Real estate transactions for Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 22-26.
Charleston
3.5 Maranda Holmes LLC sold Unit B, 3-1/2 Maranda Holmes St. to Elisheva Halela for $545,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 409, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Frank H. and Charlotte A. Tueckmantel for $883,000.
Edward J. Hamilton III and Summer B. Hamilton sold Unit E, 23 Queen St. to Anna Maria Medvid for $525,000.
Higgy Baby LLC sold 332 Ashley Ave. to Jennifer M. Miller for $380,000.
Rutledge Center Development Partners LLC sold 1426 Meeting St. to Meeting 1426 Property LLC for $575,000.
James R. Remillard sold 17 Elizabeth St. to Candice C. Wigfield and Wayne Culbertson for $870,000.
Jon and Linda Breakey sold 10 Montagu Court to John Rappold for $543,500.
Three Fists LLC sold 20 Engel St. to Herman D. and Susan P. Beckman for $442,000.
Laura E. Patrick Boyles sold 194 Grove St. to Carol Harper for $570,000.
Alan M. Tanenbaum sold 109 Rutledge Ave. to Alan M. Tanenbaum 109 Rutledge Ave LLC for $750,000.
Edisto Island
John M. and Amy D. Minson sold 8601 Middleton Point Lane to Timothy P. and Joy H. Wheeler for $284,100.
Folly Beach
Betty A. Howe sold 329 Shadow Race Lane to Elizabeth M. Kline for $675,000.
Isle of Palms
57th Avenue LLC sold 8 57th Ave. to Dennis Ray and Karen Michael Slagle for $3.5 million.
Paul Friedberg sold 5 Dunecrest Lane to FCW LLC for $3.2 million.
Tharp Rentals LLC sold 12 Frank Sottile Lane, Harbour Dunes to Renaissance Rentals LLC for $655,000.
Bristow Marchant sold 25 Morgans Cove Drive, Wild Dunes to John Loconte for $1.1 million.
Linda O. Pierce sold 11 Morgan Place Drive, Wild Dunes to Charles P. and Theresa A. Utz for $1.2 million.
James Island
Debora A. Benvie sold Unit A5, 1624 Folly Creek Way, Palmetto Pointe at Peas Island to Peter Murphy for $475,000.
Sean L. and Audra L. Rheaume sold 904 Portabella Lane, Bayview Farms to Halil Bora and Christina V. Yatagan for $390,000.
Whitfield Co. LLC sold 1230 Camp Road to Kebo LLC for $325,000.
Hazel Renau Lucas sold 872 Hale St., Centerville to Jason Richard Menard for $256,500.
Albert Brown sold 11 Paddlecreek Ave., Crosscreek to Reese C and Jeffrey C. Randall for $250,000.
Anthony A. and Amberly A. Williams sold 1884 Fleming Woods Road, Fleming Park to Gordon T. and Courtney Toft Bagley for $433,000.
Andrew J. and Alma L. Shoemaker sold 1126 John McEnery Road, Freemans Point at Seaside Plantation to Jill Odle and Aaron R. Holley for $489,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1479 Eutaw Battalion Drive, Freemans Point at Seaside Plantation to Stephen T. and Erin M. Strickland for $1.4 million.
Grimball Road Development Assoc. LLC sold 1518 Grimball Road Extension to Ryan Christopher Mitch and Heather Joy Collier for $416,900.
William H. Holseberg II and Caitlyn E. Cleary sold 1200 Gunpowder Drive, Jamestown Village to Catherine C. and Nicholas R. Kaplan for $333,000.
James Baglio sold 1512 Newbury St., McCalls Corner to Lawrence Chase Rogers for $323,000.
2165 Stonewood LLC sold 2165 Stonewood Drive, Riverland Golfview to June E Nielson for $282,600.
Christina Del Mundo White sold 2173 Edisto Ave., Riverland Golfview to Zachary Price Winchester for $315,000.
Tyler S. Boudreau sold 1235 Taliaferro Ave., Riverview to Cody Black for $339,000.
Tamara E. Wolfman sold 1205 Seaside Plantation Drive, Seaside Plantation to Ashley Arana Waring for $1.7 million.
Mark S. Golub sold 787 Laroche St., Stiles Point to Catherine G. and Nicholas J. Wallover for $298,000.
Mark J. and Tanya T. Craig sold 2081 Terrabrook Lane to William G. Bullock Jr. and Dixie C. Bullock for $469,000.
Johns Island
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3232 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Robert Scott Dempsey for $313,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2109 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Harry Curtis and Dawn Marie Wegfahrt for $331,465.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3024 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Michael L. and Elizabeth G. Robbins for $355,815.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2010 Utsey St., Oakfield to Fred Arbun Gray Jr. and Jeri Dawn Gray for $499,090.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3028 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Tammy A. and John S. West for $360,515.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2029 Utsey St., Oakfield to Donald E. and Robin C. Bergeson for $449,640.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3026 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Joan M. Clute for $287,515.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3466 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Randall William and Sylvia Ward for $314,640.
Wolfgang and Carrie A. Dubis sold 2023 Chilhowee Drive, Staffordshire to Caroline Gibson for $279,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2717 Battery Pringle Drive, Stonoview to Jeanne A. and Douglas Turley for $412,435.
Kacey A. Cartledge sold 1790 Towne St., The Cottages at Johns Island to John A. Gentle for $255,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1569 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Daniel Austin Mullenaux for $265,867.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1523 Star Flower Aly, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to John Edward Vergeldt and Teresa A. Shaw-Vergeldt for $400,225.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2118 Sancerre Lane, Waterloo Estates to Kelli R. Parker and Andrew C. Lippitt for $543,788.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3361 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Kyle C. and Kelly A. Boline for $473,026.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3146 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Joseph D. Sartori and Laura Lee Buncher for $463,985.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3464 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Timothy F. and Ute Engel for $472,000.
Kiawah Island
Gregory A. and Patricia A. Hudson sold 4421 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Jackie Armstrong and Jonathan Bruce Levenson for $440,000.
James E. and Kimberly M. Miles sold 4265 Mariners Watch, Mariners Watch Villas to William Zycinsky for $295,000.
Frank Cannella Jr. sold 737 Virginia Rail Road, Egret Pintail to Denny L. and Cassie L. Quinn for $405,000.
Beverly V. Gholson sold 85 Wax Myrtle Court, Marsh Island Woods to Teodoro and Caitlin Mucha for $730,000.
John E. and Mariann E. Bradley sold 7 Governors Drive, Marsh Island Woods to Robert J. and Elizabeth H. Brancatella for $625,000.
McClellanville
Jeffrey D. and Melissa P. Efird sold 312 Mcclellan Lane to Linette S. Arnau for $471,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Todd Leland Smith sold Unit I, 604 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to Ann J. Whalen for $293,910.
Cindy Hunt sold 1861 Montclair Drive, Montclair to Janene B. Smith for $255,000.
Gayla and Randy Saxon sold 124 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Diane Carr for $825,000.
Mark H. and Laurel D. Stockton sold 312 N. Civitas St., Braemore to Steven Alexander and Brooke Jackson Kahn for $1.4 million.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3841 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Luke Eugene and Melanie Coleman Billman for $486,184.
Cline Construction LLC sold 3711 Good Water St., Carolina Park to Philip and Phyllis A. Cohen for $797,503.
Matthew C. Brady and Noor Rizana Arus sold 3687 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to John Patrick and Julie Carmichael Garrett for $505,000.
Thomas L. and Tannica S. Williams sold 1387 Crane Creek Drive, Carolina Park to Anthony J. Farina for $520,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1590 Grey Marsh Road, Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Laura Ann and Patrick Campolo for $387,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2605 Kingsfield St., Center Park North at Cambridge Square at Park West to Lee Thomas and Kelly Dobson for $345,000.
Gregory M. Wile sold 709 Vision Road, Cove Inlet Villas to Michael J. and Laura R. Murray for $270,000.
Josiah C. Hull Jr. and Joann W. Hull sold 3463 Colonel Vanderhorst Circle, Dunes West to Charles Daniel and Cynthia L. Lind for $553,775.
Nancy Shannon Sherer sold 2126 Sewee Indian Court, Dunes West to America Mary Schiavo for $1.5 million.
Kenneth C. and Katharine S. Coker sold 508 Lackland Court, Hobcaw Point to Andrew L. and Carolyn Ann W. McLester for $985,000.
Paul and Daniel Swedloff sold 163 Civitas St., I'On to Samuel L. and Kristine Weir for $875,000.
Erika L. Meyers sold 3516 Claremont St., Kensington at Park West to Jesus M. Rodriguez and Yatzaida Ruiz-Rodriguez for $305,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3070 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Michael L. and Barbara R. McCabe for $511,710.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3017 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Arlene Rose and James Albert Ellis for $477,405.
Scott M. Alford sold 462 Mount Royall Drive, Longpoint to Daniel and Katlyn Cinnante for $374,000.
Mary E. Heeke Partyka and Catherine M. Partyka sold 1356 Southern Magnolia Lane, Magnolia Woods to Philip R. and Marjorie D. Butler for $510,000.
Emma Ashcraft sold 1206 Lake Mallard Blvd., Mallard Lakes to Katie Staso for $345,000.
Jason and Stacy Smallwood sold 618 McCants Drive, Mount Pleasant Heights to Adam and Marjorie Cohan for $605,000.
DT Creations LLC sold 637 Adluh St., Mount Pleasant Heights to Dorothy Forester for $878,000.
Sara O. Couch sold 1438 North Point Lane to George Benjamin and Holly Hall Carter for $425,000.
Eric D. and Johanna S. Jones sold 1416 School House Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Dawn H. Robinson for $372,000.
Robert F. and Sandra L. Bell sold 786 Navigators Run, Olde Park to Deborah S. Bergren for $1.1 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1650 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Keith John and Casey Lauren Kopcsak for $977,908.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1643 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Mark H. and Laurel Stockton for $980,700.
Albert L. Deveaux Jr. and Claire R. Deveaux sold 814 Abcaw Way, Parish Place to Celia A. Dupriest for $505,000.
Keith J. and Casey L. Kopcsak sold 1129 Dawn View Terrace, Parrish Village to Brian S. and Danielle Marie Thorne for $650,000.
Frank E. and Sharon B. Peters sold 1504 Oldenburg Drive, Pepper Plantation to Matthew Russell and Magdalene Senko for $385,000.
David J. and Kathering D. Walsh sold 710 Pitt St. to Nancy Engel and Charles Hawes Evans Jr. for $789,000.
Howard Brenden Lo and Beth Kocik-Lo sold 3696 Bagley Drive, Preston at Park West to Marvin John and Irene Hughes for $360,000.
Mohamad and Azza Khouja sold 1413 Omni Blvd., Ravens Run to David Gibbons for $755,000.
Robert W. Harrell III and Amber D. Harrell sold 344 Rice Bay Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to John D. and Wendy S. Mixon for $362,000.
Dennis R. Roper sold 1908 Palmetto Isle Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Cape Island Properties LLC for $385,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2320 Bucktail Court, Riverview at Dunes West to Jimmy J. Footman Jr. and Kezia Elliott-Footman for $775,000.
Francette Wrobleski sold 6155 Caravelle Court, Roman Retreat to 6155 Caravelle LLC for $1.1 million.
Gary J. Ricozzi sold 997 Sea Gull Drive, Shemwood to Donald G. and Carmela G. Jackson for $550,000.
John R. and Amy M. Whitsitt sold 1032 Law Lane, Snee Farm to James Trammell Meadows Jr. for $410,000.
Philip M. and Meaghan M. Johnson sold 1024 Royalist Road, Snee Farm to Jason S. and Ann Taylor Stanley for $510,000.
James D. Green Jr. and Sandra W. Green sold 2837 Stay Sail Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to J. Scott and Kathryn W. Ellington for $605,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2918 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Vaughn E. and Walter Scott Rowley for $1.3 million.
Wesley F. and Susan D. Sellew sold 928 Equestrian Drive, The Hermitage to Dominic V. and Lelia B. Valponi for $775,000.
Pulte Home Company LLC sold 1543 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Herbert Alvin Goldstein for $1.4 million.
Steven J. and Jessica L. Martin sold 2532 Ballast Pointe, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club to William B. Bradbury Jr. and Michelle G. Bradbury for $1.2 million.
Joel D. and Ashley Cutler sold 438 South Piazza Court, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Lisa K. Chestney for $410,000.
Glenn R. and Patricia E. Grill sold 3379 Shagbark Circle, The Woodlands at Dunes West to Humbert C. and Teresa M. Prencipe for $641,400.
Charles D. and Rachael B. Macqueen sold 1547 Camarillo Court, Tupelo Plantation to April M. Jackson and David A. Morrical for $360,000.
Lisa E. and Pamela L. Stuckey sold 1201 Manor Lane, Wakendaw Manor to Michael S. Sawin for $555,000.
Charles D. Alessandro sold 1579 Wakendaw Road, Wakendaw Place to Taylor Craig and Dabney Sampson Porter for $392,250.
Alexander D. Stone IV and Allison W. Stone sold 1479 Blue Cascade Drive, Watermark to Matthew and Amanda W. Smith for $674,000.
Kimberly L. Beavers sold 1595 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to Allen R. Biggers for $775,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 1559 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to James G. and Lisa T. Taylor for $809,000.
Anne C. Freeman sold 2505 Charter Oaks Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Ray L. Hobbs for $512,500.
Norton E. White Jr. sold 1242 White Flat Road to Ross Cangelosi and Assoc. LLC for $305,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1095 Lyle Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Gary H. and Sandra J. McAuliffe for $586,841.
North Charleston
Daniel Bernard LLC sold Unit 103, 2680 Elms Plantation Blvd., The University Place Professional Center to HTA-University Place Mob LLC for $1.2 million.
Christina K. Chapman sold 4615 O’Hear Ave. to Tres Bon South LLC for $320,000.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 5476 Thompson St., Charleston Farms to Brett A. and Michelle M. Nungesser for $304,800.
Riverplace Holdings LLC sold 2157 Rich St., Goodrich Acres to Kennedy Richter Construction LLC for $800,000.
Craig and Catherine A. Green sold 4908 North Rhett Ave. to Anna Katherine Shores for $370,000.
Cynthia L. Norton sold 1200 Chesterfield Road to Terry Gregoricka for $302,500.
Gary C. Strang sold 1833 Orangeburg St. to Robert Lei for $305,000.
J.A. and S.P. McLellan sold 1337 East Montague Ave., Palmetto Gardens to Maxwell David Hyska and Sandra Burleson Knight for $285,000.
Ravenel
Jeffrey T. and Kimberly S. Kenney sold 4118 Duck Club Road, Poplar Grove to Mika Harviala and Ann Lefebvre for $781,000.
Donald A. and Melissa E. Dennis sold 6326 Pepper Grass Trail to Melanie A. and Joseph Nichols for $492,920.
Seabrook Island
Frank A. and Linda E. Cassara sold 2981 Deer Point Drive to Daphne Jane Timmons and Sharon Kristen Gregory for $980,000.
Wadmalaw Island
TBLB Real Estate Holdings LLC sold 5881 Bears Bluff Road, Selkirk Plantation to Dog-Eared Holdings LLC for $4 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Richard and Elizabeth Brazeau sold 213 Hickory St., Ashley Forest to Maxwell Lockwood for $417,500.
Elizabeth M. and James A. Atkins sold 778 Saint Andrews Blvd., Avondale to 778 St. Andrews Blvd LLC for $340,000.
Joshua and Heather E. Bartel sold 1492 Roustabout Way, Bolton's Landing to Evan James Murray and Melaina Castengera for $361,000.
Shaina Ashton Hooker sold 1562 Seabago Drive,Bolton's Landing to Kristine Joye Weir for $337,000.
P. John Destefano sold 205 Shady Lane, Capri Isles to Phillip Charles and Dalton Lee Holzheimer for $330,000.
Centex Homes sold 2820 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Kurt and Sydney Phelan for $444,290.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 2324 Town Woods Road, Church Creek Landing to Christopher and Carly Paume for $338,364.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 2110 Boykin Lane, Church Creek Landing to Nicholas T. Chesnutt and Caroline Marcengill for $328,029.
David Arnold sold 1551 Pixley St., Cypress at Carolina Bay to Brenda Reyes for $427,500.
Barbara W. and William E. Mosely Jr. sold 1436 North Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Park to Mark S. and Carla W. Lutz for $425,000.
Calvin Blackwell and Carmen Nash sold 507 Risher St., Edgewood Gardens to Melissa V. and Josiah T Ricker for $293,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 105 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Jack and Marjorie Ridge for $273,840.
Austin M. and Jennifer D. Cangelosi sold 6 Edenwood Court, Heathwood to Dana E. Mitchel for $290,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3116 Riverine View, Magnolia Bluff to Kimberly Ann Ryan for $387,500.
Dustin M. and Melinda Slider sold 8 Stallion Court, Marsh Cove to Linda Adams Scheer for $275,000.
20182WY-13 LLC sold 817 Sheldon Road, Moreland to Davis and Frances Gouldin for $475,000.
Michael P. and Janet E. Peter sold 422 Cabrill Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Kathy J. Tate for $270,000.
William T. and Patricia V. Gosselin sold 315 Cabrill Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to David Lee and Yo Chin Popovich for $327,500.
Sarah Ann Klokochar sold 13 Leichester Road, Parkshore to Edward C. Sutton III and Aimee E. Sutton for $610,000.
Steven A. and Julia A. Martin sold 8 Brisbane Drive, Parkshore to Joseph M. and Amy H. Halberda for $428,500.
Brenda E. Reyes sold 3101 Cold Harbor Way, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Alyce Green for $295,000.
Kenneth and Carol Neuhaus sold 1810 Hockley Blvd., Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Joseph F. Annunziata III and Judith M. Annunziata for $340,000.
Betty Freeland Arnold Gosnell sold 1259 Merton Road, Sandhurst to Brandon Alan Nesbitt and Danielle Ribeiro-Nesbitt for $375,000.
Robert S. Grasso Jr. and Margaret A. Grasso sold 603 Tribeca Court, Sienna at Bee's Landing to Preston S. and Savannah L. Little for $278,250.
Gene J. and Deborah H. Shrum sold 1636 Indaba Way, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Elizabeth M. and Craig A. Smith for $268,000.
Jacob Thomas Koch sold 2021 Maybelles Lane, Woodlands to Abbigail Woll and Zachary Meharey for $312,500.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 22-26.
Charleston
Carol Y. Fraylick sold 1066 Bennington Drive, Cain Crossing to Robert E. and Valerie L. Burkholder for $250,000.
Emily Roper Calabrese sold 1119 Euclid Drive, Cain Crossing to Nathaniel Harmon for $252,000.
Shane M. Burnett sold 1275 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Tyler J. and Sarah M. Stasky for $299,000.
Sharon L. Slaven sold 1207 Shadow Mist Lane, The Peninsula to Jay M. Tackett for $280,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 125 Nobels Point St., Daniel Island Park to Joshua W. Johnson and Anthony William Boor for $1.2 million.
Glen Gregory sold 1410 Wando View St., Smythe Park to Julie Clarkson and Jonathan H. Mullikin for $875,000.
Kay C. McCarthy sold Unit B105, 200 River Landing Drive to Stephen A. and Erin L. Nichols for $275,000.
Adam Perlman sold 225 King George St., Ralston Creek to Michael Ignatius and Maura Ann Callanan for $1.3 million.
Cline Construction LLC sold 532 Lesesne St., Ralston Creek to Geoffrey and Jenifer Champlin for $1.2 million.
Edward Giove sold 1513 Willtown St., Smythe Park to Tyler E. and Mylan L. Staal for $798,000.
Ravenel Custom Homes LLC sold 2473 Daniel Island Drive, Smythe Park to Robert S. and Lindsay F. Wood for $926,753.
Sergio Fedelini sold Unit 108F, 200 River Landing Drive to Clarice A. and Richard D. Lee for $390,000.
Stanley C. Hall sold 206 Simmons Forge St., Ralston Creek to Mark and Jennifer Tomas for $1.5 million.
Treva Stephens sold 30 Dalton St., Daniel Island Park to John R. and Martha S. Fawcett for $1.3 million.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 600 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to David Lee and Carlene Ann Sample for $297,930.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 117 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Alexander Ross Nico for $260,155.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 573 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Nakeysha and Ryan Laquinton McCall for $271,560.
Richard G. Denning sold 118 Iken Circle, Hamlets to Tammy C. Stanton for $385,000.
Hanahan
Aaron S. Droege sold 6908 Tanner Hall Blvd. to Bradley Charles and Chelsey Bliss Boston for $550,000.
Bradley C. Boston sold 1310 Raven Road, Eagle Landing to Tram Thi Nguyen and Tuan Thi Duong for $365,000.
John R. Kitchener Jr. sold 1507 Saint Stephens Way, Tanner Plantation to Lloyd W. and Franki L. Hunter for $299,900.
Preston S. Driver sold 7409 Purser Lane, Timercrest Village to Cody Craig and Samantha McDonald for $300,000.
Ladson
Kyle Mulder sold 1427 Foxtail Pine Road, Tall Pines to Andrew Steele for $270,000.
Moncks Corner
Brian L. Baker sold 1110 Ole South Court, Stony Landing to A. Wayne and T. Suzanne Bennett for $389,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 603 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Matthew D. Payne for $299,679.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 141 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Tammy L. and Jackie A. Blackmon for $252,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 598 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Lindsay and Chad Pennell for $313,627.
DR Horton Inc. sold 818 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Matthew R. White for $259,900.
David McCaulley sold 186 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to Joseph K. Kalinowski for $265,000.
Francisco Javier Hidalgo Cruz sold 307 Silverleaf Lane, Cypress Grove to Jesus M. and Zurisadai Sanchez for $250,000.
Jennifer Hanna sold 172 Emerald Isle Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Romina and Tracey Williams for $262,000.
Luis E. Alicea-Rivera sold 118 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Donta Denise Bellamy for $310,000.
Mark Allen Halfinger sold 133 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Jacqueline and Luis E. Alicea Rivera for $250,000.
Mark M. Carter sold 1320 Old Fort Road, Fairlawn Barony to James Keith and Charlotte Buckles Plemmons for $280,250.
Summerville
Danny Bell sold 615 Bridgewater Court, Cane Bay to Kyle Hoffeditz for $315,000.
Joseph F. Sandor Jr. sold 568 Tranquil Waters Way, Cane Bay to Iraida Leybman-Lombardi for $285,900.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 629 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Webber Pettigrew and Ellen Betty Jean Hillery for $293,468.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 612 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Darla D. and Robert Alan Kraft for $320,422.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 577 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to John and Jane Madden for $516,149.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 415 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Christopher M. and Jessica M. Shropshire for $303,050.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 232 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Lawrence William and Stacey Ayers Benson for $299,685.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 250 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Lisa A. Roche and Michael A. Roche for $289,345.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 327 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Arden Lin and Brian David Fischer for $292,665.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 316 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Sean Anthony and Jennifer Christine Massaro for $297,810.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 132 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to John Michael and Traci Charmain Lyden for $373,935.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 299 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Derek Richard Takao Miyazaki and Laura Christine Miyazaki for $396,060.
Lisa Raulerson sold 188 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Nicole and Christian M. Muschenheim for $261,000.
Matthew D. Decastro sold 135 Koban Dori Road, Cane Bay to Robert L. Abernethy for $369,900.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 323 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Geraldine R. and Carmen F. Raffa for $345,544.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 451 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Gregory R. and Amanda S. Alleman for $284,265.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 443 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Edward B. and Linda R. Neilan for $302,615.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 636 Van Buren Drive, Carnes Crossroads to Robert Onald and Gail Michele Monroe for $422,540.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 217 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to Joann S. Hagenbuch for $476,765.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 113 Bloomfield St., Carnes Crossroads to Ashley E. Slye-Williams and Joseph T. Williams for $434,140.
Ryan W. Miscoski sold 353 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Billy Jean and Michael Anders Coleman for $258,000.
Thomas D. Bearden sold 209 Palmetto Walk Drive, Cane Bay to Jerone Mack for $259,900.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 22-26.
Ladson
Karl W. Mailander sold 9826 Black Tupelo Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Eric W. and Mary McKenzie for $339,900.
North Charleston
James Zalk sold 8316 Sinler Court, Indigo Fields to Stephen Mortensen for $297,500.
David G. Kopp Jr. sold 215 Botany Bay Blvd., Archdale to Sandra J. Aichele for $264,500.
Ridgeville
Mary E. Peeples sold 1542 Carter Road to Timothy David and Cassandra A. Wiggins for $354,000.
Summerville
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1028 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Timothy Lamont and Chelsey L. Mason for $277,205.
Casey Benson sold 1406 Edmund Court, Myers Mill to Jennifer L. Wagner and Caroline R. Gosselin for $312,500.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 106 Windmere Drive, Highland Park to Chad Michael Lobo for $251,651.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 21 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Thomas G. and Linda W. Trethewey for $272,367.
DR Horton Inc. sold 615 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Dean C. and Deborah H. Riegel for $272,500.
Daniel John Jageman sold 105 Paris Lane to Steve F. and Amy M. Smart for $338,500.
David T. Ribelin sold 257 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Lisett G. and Alvin Casiano for $375,000.
Deborah Junelle sold 417 Factors Walk, Gahagan to Robert E. Tillmon for $270,000.
Delmar Wayne Avant sold 11 Muirfield Village Court, Pine Forest Country Club to David and Tammy Harris for $360,000.
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc sold 272 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Linda M. and John R. Hahl for $394,900.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 132 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Christopher C. and Sarah C. Rogers for $401,327.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 101 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Susan and Assaad Merchak for $411,670.
James S. Jones sold 116 Dunbury Drive, Kings Grant to Betsy and Jason A. Blackwell for $280,000.
Jeffery L. Harris sold 121 Pressley Ave. to Scott M. Kachelmier for $385,000.
Jon P. Wellington sold 102 Whitehall Road, Newington Plantation to Benjamin P. and Sarah M. Gibson for $276,500.
Kelley M. Floyd sold 137 Gaslight Blvd., Reminisce to Bailey R. and Cole E. Marxen for $265,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2031 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Elizabeth A. Szolis and James J. Wagy for $407,930.
Laura Sexton sold 302 White Gables Drive, White Gables to Elliza Rakesh and Kshitij Rakesh Patel for $286,600.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 204 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to Daniel A. Gowdown for $312,000.
NVR Inc sold 152 Whitetail Road, The Ponds to Gene C. Ghisolfo for $345,000.
NVR Inc sold 148 Whitetail Road, The Ponds to Nicole and Tyler John Cattelino for $356,284.
Reeve Conover sold 1076 Blockade Runner Parkway, River Birch to Brett Albert and Kathleen Susan Lantz for $448,500.
Samuel Burden sold 301 Branch Creek Trail to Mark H. Fields and Victoria Woellner-Fields for $318,000.
Sean C. Johnson sold 401 Lakeview Drive, Ashborough to Robert L. and Julie M. Rabenstein for $297,000.
Terrence P. O'Toole sold 255 Renau Blvd., Pine Forest Country Club to Donna L. and Bruce A. Killion for $297,500.