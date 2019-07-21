Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 13-17.
Awendaw
Sean M. and Amy B. McCarthy sold 7341 Awendaw Landing Road to Warren Blair and Brittney W. Martin for $645,000.
Charleston
Sig Halsey LLC sold Unit A, 55 Barre St. to Stuart Lee and Amy Robin Novek for $1.4 million.
Stephen J. and Michelle L. Hughes sold Unit D, 79 Society St. to Jerry C. Blackwell for $620,000.
David D. and Christine M. Cunningham sold Unit 20, 63 Rutledge Ave., Berkeley Court to Kaitlin Mary Dahl for $250,000.
Matthew W. and Christina Bare sold Unit A, 259 Coming St. to Stanley Dodard Calixie for $740,000.
HLR Assoc. LLC sold 65 Kennedy St. to Kyle Benton for $399,500.
W. Thomas Rutledge Jr. sold 21 Logan St. to High Point Farms of Wadmalaw LLC for $1.9 million.
Hagood S. and Whitney K. Morrison sold 36 Bennett St. to 1243 Savannah Highway LLC for $678,000.
Melissa A. Wall Lafsky sold 86-1/2 Morris St. to Mitchell and Karina K. Sugar for $650,000.
99 Nassau LLC sold 99 Nassau St. to Lauren S. Rubin for $1.1 million.
Patricia L. Blanton sold 35 New St. to Kathryn Blake Ellesworth for $1.6 million.
Ian and Jamie Mills sold 203 Fishburne St. to Wesley James Huggins for $572,500.
David A. and Phyllis B. Kaplan sold Unit 133, 1 Cool Blow St., One Cool Blow to William B. Peeker IV for $264,000.
27 Percy Street LLC sold 27 Percy St. to John M. Daniel III and Princess Daniel for $835,000.
Gadsden Shand Gause sold Unit 77, 104 Rutledge Ave., Seabrook Manor to Miriam Perrin Griffin for $500,000.
Mary Lawson Smith sold 127 South Battery St. to Christopher Ballad for $1.8 million.
Henry L.P. Smith Jr. sold 51-1/2 South Battery St. to Michelle Mayne for $680,000.
Robin Andrews Mercer sold 110 Ashley Ave. to Brett S. and Kimberly Turner for $2.5 million.
Hollywood
Paul Brown sold 5169 Stablegate Lane, Stono Ferry Plantation to James A. Blake III for $340,000.
Isle of Palms
Martha G. Heinen and Linda G. Yaeger sold 19 41st Ave. to Peter J. and Jennifer B. Hill for $640,000.
IOP 12-57 LLC sold 12 57th Ave. to Covan Beach Holdings LLC for $1.4 million.
Ocean Breeze Property Alliance LLC sold Unit G, 101 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Charles Kyle and Jodie R. Thomas for $392,500.
Brian A. and Nadine L. Farah sold Unit D, 103 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Gratitude Latitude LLC for $402,500.
VevFam Properties LLC sold 16 Sandcrab Court to Matthew Richards and Jennifer Melissa Newsom for $742,000.
Peyton H. and Julie D. McCool sold Unit 317C, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to Mary K. Poliakoff for $667,000.
John S. and Katharine D. Thompson sold 7 Waterway Island Drive to Cary Matheson for $2.2 million.
Gary L. and Connie K. Price sold 7 Commons Court, Wild Dunes to Kimberly Michele Donaldson for $692,500.
James Island
Luke D. Torjesen and Eileen M. Gottemoeller sold 757 Jim Isle Drive, Battery Point to Jordan Hurst Smith and Andrew A. Dyon for $357,000.
Atlantic Management LLC sold 831 Jordan St., Bay Front to Logan Candela and Madeline Jo Liro for $355,000.
Samuel J. and Rebecca M. Roberts sold 1786 Enoree Lane to April Dawn and Robert Louis Sturgis Jr. for $537,500.
Elaine M. Morrison sold 40 Anderson Ave., Creek Point to Christopher J. and Megan E. Fink for $475,000.
Preston Ryan Maxfield sold 633 Daniel Whaley Drive to Marvin L. and Colleen L. Jolley for $396,000.
John P. and Pamela B. Taylor sold 10 Old Summer House Road, Harbor View to Peter Rosenberg and David Elwell for $2 million.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 103 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to John Charles Kennington Jr. for $521,400.
Larry M. and Sarah E. White sold 967 Nabors Drive, Lawton Bluff to Katherine and Richard Huettemann for $343,000.
George W. English V sold 1806 Parkland Preserve Lane, Parkland Preserve to Stephanie L. Price for $385,000.
Aubrey J. and Susan A. Lee sold 1211 Peregrine Drive, Quail Run to Brian Joseph and Catherine Grace Misar for $322,900.
Mike and Katie Vitale sold 1569 Terns Nest Road, Riverfront to Jonathan Michael Colarusso and Sarah Helene Schaill for $560,000.
Rosegray Holdings LLC sold Unit B, 274 Stefan Drive, Riverland Place to Joseph C. and Leslie Fleming for $250,000.
Marsha L. Tittle and Ellie Harr sold 1282 Fort Lamar Road, Secessionville to Kathleen A. Wright for $355,000.
Robert E. McMillan Jr. and Dwayne E. McMillan sold 1706 Battalion Drive, Secessionville to Rollo and Susan Grisanti for $250,000.
Kimberly K. Coleman sold 756 London Drive, Stiles Point to Karla M. Crisp for $410,000.
Austin Franklin sold 627 Constant Drive, Stono Shores to Lancen and Darryl Halbert for $340,000.
Thomas R. Waring II and Ashley A. Waring sold 2109 Terrabrook Lane to Kimberly Michelle Foxworth for $405,000.
Johns Island
KC Building and Improvements LLC sold 3204 Plow Ground Road, Capes Plantation to Wesley H. Yale for $358,000.
Lennon Z. and Ashley L. Davis sold 1987 Jewel St., Cedar Spring to Jonathan M. Guy for $325,000.
Kenneth E. and Pamela S. Williams sold 3291 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to David L. and Winnie W. Yu for $307,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2182 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to David M. and Melissa Creach Morris for $415,704.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2125 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Debra J. Orozco for $347,940.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3027 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Dennis James and Phyllis J. Hanna for $258,415.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2121 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Mark and Erika Connors for $337,065.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2118 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Sarah Elizabeth and Matthew John Kasten for $357,715.
Jeffrey J. Laue sold 107 Bobcat Lane, Riverview to Christopher O'Mara and Andrea Shiah for $1.9 million.
The Entrust Group Inc. sold 1412 McPherson Landing, Rushland Plantation to Harriet Cox Hetzel and Lauren H. Wyatt for $285,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1017 Pigeon Pointe, St. Johns Lake to Harold G. Meers and Shirley P. Meers for $354,425.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3360 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Patricia L. Gross for $317,425.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 6007 Rainbow Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to William Earl and Elizabeth Lane Reed for $383,075.
Kristen and Gregory Thomas sold 2022 Chilhowee Drive, Staffordshire to Christy Starr and Zachary Burkhart for $304,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2740 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Bruce M. and Laurie J. Ludwin for $613,945.
Nicole F. Najim Trevett sold 3491 Field Planters Road, The Retreat at Johns Island to Amy Snow for $266,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1891 Halle Road, The Villages in St. John's Woods to Rachel Binder and Steven Culhane Klatt for $396,140.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1216 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Zachary C. Loraine for $390,000.
Kiawah Island
Ralph S. and Jennifer R. Watts sold 289 Tom Watson Lane, Cassique to Mark J. and Elizabeth J. Gaier for $330,000.
Sean E. and Kimberly P. Keneally sold 131 Spartina Court, Marsh Island Woods to Jeffrey T. Kimble and Beckett A. Baither for $725,000.
Kiawah Resort Assoc. L.P. sold 201 High Dunes Lane, Ocean Park to Patti Roskill for $1.1 million.
Oyster Rake Holdings LLC sold 549 Oyster Rake Drive to Anson J. and Kathryn K. Flake for $1.8 million.
Alfred F. Gorick Jr. sold 4512 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Dorothy Davis Kee for $515,000.
Jeffrey G. Grossman sold 3522 Shipwatch Road, Seascape Villas to Donna Hubbard Nicholson for $285,000.
Frances G. Query Willis sold 4848 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove to Berrybuilt Properties LLC for $395,000.
Edward F. McCauley Jr. sold 4829 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove to DBJG Kiawah Beach LLC for $470,000.
Paul C. and Pamela G. Adamczak sold 4824 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove to Paul D. and Martha G. Okerberg for $275,000.
Agha B. and Betty S. Babanoury sold 3 Surfsong Road, Vanderhorst Beach to Ari Y. and Sarah-Rand Mendlovitz for $1.3 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3052 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Roberta C. Davey for $433,428.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2771 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Anthony and Luz Elena Rivera for $648,265.
Tyler Seeley sold 1517 Circle Court, Candlewood to Paul Austin Lewandowski for $327,000.
Jean M. and Catherine Bolart sold 1449 Oakhurst Drive, Carolina Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Clint and Svetlana Hauger for $473,000.
William R. and Cynthia W. Shelton sold 3841 Fifle St., Carolina Park to Daniel W. and Lorraine S. Caffrey for $753,000.
Ryan A. and Stephanie L. Kurtz sold 3672 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to David Scott and Kerry D. Posey for $500,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3525 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Matthew R. Vana for $628,077.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3961 Bryson Lane, Carolina Park to Wendy Ann and Joseph Anthony Castelli Jr. for $572,648.
Eric K. Erickson sold 986 Cottingham Drive, Cooper Estates to Krishna Bhat and Angeline B. Lonon for $422,000.
Stephen M. and Myron A. Pstrak sold 1056 Meader Lane, Cooper Estates to Matthew B. and Jacqueline H. Scarafile for $1.4 million.
Joseph T. Williams and Ashley E. Slye-Williams sold 762 Lookout Pointe, Cooper's Pointe to Kasey Leigh Jackson for $405,000.
2459 Cotton Creek Revocable Trust and CHS Enterprises LLC sold 2459 Cotton Creek Drive to Nicholas Romaniello for $319,900.
Alma T. Howard sold 999 Scotland Drive, Creekside Park to Joseph Anwar and Michael W. Abro for $850,000.
Robert M. and Vicki H. Zimpfer sold 3111 Pignatelli Crescent, Dunes West to Shawn T. and Kristin R. Green for $675,000.
Robert and Patricia Clauhs sold 116 Slipper Sheel Court, Etiwan Pointe to David Blair Jeffcoat for $340,000.
Paul and Teresa Schepp sold 3089 Monhegan Way, Hamlin Place at Hamlin Plantation to Lesley A. Kercheval for $560,000.
Katherine B. Catterton sold 939 Equestrian Drive, Hermitage to Mary Hart Bryan for $835,000.
Matthew R. and Jennifer M. Newsom sold 532 Country Place Road, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to James Brummitt and Alexandra Hill O'Brien for $835,000.
Colonial Trust Co. sold 22 Port Royal Road, I'On to Marilyn Jane Schultz for $640,000.
Tracy L. Brokes sold 3099 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Estelle C. Hartman for $352,000.
Benjamin Bruce Floyd and Lisa A. Reynolds sold 3035 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Neil Harvey for $309,500.
Wam Ventures LLC sold 1432 Goblet Ave. to Francis G. Johnson Jr. and Jamie E. Johnson for $1.1 million.
Cameron D. and Nancy L. Simmons sold 1332 Woodlock Road, Laurel Lakes to Dustin M. and Brittany D. McPhillips for $400,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3053 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Laurence and Barbara Sanborn for $485,630.
Kenneth L. Huisman sold 3577 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Leonard Reese and Sandra Mitchum for $364,000.
Stephen A. and Allison D. Lawrence sold 3601 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Vincent W. and Jeanna G. Locklear for $375,000.
David G. and Barbara T. Allen sold 1966 Twickenham Place, Longpoint to Daniel Josue and Jordan Skyler Cruz for $340,000.
Jay N. and Charlene M. Powell sold 3076 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to Corey and Courtney Colman for $525,000.
Susan McLaughlin Ulrich sold Unit 29B, 1812 Tennyson Row, Meeting Street at Tennyson Row to Kathleen Allen for $375,000.
Elizabeth Socia and Ann Fosberry sold 1228 Melvin Bennett Road to Grace Every Day LLC for $413,250.
Kittrell II Construction LLC sold 1314 Wayne St. to Allysondra Campaigne and George John Abar for $1.2 million.
Leonard B. Redeyoff sold 1485 Pocahontas St., Osceola Heights to Linda D. Cook for $485,000.
Ashley Calhoun Overton sold 2292 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Jeffrey Wayne Ward Jr. and Robin Verjans Ward for $565,000.
Daniel and Erica L. Stafford sold 1606 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to William Earnest and Andrea Lawson Ford for $705,000.
Nancie Willett sold 2544 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Jeffrey M. Cohan for $310,500.
Adam Lawson sold 815 Abcaw Way, Parish Place to David E. McNair and Shea S. Colbert for $446,250.
Phillip C. and Dee A. Thompson sold 3896 Ashton Shore Lane, Park Island to Gail Clyde Bruce and Sheryl Runay Cantey-Bruce for $1.3 million.
Cynthia Dewolff Albrecht sold 1862 Peaceful Way to W. Ross McMillan Jr. and Brantli G. McMillan for $1.2 million.
James Z. and Tina A. Moon sold 1315 Paint Horse Court, Pepper Plantation to Stephen G. and Nakoma J. Pishko for $459,900.
Dominic V. and Lelia B. Valponi sold 1053 Phillips Park Drive, Phillips Park to Leslie and Ashish Patel for $603,200.
Scott P. Levin sold 349 Rice Bay Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Thomas and Carolyn Holmes for $400,000.
MPD LLC sold 2194 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Aaron M. and Natalie M. Widerman for $555,795.
Justin Robert Glembin sold 1539 Sea Pines Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Tyler N. and Stephanie B. Boye for $937,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2346 Brackish Drive, Riverview to David G. Yarborough Jr. and Ashley R. Yarborough for $918,550.
Leigh Nuckols Wildt sold 349 Spoonbill Lane, Sandpiper Point to Lucy Gillespie Richardson for $323,500.
Marilyn R. Lolas sold 342 Spoonbill Lane, Sandpiper Point to Stephen Jacob Wynn for $355,000.
Lynn Besancon sold Unit 5C, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to Dianne and Glynne Mildren for $475,000.
John and Denise B. Collins sold Unit 2A, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to George E. and Judith K. Newton for $700,000.
Nicholas A. and Isabel J. Quagliara sold 1086 Loyalist Lane, Snee Farm to Andrew C. and Emily Harris for $510,000.
Mary J. Diesen sold 1132 Windsome Place, Snee Farm to James E. and Andrea L. Lowry for $419,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3537 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Michael Steven and Jacqueline Laura Phillips for $640,590.
Thomas J. Hanton sold 4181 Victory Pointe Drive, The Bluff at Charleston National Country Club to Dmitriy V. and Katelin E. Janoyev for $1.2 million.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2805 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Ryan P. and Chelsea A. O'Farrell for $616,379.
Linda Page sold 1458 Short St. to 1458 Short Street LLC for $825,000.
Gayle F.l. Carson and Pamela A.l. Dolan sold 921 Lakeview Drive, The Groves to Hooton and Co. LLC for $735,000.
Ernest W. Friedrichs and Earl Edward Davis Jr. sold 2824 Stay Sail Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to James W. Lutz for $560,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1516 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Helene and Warren Barrett for $690,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1173 Penderlee Court, The Oaks to Patrick and Jenna Joseph for $467,215.
Madeline R. Morin sold Unit 435, 155 Wingo Way, The Tides to Elaine M. Worzala and David M. Wyman for $875,000.
David M. Wyman and Elaine M. Worzala sold 146 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Mary Lawson Smith for $1.4 million.
Brian P. and Roxann A. Hassett sold 1204 Leaning Oaks Court, The Village at Hamlin Plantation to Niles Linden Barlow Jr. and Kristin Anne Barlow for $740,000.
Jane F. and Adam C. Ronan sold 1012 Zinser St., Waverly to Melissa and James Yule for $257,000.
Monika R. and Thomas A. Ellison sold 1324 Royal Links Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Catharine Sue Burns for $434,000.
Signature Residential LLC sold 1761 James Basford Place, Wheatstone at Park West to Andrew F. and Holly M. Barnes for $588,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1044 Lyle Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Andre E. and Robin A. Fruneaux for $654,526.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2679 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Timothy Joseph and Paula Gwen Rice for $593,210.
North Charleston
Patrick Joseph sold 4462 Hope Circle, Hope's Point to Brandon Ware for $372,000.
S.C. Land Trust sold 5261 East Dolphin St., North Cameron Terrace to Austin Owen for $259,900.
Manchester Assoc. sold 3315 Business Circle to Carrera Enterprises LLC for $352,000.
North Charleston Industrial Assoc. sold 7261 Cross County Road to Carrera Enterprises LLC for $379,500.
Laurel Allen sold 1178 Leesville St. to Donald Buzanowski II for $263,000.
Southern Hawk LLC sold 4403 Rugheimer Ave. to James C. Harris III and Meredith M. Harris for $345,000.
Derrick S. and Meghan K. Zulick sold 5276 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Kristal Anne Matlock for $336,000.
Property Solution Providers LLC sold 7522 Tedder St. to Shady Oaks Park LLC for $800,000.
Yaschik Development Co. Inc. sold Unit 4404, 4255 Faber Drive, Reverie on the Ashley to Thomas Neil Ratner for $710,000.
First-Citizens Bank and Trust Co. sold 3356 Rivers Ave. to Ruby Halteh for $420,000.
Suite 301 General Partnership sold Unit 3A, 9313 Medical Drive, Trident Medical Arts Center to Trident Medical Center LLC for $730,000.
Holland M. Peters III sold 4751 Holbird Drive, Wando Woods to Peter-John H and Melinda S. Kerr for $690,000.
Ravenel
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc. sold 3988 Berberis Lane, Poplar Grove to Franklin E. Mooney for $465,000.
Donald R. Chesser and Deborah Chesser White sold 4895 Savannah Highway to Buist Lucas Hanahan for $275,000.
Seabrook Island
Michael Locke sold 1912 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to W. Kenneth Swing and Wanda M. Swing for $433,000.
James P. and Marian Santry sold 2648 Seabrook Island Road to Lorraine G. Tilney for $875,000.
Cale L. and M. Sharon Bartshe sold 2513 The Bent Twig to Thomas A. and Colleen E. Thornburgh for $683,000.
Emily L. Rogers sold 1150 Summer Wind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Seabrook Vacations LLC for $339,000.
William L. and Faye M. Brown sold 1110 Summer Wind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Todd G. and Amber D.. Brown for $272,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Furman M. and David L. Smith sold 1512 Poe Ave. to Keil A. and Margarita Schmid for $1.7 million.
Cary Alan Matheson sold 1018 Osceola Ave. to Robert Brandon and Comer Ireland Aebersold for $3.1 million.
Summerville
Cody C. and Lindsay L. Skidmore sold 4565 Waddling Way, Von Oshen Estates to Sierra R. Reed for $250,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 504 Wynfield Forest Drive to Heather Renee Follett and Patrick Theriault for $294,585.
Wadmalaw Island
W. Thomas Rutledge Jr. sold 2175 Brigger Hill Road to Poor-Me-One Farm LLC for $961,061.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
SC Land Trust LLC sold 1938 Boeing Ave., Air Harbor to Caleb Landon Watts for $250,000.
Deborah J. Meteraud sold 408 Stinson Drive, Air Harbor to Richard Laursen and Nicolene Martley for $260,000.
Henry Grady Crunk III sold 90 Ashley Hall Plantation Road, Ashley Hall Plantation to George Timothy Schmitz for $555,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4124 Rigsby Lane Ashley Park to Christopher Stewart Thomas for $269,996.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4118 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Mark Edward and Tanya Rose Keightley for $278,944.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4103 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Omotola G. and Ademola Olaniyi Dada for $274,500.
Lynn M. Carney sold 51 Avondale Ave., Avondale to Gerald W. Dammeyer for $250,000.
Donald L. and Rebecca L. Courtney sold 1626 Bull Creek Lane to Anthony and Tara Young for $550,000.
Johnson Family LLC sold 26 Nicholson St., Byrnes Down to P-Fish E LLC for $310,000.
Bird Rock Investments LLC sold 2039 Vestry Drive, Church Creek to Rachel C. and Bonnie Mello for $284,500.
Lisa J. Krisher sold 347 Culver Ave., Citadel Woods to David William Liebal for $282,000.
Centex Homes sold 2224 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Essex Village to Jacob T. and Ricky A. Simmons for $310,000.
George J. and Faith A. Single sold 217 Gazania Way, Grand Oaks to Steven M. Heller and Ariel R. Breitbart for $404,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 113 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Brian Naish and Donald Arlo Jennings for $293,290.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 109 Claret Cup Way, Grant Terrace at Grand Oaks to Barbara Golden for $276,295.
Palmetto Home Investments LLC sold 2 Blaine Court, Heathwood to Javier R. Ayala for $336,000.
Gallery Homes LLC sold 2107 Hunter Creek Drive, Hickory Hill Plantation to Hayley J. and Phillip E. Hardee Jr. for $297,000.
Joshua T. and Jennifer L. Shea sold 527 Carters Grove Road, Magnolia Lakes to Cynthia L. Norton for $257,000.
James H. Webb sold 1006 Fiall St. to Matthew Kilpatrick and Jenae Dykes for $291,000.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development sold 766 Bent Hickory Road, Mt. Royall to Katherine L. Smith for $268,000.
Earl W. Fuqua sold 1013 Tyron Circle, Mt. Royall to Nan Molony for $278,000.
Corinne Marie Moody Paynter sold 7013 Windmill Creek Road, Oakleaf to Roberta L. Grace for $300,655.
Matthew D. and Sarah R. Doughty sold 1208 Marvin Ave. to Eric S. Foerster for $252,000.
Benton L. and Eleanor R. Johnson sold 402 Hoff Ave., Rotherwood Estates to Maria E. Beck and Christopher J. Barton for $330,000.
Mark Alan Davis sold 10 Selkirk Drive, Shadowmoss Plantation to Elizabeth Magarahan Hughes and Logan Hatchell Ray for $385,000.
Edward M. and Elizabeth M. Hughes sold 288 Muirfield Parkway, Shadowmoss Plantation to Kermit Walter and Judy Almstedt for $250,000.
Jeffrey and Laura Kaplan Cooper sold 6 Jamaica Drive, South Windermere to Lauren Payne for $485,000.
William C. and Megan W. McNair sold 264 Confederate Circle, South Windermere to Mary Neill and Blake A. McKie for $670,000.
Carolyn and Marvin S. Cohen sold 2 Notlee Place, South Windermere to Tim Poston II for $485,000.
Lisa Galliker sold 312 Weeping Willow Way, The Commons at Grand Oaks to Travis J. and Brittany Elisabeth Anderson for $255,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1510 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Amanda Voges for $304,230.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1507 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Andy James and Rachel Ann Yulo for $346,644.
Heather E. Murphy sold Unit 3C, 630 Windermere Blvd. to 30 Oiger LLC for $362,500.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 13-17.
Charleston
Amanda Michelle Thomas sold 1404 Harbor Mist Court, The Peninsula to Jessica Taylor and Justin Goyack for $285,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 133 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Jessica Browning for $315,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 459 Spring Hollow Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Jonathan David Call for $366,350.
Brian E. Franko sold 478 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Mary A. and Michael E. Cavallo for $413,000.
Mollie V. Harrison sold 1345 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Christopher Mark and Casey Leanne Mooney for $295,000.
Travis Bailey sold 1223 Shadow Mist Lane, The Peninsula to Mark W. Leppert Jr. for $251,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1213 Water View Lane to George Rutledge Durant and Margaret Fawcett for $365,000.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1209 Water View Lane to Edward F. and Lisa Doyle for $315,000.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1237 Water View Lane to Rodney C. and Juliann Whitwell for $455,000.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1241 Water View Lane to Marcus F. Youngquist for $425,000.
Richard B. Deatsch sold 1454 Wando Landing St., Smythe Park to Brenda and Thomas Baumann for $750,000.
William E. Danielson Jr. sold 373 Ralston Creek St, Ralston Creek to Kimberly R. and Michael G. Roberts for $375,000.
Carmen Schumacher sold 1941 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Mary West and Charles Wilson Hassold for $448,000.
Courtney A. Marino sold 267 Delahow St., Daniel Island Park to David C. and Shery B. Oakes for $865,000.
Kevin Lee Cazabon sold 2534 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Pardis and Mark Deford for $785,000.
Maverick Construction Co. LLC sold 8 Hazelhurst St., Daniel Island Park to Nancy S. and Joseph M. Lane for $1.5 million.
Timothy S. Nash sold 1662 Pierce St., Smythe Park to Brian E. and Lori H. Franko for $795,000.
William C. Ryan sold Unit 1207, 130 River Landing Drive, Daniels Landing to Lisa W. and Charles A. Barrington for $257,500.
Goose Creek
Brad Gibbs sold 166 Red Cypress Drive, Woodland Lakes to Nicholas Josiah and Brittany Noel Schweich for $250,507.
Brandon Lynn Vantassel sold 120 Fox Chase Drive, Crowfield to Samantha A. Bland for $255,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 590 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Robert and Revelina Buschbacher for $329,696.
Corey F. Treas sold 133 Red Cypress Drive, Woodland Lakes to Ryan S. and Vicki Griffey for $260,450.
James I. McBride sold 111 Eston Drive, Hamlets to Raymond W. and Lynette Shelley Kelley for $465,000.
Stephanie R. Brown sold 686 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Lynn M. and Jeffrey L. Hedinger for $425,000.
Hanahan
Garrett S. Little sold 1131 Lands End Drive, Tanner Hall to Tracey Stephen and Mary Kathryn Nelson for $507,000.
Sandra R. Smoak sold 1212 Creek Stone Way, Tanner Plantation to Benjamin Keith Day for $275,000.
Woody D. Williams Jr. sold 58 North Basilica Ave. to Nancey Trevanian Tsai for $671,000.
Huger
David W. Jeffcoat sold 1155 French Quarter Creek Road to Joseph B. and Layla M. Abeyta for $500,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1420 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Jaime and Jason Stephenson for $300,419.
Moncks Corner
Brandi M. Brown sold 224 Devonshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Somer and Brian Poleck for $250,500.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 606 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Lagena and Terrance Washington for $270,755.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 519 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Javonna Alexander for $264,495.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 138 Lakelyn Road, Cooper Estates to Lindsay and Brent Egli for $315,975.
Summerville
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 346 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to John W. and Jessalyn L. Bazzle for $416,350.
Cynthia Barzey sold 255 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Chaffin and Michelle Crank for $272,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 430 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Peterson Exalus for $250,000.
Donna L. Spencer sold 229 Victor Court, Sandy Run Acres to William Brindle III for $342,987.
Eric E. Pilacky sold 242 Overcup Loop, Cane Bay to Stephen M. and Rebecca C. Baer for $280,000.
Joseph I Ignazi sold 319 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Jennifer A. and Elijah J. Egnor for $267,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 573 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Kenneth L. and Carol A. Rath for $411,254.
Kathleen Signaigo sold 321 Waterlily Way, Cane Bay to Jane A. and Ryan L. Tucker for $363,150.
Kevin Edward Finley sold 237 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to James and Carol Freschi for $400,000.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 391 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Jacqueline M. Cody for $257,675.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 221 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Autry Lamont and Elaine N. Denson for $372,515.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 345 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Dwane Ross for $318,846.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 165 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Matthew and Lauren E. Halter for $255,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 325 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Cheryl L. and Cosimo Zappoli for $326,013.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 441 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Melissa A. and Robert F. Rodriquez for $290,565.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 302 Parish Farms Drive, Carnes Crossroads to Deborah L. and Terry E. Parkman for $518,440.
Rhonda E. Rockwell sold 437 Dovetail Circle, Weatherstone to Courtney and John Ryan for $260,000.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 195 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to William D. and Janie G. Young for $335,380.
Taylor Savage sold 112 Oyama Road, Cane Bay to Austin and Ashley Higgs for $256,000.
Wando
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 132 Wando Reach Road, Wando Point to Amanda Beth and Russell Alexander McCorkle for $540,500.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 13-17.
Harleyville
Clarence F. Ott Jr. sold 431 West Main St. to Mary and James Blanchard for $290,000.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9803 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Justin D. and Allison E. Aaron for $278,250.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5015 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Christopher G. Sablan for $260,900.
Stanley Shadrix Jr. sold 293 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Benjamin P. and Jennifer G. Whorrall for $250,000.
North Charleston
Angela Renee Saunders sold 5462 Rising Tide, Taylor Plantation to Bradley J. and Heather L. Rodgers for $319,900.
Chad W. Darvas sold 9824 Black Tupelo Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Joshua David and Crystal Terrin Johnson for $365,000.
Jennifer P. De Leon-Bourque sold 132 Hainsworth Drive, Marsh Hall to James and Tesha Jackson Byrd for $268,900.
Ridgeville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 3009 Flat Rock Lane, Carolina Bay to Tiffany Jean Norton and Russell Wayne Cornette for $363,270.
William Randall Wormley sold 3029 Gulfstream Lane, Bridlewood Farms to Steven A. Murray Jr. for $300,000.
Summerville
Brett L. Sheets sold 218 Chessington Circle, Briarwood to Noah J. and Giselle S. Koubenec for $262,000.
Bruce D. Lowin sold 119 Stagecoach Lane, Carraige Hill to Brian and Ariana Tifft for $435,000.
Cathryn P. Delillo sold 109 Tallow St., Shepard Place to Thomas and Paulette Kaczperski for $333,000.
Connie G. Hughes sold 310 Picadilly Loop, Oakridge Estate to Franco and Elsa Valentino for $420,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 707 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Donald G. and Stephanie N. Williams for $293,300.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 109 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Rachael A. and Jeremy D. Tipton for $259,990.
Deana F. Edgerton sold 109 Cromwell Court, Newington Plantation to Deanna and Alexander Webber for $275,000.
Frank M. King sold 124 Corral Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Stanley Mark and Alexandria Lee Shadrix for $264,700.
James D. Bowman sold 1507 Pondside Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to J. Michael Lewis and Sandra Lee Collins for $365,000.
Joseph A. Bible sold 105 Summer Ridge Drive to Donald Richard and Suzanne Marlene Huebschen for $272,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 213 Warbler Way, The Ponds to Lauren G. Williamson for $268,500.
Michelle Ortiz sold 4814 Little School Court, Wescott Plantation to Bryan McCullars for $292,000.
NVR Inc. sold 116 Whitetail Road, The Ponds to Oscar D. Chica and Maria A. Suarez-Chica for $349,150.
Sandra Milliken sold 207 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Jessica Rose Bolding for $268,000.