Awendaw
Bill H. and Stella G. Kaltsounis sold 1442 Old Rosebud Trail, Pepper Plantation to Art B. and Danielle P. Kaltsounis for $265,000.
Charleston
Mark J. and Francesca Pedemonti sold Unit B, 8 Coming St. to Goldieml8 LLC for $435,000.
Myrto Tsalvalas Trust sold Unit A, 7 Gibbes St. to Henry David and Courtney McLean Poston for $1.7 million.
Deborah D. Loesel sold Unit A, 22 Trapman St. to Emily Lippincott Bates and Frederick Benjamin Whitman for $540,000.
Jones Ventures L.P. sold Unit 8, 55 Ashley Ave., Baker House to Teresa L. Vincent Grosso for $380,000.
Sig Halsey LLC sold Unit C, 59 Barre St., Halsey Park to Ariana M. Weindling for $1.6 million.
Rutledge Office Condo LLC sold Unit 5, 198 Rutledge Ave., Rutledge Place to Salterbeck 101 LLC for $440,000.
Marion B. Sullivan sold Unit 4D, 330 Concord St., Dockside to Jon and Eike Gundersen for $470,000.
Kevin M. and Tripti N. Simback sold Unit B, 189 St. Philip St., Midtown Condominiums to Deryl G. Tourville for $565,000.
Laura M. Kirkman Pelzer sold Unit E, 152 Spring St. to Lauren Crawford for $570,000.
Yallapragada Family Limited Partnership LP sold Unit O, 173 Rutledge Ave., Rutledge Green to Phillip James and Helen Demos Latham for $373,500.
Lenord M. Branch sold Unit 3, 301 Broad St., Broad Street Arms to Sarah Wrenn for $435,000.
DGP Sunnyside LLC sold 2304 Sunnyside Ave., Alta Vista to Timothy S. and Graham Phillip Kennedy for $600,000.
45 Amherst LLC sold 45 Amherst St. to Mark Glenn Fisher for $391,000.
Phyllis Dewart Greene sold 46 Church St. to Cynthia W. Holm for $1.4 million.
Bi-Coastal Properties LLC sold 167 Coming St. to Benjamin M. Mack for $795,000.
Preston Eight LLC sold 8 Smith St. to Charter Land Acquisitions LLC for $965,000.
5 Jasper Street LLC sold 5 Jasper St. to Timothy M. and Nicholas Nothnagle for $530,000.
Debra Ann Davison sold 10 King St. to BFT Properties LLC for $4.7 million.
Vernon W. and Brenda B. Brannen sold 113 Queen St. to Robert K. Blair and Lavonne J. Derksen for $695,000.
Meera Mansheim sold 114 Mary Ellen Drive, Longborough to John Charles Justice Jr. and Jennifer Hornberger Justice for $741,275.
KMP LLC sold 223 Nassau St. to Preservation Development LLC for $255,000.
James N. Pease IV and Catherine C. Pease sold 117 Peachtree St. to David L. and Mary L. Wertz for $555,000.
Clarence B. and Judy F. Manning sold 17 Savage St. to BBC LLC for $1.2 million.
Terrivo Enterprises LLC sold 44 Spring St. to 44 Spring Street LLC for $2.8 million.
Florence McBeth sold 40 Spring St. to Robert T. Bennett for $790,000.
Charles B. Smalls Jr. and Ron K. Smalls sold 125 Gordon St., Wagener Terrace to Carolina Self Storage Centers Inc. for $355,000.
Robert L. Tennyson sold 236 St. Margaret St., Wagner Terrace to James William Bishop Jr. and Rebecca McHugh Patten Bishop for $515,000.
Folly Beach
K. Spodarek LLC sold Unit 201, 111 East Arctic Ave., Seaside Villas to Kory Elizabeth Isenberg for $675,000.
Nina B. Logan sold 806 East Ashley Ave. to Claudia Coker for $677,700.
220 East Cooper LLC sold 220 East Cooper Ave. to Yanis and Shelly L. Bellil for $605,000.
Hollywood
Pamela S. and Bobby D. Ryals sold 4117 Lab Run Road to Stanley Tripp and Holly Noga Jones for $259,000.
Isle of Palms
Michael A. and Leslie S. Underwood sold 3800 Cameron Blvd. to 3800 Cameron LLC for $1.5 million.
Lila Ienello sold 2503 Cameron Blvd. to Christina Gladden Reidenbach for $510,000.
David H. Hancock sold 10 55th Ave. to Psalm 23 LLC for $3.2 million.
James Island
Michael D. and Tracey C. Gietler sold 1231 Telfair Way, Mira Vista at James Island to Rebecca Ashley Cook for $243,000.
Adam and Jillian Martinelli sold 1003 Birchdale Drive, Ashcroft Hall to Ian and Jessica Efstathiou for $425,000.
Richard Lawhon and Jordan Tittle sold 1028 Wayfarer Lane, Bayview Farms to Steven Mazyck and Karen Schena-Mazyck for $329,000.
L. William Mulbry Jr. and Mary D. Mulbry sold 721 Jim Isle Drive, Becks Point to Flama Blanca LLC for $645,390.
Ann E. Montgomery sold 715 Tennent St., Clearview to Carol W. Ferguson for $385,000.
Phillippe J. and Barbara F. Esteve sold 725 Sterling Drive, Clearview to John E. and Kimberly Lynn Poff for $395,000.
Melinda Miley sold 13 Paddlecreek Ave., Crosscreek to Cory J. Meloy for $289,800.
Shanon W. Honney sold 714 Willow Lake Road, Eastwood to Jason and Gretchen Fricker for $725,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1142 Bright Court to Feng Jiang and Peihua Chen for $461,290.
Marcia and Robert A. Williams sold 1801 Biltmore Drive, Jamestowne Estates to Taylor S. Bubash for $329,000.
Sidney A. Knox sold 561 Seaward Drive, Lighthouse Point to Brenda Drake for $305,000.
Bryan A. and Kristin L. Raymond sold 1489 Kentwood Circle, Lynwood to Amy Marie Kay for $325,500.
Magen L. Strimple sold 1276 Apex Lane, Meridian Place to Ryan T. and Marian E. McCracken for $206,000.
Catherine L. and Lewis K. Schlumbrecht sold 938 West Oceanview Road, Ocean View to Thomas N. Smith and Karen E. Hewitt for $900,000.
Frederick Logan Nash Jr. sold 105 Sea Cotton Circle, Planter's Trace at Seaside Plantation to Emily J. Sullivan for $306,500.
Kuznik Holdings LLC sold 1333 Fort Johnson Road, Quail Run to Katja Rust for $263,000.
Charles R. Myers sold 1582 Teal Marsh Road, Riverfront to Mathew Wooster for $540,000.
Lisa Lynn Gruben Seigler and Adam Jennings Seigler sold 2146 Edisto Ave., Riverland Golfview to Timothy Brian Hicks for $360,000.
Thomas P. McAfee Jr. and Thomas P. McAfee sold 2111 St. James Drive, Riverland Terrace to Elizabeth Anne Winsor for $387,500.
Shirley and Walter Nadzak sold 703 Castle Pinckney Drive, Stiles Point Plantation Harbor to Jason Lewis and Erin Kienzle for $505,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 809 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Benjamin and Virginia Taft for $567,034.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 848 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Juan Pablo Philippe and Kristin Hope Martin Mancia for $705,847.
Brian K. and Kristina G. Diedrick sold 1558 Harborsun Drive, Wexford Sound to Heather Nadean Holmes for $319,500.
Hilary Steele sold 1139 Shoreham Road, Willow Walk to Andrew K. and Courtney S. Snyder Morrison for $265,000.
Johns Island
Richard E. and Carol Ritcher sold 3291 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Pamela S. and Kenneth E. Williams for $297,000.
Frank Lauro Jr. and Donna B. Lauro sold 1730 Fernhill Drive to Sherry B. and Dennis R. Bailey for $580,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1872 Headquarters Plantation Drive, Headquarters Island Plantation to Carey Joe and Margaret W. Hill for $703,751.
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc. sold 3211 Johnstowne St., Hope Plantation to Joan H. and Gregory A. Heintz for $495,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3069 Vincent Astor Road, Oakfield to Ronda Diane and David Wayne Mitchell for $317,921.
Albert Beever III sold 2683 Shogry Pointe Road to Bradford Reynolds and Amy Lee Van Liew for $1.2 million.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1056 Pigeon Point, St. John's Lake to George John Sullivan and Kathaleen Thorson for $335,240.
William N. Fuchs sold 1928 Staffwood Road, Staffordshire to Taylor Adam Carter and Taylor Brooke Shepherd for $270,000.
Kathleen K. and Carroll L. Ayers sold 2690 Burden Creek Road, Stono Pointe to Jennifer Haslam and Brent Bivins Lindley for $659,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2664 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Michael David and Kendra Dowdell Calore for $446,040.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2578 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Patrick Ryan Griffin and Kelley Halliwell for $420,174.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2636 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Richard Glover for $418,305.
Jason S. Sessions sold 1507 Royal Colony Road, The Commons at Fenwick Hall to Pattie A. Lewis for $285,000.
Dana H. Smith sold 2909 Bell Flower Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Federal National Mortgage Assoc. for $232,050.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 2965 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to George F. and Phyllis M. Corliss for $387,682.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1647 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Lisa R. and E. Jeffrey Winheld for $316,903.
Sheldon R. Davis sold 2909 Sweetleaf Lane, Whitney Lake to Whitney Blair Mustoe for $215,000.
Laurie C. Yarbrough sold 3537 Hunters Oak Lane, Winnsboro Lakes to Christopher G. Topping for $229,000.
Kiawah Island
James P. Fabiani sold 286 Pine Barren Lane, The Garden Cottages at Cassique to Isaac Sananes for $1.9 million.
Kiawah Home Development LLC sold 288 Pine Barren Lane, The Garden Cottages at Cassique to Isaac Sananes for $340,000.
Barbara Wiethoff sold 4842 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove Villas to Kent H. and Nancy M. Raymond for $395,000.
JCMA Kiawah LLC sold 117 Bufflehead Drive, Egret Pintail to Welfam LLC for $2.1 million.
Ladson
Kendall N. Litchfield sold 9443 Netted Charm Court, Paddock Pointe to Joann Craven Ackerman for $209,000.
Joseph M. and Mary A. Mills sold 119 McGrady Drive, Summerpark to Jarett Nicholson for $220,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
TLS Holdings LLC sold Unit A1, 900 Bowman Road, East Cooper Medical Office Building to KJAB Holdings LLC for $300,000.
Mary Agnes McConnell Scupp sold Unit 506, 850 Ilex Court, Waterford to Simpson Z. Fant for $238,500.
Alan S. and Janice L. Rider sold Unit 4, 2340 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Clayton F. Miller for $380,000.
Aimee Pearce sold Unit 3, 267 Alexandra Drive, East Bridge Lofts to Cynthia Denise Poe for $212,000.
Lacy Ann Thompson sold 2325 Chatelain Way, Southampton Pointe PR to William Keith Landry for $225,000.
David P. Huber sold 2227 Chatelain Way, Southampton Pointe to Betty Amoretty for $210,000.
Melissa E. Simondi sold Unit 203C, 1485 Cambridge Lakes Drive, Cambridge Lakes to Billy Lynn and Jetta McKenzie Pyatt for $235,000.
Sharon H. Conn sold 1810 Basildon Road, The Battery at Park West to Christian W. and Gloria A. Clackum for $207,000.
Larry J. and Virginia L. Susong sold 1802 Basildon Road, The Battery at Park West to Renee Kimberly Untied for $206,000.
Jacqueline Entenmann sold 210 Bennett St. to Jeffrey Barlow and Susan Elizabeth Davall for $1.5 million.
Jennifer B. and Jason R. Pughe sold 3546 Ashwycke St., Berkleigh to George A. and Marynell B. Winslow for $359,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1539 Trumpington St., Center Park South at Cambridge of Park West to Edward and Christine M. Roth for $529,000.
Michael D. and Sandra S. Shealy sold 1132 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park to Lee M. and Jill Nicole Janssen for $396,000.
Phil Saul and Amy Davis sold 1060 Meader Lane, Cooper Estates to BOTC LLC for $3.4 million.
Logan W. and Leslie T. MacAlister sold 1075 Cottingham Drive, Cooper Estates to James M. Bernstein for $704,000.
Sara N. Hassell sold 1034 Chambers Lane, Cooper Estates to Jeffrey D. and Page S. Luther for $850,000.
John L. Ciccarelli Jr. sold 613 Williamson Drive, Cooper Estates to Paul C. and Robyn J. Shirley for $275,000.
Kincade Properties LLC sold 937 Kincade Drive, Dawson Terrace to Angela Delvecchio-Hall for $765,000.
Thomas I. Fields sold 1443 Wellbrooke Lane, Ellington Woods to Anna Louise Esakov for $235,000.
Jerry R. and Lisa P. White sold 1580 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Grand Haven at Rivertowne Country Club to Robin P. Camhi and Curtis H. Havard for $967,500.
Margie M. and William J. Cunningham sold 1321 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Margaret B. White for $549,000.
Charles Towne Holdings LLC sold 932 Mathis Ferry Road, Hobcaw to Melissa E. Simondi for $570,000.
William S. Rinehart III and Mary R. Rinehart sold 302 Isaw Drive, Hobcaw Point to James Bernice Moore III and Rachel King Moore for $707,000.
Jason Loup and Corrie Musgrave sold 1359 Black River Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Brian Edward and Laura Nicole Harvey for $462,000.
Frank L. and Katherine V. Ruggiero sold 1339 River Otter Court, Horlbeck Creek to Daniela Alison Carrasco Castillo for $435,000.
Brett A. and Amber Pugsley sold 2495 Worthington Drive, Indigo Chase to William Frank Tong for $601,000.
Christopher T. and Laura S. Tyson sold 63 Krier Lane, I'On to Myrto Tsavalas Trust for $1.7 million.
Paul M. McTeer sold 726 Natchez Circle, Lake Hunter Commons to James B. Bezjian for $390,000.
Murial G. Stern sold 1364 Deep Water Drive, Lakeshore to Elizabeth F. Serpa for $548,000.
John P. and Valerie S. Bozzelli sold 590 Creole Retreat, Molasses Creek to Eric Dudley and Kristen Zolla Autio for $883,000.
Mary T. Burdette and Karen T. Walker sold 708 Gate Post Drive, Old Village Landing to Vivian G. Haas and Carmen S. Scott for $412,250.
Jonathan A. and Amber Fulton sold 2712 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Leslie R. Skinner and Matthew A. Haynie for $372,000.
Vicki R. Bowman sold 1773 Wellstead St., Pembroke to Marguerite Maucher for $445,000.
Jason C. and Patricia A. Howlson sold 3821 Hanoverian Drive, Pepper Plantation to Carlton R. Bourne Jr. and Sheryl B. Bourne for $402,000.
Carlton R. and Sheryl Bourne sold 595 Pritchards Point Drive, Rice Bay of Belle Hall Plantation to Stephanie G. Brown for $425,000.
1492 Rifle Range LLC sold 1480 Rifle Range Road to Sup Shell Landing LLC for $2.5 million.
Cory T. and Chelsea B. Allen sold 2183 North Marsh Drive, Rivertowne to Lisa A. and James M. O'Keefe for $460,000.
Mitchell C. and Jennifer M. Feinman sold 962 Governors Court, Snee Farm to Eric and Susan Schwelke for $417,500.
Shirley D. Abbott sold 1103 Astor Drive, Snee Farm Gardens to Julia Z. Brame and Rachelle Brame Narron for $315,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3526 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Mark E. Bond for $599,990.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 984 Key Colony Court, Sullivan's Pointe to Sean R. Travers for $614,990.
Bessemer Road LLC sold 1482 Brightwood Drive, The Covington at Park West to Crescent Homes SC LLC for $345,000.
NEI Global Relocation Co. sold 3324 Olympic Lane, The Estates at Charleston National to Kirkland W. Clark III and Stephanie L. Humphreys-Clark for $457,900.
Lawrence E. and Shelley L. Smith sold 3324 Olympic Lane, The Estates at Charleston National to NEI Global Relocation Co. for $457,900.
Peter J. Kuhns sold 1913 Lone Oak Point, The Pointe at Rivertowne to Jeffrey and Paula Valenti for $480,000.
Bryan Vaigneur sold 370 Old South Way, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Jill E. and Matt A. Bournonville for $470,000.
David L. and Marcia M. Saari sold 3516 Flowering Oak Way, The Village at Hamlin Plantation to Bryan D. and Margaret H. Kizer for $560,000.
Brooke A. Payne sold 2540 Charter Oaks Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Alan L. and Cheryl L. Crowder for $570,000.
Christine Watson sold 1012 Black Rush Circle, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to 1012 Black Rush Partners LLC for $380,000.
North Charleston
Anthony Wilder sold 5107 Braddock Ave., Oak Park to Daniel and Rebekah Kinsella for $276,000.
Thomas and Rachel Fisher sold 8918 High Cotton Court, Antler Point to Christina and Sean Hayes for $213,000.
Rodney E. Nevinger sold 8203 Ronda Drive, Baker Plantation to Katreina Harmon for $250,000.
American Bilt C.o Inc. sold 3801 West Montague Ave. to Black Bear LLC and Brickworks LLC for $3.5 million.
Noelle M. Woodhead sold 3431 Seiberling Road to Shree Ganpati LLC for $200,000.
Greater Charleston Investments Inc. sold 3410 Rivers Ave., Cherokee Place to LPM Management Group 1 LLC for $300,000.
Rolina Homes LLC sold 4977 Chateau Ave., Garco Cottages at Park Circle to Mary Margaret Sampognaro for $316,700.
Jack Albert Millard sold 4901 Lake Palmetto Lane, Lake Palmetto Waterfront Townhomes to Jon Sinclair for $205,000.
Palmetto Park Estates LLC sold 7000 Stall Road, Midland Park to Palmetto Parks Holdings LLC for $2.6 million.
H and C Development Group Inc. sold 1079 Lockhart St. to Ashley R. Jones and Garret L. Brown for $309,000.
George L. Crout Jr. and Leah A. Crout sold 5136 Conway St. to Chesley Investments LLC for $230,000.
Palmetto Home Investments LLC sold 5151 Conway St. to Cole Cameron and Catherine Fryland for $310,000.
Sharon L. Dupree sold 5001 Parkside Drive to Mark W. and Joy S. Avera for $422,958.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 5206 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Adam Collins and Bonnie West Lynch for $413,071.
Joshua C. Ferguson sold 1334 Runnymeade Lane, Runnymeade Farm to Jared W. Hellman for $202,000.
Elizabeth Ann Joostema sold 2664 Hanford Mills Lane, The Elms to Stephen A. and Eileen Krupczak for $258,000.
Honoria Lang Futrell sold 9096 Delancey Circle, The Elms of Charleston to Barbara Burnham for $229,000.
Tolar and Shirley A. King sold 8552 Brookforest Drive, The Lakes to Kyle Gratuito Ilustrisimo and Psyvy Gratuito Ilustrisimo for $220,000.
Greater Charleston Real Estate Inc. sold 1626 Mole Lane, The Lands of Charleston Farms to LPM Management Group 1 LLC for $248,000.
Fred S. Kemmerlin III sold 5201 Sterrett St., West Cameron Terrace to Stephen F. and Anna B. Richardson for $249,900.
Ravenel
Terrence M. Cerisoles sold 5981 Rocky Top Lane, Whitetail Meadows to Christine E. Hand and Janet M. Thibault for $240,000.
Seabrook Island
Richard C. Burns sold 3076 Marshgate Drive to Joanne and John P. Farrell for $430,000.
Jerry M. and Collete D. Magoulas sold 3261 Seabrook Island Road to Richard W. and Madeline J. Marion for $875,000.
John C. and Eileen S. Cardillo sold 2782 Hidden Oak Drive, Live Oak Villas to Feder and Sophia Estelus for $250,000.
Kenneth L. Fry Jr. and Barbara B. Fry sold Unit A, 3012 High Hammock Road, Ocean Winds to Nancy Fry Steen and Kenneth Burns Steen for $200,000.
David J. Bauhs sold 1342 Pelican Watch Villas, Pelican Watch Villas to LH Pelican Properties LLC for $275,000.
Con Constandis and Anne Upton-Constandis sold 2525 Seabrook Island Road to Robert E. and Ellen D. Cieslukowski for $931,000.
Summerville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 9669 Kestevan Court, Buckshire to Amelia L. Irons for $240,000.
Justin M. and Jordan B. Taylor sold 9716 Stockport Circle, Buckshire to Nikita Dedeaux and Ashley A. Smalls for $220,500.
Louis A. and Lilly E. Feher sold 148 Savannah River Drive, The Lakes of Summerville to Noah M. and Emileigh S. Lemelin for $234,000.
Wadmalaw Island
June F. Cochrane sold 5850 Pecanetta Road, Harts Bluff to Kathleen Christiansen for $424,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Shirley F. Prystowsky sold Unit 511, 498 Albemarle Road, The Albemarle to Gladys L. Wyly for $500,000.
Jim T. and Joanne G. Smith sold Unit 404D, 2337 Tall Sail Drive, Seagate to Elaine and Isle Sola for $250,000.
Walter J. and Kristi L. Milowic sold 2028 Taylorcraft Drive, Air Harbor to Daniel J. Fisher for $219,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4101 Hartland St., Ashley Park to Jaime L. Martinez and Melba Estrella for $236,807.
Gene M. Corvino sold 4148 Veritas St., Ashley Park to Jayme Christine Rojek for $250,000.
Christopher J. Carbone sold 4222 Scharite St., Ashley Park to Matthew Cooper for $226,000.
Peter J. Sbrochi sold 3171 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Chadwick Wachholz for $289,000.
Staci Ann Ware sold 2221 Asheford Place Drive, Canterbury Woods to Alyson M. Decoux and Stephen C. Prior for $320,000.
Sample Investments LLC sold 1841 Alice Drive, Capri Isles to Clay G. Hollingsworth for $350,000.
Centex Homes sold 2894 Stonestown Drive, Carolina Bay to Elizabeth Lauren and Benjamin Revere Miller for $532,740.
Centex Homes sold 2620 Doubletree Court, Carolina Bay to Martin J. O'Keefe and Martine Friedman for $319,365.
Jerome B. and Mildred L. Crites sold 1612 Canty Lane to Rutledge Center Development Partners LLC for $345,000.
Russell O. Young sold 1634 Dotterers Run, Forest Lakes to Barbara Ellen Rabon for $294,000.
The Realty Co. LLC sold 344 Huntley Drive to Steven T. Nisbet for $319,000.
Frank E. Lupton Jr. and Jonette H. Lupton sold 19 Anita Drive, Magnolia to Avery Garrison and Allyson Harrell for $245,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2335 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Irby L. and Timothy M. Webb for $338,215.
Richard P. Padgett III and Tamara M. Padgett sold 831 St. Dennis Drive, Moreland to Catherine C. Brack for $632,000.
Paul E. Walker Jr. sold 1729 Pinecrest Road, Pinecrest Gardens to Matthew T. Melin for $242,000.
Kevin Keenan sold 416 Rotherwood Drive, Rotherwood Estates to Marc C. and Diane H. Strickland for $399,000.
Amy Marie Kay sold 1954 Westminster Road, Sandhurst to Michael L. and Alisha S. Martini for $520,000.
Steven M. and Tammy J. Bloser sold 10 Sellkirk Drive, Shadowmoss Plantation to Mark Alan Davis for $360,000.
Linda D. and Nelson S. Chase sold 1869 Greenmore Drive, South Pinepoint to U.S. Bank Trust N.A. for $296,283.
Eugene P. and Debora L. Butler sold 6234 Fieldstone Circle, Sweet Bay to Robert L. and Joan B. Schenk for $319,900.
Glenda C. Brownlee sold 234 Larissa Drive, The Commons at Grand Oaks to Allison M. Johnson and Steven A. Cantrell for $222,500.
John H. and Jane C. McNeill sold 16 Guerard Road, The Crescent to Derek Crawford Riggs for $2 million.
Mark K. Urbanski sold 1629 McClain St., Wappoo Shores to Gary Alan and Carmela Marie Reichel for $505,000.
Mansle E. Raines III and Karen M. Raines sold 315 Jean St., Wappoo Shores to Julia Magdalena Sauer for $292,000.
Alan R. and Ross M. Bower sold 1342 Wallerton Ave., Washington Park to Tuong Vy N. Doan for $281,000.
SC Renovation Group LLC sold 1848 Sandcroft Drive, West Ashley Plantation to Mindy L. Chambers for $310,000.
Berkeley County
Bonneau
Mitch Brothers Construction LLC sold 106 Tideland Court, Spring Grove to Dakota and Sarah Stansell for $209,500.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 420 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to Melissa M. Myers and Bruno R. Lozano for $492,845.
Richard E. Jackson sold 467 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Nathan and Ashley Perry for $345,000.
Daniel Island
Brett D. Budlong sold 1064 Barfield St. to Andrew J. and Kimberly J. Kean for $460,000.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 412 Fish Tail Road, Ralston Creek to Maura E. O'Connor for $350,000.
Roberta A. Gosselin sold 107 River Green Place, Ralston Creek to Marvin C. Bissland for $242,500.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 525 Lesesne St., Ralston Creek to Barry R. and Michelle M. Davidson for $395,000.
Michael Scott Stockford sold Unit 107, 500 Bucksley Lane to Eric Neal Monroe and Amanda R. Daniel for $275,000.
Todd S. Neven sold 1718 Pierce St., Smythe Park to Sean A. and Kim T. McColl for $1.8 million.
Goose Creek
Ahlea L. Small sold 202 Commons Way, Planters Walk to Brenda Bettencourt for $202,500.
ATN sold 156 Pecan Grove Ave., Boulder Bluff to George Matthew and Whitney E. Poskitt for $222,900.
Dennis C. Marcello sold 243 Elrod Drive to Heather Anne Herren for $349,900.
Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 424 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Li Fen and Ming Yang for $398,872.
Henry Malcolm Waldrop III sold 409 Green Park Lane, Brickhope Greens to Juan Ulises Gonzalez Medina and Lynette Monique Gonzalez for $208,000.
Joshua L. Tomlinson sold 130 Southwold Circle, Crowfield to Dennis P. and Cinnamon D. Long for $218,000.
Latoya S. Campbell sold 102 Pine Hall Drive, Mulberry Park to Timothy David Mulkey and Jennifer Anne Huffman for $245,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 402 Philbrick Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Rene Lebel for $258,231.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 128 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Michael L. and Miriam Kent for $282,924.
Lilly F. Pool sold 126 Dresden Drive, Crowfield to Renee Hunter for $255,000.
Michael Roudabush sold 104 Tyne Court, Hamlets to Robert and Reba R. Rorick for $270,500.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 154 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Jonathan Theron Davis for $235,900.
Oak Homes LLC sold 216 Wathen Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Christy Lynn and Christopher R. Wingate for $269,900.
Hanahan
David C. Duvall sold 1502 Marsh Reed Court, Tanner Plantation to Kristie and Jamie J. Cooper for $275,000.
Frank Marshal Williamson sold 30 Milano St. to William Snowa for $216,000.
Joshua D. Turner sold 202 Sherwood Court, Carlton Place to Quincy Ann Rice for $200,000.
Livia Kulczycky sold 1215 Raven Road, Eagle Landing to Jessie M. and David K. Jones for $415,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders SC LLC sold 1352 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Marcia Kim White for $222,282.
Dan Ryan Builders SC LLC sold 1530 Sanborll Landing Drive, Hunters Bend to Ervin and Deborah Nobles McDaniel for $232,008.
Moncks Corner
Albert Perez sold 1805 Widgeon Road to Matthew and Sarah Peterson for $227,000.
Blake A. Bowen sold 1237 Saylors Ave., Berkeley Country Club to Thomas A. Gatz and Kimberly Roberts for $204,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 104 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank Plantation to Jason S. and Kristina M. Bombardier for $340,187.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 120 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Adonis Edwin Shifflett for $270,623.
Dale M. Bailey sold 592 English Oak Circle, Oakley Pointe to Gerald L. Irvin Jr. for $213,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 304 Silver Leaf Lane, Cypress Grove to William Pate for $257,825.
Gary White sold 1503 Scarlet Oak Court, Sterling Oaks to Michael L. Atkins Jr. for $263,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 432 War Admiral Lane, Fairmont South to John J. and Janice F. Passarello for $263,140.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 262 Swamp Creek Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Madeline M. and William R. Kearns for $255,487.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 136 Guinness Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Donald Charles Howell Jr. for $300,492.
Michael P. Nilan sold 106 Vessey Drive, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Samelia R. Adams for $227,700.
Alderly Ventures LLC sold 539 Alderly Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Joshua W. Gathright for $223,489.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 16 Guinness Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Steven and Kimberlee Gentry for $228,092.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 532 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to David Joseph Provost for $237,255.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 318 Silver Leaf Lane, Cypress Grove to Corrida Greene for $244,500.
Ridgeville
Blaine G. Smith sold 1562 Cypress Campground Road to Megan Smith and Ralph R. Griffith for $300,000.
Summerville
Christopher Alan Roberts sold 310 Deep River Road, Cane Bay to Jonathan M. Peluso for $217,000.
Donato J. Zullo Jr. sold 342 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Shannon Elizabeth and Christopher Howard Sampson for $312,500.
Jason R. Weber sold 411 Ridgedale Road, Cane Bay to John E. Cameron for $238,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 205 Fall Crossing Place, Cane Bay to Thomas E. and Joan C. Walter for $285,607.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 305 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Lisa Ann and Robert Reagan for $345,292.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 311 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Robert Moser and Michele Ann Corrigan for $283,151.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 313 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Lawrence David and Evelyn Patricia Robinson for $366,780.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 339 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Mathew and Mildred Walters for $487,188.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 246 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Alanese Junerus Champaigne for $268,465.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 244 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Nathaniel Eugene Dalton for $268,855.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 208 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Christopher Alan and Katie Thomasson Roberts for $293,055.
Louis Russo sold 283 Dunning Road, Berkeley Commons to Corey McLeod and Amanda L. Basnight for $233,000.
Mary T. Raab sold 110 Carnegie Court, Cane Bay to Steve P. and Angela M. Meinke for $278,000.
Cane Bay Investments LLC sold 546 Sea Foam St., Cane Bay to Susan M. and Sarah E. Modesitt for $229,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 788 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Joshua Todd and Cara Danielle Babitz for $240,790.
Paul T. Rand sold 275 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Tameka and Al Jenkins for $250,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 425 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to James Gus and Miriam Lavender Holladay for $357,440.
Richard A. Standring sold 161 Schooner Bend Ave., Cane Bay to Michael J. and Anne T. Obert for $267,000.
Trevor T. Nisbet sold 566 Delafield Drive, Mason Park to Isaac L. Smalls for $251,000.
True Homes LLC sold 333 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Kenneth and Melissa L. Strand for $328,555.
William Chevy Peake sold 189 SouthPort Drive, Weatherstone to Robert A. Lewis for $239,000.
Dorchester County
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 4809 Bushel Road, McKewn to Mamie M. and Jerrel J. Futrell for $284,900.
Franklin B. Culick sold 9747 Seed St., McKewn to William B. and Rebecca Morrow for $217,000.
North Charleston
Connie D. Avant sold 8680 Hickory Creek Lane, Whitehall to Ruth E. Taylor for $234,000.
Douglas L. Southworth sold Unit 2401, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Jesus S. and Amalia Rivera for $225,000.
Earle R. Freeman Jr. sold 8677 Laurel Grove Lane, Whitehall to John E. and Kimberlee B. Craven for $320,000.
Edward Marion Kinard sold 5495 Altamaha Drive, Whitehall to Shannon J. and Christien Sims for $230,000.
Kimberlee B. Craven sold 8611 Timbermarsh Lane, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Daniel K. and Jessica Lucas for $435,000.
Villas at Charleston Park LLC sold Unit 4001, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Richard Campbell for $296,240.
Villas at Charleston Park LLC sold Unit 4003, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Jamie Sue and David Charles Marcum for $276,450.
Summerville
Arthur Ray Lambert sold 1725 Diving Duck Lane, Drakesborough to David and Hong Loan Loch for $260,000.
Bradley D. Emry sold 125 Hyacinth St., White Gables to Hunter R. Morey for $205,000.
Brian Smith sold 133 Axtell Drive, Newington Plantation to Anita S. Hylton for $300,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 209 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to Michael B. Keitt for $273,500.
Chet Melton sold 104 Candover Court, Summerville Place to Shawn M. Calamari for $210,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 167 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Megan and Cale Schweitz for $313,950.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 108 Sugarberry Way, Summers Corner to Joseph and Ellen Mary Canino for $343,912.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 374 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Marybeth S. and Craig A. Wishart for $337,000.
Dane A. Miller sold 108 Heritage Lane, Corey Woods to James Edward and Kari Lynn Gage for $224,000.
Donald C. Russell sold 109 Tandil Court, Plum Creek to James Paul and Allison Carr Anderson for $265,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4028 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to Andrew J. and Jennifer Thomas for $430,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5544 Alpine Drive, The Summit to Katie E. and Christopher Quintana for $499,371.
Fannie Mae sold 320 Cantering Hills Lane, Cantering Hills to Lisa J. Priester for $420,000.
Glenda A. Daniels sold 1231 Wild Goose Trail, Drakesborough to John M. Wallace and Laura E. Kaminski for $205,000.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 101 Carriage Ride Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to John B. and Jennifer Raschella for $386,683.
Joshua D. Jacobs sold 4003 Remleys Point, Waterside Landing to Jordan S. and Katelin J. Ballard for $214,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2036 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Donald E. Bowers and Michelle K. Rekiel for $366,890.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3003 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Kathleen A. and James P. Gardner for $316,910.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 253 Warbler Way, The Ponds to Lynsey Joell and Shawn Zieman for $347,237.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 5043 Song Sparrow Way, The Ponds to Phyllis H. and Thomas E. Milbourne for $357,204.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1118 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Sylvia M. and William G. Vandertulip for $448,800.
Kyong Cha Swiney sold 104 Cottage Court, Brandymill to Virgil M. and Sharon Maralit for $262,500.
Lesley B. Johnson sold 702 Beverly Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Jillian M. and Joshua D. Jacobs for $288,000.
Michael E. Diggett sold 203 Smythe Drive, Newington Plantation to Michael Bret Diggett for $240,000.
Kelly Inc. sold 5144 Thornton Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Joshua Ryan Elswick and Mizzell McKenna for $200,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 108 Kahlers Way, Palmetto Village to Richard T. Kaminsky for $237,380.
Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 115 Danielle Lane, Hillside Farms to Danielle T. and Christopher J. Serbu for $292,900.
Ronald Lunn sold 116 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Glenn Allen Felkel for $244,000.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 232 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Eric B. and Sarah E. Baldoni for $374,010.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 309 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to Odie and Sharon D. Cross for $419,150.
Shawn B. Flood sold 301 Eastover Circle, Dovewood to Alfred Thomas and Lauren Claire Mackler for $241,000.
Steven C. Estep sold 105 Elena Court, Whispering Fields to Joseph E. Gallagher for $320,000.
Steven P. Meinke sold 104 Scrapbook Lane, Reminisce to Audrieanna L. Fortune for $255,000.
The Charleston Atlanta and Charlotte Synod of the Reformed Episcopal Church sold 414 West 2nd South St. to Bryan P. and Lynn Jaquess Pahl for $270,000.
Vito P. Coloneri sold 9391 North Heyward Court, Wescott Plantation to Manal Hassouneh for $239,000.
William E. Dunleavy sold 121 Delaney Circle, Ashborough East to Charles R. and Dianne E. Bailey for $396,000.
William J. Burrell sold 122 Cableswynd Way, Highwoods Plantation to Ingrid and Peter Don for $260,000.