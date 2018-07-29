Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 28-June 1.
Charleston
Gwendolyn G. Martin sold Unit C, 382 Race St. to Tai Cohen for $405,000.
Michelle Bullard sold Unit B, 211 Gordon St., Wagener Terrace to Blake Charles Scott for $530,000.
Kelly McSweeney sold 107 Bogard St. to Edward M. Stewart for $588,000.
Nowroozyani Bonaparte Investments LLC sold 219 Coming St. to Sydney Howe and William Hyman for $1.5 million.
Elizabeth K. and Isaac J. Morton sold 10 Franklin St. to David V. Drubner for $1.9 million.
Mary M. Drury sold 58 Hasell St. to Edward J. Bednar and Sylvia Pflum for $685,000.
115 Line Street LLC sold 115 Line St. to Shane H. Siederman for $504,275.
Edisto Island
Kerry Lynn Milligan sold 7946 Averyt Drive, Seabrook Plantation to Erin and Waylon Nelson Cain for $285,000.
Folly Beach
Thomas A. and Joyce A. Monachino sold 104 West 2nd St. to Folly Beach LLC for $380,000.
Hollywood
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 4846 8th Tee Drive, Stono Ferry to Christopher S. and Gail M. Cowlin for $363,500.
Isle of Palms
Lone Start Container Sales Corp. sold Unit A, 6 Mariners Walk to Douglas Dix and Dorene for $480,000.
308 at Ocean Boulevard LLC sold Unit 306, 1140 Ocean Blvd. to Linda M. and Tracy Absher for $950,000.
Larry C. Renninger sold Unit 209B, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to Toya C. and Allen L. Engel for $495,000.
Ronald B. and Shelley Cooper sold 9 32nd Ave. to Goode Bryan Walton IV and Emily Stover Walton for $869,000.
Pauline B. Blannagan sold 1 Sandpiper Court to Abigail Derr for $585,000.
Jasmar and Assoc. LLC sold 10 Ocean Point Drive, Wild Dunes to R. Bruce Lydiard and Kathleen Theresa Brady for $1 million.
James Island
Francis E. and Judy P. Cone sold Unit D, 12 Townpark Lane, Lakeside to Rachel Fell for $257,500.
Sea Nuggets LLC sold 1430 Bur Clare Drive, Burclare to Sharon E. Martin for $255,000.
Tina and Joseph E. Dudley sold 1330 Julian Clark Road, Clarks Point to Jason M. and Susan M. Rosenthal for $314,000.
Debra J. Matlock sold 1239 Lakefront Drive, Egrets Pointe to Paul L. and Carol Ann Zengerle for $251,250.
Zhihong Wang and Xiaoqin Wu sold 1070 Farmington Road to Salvador Mendez and Missy Lalich for $280,000.
Alexander M. Harvin and Molly E. Gentle sold 623 Beaten Path, Fox Hollow to James Marion and Barbara Fellerhoff Coddington for $615,000.
Amira Bhalodi and Shawn MacVane sold 1215 Adela Hills Drive, Freemans Point to Irl B. Greenwell for $570,000.
John C. and Kara Sieverdes sold 1061 Harbortowne Road, Harbor Woods to Trung Duong for $595,000.
Steve P. Bottcher sold 960 McElveen St., Lawton Park to Stephen and Traci Lewis for $519,000.
Bruno A. Sutter sold 668 Port Circle, Lighthouse Pointe to Chelsea Nichole Meissner for $335,000.
Daniel P. and Lisa M. Cross sold 761 Stonefield Ave., Lighthouse Pointe to Andrew Baker for $355,000.
Benjamin W. and Virginia E. Taft sold 1585 Kentwood Circle, Lynwood to Peter Keys and Chelsea Scott for $340,000.
Raymond W. and Lynette S. Kelley sold 506 Planters Trace Drive, Majestic Oaks to Steven and Amy Maclaren for $400,000.
Fredric R. Jainchill sold 1152 Bradford Ave., McCalls Corner to William Waters for $337,000.
Therese M. and Timothy D. Holmes sold 354 Howle Ave., Pecan Grove to David Vaughan and Chelesi Sawyer for $289,000.00.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 817 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Brian Lee McNease and Jodi Carpenter for $571,984.
Skylar and John Hurley sold 2125 Canal St., Wappoo Hall to Ruth W. Ballou for $300,000.
Union Investments LLC sold 226 Woodland Shores Road, Woodland Shores to Jordan F. Ray and Charrie M. Wilkerson for $275,000.
Johns Island
Scott C. Williams sold 1522 Innkeeper Lane, Brownwoods Village to James Glenn Kennis III for $275,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3043 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Bradford D. and Katherine R. Thompson for $344,175.
Patricia Gail Carrigan sold 725 Sonny Boy Lane, Marshall Creek to Adam C. Armstrong for $407,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3045 Grand Bay Lane, Maybank Village to Deborah Denny for $284,256.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3033 Grand Bay Lane, Maybank Village to Joseph M. Deluca for $296,300.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3069 Grand Bay Lane, Maybank Village to Marilyn Gore for $315,835.
Michael Galka sold 3171 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Matthew Cole Doolittle for $275,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1996 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Ryan C. and Kristin L. Taylor for $341,840.00.
Pulte Home Company LLC sold 1994 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Brents H. and Kendall J. Lee for $364,415.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1008 Pigeon Point, Saint Johns Lake to Jason P. and Amy N. Jones for $296,527.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1001 Pigeon Point, Saint Johns Lake to Susan Wagner for $355,407.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2624 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Lloyd and Linda S. Malin for $421,575.
Kyle and Kimberly Kelly sold 2907 Maybry Drive, The Cottages at Johns Island to Lindi N. Cosenza for $285,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1106 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Arnold and Margaret Gundersen for $322,990.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1102 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Patrick and Diana A. Mahoney for $377,120.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1125 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Lindsey White for $316,402.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1113 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Robert O. Kladde for $323,323.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1141 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Nicholas Kneeshaw for $337,155.
James A. and Sonya G. Tomaro sold 3054 Sugarberry Lane, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Logan and Nynke Wolford for $238,000.
Kiawah Island
Park National Bank sold 575 Oyster Rake to George S. and Elizabeth N. Plattenburg for $724,000.
Richard F. and Patricia F. Frisch sold 281 Governors Drive, Egret Pintail to Mark R. Parry for $995,000.
Marty S. Smith sold 4581 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to William H. Callahan for $390,000.
Linda S. Kramer sold 4954 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Point Villas to Karla Treckel and Dale H. Mugler for $569,000.
Todd A. and Jacinda Santon Smith sold 4935 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Point Villas to Wayne G. and Donna M. Tucker for $575,000.
Ladson
Ocie C. and Jennifer R. Allen sold 9671 Jamison Road to Luke Lawrenson for $225,000.
Jason and Lindsay Schleizer sold 9474 Falling Embers Lane, Paddock Point to Diane Patrick for $230,000.
McClellanville
Malory S. Wrigley sold 903 Kit Hall Road to Blaine Andrew and Emily Phillips Wyatt for $350,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Jason H. Green sold Unit I, 340 Sandpiper Drive, Sandpiper Pointe to Ana and Jay Loren Carlson for $231,500.
Caulder D. Moore sold Unit D, 1501 Ventura Place, Ventura Villa to Robert A. and Ruthann Epstein for $300,000.
David C. and Catherine T. Berry sold Unit B, 1874 Montclair Drive, Montclair to Chesada and Debra Sitchitta for $225,000.
Frances Amy and James Christopher Macko sold Unit 1806, 1481 Center Street Extension, Bay Club Homes to Catherine P. Peeples for $236,000.
Catherine Courtney sold Unit 1780, 1861 Montclair Drive, Montclair to Patricia and William Walker for $231,500.
Meta King sold Unit 107C, 1473 Cambridge Lakes Drive, Cambridge Lake to Sarah D. Rand-McDaniel and Seth T. McDaniel for $230,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1658 Mermentau St., Avian to Vanessa M. and Brian C. White for $397,000.
Jessica N. and Grant J. Williams sold 1504 Huxley Drive, Berkleigh to James Sturkie and Sydney Nicole Grogg for $317,500.
Lynn McNellis Strange and Martha Patrice McNellis sold 60 Vincent Drive, Brookgreen Meadows to Lyric P. Ogden for $485,000.
Mary Catherine Park sold 2873 Caitlins Way, Carol Oaks to Kelly J. McNulty for $340,000.
Benjamin A. Robertson sold 1504 Lindsey Creek Drive, Carolina Park to Benjamin A. and Catherine A. Robertson for $750,000.
Cline Construction LLC sold 1809 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to Kaitlin A. Kaseta and Andrew J. Lammers for $862,000.
Cline Construction LLC sold 1812 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to Matthew J. Gibbons for $801,261.
Stephen James McGurk sold 1364 Crane Creek Drive, Carolina Park to Dustin M. and Kymberli B. Harriman for $555,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3509 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Donna Albright and Alyssa Strittmatter for $641,721.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3556 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Joseph J. Hoffman Jr. for $673,450.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1380 Founders Way to Daniel Anthony Haneiwich and Lori Anne Newberg for $730,000.
Casey N. Chapman sold 929 Sea Gull Drive to Joshua Caleb and Margaret Christopher Clements for $379,950.
Anna M. Straus sold 1026 Chambers Lane, Cooper Estates to James and Ellen Peeler Auten for $700,000.
Tyson D. Bordelon III and Ashley Bordelon sold 1559 Hidden Bridge Drive, Coopers Landing to Nicholas Desisto for $357,000.
Tracy W. Swails sold 342 Commonwealth Road, Darrell Creek to Graham K. and Nicole A. Bolxom for $527,500.
Catherine and Gary L. Swider sold 1356 Hopton Circle, Ellington Woods to Gloria L. Quade for $232,500.
Clarence J. Shahid Jr. sold 1696 Fairway Place Lane to Tyler S. and Krista Strange for $435,000.
James J. Mitchell sold 1362 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamilin Park to Kevin T. and Patricia W. Delaney for $344,500.
Mark Byington sold 1474 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to Kathleen L. Uhran for $290,000.
James B. and Laura A. Edwards sold 1162 Waterfront Drive, Hidden Lakes to Carolynn and Lewis Clark for $795,000.
Catherine A. Parker sold 260 Hobcaw Drive, Hobcaw Point to E. Lee Stokes III and Katherine Stokes for $875,000.
Malcolm F. and Judy B. Jones sold 3083 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Troy James and Emily Eir Huth for $352,000.
Richard D. Guerard sold 3242 Morningdale Drive, Ivy Hall to Shawna Marie Amistade for $330,000.
Susan R. Mitchell sold 1295 Deep Water Drive, Lakeshore to Richard Dean Grile and Tamara Sue Seiler for $485,000.
Debra S. Wisley sold 1942 Twickenham Place, Longpoint to Johnathon Edward Boggs for $354,000. Michael G. Gematteis and Lisa H. Merkel sold 407 Royall Ave. to Thomas E. and Jana R. Carroll for $1.8 million.
Chad A. and Deborah Ferris sold 522 Ruby Drive to NPOL LLC for $499,000.
Shawn T. Hall sold 1152 Dawn View Terrace, New Parrish Village to Andrew Simonds Drury III for $500,000.
Mark and Yvonne Kate Reed sold 1945 North Creek Drive, North Creek at the Pointe to Kevin P. McAtamney for $760,000.
Harry Ford Mauney sold 9358 Old Georgetown Road to Michele S. and Robert Baigrie for $440,000.
Mary Jean Vogt sold 234 Little Palm Loop, Olde Park to Michael C. and Margaret T. Handler for $1.6 million.
Ashley D. Standafer sold 1424 Pocahontas St., Osceola Oaks to Christian and Kathleen Malpeli for $650,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1613 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Pointe to Robin D. and Robin L. Szabo for $690,645.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1609 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Pointe to Marc and Nancy M. Miller for $580,105.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1540 Red Tide Road, Oyster Pointe to William C. Suski II and Karianne K. Suski for $722,317.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1621 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Pointe to Deanna Pandolfi for $639,895.
Charles A. and Lisa W. Barrington sold 818 Abcaw Way, Parish Place to Erin H. Chlum for $440,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1632 Mermentau St., Park West to Steven and Jill Gose for $395,000.
Richard and Mary Beth Ellis sold 1605 Aztec Lane, Ravens Run to SPE #206 LLC for $1.1 million.
R. Michael and Janis H. Campbell sold 3703 Hidden Marsh Road, River Station to Adam and Jillian Martinelli for $550,000.
Craig Joseph Donnelly and Elizabeth N. Blackburn sold 131 Cape May Lane, Riverwatch to Michael Rhett Dehart for $780,000.
Thomas Yancey Williams sold 312 Lapwing Lane, Sandpiper Pointe to James O. Kempson for $324,000.
David M. Slade and Linda B. Eisen sold 1147 Pegnail Corner, Snee Farm to Erin Patrick and Erin Casey Williams for $443,000.
Elizabeth D. Sharpe sold 1197 Chersonese Round, Snee Farm to George H. and Mary Lynn Provosty for $830,000.
Matthew M. and Sarah C. Perrill sold 1137 Club Terrace, Snee Farm to James A. and Robyn L. Joyner for $409,900.
Michael Rhett Dehart sold 1018 Royalist Road, Snee Farm to Robert Haig Mathewes Jr. and Kimberly Sue Mathewes for $540,000.
Robert A. and Ruthann Epstein sold 3620 Purple Martin Court, Somerset Oaks to Caulder Moore and Elizabeth Reed for $430,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1204 Spottail Court, Stratton by the Sound to Benjamin G. and Patricia K. Hendry for $770,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3505 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to John E. and Jeanene N. Imerzel for $540,415.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3534 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place by the Sound to Maegen Weatherford and William Britton Stokes for $496,470.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 970 Key Colony Court, Sullivans Pointe to Daniel Calvin and Darlene R. McNeill for $599,990.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 988 Key Colony Court, Sullivans Pointe to FHG 988 Key Colony Court LLC for $362,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 974 Key Colony Court, Sullivans Pointe to J and P 58 LLC for $580,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold Lots 14, 15, 16, Sullivans Pointe to 120 President Street LLC for $1.4 million.
Adam John R. and Angela S. Inman sold 1815 Basildon Road, The Battery to Thurman W. and Donna S. Whisnant for $211,000.
Erik D. and Leia E. Oberg sold 5035 Barrier Island Court, The Bluff at Charleston National to Mary Jean Vogt for $1.3 million.
Jessica Gregg and David Gregg IV sold 633 Royall Ave., The Commons to Brian Giarrocco for $1.8 million.
Benjamin Golde sold 379 Fern House Walk, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Clifton R. and Mary Lou Titus for $515,000.
Lauren C. Bishop and John Bishop Jr. sold 975 Lansing Drive, The Groves to Pate Allen Dominick for $580,000.
Therese A. and Peter J. Rissland sold 1729 Highway 41, The Heritage at Dunes West to Pamela Garver for $365,000.
James G. Martin and Luis E. Cardozo sold 2517 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Jeffrey K. and Linda L. Randall for $425,000.
Robert H. and Kimberly S. Mathewes sold 1407 Wayward Court, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Gail K. Komine for $525,000.
Owen C. Moheet sold 3265 Heathland Way, The Orchard to Perwez A. and R. Michelle Moheet for $410,000.
Brian and Tracy Murphy sold 2121 Breezy Point Drive, The Pointe at Rivertowne to William Lloyd Schaeffer for $850,000.
Christopher J. and Therease I. Metivier sold 1255 Abercorn Trace, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Daniel H. and Shannon B. Praete for $534,000.
Paula and Gary Kirsh sold 1560 Strathene Court, The Retreat at Charleston National to Leslie J. Burrell for $378,000.
Marsha B. Reier sold 313 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to WR Partners LLC for $725,000.
Miles and Emily F. Young sold 164 Historic Drive, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Forrest Shealy for $450,000.
Robert and Amanda Harem sold 317 Jardinere Walk, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Jennifer E. Stevens for $430,000.
Mike and Kathy S. Casha sold 1917 Hubbell Drive, The Village at Park West to Robert R. and Elizabeth D. Chase for $342,200.
Gail K. Komine sold 2265 Red Fern Lane, Thornewood to Rebecca L. and Carmalyn A. Miller for $395,000.
Thomas Legrande Berry III sold 736 Chatter Road, Wakendaw Lakes to Joel M. Whitfield and Mary K. Carruth for $425,000.
Scott M. Gallo sold 1445 Lettered Olive Lane, Watermark to Charles Victor Welden Jr. for $656,000.
Frank P. and Mary T. Lyons sold 2996 Treadwell St., Waverly to Jody and Sandra Patterson for $251,000.
Heather L. Moen sold 2984 Treadwell St., Waverly to Ethel L. Ward for $259,000.
Bernard A. Walker Jr. and Sherri C. Walker sold 1753 James Basford Place, Wheatstone to Michael W. and Diane V. Skojec for $525,000.
Jacqueline L. Axton sold 1128 Black Rush Circle, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Charles Blakely Comer for $367,000.
ARH Models LLC sold 1733 West Canning Drive, Winterbrooke to Lisa E. and Philip J. Piccolo for $745,000.
North Charleston
Jeff Vosburgh sold 1384 Hartford Circle, Cameron Terrace to Ashly Moran for $220,000.
1640 Highway 17 LLC sold 2683 Elms Plantation Blvd. to 2683 Elms Plantation LLC for $1.7 million.
Alexander Clayton and Vasilia S. Erdel sold 1014 Hunley Waters Circle to Philip Andreas Vangelakos for $309,500.
H and C Development Group Inc. sold 4958 Jenkins Ave. to Colin Keenan for $273,000.
Joseph R. Patterson III and Eraina B. Patterson sold 4716 Chateau Ave. to Troy C. Ahyo for $210,000.
Jonathan and Caitlin Tuggle sold 5177 East Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Kristin E. and Michael E. Morelli for $326,000.
Mims Amusement Co. sold 4628 Spruill Ave. to 4628 Spruill Ave LLC for $430,000.
Sarah M. and Keith P. Buehler sold 7809 Spring Creek Road, Summerfield to Jeffrey A. Hodge for $200,000.
Ian Weiss sold 2589 Spivey Court, University Park to Robert Bradley Robbins for $200,000.
Seabrook Island
John B. Camealy sold 1353 Pelican Watch Villas to Glenn E. Long Jr. and Kristi M. Long for $265,000.
Martha E. Stevenot sold 2385 The Haul Over to Robert Matthew and Lynn Ann Miner for $595,000.
Trent A. and Devra J. Bowers sold 4020 Bridle Trail Drive, The Village at Seabrook Island to Donald J. Dawe for $425,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Laura Beckstrom sold 2830 Brooks St. to 1203 Forestwood LLC for $1.3 million.
Paul W. Stephenson sold 2917 Middle St. to NLD Properties LLC for $1.3 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Amanda Treadway Scherer sold 1510 Downing St., Ashley Hall to Christopher Eric McCutchen for $250,000.
Susan J. Burditt sold 1961 Ashley Hall Road, Ashley Hall to Craig William Twigg Jr. and Paula Clarkson Twigg for $360,000.
Michael E. and Kristin E. Morelli sold 401 Twelve Oak Drive, Autumn Chase to Laura MacLeod and Barbara J. Lorentzen for $290,500.
Adam M. and Jessica M. Pomerantz sold 19 Avondale Ave., Avondale to Joseph and Sara Ritchie for $599,000.
Archibald A. and Marta T. Hampton sold 24 Campbell Drive, Byrnes Downs to Archibald Benjamin Hampton for $220,000.
Debby M. Cardenas sold 2586 Morning Dove Lane, Canterbury Woods to Matthew J. Pipitone for $240,000.
Centex Homes sold 2745 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Henrik and Kerstin Neilsen for $301,000.
Pragnesh and Nisha Patel sold 1 Shuttle Court, Citadel Woods to Drisana Rakel Lamb and Justin Rand Rambo-Garwood for $265,500.
Michael J. and Nancy E. Scott sold 1550 Pixley St., Cypress of Carolina Bay to Salvatore and Angela Marie Napolitano for $382,500.
Centex Homes sold 2720 Beadboard Drive, Essex Farms to Meghan E. and David A. Moody for $542,015.
Martin A. Stewart sold 1941 Clay Lane, Essex Farms to Timothy A. Brendle and Richard Kidd for $417,900.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 746 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Brian and Anna Waker for $411,011.
Sean M. and Tracey H. Erbe sold 1445 Ashley Garden Blvd., Hamilton Grove to Austin and Ashley N. Rutledge for $274,900.
John Randall Koprowski sold 1000 Hunt Club Run, Hunt Club to Daniel Albert and Janet Kay Amos for $415,000.
Thomas R. Wallace Jr. and Marites S. Wallace sold 1139 Quick Rabbit Loop, Hunt Club to Nicole L. Schaefer for $445,000.
Roger A. Murphy sold 3018 Lazarette Lane, Jasmine Row at Boltons Landing to Evan Michael and Kady Campbell Verplancken for $245,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2301 Ardeer Drive, Magnolia Bluff to Bradley C. and Samantha I. Garritson for $288,147.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3125 Mulan Lane, Magnolia Bluff to Jeffrey David and Jennison Lynn Vosika for $366,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 3117 Mulan Lane, Magnolia Bluff to Rachel J. Miller for $288,232.
Richard Adrian Feauve sold 20 Solomon Court, Mayfair at Shadowmoss to Nicole McGougan for $257,000.
Viktor Bandura sold 805 Bent Hickory Road, Mount Royall at Grande Oaks Plantation to Susan A. Burrow for $285,000.
Taylor Lewis and Lauren Olson Nilan sold 33 Rahn Road to Jonathan Eagerton for $375,000.
Sabal Homes at Grand Oaks LLC sold 208 Brambling Lane, The Landing at Grande Oaks to Eric A. Cook for $286,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1611 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Eric J. Stahl and Sarah E. Torres for $264,103.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1649 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Lorraine and Norman Wheeler for $308,150.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1506 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to George J. and Faith A. Single for $385,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1640 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Jonathan Puchalla and Callie Hidding for $335,995.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1617 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Akil Romany for $305,480.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1646 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Jaleel Jennings for $316,845.
Stephanie Blake sold 701 Bunkhouse Drive, The Ponderosa to Steven Mark and Heather Michelle Molnar for $250,000.
Matthew J. Kelly sold 1607 Indaba Way, Tidewater of Carolina Bay to Keith Duane Eisenberger Jr. and Megan Suzanne Eisenberger for $259,900.
Morgan Chasteen sold 1632 Cristalino Circle, Tidewater of Carolina Bay to Robert Cameron Orr for $234,000.
Chris and Sarah Little sold 1878 Christian Road, West Ashley Plantation to Shaun and Harriet Hinen for $280,000.
1242 Wimbee LLC sold 1242 Wimbee Drive, West Oak Forest to John A. Franklin for $425,000.
Daniel Spencer Veirs and William A. Veirs sold 18 Beverly Road, Windermere to Peter Knowlton and Marissa Blanco for $550,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 29-June 1.
Bonneau
Brantley G. Brewer sold 115 Cariad Trail to Ricky J. and Sue A. Gilbert for $275,500.
Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1110 Burkets Bend Lane, Oak Bluff to Steven and Kristin Ashworth for $424,237.
Daniel Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2506 Waverly St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Michael and Margaret Helen Scally for $825,655.
Barbara A. Kaufman sold Unit 2312, 130 River Landing Drive, Daniel Landing Condos to William V. and Bernadette N. Macko for $153,900.
Ray Spellerberg sold 166 Scott St. to Brett A. and Mary E. Lawson for $855,000.
Terry Charles Staton sold 1884 Village Crossing Drive, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Wayne O. Winney for $667,000.
Goose Creek
Donald Woods sold 104 Thames Drive, Hamlets to Holly R. and William S. Wilson for $360,000.
James H. Phillips sold 315 Jean Wells Drive, Boulder Bluff to Dona L. Lindsey for $120,000.
James O. Simons sold 103 The Oaks Ave., Oaks Estates to Billy and Pamela J. Bass for $205,000.
Michael Jones sold 533 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to James J. and Marlena Munro for $267,000.
Lois Decuir sold 15 Bayshore Blvd., Harbour Lake to Paul J. and Ashley M. Guest for $172,000.
Reba Griffin sold 668 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Ashokkumar N. and Alkaben A. Patel for $454,500.
Warren P. Sprague sold 115 Retriever Lane, Woodland Lakes to Sergio E. De Lacerda and Geralda E. Ferreira Lacerda for $260,000.
Hanahan
Janice M. Metts sold 1205 Jones St., Yeamans Park to Jon Eric and Susan Renee Philips for $142,500.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 7509 Scupper Drive, Timbercrest Village to Emerson E. Danila and Janice S. Cocson for $373,199.
Ladson
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 4085 Exploration Road, Hunters Bend to Michael B. and Karen K. Gerringer for $271,684.
Dan Ryan Builders SC LLC sold 1513 Sanborll Landing Drive, Hunters Bend to Candace M. Taplin for $239,990.
Moncks Corner
Augustus M. Flood III sold 200 Camellia Drive to William E. Tucker and Joanna R. Weir for $250,000.
Colby Mackinem sold 590 English Oak Circle, Oakley Pointe to Atish Sunil and Rebecca Patil for $186,000.
David G. Wraith sold 215 Woodbrook Way, Foxbank to Michelle L. and Shaun Dietrich for $219,000.
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc. sold 124 Mulberry Crossing Lane to Gerald L. and Janice M. Chewning for $382,000.
Jamie L. Jones sold 616 English Oak Circle, Oakley Pointe to Jessica Leigh Kirby Palevich and Christopher Palevich for $167,000.
Karen L. Strickland sold 1602 Buckingham Drive to Richard Alan and Ashley M. Baxley for $290,000.
Mark A. Allen sold 1721 Waterside Blvd. to Charles M. and Deborah Z. Edens for $318,000.
Carolina Development Services LLC sold 154 Rockingham Way, Steeplechase to Zachary and Miranda Taylor for $229,960.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 102 Cypress Plantation Road, Strawberry Station to Lisa Robinette Hendrix for $249,675.
Summerville
Heather D. Smith sold 105 Expressway Drive to Cameron David Rhinard for $178,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 470 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Jeanne Christianne Crouch for $318,605.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 478 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Nancy Jean and Ronald Edward Peruscini for $368,730.
Laura R. Belcastro sold 404 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Krista E. and Philip R. Sheridan for $280,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 231 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Tynice L. and Kelvin Manigault for $259,240.
Mark A. Paulhamus sold 103 Marion Road to Christopher Henry Paulhamus for $130,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 213 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Amelia B. and Brian P. Burgard for $305,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 260 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Sean L. and Anne M. Metzger for $340,858.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 407 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to John-Stephen J. Hitchcock for $224,950.
Rachel R. Valentine sold 357 Iveson Road, Cane Bay to Clint and Tracy Favre for $210,000.
Timothy Todd Barbero sold 324 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Sherry D. and Chad A. Silva for $255,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 29-June 1.
Ladson
Jeromy D. Storman sold 265 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Khiry E. Tutt for $229,000.
Noah C. Coon sold 433 Chemistry Circle, Eagle Run to James Collins and Chelsea Stabb for $259,900.
North Charleston
Gerard E. Cohen sold 101 Britton Lane, Marsh Hall to Antonio L. Tarplin for $245,000.
Hans Broger sold 8181 Governors Walk, Indigo Fields to Michael S. Lindsay for $219,700.
Patricia Dubray sold 8612 Coppergrove Drive, Whitehall to Arian Rodolfo Bonetto Fernandez and Desiree Josephine Landry for $229,500.
St. George
Crystal J. Hartzog sold 182 Sarah St., Gavin Estates to Adam and Michelle Dunaway for $235,000.
Summerville
Ashley Cooper Custom Homes LLC sold 227 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to Meredith G. Provost for $355,000.
Cameron M. Taylor sold 1292 Wild Goose Trail, Drakesborough to Dianne Faith Althoff for $243,000.
Charles F. Jones sold 113 Summer Ridge Drive, Summer Ridge to James B. and Patricia D. Essinger for $253,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 158 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Elijah and Angela K. Herbaugh for $319,173.
Douglas R. Benkert sold 126 Boone Drive, Newington Plantation to Elizabeth and Eric Sears for $214,000.
Dzoan Q. Tran sold 1005 Crooked Oak Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Walter Owen Graham III for $305,000.
Eric Frank Sears sold 114 Spring House Lane, Spring House to James and Ashton Schwarz for $402,500.
James E. Nehrer sold 9210 Markleys Grove Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Jason H. and Christie S. Gates for $255,000
John Chapman Adair sold 157 Wampee Curve, Irongate to Brian Hoff for $245,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 317 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Chester C. and Pandora V. Crump for $328,984.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3021 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Roger P. Quane and Edith A. Yenoli for $387,675.
Los Homes LLC sold 172 Brittondale Road, Carrington Chase to Beddie Bonner Jr. for $203,514.
Richard Dane Barker sold 225 Blue Bonnet St., White Gables to Matthew and Marquelle R Suchodolski for $315,000.
Stephanie Gagnon sold 113 Ashford Circle, Summerville Crossing to Zachary A. and Tuesday A. Bailey for $220,000.
Tim D. Wade sold 4879 Law Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Joy Benton and John E. Lambert for $235,000.
Tremaine Rebecca Wright-Aklin sold 165 Longford Drive, Wentworth Hall to Matthew Gabel for $227,000.
Walter Scott Adams sold 109 Castle Harbor Drive, Pine Forest Country Club to Ruth Gabriel for $384,000.