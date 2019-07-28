Transactions
Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 28, 2019

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 20-24.

Charleston

Cameron L. Groen sold Unit B, 469 North Nassau St. to Derek Byzinski for $338,000.

Herbert Cecil Howell III sold Unit A, 105 Bull St., Bees Row to Gregory A. and Nancy S. Reigle for $860,000.

PNJBNB LLC sold Unit 5, 19 Corinne St. to Clinton Tatsuru and Kristin Corcoran Wagoner for $600,000.

Maroun Maurice Ghossein sold Unit 323, 1 Cool Blow St., One Cool Blow to Benjamin William Jacobs for $264,500.

Laura L. Long sold 5 Talon Court to George Washington English V and Alexandra Marie Moor for $655,000.

Kevin G. Borkowski sold 23 Engel St. to Jonathan E Aker for $578,000.

Christopher C. Finn sold 34 Bogard St. to Elizabeth and Robert Berry for $650,875.

John C. and Kimberly J. Taylor sold 19 Carolina St. to Juan Pablo Galindo and Tala Marie Kassm for $915,000.

Brittany A. Helms sold 9 Darlington Ave. to Donna Storrow for $440,000.

Patrick Kelley and Anita Dawn Baker sold 95 Brigade St. to 1074 Morrison LLC for $1.3 million.

Ann Bacot I. Daughtridge sold 13 Lowndes St. to Madeleine Elizabeth Byrd for $1.3 million.

WCCS LLC sold 1074 Morrison Drive to 1074 Morrison LLC for $6 million.

Jessica A. Dimondstein sold 51 Poplar St. to Richard C. Witte Jr. and Jodi S. Witte for $660,000.

Robert T. and Kelli P. Williams sold 1011 Ashley Ave., Rutledge Heights to Matthew M. and Sarah S. Pickard for $515,000.

Susan P. Parsell sold 145 South Battery St. to Jack H. and Mary B. Cleland for $2.2 million.

Dave and Cristina Madoch sold 167 Grove St., Wagener Terrace to Lauren Flatley for $425,000.

Folly Beach

JMC Properties LLC sold 1679 East Ashley Ave. to Jeffrey C. and Heather M. Irvan for $1.3 million.

Alvaro Martinez-Fonts sold 208 Little Oak Drive to Martin and Joanne Waugh for $369,500.

Hollywood

Robert E. Everett and Jordan Lee Hudson sold 4957 Serene Lane, Deer Field Hall to Jacqueline Phillips for $289,000.

Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc. sold 4803 Stono Links Drive, The Plantation at Stono Ferry to Timothy M. and Denise E. Duggan for $379,900.

Isle of Palms

Borders/5802 Palmetto LLC sold Unit B412, 5802 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to Lucy and Selena LLC for $330,000.

Alec and Susan Taylor sold Unit 411C, 8000 Palmetto Drive, Summer House to Culvern Hill Enterprises LLC and Joanna Beck for $672,500.

Emerita Bielostostky Salgado sold Unit 232, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Kathleen Ann Shook for $294,000.

Michael J. Iovino sold Unit B, 104 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to East West LLC for $479,000.

Philip J. and Karen M. Neubauer sold Unit C, 5 Palmetto Drive, Mariner's Walk to Paul Anthony and Elizabeth McCollum for $510,000.

Kurt S. and Camilla S. Walter sold 31 27th Ave. to Bettye Jean and Michael Shepard for $.3 million.

Peter J. and Jennifer B. Hill sold 3505 Hartnett Blvd. to Barry C. Holden for $623,000.

Martha Elizabeth Jones sold 2 43rd Ave. to Friends LLC for $553,186.

Marcena E. and Joseph M. Marzluff sold 206 Ocean Blvd. to Christopher G. and Christina L. Kaiser for $2.8 million.

Gerald L. Davis Jr. sold 3103 Palm Blvd. to Jeffrey A. Cook and Tiffini M. Zimmerman for $2.3 million.

Thomas C. Geraghty and Suzanne M. Neumann sold 55 Morgans Cove Drive, Wild Dunes to Paul D. Hubert and Karen Siplak-Hubert for $910,000.

Father Elbano Munoz sold 14 Sand Dollar Drive, Wildwood to Allison Graynor and Craig Thomas Griffin for $655,000.

James Island

Rosegray Holdings LLC sold Unit A, 274 Stefan Drive, Riverland Place to Heather N. Duggan for $271,500.

T. Brandon and Elizabeth K. Epps sold Unit 1104, 1025 Riverland Woods Place, The Retreat at Riverland to Cecil K. and Janice M. Cargile for $250,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB sold 30 Maplecrest Drive, Bayfield at Creek Point to Katharine Dwyer Malatich for $262,500.

Nicole H. and Joseph D. Edwards sold 1548 Clark Sound Circle, Bayview Farms to Paige C. Nelson for $315,000.

Wade H. and Marion P. Davis sold 716 Jim Isle Drive, Beck's Point to John C. and Kimberly J. Taylor for $1.3 million.

Sheila M. and Edwin F. Balkit sold 39 Held Circle, Creek Point to Sean Brennan and Laura Frazier for $325,000.

Caleb V. and Allison M.l. Sizemore sold 23 Anderson Ave., Creek Point to Zachary Spencer and Anna Moses-Schmitt for $345,600.

William A. and Mary E. Bartek sold 912 Vista Perch Lane, Eaglewood Retreat to Christopher R. and Margarita B. Kraft for $395,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 813 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Surinder Paul and Usha A. Singla for $337,000.

Colleen O'Neill sold 1123 Landsdowne Drive to Timothy Aaron and Robin Siobhan Wood for $269,000.

Louisa E. and Kyle G. Smiley sold 1025 Wellington Drive, Lawton Bluff to Ann K. McIntosh-Hill for $400,000.

Jeanne L. and Vincent D. Jamme III sold 867 Montgomery Road, Lawton Bluff to Cutter Tews and Kelly Jakes for $436,000.

Paige C. Nelson sold 770 Leafwood Road, Lighthouse Point Plantation to Patricia M. Christen for $505,000.

Marilyn A. Lighthart sold 1088 Kentwood Circle, Lynwood to Aaron C. Swersky for $332,000.

Doris M. Langdale sold 1326 Bob White Drive, Quail Run to Francis Patrick Garrison Jr. and Kaitlyn Haas Garrison for $257,500.

Morgan D. and Michael Wagner sold 2078 Saint Lukes Drive, Riverland Terrace to Alexander Crosby Habit for $460,000.

Charleston Development Group II LLC sold 1215 Taliaferro Ave., Riverview to Christopher Allan and Michele Rachael Becker for $350,000.

Dana R. Rasmussen sold 613 Stoneboro Court, Stoneboro Shores to Scott Phillip Bernier for $379,900.

Cindy A. Renkas sold 1766 Crystal Lake Drive, Wexford Sound to John R. Simpson and Stacy Leigh Stewart for $346,500.

Michele L. and Travis G. Hughes sold 639 Cloudbreak Court, Woodland Acres to Ilana S. Stol and Corey Hassell for $523,000.

Johns Island

Bruce D. and Terry A. Prosser sold 1963 Jewel St., Cedar Spring to Edmund James Parry III for $327,000.

Brian C. and Britta E. Anderson sold 3473 Walter Drive, Cedar Spring to Logan E. Schmidt and Summer K. Kremer for $317,500.

Whitney B. Avant sold 1997 Raina St., Cedar Spring to Willis Rubin Berkshire and Alexandra Erin Gibson for $293,500.

Bobbie L. Lloyd sold 1759 Clark Hills Circle, Churchill Landing to Kevin W. and Susan F. Gorsline for $680,000.

Tyler Alexander Kuhn sold 3192 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Chad G. and Holly L. Mussell for $400,000.

Peach REO LLC sold 3232 Old Pond Road, Ferryfield to 3232 Old Pond Rd LLC for $504,000.

Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1464 River Road to Katherine H. Vernon for $420,000.

Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3019 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Shannon Noel Murray for $361,355.

Kiawah River Investment LLC sold 9836 Haven Loop, Kiawah River to Stobo Holdings LLC for $316,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3303 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Brian S. and Meredith J. Kenyon for $310,671.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3023 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to James Park Ashley Jr.for $285,315.

SM Charleston LLC sold 2656 Private Lefler Drive to Bryan and Kimberly Johnson for $520,010.

Elizabeth Cox Pryor sold 3537 Old Ferry Road, Shell Point to James T. and Peggy H. Sires for $505,000.

Murray and Denise Michaels sold 2612 Starfish Drive, Shore Line Farms to John M. Gay for $671,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1000 Pigeon Point, St. Johns Lake to Andrew L. and Jessica E. Medley for $311,911.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1012 Pigeon Point, St. Johns Lake to Derrick and Natalie Bray for $328,207.

SM Charleston LLC sold 2406 Lieutenant Dozier Drive, Stonoview to Howard Steven and Wendy Denise Brown for $440,000.

John E. Huguley III and Blythe E. Huguley sold 3042 Penny Lane, The Bend at River Road to Sarah Ashley Stone for $285,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1221 Lois Allen Road, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Eric Ahlden for $305,362.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1601 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Leslie A. Meyer and Steven K. Marshall for $274,969.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1907 Halle Road, The Villages in St. Johns Woods to Gary C. Glenn for $397,840.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1232 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Charlenne L. Figgins for $365,000.

Kiawah Island

Nicholas J. and Jenny L. Yeargin sold 4247 Mariners Watch to Angela C. Woods for $290,000.

Basil M. and Patricia E. Russo sold 5541 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove Villas to Christopher J. and Cortney G. Danner for $395,000.

Kevin R. and April J. Wood sold 4593 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to William T. and Janet H. Remizowski for $385,000.

Equity Trust Co. sold 1387 Dunlin Court, Fairway Oaks Villas to Edward Jay Swartz and Jill Ann Misner-Swartz for $325,000.

Free Bird Assoc. LLC sold 534 Bufflehead Drive, Egret Pintail to Gatorfree LLC for $2.1 million.

Michael J. Feldmann and Jane W. Kuchefshi sold 57 Goldenrod Court, Marsh Island Woods to 57 Goldenrod LLC for $2,050,000.

Exclusive Resorts KI4 LLC sold 492 Old Dock Road, Middlewoods East to Jan A. Schipper for $2.5 million.

George H. Benham III and Cara M. Benham sold 76 Spotted Sandpiper Court, Middlewoods West to Mark E. and Jobeth A. Kaplan for $437,500.

Joseph C. and Emma G. Frye sold 26 Berkshire Hall, Plantation Woods South to David E. Graf Jr. and Deirdre A. Graf for $500,000.

Ladson

Cubitt Real Estate LLC sold 9997 Highway 78 to 9997 Highway 78 LLC for $585,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Clifton S. and Penelope F. Jones sold Unit A, 1043 Provincial Circle, Patriot's Province to Joyce M. Jarvis for $279,900.

Hall B. Liles Jr. and Carolyn R. Liles sold 301 Indigo Bay Circle, Back Bay Village to James D. Melville Jr. and Joanna C. Melville for $960,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 1253 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Marcus Becker for $621,510.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 1274 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Susan Ulrich for $556,220.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3065 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Ginalee Porto for $436,404.

Real Estate Fund Iii LLC sold 628 Coral St. to Christopher Daniel and Jennifer Maureen Ferguson for $885,000.

Gregory S. and Shannan P.l Preston sold 1504 Wakendaw Road, Candlewood to Thomas John Martin for $346,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 3500 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Jon U. and Kelli A. Hohm for $570,000.

Cline Construction LLC sold 3743 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to Lynn M. and Michael J. Coghlan for $909,208.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3972 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Mathieu and Erica Michelle Rampant for $445,002.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1400 Founders Way to Tyson and Veronica Slater for $660,000.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1337 Hamlin Road to James H. and Mary Kate Deutsch for $479,900.

Alyce Adams Quimby sold 1484 Simmons St. to Emily O. and Ted Cook for $515,000.

Warren B. and Brittney W. Martin sold 3502 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Samantha Papa and Gordy Paul Siefring for $467,000.

David and Michelle Eskinazi sold 2348 Darts Cove Way, Darts Pointe at Dunes West to Bruce Winston Wilson Jr. and Terri A. Wilson for $872,500.

Edwards Place LLC sold 651 McCants Drive to Lynn T. and John V. Tortorici for $687,000.

Andrew J. Stritch and Kerry A. Brady-Stritch sold 328 Nevis Trail, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Michael C. and Ann W. McGahey for $716,550.

Charlene S. Murphy sold 1276 Waterfront Drive, Hidden Lakes to Roy Hall and Candyce Hendricks for $585,000.

Victoria Margaret Egerton and Phillip Lars Manning sold 1270 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Scott Richard Heisler and Colleen Marie Payne for $590,000.

Brian and Nancy Moriarty sold 2843 Tradewind Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Kim Hon Lor for $410,000.

Albert V. Estee sold 14 Mises St., I'On to Gregory Brian and Diane Mims Saylors for $888,000.

Timothy R. and Brielle D. Cotter sold 1146 Island View Drive to Emily Jane Hancock for $435,000.

Ann H. and Alonzo R. Miller sold 812 N. Highway 17, Lafayette Village to Jose and Raquel Biascoechea for $493,500.

John T. and Suzanne H. Masters sold 295 Mount Royall Drive, Longpoint to Walter John Marsh IV and Suzanne Jessup Marsh for $400,000.

Patricia I. and James J. Lydon sold 1171 Holly Bend Drive, Magnolia Grove at Brickyard Plantation to Randy Allen and Jeanette Theresa Morrical for $365,000.

John D. and Katrina N. Bailey sold 1273 Wisteria Wall Drive, Magnolia Woods in Seaside Farms to Timothy R. and Brielle D. Cotter for $579,000.

Stephen Troyano and Linda J. Fagundes sold 1471 Longspur Drive, Oyster Point to Allen Gibson Edwards and Karen Sue Bunney for $525,000.

Stephen E. Clark sold 1413 Longspur Drive, Oyster Point to Judith D. Engel for $475,000.

Christopher G. and Christina B. Pettit sold 1519 N. Lakeshore Drive to Jason A. and Stephanie T. Boals for $495,000.

R. Howard and Teresa H. Wood sold 847 O’Sullivan Drive, Parish Place to James David Harper and Kelsey Alexandra Hathaway for $340,000.

Kathryn and Ryan Marshall sold 1109 Dawn View Terrace to Megan Elizabeth Williams and Joel Matthew Sirianni for $500,000.

Robert F. and Candace F. Hawthorne Jr sold 621 Pitt St. to R. Bradley Creger and D. Louisa Shingler for $2.5 million.

Ross and Hilde St. Clair sold 348 5th Ave., Remley's Point to George Daniel Grice IV and Charlene M. Grice for $495,000.

Sandra H. and Tammy C. Anderson sold 433 Commonwealth Road, River Station to Jeffrey Stephen Anderson for $490,000.

Creighton William Cook Jr. sold 2213 Hartfords Bluff Circle, Rivertowne to Ashton Jordyn and Stephen Vincent Kolicko for $497,500.

Michael S. and Jacqueline L. Phillips sold 2105 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Jennifer M. and Kevin M. Brooks for $610,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2416 Brackish Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Gregory R. and Gina M. Elrod for $383,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2826 Dragonfly Circle, Riverview at Dunes West to Joshua S. and Cory W. Lambert for $853,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1483 Sheepshead Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Carson Paul and Jeanette Louise Knizevski for $675,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3480 Kayak Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Michael S. and Jessica H. Zoltanski for $527,010.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1427 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Zoe Ziccarelli for $664,990.

Ann T. and Jason S. Stanley sold 1330 Horseshoe Bend, Sweetgrass to Jeffrey D. and Kristin S. Goulet for $400,000.

Jeri N. Blair sold 399 Fern House Walk, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Seth and Jillian Cochran for $400,000.

Ted and Emily Cook sold 957 Lakeview Drive, The Groves to David Thor and Jennifer Lynn Johnson for $1.3 million.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2304 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Shaotong Chen for $523,240.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2240 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Vidyadhar and Lakshimi Uppaluru for $535,165.

Chris Karl Steidinger sold 2928 Thornrose Lane, Thornewood to Jeremy Busse for $383,000.

Christopher M. and Staci L. Sarkowski sold 1271 West Vagabond Lane, Wakendaw Lakes to Thomas Clark Smoak III and Jenny Ann Jackson Smoak for $495,000.

LCO Holdings LLC sold 3112 Treadwell St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to J. Lewis Smith III for $449,000.

Jarrod Grzesiak and Heather Jensen sold 1643 Ellsworth St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Theodore D. and Kathryn F. Beckenhauer for $485,000.

North Charleston

Michael J. and Sandi J. Murphy sold 8177 Ronda Drive, Baker Plantation to David J. and Margarita Hansen for $275,000.

Thomas B. Daniels sold 1316 Remount Road to Remount Plaza Leasing LLC for $1.6 million.

Clarence and Rosalind F. Frasier sold 5886 Ryans Bluff Road to Security National Life Insurance Co. for $350,000.

Rolina Homes LLC sold 4985 Chateau Ave., Garco Cottages at Park Circle to Justin Dean and Jessica Lee Critcher for $329,900.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1652 Indy Drive to Hayden Carl Richardson for $309,000.

Albert Shane Dreher sold 5348 Hartford Circle, North Cameron Terrace to Alan Arsiniega for $293,000.

Graham N. and Julia R. Wimberly sold 4560 S. Rhett Ave. to Daniel W. Hinson and Mark Stephen Eller II for $275,000.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 5149 Hyde Park Village Lane, Village at Hyde Park to Kristen Nicole and Travis Alan Peck for $331,840.

Ravenel

Todd E. and Mary A. Williams sold 4073 Ten Shillings Way, Poplar Grove to Melvin R. Cline Jr. and Stefanie S. Cline for $895,000.

Seabrook Island

John B. Wadsworth sold Unit F2, 2042 Sterling Marsh Lane, Salt Marsh at Seabrook to James Grant and Kimberly Black Hendrix for $536,000.

Sandra C. Cook and Ruth L. Fritts sold 1968 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to Jerry M. Keefe and Susan L. Keefe for $500,000.

Seabrook One LLC sold 3025 High Hammock Road, Fairway One at Ocean Winds to Mark and Kelly Lovern for $510,000.

Linda M. Macklin sold 2660 Gnarled Pines to Carol A. Hoke-Milligan and Lance W. Milligan Jr. for $800,000.

Charles S. and Jeri L. Yearwood sold 2420 Golf Oak Park to Gary and Lucy Walton for $770,000.

Judith S. McClellan sold 2990 Seabrook Island Road to Michael T. Finch Jr. and Jennifer C. Finch for $445,000.

Wadmalaw Island

Lawrence E. and Patricia W. Henebery sold 6175 Ranch Road to Nancy E. Zunino for $710,000.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

TRC 58 Folly LLC sold Unit 400, 58 Folly Road Blvd., Windermere to LHL Holdings LLC for $465,000.

Christine Gail Duke sold 214 Hickory St., Ashley Forest to Katlin J. Chadwick for $305,000.

Jamie Noel A. Rodriguez and Chad M. Davis sold 204 Tanglewood Ave., Ashley Forest to Steven M. and Shannon Keeley Holt for $317,500.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4114 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Kristin L. and John L. Willman for $262,235.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4112 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Nicole K. Ramser for $268,420.

Belgrade Partners sold 1913 Belgrade Ave. to Steve Ellis Automotive Services LLC for $580,000.

Lee B. Nabors sold 3119 Savannah Highway to Clate Moon for $250,000.

Centex Homes sold 2810 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Dustin Martin and Melinda Cassidy Slider for $570,315.

Matthew M. and Autumn J. Dilallo sold 1865 Bermuda Stone Road, Carolina Bay to Michael Alexander Rowell and Erika Leigh for $367,000.

Aleatra P. Williams sold 1862 Carolina Bay Drive, Creekside of Carolina Bay to Qi Jin Guo and Lige Zhao for $342,500.

Sara Elizabeth Reed sold 13 Glenkirk Drive, Dunvegan at Shadowmoss to Catherine E. Coulter for $279,000.

Thomas S. and Vicki N. Berkau sold 746 Longfellow Road, East Oak Forest to Morgan P. McKoy and Jacob F. Morgan for $375,000.

David W. Feagley sold 2360 Eagle Creek Drive, Essex Farms at Carolina Bay to Chad Davis and Jamie Rodriguez for $370,000.

David and Lauren McCullough sold 1514 Morgan Campbell Court, Fairfield Pines to Devin A. Angel for $380,000.

Abdulla Ikbal Jumani sold 1640 Sulgrave Road, Forest Lakes to Giancarlo and Gianfranco Mahalik for $302,500.

Michael B. and Samantha S. McArver sold 17 Wendy Lane, Heathwood to Abigail and Joshua Pike for $315,000.

Raymond D. and Lunelle S. Allen sold 1907 Hialeah Court, Hickory Farms to Jennifer L. and Jeffrey J. Kersey for $500,000.

Steven T. Hamby sold 20 Jawol Drive, Mayfair at Shadowmoss Plantation to Austin John and Taylor Rae Korol for $260,000.

Robert K. Renken III and Julia M. Renken sold 1890 Bills Court, McQueen Estates to Albert A. Munn V and Megan Marie Kopscik for $295,000.

Elizabeth K. Wherry sold 1209 Kensington Drive, Parkwood Heights to John David Rumpel for $380,000.

P.l. Harper Jr. and Barbara A. Harper sold 1963 North Trinity Drive, Sandhurst to Sean and Jennifer Leitzell for $457,000.

Sarah A. and Bruce C. Jayne sold 6 North Hampton Drive, Sandhurst West to Robert M. Wynne Jr. for $380,660.

4 South Hampton LLC sold 4 South Hampton Drive, Sandhurst West to Sarah C. and Jairus M. Schumann for $500,000.

Elizabeth M. Rosen and Jennifer R. Smathers sold 51 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to Larsen Clark and Zack Spinelli for $538,000.

Christopher J. and Megan S. Fink sold 301 Hickory St. to Matthew Thomas and Kelly Luciano Perry for $405,000.

Erika L. Rowell sold 727 Ponderosa Drive, The Ponderosa to Erin Dodd for $262,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 20-24.

Charleston

Jose Rustia sold 441 Elfes Field Lane, Beresford Hall to John Anthony Roe for $760,000.

Kelley L. Groff sold 1222 Shadow Mist Lane, The Peninsula to John T. Gaskins for $252,500.

Laura C. Behringer sold 1205 Circle Oaks Drive, Cain Crossing to Kimberly and Edward Hanson for $304,900.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 311 Coki Amalie Court, Saint Thomas Preserve to Michelle and Frank Ortiz for $517,535.

Betty Wright Olszanski sold 65 Monte Sano Drive to Nicholas F. Boyer and Meghan K. McGauran for $259,000.

Daniel Island

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1225 Water View Lane to Frederick P. and Kelley A. Murray for $495,000.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1229 Water View Lane to Kristina Simone for $465,000.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1253 Water View Lane to Stacy C. and Rana L. Jordahl for $455,000.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1217 Water View Lane to Adriene Araujo and Fabio Venturini for $375,000.

George Renton sold 38 Grove Lane, Daniel Island Park to Dorothy Kronemer for $825,000.

John Anthony Roe sold 157 King George St. to Ellen W. O'Neel for $1.2 million.

Rosemary King Thomas sold Unit 206, 125 Pier View St. to Joe and Jean Juliano for $330,000.

1896 Pierce Street LLC sold 1896 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Seana P. and Adam J. Cherin for $350,416.

Goose Creek

Wendgoose Realty LLC sold 101 Red Bank Road to Annie Strausz for $1.7 million.

Lester Aubrey sold 106 Cedar Mill Drive, Liberty Village to Cara Rebekah and John Mark Stone for $269,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 100 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Edgar Victor Archambeau and Kristen Louise Johnson for $278,760.

John P. Posluszny Jr. sold 110 Prentice Circle, Crowfield to Ellen and Kevin Blake for $302,000.

Oak Homes LLC sold 218 Wathen Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Fletcher L. King for $258,000.

Jessy White sold 102 Cypress View Road, Fosters Creek to Hunter and Lindsey Lake for $265,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 110 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Joel Richard and Jamie Marie Breon for $299,470.

Calatlantic Group Inc sold 107 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Leonel Rementilla Bersamina for $298,240.

Jennifer M. Williamson sold 104 Winston Way, Saint James Estates to Mitchell Moon for $267,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 582 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Quanda Maureen Singleton for $277,740.

Eric N. Jewell sold 418 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Thomas A. Ricks and Susanna E. Motz Ricks for $265,000.

David Laughman sold 248 Donatella Drive, Montague Plantation to Tyler D. and Carly W. Slaggert for $273,900.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 151 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to William R. Burns IV for $288,480.

Hanahan

Leroy E. Calhoun sold 1504 Snowy Egret Pointe, Indigo Island Reserve to Brian L. and Cynthia K. Baker for $675,000.

Jakub Bialek sold 7465 Hawks Circle, Tanner Plantation to Heath and Mari G. Reid for $355,300.

Moncks Corner

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 163 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Angelina Barchi and Justin Matthew Reyes for $260,838.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 590 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Carol A. and Richard J. Schalkewitz for $324,730.

DR Horton Inc. sold 20 Wayton Circle, Spring Grove to Casey S. and Cheyenne D. Boyington for $262,600.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 112 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank to Cherie Renee Deworocki for $279,660.

Bradley E. Henson sold 604 McCrystal Circle, Crystal Shores to Crystal and John Butler for $265,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 608 Wayton Circle, Spring Grove to Francis M. and Quaniesha Archer for $261,790.

Cora Mae Welch sold 848 Flannel Way to Gregg N. and Wanda H. Shealy for $250,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 645 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Gregory E. and Jill A. Jones for $286,900.

Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc sold 115 Waters Edge Lane at Moultrie to Jerald E. and Tina E. Shonkwiler for $349,900.

Ryan S. Rainwater sold 330 Bracken Fern Road, Fairmont South to Kevin Richmond and Nicole Michelle Tye for $270,900.

Patsy A. Shields sold 121 Vessey Drive, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Quantez D. Scott and Kai-Renay Scott for $260,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 124 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Scott Allen and Bobbijo C. Hackett for $276,930.

Lawrence Brown sold 401 Congaree Road, Foxbank Plantation to Steve John Naples for $253,000.

Nita L. Blount sold 1954 Sandy Point Lane to Joseph Bartone for $389,600.

Summerville

Babette K. Jaquier sold 305 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Bradford Lynden and Jennifer Marie Cayer for $257,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 319 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Brenda D. and Justin Eric Newcomb for $303,985.

Denise Y. Miller sold 339 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Courtney Campos for $261,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 305 Strabo Court, Meridian to Daniel C. and Susan C. Ries for $305,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 113 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Denise V. Miller for $319,000.

True Homes LLC sold 407 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Elizabeth Marie Beach and Jacoby Dominick Singleton for $297,890.

Cane Bay Investments LLC sold 418 Waterlily Way, Cane Bay to Howard A. and Sandra E. Fox for $292,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 127 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Huijun Wang and Fan Zhang for $342,990.

Matthew J. Flynn sold 156 Brookhaven Road, Cane Bay to Jacob Norman and Chloe Olivia Vandermolen for $251,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 616 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Jana M. Roberts for $345,116.

Richard W. Bartku sold 163 Schooner Bend Ave., Cane Bay to Joseph T. and Maura A. Stella for $293,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 117 Clydesdale Circle to Kathleen M. and Robert A. Bentley for $269,472.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 571 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Maria Aracelly and Stephen T. Sommerrock for $385,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 131 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Mary Kathleen Miller and John Mayo Carl for $523,740.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 202 Caspian Court to Quiana M. Alexander for $258,484.

DR Horton Inc. sold 117 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Raj K. and Surekha R. Patel for $436,900.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 201 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Russell Lee and Kayla Eilzabeth Eiland for $403,820.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 615 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Suzann P. and Vito V. Gancitano for $318,852.

Wando

Bunpo Lor sold 301 Indigo Planters Lane, Nelliefield Plantation to Donna L. and Martin A. Rose for $295,000.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 20-24.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 9705 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Thomas Ryan Parsons for $306,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 5033 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Quintin R. Brown for $264,900.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9984 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Lerryn Gough for $293,080.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5207 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Trevor Andrey Lavine and Anne Marie Wong Lavine for $319,140.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9995 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Jessica Renee and Justin Ramon Volkman for $345,460.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold Coosaw Preserve 5160 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to James David and Mackenzie Dale Merfeld for $307,510.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9975 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Dylan Timothy and Julia Marie Brown for $338,025.

Michael Marone sold 135 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Larry C. and Roxanne L. Banks for $290,000.

North Charleston

Kenneth R. Decedue sold 5402 Crosland Court West, Whitehall to Michele Suzanne and Scott Andrew Birsner for $310,000.

Mark S. Borowlak Jr. sold 8511 Stonebridge Drive, Whitehall to Christopher R. and Haley A. Locklear for $260,500.

Ridgeville

Russell T. Mathias sold 102 Satling Court to Jacob W. and Heather J. Witmer for $467,500.

Steven W. Blume sold 312 Temple Road to Steven M. and Georgina M. Stauber for $440,000.

Summerville

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1116 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Stephen Anthony and Calli Ann Wright for $278,550.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1107 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Rebecca Lynn and Peter Andrew Baldwin for $327,590.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1040 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Thebeze Augustus Gonsalves for $361,320.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 129 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Jessica Browning for $253,649.

DR Horton Inc. sold 703 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Trenton J. Hiott for $281,300.

Damon T. Walsh sold 122 Spring Meadows Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Elizabeth Gullberg and Irene Hartlage for $325,000.

Diane R. Ashley sold 417 Turnbridge Lane, Wentworth Hall to Jarret J. and Cassandra Boer for $252,000.

Donald B. Creel sold 1206 Cosmos Road, Myers Mill to Cody J. Biernacki and Jennifer C. Dunlap for $259,000.

James E. Alewine sold 605 North Palmetto St. to Christopher M. Branham for $285,500.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 2010 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Roland E. and Mary B. Trask for $278,390.

Lee Calmer Price III sold 4027 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to John A. and Charlotte S. Kreider for $460,000.

Maria M. Dwyer sold 325 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Betty Ann Staats and Joseph S. Buono for $415,000.

Melanie S. Chambers sold 318 Simmons Ave. to Jennifer Marie Bunch and Blair Steed for $385,000.

Myra Stewart sold 5000 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Markwotiz A. and Megan N. Frost for $278,000.

Phillip W. Wiley Jr. sold 4948 Ballantine Drive, Wescott Plantation to Liang Wang and Xiao Zhi for $253,000.

Tyson Hoff sold 415 Country Club Blvd., Country Club Estates to David Michael and Ralph S. Bruhn for $538,250.

