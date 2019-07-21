real estate transactions
Buy Now

Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 21, 2019.

 File/Grace Beahm Alford

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 13-17.

Awendaw

Sean M. and Amy B. McCarthy sold 7341 Awendaw Landing Road to Warren Blair and Brittney W. Martin for $645,000.

Charleston

Sig Halsey LLC sold Unit A, 55 Barre St. to Stuart Lee and Amy Robin Novek for $1.4 million.

Stephen J. and Michelle L. Hughes sold Unit D, 79 Society St. to Jerry C. Blackwell for $620,000.

David D. and Christine M. Cunningham sold Unit 20, 63 Rutledge Ave., Berkeley Court to Kaitlin Mary Dahl for $250,000.

Matthew W. and Christina Bare sold Unit A, 259 Coming St. to Stanley Dodard Calixie for $740,000.

HLR Assoc. LLC sold 65 Kennedy St. to Kyle Benton for $399,500.

W. Thomas Rutledge Jr. sold 21 Logan St. to High Point Farms of Wadmalaw LLC for $1.9 million.

Hagood S. and Whitney K. Morrison sold 36 Bennett St. to 1243 Savannah Highway LLC for $678,000.

Melissa A. Wall Lafsky sold 86-1/2 Morris St. to Mitchell and Karina K. Sugar for $650,000.

99 Nassau LLC sold 99 Nassau St. to Lauren S. Rubin for $1.1 million.

Patricia L. Blanton sold 35 New St. to Kathryn Blake Ellesworth for $1.6 million.

Ian and Jamie Mills sold 203 Fishburne St. to Wesley James Huggins for $572,500.

David A. and Phyllis B. Kaplan sold Unit 133, 1 Cool Blow St., One Cool Blow to William B. Peeker IV for $264,000.

27 Percy Street LLC sold 27 Percy St. to John M. Daniel III and Princess Daniel for $835,000.

Gadsden Shand Gause sold Unit 77, 104 Rutledge Ave., Seabrook Manor to Miriam Perrin Griffin for $500,000.

Mary Lawson Smith sold 127 South Battery St. to Christopher Ballad for $1.8 million.

Henry L.P. Smith Jr. sold 51-1/2 South Battery St. to Michelle Mayne for $680,000.

Robin Andrews Mercer sold 110 Ashley Ave. to Brett S. and Kimberly Turner for $2.5 million.

Hollywood

Paul Brown sold 5169 Stablegate Lane, Stono Ferry Plantation to James A. Blake III for $340,000.

Isle of Palms

Martha G. Heinen and Linda G. Yaeger sold 19 41st Ave. to Peter J. and Jennifer B. Hill for $640,000.

IOP 12-57 LLC sold 12 57th Ave. to Covan Beach Holdings LLC for $1.4 million.

Ocean Breeze Property Alliance LLC sold Unit G, 101 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Charles Kyle and Jodie R. Thomas for $392,500.

Brian A. and Nadine L. Farah sold Unit D, 103 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Gratitude Latitude LLC for $402,500.

VevFam Properties LLC sold 16 Sandcrab Court to Matthew Richards and Jennifer Melissa Newsom for $742,000.

Peyton H. and Julie D. McCool sold Unit 317C, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to Mary K. Poliakoff for $667,000.

John S. and Katharine D. Thompson sold 7 Waterway Island Drive to Cary Matheson for $2.2 million.

Gary L. and Connie K. Price sold 7 Commons Court, Wild Dunes to Kimberly Michele Donaldson for $692,500.

James Island

Luke D. Torjesen and Eileen M. Gottemoeller sold 757 Jim Isle Drive, Battery Point to Jordan Hurst Smith and Andrew A. Dyon for $357,000.

Atlantic Management LLC sold 831 Jordan St., Bay Front to Logan Candela and Madeline Jo Liro for $355,000.

Samuel J. and Rebecca M. Roberts sold 1786 Enoree Lane to April Dawn and Robert Louis Sturgis Jr. for $537,500.

Elaine M. Morrison sold 40 Anderson Ave., Creek Point to Christopher J. and Megan E. Fink for $475,000.

Preston Ryan Maxfield sold 633 Daniel Whaley Drive to Marvin L. and Colleen L. Jolley for $396,000.

John P. and Pamela B. Taylor sold 10 Old Summer House Road, Harbor View to Peter Rosenberg and David Elwell for $2 million.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 103 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to John Charles Kennington Jr. for $521,400.

Larry M. and Sarah E. White sold 967 Nabors Drive, Lawton Bluff to Katherine and Richard Huettemann for $343,000.

George W. English V sold 1806 Parkland Preserve Lane, Parkland Preserve to Stephanie L. Price for $385,000.

Aubrey J. and Susan A. Lee sold 1211 Peregrine Drive, Quail Run to Brian Joseph and Catherine Grace Misar for $322,900.

Mike and Katie Vitale sold 1569 Terns Nest Road, Riverfront to Jonathan Michael Colarusso and Sarah Helene Schaill for $560,000.

Rosegray Holdings LLC sold Unit B, 274 Stefan Drive, Riverland Place to Joseph C. and Leslie Fleming for $250,000.

Marsha L. Tittle and Ellie Harr sold 1282 Fort Lamar Road, Secessionville to Kathleen A. Wright for $355,000.

Robert E. McMillan Jr. and Dwayne E. McMillan sold 1706 Battalion Drive, Secessionville to Rollo and Susan Grisanti for $250,000.

Kimberly K. Coleman sold 756 London Drive, Stiles Point to Karla M. Crisp for $410,000.

Austin Franklin sold 627 Constant Drive, Stono Shores to Lancen and Darryl Halbert for $340,000.

Thomas R. Waring II and Ashley A. Waring sold 2109 Terrabrook Lane to Kimberly Michelle Foxworth for $405,000.

Johns Island

KC Building and Improvements LLC sold 3204 Plow Ground Road, Capes Plantation to Wesley H. Yale for $358,000.

Lennon Z. and Ashley L. Davis sold 1987 Jewel St., Cedar Spring to Jonathan M. Guy for $325,000.

Kenneth E. and Pamela S. Williams sold 3291 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to David L. and Winnie W. Yu for $307,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2182 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to David M. and Melissa Creach Morris for $415,704.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2125 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Debra J. Orozco for $347,940.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3027 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Dennis James and Phyllis J. Hanna for $258,415.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2121 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Mark and Erika Connors for $337,065.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2118 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Sarah Elizabeth and Matthew John Kasten for $357,715.

Jeffrey J. Laue sold 107 Bobcat Lane, Riverview to Christopher O'Mara and Andrea Shiah for $1.9 million.

The Entrust Group Inc. sold 1412 McPherson Landing, Rushland Plantation to Harriet Cox Hetzel and Lauren H. Wyatt for $285,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1017 Pigeon Pointe, St. Johns Lake to Harold G. Meers and Shirley P. Meers for $354,425.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3360 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Patricia L. Gross for $317,425.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 6007 Rainbow Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to William Earl and Elizabeth Lane Reed for $383,075.

Kristen and Gregory Thomas sold 2022 Chilhowee Drive, Staffordshire to Christy Starr and Zachary Burkhart for $304,500.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2740 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Bruce M. and Laurie J. Ludwin for $613,945.

Nicole F. Najim Trevett sold 3491 Field Planters Road, The Retreat at Johns Island to Amy Snow for $266,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1891 Halle Road, The Villages in St. John's Woods to Rachel Binder and Steven Culhane Klatt for $396,140.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1216 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Zachary C. Loraine for $390,000.

Kiawah Island

Ralph S. and Jennifer R. Watts sold 289 Tom Watson Lane, Cassique to Mark J. and Elizabeth J. Gaier for $330,000.

Sean E. and Kimberly P. Keneally sold 131 Spartina Court, Marsh Island Woods to Jeffrey T. Kimble and Beckett A. Baither for $725,000.

Kiawah Resort Assoc. L.P. sold 201 High Dunes Lane, Ocean Park to Patti Roskill for $1.1 million.

Oyster Rake Holdings LLC sold 549 Oyster Rake Drive to Anson J. and Kathryn K. Flake for $1.8 million.

Alfred F. Gorick Jr. sold 4512 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Dorothy Davis Kee for $515,000.

Jeffrey G. Grossman sold 3522 Shipwatch Road, Seascape Villas to Donna Hubbard Nicholson for $285,000.

Frances G. Query Willis sold 4848 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove to Berrybuilt Properties LLC for $395,000.

Edward F. McCauley Jr. sold 4829 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove to DBJG Kiawah Beach LLC for $470,000.

Paul C. and Pamela G. Adamczak sold 4824 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove to Paul D. and Martha G. Okerberg for $275,000.

Agha B. and Betty S. Babanoury sold 3 Surfsong Road, Vanderhorst Beach to Ari Y. and Sarah-Rand Mendlovitz for $1.3 million.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3052 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Roberta C. Davey for $433,428.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2771 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Anthony and Luz Elena Rivera for $648,265.

Tyler Seeley sold 1517 Circle Court, Candlewood to Paul Austin Lewandowski for $327,000.

Jean M. and Catherine Bolart sold 1449 Oakhurst Drive, Carolina Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Clint and Svetlana Hauger for $473,000.

William R. and Cynthia W. Shelton sold 3841 Fifle St., Carolina Park to Daniel W. and Lorraine S. Caffrey for $753,000.

Ryan A. and Stephanie L. Kurtz sold 3672 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to David Scott and Kerry D. Posey for $500,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 3525 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Matthew R. Vana for $628,077.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3961 Bryson Lane, Carolina Park to Wendy Ann and Joseph Anthony Castelli Jr. for $572,648.

Eric K. Erickson sold 986 Cottingham Drive, Cooper Estates to Krishna Bhat and Angeline B. Lonon for $422,000.

Stephen M. and Myron A. Pstrak sold 1056 Meader Lane, Cooper Estates to Matthew B. and Jacqueline H. Scarafile for $1.4 million.

Joseph T. Williams and Ashley E. Slye-Williams sold 762 Lookout Pointe, Cooper's Pointe to Kasey Leigh Jackson for $405,000.

2459 Cotton Creek Revocable Trust and CHS Enterprises LLC sold 2459 Cotton Creek Drive to Nicholas Romaniello for $319,900.

Alma T. Howard sold 999 Scotland Drive, Creekside Park to Joseph Anwar and Michael W. Abro for $850,000.

Robert M. and Vicki H. Zimpfer sold 3111 Pignatelli Crescent, Dunes West to Shawn T. and Kristin R. Green for $675,000.

Robert and Patricia Clauhs sold 116 Slipper Sheel Court, Etiwan Pointe to David Blair Jeffcoat for $340,000.

Paul and Teresa Schepp sold 3089 Monhegan Way, Hamlin Place at Hamlin Plantation to Lesley A. Kercheval for $560,000.

Katherine B. Catterton sold 939 Equestrian Drive, Hermitage to Mary Hart Bryan for $835,000.

Matthew R. and Jennifer M. Newsom sold 532 Country Place Road, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to James Brummitt and Alexandra Hill O'Brien for $835,000.

Colonial Trust Co. sold 22 Port Royal Road, I'On to Marilyn Jane Schultz for $640,000.

Tracy L. Brokes sold 3099 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Estelle C. Hartman for $352,000.

Benjamin Bruce Floyd and Lisa A. Reynolds sold 3035 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Neil Harvey for $309,500.

Wam Ventures LLC sold 1432 Goblet Ave. to Francis G. Johnson Jr. and Jamie E. Johnson for $1.1 million.

Cameron D. and Nancy L. Simmons sold 1332 Woodlock Road, Laurel Lakes to Dustin M. and Brittany D. McPhillips for $400,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3053 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Laurence and Barbara Sanborn for $485,630.

Kenneth L. Huisman sold 3577 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Leonard Reese and Sandra Mitchum for $364,000.

Stephen A. and Allison D. Lawrence sold 3601 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Vincent W. and Jeanna G. Locklear for $375,000.

David G. and Barbara T. Allen sold 1966 Twickenham Place, Longpoint to Daniel Josue and Jordan Skyler Cruz for $340,000.

Jay N. and Charlene M. Powell sold 3076 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to Corey and Courtney Colman for $525,000.

Susan McLaughlin Ulrich sold Unit 29B, 1812 Tennyson Row, Meeting Street at Tennyson Row to Kathleen Allen for $375,000.

Elizabeth Socia and Ann Fosberry sold 1228 Melvin Bennett Road to Grace Every Day LLC for $413,250.

Kittrell II Construction LLC sold 1314 Wayne St. to Allysondra Campaigne and George John Abar for $1.2 million.

Leonard B. Redeyoff sold 1485 Pocahontas St., Osceola Heights to Linda D. Cook for $485,000.

Ashley Calhoun Overton sold 2292 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Jeffrey Wayne Ward Jr. and Robin Verjans Ward for $565,000.

Daniel and Erica L. Stafford sold 1606 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to William Earnest and Andrea Lawson Ford for $705,000.

Nancie Willett sold 2544 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Jeffrey M. Cohan for $310,500.

Adam Lawson sold 815 Abcaw Way, Parish Place to David E. McNair and Shea S. Colbert for $446,250.

Phillip C. and Dee A. Thompson sold 3896 Ashton Shore Lane, Park Island to Gail Clyde Bruce and Sheryl Runay Cantey-Bruce for $1.3 million.

Cynthia Dewolff Albrecht sold 1862 Peaceful Way to W. Ross McMillan Jr. and Brantli G. McMillan for $1.2 million.

James Z. and Tina A. Moon sold 1315 Paint Horse Court, Pepper Plantation to Stephen G. and Nakoma J. Pishko for $459,900.

Dominic V. and Lelia B. Valponi sold 1053 Phillips Park Drive, Phillips Park to Leslie and Ashish Patel for $603,200.

Scott P. Levin sold 349 Rice Bay Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Thomas and Carolyn Holmes for $400,000.

MPD LLC sold 2194 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Aaron M. and Natalie M. Widerman for $555,795.

Justin Robert Glembin sold 1539 Sea Pines Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Tyler N. and Stephanie B. Boye for $937,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2346 Brackish Drive, Riverview to David G. Yarborough Jr. and Ashley R. Yarborough for $918,550.

Leigh Nuckols Wildt sold 349 Spoonbill Lane, Sandpiper Point to Lucy Gillespie Richardson for $323,500.

Marilyn R. Lolas sold 342 Spoonbill Lane, Sandpiper Point to Stephen Jacob Wynn for $355,000.

Lynn Besancon sold Unit 5C, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to Dianne and Glynne Mildren for $475,000.

John and Denise B. Collins sold Unit 2A, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to George E. and Judith K. Newton for $700,000.

Nicholas A. and Isabel J. Quagliara sold 1086 Loyalist Lane, Snee Farm to Andrew C. and Emily Harris for $510,000.

Mary J. Diesen sold 1132 Windsome Place, Snee Farm to James E. and Andrea L. Lowry for $419,500.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3537 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Michael Steven and Jacqueline Laura Phillips for $640,590.

Thomas J. Hanton sold 4181 Victory Pointe Drive, The Bluff at Charleston National Country Club to Dmitriy V. and Katelin E. Janoyev for $1.2 million.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2805 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Ryan P. and Chelsea A. O'Farrell for $616,379.

Linda Page sold 1458 Short St. to 1458 Short Street LLC for $825,000.

Gayle F.l. Carson and Pamela A.l. Dolan sold 921 Lakeview Drive, The Groves to Hooton and Co. LLC for $735,000.

Ernest W. Friedrichs and Earl Edward Davis Jr. sold 2824 Stay Sail Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to James W. Lutz for $560,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1516 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Helene and Warren Barrett for $690,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1173 Penderlee Court, The Oaks to Patrick and Jenna Joseph for $467,215.

Madeline R. Morin sold Unit 435, 155 Wingo Way, The Tides to Elaine M. Worzala and David M. Wyman for $875,000.

David M. Wyman and Elaine M. Worzala sold 146 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Mary Lawson Smith for $1.4 million.

Brian P. and Roxann A. Hassett sold 1204 Leaning Oaks Court, The Village at Hamlin Plantation to Niles Linden Barlow Jr. and Kristin Anne Barlow for $740,000.

Jane F. and Adam C. Ronan sold 1012 Zinser St., Waverly to Melissa and James Yule for $257,000.

Monika R. and Thomas A. Ellison sold 1324 Royal Links Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Catharine Sue Burns for $434,000.

Signature Residential LLC sold 1761 James Basford Place, Wheatstone at Park West to Andrew F. and Holly M. Barnes for $588,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1044 Lyle Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Andre E. and Robin A. Fruneaux for $654,526.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2679 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Timothy Joseph and Paula Gwen Rice for $593,210.

North Charleston

Patrick Joseph sold 4462 Hope Circle, Hope's Point to Brandon Ware for $372,000.

S.C. Land Trust sold 5261 East Dolphin St., North Cameron Terrace to Austin Owen for $259,900.

Manchester Assoc. sold 3315 Business Circle to Carrera Enterprises LLC for $352,000.

North Charleston Industrial Assoc. sold 7261 Cross County Road to Carrera Enterprises LLC for $379,500.

Laurel Allen sold 1178 Leesville St. to Donald Buzanowski II for $263,000.

Southern Hawk LLC sold 4403 Rugheimer Ave. to James C. Harris III and Meredith M. Harris for $345,000.

Derrick S. and Meghan K. Zulick sold 5276 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Kristal Anne Matlock for $336,000.

Property Solution Providers LLC sold 7522 Tedder St. to Shady Oaks Park LLC for $800,000.

Yaschik Development Co. Inc. sold Unit 4404, 4255 Faber Drive, Reverie on the Ashley to Thomas Neil Ratner for $710,000.

First-Citizens Bank and Trust Co. sold 3356 Rivers Ave. to Ruby Halteh for $420,000.

Suite 301 General Partnership sold Unit 3A, 9313 Medical Drive, Trident Medical Arts Center to Trident Medical Center LLC for $730,000.

Holland M. Peters III sold 4751 Holbird Drive, Wando Woods to Peter-John H and Melinda S. Kerr for $690,000.

Ravenel

Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc. sold 3988 Berberis Lane, Poplar Grove to Franklin E. Mooney for $465,000.

Donald R. Chesser and Deborah Chesser White sold 4895 Savannah Highway to Buist Lucas Hanahan for $275,000.

Seabrook Island

Michael Locke sold 1912 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to W. Kenneth Swing and Wanda M. Swing for $433,000.

James P. and Marian Santry sold 2648 Seabrook Island Road to Lorraine G. Tilney for $875,000.

Cale L. and M. Sharon Bartshe sold 2513 The Bent Twig to Thomas A. and Colleen E. Thornburgh for $683,000.

Emily L. Rogers sold 1150 Summer Wind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Seabrook Vacations LLC for $339,000.

William L. and Faye M. Brown sold 1110 Summer Wind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Todd G. and Amber D.. Brown for $272,000.

Sullivan’s Island

Furman M. and David L. Smith sold 1512 Poe Ave. to Keil A. and Margarita Schmid for $1.7 million.

Cary Alan Matheson sold 1018 Osceola Ave. to Robert Brandon and Comer Ireland Aebersold for $3.1 million.

Summerville

Cody C. and Lindsay L. Skidmore sold 4565 Waddling Way, Von Oshen Estates to Sierra R. Reed for $250,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 504 Wynfield Forest Drive to Heather Renee Follett and Patrick Theriault for $294,585.

Wadmalaw Island

W. Thomas Rutledge Jr. sold 2175 Brigger Hill Road to Poor-Me-One Farm LLC for $961,061.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

SC Land Trust LLC sold 1938 Boeing Ave., Air Harbor to Caleb Landon Watts for $250,000.

Deborah J. Meteraud sold 408 Stinson Drive, Air Harbor to Richard Laursen and Nicolene Martley for $260,000.

Henry Grady Crunk III sold 90 Ashley Hall Plantation Road, Ashley Hall Plantation to George Timothy Schmitz for $555,000.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4124 Rigsby Lane Ashley Park to Christopher Stewart Thomas for $269,996.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4118 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Mark Edward and Tanya Rose Keightley for $278,944.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4103 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Omotola G. and Ademola Olaniyi Dada for $274,500.

Lynn M. Carney sold 51 Avondale Ave., Avondale to Gerald W. Dammeyer for $250,000.

Donald L. and Rebecca L. Courtney sold 1626 Bull Creek Lane to Anthony and Tara Young for $550,000.

Johnson Family LLC sold 26 Nicholson St., Byrnes Down to P-Fish E LLC for $310,000.

Bird Rock Investments LLC sold 2039 Vestry Drive, Church Creek to Rachel C. and Bonnie Mello for $284,500.

Lisa J. Krisher sold 347 Culver Ave., Citadel Woods to David William Liebal for $282,000.

Centex Homes sold 2224 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Essex Village to Jacob T. and Ricky A. Simmons for $310,000.

George J. and Faith A. Single sold 217 Gazania Way, Grand Oaks to Steven M. Heller and Ariel R. Breitbart for $404,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 113 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Brian Naish and Donald Arlo Jennings for $293,290.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 109 Claret Cup Way, Grant Terrace at Grand Oaks to Barbara Golden for $276,295.

Palmetto Home Investments LLC sold 2 Blaine Court, Heathwood to Javier R. Ayala for $336,000.

Gallery Homes LLC sold 2107 Hunter Creek Drive, Hickory Hill Plantation to Hayley J. and Phillip E. Hardee Jr. for $297,000.

Joshua T. and Jennifer L. Shea sold 527 Carters Grove Road, Magnolia Lakes to Cynthia L. Norton for $257,000.

James H. Webb sold 1006 Fiall St. to Matthew Kilpatrick and Jenae Dykes for $291,000.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development sold 766 Bent Hickory Road, Mt. Royall to Katherine L. Smith for $268,000.

Earl W. Fuqua sold 1013 Tyron Circle, Mt. Royall to Nan Molony for $278,000.

Corinne Marie Moody Paynter sold 7013 Windmill Creek Road, Oakleaf to Roberta L. Grace for $300,655.

Matthew D. and Sarah R. Doughty sold 1208 Marvin Ave. to Eric S. Foerster for $252,000.

Benton L. and Eleanor R. Johnson sold 402 Hoff Ave., Rotherwood Estates to Maria E. Beck and Christopher J. Barton for $330,000.

Mark Alan Davis sold 10 Selkirk Drive, Shadowmoss Plantation to Elizabeth Magarahan Hughes and Logan Hatchell Ray for $385,000.

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


Edward M. and Elizabeth M. Hughes sold 288 Muirfield Parkway, Shadowmoss Plantation to Kermit Walter and Judy Almstedt for $250,000.

Jeffrey and Laura Kaplan Cooper sold 6 Jamaica Drive, South Windermere to Lauren Payne for $485,000.

William C. and Megan W. McNair sold 264 Confederate Circle, South Windermere to Mary Neill and Blake A. McKie for $670,000.

Carolyn and Marvin S. Cohen sold 2 Notlee Place, South Windermere to Tim Poston II for $485,000.

Lisa Galliker sold 312 Weeping Willow Way, The Commons at Grand Oaks to Travis J. and Brittany Elisabeth Anderson for $255,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1510 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Amanda Voges for $304,230.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1507 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Andy James and Rachel Ann Yulo for $346,644.

Heather E. Murphy sold Unit 3C, 630 Windermere Blvd. to 30 Oiger LLC for $362,500.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 13-17.

Charleston

Amanda Michelle Thomas sold 1404 Harbor Mist Court, The Peninsula to Jessica Taylor and Justin Goyack for $285,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 133 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Jessica Browning for $315,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 459 Spring Hollow Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Jonathan David Call for $366,350.

Brian E. Franko sold 478 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Mary A. and Michael E. Cavallo for $413,000.

Mollie V. Harrison sold 1345 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Christopher Mark and Casey Leanne Mooney for $295,000.

Travis Bailey sold 1223 Shadow Mist Lane, The Peninsula to Mark W. Leppert Jr. for $251,000.

Daniel Island

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1213 Water View Lane to George Rutledge Durant and Margaret Fawcett for $365,000.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1209 Water View Lane to Edward F. and Lisa Doyle for $315,000.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1237 Water View Lane to Rodney C. and Juliann Whitwell for $455,000.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1241 Water View Lane to Marcus F. Youngquist for $425,000.

Richard B. Deatsch sold 1454 Wando Landing St., Smythe Park to Brenda and Thomas Baumann for $750,000.

William E. Danielson Jr. sold 373 Ralston Creek St, Ralston Creek to Kimberly R. and Michael G. Roberts for $375,000.

Carmen Schumacher sold 1941 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Mary West and Charles Wilson Hassold for $448,000.

Courtney A. Marino sold 267 Delahow St., Daniel Island Park to David C. and Shery B. Oakes for $865,000.

Kevin Lee Cazabon sold 2534 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Pardis and Mark Deford for $785,000.

Maverick Construction Co. LLC sold 8 Hazelhurst St., Daniel Island Park to Nancy S. and Joseph M. Lane for $1.5 million.

Timothy S. Nash sold 1662 Pierce St., Smythe Park to Brian E. and Lori H. Franko for $795,000.

William C. Ryan sold Unit 1207, 130 River Landing Drive, Daniels Landing to Lisa W. and Charles A. Barrington for $257,500.

Goose Creek

Brad Gibbs sold 166 Red Cypress Drive, Woodland Lakes to Nicholas Josiah and Brittany Noel Schweich for $250,507.

Brandon Lynn Vantassel sold 120 Fox Chase Drive, Crowfield to Samantha A. Bland for $255,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 590 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Robert and Revelina Buschbacher for $329,696.

Corey F. Treas sold 133 Red Cypress Drive, Woodland Lakes to Ryan S. and Vicki Griffey for $260,450.

James I. McBride sold 111 Eston Drive, Hamlets to Raymond W. and Lynette Shelley Kelley for $465,000.

Stephanie R. Brown sold 686 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Lynn M. and Jeffrey L. Hedinger for $425,000.

Hanahan

Garrett S. Little sold 1131 Lands End Drive, Tanner Hall to Tracey Stephen and Mary Kathryn Nelson for $507,000.

Sandra R. Smoak sold 1212 Creek Stone Way, Tanner Plantation to Benjamin Keith Day for $275,000.

Woody D. Williams Jr. sold 58 North Basilica Ave. to Nancey Trevanian Tsai for $671,000.

Huger

David W. Jeffcoat sold 1155 French Quarter Creek Road to Joseph B. and Layla M. Abeyta for $500,000.

Ladson

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1420 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Jaime and Jason Stephenson for $300,419.

Moncks Corner

Brandi M. Brown sold 224 Devonshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Somer and Brian Poleck for $250,500.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 606 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Lagena and Terrance Washington for $270,755.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 519 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Javonna Alexander for $264,495.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 138 Lakelyn Road, Cooper Estates to Lindsay and Brent Egli for $315,975.

Summerville

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 346 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to John W. and Jessalyn L. Bazzle for $416,350.

Cynthia Barzey sold 255 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Chaffin and Michelle Crank for $272,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 430 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Peterson Exalus for $250,000.

Donna L. Spencer sold 229 Victor Court, Sandy Run Acres to William Brindle III for $342,987.

Eric E. Pilacky sold 242 Overcup Loop, Cane Bay to Stephen M. and Rebecca C. Baer for $280,000.

Joseph I Ignazi sold 319 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Jennifer A. and Elijah J. Egnor for $267,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 573 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Kenneth L. and Carol A. Rath for $411,254.

Kathleen Signaigo sold 321 Waterlily Way, Cane Bay to Jane A. and Ryan L. Tucker for $363,150.

Kevin Edward Finley sold 237 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to James and Carol Freschi for $400,000.

Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 391 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Jacqueline M. Cody for $257,675.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 221 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Autry Lamont and Elaine N. Denson for $372,515.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 345 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Dwane Ross for $318,846.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 165 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Matthew and Lauren E. Halter for $255,500.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 325 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Cheryl L. and Cosimo Zappoli for $326,013.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 441 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Melissa A. and Robert F. Rodriquez for $290,565.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 302 Parish Farms Drive, Carnes Crossroads to Deborah L. and Terry E. Parkman for $518,440.

Rhonda E. Rockwell sold 437 Dovetail Circle, Weatherstone to Courtney and John Ryan for $260,000.

Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 195 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to William D. and Janie G. Young for $335,380.

Taylor Savage sold 112 Oyama Road, Cane Bay to Austin and Ashley Higgs for $256,000.

Wando

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 132 Wando Reach Road, Wando Point to Amanda Beth and Russell Alexander McCorkle for $540,500.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 13-17.

Harleyville

Clarence F. Ott Jr. sold 431 West Main St. to Mary and James Blanchard for $290,000.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 9803 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Justin D. and Allison E. Aaron for $278,250.

DR Horton Inc. sold 5015 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Christopher G. Sablan for $260,900.

Stanley Shadrix Jr. sold 293 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Benjamin P. and Jennifer G. Whorrall for $250,000.

North Charleston

Angela Renee Saunders sold 5462 Rising Tide, Taylor Plantation to Bradley J. and Heather L. Rodgers for $319,900.

Chad W. Darvas sold 9824 Black Tupelo Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Joshua David and Crystal Terrin Johnson for $365,000.

Jennifer P. De Leon-Bourque sold 132 Hainsworth Drive, Marsh Hall to James and Tesha Jackson Byrd for $268,900.

Ridgeville

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 3009 Flat Rock Lane, Carolina Bay to Tiffany Jean Norton and Russell Wayne Cornette for $363,270.

William Randall Wormley sold 3029 Gulfstream Lane, Bridlewood Farms to Steven A. Murray Jr. for $300,000.

Summerville

Brett L. Sheets sold 218 Chessington Circle, Briarwood to Noah J. and Giselle S. Koubenec for $262,000.

Bruce D. Lowin sold 119 Stagecoach Lane, Carraige Hill to Brian and Ariana Tifft for $435,000.

Cathryn P. Delillo sold 109 Tallow St., Shepard Place to Thomas and Paulette Kaczperski for $333,000.

Connie G. Hughes sold 310 Picadilly Loop, Oakridge Estate to Franco and Elsa Valentino for $420,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 707 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Donald G. and Stephanie N. Williams for $293,300.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 109 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Rachael A. and Jeremy D. Tipton for $259,990.

Deana F. Edgerton sold 109 Cromwell Court, Newington Plantation to Deanna and Alexander Webber for $275,000.

Frank M. King sold 124 Corral Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Stanley Mark and Alexandria Lee Shadrix for $264,700.

James D. Bowman sold 1507 Pondside Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to J. Michael Lewis and Sandra Lee Collins for $365,000.

Joseph A. Bible sold 105 Summer Ridge Drive to Donald Richard and Suzanne Marlene Huebschen for $272,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 213 Warbler Way, The Ponds to Lauren G. Williamson for $268,500.

Michelle Ortiz sold 4814 Little School Court, Wescott Plantation to Bryan McCullars for $292,000.

NVR Inc. sold 116 Whitetail Road, The Ponds to Oscar D. Chica and Maria A. Suarez-Chica for $349,150.

Sandra Milliken sold 207 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Jessica Rose Bolding for $268,000.

Tags