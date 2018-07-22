Real estate transactions for Sunday, July 22, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 21-25.
Awendaw
Alan S. and Beth F. Tavel sold 8107 Doar Road to Paige Collins for $515,000.
Keith A. and Toni A. Ball sold 6415 The Home Place to Mary F. Ludlow and Tracy L. Streeter for $600,000.
Charleston
Karl V. Koenig sold Unit A, 35 Hasell St. to Franklin F. and Peggy J. Labelle for $475,000.
120 President Street LLC sold Unit A, 120 President St. to Paula Floyd Garrett for $1.6 million.
Paul Michael Rast sold Unit 302, 192 East Bay St. to Webb and Collins LLC for $650,000.
Catherine Gambrell Rogers sold Unit 3, 63 Rutledge Ave., Berkeley Court to Jane Diange for $406,000.
Michael Lioy sold 2234 Sunnyside Ave., Alta Vista to Timothy Jarosch and Elizabeth Bronneberg for $635,000.
Frampton W. Henderson III and Conner Chilton sold 142 Darlington Ave. to Cory Lewis and Elizabeth Michelle Elliott for $530,000.
Martha H. Rhodes sold 17 Elizabeth St. to Radcliffe Holdings LLC for $813,400.
Strawberry Development LLC and Fourteen Strawberry Development LLC sold 14 Strawberry Lane to Mulberry Street Development LLC for $550,000.
Brandon M. Brooks sold 20 Dunnemann Ave., Wagener Terrace to Quinn Patrick and Colin Patrick Foster for $625,000.
Socorro Partners LLC sold 8 Woodall Court to John M. Wrangle and Hart H. Hagerty for $649,000.
Edisto Island
Had Land Co LLC sold 8416 Palmetto Road, The Landing to Christina and William Harrison for $325,000.
Folly Beach
Sanitary and Sanitary LLC sold Unit B, 13 Center St. to 13 B Center Street LLC for $520,000.
Kenneth and Gwendolyn Butler sold 52 Mariner's Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet & Yacht Club to Antony and Carolyn Ann Papazis for $335,000.
Robin R. Hanger sold Unit 320, 201 West Arctic Ave., Oceanfront Villas to Cordelia Story and Nathan Walter Kight for $840,000.
315 East Cooper Avenue LLC sold 315 East Cooper Ave. to Jennifer Velonis and Katelyn Gilardi for $842,865.
Elizabeth Ann S. Thompson and Thomas C. Sanders III sold 406 East Huron Ave. to 406 East Huron LLC for $372,500.
Hollywood
Stephen L. and Cadra I. Woodford sold 3 Alta Road, Stono Estates to Werner Sevcik for $360,000.
Isle of Palms
Teddy G. and Judy L. Wood sold Unit R-A301, 5804 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to James W. and Kay C. Betancourt for $690,810.
Norma B. Buck sold Unit F 201, 9000 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Garry Vanacker for $455,000.
High Three Investments LLC sold Unit B, 3 Palmetto Drive, Mariner's Walk to David P. Gardner for $390,000.
Joseph M. and Connie H. Key sold Unit 111F, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Andrew G. Goodson for $304,000.
Yu Li sold 12 54th Ave. to Laurence and Vicki Barr for $2.5 million.
Russell C. Gaitskill sold 63 Beach Club Court, Beach Club Villas to Gautham and Heidi B. Gondi for $1.2 million.
Stephen D. and Leslie J. Burrell sold 26 Edgewater Alley to Jane Prinzing for $1.1 million.
Ann Simon Yakin sold 3901 Hartnett Blvd. to Paul Erik and Megan Braun Swedloff for $423,000.
Goat Island Cottage LLC sold 3425 Buccaneer Road, Jolly Roger Estates to Vicki A. Brooks for $385,000.
Kelly G. and Ellen M. Campbell sold 43 Twin Oaks Lane to Kane A. and Joseph Smith for $624,000.
Thomas L. Pope Jr. sold 22 Twin Oaks Lane to Scott Michael and Ashley M. Blevins for $660,000.
James Island
CAG Enterprises LLC sold Unit G, 241 Howle Ave., Palm Pointe Condominiums to Orgest Lajthia for $227,000.
Brigitta K. Parchois sold 4 Wappoo Creek Place to Wilson S. Shuler and Sheryl B. Krzyzaniak for $336,000.
Thomas M. Rooke sold Unit A, 1012 Harbor View Road, Lawton Bluff to Mark A. Dunford for $241,000.
B and P Properties LLC sold 621 Parrot Point Drive, Belle Terre to Brett H. and Kimberly C. Young for $825,000.
Peter R. Gessner and Joslin James sold 1423 Bur Clare Drive to Kalyn Lora and Joshua Keegan McFadden for $297,500.
Barbara Karolyn Durst Talbert sold 748 Tennent St., Clearview to Jason N. and Kerin D. Hughes for $205,000.
Stephen Patrick Duffy sold 1856 Fleming Woods Road, Fleming Park to Allie Hiott and Joshua Alexander Grimes for $435,000.
Wesley T. and Brittany L.D. Bays sold 735 Lake Frances Drive, Lakeshore Commons to Sergio Tosi and Audrey Marques for $460,000.
Union Properties LLC sold 709 Fort Johnson Road, Light House Point to Laura A. Union for $225,000.
Clam Farm Partnership LLC sold 1006 Lighterman Way to Karen Hansen Miller for $520,000.
Ignacio Orozco Alcala sold 1108 Folly Road, McCalls Corner to James Island Public Service District for $590,000.
Anne H. Jacques sold 1365 Pinnacle Lane, Meridian Place to Patrick Brian Christl for $201,000.
Stephanie L. and Jarad B. Kopf sold 1041 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Paul J. and Karen M. Hasemeyer for $409,000.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1115 Pemberton Farms Lane, Pemberton Farms to Erin O. and Brian P. Wright for $357,500.
Henry Kuznik sold 1317 Fort Johnson Road, Quail Run to Estate of Style LLC for $210,000.
Everett Chapman sold 1144 Pittsford Circle, Queensborough to Katherine M. Chapman for $225,000.
John C. Pracht V sold 1041 Stono River Drive, Riverland Crossing to Cambridge T. Stone III and Chelsea R. Stone for $315,000.
Richard J. Williams sold 2142 Golfview Drive, Riverland Golfview to Edward Fitzsimons Good for $587,500.
Cheryl R. Hancock sold 2150 Medway Road, Riverland Golfview to Gary C. and Gloria R. Davis for $315,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 573 Saltgrass Pointe Drive, Saltgrass Pointe to Amanda Faulkner and Salim Karim Hiouel for $456,011.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 565 Saltgrass Pointe Drive, Saltgrass Pointe to Sean W. Crowley for $517,631.
Forrest Thornton Deleot sold 905 Godber St., Stiles Point to Larry and Sara Copeland for $297,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 616 Mackay Trail, The Village at Stiles Point to Paul Alan and Betty Watkins Sandifer for $645,650.
Johns Island
Kevin Christopher Lindler sold 2905 Split Hickory Court, Barberry Woods to Sandra H. Bonola for $275,000.
J.W.G. Neville sold 1057 Branjess Drive to Sea Island Habitat For Humanity Inc. for $210,000.
Adam Giles and Chase Hardway sold 3270 Walter Drive, Cedar Spring to Malcolm Andrews Carter for $249,000.
George Rodney Derrick sold 3631 Ambor St., Edgewood to Brian P. Goggin Jr. and Stephanie M. Sine for $245,000.
Lindsey A. and Mark A. White sold 3257 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to David C. Fisher Jr. and Megan P. Fisher for $330,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1529 Fishbone Drive, Fenwick Hills to Kelly M. Dotzel for $327,500.
Sharon C. Dupree sold 2505 Headquarters Plantation Drive, Headquarters Island Plantation to Sheri S. Seigler for $645,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 1730 Sparkleberry Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Joseph E. and Shari A. Bleuer for $326,400.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 1722 Sparkleberry Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Todd C. Norris for $307,050.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3001 Grand Bay Lane, Maybank Village to Christopher M. Lukic and Erica Braun for $319,380.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3111 Harding Court, Maybank Village to Edward Keith McCauley and Lisa White Lucado for $282,965.
Mary Frances Nevin and Paul T. Donnelly sold 164 Marsh Hawk Lane, Middlewoods West to Alfred F. Gorick Jr for $800,000.
T M Rooke Co. LLC sold 960 Leonard Drive, Morris Acres to Brendan M. and Amber J. Davis for $257,600.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2041 Elvington Road to Joni D. and Cedrick Q. Nelson for $305,815.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3063 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Alem Teklu for $273,665.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1944 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Brienne N. and David J. Friedman for $368,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1942 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Eric Michael and Amy M. Wood for $361,975.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1905 Toland Court, Oakfield to John P. Tressy and Andrea M. Kozyrski for $250,140.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3053 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Michael S. and Amy L. Jarmusik for $356,005.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1064 Pigeon Point, St. Johns Lake to Lawrence M. and Carole D. D'Oria for $346,476.
Jason K. and Jessica M. Lewis sold 2828 Ortega Drive, Swygerts Landing to Jonathan Michael and Kelsey Victoria Donnelly for $345,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3287 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Lloyd N. and Janice M. Perrault for $519,542.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2111 Nicholas David Path, Waterloo Estates to Lynn M. and Dean A. Rothrock for $488,633.
Kiawah Island
4574 Parkside Villas LLC sold 4574 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Cameron L. McConnell for $360,000.
Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. sold 170 Surfsong Road, Plantation Woods South to Hoops Real Estate LLC for $840,000.
Timothy A. and Laura A. Palenkas sold 4214 Mariners Watch Drive, Mariners Watch Villas to Stuart and Colleen Price for $1.8 million.
Peter C. Gallagher II and Cherlyn R. Gallagher sold 4336 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Thomas M. and Anne F. Byrne for $333,000.
Mark Sallenger Richardson sold 4218 Mariners Watch Drive, Mariners Watch Villas to M2Capital LLC for $1.7 million.
Lawrence W. and Barbara B. Kessler sold 2368 Shipwatch Road, Ship Watch Villas to Brian T. Fredericks and Kathleen M. Sweet for $775,000.
Sidney M. Cutts III and Julie S. Cutts sold 480 Fiddlers Reach, Oceanwood to Neil and Emily McElroy for $812,500.
Richard E. and Judith H. Stump sold 205 Needlerush Road, Middlewoods East to Norman J. and Linda S. Kramer for $785,000.
W. Thomas Hudson Jr. and Joyce C. Hudson sold 24 Blue Heron Pond Road, The Preserve to William E. and Karen M. Schuiling for $2.9 million.
Dorothy T. Korb sold 60 Surfsong Road, Vanderhorst Beach to Robert A. and Mary T. Engel for $2.3 million.
McClellanville
Christopher and Summer Tappan sold 1310 Dupre Road to Woodrow William Sloan for $385,000.
Meggett
Christine E. Hand and Janet Marie Thibault sold 4698 Archfield Ave., Archfield Plantation to Kevin E. and Jennifer C. Perry for $424,700.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Prospect Properties LLC sold Unit 67, 1104 Shadow Lake Circle, Snee Farm Lakes to Martha Brisson Miller for $250,000.
Kurt K. Carbonero sold Unit 301, 2000 Belle Isle Ave., One Belle Hall to Carlos Eduardo Fontana and Ana Modesto Lyrio De Almeida for $282,500.
James C. and Paula K. Kilpatrick sold Unit 2C, 1045 Highway 17 Bypass, Village Walk Office Park to Between Heaven and Earth LLC for $211,000.
Seventh Wing Properties LLC sold Unit 201C, 1483 Cambridge Lakes Drive, Cambridge Lake to Meteor Showers LLC for $233,000.
Clinton Morgan Kelly sold Unit 15, 266 Alexandra Drive, East Bridge Lofts to Harold S. Shuman and Stella M. Shuman for $208,000.
Robert G. and Patricia L. Reiss sold Unit A, 1390 Cassidy Court, Remington Forest to Alondra and Brittany Vicary for $312,500.
Stephen R. and Jamie L. Hartmann sold Unit 116-4, 233 Etiwan Pointe Drive, Etiwan Pointe to Laurie Yarbrough and Janie E. Borden for $290,000.
Scott J. and Patti A. Brady sold Unit 107E, 340 Sandpiper Drive, Sandpiper Pointe to R. Patricia McTeague for $235,000.
Carolyn S. Stang sold Unit 106C, 1477 Cambridge Lakes Drive, Cambridge Lake to Ann B. Montgomery for $245,000.
Jessica and Bradford Tomayko sold 3730 Tip Lane, Beehive Plantation to Tara N. Merino for $381,000.
Lantern Property LLC sold 1362 Chuck Dawley Blvd. to The Pastime Amusement Co. for $2.5 million.
George Wayne White sold 11 Pearl Ave., Brookgreen Meadows to Federico A. Weil for $350,000.
James K. and Kearney K. Gregory sold 1628 Longview Road, Candlewood to Connor N. Hobbs for $322,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3564 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Bruce A. and Sue Berg for $901,927.
Arroyo Cap II LLC sold 3518 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Weekley Homes LLC for $431,000.
Timothy J. Bennis sold 2491 Cotton Creek Drive, Cotton Creek of Planter's Point to John Madden for $231,000.
Daniel H. Douglass III and Kathryn J. Douglass sold 1413 Topaz Drive, Crown Point to Regions Bank for $327,200.
Michael K. and Jennifer H. Minick sold 299 Commonwealth Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Michael V. Carras Jr. and Melissa A. Carras for $710,000.
Charles Towne Holdings LLC sold 100 May Lane, Earl's Court to Philip C. and Christopher C. Finn for $462,000.
Finn Bowling Investments LLC sold 414 Rose Wilder Lane, Earl's Court to Scott A. Parsons for $600,000.
Robert H. Gorman sold 2062 Willowdale Court, East Crossing to Ryan Shawn O'Shea for $325,695.
Kaitlin A. Kaseta and Andrew Lammers sold 415 King St., Greenwich Commons to Daniel G. Waetjen and Grace P. Rathkamp for $800,000.
Julia L. Brame sold 1144 Two Rivers Drive, Harborgate Shores to Ann Marie and Patick John O'Hearn for $437,000.
Kevin A. and Nicole Ferraro sold 509 Gilbert's Landing, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Eric Sean and Ashleigh Rene Berkowitz for $900,000.
G. Bryan and Emily S. Walton sold 600 Galera Landing, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Wesley Taylor and Rebecca Locklear Martino for $763,000.
Karen S. Mendenhall sold 291 Molasses Lane, Hobcaw Point to Joseph P. and Kimberly A. Wray for $600,000.
Marsha J. and Robert P. Graham sold 1366 Black River Drive, Horlbeck Creek to David L. Erwin for $665,000.
Brad A. and Lauren E. Meister sold 1801 Rifle Range Road to Amy Fisher Urquhart and Daniel M. Ervin for $600,000.
Louis T. Dardozzi sold 41 Sowell St., I'On to Bonnie K. Hartnett for $675,000.
Stephanie Leonard Yarbrough sold 75 Sowell St., I'On to Daniel Paul Beckmann for $685,000.
Daniel R. and Janet M. Stuchlak sold 28 Prescient St., I'On to Ralph W. Ledford for $780,000.
William B.R. Lewis sold 220 Ponsbury Road, I'On to Travis G. Hill and Laura Caldwell for $765,000.
Brandon A. and Patricia L. Reinman sold 3304 Seaborn Drive, Ivy Hall to Elaine K. Johnson for $325,000.
Deanna M. Smith sold 1432 Goblet Ave., Jasper Terrace to WAM Ventures LLC for $325,000.
Nancy C. Williams sold 773 Natchez Circle, Lake Hunter Commons to Diane Metz for $420,000.
James A. Waddell sold 1420 Crooked Pine Drive, Laurel Grove to Stefan Phillipe Alamia and Coles Ashton Williams for $330,000.
Eric A. and Ashley J. Humer sold 3603 Franklin Tower Drive, Lieben Park to Ryan D. Post for $316,500.
Dale F. and Trudy E. Pitcairn sold 541 Blackstrap Retreat, Molasses Creek to Kerry R. and Lauren B. Davis for $1.1 million.
Bernard H. Bastian Jr. and Mary A. Bastian sold 800 Bastian Road to Drew K. Bastian for $200,000.
TT of Mount Pleasant LLC sold 1607 North Highway 17 to Marian and Grace LLC for $9.3 million.
Leslie M. O'Donnoghue sold 1447 North Point Lane to Sharon Startup for $365,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1520 Pearl Tabby Drive, Oyster Point to David J. Gregory for $509,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1478 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Joseph and Morgan Purze for $650,000.
Brent C. and Kathryn K. Singleton sold 2508 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Kenny H. Le and Ann Nguyen for $314,000.
Ronald O. and Charlotte F. Heinze sold 1320 Sassafrass Circle, Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Tara K. and Jeffrey P. Sheridan for $347,260.
Steven W. Young sold 218 Historic Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Jacob A. and Jonathan B. Dye for $339,000.
Daniel M. and Kristina M. Stoddard sold 2612 Alderly Lane, Rivertowne to Daniel B. and Lisa M. Warren for $505,000.
Daniel B. and Lisa M. Warren sold 2005 Grange Hill Lane, Rivertowne to Amelia Taylor Webb for $527,500.
Benjamin and Catherine Robertson sold 2920 Rivertowne Parkway., Rivertowne to Joseph C. and Kelly K. Deleon for $549,000.
Peggy A. Anderson sold 1011 Law Lane, Snee Farm to James C. Ward for $452,000.
Caitlin Reed Mears sold 382 Fern House Walk, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Matthew Thomas and Arlene E. Ventimiglia for $446,000.
ALZ Properties LLC sold 1451 Glencoe Drive, The Highlands to Henry Anthony and Elizabeth McKie for $766,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1512 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Mandy B. and Kevin M. Raymer for $892,716.
Eric S. and Ashleigh R. Berkowitz sold 2211 Claymill Lane, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club on Parker's Island to Jonathan and Caitlin Tuggle for $625,000.
George L. Alward Jr. sold 334 Old South Way, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to 334 Old South LLC for $319,000.
Jon M. and Ginger L. McCoy sold 355 Jardinere Walk, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Richard K. and Kristin M. Orth for $434,900.
Davis R. and Heather S. Goforth sold 3257 Beaconsfield Road, The Village at Park West to Aaron James Runnels and Trina Erika Noonan for $325,000.
Nathaniel F. and Lindsey P. Leech sold 3300 Barkla Ave., The Village at Park West to Craig R. and Sonya Rooke for $375,000.
C. Judson Matthews sold 2108 Summerwood Drive, Thornewood to Richard C. and Cynthia M. Holmes for $435,000.
Frank H. Strange III and Bernadette Strange sold 865 Detyens Road, Wakendaw East to Edward Dudley Colhoun V and Mary Katherine Lang Colhoun for $485,000.
Jay L. Karen and Carolyn S. Lyndrup sold 1662 Hunters Run Drive, Wando East to Marshall Caroline and James Dantzler Parler Carter for $230,000.
Lisa A Chase sold 1474 Blue Cascade Drive, Watermark to Betty Y. Segal for $748,000.
Low Country Residential Builders LLC sold 2536 Charter Oaks Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Brian and Tracy Murphy for $697,500.
Carol O'Connor and Christian J. Heidelberger sold 9 William St. to Justin Ram Reddy and Adrienne Ross Lastinger for $1.2 million.
John P. and Pamela B. Belton sold 1736 West Canning Drive, Winterbrooke at Park West to Linda Sue and Larry James Weglicki for $710,000.
North Charleston
Treadmark Properties LLC sold 1808 Meeting Street Road to Gateway Properties of Greater Charleston LLC for $1.8 million.
Thomas R. Schaner sold 5884 Ryans Bluff Road, Covington Hills to Ignacio Orozco Alcala and Maria Orozco Cardenas for $325,000.
John M. Craft Jr. sold 1039 Hunley Waters Circle to James Aidan Giovanetti for $290,000.
Amelia M. Moniz sold 5046 France Ave., Oak Park to Mark McGee for $256,000.
Neil A. Bansil and Pamela M. Collier-Bansil sold 5208 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Robert B. and Mary Elizabeth Morton for $339,900.
Max L. Bowersox sold 1184 Sherwood St., Southern Pines to Michael John Morrison and Lindsay Jill Eisberg for $255,000.
Seabrook Island
Bohicket Marina Village Council of Co-Owners Inc. sold 1944 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to Jill B. and Thomas A. Ruppel for $399,000.
Mario and Marian Calbi sold 3365 Coon Hollow Drive to Gordon and Mollie Weis for $695,000.
Stuart W. Bell and Barbara Wellborn sold 2528 Otter Lane to Randall C. and Nancy E.H. Buck for $720,000.
Deni and Michelle R. Vasilj sold 933 Sealoft Drive, Sealoft Villas to Steffen Frey and Rebecca R. Post for $373,000.
Kenneth R. and Lynn C. Finnegan sold 234 Beauty Berry Court, The Garden Cottages at Cassique to Robert M. and Cynthia Jones for $2.2 million.
Sullivan’s Island
Paul C. and Linda A. Brady sold 1730 Middle St. to 1730 Middle Street LLC for $2.7 million.
John P. and Susan I. Deveikis sold 1018 Osceola Ave. to Cary Alan Matheson for $2.8 million.
Summerville
Stephen Seely Morris sold 639 Savannah River Drive, Lakes of Summerville to Dustin J. and Elizabeth Putfark for $216,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Macula Consultants LLC sold Unit D, 3531 Mary Ader Ave. to Moultrie Medical Complex LLC for $1.3 million.
Doris P. Lybrand sold Unit 314, 498 Albemarle Road, Albemarle to Michael Cline and Ann Marie Atchley for $320,000.
Jane L. King sold 1513 Birthright St., Ashley Hall Manor to James K. Barnett III and Ann M. Vandenbergh-Barnett for $255,000.
Karla F. and Matthew C. Wahlgren sold 4203 Climbing Tree Court, Ashley Park to Bethany Carlos for $220,000.
Lindsey N. Lane sold 56 Avondale Ave., Avondale to Tracey Castle for $357,000.
Petar Lazarevski Jr. and Lindsey E. Lazarevski sold 12 Lyttleton St., Byrnes Down to Brian D. and Katherine B. Main for $453,000.
Jacquelyn Branch McAfee sold 15 Yeadon Ave., Byrnes Down to Kathleen E. Lucas for $355,000.
Centex Homes sold 2755 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Brad and Heidi Lachel for $304,000.
Centex Homes sold 2752 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to James Alexander Use for $298,115.
Centex Homes sold 2756 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Venkateswara R. and Padmavathi Manjuluri for $307,625.
Linda Schultz and Norman Braunschweig sold 1579 Dowden Court, Charlestowne Estates to Patrick Ryan Thiedke for $285,500.
Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church Inc. sold 1257 Harrow St., Charlestowne Estates to Susan Fox and Paul Fleming for $288,000.
Pamela Rhodes sold 2102 Mission Ave., Church Creek to Timothy Buck for $260,000.
Evan M. and Jessica L. Laettner sold 2517 Rutherford Way, Essex Farms of Carolina Bay to North Carolina Properties I LLC for $330,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 716 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Christopher Smith for $370,200.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 726 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Elizabeth Dianne Bishop for $341,905.
Tayler F. and Jordan N. Smith sold 173 Larissa Drive, Grand Oaks to Tania Rogers for $237,000.
Roger A. Beougher sold 1057 Ashley Garden Blvd., Grande Oaks Townhomes to Amy N. Barett for $244,000.
Independent Properties LLC sold 719 Swan Ave., Longbranch Estates to Luke Tyler Brookshier and Catelyn Elizabeth Hill for $315,000.
Charles K. Talbert sold 5 Jerry Drive, Magnolia to Elyse Marie Borisko and Richard Balzac Keane for $372,000.
Mary Ellen Labonte sold 520 Carters Grove Road, Magnolia Lakes of Grande Oak Plantation to Megan M. Sexton for $268,000.
Donald J. Horres sold 561 Godfrey Park Place, Moreland to Patrick B. and Debra W. King for $418,500.
Chad W. Fuller sold 14 Murray Hill Drive to Vanessa L. Adams for $285,000.
BSL Ventures LLC sold 1841 Taberwood Circle, Orleans Woods to Alexander and Leslie Vanderheyden for $250,000.
Patrick B. and Debra W. King sold 2222 Lazy River Drive, Parkdale to John J. and Lara B. McFalls for $734,000.
D. Nathan and Jacqueline A. Davis sold 2 Avon Court, Parkshore to Chris A. Berry and Joan Robinson-Berry for $625,000.
Yvonne R. Caraviello sold 1766 Rice Hollow Court, Rice Hollow to Joanna S. and Mark A. Cooper for $329,000.
Kelly Evans sold 2560 Mona Ave., Springfield to Patrick James Moyer for $237,000.
Jennifer Parker sold 129 Larissa Drive, The Commons at Grand Oaks to Kathy J. Tate for $235,000.
Robert L. and Nancy L. Zisk sold 7 New Town Lane, The Crescent to Brian D. and Mimi L. Sullivan for $1.5 million.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3114 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Deividas and Kourtney A. Sinickas for $303,820.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1642 Shady Pine Drive, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Diana Luu for $353,665.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1616 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Douglas Jonathan and Pamela J. Milam for $365,733.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1636 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Sarah E. Davis for $299,974.
Hal Y. and Stephanie T. White sold 57 Timmerman Drive to Nathan Charles Soutar and Karyn Ann Amira for $370,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 21-25.
Bonneau
James E. Mitchum Jr. sold 128 Chasey Drive, Lake Moultrie Shores to Michelle and Charles Matthew Wiram for $399,000.
Charleston
Franklin L. Hanna sold 1355 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Franklin E. and Joyce M. Hanna for $230,000.
Phillip H. Reeves sold 336 Beresford Woods Lane, Beresford Hall to Tod Evans for $280,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 539 Lesesne St., Ralston Creek to Patrick A. Hickey and Louise A. Chauncey for $385,000.
Denis J. Gallagher sold 1090 Blakeway St. to Stephanie Leonard Yarbrough for $672,500.
Justin Boykin sold 151 Brady St. to William B. R. Lewis and Shona T. Cait for $562,000.
Goose Creek
Joshua Tharin Garr sold 231 Old Carolina Drive, Brick Barn Pointe to Krista Rocchi for $232,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 150 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Jonathan and Rachel Doggett for $218,418.
Robert S. Nations sold 107 Main Ridge Blvd., Saint James Estates to Jessica Elizabeth Straubel and Steven Jennings Nielson for $229,900.
The Realty Investment Group LLC sold 109 Jillian Circle, Hamlets to Frank and Amy Langdon for $315,000.
Timothy A. Brendle sold 125 Adthan Circle, Adthan Place to Jennifer Mareth and Bryan Keith Hook for $274,900.
Hanahan
Amer Mahmood sold 1757 Indigo Island Drive, Indigo Island Reserve to Michael S. Shih for $600,000.
Bruce Everett Wier sold 1502 Solstice Court, Tanner Plantation to Rebecca and Herman E. Yangoren for $290,000.
Dale R. Ayers sold 1010 Lepley Road, Berkeley Hills to Corey D. and Amanda M. Roberts for $287,000.
Randy F. Marek sold 96 Monte Sano Drive to Torrey Daren and Mary Kay Stensvad for $300,000.
Ronald C. Hickson sold 1304 Woodpecker Lane, Eagle Landing to Joseph Vito Vinciguerra and Erin Aileen Maxwell Vinciguerra for $235,000.
Ladson
Lyle Flagg sold 2108 Clipstone Drive, Hunters Bend to Susan L. and Charles G. Trantham for $240,000.
Moncks Corner
Byron K. Nolan sold 1819 Fishing Lane to Lydia N. Burns for $350,000.
Eric J. Carpenter sold 326 Southern Sugar Ave., Cypress Ridge to Samantha J. Sullivan for $279,000.
Kimberly A. Price sold 1101 Churchill Road to Dennis John and Shannon Denise Large for $241,000.
Lee Roy Rodman Jr. sold 216 Buttonbush Court, Fairmont South to Craig Mullins for $250,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 278 Swamp Creek Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Leon and Dwylette L. Tucker for $310,100.
Hunter Quinn Properties LLC sold 512 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to William Burdines for $246,775.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 266 Swamp Creek Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Vivica N. Bryant for $230,722.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 261 Swamp Creek Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Matthew T. Johnson for $245,561.
DR Horton Inc. sold 506 Glady Road, Spring Grove to Kellie Sammis and William Longfellow for $223,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 300 Mincy St., Spring Grove to Anthony M. and Wanda Rogers Metts for $232,400.
DR Horton Inc. sold 317 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Robert A. White for $248,230.
Phillip A. Frezza sold 315 Carriage Wheel Road, Carriage Run to Kristina J. and Sarah F. Nelloms for $287,500.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 400 Ambergate Lane, Foxbank to Charnette Winns for $369,000.
Summerville
Dawn E. Galvez sold 128 Shadybrook Drive, Cane Bay to William Loan and Jennifer Burrows for $277,000.
John B. Cunningham sold 461 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to John R. and Phyllis A. Ryan for $349,900.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 492 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to John Steven and Sandra Simon Weddell for $401,750.
Katherine G. L. Smith sold 412 Meadowview Trail, Felder Creek to John D. Williams for $203,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 222 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Pamela Denise Kinloch for $274,765.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 109 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Jacob Quincy and Megan Elizabeth White for $275,725.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 226 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Steven and Stephanie Zumbado Lopez for $288,850.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 256 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Tonya and Patricia Parker for $295,565.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 248 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Ross B. and Valerie L. Crawford for $337,415.
Lucas Stone sold 434 Flat Rock Lane, Cane Bay to Timothy Michael Rafter for $330,000.
Maria C. Moreno sold 179 South Port Drive, Weatherstone to Chad W. Wood for $230,000.
Matthew V. Boell sold 155 Old Winter Road to Miles Standish and Linda Eileen Dempsey for $460,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 818 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Claudio M. Calmet for $213,240.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 802 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Jennilee Burden for $218,565.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 816 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Tanisha L. Goins for $227,415.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 822 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Jose A. Munoz and Yurisneis Hernandez for $242,224.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 820 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Ryan Curtis O'Dea for $243,515.
Ross S. Reynoldson II sold 314 Springdale Court, Felder Creek to Charles Henry and Tia Maria Warrer for $205,000.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 169 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Amabelle J. and James Caplette for $418,000.
Stephanie S. Stancil sold 206 Stone Gate Lane to Michael L. and Kathy L. Christmas for $523,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $200,000 or more and recorded between May 21-25.
Ladson
Berkeley Joseph Postell III sold 215 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to Brandi Packett and Casey Chapman for $285,000.
Binh Dang Nguyen sold 4827 Carnoustie Court, Wescott Plantation to Elan Jolee Hutchinson and Jarvis Ray for $234,900.
North Charleston
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 707 Wistful Way, Reminisce to Rebecca Leonard for $251,000.
Chad Franklin Crane sold 197 Polly Road to Thomas S. and Kristine L. Walter for $453,000.
Christopher Fahney sold 85 Willow Oak Circle, Archdale to Milam N. and Joy McGlohon for $288,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 110 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Stephan J. Gilliard for $223,000.
St. George
DR Horton Inc. sold 9716 Brandishing Road, McKewn to Matthew and Deanna Danley for $298,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4014 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to James S. and Angelia M. Herndon for $390,300.
Summerville
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 101 Crossing Water St., Bluffs at Ashley River to Mathieu and Erica Rampant for $275,000.
Danny J. Page sold 106 Hanging Moss Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to William and Valerie Thomason for $210,000.
James R. Wilson sold 1008 South Main St. to Ilona M. and Edward Goodmen for $280,300.
James T. Goodson sold 2004 Carriage Way, Legend Oaks Plantation to Rene H. and Michael E. McKinsey for $275,080.
Joanne Baker sold 228 Medford Drive, Sunnyfield to Joseph E. and Tina M. Dudley for $440,000.
Joe W. Brown sold 8648 Arthur Hills Circle, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Alexander Z. and Kimberly R. Quirante for $261,806.
Jonathan L. Sircy sold 209 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Christopher Lee and Julie Danielle Clark for $219,900.
Kevin J. Hourigan sold 5451 Kings River Drive, Taylor Plantation to Jonathan L. and Lee S. Hilleman for $300,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3053 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Judith M. Linville for $299,500.
Kristopher Holtzclaw sold 564 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Harold and Shelly Bohn for $246,000.
Manfred Mario Franz sold 109 Evesham Drive, Gahagan Plantation to Robert W. and Kay T. Miller for $210,000.
Mark A. Uselton sold 114 Amen Corner, Pine Forest Country Club to Gary Wayne and Mary-Jo A. Lee for $310,505.
Los Homes LLC sold 120 Brittondale Road, Carrington Chase to Kevin L. and Mary Jane Metzger for $270,000.
Songer Construction Inc. sold 118 Northpark Ave., Summer Ridge to J. William Karitis and Joseph Williams III for $250,000.
Los Homes LLC sold 111 Brittondale Road, Carrington Chase to Gary Michael and Brenda Ann Grill for $368,000.
Southeastern Country Club Group sold 101 Stonewall Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Lawton and Sylvia M. Mackey for $212,344.
Bullock & O’Sullivan Construction LLC sold 103 Mary St., Summerville Heights to Linda Corbisello and Caroline Lassig for $240,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9715 Brandishing Road, McKewn to Rickey Dwain Self for $207,409.
Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 115 Danielle Lane, Hillside Farms to Anthony Craig Inabinett for $216,190.
Ryan C. Kaczorowski sold 125 Tin Can Aly, Reminisce to Brandolyn Noell Heddle and Caleb Grant Wilson for $219,900.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 113 Sugarberry Way, Summers Corner to Alexander H. Costas Jr. for $292,900.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 508 Ladybug Lane, Summers Corner to Richard and Misty Gilliam for $230,000.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 325 Gnarly Oak Lane, Summers Corner to Susan L. and Mark A. Hartman for $374,455.
Shane Kretzschmar sold 208 Evesham Drive, Gahagan Plantation to Miranda Croop for $354,440.
Shirley J. Westbury sold 103 SW Railroad Ave. to Turner C. and Kelly L. Goodwin for $403,915.
SM Charleston LLC sold 428 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Margaret G. Loos for $225,000.
Tupperway Construction Co. Inc. sold 123 Guilford Drive, Guilford Gates to Denise L. Murray for $304,900.
Wesley Arlene Thacker sold 307 Anadale Court to Nina Hyer for $520,000.