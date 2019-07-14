Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 14, 2019

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 6-10.
Awendaw
Pitco LLC sold 6209 U.S. Highway 17 to Mark Steele Harris for $400,000.
Charleston
Camden S. Riviere sold Unit 353, 1 Cool Blow St., One Cool Blow to Ryland H. Hubbard Jr. and Kelly M. Hubbard for $377,500.
PHS Holdings LLLP sold Unit M, 108 Smith St., Radcliffe Square to Alexandra Hayden Latham for $645,000.
Alan M. Tanenbaum sold 17 Gadsden St. to Ahmed Elhalawany for $647,500.
Michael Taylor Gates sold 19 Ascot Aly, Harleston Green to Jenna Dolata for $555,000.
3 Homel LLC sold 3 Homel Place, Sires Place to Valerie Alison Fritsch for $357,000.
1906 LLC sold 36 Broad St. to 1705 Meeting Street LLC for $1.6 million.
Sara Kimsey sold 40 Peachtree St. to Jeffrey C. Brauser for $475,000.
Erin Ryan Spangler sold 44 South St. to Barry Francis and Tiffany Ann McManus for $525,000.
John Chakeris sold 46 Morris St. to Claudio J. and Laura P. Schonholz for $975,000.
575 Meeting Street LLC sold 577 Meeting St. to 577 Meeting Street Owner LLC for $4.5 million.
St. Julian S. Matthews sold 6 Sutherland Court to Andrew Williamson Realtor LLC for $275,000.
Reef Properties LLC sold 6 Woodall Court to 5 Woodall Court LLC for $277,500.
John A. Siegling Jr. sold 70 Ashley Ave. to 70 Ashley Avenue LLC for $1.7 million.
South Hampshire Properties LLC sold 834 Rutledge Ave. to Shelby Marie and R. Joseph Varieur for $590,000.
Folly Beach
William L. Frye sold 76 Mariners Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet Club to Donna A. Crosby for $405,000.
William T. Honeycutt sold 273 Little Oaks Island Drive to Todd and Mary Williams for $800,000.
Bruce A. and Brenda M. Emmons sold 81 Sandbar Lane, Turtle Bay Townhomes to Darren S. and Samantha B. Sidney for $580,000.
JMH at Deerfield LLC sold 4984 Serene Lane, Deer Field to Dustin Larry and Ashely Elizabeth Drake for $308,579.
Huger
Cori Smith sold 5407 Halfway Creek Road to Danielle and James Robeson Jr. for $346,000.
Isle of Palms
Lerato LLC sold 228 Forest Trail to JHBS Carolina Park LLC for $1 million.
Scott A. and Janine M. Brawner sold 230 Forest Trail to Vincent and Prudence Cole for $1.3 million.
James Island
Heather I. Edahl sold 1025 Riverland Woods Place, The Retreat at Riverland to Jutta Charlotte Koenigsdorf for $252,000.
Martin J. and Mary L. Weckenman sold 109 Oak Turn Road, Gatehouse at Seaside Plantation to Robert A. and Sylvia D. Joyce for $423,000.
Ronna Bell sold 1246 Julian Clark Road, Clark's Point to John C. Marscher for $265,000.
Thomas G. Broughton IV and Stephanie J. Broughton sold 1273 Pickett St., Secessionville to Rex E. Thomas for $262,500.
Thomas W. Slade sold 1348 Garrison St., Secessionville to Geoffrey Lance Smith and Jennifer J. Grove for $312,000.
Zachariah S. and Samantha L. McGuin sold 1447 Putnam Drive, Stonefield to Eliahu Caduri and Alexa Anne Aboudaram for $313,000.
John David Williamson sold 1515 Devons St., McCalls Corner to Daphne Wilson and Gregory Wertz for $260,000.
Jade Enterprises LLC sold 1594 Kentwood Circle, Lynwood to Casey and Richard Bowers for $315,000.
Prime Property Group LLC sold 1718 Pickett St., Secessionville to Amanda Ann and Michael Christopher Grier for $280,000.
Elena Artesi Dardar sold 1767 Crystal Lake Drive, Wexford Sound to Prudence Smith and Matthew Alexander Blum for $379,000.
Lulah Fort Devine sold 2050 Wappoo Drive, Riverland Terrace to Colin E. and Jennifer M. Alstad for $631,000.
Deborah S. Spehar sold 2086 Welch Ave., Riverland Golfview to Xouchee Moua for $317,850.
Howard Scott Meister sold 30 Wyecreek Ave., Crosscreek to Nathan Betcher and I. Bailey Knight for $300,000.
Glenn R. and Sandra J. Vetter sold 32 Crosscreek Drive, Crosscreek to 102 East Spring LLC for $525,000.
Alastair Votaw sold 657 Wampler Drive, Eastwood to Michael E. and Melissa F. Field for $930,000.
Thomas C. and Megan C. Crumrine sold 713 Lawton Harbor Drive, Lawton Harbor to Dustin Lee Hiatt and Susan Jayne Pratt for $370,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 811 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Stephanie J. Hagan for $350,000.
Johns Island
Falandis and Ronetta Richardson sold 1170 Equinox Court, Summertrees to Larry Carlyle Tucker for $270,000.
Thomas R. Downing and Meagan E. Collins sold 1203 Krawcheck St., Swygert's Landing to Sean Craig for $355,000.
Sarah Lynne Brewer sold 1622 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Brian K. and Tana E. Pike for $263,000.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1699 Jessy Elizabeth Road, Rushland to Jacob Ryan Wagner for $286,900.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1711 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Heather L. Forbes for $299,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1820 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Everett Luke and Anna Elizabeth Wickham for $493,430.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1901 Zonny Moss Drive, Oakfield to Patrick B. and Janet Kelly for $298,540.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 208 Old Hickory Crossing, Grimball Gates to Douglas A. and Kathleen M. Rudy for $856,795.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2114 Colson Lane, Oakfield to April Yakaboski and Casey G. Brandt for $358,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2151 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Michael J. and Lynnda C. Shea for $435,140.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2182 Saint Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages in St. Johns Woods to Tyler A. and Kaitlin Kuhn for $434,490.
Paul J. and Peggy A. Kurzawinski sold 2611 Royal Oak Drive to Clifford E. Sinclair and Kim-Ann Parisi-Sinclair for $725,000.
Paul J. and Kellyn K. Bedard sold 2812 Ortega Drive, Swygert's Landing to Kenneth L. and Megan Monahan Maciejewski for $350,000.
Lisa Anthony sold 3013 Tugalo St., Maybank Village to Arthur J. and Sheila Glaude for $303,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3025 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Gregory R. Mest for $292,965.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3228 Timberline Drive, Tidelands Bank to Sean and Audra Rheaume for $333,320.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3327 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Lemony Twist LLC for $306,047.
Richard Allen Kelly sold 3417 Needwood Forest Drive, Staffordshire to James S. Mobberly IV and Jamie H. Mobberly for $337,000.
Blevins Investment Properties LLC sold 3536 Hunters Oak Lane, Winnsboro Lakes to Adrian D. and Taylor Marie Ion for $276,000.
Furchgott Atlantic LLC sold 3643 Hilton Drive, Westland to Ralph Daniel Fontanez and William J. Budge for $305,000.
Kiawah Island
Kiawah River View Investors LLC sold 103 Bobcat Lane, Riverview to Edward E. Bell Jr. and Barbara F. Bell for $2.1 million.
Sarah R. Stelling sold 174 Governors Drive, Egret Pintail to Christopher Ryan and Kathleen Kratus Small for $950,000.
Gail V. Vandall sold 177 Governors Drive, Egret Pintail to James M. and Jill R. Orosz for $650,000.
Russell L. and Ann K. Crane sold 387 Snowy Egret Lane, Egret Pintail to David M. Stanton Jr. and Charlotte R. Stanton for $1.6 million.
Meggett
Will R. and Renee B. O'Neal sold 4599 Archfield Ave., Archfield Plantation to Roy Lee and Shannon Lee McSwain for $1.2 million.
Emmie S. Lee sold 5010 Storage Road to Vincent C. Haggard Jr. and Polly Haggard for $399,900.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Donald C. and Kathleen D. Ricker sold Unit 4A, 1020 Highway 17, Village Walk Office Park to Pierce Dental Properties LLC for $295,000.
Dan and Margie Curry sold Unit 36, 240 Fair Sailing Road, Egret's Walk to Jacqueline V. Jacovino and Brian R. Dante for $309,500.
Whiteside and Miller sold Unit 3, 890 N. Highway 17, Old Dominion to SMH Holdings LLC for $649,000.
Steven W. Young sold 217 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Nadder R. Nejad for $557,002.
Richard C. and Lydia S. Lipovac sold Unit 33, 1123 Hidden Cove Drive, Snee Farm Lakes to Stan and Erin Schwab for $270,000.
Steven E. Rosenbert sold Unit 31, 724 South Shelmore Blvd., Shelmore Village to Ram Kalus for $490,000.
Kim L. Roseman Westberg sold 1006 Cummings Circle, Cooper Estates to Gregory C. Lannes Jr. and Brittney A. Lannes for $660,000.
Thomas J. and Mary C. Saady sold 1111 Black Rush Circle, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Mary Meara Walkley and Barrett James Kopp for $452,000.
Acacia Group LLC sold 1134 Lee Shore Lane, Harborgate Shores to Kevin J. Notte for $395,000.
Jeffrey A. and Lynne H. Bates sold 1265 Penny Circle, Avian Park to Ronald C. Owens and Darby S. Parker for $450,000.
Rhonda T. Moser sold 1309 Waterfront Drive, Hidden Lakes to Gale Grafe for $559,000.
Robert M. and Emily S. Funcik sold 1338 Horseshoe Bend, Sweetgrass to Daniel Carey Mashack for $390,000.
Eric W. and Melissa M. Nelson sold 1408 Walking Trail Court, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Marc P. and Jenny Ranieri for $825,000
Walter C. and Mary B. Regnery sold 1514 Village Square, North Point to Sharon L. Startup for $490,000
Ben K. and Sara E. Dewolf sold 1532 Sea Palms Crescent, Marais at Seaside Farms to David F. Loderick for $470,000
Heather M. and Charles R. Aydlette Jr. sold 1535 Murphys Island Court, Big Paradise Island to Robert C. and Regina T. Streisel for $797,000.
Jeffrey Ryan Johnson sold 1544 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Sung Wook and Yachen Choi for $705,000.
Alan C. and Rhonda S. Lincoln sold 1589 Longview Road, Candlewood to Joseph Troy and Victoria Rose Walters for $370,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1635 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Ryan B. and Carmen L. Carter for $942,720.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1636 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Kelly H. and Alyce M. Chang for $735,000.
David D. and Mimi A. Bennett sold 1702 William Hapton Way, Summerlin at Park West to Michael J. and Mary Leto Bottass for $450,000.
William R. and Joanna L. Hodges sold 1990 Armory Drive, West Point to Lucas Emmett Bunch for $360,000.
Darryl Fort sold 2061 Ashburton Way, Andover at Park West to Marc and Veronica Andris for $726,000.
Suzanne M. Prueter sold 2208 Hamlin Sound Circle, Oyster Point to Julie A. Phillips for $415,000.
Theresa Ann Chambless sold 2230 Red Fern Lane, Thornewood to Seth and Linda Smith Harris for $410,000.
Steven A. and Jennifer G. Deveau sold 2236 Spring Hope Drive, Magnolia Village to Austin T. O'Donoghue and Caroline O. Rogers for $499,000.
Ryan J. and Kelly S. Stradling sold 2240 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Steven and Jennifer Deveau for $560,000.
William H. and Pamela M. Hall Jr sold 2449 Darts Cove Way, Darts Pointe at Dunes West to Stephanie M. and Logan M. Sickels for $590,000.
Art B. Kaltsounis sold 2496 Draymohr Court, Keswick at Park West to Nicholas Martin Downes and Anita Marie Burns for $310,000.
Cynthia C. and Gary D. McManus sold 2536 Willbrook Lane, Rivertowne to Eric and Rebecca Pohl for $470,000.
Mary Jo Jack sold 2820 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing Brickyard Plantation to Mark S. and Sarah K. Hardee for $521,000.
Irish Properties LLC sold 2841 Parkers Landing Road, Rivertowne Country Club to Addie Z. Culler III and Kelly Culler for $450,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2860 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Francisco L. Lloret for $511,877.
Daniel R. and Anna M. Coombs sold 2956 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to James Keith and Mary Kathryn Sharpe for $642,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3056 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Mary Patricia Bowlin for $397,299.
William F. and Tracey A. Porcher sold 3257 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Joshua Harrison and Caitlin O'Donnell Fort for $348,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3302 John Bartram Place, Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Linda Caroline Lassig Corbisello for $330,000.
Mark Kindy and Lisa Mary Zokas sold 3384 Shagbark Circle to Jeremy Scot and Mackenzie Borner Tumblin for $625,000.
Terrance E. and Sondra R. O'Shaughnessy sold 3412 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Jeremy S. Blackstock for $450,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3560 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Bryan and Kimberly Thomas for $651,697.
Anthony P. and Anne M.E. D'Andrea sold 3590 Backshore Drive, Carolina Park to Gregory Scott and Lori Gail King for $689,900.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3953 Bryson Lane, Carolina Park to Kam Wang Cheng and Lin Lin for $456,881.
Sam M. Sprayberry Jr. and Deborah H. Sprayberry sold 396 Evian Way, Belle Hall Plantation to Kyle and Marisa Hoyt for $910,000.
Spencer H. and Kathy L. Mikkelsen sold 532 Oak Park Drive, Oak Park to Raymond E. and Jean R. Richardson for $410,000.
Carolyn A.W. McLester sold 59 Joggling St., I'On to Thomas Kidder Gore for $1.1 million.
Dilip M. and Margaret S. Purohit sold 719 Kirk Court, Creekside Park to Randell C. Stoney III and Jane Bouch Stoney for $780,000.
Iris Irene Buenting sold 851 Pine Shadow Lane, Wakendaw on the Creek to Andrea Allison for $367,500.
Rebecca Hooper Tuten sold 954 Cliffwood Drive, The Groves to Jeffrey M. Basile for $1.5 million.
North Charleston
John L. and Elizabeth S. Chambers sold 5183 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Heather Kay Totten for $320,000.
PR Properties of Summerville LLC sold Unit A, 9231 Medical Plaza Drive to Trident Medical Center LLC for $1.2 million.
Adam and Jay Vane sold 3606 Cheatham St. to Park and Go Re LLC for $1.8 million.
Ahyo Holdings LLC sold 4448 Oakwood Ave. to Camden Riviere for $395,000.
Ravenel
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc. sold 3995 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Eric J. and Hong Hedemann for $436,900.
Marshall and Deidre Moss-Pinkney sold 6000 Millers Estates Drive to Charlie Lee Murray Jr. for $420,000.
Seabrook Island
Phillip G. and Dale N. McClary sold 1227 Creek Watch Trace, Creek Watch Villas to Charles J. and Doloris M. Musson for $370,000.
Leo E. Marien Jr. and Nicole A. Marien sold 1404 Dune Loft Villas to Nancy G. and Michael J. Chomel for $330,000.
Victor J. Mills sold 2254 Rolling Dune Road to Franklin H. and Jan M. Yoho for $925,000.
Susanne T. Holloman sold 2445 Cat Tail Pond to Richard T. and Sandra J. Allen for $700,000.
Blair A. Lacour sold 2649 Seabrook Island Road to Charles T. and Kersti M. Reihl for $875,000.
Nancy J. Heiss sold 2927 Deer Point Drive to Leo Ernest Marien Jr. and Nicole Ann Marien for $725,000.
Clifford E. and Karen L. Montgomery sold 3210 Privateer Creek Road to Bryan P. and Beth A. Wright for $1.2 million.
Thomas B. Yancey and Lindsay Smith-Yancey sold 801 Treeloft Trace, Treeloft Villas to Barbara Erlandson for $342,500.
Thomas J. and Theresa A. McLaughlin sold 938 Sealoft Drive, Sealoft Villas to David M. and Kimberly A. Woodman for $346,500.
Sullivan’s Island
Dunmanifestin LLC sold 2429 Atlantic Ave. to Middle Island Properties LLC for $2.5 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
John and Margaret Pelella sold Unit 505, 498 Albemarle Road, The Albemarle to Brandon M. Strauss for $414,000.
Jason and Julia P. Sandoval sold 1 Live Oak Ave., Ashley Forest to Lexicon Government Services LLC for $487,500.
Win Win Fast Property Solutions LLC sold 1129 Brody Ave. to Andrew R. Morgan for $258,000.
9 Addison St LLC sold 1328 South Sherwood Drive, West Oak Forest to Elliott Skiles and Ciara Akiles for $315,000.
Alana Threadgill Armstrong sold 1332 South Sherwood Drive, West Oak Forest to Michael Wayne and Sarah Williams for $262,500.
Brian N. and Donald A. Jennings sold 1417 Nautical Chart Drive, Jasmine Row at Bolton's Landing to William F. and Patricia D. Frye for $260,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1632 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Warren D. and Elaine C. Koegel for $330,156.
Victoria and Michael Tidmore sold 1651 Pleasant Hill Drive, Cypress of Carolina Bay to Jameel Brown and Jason Fidler for $405,000.
Amber Jayne Foster sold 1760 Dogwood Road to Michelle Lynn Haas for $255,000.
C Squared Enterprises LLC sold 1822 Wallace Lane to Richard Allen Kelly for $284,900.
Christie R. and Stephen W. Holderness sold 1889 Ashley Hall Road, West Ashley Plantation to Edward R. Frenz Jr. and Allie Frenz for $273,000.
Dianne Grundey Martin sold 2321 Chairmaker Court, Ashleytowne Landing to Michael F.K. Melton and Brannen M. Daugherty for $290,000.
Julia M. Royall sold 2354 River Park Court, Park Place to Amy Beth Steigerwalt and James David Haviland for $263,000.
Charles W. Hoey and Leslie Ann Demark sold 239 Harlech Way, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to James Archie Smith III for $314,000.
Avery H. and Gloria V. Nelson sold 2599 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Jody D. Barnes for $440,000.
Centex Homes sold 2814 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Jacqueline Ann Flemons Richardson and William Henry Richardson III for $471,690.
Maijohn LLC sold 2960 Ashley River Road, Waring Hall to La'shaun Smalls for $250,000.
Mary Carla London sold 3019 Lazarette Lane, Bolton's Landing to Catina T. Hayes and Lewis J. Hayes Jr. for $255,000.
David Keith Ledford sold 376 Betsy Road, Harrison Acres to Martha B. and Margaret C. Harken for $279,000.
Adam J. and Tiffany Weber sold 4 Brennon St., Westwood to Adam Langley and Miriam Coombes for $425,000.
John V. McAuliffe III sold 41 Moore Drive, Westwood to Dale M. and Robert S. Davis for $390,000.
Douglas A. and Michele L. Hammer sold 578 Ivy Circle, Mt. Royall at Bees Landing to Robert S. Grasso Jr. and Margaret Ann Grasso for $305,000.
Travis G. Rich sold 862 Rue Drive, Grande Oaks Townhomes to Christopher J. Cebula for $300,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1033 Oak Bluff Ave. to Katie M. and Trey A. Goode for $359,512.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 408 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Sonia M. Myers for $448,295.
Robert M. Osterloh sold 1107 River Bay Lane, The Peninsula to Samuel Woodall and Bailey Brown for $261,750.
Cordesville
Lisa Helen Walker sold 1357 Alligator Road to Mohamed A. Fouad for $323,000.
Daniel Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 206 Foundry St., Nobels Point to Julia Inez Hernandez-Stille and Jere Scott Stille for $1.4 million.
Charles Fred Sutterlin sold 6027 Grand Council St., Center Park to Jim and Maryellen M. Bonheimer for $658,000.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1674 Pierce St. to Kevin Vincent and Krista Lynn Mingo for $325,000.
Elizabeth M. Letourneau sold Unit B307, 200 River Landing Drive to Therese M. Franko-Holstein for $459,900.
Mary K. Uhler sold 158 Brady St., Etiwan Park to Richard and Elizabeth Brazeau for $517,500.
Mary Richelle Dulin sold 2226 Daniel Island Drive, Barfield Park to Arleen Warhola for $615,000.
Nima M. Moghadam sold 2326 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island Townhouses to Todd A. Miller for $336,000.
Peter A. Solomon sold 1016 Barfield St., Center Park to Heather and Kevin J. Atchison for $715,000.
Ralph T. Bohrer sold 314 Hidden Bottom Lane, Daniel Island Park to Michael Lawrence and Cathy Kirk for $1.3 million.
Ronald Lurie Thompson sold 34 Grove Lane, Grove Park to George G. and Christine E. Renton for $1.1 million.
Goose Creek
Brookfield Relocation Inc sold 110 North Pembroke Drive, Crowfield to Joshua L. and Courtney M. Clay for $285,000.
Doris E. Blake sold 156 Marinella Drive, Montague Plantation to Duncan and Sharon Wilson for $254,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 158 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Jasmine Gist for $276,350.
Jackson H. Moore Jr. sold 107 Belleplaine Drive, Crowfield to Brandon and Cassaundra Plumley for $255,000.
Norma Rivera Tellez sold 105 Marion Ave., Oaks Estates to Ann M. and Gregory S. Young for $284,000.
Steven A. Thomas sold 101 North Pembroke Drive, Crowfield to Brian Rahall and Tammara Leigh B. Kerr for $255,000.
Hanahan
Broderick Ashley Neel-Feller sold 1487 Coopers Hawk Drive, Tanner Plantation to Keith and Delta D. Casteel for $285,000.
Eric C. Becker sold 1001 Steelechase Lane, Carlton Place to Robert G. and Courtney P. Weir for $265,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 7001 Carolina Rose Road, Tanner Plantation to Michael Pearson for $474,035.
Michael T. Scheuble sold 2 Napoli Lane to Stephen Bryan and Susan Miranda Ayer for $371,000.
Willie Johnson sold 6306 Murray Drive, Highland Park to Damon Vaughn and Kelsey Melton Manley for $265,000.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 259 Camber Road to Elizabeth and Billy J. McCraw for $428,390.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1403 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Jeremy Tiller and Stephanie Matour for $259,617.
Richard A. Wiersma sold 3012 Crusades St., Hunters Bend to Courtney Workman for $253,000.
Moncks Corner
Charles L. Jarrett Jr. sold 581 McCrystal Circle, Crystal Shores to Ramona P. and Claude O. Patrick for $260,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 607 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Jesse Robert and Amy L. Scott for $294,609.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 551 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Leonard Vandross for $322,407.
DR Horton Inc. sold 801 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Celia J. and Bryan C. De Monte for $262,900.
Henry V. Dupree sold 105 Gippy Dike Road, Gippy Plantation to Corey Mize for $314,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 205 Whirlaway Drive, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Crystal M. Driggers for $322,215.
Joann Samuelsen Hagenbuch sold 1502 Snipe Road to Jonathan D. and Valerie F. Kohr for $460,000.
Justin R. Haman sold 447 Glenmore Drive, Foxbank to Gertrude L. Friend for $252,000.
Rhonda L. Craig sold 1803 Redhead Road to Michael Wayne and Jamie Diana Harris for $290,000.
North Charleston
Pamela S. Hicks sold 1309 Basketweaver Way, Tanner Plantation to Humberto Melik Orihuela Gallegos and Jenny Fabiola Quiroz Salcido for $259,000.
Summerville
Carlos M. Iguina sold 341 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Brittany Crews and Christopher Lindsay for $300,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 332 Watergrass St., Nexton to Miriam P. and Richard A. Graham for $309,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 306 Long Pier St., West Lake to Nathaniel and Nicole Stevens for $508,466.
DR Horton Inc. sold 207 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Tracey C. Brown for $265,000.
Dwayne M. Jones sold 362 Iveson Road, Cane Bay to Michael Dormady for $263,900.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 624 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Kerri L. Barrett for $361,457.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 609 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Nancy L. and Thomas C. Pieper for $361,718.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 572 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Jane A. Sebastian and Frank Papperello for $382,367.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 610 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Peter Kelley and Kerry McGettigan Sargent for $384,595.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 396 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to David M. Chamberlin for $333,575.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 320 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Kevin D. Secrest and Nicole F. Weaver for $270,215.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 241 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Max David and Erin Kathleen Moya for $341,345.
Michael W. Beckman sold 207 Palmetto Walk Drive, Cane Bay to William Clayton and Angela M Cunningham for $268,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 201 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Mitchell W. and Jessica Kern for $284,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 455 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Patrick R. Dolly and Meghan A. Bresnan for $279,590.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 642 Van Buren Drive, Carnes Crossroads to Earl T. and Teresa L. Guyton for $418,890.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 158 Hedera Court, Nexton to Paul J. Kinney and Andrea C. Temple for $351,465.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 111 Bloomfield St., Carnes Crossroads to Diane M. and James A. Falabella for $364,964.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 337 Parish Farms Drive, Carnes Crossroads to George M. and Cynthia Y. Shelor for $485,575.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 115 Parish Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Park to William C. and Virginia K. Cunningham for $299,900.
Sarah Anne Lineberry sold 110 Arabian Drive, Cloverleaf Estates to Kurt Kusler and Darrell Roy Kusler for $299,900.
Sean M. Ruehe sold 103 Carnegie Court, Cane Bay to Amy and Greg Trussel for $272,860.
Shaun M. Redmond sold 339 Peters Creek Drive, Tidal Creek to Bernancio F. Lopez and Maria G. Aquino for $250,000.
Travis M. Lewis sold 162 Brookhaven Road, Cane Bay to Mark A. and Jennifer Lynne Crawford for $250,000.
True Homes LLC sold 367 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Vinicius Pedreira and Renata O. Macedo for $293,000.
Dorchester County
Dorchester
John Sloane sold 1640 Sandridge Road to Aimee L. and Brian A. Wood for $279,900.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 4971 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Michael J. Desz for $268,929.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9805 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Corey and Lucille Seabrook for $264,515.
Fay Hanton sold 231 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Carlvell C. and Lisa A. Ladson for $280,000.
Fuad Salam sold 218 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Christy L. and Christopher A. Carden for $287,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5225 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Samuel L. and Barbara A. Marsh for $312,020.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5156 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Richard Tyler Podlas and Caroline Blake Sanborn Podlas for $314,510.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5154 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Dong Ouk Kim for $323,400.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5219 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Cortney Sylena Scipio for $325,535.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9967 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Todd Mason and Brianne Valarie O'Bryant for $302,133.
North Charleston
Brett E. Arnold sold 8505 Long Meadow Drive, Whitehall to Michelle E. and Alvin B. Watson for $295,000.
Charles R. Banules sold 5401 Barnsley Drive, Whitehall to Robert E. Simmons II for $297,000.
James Venning sold 8547 Kennestone Lane, Whitehall to Deborrah and James Justice for $280,000.
Joseph Marion Phillips sold 4213 Wildwood Landing, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Joseph Roy Elmore III for $377,000.
Roy L. McSwain sold 5592 Gallatin Lane, Whitehall to Anthony and Eunice G. Brantley for $285,000.
Summerville
Anne G. Shuler sold 111 Kenilworth Road, Newington Plantation to Martin E. Burnett for $325,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 233 Angelica Ave., White Gables to James R. and Cindy L. Hall for $320,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 512 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Thomas D. and Ellen S. Russo for $375,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 507 Ladybug Lane, Summers Corner to John Denis and Meredith Mulcair for $367,990.
Daniel B. Nordeen sold 8029 McKayla Road, Myers Mill to James T. and Kristen A. Harrison for $294,500.
Donna L. Record sold 192 Telfair Court, Gahagan to Mary Ellen Foster for $287,100.
Erik Voegtlin sold 227 Bramblewood Drive, Quail Arbor to Karyn Kunzig for $252,500.
Fannie Mae sold 108 Anhinga Court, Arbor Walk to Andrea and Alton Williams for $280,000.
George J. Saffa sold 327 Eagle Ridge Road, Bridges of Summerville to Shari R. Baxter and Dustin Carnahan for $252,000.
James Dale Bragg Jr. sold 102 Sebring Drive to Richard E. and Holly B. Hussey for $515,000.
Judith M. Kinard sold 332 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Shane Daniel and Mary Louise Ward for $330,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2006 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Lynn R. Brendel for $335,320.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 129 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Jane L. Byrne for $357,910.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 138 Citrea Drive, The Ponds to John P. Bisset and Diane L. Switzer for $395,300.
Larry B. Dangerfield sold 402 West Doty Ave. to Michael Spencer for $317,000.
Matthew D. Easley sold 491 Barfield Drive, Walnut Farms to Katrina Jamison for $598,000.
Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 124 Swan Drive, Teal on the Ashley to Andrew and Stephanie Nyser for $265,000.
Patricia White Hartley sold 317 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Joseph A. Wightman and Amanda Dawn Vinson for $255,000.
Richard G. Waring IV sold 460 Waring St. to Darrel and Traci Knies for $470,000.
Ronald M. Griffith sold 1004 Waterside Landing Way to Matthew Thompson Stoltz and Loriann Bellia for $260,000.
Russell L. Milford sold 2013 Shoal Creek Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Eliot J. and Christiana L. Grubb for $250,000.
Steven B. Cox sold 167 Back Tee Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Nicholas Leigh and Jamie Sullivan for $365,000.
William C. Cunningham sold 217 Hydrangea St., White Gables to Albert Lawrence and Karen Pisano for $261,500.
William T. Bedenbaugh sold 107 Northpark Ave., Summer Ridge to Eugene R. and Brenda D. Sizelove for $259,900.