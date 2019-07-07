Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between April 29-May 3.
Awendaw
Exclusive Real Estate Investors LLC sold 996 Theodore Road, Bee Hive Plantation to Ivy and Edward White Jr. for $490,000.
Charleston
Richard D. and Dayna T. Elliott sold Unit 709, 150 Bee St., Bee Street Lofts to Kyle John White for $350,000.
CBJ Enterprises LLC sold Unit 44, 76 Society St. to Drew K. and Claudia M. Kapur for $925,000.
Anne S. Puckhaber sold 41 Barre St. to Colin Knight Colbert for $875,000.
Jiang Real Estate LLC sold 2937 Savannah Highway to Irina Pevzner and Yun Hao Jiang Sun for $325,000.
Gregory E. and Mary E. White sold 1455 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to Richard J. Slattery and Jenny A. McCulloch for $325,000.
GPP LLC sold 54 Morris St. to Morris Street LLC for $980,000.
Innovative Holdings Group LLC sold 27 Cleveland St. to William Jackson Lyday Jr. and Elizabeth Mancill Lyday for $475,000.
Mizelle P. Hall sold 98 Fishburne St. to Troy and Adam Bishop for $415,000.
Jimmy C. Washington II sold 212 Grove St. to Ashley 936 LLC for $385,000.
Roland L. and Judy A. White sold 31 Nunan St. to Andrew J. Harrison for $250,000.
From Off LLC sold 12 Marlow Drive, Peachtree Heights to Sherwood Wentz Chesson Jr. for $625,000.
Alan M. Tanenbaum sold 75 Pitt St. to Mark and Roxanna Stahl Bringardner for $850,000.
Matthew W. and Christina C. Bare sold 22 Rose Lane to Aileen and Mark Andrews for $485,000.
Roberta Sokolitz sold 28 Addlestone Ave., Wagener Terrace to Shannon L. Tague and Scott A. Bevers for $495,000.
Dottie J. Forester sold 182 Dunnemann Ave., Wagener Terrace to Nathan Earl Devault for $800,000.
Dewees Island
Keith J. and Lori D. McDaniel sold 242 Old House Lane to Group Blue LLC for $699,000.
Edisto Island
Donald W. and Cynthia L. McCormick sold 8820 Marsh Aire Lane to Sterling J. Pye and Peggy M. Pye for $399,000.
Mary H. Ashley sold 8378 Chisolm Plantation Road, Middleton Plantation to James Lee and Tara Dawn Dolin for $345,000.
Folly Beach
M. Davis Properties LLC sold Unit 2G, 2393 Folly Road, Marsh Winds to Joshua Michael and Cara Christine Russell for $340,000.
Henere P. and Sherry Valk sold 212 East Ashley Ave. to Tamantha J. Uebele for $579,000.
Harold C. Boehm Jr. and Elizabeth A. Boehm sold 428 West Indian Ave., Sunset Point to Brooks Fleming McCabe Jr. and Barbara Given McCabe for $785,000.
Hollywood
J. Patrick Barber sold 4839 Marshwood Drive, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Paula Traktman and Stephen Alexander Duncan for $370,000.
Joseph B. and Linda D. Shirley sold 4798 Stono Links Drive, The Plantation at Stono Ferry to Cathy Ellen Clower and Steven Scott Duncan for $380,000.
Isle of Palms
John E. and Sue A. McCormick sold Unit B, 204 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Southlife Investments LLC for $475,000.
Andres Lozano sold 7 33rd Ave. to Michael L. and Stacey G. Koon for $981,000.
Marc I. and Cathy F. Backal sold 808 Ocean Blvd. to Steven Michael and Hannah R. Fontaine for $2.9 million.
WDS Properties LLC sold 6 Whispering Palms to Tiger Express Varnville LLC and Loop Mart Orangeburg LLC for $3.5 million.
Robert F. and Sammye G.H. Blackard sold 6 Palmetto Drive, Mariner's Walk to Thomas E. and Julie A.G. Dow for $560,000.
Banning Investment Assoc. LLC sold 17 30th Ave. to Kevin Patrick and Lisa Marie Grealish for $1.7 million.
James Island
Lisa Myrick Sullivan and Diane Law Wean sold 738 Condon Drive, Battery Point to Charles V. and Jean T. Eggleton for $360,000.
Amir Gheasemi sold 1557 Kemper Ave., Bayfront to Susan Scott Watson for $315,000.
Christopher H. and Julienne D. Smith sold 782 Canopy Cove, Carolina Oaks at Lighthouse Point to Douglass Roy Woodberry and Alison Louise Benson for $560,000.
Justin Kingsford Smith sold 2056 Cheraw Drive, Chesterfield to Lewis Nelson V and Julia Rose McDonald for $293,000.
Brenton J. and Tara H. Griffin sold 807 Tennent St., Clearview to Theodore Tanner Jr. and Tiffaney Tanner for $1.2 million.
Trent and Melissa Lawhorn sold 1085 Eaglewood Trail, Eaglewood Retreat to Francisco Rendic Farroch and Jamie C. Ehninger for $485,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1149 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Amanda Nichole and Peter Joseph Wilson for $889,900.
Herman T. Goins Jr. sold 983 Harbor Oaks Drive to John W. Condlin III for $280,000.
Bing Wang and Xin Zhou sold 1422 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Robert A. Driggers and Dwight L. Young for $295,000.
Jmadford Properties LLC sold 854 Dills Bluff Road, Lawton Bluff to Cole Matthew Milliken for $320,000.
Rex E. Thomas sold 615 Schooner Road, Lighthouse Point to David S. Wiggins for $430,000.
S.C. Land Trust LLC sold 1553 Ocean Neighbors Blvd., Ocean Neighbors to Amanda Curry for $376,200.
Mark G. and Erika C. Connors sold 1097 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to William Bruce Kushubar Jr. for $350,000.
Lester and Kimberley Boyer sold 2106 Maybank Highway, Riverland Golfview to Michael James and Katherine Elizabeth Thomas for $265,000.
JC Property Group Inc. sold 330 Riverland Drive, Riverland Golfview to Apartment Services of Charleston LLC for $300,000.
Helen E. McGuckin sold 2140 Coker Ave., Riverland Terrace to Ann and David Palin for $252,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 933 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Timothy S. and Lindsey M. Brandt for $623,031.
Robert A. and Lori A. Pink sold 303 Woodland Shores Road, Woodland Shores to Elyse C. and Justin R. Welch for $311,000.
Johns Island
Elizabeth A. Guillette sold 6134 Rio Vista Lane, Church Place to Patrick J. and Trina L. Kiernan for $790,000.
Erin B. Delaney sold 3166 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Susan L. Lozier for $323,000.
Castaway Holdings LLC sold 1762 Southwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Ashlynn M. Sykes for $264,900.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3223 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Taylor McKenzie and Colin Knecht for $290,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3222 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Brian L. Gargone and Courtney Bauer for $335,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3035 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Russell Harold Nettles Jr. and Jordan King Nettles for $328,090.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3029 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Catherine Helen Charczuk for $312,065.
Frances M. Enfinger sold 1444 River Road to South Carolina Public Service Authority for $422,000.
Grant and Jennifer Zinkon sold 3977 Seaboard Way to Earl R. Cobden III and Amelia Ambrose Elsey for $2.4 million.
Ryan S. and Amy R. Mattie sold 2852 Ortega Drive, Swygert's Landing to Emily C. and Alexander Belknap for $335,000.
Danielle Nicole Coyne sold 1731 Towne St., The Cottages at Johns Island to George P. Carlin III for $280,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1592 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Austin D. Brown and Ashley K. Young for $343,995.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1555 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Chelsea N. and Jared W. Rich for $342,205.
Wayne C. and Karen A. Strobel sold 2947 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to William D. and Susan B. Gilbert for $335,000.
Charles J. and Valerie Bruno sold 1618 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Joseph Clay and William E. Hopkins for $310,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1668 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Nicole D. and Jonathan P. Anderson for $274,990.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1676 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Peter J. and Kelli L. Vento for $292,900.
Shawn M. and Robert W. Kahle sold 5056 Coral Reef Drive, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Grant E. and Jennifer K. Zinkon for $430,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2120 St Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Sharon L. Peck for $519,590.
Maureen E. Kelly sold 5149 Coral Reef Drive, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Greg and Amy Ott for $350,000.
Constance St. Germain-Driscoll sold 5148 Coral Reef Drive, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Kacey Cartledge and William Beasley for $385,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3265 Timberline Drive to Stephen Michael Licea and Leroy Zakkary Rife for $273,450.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3461 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Valerie L. and Dustin J. Tincher for $547,933.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3276 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Robert C. and Nancy J. Boreck for $615,160.
Kiawah Island
Timothy and Monica O'Connell sold 4531 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Michael Matthew and Emily Cox Kmetz for $455,000.
Liberty And Happiness LLC sold 4271 Mariners Watch, Mariners Watch Villas to Hamilton L. and Lisa G. Brown for $325,000.
Kevin M. Deasy sold 1358 Dunlin Court, Fairway Oaks Villas to Larry M. Albright III and Shannon Curtis for $480,000.
Suzanne V. Skidmore sold 33 Sunlet Bend, Inlet Cove Club to Clifford G. Ferrara for $550,000.
Jeffrey S. and Cynthia L. Jones sold 4136 Bulrush Lane to Bee Street Waterfront LLC for $555,000.
Robert A. and Patricia A. Marzocchi sold 136 Augusta National Court, Plantation Woods South to Nicholas P. and Margarita Clements for $873,000.
Marian Hammer sold 4671 Tennis Club Lane, Tennis Club Villas to Susan M. Bauer for $410,000.
Jeremy P. and Elaine T. Bollington sold 328 Moon Tide Lane, The Preserve to Donald James and Kathleen O'Connor for $2.5 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Sheryl N. Slaughter sold Unit 303, 2392 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Carol M. Deltgen for $256,000.
Laura R. Borckardt sold 1911 Basildon Road, The Battery at Park West to Ruth Lee Baginski for $259,000.
Darlene Tanenbaum sold Unit 1807, 1481 Center Street Extension, Bay Club Homes to Robert Anthony George for $250,000.
Carol M. Clark sold Unit Q, 1104 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to Joelle Franks for $252,500.
Gregory and Joyce L. Rafalowski sold 1010 Basildon Road, The Battery at Park West to Gary and Margaret Diesl for $258,000.
Patrick D. and Jacqueline D. Fowler sold 14 Joyce Ave., Brookgreen Meadows to Jeremy Jeffrey Bishop for $515,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2658 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square at Park West to Amanda and Crystal Capone for $387,000.
Joseph S. and Emily C. Schreurs sold 3808 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Joseph Muccio III and Marissa Muccio for $630,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3531 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to David and Misty Rinehart for $525,000.
Bottomry Capital LLC sold 3528 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Carolina Cottage Homes LLC for $523,393.
Carl B. and Jennifer S. Boyd sold 1673 Canyon Oaks Drive, Cathedral Oaks at Seaside Farms to Aaron M. and Katharine D. Siegel for $1.7 million.
David R. and Karen B. Rosene sold 223 Center St. to Andrew J. and Meghan M. Gravitt for $975,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3300 John Bartram Place, Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Michael C. and Deborah M. Gagne for $342,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2560 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Barbara L. and Lynne M. Rock for $340,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3304 John Bartram Place, Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Beverly W. and Timothy L. Hamby for $344,200.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2596 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Katherine Elizabeth Anastasia for $342,655.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2623 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Rachel S. Parker for $344,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 482 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Richard C. Utnik Jr. and Suzanne E. Utnik for $642,639.
Zachary C. and Meredith M. Bearden sold 918 McCants Drive, Dawson Terrace to Gary E. and Marianne Gallagher for $1.2 million.
Emma Jean Petit sold 1110 North Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Laura Jean Varadi for $275,000.
Ram and Ayala A. Kalus sold 931 Pitt St. to Nicholas J. and Sarah Schreiber for $1.6 million.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 699 Kent St., Hobcaw to Caroline P. Pender for $580,000.
Eileen Evans sold 35 Krier Lane, I'On to Elizabeth H. McCullough for $2.1 million.
David C. and Carol C. Williams sold 17 Prescient St., I'On to Rand and Lynne Eyberg for $1.1 million.
Curt B. Nesbitt sold 24 Edenton Road, I'On to Craig O. and Cheryl P. Donaldson for $1.4 million.
Gloria A. Reeves sold 1454 Hindman Ave., Jasper Terrace to Cynthia Dewolff Albrecht for $425,000
Fm3 LLC sold 404 Lansing Drive to 404 Lansing Drive LLC for $690,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3074 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Robert Martin and Rosanne Lamia Winn for $528,950.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3030 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Robert Frank and Sandra Lee Bell for $438,385.
Peter Sciarrino sold 2128 Pendergrass Lane, Longpoint to Mary Elizabeth Breeden for $439,900.
Amy M. Stanton Reeves sold 708 Atlantic St., Mount Pleasant Heights to John A. and Larissa X. Purcell for $672,000.
Cari B. Maness sold 1517 Village Square, North Point to Barry C. and Sharon B. Sellars for $645,000.
Sean T. Martindale sold 1410 School House Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Tara Lynn and Aaron Abram Mast for $405,000.
Jeanne S. Powers sold 1997 Belair Court, Olde Park to Jason S. and Elizabeth D. Annan for $718,000.
John C.l. Darby Jr. sold 763 Powhatan Ave., Osceola Oaks to Ervin Chase Jr. and Christina Chase for $635,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1660 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Daniel E. and Erica Stafford for $735,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1683 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Andrew A. and Lauren E. Knight for $637,195.
Carolyn Heim sold 1462 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Harold D. and Joan W. Elmore for $418,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2830 Dragonfly Circle, Riverview at Dunes West to Joseph Sean and Joanne Gonzalez Boyette for $784,851.
Gary and Marcia Dickman sold 160 5th Ave. to Melton John Huggins III and Cheryl Floyd Huggins for $1.1 million.
Francis G. Johnson Jr. and Jamie E. Johnson sold 947 Night Heron Drive, Shemwood to Charlton Desaussure III and Sofia Arazoza for $635,000.
Carol M. Deltgen sold 1145 Shady Grove Lane, Snee Farm to Jefferson Scott White Jr. for $330,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3656 Redfish Circle, Stratton by the Sound to Kim A. and Vannessa M. Carter for $1.3 million.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1424 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Paula Anne Gately for $532,664.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3473 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Justin David Porter for $534,990.
Gian Solomon sold 264 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard in Belle Hall to William Clayton and Erika Leigh Stout for $385,000.
W. Laird Staley Jr. and Ann R. Staley sold 3376 Olympic Lane, The Estates at Charleston National Country Club to Samuel M. Sprayberry Jr. and Deborah H. Sprayberry for $545,000.
Jason and Amanda L. Wright sold 2836 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Adam M. and Malorie D. Lawson for $521,500.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2039 Breezy Point Drive, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Michael D. Anderson for $750,000.
Larry L. Stoltzfus sold 5000 Sound View Drive, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Patricia L. and Stephen W. Shippee for $275,000.
Walker Steele sold 533 Veranda View, Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Scott Collins for $382,500.
1443 Penshell LLC sold 1443 Penshell Place, Watermark to Alexander D. Stone IV and Allison W. Stone for $800,000.
North Charleston
Kevin and Christina McDonald sold 1067 Glenshaw St. to Fred Yates IV for $480,000.
Loop Mart North Charleston LLC sold 3700 Rivers Ave. to PGB North Charleston LLC for $1.3 million.
The Slonecki Co LLC sold 3329 Business Circle to Clifton Clements for $405,000.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1151 Leary St., Charleston Farms to Daniel Robert Williams and Despina Panagiotis Filippakis for $290,000.
Salt Grass Investments LLC sold 4345 Leslie St. to Craftasia Gift Shoppe LLC for $450,000.
Susan M. and Stephen Ayer sold 5053 Victoria Ave. to Christopher William and Rebecca Inman Wimsatt for $326,000.
Del Diversified Inc. sold 1113 Justice St. to Matthew and Natasha Akery for $364,900.
Coleman-Snow Consultants LLC sold 1691 Turnbull Ave. to Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina Inc. for $2.8 million.
Charp Investment LLC and Patrick Foley sold 5106 Pittman St. to Arthur Hanson for $327,500.
4731 Mixson Ave LLC sold 4731 Mixson Ave. to 4731 Mixson Ave LLC for $448,685.
Ahyo Holdings LLC sold 4444 Oakwood Ave. to Madelyn Stoneburner and Aaron Rowland for $398,500.
Honeycomb Hideout LLC sold 5471 Woodbine Ave., Palmetto Heights to Team Properties LP for $800,000.
Dorothy M. Sanderson sold 4327 Dorsey Ave., Wando Woods to Annette D. Rivers-Watson for $270,000
Seabrook Island
Marie Nathan Hummel sold 334 Seabrook Island Road, Beach Club Villas to Robert Michael and Helen H. Cayce for $765,000.
Kiawah Home Development LLC sold 439 Championship Court, Cassique Golf Cottages to James E. Savarese for $1.4 million.
Michael P. and Pamela A. Madaio sold 3201 Privateer Creek Road to David D. and Amber L. Berry for $826,000.
Sullivan’s Island
2 Wharf Ferry Road Legare Creek Plantation LLC sold Unit F, 1766 Ion Ave., Legare Creek Plantation to Luke's Rest LLC for $250,000.
Summerville
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 787 Greenwood St. to Trevor and Gail Collins for $283,570.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Kelsey R. and John J. Martin sold 304 Stinson Drive, Air Harbor to Javier and Wanda Ivette Roman for $250,000.
David Dusty Rhoades sold 2202 Weepoolow Trail, Ashley Harbor to David and Lauren McCullough for $550,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4120 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Jade M. Schmitt and Kyle V. Gloeckner for $250,371.
James M. and Savannah L. McCord sold 9 Campbell Drive, Byrnes Down to Walker McRae and Dena Patel Blanding for $370,000.
Gregory A. and Allyson C. King sold 3062 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Andrew Joseph and Erin Elizabeth Ponton for $373,000.
Centex Homes sold 2827 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Shannon B. and Francis G. Saladin for $525,415.
John Earl Sigler sold 17 Sycamore Ave., Carolina Terrace to Connor Scott Coons for $280,000.
782A Rutledge 2018 Reverse Exchange LLC sold 43 Wedgepark Road, Carolina Terrace to Emily Palmer Huff for $375,000.
Centex Homes sold 1914 Essex Farms Drive to James Dalton and Hollie Smith Lacey for $435,000.
Hartley Padgett sold 32 Farmfield Ave. to Southrail LLC for $287,500.
Joshua Shawn Yang sold 253 Gazania Way, Grand Oaks to Shao-Cheng Sun and Feng Yi Liao for $324,000.
Barbara B. Golden sold 616 Pasdalum Court, Grand Oaks to James A. and Arlette M. Geffert for $386,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 2354 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Robert E. and Lori M. Martin for $314,900.
MandR Construction Inc. sold 155 Brogun Lane, Middleborough Estates at Shadowmoss Plantation to Marcus S. and Glenda Laughlin for $675,000.
David L. McGraw sold 1801 Somerset Circle, Northbridge Terrace to Sarah Ann Klokochar for $418,000.
Katherine L. Murdock sold 1451 River Front Drive, Orange Grove Estates to Barry Adam and Kimberly S. Miles for $369,000.
Doris A. and John R. Brumgardt sold 104 Manchester Road, Sandhurst to Anne Mobley and Lawrence Eugene Childers for $420,000.
Willie G. and Kathryn S. Wilson sold 13 Lochmore Terrace, Shadowmoss Plantation to William E. and Susan R. Hymes for $275,000..
Elm of Charleston LLC sold 127 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to William P. Lempesis for $395,000.
Robert A. and Carol L. Corrigan sold 318 Arlington Drive, Stonecreek to Eric and Paige J. Newman for $755,000.
Thomas J. Parsell Jr. sold 16 Broughton Road, The Crescent to H. N. Ritter III and Ann K. Ritter for $2.4 million.
Alexander W. and Heidi N.K. Smith sold 1932 Treebark Drive, The Meadows at Westborough to Herbert M. and Denna G. Horne for $250,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3131 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Ketan and Komal Patel for $389,295.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3141 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Neha M. and Pinesh Patel for $390,734.
Bradley A. and Gillian P. Wade sold 1625 McClain St., Wappoo Shores to Karalee Nielsen Fallert for $950,000.
John F. and Lynda M. Wall sold 57 Wespanee Drive, Wespanee Plantation to Marcus A. Debiasi for $396,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Basil V. Paul sold 564 Barbados Drive, Beresford Hall to James A. and Sandra L. Tollison for $1.1 million.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 127 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Mark Koenig for $306,315.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 151 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Ashley Chester for $357,900.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 129 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Kellyanne Dix for $268,000.
Howard E. Killgo Jr. sold 105 Sandshell Drive, Shellring at Saint Thomas Island to Reed K. and Katherine Jones Bjorkman for $415,000.
Little Mac II LLC sold 1356 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Richard T. and Joanne Iacona for $277,000.
Rebecca Morrison Miller sold 1018 Bennington Drive, Cain Crossing to Karla Erickson for $251,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 514 Lesesne St., Ralston Grove at Daniel Island Park to James Richards for $310,000.
Andrew J. Kirk sold 2461 Louisville St., Smythe Park to Dawn E. and Steven J. Mallett for $815,000.
Juan I. Acevedo sold 51 Delahow St., Daniel Island Park to Anne P. and Donald W. Kellerman for $1.2 million.
Leland G. Atkins sold 358 Ralston Creek St. to Martha Watkins Swan, Trustee for $4.1 million.
Mira Lesesne Development Group LLC sold 449 Lesesne St., Ralston Grove at Daniel Island Park to Nancy K. Shannon for $1.7 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2602 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Jeremy Charles and Chelsea Grimsley Oswald for $864,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2598 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Stephanie and Stanley C. Hall for $880,000.
Steven R. Moore sold 139 King George St., Ralston Creek to David J. and Ashley F. Minervini for $1.3 million.
Susan Rittmann sold 950 Crossing St., Center Park to Caroline and Tyson Halsey for $637,500.
Thomas Edward Keane sold Unit 2A, 130 Fairbanks Oak Aly, Oaks at Rivers Edge to Sherri Marie Ginger for $690,000.
William C. Power sold 1124 Barfield St., Barfield Park to Sarah E. Tuley for $712,000.
Christine C. Menedis sold 161 Nobels Point St., Nobels Point at Daniel Island Park to Charles T. Cumbaa for $815,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 574 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Michael Vincent Dostert for $257,665.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 608 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Kari Lynn and Jason Michael Burke for $265,300.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 606 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Casey Lamar Sirmans for $277,705.
David S. Sanders sold 317 Legendres Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Lavanna S. and Brian Corbin for $289,750.
Joshua Johnson sold 108 Ravel Court, Brick Barn Pointe to Christopher James and Moncia Jonell Coates for $262,000.
Justin Bussard sold 187 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Sherry Holverson for $269,000.
Michael E. Szostkiewicz sold 241 Dillard Drive, Laurel Hill to Sloane Dukks and Thomas Chad Chinners for $271,500.
Hanahan
Carlin R. Fisher sold 1968 Wild Indigo Way, Tanner Plantation to Corey Williaman and Leslie Dill McTeer for $365,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 7009 Carolina Rose Road, Tanner Plantation to Isaiah and Bernice Murray for $354,885.
Lottie M. Felkel sold 1042 Dominion Drive, Dominion Hills to Robert J. and Rosemarie Lawless for $352,000.
Michael A. Murdaugh sold 1215 Creek Stone Way, Tanner Plantation to Adam and Rachel Flaherty for $275,000.
Roger W. West sold 41 North Basilica Ave. to Amanda Ingle and Jeremy G. Lebihan for $250,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2022 Codorus Lane, Estates at Bowen to Sharon West for $457,603.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 207 Camber Road to Bruce Dale and Paula Renee Johnson for $471,530.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1404 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Chirita and Eric Pringle for $255,038.
Moncks Corner
Antonio L. Perez sold 184 Emerald Isle Drive, Moss Grove Planation to Sidney Holmes and Mary Edmonds-Holmes for $270,000.
Courtland Sweatman sold 308 Broughton Road to Terry A. Calhoun for $263,000.
Craig Ellis Swisher sold 113 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Brianna L. and Tyler C. Lane for $279,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 821 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Jonathan Grady Morrison for $300,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 339 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Leah A. Smalls and Darnell Porter for $257,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 816 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Grant E. and Kierstin B. Matheson for $279,700.
David M. Lewis sold 193 Charlesfort Way, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Leera J. Stroble-Lawrence and Tyrone J. Lawrence for $286,000.
Elizabeth A. Patterson sold 100 Saluda Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Edward Alan and Amber Nichole Ripley for $390,000.
Keith B. Mercer sold 108 Saluda Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Charles Joseph and Stephanie C. Rizzo for $301,000.
Leandria Shonte Simmons sold 338 Southern Sugar Ave., Cypress Ridge to Jason Leslie Croker for $263,000.
Martin E. Netherton sold 107 Novelty Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Lucas Webster Jones and Amanda Christine Rodger for $310,000.
Ola Miller Jackson sold 419 Lazy Hill Road, Berkeley Run to Theresa P. and William D. Ashley for $430,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation sold 550 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Jason and Regina Hyman for $299,880.
Sharon Corbin sold 1306 Francis Marion Circle, Stony Landing to Byron J. Clemons and Jessica A. Timmons for $375,000.
Steven S. Chism sold 211 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank Plantation to Robert Maynor for $300,000.
Thomas Heining sold 106 Saluda Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Rhonda L. Craig for $268,000.
Veronica Gail Edwards sold 203 Land O Pines Circle to Sharon C. Corbin for $395,000.
Vyxzen B. Buenaventura sold 116 Waccamaw Circle, Foxbank Plantation to James Jay and Tonya Denise Ward for $275,000.
Summerville
Arlene Berger sold 535 Tranquil Waters Way, Cane Bay to Adrienne M. Kadashaw and Pasquale M. Annunziata for $286,500.
Christopher P. Ungaro sold 132 Meadow Wood Road, Felder Creek to Jason Viljac-Faucett for $251,000.
Clifford P. Cruz sold 213 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Jermany Fairley for $322,000.
Colleen M. Mercer sold 711 Battery Edge Drive, Cane Bay to Stanley A. and Patricia M. Wilk for $371,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 107 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Elena Stenina for $307,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 311 Strabo Court, Meridian to Wyetta Latasha Gregory-Turner for $281,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 109 Airy Drive, Meridian to Kenneth Dale Hammer for $350,490.
Gary M. Ardo sold 325 Waterlily Way, Cane Bay to Louis H. and Diane E. Sharpe for $400,000.
Jessica A. Holcomb sold 705 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Jason E. and Cortney L. Ricker for $285,000.
Justin D. Porter sold 318 Scholar Way, Nexton to Stacy L. and Hunter K. Bledsoe for $442,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 575 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Diana Mary and Dino Joseph Rovito for $445,500.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 565 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Robert W. and Denise R. Shaffer for $475,271.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 580 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Marcia Carol and Eugene Jacob Belford for $330,240.
Keith Schaecher sold 337 Oakbend St., Nexton to Christian Loew for $387,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 344 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Danilo P. and Melissa Ann Lacerna for $312,615.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 124 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Anthony and Stephanie Patricia Fedga for $330,440.
Mary K. Lewis sold 304 Beautyberry Road, Cane Bay to Joseph M. and Brandi M. Giordano for $354,650.
Michael Paul Hanitz sold 160 Hendera Court, Nexton to Gregory Eugene and Barbara Theis Steele for $388,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 110 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Ronald J. and Anne-Marie H Reynolds for $355,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 121 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Kenneth and Renee J. Pritchett for $344,324.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 429 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Manita Dickerson for $279,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 315 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Mary K. and Seth A. Young for $450,615.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 474 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Robert T. Negron and Beth A. Donohue for $316,315.
Richard P. Ericson sold 241 Waterfront Park Drive, Cain Bay to Angelo and Cathy Valeri for $382,500.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 129 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Sean P. and Heidi A. Beaty for $384,000.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 410 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Mikel E. and Brandy E. Benton for $487,140.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 409 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Andrew R. and Julie L. Towell for $477,570.
Theresa M. Vanhee sold 298 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Sally M. and William F. Fleming for $363,000.
True Homes LLC sold 409 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Teresa M. Burks for $327,955.
Wando
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 414 Topsail Court, The Landing at Sweetwater to Jacob and Irina Koch for $533,740.
Dorchester County
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9721 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Patricia F. P. and Leandro A. Pereira for $262,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9801 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Michael A. and Angela M. Balarillo for $299,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4990 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Danny Long for $274,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4987 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Seth A. and Deanna E. Carlson for $285,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4979 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Steven C. and Erika G. Drexler for $289,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9936 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Matthew John and Shelley Marie Paventy for $270,435.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9980 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Brian Charles Recoma for $342,535.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9934 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Eric Terrel and Dorecia Coward Green for $315,740.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5217 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Marvin I. Villegas and Melanie N. Villegas for $319,925.
North Charleston
Brian A. Jones sold 109 Bindon Circle, Archdale to Nicholas Brown for $265,000.
Robin R. Repasky sold 8721 Herons Walk, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Richard L. and Sharon L. Sanford for $400,000.
Kellie M. Brown sold 8278 Wild Indigo Bluff, Indigo Fields to John M. and Betsy G. Monahan for $550,000.
Ronnie L. Sales sold 5322 Natures Color Lane, Indigo Fields to Loan-Thao Dinh Thuy Guyen and Keit E. Tran for $395,000.
Ridgeville
Leroy C. Wiggins Jr. sold 269 Gator Walk, Edisto River Estates to Patrick and Laurel Fletcher for $297,000.
Steven A. Murray Jr. sold 844 Wright Road to Karen A. and William C. Everett for $480,000.
St. George
Linda A. Gibson sold 133 Horse Trail Road to Jamie Michael and Patricia T. McCarthy for $450,000.
Summerville
Benjamin P. Gibson sold 426 Forsythia Ave., White Gables to Michael and Virginia Crouse for $254,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 91 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Louise and Geoffrey Vaughn Guthrie for $269,551.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 93 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Picard Djoumessi Folefack for $289,917.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1110 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Thomas Joseph and Jessica Dareth Laughlin for $290,320.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1117 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Vernon Dorell and Kathryn Elizabeth Windon for $322,555.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1042 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Donald Ricardo and Carmona Denise Ennis for $324,780.
CGG Investment Group LLC sold 133 Musket Loop, The Ponds to Frederick J. and Barbara Puleo for $440,000.
Choice Homes Group LLC sold 100 Duck Blind Court to Sue Allyn Hamilton for $330,000.
Christian S. Farin sold 4837 Gilpen Court, Wescott Plantation to Matthew Blackwell for $285,000.
Christopher A. Thompson sold 527 Tarleton Drive, Reminisce to Jason and Kathleen Palmer for $268,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 711 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Katherine Garcia for $322,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 618 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Michael A. and Andrea L. Lesnick for $308,320.
DR Horton Inc. sold 701 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Bobby L. and Tilwanja L. Lucas for $331,650.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3031 Rampart Road, The Summit to Patricia A. Roberson and Bruce T. Marshall for $479,099.
Doroteo Javier Robledo sold 2509 Hummingbird Lane, Pine Forest to Rebecca M. and Michael Charles Messina for $281,500.
Joann D. Jones sold 106 Dan Miler Lane, Pine Acres to Carolyn and Claude Michael Eason for $275,000.
John Sylvester sold 106 Thousand Oaks Court, Bridges of Summerville to Ryan and Lindsey Vottero for $295,900.
Judy Jacobs sold 201 Hampton Drive, Ashborough to Karl and Jennifer Team for $417,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 208 Corvus St., The Ponds to Tabatha I. and Tabatha L. Waddill for $306,560.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1124 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Roger T. and Sally A. Cassidy for $337,100.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3008 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Ruth Ann Macklin for $370,375.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2021 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Stephen C. and Deborah A. Plane for $434,755.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3017 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Joseph P. and Susan A. Judge for $314,670.
Linda Caroline Lassig sold 118 Northpark Ave., Summer Ridge to Ryan P. and Kellie A. Branham for $254,000.
Linda Churchwell sold 4908 Hillsborough Place, Wescott Plantation to Mark F. Bootle for $284,000.
Marietta Gancia sold 9604 Portal Court, Wescott Plantation to Andrea Hermelinda Trujillo Zaragoza and Moises Gonzalez for $290,000.
Mark A. Dill sold 213 Factors Walk, Gahagan to Tyler and Lacey Cruickshank for $274,500.
Michael Messina sold 108 High Meadow Farms Road to Mark A. and Stephanie Noelle Dill for $412,500.
Myron L. Hinton sold 407 Hydrangea St., White Gables to Lauren and Justin Parsons for $275,000.
NVR Inc. sold 212 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to Emily and Christopher Maddock for $386,539.
Travis Hayes sold 411 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Jerry and Cynthia Sherman for $347,000.
William T. Benke sold 207 Gadsden St. to Sarah C. and David J. Pascutti for $390,000.