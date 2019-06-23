Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 15-19.
Awendaw
Peter W. Wilson and Peggy Susan Lindsey sold 4105 Longmarsh Road, Seewee Preserve to 29 Longmarsh LLC for $407,400.
Charleston
319 King LLC sold Unit H, 315 King St. to Michrae Holdings LLC for $780,000.
James C. Todd III sold Unit C, 41 Ashley Ave. to Henry Lucius Laffitte J.r and Darryl R. Laffitte for $525,000.
Aiken High Society LLC sold Unit B, 34 Society St. to Janice Childress McCrary for $976,000.
Jjash Holding LLC sold 2227 Mount Pleasant St., Rutledge Heights to Christopher B. Carney and Katherine Pilhuj for $385,000.
Charlote Caldwell sold 90 Tradd St. to Evelyn N. and Joseph Paul Attaway for $1.9 million.
Irma Smith Lowman sold 851 Rutledge Ave., Riverside Park to George David and Isabel J. Hopkins for $530,000.
S.C. Land Trust LLC sold 72 Cypress St. to Conor Donald Sullivan and Cara Cawley McMenamin for $676,000.
Lebby Hay McElmurray sold 43 East Bay St., Highland Marsh to Rabbit Road Farm LLC and Barrel Well Farms LLC for $293,065.
Kelly C. Evans sold 14 Boyer Court to Larry Pechony for $280,000.
Matthew and Natasha Akery sold 2106 Courtland Ave., Garden Hill to Justin C. Dolloff for $335,000.
Ben Smith sold 659 Meeting St., Meeting to 659 Meeting Street LLC for $335,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 131 Alder Circle, Kings Flats to Daniel J. Venancio for $455,539.
Burnet and Joseph S. Mendelsohn LLC sold 306 King St. to Hunting Tract I LLC for $2.5 million.
David W. Abdo sold 559 King St. to Three Kings Investments I LLC for $3.7 million.
Folly Beach
J. Wesner and Marykathryn G. Price sold Unit 119, 201 West Artic Ave., Charleston Oceanfront Villas to James Scott and Patricia H. Burgess for $875,000.
Luigi and Kathleen Scognamiglio sold 510 W. Beach Court, Sunset Point to Timothy Ray and Marla Ashley for $810,000.
DandM Construction LLC sold 207 East Cooper Ave. to Calvin D. Poteat and Denise Mirilovich for $350,000.
Marjorie Brooks and Marilyn Meeks sold 204 East Huron Ave. to 204 E. Huron LLC for $315,000.
Marjorie Brooks and Marilyn Meeks sold 206 East Huron Ave. to Kevan Hoertdoerfer for $315,000.
Bamboo Breeze LLC sold 203 West Hudson Ave. to Geoffrey M. Fuller for $617,500.
Isle of Palms
David Allen Hudgins sold 6800 Back Bay Drive, Dune Ridge to Heather L. Burgett for $1.2 million.
Two C Enterprises LLC sold 1410 Ocean Club Villas, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Donald Hobart Akers Jr. and Deborah E. Akers for $785,000.
Scott F. and Terra P. Fuller sold 1110 Ocean Club, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Wilmington Trust N.A. for $650,000.
Joann L. Raab sold Unit 214C, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to Jeffrey and Lori Thompson for $640,000.
Margaret A. Berry and Frank D. Dawkins sold Unit 232, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Troy and Jamie Nicole Sherr Gilmer for $354,000.
Blaine C. and Renae G. Morehead sold 52 Fairway Dunes Lane, Fairway Dunes Villas to Stuart W. and Keri Grant for $510,000.
918 Carolina LLC sold 918 Carolina Blvd. to Matthew R. and Erin L. Miller for $1.8 million.
2800 Palm Blvd LLC sold 2800 Palm Blvd. to William E. Deloache and Allison H. Deloache for $5.9 million.
James Island
Peter W. Kfoury sold Unit 103, 147 Wappoo Creek Drive, Wappoo Centre to Ramp Patch LLC for $370,000.
Port City Homes LLP sold 2182 Parkway Drive, Riverland Terrace to Benjamin Towe and Samantha Havens for $957,500.
Todd G. Wigfield sold 422 Tanner Trail, Belle Terre to Kingsland W. and Rebecca M. Bland for $2.1 million.
George F. and Nancy S. Jager sold 1584 Teal Marsh Road, Riverfront to Barbara M. and John Anthony Geisman for $505,000.
Wilmington Trust N.A. sold 128 Oyster Point Row to Katherine E. and James P. Gambone for $273,500.
Reoma Jill Johnson sold 1328 Jeffords St. to Ruth Alisauskas for $253,000.
Joshua A. Buckman sold 1159 Bellwood Road, Willow Walk to Andrew Shykofsky for $253,571.
Deborah G. Drinkwater sold 471 Woodland Shores Road to Ion Venture LLC for $285,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 131 Alder Circle, Kings Flats to Daniel J. Venancio for $455,539.
Bastet Properties LLC sold 2124 Saint Lukes Drive, Riverland Terrace to McLeod-Corbett LLC for $507,500.
AWB LLC sold 403 Fleming Road, Forest Hills to 403 Fleming LLC for $1.3 million.
Johns Island
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 4018 Brown Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Shannon Oakley and Walter Andrew Mills for $385,205.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1678 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Jeffrey M. and Morgan F. Sanford for $289,900.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 3438 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Stephanie A. Yoder and John S. Yoder III for $439,950.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1213 Lois Allen Road, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Jeffrey M. and Caitlin R. Hanlon for $376,828.
John A. Zeidner sold 1131 Summerwind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Jennifer J. Fedele for $305,000.
Longview Farm LLC sold 2695 Exchange Landing Road, Longview Farm to Michael Jennings for $785,000.
Kiawah Island
Alan R. Brennecke and Virginia B. Abbott sold 4304 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Thomas P. and Rosemary B. Kerr for $1.3 million.
MTGLQ Investors LP sold 97 Surfscoter Lane, Middlewoods West to Susan Holden Oakley and Ross Allen Crawford for $620,000.
Steven W. and Donna G. Kuemmerle sold 263 Governors Drive, Egret Pintail to Jeremy P. and Elaine T. Bollington for $265,000.
Hazel Development LLC sold 228 Kings Island Court, Plantation Woods South to Larla LLC for $2.1 million.
Ladson
Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union sold 9431 Koester Road, Mixson to Karl and Kim Troy for $402,500.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Joseph G. Hollowell III and Kyra Hollowell sold Unit K, 217 Lucas St., The Common Courtyard to Amanda M. Reece for $342,000.
Laura Wright sold Unit 905, 1481 Center St. Extension, Bay Club Homes to Kathryn Bo Lane for $265,000.
Alexander Neary sold Unit 905, 1152 Village Creek Lane, Village Creek to Alexandra Amick for $281,155.
Richard F. Love III and Illy Dominitz sold 1604 Hopeman Lane, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to Michael Anthony and Patricia Gibson Massett for $320,000.
Michael E. and Kerri S. Collins sold 1356 Penshell Place, Watermark to William R. Culbreath Jr. and Teresa K. Culbreath for $767,500.
William A. Rouse Jr. and Patti R. Rouse sold 1218 Manor Lane, Wakendaw Manor to Brenton J. and Tara H. Griffin for $1.3 million.
Donald G. and Carmela G. Jackson sold 660 Gate Post Drive, Old Village Landing to Hyatt Kirwin and Sullivan Harper Williams for $545,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3825 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Peter James and Sarah Michelle A. Cullen for $558,554.
Patrick S. and Catherine P. Scarlett sold 2230 Show Basket Way, Sweetgrass Village to Walker Bradford and Riley Steele for $475,000.
Jacques A. and Natasha L. Groleau sold 4057 Blackmoor St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Gregory R. and Pamela P. Martin for $755,000.
Corey Colman sold 1125 Windsome Place, Snee Farm to Edmond Ragland Coxe Jr. and Natalie Hahn Coxe for $440,000.
Bradley H. and Sarah K. Lustig sold 1220 Manor Lane, Wakendaw Manor to William B. and Megan E. Freeman for $1.6 million.
Robert W. Scoggin sold 1504 Soliel Court, Marais at Seaside Farms to Gordon W. Womack and Maureen A. Ryan for $465,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 465 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Darren R. and Lora W. Prevatte for $713,876.
A.F. Weaver III sold 1537 Oaklanding Road, Oakhaven Plantation to James Gregory and Linda Carol Schwartz for $425,000.
Jonathan H. and Sami H. Butler sold 766 Navigators Run, Olde Park to Glen and Kirstin L. Gregory for $1.4 million.
Samuel W. and Carissa C. Howle sold 757 Chatter Road, Wakendaw Lakes to Thomas G. and Katherine C. Hurst for $505,000.
Joseph Bartone sold 2920 Bennett Charles Road to Armando and Jesus Navarro for $280,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2785 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Joananne P. and Glenn Bachmann for $586,915.
David Patrick McQueeney sold 1494 Oaklanding Road, Oakhaven Plantation to James Christopher Zeigler and Emma Faith Ashcraft for $470,000.
Sharon and Steven Resnick sold 1180 Moss Bluff, Snee Farm to Anthony and Danielle Bas for $635,000.
Jeanne S. Powers sold 163 Harbour Watch Way to Patrick S. and Catherine P. Scarlett for $1.1 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2894 Clearwater Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Heather Elise and Brendan Xavier Ford for $471,765.
Robert C. and Regina Streisel sold 500 Lackland Court, Hobcaw Point to Robert T. Streisel and Anna Wayne Streisel for $700,000.
Charles L. Moore Jr. sold 1491 Village Square, North Point to Jacob H. Biles and Alyson K. Biles for $638,000.
Ronald J. and Patricia S. Romagnoli sold 3052 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to Adam Serafin and Allison Serafin for $575,000.
Michael W. and Mary Lamach sold 4907 Sound View Drive to Patrick W. O'Connor and Alison L. O'Connor for $2.2 million.
Dorothy P. Pate sold 820 N. Shem Drive, Shemwood to Amy P. Dandridge for $265,000.
Don J. and Patricia W. Dipiertro sold 132 Fair Sailing Road, Egret's Walk at Dunes West to James Daniel Lester for $269,000.
Christine M. Barth sold 2313 KiLane, Point Drive, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club to Vix Group LLC for $280,000.
W. Henry and Kathleen V. Savage sold 1298 Lake Mallard Blvd., Mallard Lakes to Dorothy Parker Pate for $332,500.
Leonard C. Cable sold 1344 Venning Road to Sheri Curran Constantin for $338,500.
Travis Lawrence Dio sold 1653 Lauda Drive, Wando East to Christopher George Rivero for $385,500.
M. Anne Thornton sold 1293 Old Colony Road, Heritage to Nancy P. Heide for $390,500.
Christopher J. Eaves sold 1514 Hidden Bridge Drive, Cooper's Landing to Eric A. Liebetrau for $400,000.
John A. and Barbara M. Geisman sold 1343 Fairmont Ave., Moultrie Heights to LandM Group 2 LLC for $450,000.
Steve and Christine Lang sold 1032 Cliffwood Drive, The Groves to Philip B. Amrhein for $570,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 952 Key Colony Court, Sullivan's Pointe to Darren Sutton for $590,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2334 Brackish Drive, Riverview to Marc A. Lozano for $826,825.
North Charleston
WS Rhett LLC sold 4415 Lambert St. to 4415 Lambert Street LLC for $292,500.
High Cotton Development Group LLC sold 1457 Bexley St., Charleston Farms to Mary Margaret and Logan Butz for $262,500.
Black Ink Real Estate SC I LLC sold 2176 Flora Drive to Brian O'Neil Washington for $305,000.
MEB Properties LLC sold 4664 Ohear Ave. to Trena Parker Velez for $353,000.
My Mata Ambaji LLC sold 6258 Rivers Ave. to RAC Land LLC for $1.1 million.
Ravenel
Deborah and Louis Petruzzi sold 4185 Duck Club Road, Poplar Grove to Robin S. and James D. Mathenia for $868,000.
Seabrook Island
Andrew W. Greene and Kurt E. Klebe sold 3029 Hidden Oak Drive, Hidden Oaks to Arthur E. Jones II and Sarah G. Jones for $660,000.
Gerald S. and Maxine Farber sold 2505 Cat Tail Pond Road to Gary G. and Christine B. Hartman for $560,000.
Kiawah Home Development LLC sold 437 Championship Court, Cassique Golf Cottages to Christopher L. and Carolyn W. Clayton for $1.3 million.
Sullivan’s Island
Thomas A. McAvity Jr. sold 2608 Ion Ave. to Scott M. and Noel M. Plesha for $2.1 million.
Wadmalaw Island
Aaron W. Leland sold 4796 Maybank Highway to Lowcountry Kensington LLC for $261,279.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Eleanor Anne Stulb sold Unit 6A, 620 Windermere Blvd. to Hadley Hollingsworth Smith for $360,500.
Marsha A. Alterman sold Unit 411, 498 Albemarle Road to Frances Carroll and Georgia Carroll Nassos for $510,000.
Centex Homes sold 2835 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Robert J. Ricken and Pamela D. Malone for $514,490.
Ernest B. Bass Jr. and Lillian S. Bass sold 1252 Orange Branch Road, Sandhurst to Christopher Braden and Jamie Lea Schoen for $362,000.
Manoj Vithlani sold 1898 Oleander Court, Westborough to Timothy D. and Helen C. Barnes for $280,000.
Christopher M. and Kathryn V. Knox sold 313 Clayton Drive, Stonecreek to Shawn and Heather Rice for $324,000.
Olmsted U.S. II LLC sold 5 Colleton Drive, Byrnes Downs to William Paul and Gary Francis Bloder for $342,500.
Suzanne Robert sold 16 Wendy Lane, Heathwood to Tatjana and Francis Beylotte for $293,500.
Joshua A. Wagaman sold 1856 Saint Julian Drive, West Ashley Plantation to Zachary Burrell and Christina Trimarco for $290,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 101 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Andrew Thomas Smith for $268,230.
Cheryle A. Neal sold 6024 Fieldstone Circle, Sweetbay at Village Green to Lisa Langianese Sessoms for $275,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 103 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Holly E. Staab for $275,925.
Deborah S. Hughes sold 344 Grouse Park, The Landing at Grande Oaks to Susan Sutton for $290,000.
Victor L. Lipe sold 2331 Parsonage Road, Herndon Acres to Jeffrey Murto for $305,000.
Valerie C. Sullivan sold 2 Brook Hollow Court, Shadowmoss to Mark Bell for $309,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1540 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Brooke Ann Lacasse for $322,035.
Alan D. and Dlorah Treesh sold 1441 Downing St., Ashley Hall Manor to Benjamin Stein for $340,000.
Gary W. and Brianna M. Whiteman sold 4315 William E. Murray Blvd., Carolina Bay to Nicholas A. Strehle for $359,000.
John C. and Joanne D. Eustis sold 112 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to Virginia R. Gross for $720,000.
Red Label Real Estate Holdings sold 1 Carriage Lane to Onnea Properties LLC for $790,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Robert E. Nicosia sold 223 Nelliefield Creek Drive, Nelliefield Plantation to Joan M. and Joseph Romeo for $362,500.
Eric Kent Vines sold 317 Indigo Planters Lane, Nelliefield Plantation to Joseph T. Paragano for $309,000.
Daniel Island
Barry Suckman sold 611 Cattle St., Daniel Island Park to Ryan C. and Amanda H. Roush for $305,000.
Leonard Brooks III sold 27 Watroo Pointe, Daniel Island Park to Linda B. and Gerard L. Odenbach for $2 million.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 216 Chaste Tree Drive, Legal Village to Alyssa Rose Ericson for $298,065.
Reco L. Baker sold 106 Banner Court, Mulberry Park to Kyra L. Miller for $259,000.
Lavina R. Miro sold 123 Jamesford St., Hamlets to Matthew Richard and Shelly Renee Cosman for $374,000.
Craig Tozzolino sold 103 Sully St., Crowfield to Sawyer H. and Caroline Henderson for $255,000.
Hanahan
Bobby F. Grove sold 5 Milano St. to Paul Mark Flood and Ma Creselda Bernardo Flood for $269,000.
Kenneth W. Decker sold 7025 Bellflower Lane, Tanner Plantation to Robert Phillip and Laura Stanley Smith for $307,500.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 243 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Carol Y. and Timothy D. Fraylick for $359,621.
DR Horton Inc. sold 203 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Nanci E. Jasper for $351,960.
Ladson
Ginger Renee Widener sold 1271 Discovery Drive, Hunters Bend to Brittany W. and Colt B. Arrington for $287,000.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 582 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Anu Waarna for $346,059.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 134 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank to Candace Dessasure for $267,931.
DR Horton Inc. sold 649 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to David D. and Kenyatta J. McCain for $294,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 457 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to James Robert and Robbin Price Blackwell for $270,990.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 404 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Joshua A. Michael for $317,995.
Thomas Joseph Fox sold 222 West Main St. to Robert A. and Morgan M. Glass for $377,000.
Steven J. Trinkl sold 420 Allamby Ridge Road, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Robert A. Myers for $266,500.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 612 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Sherry L. Babcock for $251,026.
Summerville
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 106 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Bethany and Jose F. Albert for $292,695.
DR Horton Inc. sold 139 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Christopher K. and Brandi B. Fordham for $296,200.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 447 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Danielle and Frank Cassone for $312,290.
True Homes LLC sold 413 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Dona J. and Ronald A. Walker for $347,475.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 561 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Douglas Meredith and Lyndsay Barbara Keefer for $440,287.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 229 Bering Lane, Jasmine Point to Glenn Grant and Laura Kimberly Buonomo for $325,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 448 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to James and Karen L. Winbush for $471,379.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 387 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Kha Thi Nguyen for $292,250.
Robert J. Woodruff sold 119 Beacon Falls Court, Cane Bay to Latrell L. Williams for $251,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 131 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Michael H. and Randy D. Helms for $442,460.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 314 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Nathan Andrew and Caitlin Hawkins Beckwith for $264,815.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 566 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Richard J. and Katherine M. Ryan for $357,157.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 253 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Tracy Elaine and Gary Lee Layton for $331,570.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 270 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Vincent R. and Lorrie A. Villani for $457,990.
Dorchester County
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9806 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Robert E. Nicosia for $261,545.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5221 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Kevin Jamal Geddis for $269,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5209 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Samantha Holdren and Brendan Patrick Clark for $285,430.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5215 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Felicia Amanda and Steven Kenneth Hanson for $293,275.
Kirk M. Daniel sold 108 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Ashley Dominique Grech and Daniel Cohen for $299,000.
Ashley Marie Vonnida sold 9943 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Shane P. Brown for $390,000.
North Charleston
Bobby K. Perritt sold 5548 Crescent View Drive, Cedar Grove to Tracy L. and Gordon M. Djani for $357,500.
Summerville
KH Ponds LLLP sold 240 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Gerald L. and Janice D. Hayward for $295,000.
Eric Robert Estvanko sold 110 Evelyn Joy Drive, Branch Creek to Spence Spagnola for $298,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 165 Village Ponds Drive, The Ponds to Jerome A. and Lauren D. Coley for $315,990.
Paul D. Carpenter sold 106 Bonneau Court, Irongate to William Martin and Barbara J. Rose for $319,000.
Joseph A. Cellucci sold 405 Prestwick Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Gregory James and Joan M. Hallinan for $339,500.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1137 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Thayer R. and Mary Ellen Arthur for $387,790.
SM Charleston LLC sold 237 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to Elmer M. and Wilita S. Rinehart for $565,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 504 Woodgate Way, Summers Corner to Jennafer K. and Michael J. Tomlinson for $330,000.
Verden D. Brown Jr. sold 224 Bateaux Drive, The Ponds to Shelley R. O'Connell for $340,000.
Ann B. Weston sold 102 Holly Inn Road, Country Club Estates to Kenneth B. and Annette B. Plexico for $275,000.
Karen D. Mathes sold 200 North Commodore Way to David Dean and Tina M. White for $315,000.
Gerardo Portillo sold 301 Upshur Court, Ashborough East to John D. and Hilda W. Hulsey for $459,000.
Nathaniel Richard Ebeling sold 116 Boone Drive, Newington Plantation to Andrew Fedynich and Katie Brannon for $265,000.
Jennifer Watson sold 206 Amaryllis Ave., White Gables to Thomas Joseph and Kelly Lee Watson for $290,000.