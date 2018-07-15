Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 16-18.
Charleston
James C. Blain and Sharon M. Bond sold 5 Halsey St. to 622 Ocean LLC for $605,000.
David C. Cleveland sold Unit A, 180 Queen St. to Robert Stubbs for $518,000.
William W. Fogle sold 212 Coming St. to James L. Britt for $730,000.
David W. Abdo and Michael H. Rabin sold 136 Spring St. to J. Virgil and Betty W. Hicks for $557,500.
Alan T. Rains III and Luisa C. Rains sold Unit 3, 55 Ashley Ave., Baker House to Lisa C. Ramsay and James B. Nelson for $475,000.
Jurrie Reinders sold Unit A, 52 Spring St. to Iceberg 52 Spring LLC for $1.1 million.
Lila Jee Youn Fickling sold 2328 Sunnyside Ave. to Kristina O. and Jacob M. Hill for $555,000.
Laura C. Otter sold 49 Bogard St. to Alan Taylor Rains III for $675,000.
Dargan Realty Assoc. LLC sold 204 Congress St., Hampton Park Terrace to Benjamin Owen Geer III and Alissa M. McGuire for $835,000.
Molly K. and Paul H. McNeill sold 54 Darlington Ave., Riverside Park to Brittan Blasdel for $575,000.
William Travis Arnett sold 94 Romney St. to Elizabeth Parker and W.H. Best for $450,000.
Zachariah R. High sold 151 Darlington Ave., Rutledge Heights to Richard Austin Lane Jr. for $480,000.
Folly Beach
Sylvia P. Soholt and Harold B. Pridgen sold 1318 East Ashley Ave. to Michael William and Melisse Joy Ammons for $226,000.
Robert M. and Teresa D. New sold 1686 East Ashley Ave. to Laurette Garlitz and Steven Niketas for $575,000.
Isle of Palms
Edward B. Niestat sold 221 Charleston Blvd. to David Adoff and Hildy J. Teegen for $1.2 million.
James Island
Seppala Construction Inc. sold Unit B110, 1984 Folly Road, Pelican Pointe to Donna Marie Reinbeck-Grant for $230,000.
Melinda C. and Dustin M. Slider sold 1336 Battle Ground Road, Fort Lamar to Stephanie and David Verhalen for $580,000.
Arthureen Hunt and Alysia Arthureen Ellis Hunt sold 622 Schooner Road, Lighthouse Point to Michele Durante for $248,000.
Michael F. and Corrine M. Doherty sold 998 Stono River Drive, Riverland Crossing to John Elliott Sperr for $324,900.
Katherine F. Burn sold 370 Woodland Shores Road, Woodland Shores to Ion Venture LLC for $240,000.
Clam Farm Partnership LLC sold Unit 6, 1003 Lighterman Way, The Preserve at the Clam Farm Marina to Christian A. and Linda A. Lie for $475,000.
Tammy L. Uhl sold 1606 Teal Marsh Road to Richard B. Heatherly and Mary C. Austin for $630,000.
Jennifer M. Razor sold 2204 Wappoo Drive, Riverland Terrace to Richard Hunter Schimpff for $280,000.
Rebecca Leonard sold 1269 Harbor View Road to Daniel Duane Davis for $437,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 852 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Harry Mack and Amy Martinez Billger for $609,554.
Joseph Alvo sold Unit 324, 1025 Riverland Woods Place, The Retreat at Riverland to Arthureen Hunt for $207,500.
Randall E. Felkel sold 606 Wampler Drive, Eastwood to J. Gregory Sanders for $2,010,000.
Johns Island
Walter R. Stratton sold 2963 Deer Point Drive, Deer Point to Wells Fargo Bank N.A. for $492,760.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1903 Toland Court, Oakfield to Joseph R. and Kaila Brooke Marrzzo for $290,365.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2729 Battery Pringle Drive, Stonoview to James Edward McClure Jr. and Sara Ruth McClure for $416,293.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2518 Bullock Guard Drive, Stonoview to Jon Wesley and Courtney Renee Collins for $483,515.
Wade Bryant sold 1791 Brittlebush Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Young Joo Lee and Dosoo Jang for $239,000.
Matthew S. Fitzgerald sold 3418 Hamlett Court, The Retreat at Johns Island to Daniel and Jenny Van Nostrand for $320,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3071 Vincent Astor Road, Oakfield to Rhiannon Rainsford and William K. Houser for $328,265.
Addison Oaks LLC sold 3334 Porchview Place, The Villages to Christine Gerardi Babilonia for $486,000.
Jonathan and Marcie Palm sold 3060 Murraywood Road to William M. Chivers for $394,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1623 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Jennifer A. Kirlin for $319,900.
Kiawah Island
DandL Builders Inc. sold 100 Raynor Lane, The Cassique to Frank D. and Donna K. Robb for $249,000.
John C. Stamato sold 4332 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Peter N. and Mary M. Foss for $342,873.
Peter N. and Mary M. Foss sold 4332 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Thomas R. and Alice H. Cooper for $365,000.
Peter N. and Mary M. Foss sold 5 Club Cottage Lane to John C. and Lisette H. Stamato for $2.2 million.
Robert B. and Gwendolyn A. Gilmore sold 10 Surfsong Road, Vanderhorst Beach to Ki Black and Gold LLC for $2.2 million.
Richard A. and Eileen E. Biagini sold 5144 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to William F. Marsteller IV and Kyle M. Marsteller for $775,000.
Petra Minkin sold 4142 Bulrush Lane, Night Heron to ITAC 410 LLC for $688,840.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Eric C. Horecky sold Unit 801, 656 Coleman Blvd. to James Richard and Suzanne Sowell Galloway for $510,000.
1 Ensign Court LLC sold Unit C, 337 West Coleman Blvd., Woodscape to Suzanne Corbett for $217,500.
Martha G. Smith sold Unit C, 1602 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to William Stephen Snyder for $285,000.
Stephen Wayne Brown sold 1329 Lieben Road to Ion Venture LLC for $250,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 462 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek to Raymond S. and Kathy M. Jones for $691,189.
William C. Griffin III and Holly R. Griffin sold 736 Ginglis Way, Glenlake to Lindsay Pruitt and Dustin Lee Deloney for $390,000.
H50 LLC sold 50 Hospitality St., I'On to Robert K. and Lucille Y. Scribner for $1.3 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2227 Mother of Pearl Drive, Oyster Point to Phillip Ryan Wilson for $668,760.
Randall J. Jakious sold 121 Palm Cove Way, Palm Cove at Dunes West to Jason Bausano and Fernanda Caggiano for $406,000.
Patrick D. King Jr. and Erin C. King sold 1055 Phillips Park Drive, Phillips Park to Thomas John and Bernice I. Rowe for $592,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3484 Kayak Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Kim M. Winn and Terrence W. Bergeson for $516,470.
William R. Warnock Jr. and Ashley H. Warnock sold 1045 Tall Pine Road, The Groves to Soeren Eggerstedt for $571,000.
Donald M. and Barbara L. Gwinnup sold 2727 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Norman H. McNair and Judith Lynette Ewing for $478,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1521 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Steven C. and Katheleen M. Fowler for $916,665.
Theodore Chavez Jr. sold Unit 2100Q, 2011 North Highway 17, The Meridian to Michael David Szilagyi for $213,000.
Jammyn Rentals LLC sold 2204 Andover Way, Arlington to Matthew K. and Kimberly K. Tanner for $362,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2917 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Toai Cong Tran and Kim Hai Thi Truong for $612,550.
Norman H. McNair and Judith Lynette Ewing sold 662 Palisades Drive, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to Connor Suggs and Matthew Casey Warfield for $660,000.
Bridget C. Lockard sold 536 Castle Hall Road, Longpoint to Lee and Jessica Holfert for $337,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1556 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Carol T. Gordon for $434,000.
Bancorpsouth Bank sold 337 North Civitas St., Braemore to Jody and Mary Murdough for $750,000.
Ronald G. and Elizabeth A. Dillon sold 3761 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Sara A. Stinson for $605,000.
David G. Yarborough Jr. and Ashley Yarborough sold 2704 Four Winds Place, Cotton Creek at Planters Pointe to Andrew R. Howard for $340,500.
James and Robin Riggins sold 587 Fishermans Bend, Hidden Cove to Robert and Marian Magie for $381,000.
Daniel J. Blyth sold 1504 Whitsun Court, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to John B. and Caroline Long Parnell for $579,000.
Laura D. Rembert sold 291 Hobcaw Drive, Hobcaw Point to Andrew D. and Leigh D. Deholl for $1.1 million.
Sarah Valelly Patzman sold 124 Civitas St., I'On to Harriet A. Whelchel for $700,000.
Clifton R. Titus Jr. and Mary L. Titus sold 115 Civitas St., I'On to Jordan Michael Miller for $760,000.
Travis A. and Nancy S. Lair sold 1377 Woodlock Road, Laurel Lakes to Ashley B. and Matthew J. McDonald for $547,500.
Jennifer L. and Corey L. Weber sold 968 Cliffwood Drive, The Groves to William and Rachael Hochberg for $685,000.
Kevin F. and Mary B. Doyle sold 1189 Ayers Plantation Way, The Harbour to John Patrick Migliore and Patricia Anne Lind-Migliore for $540,000.
Erin Cannon Borelli sold 183 Revolution Drive, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to William Bennett Stover for $425,000.
Bonnie Havrda sold 1247 Wild Olive Drive to Stuart Macpherson and Sarah T. Saunders for $432,000.
North Charleston
Michael P. Breck and Katherine B. Lindsay sold 5250 Potomac St., North Cameron Terrace to Christopher Howell for $280,000.
Dale L. Martin sold 4369 Stoney Poynt Court, Plantation Isle to Rajeev Patel for $1.3 million.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 7873 Montview Road, The Parks at Rivers Edge to Perseverance II LLC for $253,020.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 7871 Montview Road, The Parks at Rivers Edge to BGHLD LLC for $262,735.
New Village Development LLC sold 5122 Hyde Park Village Lane, The Village at Hyde Park to Pelican Assoc. LLC for $289,900.
Christopher W. Polk sold 4636 Sunny Lane, Wando Woods to Printes Andrew Blevins Jr. and Sirirak Blevins Jr. for $221,000.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 5478 Turner St., Charleston Farms to Destiny F. Williams for $301,500.
Laura B. and Bradford A. White sold 4512 Overbrook Ave. to Heath Taylor and Elizabeth Grace Mills for $268,000.
JRC Southfield Piggly Wiggly LLC sold 4531 Piggly Wiggly Drive to Greenville Retail LLC for $20.1 million.
1054 Buist Ave. LLC sold 1054 Buist Ave. to Rachel M. Maher for $301,000.
Christopher S. Toucey sold 2596 Cedarwood Road to Todd Wells for $211,100.
Curtis and Jamie P. Flewelling sold 5304 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Erin Elizabeth Cannon for $360,000.
Ravenel
Sheila A. Bailey sold 6320 The Blarney Stone, Shilelagh Oaks Farms to Robert D. and Pamela S. McMillan for $440,000
Seabrook Island
Susan G. Shilleh sold 2772 Hidden Oak Drive, Live Oak Villas to Dennis M. and Carolyn W. Corrigan for $265,000.
George N. and Vicki O. Sutphin sold 2685 Gnarled Pines to Brett Michael Carron and Carlee Ann Clark for $410,000.
Nada Laguna sold 1711 Live Oak Park, Shelter Cove Villas to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. for $217,274.
Raymond P. and Michelle Peterson sold 3162 Blue Heron Court to Cynthia C. Bezer for $765,000.
John R. and Lisa J. Flint sold 1352 Pelican Watch Villas to Phillip E. and Margaret L. Bowden for $330,000.
James R. and Monique B. Sporn sold 2656 Persimon Pond Road to Philip and Sheila M. Costello for $1.5 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Phillip R. and Hayden Wilson sold 1490 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to Jenna M. Stevens and Thomas E. Franz for $283,000.
Linda O. Walker and William Oltmann sold 1416 Fairfield Ave., Heathwood to Joshua and Nicole T. Wright for $228,000.
Lillian Y. Smalls sold 348 Lantana Drive to Iron Gate Homes LLC for $206,000.
Marsha A. Ferira sold 1756 Somerset Circle, Northbridge Terrace to Steve Osmond for $456,000.
Gary C. and Gloria R. Davis sold 7168 Windmill Creek Road, Oakleaf at Village Green to Michael Todd and Shelley Griffin for $292,000.
JandA Assoc. LLC sold 1114 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. to TandM Investments LLC for $850,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1624 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Victoria Isabel and John Michael Connor Sweetnam for $335,686.
CW-Ashley Pointe LLC sold 1607 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Ashton Charleston Residential LLC for $985,200.
Carolyn L. Ferrell and Louise Turrentine sold 507 Linden Circle, West Parkwood Estates to Michael Vernon and Elizabeth Latto Wade for $320,000.
Albert B. and Scarlette C. Newton sold 1514 Salisbury St., Ashley Hall Manor to Nathanial W. Lea and Cody Dressler for $332,000.
Marcus Joseph Gardner and Joanna Elaine Fort sold 2919 Garden Creek Road, Canterbury Woods to Danielle Marie and William Edward Wineberg for $258,000.
Catelyn J. Amende and Christopher L. Billingslea sold 1918 Chestnut Oak Lane, Dogwood Commons to Caitlyn S. Fry for $290,000.
Regis and Ginette Theriault sold 1487 Village Road, Gadsden Village to HSS LLC for $200,000.
Dean Howard sold 2030 Boeing Ave., Air Harbor to Charles E. and Jeanne K. Hammond for $275,000.
Alison L. and Justin R. McAbee sold 1684 Southport Drive, Ashley Harbor to David S. and Lisa A. Reynolds for $542,000.
Matthew S. and Ashley Feeman sold 1521 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to Harold L. Whack for $297,000.
Blake A. Keegan sold 3 Argonne St., Forest Acres to Katherine Marie Senf Wood for $310,000.
The Ryland Group Inc. sold 713 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Robert H. and Yvette L. Gibson for $330,151.
Deborah L. Catherall sold 1135 Forbes Ave., Maryville to Kyle E. Leland for $212,900.
Charp Investment LLC sold 1445 River Front Drive, Orange Grove Estates to Jillian Leigh Byrd for $335,000.
Jonathan R. and Sara M. Kurzen sold 1775 Elm Road, Pierpont to Max W. Siverson for $245,000.
Shaun C. and J. Michelle Insley sold 24 Darcy Court, Shadowood at Shadowmoss Plantation to Stephen M. and June S. Bowden for $233,000.
James W. and Bennet W. Phillips sold 64 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to Jane Werrell and Charles Connelly Prevost for $482,500.
Melesa E. Watts and Claudius E. Watts IV sold 18 Broughton Road, The Crescent to Cary L. and Anne P. Chastain for $2.6 million.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 14-18.
Charleston
Ryland H. Shaw III sold 1369 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Keith and Karen Eakin for $265,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 165 Captains Island Drive to William Joseph Carroll III for $1.1 million.
Evangelos Kalisperis sold Unit 207, 200 Bucksley Lane to Patricia M. Crane for $216,000.
Randolph W. Pierce sold 1474 Wando Landing St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Jeffrey Wyman and Jessica W. Mirrieless for $750,000.
William A. Green sold 1754 Pierce St., Smythe Park to Timothy A. Babcock and Marie A. Ockerbloom for $1.3 million.
Goose Creek
Alexander T. Salamacha III sold 112 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to James E. Stevenson for $239,000.
Anthony E. Emery sold 102 Cicero Court, Laurel Hill to Daulton Everett for $229,200.
Eric J. McClanahan sold 151 Belleplaine Drive, Crowfield to Misty Dawn Spears for $264,000.
Michael J. Ankenbruck sold 769 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Jennifer Parker for $340,000.
Thomas S. Rooks sold 814 West Saltash Alley, Devon Forest to Kenneth W. and Danielle E. Santos for $200,000.
Hanahan
Debra Pritchard Pace sold 1251 Greenfield Place, Belvedere Estates to Loryce M. Stephens for $214,900.
Justin A. Hydrick sold 7113 Sweet Grass Blvd., Tanner Plantation to Lauren Danielle Barnes and James Davis Wray for $275,000.
Mark A. Peper sold 1302 Eaglet Lane, Eagle Landing to Victor Galek and Maria Grigoryeva-Galek for $315,000.
Slavica Drmanic sold 1414 Talon Way, Eagle Landing to Judy Picardi for $379,500.
Ladson
Jason R. Gardner sold 2045 Cripplecreek Drive, Hunters Bend to Hayden Evan Burger for $240,000.
Moncks Corner
DR Horton Inc. sold 617 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Reid and Karissa N. Wilkerson for $287,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 618 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Lee R. Odman Jr. for $326,165.
Darel Trout sold 1108 Quenby Court, Sterling Oaks to Harold E. Langevin for $287,500.
Jack R. Hamel sold 115 Cypress Plantation Road, Strawberry Station to Lewis F. Leal Jr. for $282,100.
Jane M. Beam sold 1504 Pinopolis Road to Michael and Carol G. Wiggins for $600,000.
Michael Doty sold 413 Stoney Field Drive, Stoney Creek to Jeremy R. Vess for $227,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 525 Glady Road, Spring Grove to Daquan C. Gay for $245,000.
H&H Constructors Inc. sold 527 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Robert L. and Charlette A. Kirk for $255,301.
H&H Constructors Inc. sold 433 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Abigail V. Rivera and Jess V. Rivera Valentin for $239,238.
DR Horton Inc. sold 303 Mincy St., Spring Grove to Maria E .and Courtland J. Theobald for $211,490.
Grayson G. Dorr sold 286 Killarney Trail, Foxbank Plantation to Michael R. and Heather L. Brown for $215,000.
Robert Eric Herbert sold 167 Deer Track Lane, Berkeley Run to James Eric Lovell for $435,000.
Thomas L. Mock sold 122 Cypress Plantation Road, Strawberry Station to Ronnie D. and Kimberly D. Vandiver for $290,000.
William R. Tietz sold 120 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank to Gregory O. and Linda K. Bell for $322,000.
North Charleston
KandG Properties LLC sold 1017 Yeamans Hall Road, Dominion Hills to Kendal B. and Joshua K. A. Hall for $266,000.
Summerville
Aaron B. Davis sold 174 Brookhaven Road, Cane Bay to Crystal Lynn Cronizer for $255,000.
Francis J. Ellis III sold 546 Delafield Drive, Mason Park to Richard J. and Anna P. Garcia for $204,000.
Jennifer Stubbs sold 201 South Port Drive, Weatherstone to Jessica R. and Kenneth J. Demarse for $265,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 544 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to John Stanley and Ruth Noreen Kalinich for $316,700.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 233 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Patrick Jurica for $273,647.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 422 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Rigil Kentaurus and Elena Michelle Christensen for $247,445.
Steven J. Swencki Jr. sold 235 Waterfront Park Drive, Cane Bay to James H. and Elizabeth A. Fricks for $340,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 14-18.
Ladson
Ebonie Legette sold 9760 Seed St., McKewn to Raymond Scott and Kari Ward Baumil for $205,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9921 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Maurice A. and Mary L. Legette for $256,030.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5142 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Terry E. and Linda L. McIntyre for $282,915.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9941 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Edward Bradley White and Susan Sinor Pohlmann for $307,595.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5157 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Patricia Ozelle Ryan for $309,225.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5165 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Maria Valeria Hernandez Perez for $309,365.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5163 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Kim F. Anderson and Ebony S. Forbes for $345,820.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9959 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Burt C. and Ian Frances Traynor for $363,560.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9960 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Christopher S. Mong for $395,100.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5151 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Peter W. and Toni Ann O'Brien for $335,220.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9917 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Joy A. and Marcus A. Pollard for $228,380.
Ronald E. Payne sold 101 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Nathan Hysong for $267,500.
Thomas R. Sallenger II sold 149 Instructor Court, Eagle Run to Roderick Jones II for $240,000.
North Charleston
Cedric F. Green sold 4205 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Kyeungrae Oh and Wonsook Lee for $430,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 5426 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Mark R. and Arriana K. Larmony for $424,480.
David B. Hyatt sold 5455 Altamaha Drive, Whitehall to Kimberly Beth and Phillip Kevin McDowell for $250,000.
Debra L. Stinchcomb sold 8505 Majestic St., Indigo Palms to Debra R. Crawford for $235,000.
Vernon C. Chavis sold 8750 Evangeline Drive, Cedar Grove to Eric Sellers for $252,000.
Ridgeville
Ishmael Jewell Meyers sold 174 Candace Drive to Michael Ray and Sherri Lee Cudd for $430,000.
Summerville
Adam Nemeth sold 2044 Azalee Lane, Summer Glen to Matthew G. and Angela N. Colburn for $270,000.
Andrew Hirak III sold 154 Jupiter Lane, Sunburst Lakes to Andrew Scott McDaniel and Elizabeth Taylor Keefer for $216,000.
Brett D. Doherty sold 116 Live Oak Road to Bradley E. Graves for $250,200.
Brian P. Plaisance sold 104 Harpers Row, Parsons Road, to Angela Marie Gast for $350,000.
Brian R. Dannible sold 5083 Timicuan Way, Wescott Plantation to Tayler F. and Jordan Smith for $310,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 710 Wistful Way, Reminisce to Laura Von Nell and Tony Glen Joyner for $278,372.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 78 Pavilion St., Reminisce to James Boyd and Sherrika Patterson for $304,755.
Cindi N. Caddell sold 327 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Daniel Jimenez for $230,000.
Cynthia S. Young sold 312 White Gables Drive, White Gables to Brandee Johnson for $214,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4007 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to Harold D. Corley Jr. for $453,100.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 108 McDonald Court, Bluffs at Ashley River to Brian Robert and Rosio Dannible for $299,990.
Dana L. Durham sold 217 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to John Michael and Marina Petronella Lowery for $370,500.
Dawn Bunch sold 76 Creek Bend Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Alan Hicks for $225,000.
Edward P. O'Donnell sold 114 Gaslight Blvd., Reminisce to Steve K. and Heather D. Watts for $266,500.
Ervette Hairston Broadnax sold 1022 Blockade Runner Parkway, River Birch to Barry T. and Kebony L Smith for $344,900.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 180 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Jason M. and Kendall Z Litchfield for $334,954.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 101 La Costa Way, Pine Hill Acres to Mendal Levi Lyles for $273,541.
James J. Butcher sold 152 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Philip F. and Lynn A. Interdonati for $246,000.
John M. Masterson sold 7000 Lofton Court, Myers Mill to Charles Lee Pelley and Michelle D. Rizzo-Pelley for $301,350.
John Russo sold 114 Avalon Road, Brookwood to Christian A. Yeomans for $224,000.
Jonathon D. Allen sold 102 Purple Martin Trail, Arbor Walk to Tyrone Clarence and Sharon Marie Rosa for $225,000.
Joseph Thomas McBride sold 5042 Ballantine Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Jessica O'Neal Taylor and Douglas Thompson for $229,000.
Kellie Alexandra Mendoza sold 111 Kapalua Run, Pine Forest Country Club to Kellie L. and Nicolas A. Hoover for $270,000.
Mazie G. Sprague sold 1011 Whitlow Blvd., Myers Mill to Krystle Y. and Adrian C. Floyd for $210,000.
Michael Hogan sold 108 Destin St., Brookwood to Theodric Young for $224,900.
Michael William Ammons sold 600 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Logan Patrick Flynn and Carrie H. Palmer for $330,000.
Acacia Group LLC sold 154 Apache Drive, Indian Springs to Jacob H. Poston for $203,000.
Coco Bella LLC sold 231 Jasmine Drive, Corey Woods to Kayla and Ashley Dupre for $219,900.
Nestor J. Urquidi sold 8968 Cat Tail Pond Road, Farm at Wescott to Andrea Sue Coulter for $236,000.
Raymond C. Jaekle sold 2860 Bacons Bridge Road to Shirley J. and David E. Thomas for $410,000.
Richard Littreal sold 9356 South Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Andrew R. and Maressa N. Lidster for $310,000.
William Heath sold 135 Roadster Row, Reminisce to Robert Storm Ingram and Erin Nicole Smith for $235,000.