.

James E. Turner sold 86 Surfscoter Lane, Middlewoods West to Christopher Bates and Melissa Cunniffe for $827,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Sara A. Rogers sold Unit 6D, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to Kathleen V. Scheufele for $600,000.

Ronald B. and Linda C. Buckhalt sold 1195 Dingle Road to Brent Michael Lett and Amanda Michelle Shirley for $297,500.

Peter and Risa Walsh sold 1541 Eastham Lane, Carolina Park to James M. and Kelli M. Hall for $530,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1617 Bourne Crossing, Carolina Park to James and Kayla Richman for $468,739.

George and Brenda Riddle sold 1946 Armory Drive, West Point to Sharon Ahlemeyer for $395,000.

April G. Johnson sold 1947 Enclave Drive, The Enclave at Longpoint to Ruford Joseph Bolchoz III and Melia Courtney Bolchoz for $579,000.

Denise Pagano sold 2072 Willbrook Lane, Rivertowne to William F. and Lynn E. Gunderson for $1.7 million.

John and Bess Leiti sold 2128 Short Grass Court, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Sean Thomas and Eve Desire Martindale for $570,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2295 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Herbert Alvin Goldstein for $510,265.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2642 Kingsfield St., Center Park South Townhomes at Cambridge Square to Patrick Andrew and Meredith Smith for $311,670.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2921 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Kristin Marie Scarborough and Hugh Connor Ansley for $580,485.

DR Horton Inc. sold 3305 John Bartram Place, Center Park South Townhomes at Cambridge Square to Carol Ann Melton for $359,900.

Keith A. and Jeanne Young sold 3416 Southern Cottage Way, The Village of Hamlin Plantation to David G. and Barbara T. Allen for $560,000.

Heather Lamb Goodson and Christopher Chicarella sold 3618 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Ronald B. and Linda C. Buckhalt for $484,410.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 3759 Copahee Sound Drive, Copahee Landing to Erin B. Delaney and Thomas Henry Smith III for $449,980.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3833 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Lauraleigh Weaver for $551,256.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3912 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Ashley Alison and Christopher Ryan Riddle for $550,335.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3969 Bryson Lane, Carolina Park to Otto and Jennifer Tomes for $659,099.

North Charleston

Lauren E. McLean sold 1018 Hunley Waters Circle to Thomas R. Schultz II and Susan Googe for $313,000.

Jamie and Shannon Biggar sold 1420 Bexley St. to Leonardo O. Roque for $318,000.

Bambino LLC and Aunt Flo LLC sold 4556 Oakwood Ave. to CLH Oakwood LLC for $700,000.

Walter M. and Laura W. Prause sold 4958 Victoria Ave., Oak Park to Keith St. John for $315,000.

White House Builders LLC sold 5138 Pittan St. to Elizabeth Mihelle Hix for $347,000.

Clink LLC sold 9141 University Blvd. to 3 DandB LLC for $1.6 million.

Seabrook Island

Gregory A. and Bonnie L. Compton sold 2948 Seabrook Island Road to Harold E. Johnson Jr. and Susan J. Johnson for $1.5 million.

Donald P. and Pamela A. Acito sold Unit 8, 2908 Atrium Villa to Dennis M. and Frances Salvi for $383,000.

Susan Glover sold 1925 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to Pluff Mudd Property Group LLC for $318,000.

Judith S. McClellan sold 2990 Seabrook Island Road to Michael T. Finch Jr. and Jen Finch for $445,000.

Summerville

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 536 Wynfield Forest Drive to Peter and Patricia Germani for $273,720.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Helene R. Law and Mike Mungo sold 304 Monarch Court, Mt. Royall at Grande Oaks Plantation to Debra Gillespie and Oliver Bays for $305,000.

Nishant and Navjot S. Saxena sold 3250 Conservancy Lane, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Nicholas Cummings for $305,000.

Brian W. Smyth sold 36 Yeadon Ave., Byrnes Down to Eleanor Anne Stulb and Jeffrey Tyler Osteen for $833,750.

Blake A. and Mary N. McKie sold 45 Fenwick Drive, Windermere to David and Katherine Lansbury for $596,000.

Elizabeth Dee Kerr Wilhoit sold 553 Beechcraft St., Citadel Woods to Steven M. Shipe and Adrianna N. McClanahan for $255,000.

Michael A. and Donna J. Crockett sold 789 Bent Hickory Road, Mt. Royall at Grande Oaks Plantation to Paige M. McCandless for $250,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 8-11.

Bonneau

Duffy H. Wright sold 1084 Barnyard Road, Barnyard Acres to Anthony Clubb for $445,000.

Charleston

Beazer Homes LLC sold 606 Toomer Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Patrick Joseph Gaul and Victoria Brennan Ward for $365,400.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 139 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Elisabeth Anne and Alexander Ehler for $280,990.

Brian Mahoney sold 531 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Michael G. and Adele Corrine Cisco for $860,000.

Janet B. Bright sold 106 Berkshire Drive, Saint Thomas Point to Andrew James and Christina Kirk for $450,000.

Goose Creek

Davin James Evans sold 214 Pagoda Tree Drive, Liberty Village to James Eugene and Celeste A. Burres for $325,000.

Kurt Nelson Jr. sold 608 Zinnia Drive, Liberty Village to Halley and Cameron Holst for $255,000.

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


Michael G. Dellenbach sold 131 Guildford Drive, Bedford Chase to Ralph James and Kaylee H. Picklesimer for $260,000.

Hanahan

Eddie D. Foster sold Unit B, 1052 Dominion Drive, Dominion Hills to Virginia Rice and Daniel Wayne Lambert for $342,000.

Kenneth W. Payne sold 1904 Crossbill Trail, Tanner Plantation to Hai Duong Truong Nguyen for $330,000.

Moncks Corner

Joseph G. Miller sold 101 Sugar Tree Place, Moss Grove Plantation to Johnny Barnwell for $250,000.

Robert J. Smith sold 206 Black Gum Circle, Cypress Ridge to Tory and Jennifer Lynn Stemsley for $257,900.

Timothy Shawn Turner sold 409 Allamby Ridge Road, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Richard Wayne Faust for $285,000.

Summerville

DR Horton Inc sold 145 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Michael H. Westphal II for $308,900.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 460 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Wendy K. and David A. Hart for $320,000.

John P. Semones sold 146 Oyama Road, Cane Bay to Juan Manuel Naranjo Jr. for $261,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 627 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Vicki Lynn and William Lee Anderson for $306,693.

Keith Anthony Coughlin sold 575 Rosings Drive, Carriage Lane to Steven Sprowls for $265,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 302 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Steven Romell Ryles Jr. for $269,105.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 308 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Gloria Pombo for $370,560.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 117 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Cornelius and Crystal Scott for $295,370.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 329 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Tammy L. Housie for $324,123.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 114 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Brian and Anne Tebeau for $387,041.

Nathan Washington sold 302 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Bryan and Danielle Lucas for $260,500.

True Homes LLC sold 415 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Stephen Crittenden and Toni Crow for $351,519.

Wando

John H. Schultz sold 131 Drew Lane, Guerin Creek to Gary Gordon and Lori James Bryan for $745,000.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 8-11.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 9810 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Raul Rodriguez for $267,120.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9719 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Shi Chai Dong for $288,015.

North Charleston

Melanie Ann Nichols sold 8562 Royal Palms Lane, Indigo Palms to Gary Ray and Katie West for $305,000.

Ruth Ann Lugo sold 8676 Laurel Grove Lane, Whitehall to Timmie Jesse and Lilianna Teresa Lowery for $277,000.

Ridgeville

Gloria Crum Austin sold 147 Lake Drive to William H. Holseberg for $675,000.

Summerville

James R. Owens III sold 313 Hydrangea St., White Gables to Christopher W. Jarrett for $259,000.

KH Ponds LLLLP sold 3031 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Gregory A. and Donna E. Williams for $285,735.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 1101 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Peter A. and Sandra D. Macomber for $346,690.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 102 Citrea Drive, The Ponds to Brian C. and Kimberly K. Gorman for $424,405.

Low Country Residential Builders LLC sold 162 Fall Creek Blvd., Summerville Country Estates to Joshua B. Ness for $327,829.

Michael Anthony Partridge sold 1687 Eider Down Drive, Drakesborough to Adrienne and Theron Benton for $261,000.

Scott R. Wagner sold 102 Afton Court, Irongate to Amelia G. and Brian T. Hill for $268,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 350 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Chaquilla Green for $385,900.

Tonia A. Stone sold 505 North Hickory St. to Willie S. and Thomas A. Limehouse for $412,500.

William Jadon Denman sold 613 North Hickory St. to Carinne S. and Micah J. Thorne for $362,500.