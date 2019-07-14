Real estate transactions
Buy Now

Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 14, 2019

 File/Warren L. Wise/Staff

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 6-10.

Awendaw

Pitco LLC sold 6209 U.S. Highway 17 to Mark Steele Harris for $400,000.

Charleston

Camden S. Riviere sold Unit 353, 1 Cool Blow St., One Cool Blow to Ryland H. Hubbard Jr. and Kelly M. Hubbard for $377,500.

PHS Holdings LLLP sold Unit M, 108 Smith St., Radcliffe Square to Alexandra Hayden Latham for $645,000.

Alan M. Tanenbaum sold 17 Gadsden St. to Ahmed Elhalawany for $647,500.

Michael Taylor Gates sold 19 Ascot Aly, Harleston Green to Jenna Dolata for $555,000.

3 Homel LLC sold 3 Homel Place, Sires Place to Valerie Alison Fritsch for $357,000.

1906 LLC sold 36 Broad St. to 1705 Meeting Street LLC for $1.6 million.

Sara Kimsey sold 40 Peachtree St. to Jeffrey C. Brauser for $475,000.

Erin Ryan Spangler sold 44 South St. to Barry Francis and Tiffany Ann McManus for $525,000.

John Chakeris sold 46 Morris St. to Claudio J. and Laura P. Schonholz for $975,000.

575 Meeting Street LLC sold 577 Meeting St. to 577 Meeting Street Owner LLC for $4.5 million.

St. Julian S. Matthews sold 6 Sutherland Court to Andrew Williamson Realtor LLC for $275,000.

Reef Properties LLC sold 6 Woodall Court to 5 Woodall Court LLC for $277,500.

John A. Siegling Jr. sold 70 Ashley Ave. to 70 Ashley Avenue LLC for $1.7 million.

South Hampshire Properties LLC sold 834 Rutledge Ave. to Shelby Marie and R. Joseph Varieur for $590,000.

Folly Beach

William L. Frye sold 76 Mariners Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet Club to Donna A. Crosby for $405,000.

William T. Honeycutt sold 273 Little Oaks Island Drive to Todd and Mary Williams for $800,000.

Bruce A. and Brenda M. Emmons sold 81 Sandbar Lane, Turtle Bay Townhomes to Darren S. and Samantha B. Sidney for $580,000.

JMH at Deerfield LLC sold 4984 Serene Lane, Deer Field to Dustin Larry and Ashely Elizabeth Drake for $308,579.

Huger

Cori Smith sold 5407 Halfway Creek Road to Danielle and James Robeson Jr. for $346,000.

Isle of Palms

Lerato LLC sold 228 Forest Trail to JHBS Carolina Park LLC for $1 million.

Scott A. and Janine M. Brawner sold 230 Forest Trail to Vincent and Prudence Cole for $1.3 million.

James Island

Heather I. Edahl sold 1025 Riverland Woods Place, The Retreat at Riverland to Jutta Charlotte Koenigsdorf for $252,000.

Martin J. and Mary L. Weckenman sold 109 Oak Turn Road, Gatehouse at Seaside Plantation to Robert A. and Sylvia D. Joyce for $423,000.

Ronna Bell sold 1246 Julian Clark Road, Clark's Point to John C. Marscher for $265,000.

Thomas G. Broughton IV and Stephanie J. Broughton sold 1273 Pickett St., Secessionville to Rex E. Thomas for $262,500.

Thomas W. Slade sold 1348 Garrison St., Secessionville to Geoffrey Lance Smith and Jennifer J. Grove for $312,000.

Zachariah S. and Samantha L. McGuin sold 1447 Putnam Drive, Stonefield to Eliahu Caduri and Alexa Anne Aboudaram for $313,000.

John David Williamson sold 1515 Devons St., McCalls Corner to Daphne Wilson and Gregory Wertz for $260,000.

Jade Enterprises LLC sold 1594 Kentwood Circle, Lynwood to Casey and Richard Bowers for $315,000.

Prime Property Group LLC sold 1718 Pickett St., Secessionville to Amanda Ann and Michael Christopher Grier for $280,000.

Elena Artesi Dardar sold 1767 Crystal Lake Drive, Wexford Sound to Prudence Smith and Matthew Alexander Blum for $379,000.

Lulah Fort Devine sold 2050 Wappoo Drive, Riverland Terrace to Colin E. and Jennifer M. Alstad for $631,000.

Deborah S. Spehar sold 2086 Welch Ave., Riverland Golfview to Xouchee Moua for $317,850.

Howard Scott Meister sold 30 Wyecreek Ave., Crosscreek to Nathan Betcher and I. Bailey Knight for $300,000.

Glenn R. and Sandra J. Vetter sold 32 Crosscreek Drive, Crosscreek to 102 East Spring LLC for $525,000.

Alastair Votaw sold 657 Wampler Drive, Eastwood to Michael E. and Melissa F. Field for $930,000.

Thomas C. and Megan C. Crumrine sold 713 Lawton Harbor Drive, Lawton Harbor to Dustin Lee Hiatt and Susan Jayne Pratt for $370,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 811 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Stephanie J. Hagan for $350,000.

Johns Island

Falandis and Ronetta Richardson sold 1170 Equinox Court, Summertrees to Larry Carlyle Tucker for $270,000.

Thomas R. Downing and Meagan E. Collins sold 1203 Krawcheck St., Swygert's Landing to Sean Craig for $355,000.

Sarah Lynne Brewer sold 1622 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Brian K. and Tana E. Pike for $263,000.

Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1699 Jessy Elizabeth Road, Rushland to Jacob Ryan Wagner for $286,900.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1711 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Heather L. Forbes for $299,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1820 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Everett Luke and Anna Elizabeth Wickham for $493,430.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1901 Zonny Moss Drive, Oakfield to Patrick B. and Janet Kelly for $298,540.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 208 Old Hickory Crossing, Grimball Gates to Douglas A. and Kathleen M. Rudy for $856,795.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2114 Colson Lane, Oakfield to April Yakaboski and Casey G. Brandt for $358,115.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2151 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Michael J. and Lynnda C. Shea for $435,140.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2182 Saint Johns Woods Parkway, The Villages in St. Johns Woods to Tyler A. and Kaitlin Kuhn for $434,490.

Paul J. and Peggy A. Kurzawinski sold 2611 Royal Oak Drive to Clifford E. Sinclair and Kim-Ann Parisi-Sinclair for $725,000.

Paul J. and Kellyn K. Bedard sold 2812 Ortega Drive, Swygert's Landing to Kenneth L. and Megan Monahan Maciejewski for $350,000.

Lisa Anthony sold 3013 Tugalo St., Maybank Village to Arthur J. and Sheila Glaude for $303,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3025 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Gregory R. Mest for $292,965.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 3228 Timberline Drive, Tidelands Bank to Sean and Audra Rheaume for $333,320.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3327 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Lemony Twist LLC for $306,047.

Richard Allen Kelly sold 3417 Needwood Forest Drive, Staffordshire to James S. Mobberly IV and Jamie H. Mobberly for $337,000.

Blevins Investment Properties LLC sold 3536 Hunters Oak Lane, Winnsboro Lakes to Adrian D. and Taylor Marie Ion for $276,000.

Furchgott Atlantic LLC sold 3643 Hilton Drive, Westland to Ralph Daniel Fontanez and William J. Budge for $305,000.

Kiawah Island

Kiawah River View Investors LLC sold 103 Bobcat Lane, Riverview to Edward E. Bell Jr. and Barbara F. Bell for $2.1 million.

Sarah R. Stelling sold 174 Governors Drive, Egret Pintail to Christopher Ryan and Kathleen Kratus Small for $950,000.

Gail V. Vandall sold 177 Governors Drive, Egret Pintail to James M. and Jill R. Orosz for $650,000.

Russell L. and Ann K. Crane sold 387 Snowy Egret Lane, Egret Pintail to David M. Stanton Jr. and Charlotte R. Stanton for $1.6 million.

Meggett

Will R. and Renee B. O'Neal sold 4599 Archfield Ave., Archfield Plantation to Roy Lee and Shannon Lee McSwain for $1.2 million.

Emmie S. Lee sold 5010 Storage Road to Vincent C. Haggard Jr. and Polly Haggard for $399,900.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Donald C. and Kathleen D. Ricker sold Unit 4A, 1020 Highway 17, Village Walk Office Park to Pierce Dental Properties LLC for $295,000.

Dan and Margie Curry sold Unit 36, 240 Fair Sailing Road, Egret's Walk to Jacqueline V. Jacovino and Brian R. Dante for $309,500.

Whiteside and Miller sold Unit 3, 890 N. Highway 17, Old Dominion to SMH Holdings LLC for $649,000.

Steven W. Young sold 217 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Nadder R. Nejad for $557,002.

Richard C. and Lydia S. Lipovac sold Unit 33, 1123 Hidden Cove Drive, Snee Farm Lakes to Stan and Erin Schwab for $270,000.

Steven E. Rosenbert sold Unit 31, 724 South Shelmore Blvd., Shelmore Village to Ram Kalus for $490,000.

Kim L. Roseman Westberg sold 1006 Cummings Circle, Cooper Estates to Gregory C. Lannes Jr. and Brittney A. Lannes for $660,000.

Thomas J. and Mary C. Saady sold 1111 Black Rush Circle, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Mary Meara Walkley and Barrett James Kopp for $452,000.

Acacia Group LLC sold 1134 Lee Shore Lane, Harborgate Shores to Kevin J. Notte for $395,000.

Jeffrey A. and Lynne H. Bates sold 1265 Penny Circle, Avian Park to Ronald C. Owens and Darby S. Parker for $450,000.

Rhonda T. Moser sold 1309 Waterfront Drive, Hidden Lakes to Gale Grafe for $559,000.

Robert M. and Emily S. Funcik sold 1338 Horseshoe Bend, Sweetgrass to Daniel Carey Mashack for $390,000.

Eric W. and Melissa M. Nelson sold 1408 Walking Trail Court, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Marc P. and Jenny Ranieri for $825,000

Walter C. and Mary B. Regnery sold 1514 Village Square, North Point to Sharon L. Startup for $490,000

Ben K. and Sara E. Dewolf sold 1532 Sea Palms Crescent, Marais at Seaside Farms to David F. Loderick for $470,000

Heather M. and Charles R. Aydlette Jr. sold 1535 Murphys Island Court, Big Paradise Island to Robert C. and Regina T. Streisel for $797,000.

Jeffrey Ryan Johnson sold 1544 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Sung Wook and Yachen Choi for $705,000.

Alan C. and Rhonda S. Lincoln sold 1589 Longview Road, Candlewood to Joseph Troy and Victoria Rose Walters for $370,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1635 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Ryan B. and Carmen L. Carter for $942,720.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1636 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Kelly H. and Alyce M. Chang for $735,000.

David D. and Mimi A. Bennett sold 1702 William Hapton Way, Summerlin at Park West to Michael J. and Mary Leto Bottass for $450,000.

William R. and Joanna L. Hodges sold 1990 Armory Drive, West Point to Lucas Emmett Bunch for $360,000.

Darryl Fort sold 2061 Ashburton Way, Andover at Park West to Marc and Veronica Andris for $726,000.

Suzanne M. Prueter sold 2208 Hamlin Sound Circle, Oyster Point to Julie A. Phillips for $415,000.

Theresa Ann Chambless sold 2230 Red Fern Lane, Thornewood to Seth and Linda Smith Harris for $410,000.

Steven A. and Jennifer G. Deveau sold 2236 Spring Hope Drive, Magnolia Village to Austin T. O'Donoghue and Caroline O. Rogers for $499,000.

Ryan J. and Kelly S. Stradling sold 2240 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Steven and Jennifer Deveau for $560,000.

William H. and Pamela M. Hall Jr sold 2449 Darts Cove Way, Darts Pointe at Dunes West to Stephanie M. and Logan M. Sickels for $590,000.

Art B. Kaltsounis sold 2496 Draymohr Court, Keswick at Park West to Nicholas Martin Downes and Anita Marie Burns for $310,000.

Cynthia C. and Gary D. McManus sold 2536 Willbrook Lane, Rivertowne to Eric and Rebecca Pohl for $470,000.

Mary Jo Jack sold 2820 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing Brickyard Plantation to Mark S. and Sarah K. Hardee for $521,000.

Irish Properties LLC sold 2841 Parkers Landing Road, Rivertowne Country Club to Addie Z. Culler III and Kelly Culler for $450,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2860 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Francisco L. Lloret for $511,877.

Daniel R. and Anna M. Coombs sold 2956 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to James Keith and Mary Kathryn Sharpe for $642,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3056 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Mary Patricia Bowlin for $397,299.

William F. and Tracey A. Porcher sold 3257 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Joshua Harrison and Caitlin O'Donnell Fort for $348,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 3302 John Bartram Place, Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Linda Caroline Lassig Corbisello for $330,000.

Mark Kindy and Lisa Mary Zokas sold 3384 Shagbark Circle to Jeremy Scot and Mackenzie Borner Tumblin for $625,000.

Terrance E. and Sondra R. O'Shaughnessy sold 3412 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Jeremy S. Blackstock for $450,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 3560 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Bryan and Kimberly Thomas for $651,697.

Anthony P. and Anne M.E. D'Andrea sold 3590 Backshore Drive, Carolina Park to Gregory Scott and Lori Gail King for $689,900.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3953 Bryson Lane, Carolina Park to Kam Wang Cheng and Lin Lin for $456,881.

Sam M. Sprayberry Jr. and Deborah H. Sprayberry sold 396 Evian Way, Belle Hall Plantation to Kyle and Marisa Hoyt for $910,000.

Spencer H. and Kathy L. Mikkelsen sold 532 Oak Park Drive, Oak Park to Raymond E. and Jean R. Richardson for $410,000.

Carolyn A.W. McLester sold 59 Joggling St., I'On to Thomas Kidder Gore for $1.1 million.

Dilip M. and Margaret S. Purohit sold 719 Kirk Court, Creekside Park to Randell C. Stoney III and Jane Bouch Stoney for $780,000.

Iris Irene Buenting sold 851 Pine Shadow Lane, Wakendaw on the Creek to Andrea Allison for $367,500.

Rebecca Hooper Tuten sold 954 Cliffwood Drive, The Groves to Jeffrey M. Basile for $1.5 million.

North Charleston

John L. and Elizabeth S. Chambers sold 5183 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Heather Kay Totten for $320,000.

PR Properties of Summerville LLC sold Unit A, 9231 Medical Plaza Drive to Trident Medical Center LLC for $1.2 million.

Adam and Jay Vane sold 3606 Cheatham St. to Park and Go Re LLC for $1.8 million.

Ahyo Holdings LLC sold 4448 Oakwood Ave. to Camden Riviere for $395,000.

Ravenel

Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc. sold 3995 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Eric J. and Hong Hedemann for $436,900.

Marshall and Deidre Moss-Pinkney sold 6000 Millers Estates Drive to Charlie Lee Murray Jr. for $420,000.

Seabrook Island

Phillip G. and Dale N. McClary sold 1227 Creek Watch Trace, Creek Watch Villas to Charles J. and Doloris M. Musson for $370,000.

Leo E. Marien Jr. and Nicole A. Marien sold 1404 Dune Loft Villas to Nancy G. and Michael J. Chomel for $330,000.

Victor J. Mills sold 2254 Rolling Dune Road to Franklin H. and Jan M. Yoho for $925,000.

Susanne T. Holloman sold 2445 Cat Tail Pond to Richard T. and Sandra J. Allen for $700,000.

Blair A. Lacour sold 2649 Seabrook Island Road to Charles T. and Kersti M. Reihl for $875,000.

Nancy J. Heiss sold 2927 Deer Point Drive to Leo Ernest Marien Jr. and Nicole Ann Marien for $725,000.

Clifford E. and Karen L. Montgomery sold 3210 Privateer Creek Road to Bryan P. and Beth A. Wright for $1.2 million.

Thomas B. Yancey and Lindsay Smith-Yancey sold 801 Treeloft Trace, Treeloft Villas to Barbara Erlandson for $342,500.

Thomas J. and Theresa A. McLaughlin sold 938 Sealoft Drive, Sealoft Villas to David M. and Kimberly A. Woodman for $346,500.

Sullivan’s Island

Dunmanifestin LLC sold 2429 Atlantic Ave. to Middle Island Properties LLC for $2.5 million.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

John and Margaret Pelella sold Unit 505, 498 Albemarle Road, The Albemarle to Brandon M. Strauss for $414,000.

Jason and Julia P. Sandoval sold 1 Live Oak Ave., Ashley Forest to Lexicon Government Services LLC for $487,500.

Win Win Fast Property Solutions LLC sold 1129 Brody Ave. to Andrew R. Morgan for $258,000.

9 Addison St LLC sold 1328 South Sherwood Drive, West Oak Forest to Elliott Skiles and Ciara Akiles for $315,000.

Alana Threadgill Armstrong sold 1332 South Sherwood Drive, West Oak Forest to Michael Wayne and Sarah Williams for $262,500.

Brian N. and Donald A. Jennings sold 1417 Nautical Chart Drive, Jasmine Row at Bolton's Landing to William F. and Patricia D. Frye for $260,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1632 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Warren D. and Elaine C. Koegel for $330,156.

Victoria and Michael Tidmore sold 1651 Pleasant Hill Drive, Cypress of Carolina Bay to Jameel Brown and Jason Fidler for $405,000.

Amber Jayne Foster sold 1760 Dogwood Road to Michelle Lynn Haas for $255,000.

C Squared Enterprises LLC sold 1822 Wallace Lane to Richard Allen Kelly for $284,900.

Christie R. and Stephen W. Holderness sold 1889 Ashley Hall Road, West Ashley Plantation to Edward R. Frenz Jr. and Allie Frenz for $273,000.

Dianne Grundey Martin sold 2321 Chairmaker Court, Ashleytowne Landing to Michael F.K. Melton and Brannen M. Daugherty for $290,000.

Julia M. Royall sold 2354 River Park Court, Park Place to Amy Beth Steigerwalt and James David Haviland for $263,000.

Charles W. Hoey and Leslie Ann Demark sold 239 Harlech Way, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to James Archie Smith III for $314,000.

Avery H. and Gloria V. Nelson sold 2599 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Jody D. Barnes for $440,000.

Centex Homes sold 2814 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Jacqueline Ann Flemons Richardson and William Henry Richardson III for $471,690.

Maijohn LLC sold 2960 Ashley River Road, Waring Hall to La'shaun Smalls for $250,000.

Mary Carla London sold 3019 Lazarette Lane, Bolton's Landing to Catina T. Hayes and Lewis J. Hayes Jr. for $255,000.

David Keith Ledford sold 376 Betsy Road, Harrison Acres to Martha B. and Margaret C. Harken for $279,000.

Adam J. and Tiffany Weber sold 4 Brennon St., Westwood to Adam Langley and Miriam Coombes for $425,000.

John V. McAuliffe III sold 41 Moore Drive, Westwood to Dale M. and Robert S. Davis for $390,000.

Douglas A. and Michele L. Hammer sold 578 Ivy Circle, Mt. Royall at Bees Landing to Robert S. Grasso Jr. and Margaret Ann Grasso for $305,000.

Travis G. Rich sold 862 Rue Drive, Grande Oaks Townhomes to Christopher J. Cebula for $300,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 6-10.

Charleston

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1033 Oak Bluff Ave. to Katie M. and Trey A. Goode for $359,512.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 408 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Sonia M. Myers for $448,295.

Robert M. Osterloh sold 1107 River Bay Lane, The Peninsula to Samuel Woodall and Bailey Brown for $261,750.

Cordesville

Lisa Helen Walker sold 1357 Alligator Road to Mohamed A. Fouad for $323,000.

Daniel Island

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 206 Foundry St., Nobels Point to Julia Inez Hernandez-Stille and Jere Scott Stille for $1.4 million.

Charles Fred Sutterlin sold 6027 Grand Council St., Center Park to Jim and Maryellen M. Bonheimer for $658,000.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1674 Pierce St. to Kevin Vincent and Krista Lynn Mingo for $325,000.

Elizabeth M. Letourneau sold Unit B307, 200 River Landing Drive to Therese M. Franko-Holstein for $459,900.

Mary K. Uhler sold 158 Brady St., Etiwan Park to Richard and Elizabeth Brazeau for $517,500.

Mary Richelle Dulin sold 2226 Daniel Island Drive, Barfield Park to Arleen Warhola for $615,000.

Nima M. Moghadam sold 2326 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island Townhouses to Todd A. Miller for $336,000.

Peter A. Solomon sold 1016 Barfield St., Center Park to Heather and Kevin J. Atchison for $715,000.

Ralph T. Bohrer sold 314 Hidden Bottom Lane, Daniel Island Park to Michael Lawrence and Cathy Kirk for $1.3 million.

Ronald Lurie Thompson sold 34 Grove Lane, Grove Park to George G. and Christine E. Renton for $1.1 million.

Goose Creek

Brookfield Relocation Inc sold 110 North Pembroke Drive, Crowfield to Joshua L. and Courtney M. Clay for $285,000.

Doris E. Blake sold 156 Marinella Drive, Montague Plantation to Duncan and Sharon Wilson for $254,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 158 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Jasmine Gist for $276,350.

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


Jackson H. Moore Jr. sold 107 Belleplaine Drive, Crowfield to Brandon and Cassaundra Plumley for $255,000.

Norma Rivera Tellez sold 105 Marion Ave., Oaks Estates to Ann M. and Gregory S. Young for $284,000.

Steven A. Thomas sold 101 North Pembroke Drive, Crowfield to Brian Rahall and Tammara Leigh B. Kerr for $255,000.

Hanahan

Broderick Ashley Neel-Feller sold 1487 Coopers Hawk Drive, Tanner Plantation to Keith and Delta D. Casteel for $285,000.

Eric C. Becker sold 1001 Steelechase Lane, Carlton Place to Robert G. and Courtney P. Weir for $265,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 7001 Carolina Rose Road, Tanner Plantation to Michael Pearson for $474,035.

Michael T. Scheuble sold 2 Napoli Lane to Stephen Bryan and Susan Miranda Ayer for $371,000.

Willie Johnson sold 6306 Murray Drive, Highland Park to Damon Vaughn and Kelsey Melton Manley for $265,000.

Huger

DR Horton Inc. sold 259 Camber Road to Elizabeth and Billy J. McCraw for $428,390.

Ladson

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1403 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Jeremy Tiller and Stephanie Matour for $259,617.

Richard A. Wiersma sold 3012 Crusades St., Hunters Bend to Courtney Workman for $253,000.

Moncks Corner

Charles L. Jarrett Jr. sold 581 McCrystal Circle, Crystal Shores to Ramona P. and Claude O. Patrick for $260,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 607 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Jesse Robert and Amy L. Scott for $294,609.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 551 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Leonard Vandross for $322,407.

DR Horton Inc. sold 801 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Celia J. and Bryan C. De Monte for $262,900.

Henry V. Dupree sold 105 Gippy Dike Road, Gippy Plantation to Corey Mize for $314,000.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 205 Whirlaway Drive, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Crystal M. Driggers for $322,215.

Joann Samuelsen Hagenbuch sold 1502 Snipe Road to Jonathan D. and Valerie F. Kohr for $460,000.

Justin R. Haman sold 447 Glenmore Drive, Foxbank to Gertrude L. Friend for $252,000.

Rhonda L. Craig sold 1803 Redhead Road to Michael Wayne and Jamie Diana Harris for $290,000.

North Charleston

Pamela S. Hicks sold 1309 Basketweaver Way, Tanner Plantation to Humberto Melik Orihuela Gallegos and Jenny Fabiola Quiroz Salcido for $259,000.

Summerville

Carlos M. Iguina sold 341 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Brittany Crews and Christopher Lindsay for $300,000.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 332 Watergrass St., Nexton to Miriam P. and Richard A. Graham for $309,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 306 Long Pier St., West Lake to Nathaniel and Nicole Stevens for $508,466.

DR Horton Inc. sold 207 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Tracey C. Brown for $265,000.

Dwayne M. Jones sold 362 Iveson Road, Cane Bay to Michael Dormady for $263,900.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 624 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Kerri L. Barrett for $361,457.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 609 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Nancy L. and Thomas C. Pieper for $361,718.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 572 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Jane A. Sebastian and Frank Papperello for $382,367.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 610 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Peter Kelley and Kerry McGettigan Sargent for $384,595.

Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 396 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to David M. Chamberlin for $333,575.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 320 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Kevin D. Secrest and Nicole F. Weaver for $270,215.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 241 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Max David and Erin Kathleen Moya for $341,345.

Michael W. Beckman sold 207 Palmetto Walk Drive, Cane Bay to William Clayton and Angela M Cunningham for $268,500.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 201 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Mitchell W. and Jessica Kern for $284,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 455 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Patrick R. Dolly and Meghan A. Bresnan for $279,590.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 642 Van Buren Drive, Carnes Crossroads to Earl T. and Teresa L. Guyton for $418,890.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 158 Hedera Court, Nexton to Paul J. Kinney and Andrea C. Temple for $351,465.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 111 Bloomfield St., Carnes Crossroads to Diane M. and James A. Falabella for $364,964.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 337 Parish Farms Drive, Carnes Crossroads to George M. and Cynthia Y. Shelor for $485,575.

Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 115 Parish Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Park to William C. and Virginia K. Cunningham for $299,900.

Sarah Anne Lineberry sold 110 Arabian Drive, Cloverleaf Estates to Kurt Kusler and Darrell Roy Kusler for $299,900.

Sean M. Ruehe sold 103 Carnegie Court, Cane Bay to Amy and Greg Trussel for $272,860.

Shaun M. Redmond sold 339 Peters Creek Drive, Tidal Creek to Bernancio F. Lopez and Maria G. Aquino for $250,000.

Travis M. Lewis sold 162 Brookhaven Road, Cane Bay to Mark A. and Jennifer Lynne Crawford for $250,000.

True Homes LLC sold 367 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Vinicius Pedreira and Renata O. Macedo for $293,000.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 6-10.

Dorchester

John Sloane sold 1640 Sandridge Road to Aimee L. and Brian A. Wood for $279,900.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 4971 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Michael J. Desz for $268,929.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9805 Wooden Pestle Way, McKewn to Corey and Lucille Seabrook for $264,515.

Fay Hanton sold 231 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Carlvell C. and Lisa A. Ladson for $280,000.

Fuad Salam sold 218 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Christy L. and Christopher A. Carden for $287,900.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5225 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Samuel L. and Barbara A. Marsh for $312,020.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5156 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Richard Tyler Podlas and Caroline Blake Sanborn Podlas for $314,510.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5154 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Dong Ouk Kim for $323,400.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5219 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Cortney Sylena Scipio for $325,535.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9967 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Todd Mason and Brianne Valarie O'Bryant for $302,133.

North Charleston

Brett E. Arnold sold 8505 Long Meadow Drive, Whitehall to Michelle E. and Alvin B. Watson for $295,000.

Charles R. Banules sold 5401 Barnsley Drive, Whitehall to Robert E. Simmons II for $297,000.

James Venning sold 8547 Kennestone Lane, Whitehall to Deborrah and James Justice for $280,000.

Joseph Marion Phillips sold 4213 Wildwood Landing, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Joseph Roy Elmore III for $377,000.

Roy L. McSwain sold 5592 Gallatin Lane, Whitehall to Anthony and Eunice G. Brantley for $285,000.

Summerville

Anne G. Shuler sold 111 Kenilworth Road, Newington Plantation to Martin E. Burnett for $325,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 233 Angelica Ave., White Gables to James R. and Cindy L. Hall for $320,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 512 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Thomas D. and Ellen S. Russo for $375,000.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 507 Ladybug Lane, Summers Corner to John Denis and Meredith Mulcair for $367,990.

Daniel B. Nordeen sold 8029 McKayla Road, Myers Mill to James T. and Kristen A. Harrison for $294,500.

Donna L. Record sold 192 Telfair Court, Gahagan to Mary Ellen Foster for $287,100.

Erik Voegtlin sold 227 Bramblewood Drive, Quail Arbor to Karyn Kunzig for $252,500.

Fannie Mae sold 108 Anhinga Court, Arbor Walk to Andrea and Alton Williams for $280,000.

George J. Saffa sold 327 Eagle Ridge Road, Bridges of Summerville to Shari R. Baxter and Dustin Carnahan for $252,000.

James Dale Bragg Jr. sold 102 Sebring Drive to Richard E. and Holly B. Hussey for $515,000.

Judith M. Kinard sold 332 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Shane Daniel and Mary Louise Ward for $330,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 2006 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Lynn R. Brendel for $335,320.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 129 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Jane L. Byrne for $357,910.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 138 Citrea Drive, The Ponds to John P. Bisset and Diane L. Switzer for $395,300.

Larry B. Dangerfield sold 402 West Doty Ave. to Michael Spencer for $317,000.

Matthew D. Easley sold 491 Barfield Drive, Walnut Farms to Katrina Jamison for $598,000.

Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 124 Swan Drive, Teal on the Ashley to Andrew and Stephanie Nyser for $265,000.

Patricia White Hartley sold 317 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Joseph A. Wightman and Amanda Dawn Vinson for $255,000.

Richard G. Waring IV sold 460 Waring St. to Darrel and Traci Knies for $470,000.

Ronald M. Griffith sold 1004 Waterside Landing Way to Matthew Thompson Stoltz and Loriann Bellia for $260,000.

Russell L. Milford sold 2013 Shoal Creek Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Eliot J. and Christiana L. Grubb for $250,000.

Steven B. Cox sold 167 Back Tee Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Nicholas Leigh and Jamie Sullivan for $365,000.

William C. Cunningham sold 217 Hydrangea St., White Gables to Albert Lawrence and Karen Pisano for $261,500.

William T. Bedenbaugh sold 107 Northpark Ave., Summer Ridge to Eugene R. and Brenda D. Sizelove for $259,900.

Tags