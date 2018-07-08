Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 8, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 14-15.
Awendaw
Bruce A. and Mark R. Thames sold 7251 Getaway Path to Christopher John and Sheradan Campos Pate for $426,000.
Charleston
Sig Halsey LLC sold Unit A, 59 Barre St., Halsey Park to John D. Britton II for $1.6 million.
Jazz Properties LLC sold Unit 311, 150 Bee St., Bee Street Lofts to Sunil and Chirag Patel for $450,000.
Kathleen C. and Andrew C. Hagood sold 2306 Sunnyside Ave., Alta Vista to Michael and Monica Allen for $452,500.
Salvatore Parco sold Unit D. 53 Hasell St. to Glenn Arthur Breitenstein and Tami Ratliffe for $315,000.
Edisto Island
Harry Andrew Brunson and Robert Dunlap Browne III sold 3260 Lowtide Lane to Daniel L. Avosso for $526,234.
Folly Beach
David and Stephanie A. Verhalen sold Unit 5, 81 Sandbar Lane, Turtle Bay Townhomes to Claire Victoria Nemeth for $503,000.
Webb and Collins LLC sold Unit B202, 117 West Ashley Ave., Pier Pointe Villas to Kenneth J. and Elizabeth M. Ricisak for $570,000.
Isle of Palms
Stanley E. and Dale C. Barnett sold 1 Fairway Dunes Lane, Wild Dunes to Edward and Karen-Anne Pagano for $680,000.
Stephen T. and Nancy S. Spencer sold 25 Lagoon Villas to Kelly J. Hynes for $379,000.
Scott D. and Lisa M. Peters sold 2602 Palm Blvd. to Carolyn H. Yates for $4.3 million.
James Island
Kenneth B. and Ellen F. Patrick sold 1151 Winborn Drive, Lawton Bluff to Dylan Che and Tami Renee Gilbert for $409,000.
Pamela S. and Stephen P. Barton sold 3 Old Summer House Road, Point Verona Townhouses to Carolyn Lesley Ransom for $450,000.
Kuznik Holding LLC sold 1321 Fort Johnson Road, Quail Run to Alex Walker 2018 Reverse Exchange LLC for $268,000.
Randall E. Felkel sold 606 Wampler Drive to James Stith Hawkes III for $350,000.
Jennifer M. and Susan T. Henderson sold 1164 Shoreham Road, Willow Walk to Britini Fletcher for $260,000.
Brian S. Corbitt sold 831 Hale St., Camp Road Estates to Paw Bed and Play LLC for $310,000.
Lauren L. and Nicole Morgan sold 1124 Mariner Drive, Lighthouse Point to Stuart S. Schuck and Alicia A. O'Connor for $290,000.
Johns Island
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3057 Sweetleaf Lane, Johston Point at Whitney Lake to Ashley Magill and Joseph Rivera II for $312,830.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1149 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Arnold and Raye Cain for $291,900.
Alpha L. McCracken sold 3637 Hilton Drive to William J. and Nancy A. Petry for $295,000.
Jen South Carolina 2 LLC sold 160 Main Road, Marshview Commons to Charleston Residential LLC for $660,000.
Charles T. and Suzanne J. Allen sold 1803 Brittlebush Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Kerry B. and Mary P. Cummings for $238,000.
Kiawah Island
William F. Wendler II and Rhona H. Wendler sold 4913 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Point Villas to Todd and Kristin Henry for $710,000.
Timothy and Patricia Russart sold 4663 Tennis Club Lane, Tennis Club Villas to Lee C. Shaughnessy for $400,000.
Stafford R. Gellatly sold 181 Yellow Throat Lane, Egret Pintail to Timothy A. and Laura A. Palenkas for $220,000.
William S. and Janet D. Goodwin sold 2 Avocet Lane, Egret Pintail to Kenneth Brett and Lisa Boone Shelley for $3 million.
Elisa King sold 119 Osprey Point Lane, Osprey Beach to Away Game LLC for $925,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
James E. and Lucy H. Richmond sold 1334 Hopton Circle, Ellington Woods to Thomas C. and Patricia A. Schwartz for $250,000.
Helena H. and Theodorus Breunesse sold 301 Hook Lane, Hidden Cove to Alexander H. and Ann S. Boykin for $426,442.
Angela Delvecchio-Hall and Adam R. Roach sold 117 Hyer St. to Kevin Garrett Jr. for $912,500.
James R. Rice sold 3585 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Addison Oaks LLC for $325,000.
Suzanne M. Cook sold 1133 Phillips Park Drive, Phillips Park to Elizabeth Doran for $551,000.
Alan L. and Cheryl L. Crowder sold 2724 Canebreak Lane, Parker's Landing at Rivertowne Country Club to Elizabeth Lee Christena for $798,500.
Cameron and Heather Olson sold 2268 Salt Wind Way, Saltwood of Planter's Pointe to Brian Kenneth and Liese Michelle Jones for $455,000.
Susana and Adel Bordon sold 3500 Maplewood Lane, Tennyson at Park West to Mary Ann Schneider and Michael Jin Casey for $638,000.
870 Walt Miller LLC sold 870 Walter Miller St., The Groves to 874 Walt Miller LLC for $921,500.
Christine and William T. Brown sold 3524 Bagley Drive, The Preston at Park West to Corey D. and Desiree Hagler for $359,000.
Justin D. Weik sold 2900 Treadwell St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Allen Wayne and Yolanda R. Hinson for $271,500.
Daniel and Patricia R. Mullock sold Unit 1306, 1185 Village Creek Lane, Village Creek to Henry Frailey for $215,000.
Robert K. and Lucille Y. Scribner sold 56 Montrose Road, I'On to Heidi H. Strenck for $1.2 million.
Michael L. and Elizabeth W. Schenck sold 1016 Lansing Drive, The Groves to William Warnock Jr. and Ashley Warnock for $750,000.
North Charleston
Tanner Heath Humphrey sold 7632 High Maple Circle, Brookdale to Teresa and Richard Taft for $215,000.
Geraldine Sands sold 8364 Greenridge Road, Northwood Estates to Travis Walthall for $220,000.
David W. and Michael D. McBride sold 5011 Ashby Ave., Oak Park to Katherine Jones for $270,000.
Ravenel
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3962 Berberis Lane, Poplar Grove to John R. Cory for $417,427.
Seabrook Island
Steven P. Maiworm sold 1717 Live Oak Park, Shelter Cove Villas to Matthew and Melissa Fisher for $202,000.
Margaret Sheng sold 1313 Pelican Watch Villas to Elizabeth Larsen for $366,000.
Randall C. and Nancy E.H. Buck sold 522 Cobby Creek Lane, Tarpon Pond Cottages to Steven A. and Patricia L. Pasquale for $340,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Robert Blair and David W. Simone sold 1620 Middle St. to Armer Templeton Fletcher IV and Cecile M. Fletcher for $910,000.
Wadmalaw Island
Lee Properties of Charleston LLC sold 4887 Maybank Highway to Dennis and Rebecca C. Browne for $552,500.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Centex Homes sold 2764 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Tajinder S. Dhammu for $285,040.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 302 Sterlington Way, Grand Oaks to Ricky and Jodi Rainey for $392,626.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3032 Plumier Place, Magnolia Bluff to Kathryn D. and Jason Christopher Germain for $353,000.
GLI Properties LLC sold 719 Bent Hickory Road to Phyllis E. Grant and Brandon Omari Pinckney for $275,000.
Susan L. and Kenneth Mero sold 5 Siri Court, Northbridge Village to Mansle E. Raines III and Sonja G. Raines for $370,000.
CHS Enterprises LLC sold 2111 Razorback Lane, Pierpont to Brittany Buckheister for $250,000.
Russell A. and Deborah S. Messinger sold 2730 Hunt St., Springfield to Lauren Elizabeth Altman for $225,000.
Jane N. Walters sold 1964 Treebark Drive, The Meadows at Westborough to Patrick P. and Leslie C. Lope for $265,000.
Adriana Persellin Dickerson sold 1809 Manigault Place, West Ashley Plantation to Caitlin Sudman for $235,000.
Sarah J. Johnson sold 73 Folly Road Blvd., Windermere to Alexander Moulton Gallup and Anna Harris for $286,200.
Normand A. and Michelle L. Groleau sold Unit 332, 2244 Ashley Crossing Drive, Arboretum to Charles and Yvonne Caraviello for $210,000.
Ray N. and Charlene C. Stevenson sold 448 Blue Dragonfly Drive, Hamilton Grove at Bees Landing to William F. and Colleen M. Serencsits for $335,000.
Dennis J. Franklin sold 2134 Hunter Creek Drive, Hickory Hill Plantation to Emma and Susan Fitzpatrick for $284,900.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2339 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Trevor Daley for $405,402.
Elizabeth J. Allen sold 1449 Joy Ave., Orange Grove Estates to Mark Adair Madden for $280,000.
Keith and Jennifer Robinson sold 2387 Parkstone Drive, Park Place to Matthew Edward Dhooge and Lauren Courtney Barfield for $295,000.
Juleanne Judy Brown sold 1846 Stonehedge Road, South Pinepoint to Nina B. Logan for $330,000.
Stacy L. Hull sold 1730 Harrison Ave., Stono Park to Peggy Lou Daugherty for $353,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 7-11.
Charleston
Lowcountry Premier Custom Homes LLC sold 1014 Bradbury Lane, Martins Creek to Antoine S. Kearney and Charles K. Jarrell for $699,000.
Mary S. Wilson sold 1121 Euclid Drive, Cain Crossing to Ali K. Alqaza and Fatan Dagher for $285,000.
Daniel Island
Susan M. Bennett sold 1751 Providence St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Terry T. Wong and Michelle A. Passarell for $575,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 255 Josiah St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Scott Joseph and Tracey A. Noonan for $617,368.
Goose Creek
Ashley Lauren Johnson Clouse sold 408 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Joshua Patrick Neal Golden for $241,000.
Carol Spencer sold 125 Westover Drive, Hamlets to Bradley E. and Lisa L. Berner for $349,900.
Cecil C. Carr sold 121 Red Bank Road, Liberty Hall to Richard D. Clemons Jr. for $325,000.
Deborah L. Mitchell sold 290 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Keenan and Chelsea Nale for $227,000.
Joseph A. Timmerman sold 102 Conset Bay Court, Crowfield to Rashid M. Syed for $237,900.
Juan M. Perez Jr. sold 106 Cannon Ave., Forest Lawn to Dante Sweeney-Haynes and Kamille Hoheb for $200,000.
Raymond G. Batarao sold 112 Wildberry Lane, Longleaf to Alexander T. and Gina L. Maldonado for $233,000.
Richard D. Clemons Jr. sold 121 Red Bank Road, Liberty Hall to Ni Ho for $295,000.
Steve Hakala sold 206 Pagoda Tree Drive, Liberty Village to Deborah L. Mitchell for $280,000.
Steven M. Martin sold 409 Pine Hill Lane, Liberty Village to Daniel A. and Elaine A. Gregoire for $217,500.
Hanahan
Emerson Overstreet sold 1509 Dockside Court, Tanner Plantation to Carla M. and Colin W. Byrd for $359,900.
James Scott Quinn sold 6030 Rembert Drive, Belvedere Estates to Brian N. Lee for $260,000.
Robert Nathan Hoops sold 5730 Salvo St., Charleston Farms to Nicholas James Francis Cox for $200,000.
Ladson
Hunters Bend sold 4063 Exploration Road, Hunters Bend to Sean A. Woods for $227,136.
Moncks Corner
Chancellor Christian Price sold 118 Cooks Rest Lane, Foxbank to James D. Kimball for $284,000.
Cleon G Brown sold 118 Triple Crown Road, Fairmont South to Kyle D. Rodgers for $217,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 625 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Juan Marquez and Carolyn Perez for $270,000.
De'Shanna Tamiko Hayden sold 119 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to David Charles and Ashley Stori for $250,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 244 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to Travis Barron for $283,000.
Frederick R. Piccone sold 206 Benjamin Drive to Margaret H. and Cecil K. Lee for $202,500.
Gwendolyn E. White sold 208 Brayton Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Colby and Jordynn Mackinem for $250,000.
Harold Edward Trosper sold 105 Trosper Lane, Creekside Acres to Ruben and Ana Garcia for $260,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 1023 Albert Storm Ave. to Jessica M. O'Quinn and Cindy Carroll for $276,500.
Joseph N. Wallace II sold 708 Resinwood Road, Oak Hill Plantation to Benson and Amanda L. Francois for $209,900.
Kimberly P. Mitchum sold 111 Journeys End Lane to Lisa M. Knupp and Jeffrey L. Pyle for $211,000.
Mojo Holdings LLC sold 469 N. Highway 52 to Judi Jones nka Judith Jones Calnan and for $3.1 million.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 921 Laurel Oaks Lane, Oakley Pointe to James Melvin Banks for $235,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 201 Rubles Lane, Spring Grove to Kyle Butler and Ryan Scott McDonald for $247,929.
St. Stephen
Deborah J. Stepp sold 853 Fauling Road to Michael J. and Dana S. Zumstein for $304,900.
Summerville
Catherine Ann Lehr sold 368 Dunning Road, Berkeley Commons to Reginald R. and Twila E. Brown for $230,000.
Dan C. Thurston sold 159 Berkeley Farms Road, Berkeley Farms to Ronny Bennett for $283,500.
Diane P. Goodwin sold 607 Long Meadow St., Nexton to Thomas and Brenda Ridenhower for $345,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 142 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Devin D. and Stephanie R. Clinevell for $355,090.
Ernest J. Driggers sold 1047 College Park Road to Melba and Harold Coward for $300,000.
Jason E. Dixon sold 143 Radtko Road, Cane Bay to Deshanna T. Hayden for $242,000.
Mark P. Hansman sold 333 Oyster Bay Drive, Cane Bay to Victoria T. and Paul M. Watson for $255,000.
Patricia L. Thompson sold 111 Oakbend St., Nexton to Raymond and Brittany Manis for $259,995.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 315 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Michael O. Roudabush and Emilie F. Stanfield for $385,715.
True Homes LLC sold 213 Wood Thrush Way, Nexton to Carlos and Georgia Guerrero for $264,320.
True Homes LLC sold 330 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Iesha and Stephen Shine for $280,870.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 7-11.
Ladson
Eric Baldoni sold 104 Mockernut Drive, Summerhaven to Robert Giannone for $235,000.
Francisco R. Ramirez sold 130 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Roger Alan and Barbara Lee Brown for $259,900.
Jamie S. Watson sold 9816 Lone Cypress Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Reco J. and Trecia Whitaker for $257,000.
Kimberly Doreene Witt sold 254 Withers Lane, Bellewood to Brittney N. and Jeffrey M. Becker for $255,000.
North Charleston
Barbara J. Mason sold 8724 Herons Walk, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Kathy J. and Michael J. Ankenbruck for $415,000.
Christopher Fahney sold 85 Willow Oak Circle, Archdale to Rebecca Leonard for $251,000.
Eric M. Bakker sold 5405 Crosland Court East, Whitehall to Jimmy Cazares and Victoria Kinsey Cruz for $245,000.
John J. Riley sold 8709 Herons Walk, Coosaw Creek Country Club to George Todd and Natalie R. Fennell for $365,000.
Lydia Christina Padgett sold 4148 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Benjamin C. Duncan for $460,000.
Michael L. Donaldson sold 8758 Shadowglen Drive, Preserve at Charleston Park to Aja Talbot-Modansky for $210,000.
Michael T. Wright sold 8629 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Robert E. and Patti Kitts McClellan for $574,900.
Roger J. Dolida sold 5517 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Daniel Papineau and Linda M. Royer for $549,000.
Susan K. Larson sold 8209 Governors Walk, Indigo Fields to Jason F. Murray and Mindy Curtis for $279,000.
Vaughn Homes Inc. sold 5523 Crescent View Drive, Cedar Grove to Karl E. and Mia Nichols for $396,640.
Wadene K. Howell sold 5336 Indigo Fields Blvd., Indigo Fields to Vernon Wallace and Brenda Burgstiner Brannen for $350,000.
Summerville
Adele Myder sold 405 Bellerive Lane, Pine Forest Country Club to Kristen L. McMullen for $300,000.
Alfred Breslaw sold 115 Riviera Drive, Pine Forest to Barbara Mason for $281,000.
Anthony E. Carbone sold 118 Lee St., Woodland Estates to Kelly Faye Hamilton and Lisa Nicole Racioppo for $460,000.
Brando A. Medina sold 2000 Gunpowder Court, River Birch to Dawn and Steven Ely for $330,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 719 Wistful Way, Reminisce to Bobbi and Edward Gonzalez for $338,494.
Christopher Malinowski Jr. sold 115 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Elizabeth Andrisevic for $219,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 174 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Jennifer M. Waggoner for $342,809.
Daniel Ambrose Cistola Jr. sold 222 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Ruby F. Creech for $214,000.
Daniel Mihalic sold 121 Coltsgate Court, Walnut Farms to Francis Gray for $520,000.
David Milton Beales sold 107 Buckingham Ave., Ashborough East to Jayson and Christina Adcock for $312,000.
David R. Mills sold 4849 Carnoustie Court, Wescott Plantation to Eric A. and April K. Regalado for $200,000.
David Siemers sold 1008 Cider Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Francisco R. and April Lee Ramirez for $245,000.
Dawn Marie Romanelli sold 9212 North Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Clarence L. Cohen and Stacha N. Burgess for $271,400.
Donna F. Araghi sold 7002 Sassafrass Court, River Birch to Nicole Anastasia and Christopher Daniel Gray for $293,000.
Donna J. White sold 1004 Bryce Court, The Summit to Stephen C. and Patricia W. Duca for $450,000.
Francis W. Harness sold 313 Fairington Drive, Kings Grant to Dawn M. and Frank N. Romanelli for $223,500.
Frank Kares sold 202 Stratford Drive, Kings Grant to Jennie Wyndham Kill Bowden and Joseph D. Bowden for $225,000.
George Chappell sold 106 Endicott St., Ashborough to Katherine K. and Cory Walter Wilkinson for $250,000.
Gerard T. Kelly sold 113 Quinby St., Parsons Road to Cory S. and Jenna P. Brown for $370,000.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 208 Shepard St. to James S. Reeves for $383,700.
Janice M. Barbieri sold 289 Renau Blvd., Pine Forest Country Club to Edward H. and Carolyn B. Parish for $314,900.
Jerrel J. Futrell sold 8958 North Red Maple Circle, Farm at Wescott to Ryan D. and Kate Kelley for $254,000.
Joe W. Robinson sold 73 Regency Oaks Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Thomas B. Scott Jr. for $223,000.
Justin C. Estep sold 5046 Ballantine Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Alexander J. Floyd for $232,500.
Kathleen Covert sold 127 Essex Drive, Irongate to Robert R. Woods and Janet M. Forster for $259,900.
Kathleen M. Johnson sold 119 Garden Grove Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Lesley and Vanessa Johnson for $225,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1154 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Janet A. and Anthony M. Carlin for $376,215.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2061 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Nelia Ann Larson-Mann and Robert Dixon Mann for $379,279.
Lawrence N. Cartwright sold 122 Huckleberry Lane, Ashborough East to Scott William Bragg and Brittney Lynn Warnick Bragg for $325,000.
Martin F. Majer sold 225 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Sean Dennis and Heather Nichole Goodrich for $371,000.
Michael F. Lamb sold 9032 Pickett Fence Lane, Farm at Wescott to Geoffrey and Telisa Townsend for $213,000.
Michael P. Mounts sold 429 Thomaston Ave., Brandymill to Robert Clifton and Naomi Hill for $235,000.
Los Homes LLC sold 172 Brittondale Road, Carrington Chase to Beddie Bonner Jr. for $203,514.
MTGLQ Investors Loop sold 4821 Gilpen Court, Wescott Plantation to Jose Pepe Defore for $237,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 106 Kahlers Way, Palmetto Village to Vitor J. Estanqueiro and Paula C. Graca for $248,313.
Coastal Land Realty LLC sold 100 Old Tavern Lane, Kings Grant to Kyle R. and Erin N. Heitshusen for $240,000.
Equity Trust Co. sold 4998 Wyman Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Tiffiny F. Chesley for $215,000.
Northbridge Properties LLC sold 152 Saint Phillips Row, Saint Phillips Place to Nicomeres Cruz II for $243,000.
Paul A. Tucker sold 9000 Pickett Fence Lane, Farm at Wescott to Jonathan D. and Annette E. Lethco for $210,000.
Paul T. Theisen sold 150 Spring Meadows Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Andrew Allegrani for $315,000.
Paula J. Hanson sold 219 Shaftesbury Lane, Kings Grant to Christopher and Lisa Taylor for $210,500.
Rebecca A. Fulkerson sold 102 Brandy Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Nakia L. and Jacob E. Smith for $210,000.
Rickey L. Johnson sold 103 Lahina Cove, Pine Forest Country Club to Christopher and Rebecca Zunker Malinowski for $310,000.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 477 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Tammy L. Gibbs for $410,000.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 148 Rushes Row, Summers Corner to Martin F. and Susan M. Majer for $442,939.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 226 Bird Song Path, Summers Corner to Benjamin A. and Amanda J. Kent for $477,320.
Samuel H. Dabbs sold 203 Hydrangea St., White Gables to Janice Olga Justis for $218,000.
Stephen E. Eagerton sold 323 Eagle Ridge Road, Bridges of Summerville to Lorenzo William Simmons Jr. for $225,000.
Steven E. Brown sold 224 Saint Awdry St., Summerville Place to Francis J. Schultz Jr. for $237,500.
Tara Nicole Gresham sold 144 Whaler Road, Summerville on the Ashley to Connor W. and Kayla Lee for $249,000.
Terrence W. Bergeson sold 335 Foxglove Ave., White Gables to Michael C. and Sherri H. Black for $283,500.
Victor Adegun sold 5115 Torrey Lane, Woodlands at Wescott to Shawn Alexander and Tarrah Courtney Lee for $235,000.
Waverly B. McNeill sold 243 Scalybark Road, Walnut Farms to Anne Violet and David Wayne Hoeffler for $318,000.