Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 11-12.
Charleston
Amy R. and Stuart L. Novek sold Unit A, 66 Gadsden St. to Terence Graham Kelly and Maria L. Franchi for $800,000.
Mable Yvonne Sabb and Dorine O. Powell sold 128 Romney St. to Opportunity By Design LLC for $295,000.
Helen G. Ulmer and John J. Gatgounis sold 216 Ashley Ave. to MV 216 Ashley LLC for $1.3 million.
Kathryn Blake Ellesworth sold 463 Huger St., Hampton Park Terrace to Raymond and Wendi N. Huff for $900,000.
Gayle R. Booth sold 694 Rutledge Ave. to Jayne Booth and John Willis Shiver IV for $781,250.
Folly Beach
John M. Fitzpatrick sold 166 West Mariners Cay Drive, Marsh View Villas to Anita Nellie Ramsetty and Mark Andrew Eckert for $306,500.
Stephen J. and Judith R. Milito sold 1105 East Arctic Ave. to Peter A. and Doreen B. Richichi for $1.3 million.
Thomas Lee White sold 710 East Cooper Ave. to Kristine R. Sesler and Angela B. Livengood for $480,000.
Isle of Palms
Donald W. and Linda L. Dalton sold Unit 326, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Forrest W. and Dianne A. Sessions for $345,000.
Kenneth L. Edwards sold 2 Ocean Point, Wild Dunes to Timothy C. and Astrid C. Desfrancs for $809,802.
James Island
Alison E. Adams and Michael J. Parks sold 1171 Bradford Ave., McCalls Corner to Marc A. and Rebecca T. Smolinski for $325,000.
Danielle Jackson Hollingsworth sold 1290 Fort Lamar Road to Matthew and Katherine Wollersheim for $362,000.
Daniel Josue Cruz sold 1334 Mapleton Ave. to Robert F. and Michelle A. Smith for $295,000.
Rooke Co. LLC sold 1864 Turkey Pen Road to Tanya Lee and John Chadwick Eldreedge for $360,000.
Kara and Jonathan R. Kennedy sold 2008 Fleming Woods Road, Fleming Park to Joseph Larsen and Michael Furlong for $436,500.
Jan S. and Thomas M. Mangan sold 2023 Lakeshore Drive, Riverland Terrace to Margaret Torrey Crawford and Ryan James Knapp for $505,000.
John C. and Tanya L. Eldredge sold 2202 Terrabrook Lane to Steven Craig Rexroad for $460,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 521 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Michael Scott Park for $630,000.
Jonathan T. and Melinda L. McCarter sold 788 Condon Drive, Battery Point to Casey Everett and Margaret E. Guyton for $415,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 955 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Pamela L. Sanders for $692,223.
Brian L. Gargone sold 1125 Lighthouse Blvd., Lighthouse Point to Taylor A. Messervy for $287,500
Johns Island
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1044 Pigeon Pointe, St. John's Lake to Scott Anthony and Lana M. Wade for $331,547.
John and Harriet Longo sold 1210 Michelle Lane to Donato R. Capodannno for $350,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1236 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Karl Heinz Kuester Jr. and Karl Heinz Kuester for $391,740.
Kristin K. and John G. Wilderman sold 1447 Headquarters Plantation Drive to 1447 Headquarters Island LLC for $517,000.
Frances D. Hanford sold 1463 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to Robert M. and Baylee A. Taylor for $285,000.
Christopher S. Wisniewski sold 2941 Murraywood Road to John C. Hearns and Christine A. Charron for $420,000.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 2967 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Robert C. Hamilton for $350,000.
Kiawah Island
Richard C. Shipley sold 69 Eugenia Ave. to James Graham and Stephanie T. McGirr for $5.7 million.
James E. Turner sold 86 Surfscoter Lane, Middlewoods West to Christopher Bates and Melissa Cunniffe for $827,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Sara A. Rogers sold Unit 6D, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to Kathleen V. Scheufele for $600,000.
Ronald B. and Linda C. Buckhalt sold 1195 Dingle Road to Brent Michael Lett and Amanda Michelle Shirley for $297,500.
Peter and Risa Walsh sold 1541 Eastham Lane, Carolina Park to James M. and Kelli M. Hall for $530,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1617 Bourne Crossing, Carolina Park to James and Kayla Richman for $468,739.
George and Brenda Riddle sold 1946 Armory Drive, West Point to Sharon Ahlemeyer for $395,000.
April G. Johnson sold 1947 Enclave Drive, The Enclave at Longpoint to Ruford Joseph Bolchoz III and Melia Courtney Bolchoz for $579,000.
Denise Pagano sold 2072 Willbrook Lane, Rivertowne to William F. and Lynn E. Gunderson for $1.7 million.
John and Bess Leiti sold 2128 Short Grass Court, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Sean Thomas and Eve Desire Martindale for $570,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2295 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Herbert Alvin Goldstein for $510,265.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2642 Kingsfield St., Center Park South Townhomes at Cambridge Square to Patrick Andrew and Meredith Smith for $311,670.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2921 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Kristin Marie Scarborough and Hugh Connor Ansley for $580,485.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3305 John Bartram Place, Center Park South Townhomes at Cambridge Square to Carol Ann Melton for $359,900.
Keith A. and Jeanne Young sold 3416 Southern Cottage Way, The Village of Hamlin Plantation to David G. and Barbara T. Allen for $560,000.
Heather Lamb Goodson and Christopher Chicarella sold 3618 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Ronald B. and Linda C. Buckhalt for $484,410.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 3759 Copahee Sound Drive, Copahee Landing to Erin B. Delaney and Thomas Henry Smith III for $449,980.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3833 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Lauraleigh Weaver for $551,256.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3912 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Ashley Alison and Christopher Ryan Riddle for $550,335.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3969 Bryson Lane, Carolina Park to Otto and Jennifer Tomes for $659,099.
North Charleston
Lauren E. McLean sold 1018 Hunley Waters Circle to Thomas R. Schultz II and Susan Googe for $313,000.
Jamie and Shannon Biggar sold 1420 Bexley St. to Leonardo O. Roque for $318,000.
Bambino LLC and Aunt Flo LLC sold 4556 Oakwood Ave. to CLH Oakwood LLC for $700,000.
Walter M. and Laura W. Prause sold 4958 Victoria Ave., Oak Park to Keith St. John for $315,000.
White House Builders LLC sold 5138 Pittan St. to Elizabeth Mihelle Hix for $347,000.
Clink LLC sold 9141 University Blvd. to 3 DandB LLC for $1.6 million.
Seabrook Island
Gregory A. and Bonnie L. Compton sold 2948 Seabrook Island Road to Harold E. Johnson Jr. and Susan J. Johnson for $1.5 million.
Donald P. and Pamela A. Acito sold Unit 8, 2908 Atrium Villa to Dennis M. and Frances Salvi for $383,000.
Susan Glover sold 1925 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to Pluff Mudd Property Group LLC for $318,000.
Judith S. McClellan sold 2990 Seabrook Island Road to Michael T. Finch Jr. and Jen Finch for $445,000.
Summerville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 536 Wynfield Forest Drive to Peter and Patricia Germani for $273,720.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Helene R. Law and Mike Mungo sold 304 Monarch Court, Mt. Royall at Grande Oaks Plantation to Debra Gillespie and Oliver Bays for $305,000.
Nishant and Navjot S. Saxena sold 3250 Conservancy Lane, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Nicholas Cummings for $305,000.
Brian W. Smyth sold 36 Yeadon Ave., Byrnes Down to Eleanor Anne Stulb and Jeffrey Tyler Osteen for $833,750.
Blake A. and Mary N. McKie sold 45 Fenwick Drive, Windermere to David and Katherine Lansbury for $596,000.
Elizabeth Dee Kerr Wilhoit sold 553 Beechcraft St., Citadel Woods to Steven M. Shipe and Adrianna N. McClanahan for $255,000.
Michael A. and Donna J. Crockett sold 789 Bent Hickory Road, Mt. Royall at Grande Oaks Plantation to Paige M. McCandless for $250,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 8-11.
Bonneau
Duffy H. Wright sold 1084 Barnyard Road, Barnyard Acres to Anthony Clubb for $445,000.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 606 Toomer Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Patrick Joseph Gaul and Victoria Brennan Ward for $365,400.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 139 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Elisabeth Anne and Alexander Ehler for $280,990.
Brian Mahoney sold 531 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Michael G. and Adele Corrine Cisco for $860,000.
Janet B. Bright sold 106 Berkshire Drive, Saint Thomas Point to Andrew James and Christina Kirk for $450,000.
Goose Creek
Davin James Evans sold 214 Pagoda Tree Drive, Liberty Village to James Eugene and Celeste A. Burres for $325,000.
Kurt Nelson Jr. sold 608 Zinnia Drive, Liberty Village to Halley and Cameron Holst for $255,000.
Michael G. Dellenbach sold 131 Guildford Drive, Bedford Chase to Ralph James and Kaylee H. Picklesimer for $260,000.
Hanahan
Eddie D. Foster sold Unit B, 1052 Dominion Drive, Dominion Hills to Virginia Rice and Daniel Wayne Lambert for $342,000.
Kenneth W. Payne sold 1904 Crossbill Trail, Tanner Plantation to Hai Duong Truong Nguyen for $330,000.
Moncks Corner
Joseph G. Miller sold 101 Sugar Tree Place, Moss Grove Plantation to Johnny Barnwell for $250,000.
Robert J. Smith sold 206 Black Gum Circle, Cypress Ridge to Tory and Jennifer Lynn Stemsley for $257,900.
Timothy Shawn Turner sold 409 Allamby Ridge Road, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Richard Wayne Faust for $285,000.
Summerville
DR Horton Inc sold 145 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Michael H. Westphal II for $308,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 460 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Wendy K. and David A. Hart for $320,000.
John P. Semones sold 146 Oyama Road, Cane Bay to Juan Manuel Naranjo Jr. for $261,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 627 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Vicki Lynn and William Lee Anderson for $306,693.
Keith Anthony Coughlin sold 575 Rosings Drive, Carriage Lane to Steven Sprowls for $265,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 302 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Steven Romell Ryles Jr. for $269,105.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 308 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Gloria Pombo for $370,560.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 117 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Cornelius and Crystal Scott for $295,370.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 329 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Tammy L. Housie for $324,123.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 114 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Brian and Anne Tebeau for $387,041.
Nathan Washington sold 302 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Bryan and Danielle Lucas for $260,500.
True Homes LLC sold 415 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Stephen Crittenden and Toni Crow for $351,519.
Wando
John H. Schultz sold 131 Drew Lane, Guerin Creek to Gary Gordon and Lori James Bryan for $745,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 8-11.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9810 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Raul Rodriguez for $267,120.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9719 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Shi Chai Dong for $288,015.
North Charleston
Melanie Ann Nichols sold 8562 Royal Palms Lane, Indigo Palms to Gary Ray and Katie West for $305,000.
Ruth Ann Lugo sold 8676 Laurel Grove Lane, Whitehall to Timmie Jesse and Lilianna Teresa Lowery for $277,000.
Ridgeville
Gloria Crum Austin sold 147 Lake Drive to William H. Holseberg for $675,000.
Summerville
James R. Owens III sold 313 Hydrangea St., White Gables to Christopher W. Jarrett for $259,000.
KH Ponds LLLLP sold 3031 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Gregory A. and Donna E. Williams for $285,735.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1101 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Peter A. and Sandra D. Macomber for $346,690.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 102 Citrea Drive, The Ponds to Brian C. and Kimberly K. Gorman for $424,405.
Low Country Residential Builders LLC sold 162 Fall Creek Blvd., Summerville Country Estates to Joshua B. Ness for $327,829.
Michael Anthony Partridge sold 1687 Eider Down Drive, Drakesborough to Adrienne and Theron Benton for $261,000.
Scott R. Wagner sold 102 Afton Court, Irongate to Amelia G. and Brian T. Hill for $268,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 350 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Chaquilla Green for $385,900.
Tonia A. Stone sold 505 North Hickory St. to Willie S. and Thomas A. Limehouse for $412,500.
William Jadon Denman sold 613 North Hickory St. to Carinne S. and Micah J. Thorne for $362,500.