pc-060817-ne-homeforsale (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 7, 2019.

 File/Staff

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 29-May 3.

Awendaw

Exclusive Real Estate Investors LLC sold 996 Theodore Road, Bee Hive Plantation to Ivy and Edward White Jr. for $490,000.

Charleston

Richard D. and Dayna T. Elliott sold Unit 709, 150 Bee St., Bee Street Lofts to Kyle John White for $350,000.

CBJ Enterprises LLC sold Unit 44, 76 Society St. to Drew K. and Claudia M. Kapur for $925,000.

Anne S. Puckhaber sold 41 Barre St. to Colin Knight Colbert for $875,000.

Jiang Real Estate LLC sold 2937 Savannah Highway to Irina Pevzner and Yun Hao Jiang Sun for $325,000.

Gregory E. and Mary E. White sold 1455 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to Richard J. Slattery and Jenny A. McCulloch for $325,000.

GPP LLC sold 54 Morris St. to Morris Street LLC for $980,000.

Innovative Holdings Group LLC sold 27 Cleveland St. to William Jackson Lyday Jr. and Elizabeth Mancill Lyday for $475,000.

Mizelle P. Hall sold 98 Fishburne St. to Troy and Adam Bishop for $415,000.

Jimmy C. Washington II sold 212 Grove St. to Ashley 936 LLC for $385,000.

Roland L. and Judy A. White sold 31 Nunan St. to Andrew J. Harrison for $250,000.

From Off LLC sold 12 Marlow Drive, Peachtree Heights to Sherwood Wentz Chesson Jr. for $625,000.

Alan M. Tanenbaum sold 75 Pitt St. to Mark and Roxanna Stahl Bringardner for $850,000.

Matthew W. and Christina C. Bare sold 22 Rose Lane to Aileen and Mark Andrews for $485,000.

Roberta Sokolitz sold 28 Addlestone Ave., Wagener Terrace to Shannon L. Tague and Scott A. Bevers for $495,000.

Dottie J. Forester sold 182 Dunnemann Ave., Wagener Terrace to Nathan Earl Devault for $800,000.

Mizelle P. Hall sold 98 Fishburne St. to Troy and Adam Bishop for $415,000.

Dewees Island

Keith J. and Lori D. McDaniel sold 242 Old House Lane to Group Blue LLC for $699,000.

Edisto Island

Donald W. and Cynthia L. McCormick sold 8820 Marsh Aire Lane to Sterling J. Pye and Peggy M. Pye for $399,000.

Mary H. Ashley sold 8378 Chisolm Plantation Road, Middleton Plantation to James Lee and Tara Dawn Dolin for $345,000.

Folly Beach

M. Davis Properties LLC sold Unit 2G, 2393 Folly Road, Marsh Winds to Joshua Michael and Cara Christine Russell for $340,000.

Henere P. and Sherry Valk sold 212 East Ashley Ave. to Tamantha J. Uebele for $579,000.

Harold C. Boehm Jr. and Elizabeth A. Boehm sold 428 West Indian Ave., Sunset Point to Brooks Fleming McCabe Jr. and Barbara Given McCabe for $785,000.

Hollywood

J. Patrick Barber sold 4839 Marshwood Drive, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Paula Traktman and Stephen Alexander Duncan for $370,000.

Joseph B. and Linda D. Shirley sold 4798 Stono Links Drive, The Plantation at Stono Ferry to Cathy Ellen Clower and Steven Scott Duncan for $380,000.

Isle of Palms

John E. and Sue A. McCormick sold Unit B, 204 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Southlife Investments LLC for $475,000.

Andres Lozano sold 7 33rd Ave. to Michael L. and Stacey G. Koon for $981,000.

Marc I. and Cathy F. Backal sold 808 Ocean Blvd. to Steven Michael and Hannah R. Fontaine for $2.9 million.

WDS Properties LLC sold 6 Whispering Palms to Tiger Express Varnville LLC and Loop Mart Orangeburg LLC for $3.5 million.

Robert F. and Sammye G.H. Blackard sold 6 Palmetto Drive, Mariner's Walk to Thomas E. and Julie A.G. Dow for $560,000.

Banning Investment Assoc. LLC sold 17 30th Ave. to Kevin Patrick and Lisa Marie Grealish for $1.7 million.

James Island

Lisa Myrick Sullivan and Diane Law Wean sold 738 Condon Drive, Battery Point to Charles V. and Jean T. Eggleton for $360,000.

Amir Gheasemi sold 1557 Kemper Ave., Bayfront to Susan Scott Watson for $315,000.

Christopher H. and Julienne D. Smith sold 782 Canopy Cove, Carolina Oaks at Lighthouse Point to Douglass Roy Woodberry and Alison Louise Benson for $560,000.

Justin Kingsford Smith sold 2056 Cheraw Drive, Chesterfield to Lewis Nelson V and Julia Rose McDonald for $293,000.

Brenton J. and Tara H. Griffin sold 807 Tennent St., Clearview to Theodore Tanner Jr. and Tiffaney Tanner for $1.2 million.

Trent and Melissa Lawhorn sold 1085 Eaglewood Trail, Eaglewood Retreat to Francisco Rendic Farroch and Jamie C. Ehninger for $485,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 1149 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Amanda Nichole and Peter Joseph Wilson for $889,900.

Herman T. Goins Jr. sold 983 Harbor Oaks Drive to John W. Condlin III for $280,000.

Bing Wang and Xin Zhou sold 1422 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Robert A. Driggers and Dwight L. Young for $295,000.

Jmadford Properties LLC sold 854 Dills Bluff Road, Lawton Bluff to Cole Matthew Milliken for $320,000.

Rex E. Thomas sold 615 Schooner Road, Lighthouse Point to David S. Wiggins for $430,000.

S.C. Land Trust LLC sold 1553 Ocean Neighbors Blvd., Ocean Neighbors to Amanda Curry for $376,200.

Mark G. and Erika C. Connors sold 1097 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to William Bruce Kushubar Jr. for $350,000.

Lester and Kimberley Boyer sold 2106 Maybank Highway, Riverland Golfview to Michael James and Katherine Elizabeth Thomas for $265,000.

JC Property Group Inc. sold 330 Riverland Drive, Riverland Golfview to Apartment Services of Charleston LLC for $300,000.

Helen E. McGuckin sold 2140 Coker Ave., Riverland Terrace to Ann and David Palin for $252,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 933 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Timothy S. and Lindsey M. Brandt for $623,031.

Robert A. and Lori A. Pink sold 303 Woodland Shores Road, Woodland Shores to Elyse C. and Justin R. Welch for $311,000.

Johns Island

Elizabeth A. Guillette sold 6134 Rio Vista Lane, Church Place to Patrick J. and Trina L. Kiernan for $790,000.

Erin B. Delaney sold 3166 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Susan L. Lozier for $323,000.

Castaway Holdings LLC sold 1762 Southwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Ashlynn M. Sykes for $264,900.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 3223 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Taylor McKenzie and Colin Knecht for $290,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 3222 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Brian L. Gargone and Courtney Bauer for $335,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3035 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Russell Harold Nettles Jr. and Jordan King Nettles for $328,090.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3029 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Catherine Helen Charczuk for $312,065.

Frances M. Enfinger sold 1444 River Road to South Carolina Public Service Authority for $422,000.

Grant and Jennifer Zinkon sold 3977 Seaboard Way to Earl R. Cobden III and Amelia Ambrose Elsey for $2.4 million.

Ryan S. and Amy R. Mattie sold 2852 Ortega Drive, Swygert's Landing to Emily C. and Alexander Belknap for $335,000.

Danielle Nicole Coyne sold 1731 Towne St., The Cottages at Johns Island to George P. Carlin III for $280,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1592 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Austin D. Brown and Ashley K. Young for $343,995.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1555 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Chelsea N. and Jared W. Rich for $342,205.

Wayne C. and Karen A. Strobel sold 2947 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to William D. and Susan B. Gilbert for $335,000.

Charles J. and Valerie Bruno sold 1618 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Joseph Clay and William E. Hopkins for $310,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1668 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Nicole D. and Jonathan P. Anderson for $274,990.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1676 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Peter J. and Kelli L. Vento for $292,900.

Shawn M. and Robert W. Kahle sold 5056 Coral Reef Drive, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Grant E. and Jennifer K. Zinkon for $430,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2120 St Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Sharon L. Peck for $519,590.

Maureen E. Kelly sold 5149 Coral Reef Drive, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Greg and Amy Ott for $350,000.

Constance St. Germain-Driscoll sold 5148 Coral Reef Drive, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Kacey Cartledge and William Beasley for $385,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 3265 Timberline Drive to Stephen Michael Licea and Leroy Zakkary Rife for $273,450.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3461 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Valerie L. and Dustin J. Tincher for $547,933.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3276 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Robert C. and Nancy J. Boreck for $615,160.

Kiawah Island

Timothy and Monica O'Connell sold 4531 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Michael Matthew and Emily Cox Kmetz for $455,000.

Liberty And Happiness LLC sold 4271 Mariners Watch, Mariners Watch Villas to Hamilton L. and Lisa G. Brown for $325,000.

Kevin M. Deasy sold 1358 Dunlin Court, Fairway Oaks Villas to Larry M. Albright III and Shannon Curtis for $480,000.

Suzanne V. Skidmore sold 33 Sunlet Bend, Inlet Cove Club to Clifford G. Ferrara for $550,000.

Jeffrey S. and Cynthia L. Jones sold 4136 Bulrush Lane to Bee Street Waterfront LLC for $555,000.

Robert A. and Patricia A. Marzocchi sold 136 Augusta National Court, Plantation Woods South to Nicholas P. and Margarita Clements for $873,000.

Marian Hammer sold 4671 Tennis Club Lane, Tennis Club Villas to Susan M. Bauer for $410,000.

Jeremy P. and Elaine T. Bollington sold 328 Moon Tide Lane, The Preserve to Donald James and Kathleen O'Connor for $2.5 million.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Sheryl N. Slaughter sold Unit 303, 2392 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Carol M. Deltgen for $256,000.

Laura R. Borckardt sold 1911 Basildon Road, The Battery at Park West to Ruth Lee Baginski for $259,000.

Darlene Tanenbaum sold Unit 1807, 1481 Center Street Extension, Bay Club Homes to Robert Anthony George for $250,000.

Carol M. Clark sold Unit Q, 1104 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to Joelle Franks for $252,500.

Gregory and Joyce L. Rafalowski sold 1010 Basildon Road, The Battery at Park West to Gary and Margaret Diesl for $258,000.

Patrick D. and Jacqueline D. Fowler sold 14 Joyce Ave., Brookgreen Meadows to Jeremy Jeffrey Bishop for $515,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2658 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square at Park West to Amanda and Crystal Capone for $387,000.

Joseph S. and Emily C. Schreurs sold 3808 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Joseph Muccio III and Marissa Muccio for $630,000.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3531 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to David and Misty Rinehart for $525,000.

Bottomry Capital LLC sold 3528 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Carolina Cottage Homes LLC for $523,393.

Carl B. and Jennifer S. Boyd sold 1673 Canyon Oaks Drive, Cathedral Oaks at Seaside Farms to Aaron M. and Katharine D. Siegel for $1.7 million.

David R. and Karen B. Rosene sold 223 Center St. to Andrew J. and Meghan M. Gravitt for $975,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 3300 John Bartram Place, Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Michael C. and Deborah M. Gagne for $342,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2560 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Barbara L. and Lynne M. Rock for $340,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 3304 John Bartram Place, Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Beverly W. and Timothy L. Hamby for $344,200.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2596 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Katherine Elizabeth Anastasia for $342,655.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2623 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Rachel S. Parker for $344,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 482 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Richard C. Utnik Jr. and Suzanne E. Utnik for $642,639.

Zachary C. and Meredith M. Bearden sold 918 McCants Drive, Dawson Terrace to Gary E. and Marianne Gallagher for $1.2 million.

Emma Jean Petit sold 1110 North Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Laura Jean Varadi for $275,000.

Ram and Ayala A. Kalus sold 931 Pitt St. to Nicholas J. and Sarah Schreiber for $1.6 million.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 699 Kent St., Hobcaw to Caroline P. Pender for $580,000.

Eileen Evans sold 35 Krier Lane, I'On to Elizabeth H. McCullough for $2.1 million.

David C. and Carol C. Williams sold 17 Prescient St., I'On to Rand and Lynne Eyberg for $1.1 million.

Curt B. Nesbitt sold 24 Edenton Road, I'On to Craig O. and Cheryl P. Donaldson for $1.4 million.

Gloria A. Reeves sold 1454 Hindman Ave., Jasper Terrace to Cynthia Dewolff Albrecht for $425,000

Fm3 LLC sold 404 Lansing Drive to 404 Lansing Drive LLC for $690,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3074 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Robert Martin and Rosanne Lamia Winn for $528,950.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3030 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Robert Frank and Sandra Lee Bell for $438,385.

Peter Sciarrino sold 2128 Pendergrass Lane, Longpoint to Mary Elizabeth Breeden for $439,900.

Amy M. Stanton Reeves sold 708 Atlantic St., Mount Pleasant Heights to John A. and Larissa X. Purcell for $672,000.

Cari B. Maness sold 1517 Village Square, North Point to Barry C. and Sharon B. Sellars for $645,000.

Sean T. Martindale sold 1410 School House Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Tara Lynn and Aaron Abram Mast for $405,000.

Jeanne S. Powers sold 1997 Belair Court, Olde Park to Jason S. and Elizabeth D. Annan for $718,000.

John C.l. Darby Jr. sold 763 Powhatan Ave., Osceola Oaks to Ervin Chase Jr. and Christina Chase for $635,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1660 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Daniel E. and Erica Stafford for $735,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1683 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Andrew A. and Lauren E. Knight for $637,195.

Carolyn Heim sold 1462 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Harold D. and Joan W. Elmore for $418,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2830 Dragonfly Circle, Riverview at Dunes West to Joseph Sean and Joanne Gonzalez Boyette for $784,851.

Gary and Marcia Dickman sold 160 5th Ave. to Melton John Huggins III and Cheryl Floyd Huggins for $1.1 million.

Francis G. Johnson Jr. and Jamie E. Johnson sold 947 Night Heron Drive, Shemwood to Charlton Desaussure III and Sofia Arazoza for $635,000.

Carol M. Deltgen sold 1145 Shady Grove Lane, Snee Farm to Jefferson Scott White Jr. for $330,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3656 Redfish Circle, Stratton by the Sound to Kim A. and Vannessa M. Carter for $1.3 million.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1424 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Paula Anne Gately for $532,664.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3473 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Justin David Porter for $534,990.

Gian Solomon sold 264 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard in Belle Hall to William Clayton and Erika Leigh Stout for $385,000.

W. Laird Staley Jr. and Ann R. Staley sold 3376 Olympic Lane, The Estates at Charleston National Country Club to Samuel M. Sprayberry Jr. and Deborah H. Sprayberry for $545,000.

Jason and Amanda L. Wright sold 2836 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Adam M. and Malorie D. Lawson for $521,500.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2039 Breezy Point Drive, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Michael D. Anderson for $750,000.

Larry L. Stoltzfus sold 5000 Sound View Drive, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Patricia L. and Stephen W. Shippee for $275,000.

Walker Steele sold 533 Veranda View, Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Scott Collins for $382,500.

1443 Penshell LLC sold 1443 Penshell Place, Watermark to Alexander D. Stone IV and Allison W. Stone for $800,000.

North Charleston

Kevin and Christina McDonald sold 1067 Glenshaw St. to Fred Yates IV for $480,000.

Loop Mart North Charleston LLC sold 3700 Rivers Ave. to PGB North Charleston LLC for $1.3 million.

The Slonecki Co LLC sold 3329 Business Circle to Clifton Clements for $405,000.

Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1151 Leary St., Charleston Farms to Daniel Robert Williams and Despina Panagiotis Filippakis for $290,000.

Salt Grass Investments LLC sold 4345 Leslie St. to Craftasia Gift Shoppe LLC for $450,000.

Susan M. and Stephen Ayer sold 5053 Victoria Ave. to Christopher William and Rebecca Inman Wimsatt for $326,000.

Del Diversified Inc. sold 1113 Justice St. to Matthew and Natasha Akery for $364,900.

Coleman-Snow Consultants LLC sold 1691 Turnbull Ave. to Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina Inc. for $2.8 million.

Charp Investment LLC and Patrick Foley sold 5106 Pittman St. to Arthur Hanson for $327,500.

4731 Mixson Ave LLC sold 4731 Mixson Ave. to 4731 Mixson Ave LLC for $448,685.

Ahyo Holdings LLC sold 4444 Oakwood Ave. to Madelyn Stoneburner and Aaron Rowland for $398,500.

Honeycomb Hideout LLC sold 5471 Woodbine Ave., Palmetto Heights to Team Properties LP for $800,000.

Dorothy M. Sanderson sold 4327 Dorsey Ave., Wando Woods to Annette D. Rivers-Watson for $270,000

Seabrook Island

Marie Nathan Hummel sold 334 Seabrook Island Road, Beach Club Villas to Robert Michael and Helen H. Cayce for $765,000.

Kiawah Home Development LLC sold 439 Championship Court, Cassique Golf Cottages to James E. Savarese for $1.4 million.

Michael P. and Pamela A. Madaio sold 3201 Privateer Creek Road to David D. and Amber L. Berry for $826,000.

Sullivan’s Island

2 Wharf Ferry Road Legare Creek Plantation LLC sold Unit F, 1766 Ion Ave., Legare Creek Plantation to Luke's Rest LLC for $250,000.

Summerville

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 787 Greenwood St. to Trevor and Gail Collins for $283,570.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Kelsey R. and John J. Martin sold 304 Stinson Drive, Air Harbor to Javier and Wanda Ivette Roman for $250,000.

David Dusty Rhoades sold 2202 Weepoolow Trail, Ashley Harbor to David and Lauren McCullough for $550,000.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4120 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Jade M. Schmitt and Kyle V. Gloeckner for $250,371.

Jiang Real Estate LLC sold 2937 Savannah Highway to Irina Pevzner and Yun Hao Jiang Sun for $325,000.

Gregory E. and Mary E. White sold 1455 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to Richard J. Slattery and Jenny A. McCulloch for $325,000.

James M. and Savannah L. McCord sold 9 Campbell Drive, Byrnes Down to Walker McRae and Dena Patel Blanding for $370,000.

Gregory A. and Allyson C. King sold 3062 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Andrew Joseph and Erin Elizabeth Ponton for $373,000.

Centex Homes sold 2827 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Shannon B. and Francis G. Saladin for $525,415.

John Earl Sigler sold 17 Sycamore Ave., Carolina Terrace to Connor Scott Coons for $280,000.

782A Rutledge 2018 Reverse Exchange LLC sold 43 Wedgepark Road, Carolina Terrace to Emily Palmer Huff for $375,000.

Centex Homes sold 1914 Essex Farms Drive to James Dalton and Hollie Smith Lacey for $435,000.

Hartley Padgett sold 32 Farmfield Ave. to Southrail LLC for $287,500.

Joshua Shawn Yang sold 253 Gazania Way, Grand Oaks to Shao-Cheng Sun and Feng Yi Liao for $324,000.

Barbara B. Golden sold 616 Pasdalum Court, Grand Oaks to James A. and Arlette M. Geffert for $386,000.

Herman T. Goins Jr. sold 983 Harbor Oaks Drive to John W. Condlin III for $280,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 2354 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Robert E. and Lori M. Martin for $314,900.

MandR Construction Inc. sold 155 Brogun Lane, Middleborough Estates at Shadowmoss Plantation to Marcus S. and Glenda Laughlin for $675,000.

David L. McGraw sold 1801 Somerset Circle, Northbridge Terrace to Sarah Ann Klokochar for $418,000.

Katherine L. Murdock sold 1451 River Front Drive, Orange Grove Estates to Barry Adam and Kimberly S. Miles for $369,000.

Doris A. and John R. Brumgardt sold 104 Manchester Road, Sandhurst to Anne Mobley and Lawrence Eugene Childers for $420,000.

Willie G. and Kathryn S. Wilson sold 13 Lochmore Terrace, Shadowmoss Plantation to William E. and Susan R. Hymes for $275,000..

Elm of Charleston LLC sold 127 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to William P. Lempesis for $395,000.

Robert A. and Carol L. Corrigan sold 318 Arlington Drive, Stonecreek to Eric and Paige J. Newman for $755,000.

Thomas J. Parsell Jr. sold 16 Broughton Road, The Crescent to H. N. Ritter III and Ann K. Ritter for $2.4 million.

Alexander W. and Heidi N.K. Smith sold 1932 Treebark Drive, The Meadows at Westborough to Herbert M. and Denna G. Horne for $250,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3131 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Ketan and Komal Patel for $389,295.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3141 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Neha M. and Pinesh Patel for $390,734.

Bradley A. and Gillian P. Wade sold 1625 McClain St., Wappoo Shores to Karalee Nielsen Fallert for $950,000.

John F. and Lynda M. Wall sold 57 Wespanee Drive, Wespanee Plantation to Marcus A. Debiasi for $396,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 29-May 3.

Charleston

Basil V. Paul sold 564 Barbados Drive, Beresford Hall to James A. and Sandra L. Tollison for $1.1 million.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 127 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Mark Koenig for $306,315.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 151 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Ashley Chester for $357,900.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 129 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Kellyanne Dix for $268,000.

Howard E. Killgo Jr. sold 105 Sandshell Drive, Shellring at Saint Thomas Island to Reed K. and Katherine Jones Bjorkman for $415,000.

Little Mac II LLC sold 1356 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Richard T. and Joanne Iacona for $277,000.

Rebecca Morrison Miller sold 1018 Bennington Drive, Cain Crossing to Karla Erickson for $251,000.

Daniel Island

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 514 Lesesne St., Ralston Grove at Daniel Island Park to James Richards for $310,000.

Andrew J. Kirk sold 2461 Louisville St., Smythe Park to Dawn E. and Steven J. Mallett for $815,000.

Juan I. Acevedo sold 51 Delahow St., Daniel Island Park to Anne P. and Donald W. Kellerman for $1.2 million.

Leland G. Atkins sold 358 Ralston Creek St. to Martha Watkins Swan, Trustee for $4.1 million.

Mira Lesesne Development Group LLC sold 449 Lesesne St., Ralston Grove at Daniel Island Park to Nancy K. Shannon for $1.7 million.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2602 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Jeremy Charles and Chelsea Grimsley Oswald for $864,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2598 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Stephanie and Stanley C. Hall for $880,000.

Steven R. Moore sold 139 King George St., Ralston Creek to David J. and Ashley F. Minervini for $1.3 million.

Susan Rittmann sold 950 Crossing St., Center Park to Caroline and Tyson Halsey for $637,500.

Thomas Edward Keane sold Unit 2A, 130 Fairbanks Oak Aly, Oaks at Rivers Edge to Sherri Marie Ginger for $690,000.

William C. Power sold 1124 Barfield St., Barfield Park to Sarah E. Tuley for $712,000.

Christine C. Menedis sold 161 Nobels Point St., Nobels Point at Daniel Island Park to Charles T. Cumbaa for $815,000.

Goose Creek

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 574 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Michael Vincent Dostert for $257,665.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 608 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Kari Lynn and Jason Michael Burke for $265,300.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 606 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Casey Lamar Sirmans for $277,705.

David S. Sanders sold 317 Legendres Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Lavanna S. and Brian Corbin for $289,750.

Joshua Johnson sold 108 Ravel Court, Brick Barn Pointe to Christopher James and Moncia Jonell Coates for $262,000.

Justin Bussard sold 187 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Sherry Holverson for $269,000.

Michael E. Szostkiewicz sold 241 Dillard Drive, Laurel Hill to Sloane Dukks and Thomas Chad Chinners for $271,500.

Hanahan

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


Carlin R. Fisher sold 1968 Wild Indigo Way, Tanner Plantation to Corey Williaman and Leslie Dill McTeer for $365,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 7009 Carolina Rose Road, Tanner Plantation to Isaiah and Bernice Murray for $354,885.

Lottie M. Felkel sold 1042 Dominion Drive, Dominion Hills to Robert J. and Rosemarie Lawless for $352,000.

Michael A. Murdaugh sold 1215 Creek Stone Way, Tanner Plantation to Adam and Rachel Flaherty for $275,000.

Roger W. West sold 41 North Basilica Ave. to Amanda Ingle and Jeremy G. Lebihan for $250,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 2022 Codorus Lane, Estates at Bowen to Sharon West for $457,603.

Huger

DR Horton Inc. sold 207 Camber Road to Bruce Dale and Paula Renee Johnson for $471,530.

Ladson

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1404 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Chirita and Eric Pringle for $255,038.

Moncks Corner

Antonio L. Perez sold 184 Emerald Isle Drive, Moss Grove Planation to Sidney Holmes and Mary Edmonds-Holmes for $270,000.

Courtland Sweatman sold 308 Broughton Road to Terry A. Calhoun for $263,000.

Craig Ellis Swisher sold 113 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Brianna L. and Tyler C. Lane for $279,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 821 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Jonathan Grady Morrison for $300,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 339 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Leah A. Smalls and Darnell Porter for $257,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 816 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Grant E. and Kierstin B. Matheson for $279,700.

David M. Lewis sold 193 Charlesfort Way, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Leera J. Stroble-Lawrence and Tyrone J. Lawrence for $286,000.

Elizabeth A. Patterson sold 100 Saluda Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Edward Alan and Amber Nichole Ripley for $390,000.

Keith B. Mercer sold 108 Saluda Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Charles Joseph and Stephanie C. Rizzo for $301,000.

Leandria Shonte Simmons sold 338 Southern Sugar Ave., Cypress Ridge to Jason Leslie Croker for $263,000.

Martin E. Netherton sold 107 Novelty Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Lucas Webster Jones and Amanda Christine Rodger for $310,000.

Ola Miller Jackson sold 419 Lazy Hill Road, Berkeley Run to Theresa P. and William D. Ashley for $430,000.

Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation sold 550 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Jason and Regina Hyman for $299,880.

Sharon Corbin sold 1306 Francis Marion Circle, Stony Landing to Byron J. Clemons and Jessica A. Timmons for $375,000.

Steven S. Chism sold 211 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank Plantation to Robert Maynor for $300,000.

Thomas Heining sold 106 Saluda Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Rhonda L. Craig for $268,000.

Veronica Gail Edwards sold 203 Land O Pines Circle to Sharon C. Corbin for $395,000.

Vyxzen B. Buenaventura sold 116 Waccamaw Circle, Foxbank Plantation to James Jay and Tonya Denise Ward for $275,000.

Summerville

Arlene Berger sold 535 Tranquil Waters Way, Cane Bay to Adrienne M. Kadashaw and Pasquale M. Annunziata for $286,500.

Christopher P. Ungaro sold 132 Meadow Wood Road, Felder Creek to Jason Viljac-Faucett for $251,000.

Clifford P. Cruz sold 213 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Jermany Fairley for $322,000.

Colleen M. Mercer sold 711 Battery Edge Drive, Cane Bay to Stanley A. and Patricia M. Wilk for $371,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 107 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Elena Stenina for $307,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 311 Strabo Court, Meridian to Wyetta Latasha Gregory-Turner for $281,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 109 Airy Drive, Meridian to Kenneth Dale Hammer for $350,490.

Gary M. Ardo sold 325 Waterlily Way, Cane Bay to Louis H. and Diane E. Sharpe for $400,000.

Jessica A. Holcomb sold 705 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Jason E. and Cortney L. Ricker for $285,000.

Justin D. Porter sold 318 Scholar Way, Nexton to Stacy L. and Hunter K. Bledsoe for $442,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 575 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Diana Mary and Dino Joseph Rovito for $445,500.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 565 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Robert W. and Denise R. Shaffer for $475,271.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 580 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Marcia Carol and Eugene Jacob Belford for $330,240.

Keith Schaecher sold 337 Oakbend St., Nexton to Christian Loew for $387,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 344 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Danilo P. and Melissa Ann Lacerna for $312,615.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 124 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Anthony and Stephanie Patricia Fedga for $330,440.

Mary K. Lewis sold 304 Beautyberry Road, Cane Bay to Joseph M. and Brandi M. Giordano for $354,650.

Michael Paul Hanitz sold 160 Hendera Court, Nexton to Gregory Eugene and Barbara Theis Steele for $388,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 110 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Ronald J. and Anne-Marie H Reynolds for $355,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 121 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Kenneth and Renee J. Pritchett for $344,324.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 429 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Manita Dickerson for $279,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 315 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Mary K. and Seth A. Young for $450,615.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 474 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Robert T. Negron and Beth A. Donohue for $316,315.

Richard P. Ericson sold 241 Waterfront Park Drive, Cain Bay to Angelo and Cathy Valeri for $382,500.

Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 129 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Sean P. and Heidi A. Beaty for $384,000.

Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 410 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Mikel E. and Brandy E. Benton for $487,140.

Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 409 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Andrew R. and Julie L. Towell for $477,570.

Theresa M. Vanhee sold 298 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Sally M. and William F. Fleming for $363,000.

True Homes LLC sold 409 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Teresa M. Burks for $327,955.

Wando

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 414 Topsail Court, The Landing at Sweetwater to Jacob and Irina Koch for $533,740.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 29-May 3.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 9721 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Patricia F. P. and Leandro A. Pereira for $262,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9801 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Michael A. and Angela M. Balarillo for $299,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4990 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Danny Long for $274,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4987 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Seth A. and Deanna E. Carlson for $285,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4979 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Steven C. and Erika G. Drexler for $289,900.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9936 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Matthew John and Shelley Marie Paventy for $270,435.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9980 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Brian Charles Recoma for $342,535.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9934 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Eric Terrel and Dorecia Coward Green for $315,740.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5217 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Marvin I. Villegas and Melanie N. Villegas for $319,925.

North Charleston

Brian A. Jones sold 109 Bindon Circle, Archdale to Nicholas Brown for $265,000.

Robin R. Repasky sold 8721 Herons Walk, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Richard L. and Sharon L. Sanford for $400,000.

Kellie M. Brown sold 8278 Wild Indigo Bluff, Indigo Fields to John M. and Betsy G. Monahan for $550,000.

Ronnie L. Sales sold 5322 Natures Color Lane, Indigo Fields to Loan-Thao Dinh Thuy Guyen and Keit E. Tran for $395,000.

Ridgeville

Leroy C. Wiggins Jr. sold 269 Gator Walk, Edisto River Estates to Patrick and Laurel Fletcher for $297,000.

Steven A. Murray Jr. sold 844 Wright Road to Karen A. and William C. Everett for $480,000.

St. George

Linda A. Gibson sold 133 Horse Trail Road to Jamie Michael and Patricia T. McCarthy for $450,000.

Summerville

Benjamin P. Gibson sold 426 Forsythia Ave., White Gables to Michael and Virginia Crouse for $254,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 91 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Louise and Geoffrey Vaughn Guthrie for $269,551.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 93 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Picard Djoumessi Folefack for $289,917.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1110 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Thomas Joseph and Jessica Dareth Laughlin for $290,320.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1117 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Vernon Dorell and Kathryn Elizabeth Windon for $322,555.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1042 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Donald Ricardo and Carmona Denise Ennis for $324,780.

CGG Investment Group LLC sold 133 Musket Loop, The Ponds to Frederick J. and Barbara Puleo for $440,000.

Choice Homes Group LLC sold 100 Duck Blind Court to Sue Allyn Hamilton for $330,000.

Christian S. Farin sold 4837 Gilpen Court, Wescott Plantation to Matthew Blackwell for $285,000.

Christopher A. Thompson sold 527 Tarleton Drive, Reminisce to Jason and Kathleen Palmer for $268,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 711 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Katherine Garcia for $322,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 618 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Michael A. and Andrea L. Lesnick for $308,320.

DR Horton Inc. sold 701 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Bobby L. and Tilwanja L. Lucas for $331,650.

DR Horton Inc. sold 3031 Rampart Road, The Summit to Patricia A. Roberson and Bruce T. Marshall for $479,099.

Doroteo Javier Robledo sold 2509 Hummingbird Lane, Pine Forest to Rebecca M. and Michael Charles Messina for $281,500.

Joann D. Jones sold 106 Dan Miler Lane, Pine Acres to Carolyn and Claude Michael Eason for $275,000.

John Sylvester sold 106 Thousand Oaks Court, Bridges of Summerville to Ryan and Lindsey Vottero for $295,900.

Judy Jacobs sold 201 Hampton Drive, Ashborough to Karl and Jennifer Team for $417,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 208 Corvus St., The Ponds to Tabatha I. and Tabatha L. Waddill for $306,560.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 1124 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Roger T. and Sally A. Cassidy for $337,100.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3008 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Ruth Ann Macklin for $370,375.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 2021 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Stephen C. and Deborah A. Plane for $434,755.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3017 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Joseph P. and Susan A. Judge for $314,670.

Linda Caroline Lassig sold 118 Northpark Ave., Summer Ridge to Ryan P. and Kellie A. Branham for $254,000.

Linda Churchwell sold 4908 Hillsborough Place, Wescott Plantation to Mark F. Bootle for $284,000.

Marietta Gancia sold 9604 Portal Court, Wescott Plantation to Andrea Hermelinda Trujillo Zaragoza and Moises Gonzalez for $290,000.

Mark A. Dill sold 213 Factors Walk, Gahagan to Tyler and Lacey Cruickshank for $274,500.

Michael Messina sold 108 High Meadow Farms Road to Mark A. and Stephanie Noelle Dill for $412,500.

Myron L. Hinton sold 407 Hydrangea St., White Gables to Lauren and Justin Parsons for $275,000.

NVR Inc. sold 212 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to Emily and Christopher Maddock for $386,539.

Travis Hayes sold 411 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Jerry and Cynthia Sherman for $347,000.

William T. Benke sold 207 Gadsden St. to Sarah C. and David J. Pascutti for $390,000.