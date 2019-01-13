Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 12-16.
Charleston
Alison G. Wolfgang sold Unit B, 118 Congress St., Mayflower Court to Paul M. and James P. Stracey for $348,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 315, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Robert J. and Heather A. McDonnell for $1.1 million.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 313, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Linda Shoyer and Stephen Bor for $459,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 308, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Karen E. Johnson for $683,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 305, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Alyson Schutzbank for $799,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 304, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Chelsea M. Koontz for $773,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 214, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Anthony J. Arcoria for $999,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 201, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Raleigh S. and Jessica Carter for $865,000.
James V. Hicks Jr. and Laurie M. Hicks sold 86 Hanover St. to Rebekah Edmondson for $288,000.
Steven P. and Mary C. Stewart sold 60 Montagu St. to Peter J. and Diane L. Horan for $5.6 million.
Helene G. Kenny sold 176 Smith St. to Benjamin Kuhn for $525,000.
Alexander Jones and Erin McElwee sold 1 Sutherland Court to Leslie Anne Kingery for $392,000.
Timothy and Pamela R. Rothwell sold 219 Grove St., Wagener Terrace to Nathanael H. Gunter and Lily Peterson for $570,000.
James T. Crow sold 53 Warren St. to William C. Wannamaker III and M. Anne H. Wannamaker for $629,000.
Folly Beach
605 E Arctic LLC sold 605 East Arctic Ave. to Cynthia W. Campbell for $935,000.
JandA Assoc. LLC sold 1017 East Arctic Ave. to Cynthia Campbell for $1.1 million.
Peter M. and Elizabeth B. Mixon sold 1619 East Ashley Ave. to Julie Heuberger for $935,000.
Virginia D. Hens sold 412 W Indian Ave., Sunset Point to Robert W. and Barbara E. Bolen for $741,000.
Hollywood
Jerry L. and Veronica B. Wauford sold 4714 Blockhouse Lane, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Shaughn and Morgan Allen for $342,000.
Roger S. Warner sold 4915 Pointe Pleasant Lane, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Mark Dean and Elizabeth McAlhany Campbell for $1.3 million.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 4835 8th Tee Drive, Stono Ferry to John R. and Jean J. Sias for $315,000.
Charles A. McQueeney sold 7017 Toogoodoo Road to Jan Hendrik Burger for $375,000.
Isle of Palms
Sarah Sparboe Thornburg sold Unit RA, 5804 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to Andrea Ellen and Richard John Cenedella for $845,000.
Nora Louise Jacobs Cody sold 8 55th Ave. to IOP-BNBT LLC for $2.1 million.
Christopher R. and Miranda M. Fuller sold 3 Lauden Blvd. to James E. Greenwood for $700,000.
Inside The Gates LLC sold 13 Pelican Reach, Wild Dunes to 13 Pelican Reach LLC for $670,000.
James Island
Grimball Road Development Assoc. LLC sold 1631 Cooper Judge Lane to Jeff Maxwell and Kimberly McLain for $434,900.
Thomas J. Sullivan Jr. and Mary A.K. Sullivan sold 18 South Anderson Ave., Creek Point to Chester J. Pergan Jr. and Julie M. Pergan for $620,000.
Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy sold 445 Wampler Drive to Paul D. and Allison R. McCraw for $650,000.
William J. Frehse Jr. and Jamison S. Frehse sold 445 Folly Road, Laurel Park to Draper Holdings LLC for $440,000.
Joshua Mansour sold 1029 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Matthew Lawrence Kinter for $355,000.
Dawn E. Engeman sold 422 Priestly St., Stono Terrace to Elizabeth Marie Thompson for $365,000.
Andrew F. Hunt and Lara C. Wilson sold 1414 Wexford Sound Drive, Wexford Sound to Aaron K. and Katie E. Heath for $515,000.
Sean C. Mahoney sold 1184 Shoreham Road, Willow Walk to Randi V. and Kimberly L. Jenkins for $279,250.
Johns Island
Rooke Co. LLC sold 3293 Berryhill Road, Cedar Spring to Suresh and Eileen D'Mello for $291,000.
Amelia G. and Michael W. Holcombe sold 1605 Regimental Lane, Headquarters Island Plantation to Kyle and Dana Herron for $525,000.
Paul E. Radkoski sold 3222 Johnstowne St., Hope Plantation to Adam J. Eitapence and Kristin T. Squier for $415,000.
Osprey Investments LLC and Jane K. Kruse sold 3360 Hopkinson Plantation Road to Antoine Berenyi for $1.2 million.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3206 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to William Michael Antonucci Jr. and Sharon Ann Antonucci for $311,316.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3037 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to James F. Ryan III and Anna M. Pietrzak for $299,015.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1715 Jessy Elizabeth Ave., Rushland to Stephanie S. and Joshua Carson for $295,000.
Timothy A. and Kimberly K. Kee sold 1436 McPherson Landing, Rushland to Kevin Charles and Amanda Blair Price for $324,300.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2518 General Hatch Drive, Stonoview to Patrick Glenn and Angela Marie Calhoun for $527,643.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2822 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to David P. McQueeney Jr. and Michelle L. Crane for $546,873.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2423 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Gaye F. Jordan for $494,727.
Ashley and Christopher Goode sold 1165 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Jacob and Donna Mullner for $360,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1559 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Elizabeth Ann Cassidy for $289,117.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1505 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Teresa L. Mattie for $319,593.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 2979 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Taylor J. and Nadine C. Schwartz for $304,829.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1649 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to William B. and Denise B. Atwood for $350,592.
Kiawah Island
Mark Kleine sold 268 Woodland Garden Lane, The Garden Cottages at Cassique to Eric David and Kelly Brennan Needleman for $1.8 million.
Joseph D. and E. Diana Reeves sold 4789 Tennis Club Lane, Tennis Club Villas to Lauren T. and Jason Joseph Millovitsch for $385,900.
Robert W. and Diana A. Stroshine sold 4530 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to John and Sandi Prescott for $390,000.
Ronald J. and Karen S. Hindson sold 219 Yellow Throat Lane, Egret Pintail to David and Sara Kay Dempsey for $1.5 million.
Rabbit Island Kiawah LLC sold 6 Little Rabbit Lane, Little Rabbit Island to Gregory S. Knudson for $800,000.
Pamela P. Harrington sold 160 Flyway Drive, Osprey Beach to Margaret D. Farrell for $5.6 million.
Atlantica LLC sold 26 Surfsong Road, Vanderhorst Beach to RWS Holdings LLC for $4.6 million.
Meggett
Barbara J. Hayden-Potts and Richard L. Potts sold 4580 Olde Smoak House Road to John Thomas Quintrell for $790,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 446 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek to Virginia M. Walsh Mack for $530,000.
Charles Y. and Eileen A. Hoff sold 251 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Susan L. Springer and Foize N. Simon Jr. for $1.2 million.
Jonathan R. and Kibble H. Kessick sold 1543 Oxborough Circle, Ellington Woods to Keith E. and Donna Ann Trimble for $250,000.
Laurence Mazingue sold 206 Bank St. to Samuel Walter and Colleen Duignan Gottlieb for $1.2 million.
Amanda S. and John S. Wilson sold 1490 Crane Creek Drive, Carolina Park to Janet B. and Robert C. Miller for $516,000.
Katie Veatch O'Neill sold 808 Royall Ave. to Clarence B. Todd for $1.3 million.
Mary Irene Katsibas sold 3129 Linksland Road, Charleston National Country Club to Nancy Hardesty for $395,000.
Marcus Q. and Margaret Elliott sold 1585 Landings Run, Cooper's Landing to Donald William Hare and Sally Ann Nesmith for $400,000.
Roy E. and Amanda L. Beagle sold 493 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Kenneth and Deborah Wieck for $597,000.
Charles S. and Kimberly W. Shellnutt sold 2452 Darts Cove Way, Dart's Pointe at Dunes West to Patricia Ann Kolling Rice and Stephen D. Rice for $1.2 million.
Old Georgetown LLC sold 2433 Giles Lane to SM Charleston LLC for $7 million.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3026 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Rita Kennedy for $493,235.
Celeste J. Scalzo sold 1443 Oaklanding Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Adam P. Greene for $397,000.
Mary Fackler Schiavo sold 206 Little Palm Loop, Olde Park to Frank J. Brescia and Mary Christian McElroy for $1.6 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2199 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Christopher J. and Elizabeth K. Gilger for $646,835.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1566 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Olivier Michael E. Kesteleyn and Saskia Anica Beun for $400,000.
Matthew and Laura Tyler sold 831 O’Sullivan Drive, Parish Place to Benjamin Craig Brackett and Greer Wyatt Chambers for $393,000.
Christopher C. Shaw sold 3924 Percheron Drive, Pepper Plantation to Adam and Lisa Stark for $392,000.
Jennifer E. Ward sold 2104 Presidio Drive, Quail Hollow to Robert A. Zahurak for $337,000.
John B. and Alexandra L. Miller sold 545 Pritchards Point Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Tim and Rebecca Lindsay for $398,000.
PCL Construction Enterprises Inc. sold 2606 Rivertowne Parkway, Rivertowne to Jennifer R. Alonso for $375,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2418 Brackish Drive, Riverview to Sharryn R. Whitmore for $382,715.
Gregory A. Ruffing sold 517 Royall Ave. to James Lee Trent for $925,000.
Mark A. and Jennifer N. McMahon sold 718 Royall Ave. to Brian C. and Andrea C. Raffety for $892,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3496 Kayak Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Dennis Charles and Cheryl Harris Ledbetter for $582,027.
Michael G. and Pamela A. Blanchard sold 390 Fern House Walk, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Geoffrey Ellis and Deborah Ann Conrad for $424,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2888 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Alan B. and Kelly K. Richey for $1.3 million.
Jordan and Emily Hogeboom sold 1283 Royal Troon Court, The Orchard to Michael E. and Frank Edward Peters for $405,000.
Paul S. and Carol A. Curran sold 1128 Old Course Lane, Westchester at Charleston National to Robert Mills for $345,000.
North Charleston
Kelly J. Albers sold 4930 Ashby Ave., Oak Park to Donna M. Wilson for $314,000.
Mary C. Eskridge sold 4994 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Kerry Lynn Dodson for $267,000.
Kevin S. Bealer sold 4958 Pinetree Lane to Geoffrey K. Marquardt and Stephanie Bealer for $250,000.
Seabrook Island
Joan S. and Samuel J. Grimes sold 2588 High Hammock Road to Carlos F. and Marcela G. Nino for $557,200.
Michael Roller sold Unit 6, 2906 Atrium Villa Drive, Atrium Villas to Dalton G. and Peggy J. Weaver for $390,000.
Heron Point Assoc. sold 1806 Long Bend Drive, Heron Point to C. Richard McDaniel for $300,000.
Shirley P. West sold 2927 Seabrook Island Road to Timothy J. and Debra Quinn for $510,000.
Thomas L. and James H. Brooks sold 2916 Baywood Drive to James J. and Kimberly S. Stadelman for $705,000.
Sullivan’s Island
David M. Walters and Richard G. Cooper sold 2857 Marshall Blvd. to Jason Matthew Flemming for $3 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Joshua A. and Alicia N. Westbrook sold 384 Twelve Oak Drive, Autumn Chase to Fredrick A. Haycox for $300,000.
Christine Altine Stocker and Angela A. Strickland sold 1940 Capri Drive, Capri Isles to Meredith Brett Snyder and Jeffrey Stephen Fox for $456,000.
Raymond A. Knight Jr. sold 213 Shady Lane, Capri Isles to Ion Venture LLC for $750,000.
Barry A. and Barbara Sanders sold 2907 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Julana Lee Garrett and James Rodney Garrett Jr. for $386,000.
Howard J. Chen sold 2853 Palmer Drive, Drayton on the Ashley to Patrick D. and Sienna M. Felton for $265,000.
Karen Muckenfuss sold 4 Skyeman Drive, Dunvegan at Shadowmoss to Donald E. and Victoria H. Burckhardt for $319,500.
Daniel F. and Kirstin Gros sold 1904 Gracewood Drive, Essex Farms of Carolina Bay to Michael and Tracy Halasz for $390,000.
Brandon and Betsy Hare sold 2260 Forest Lakes Blvd., Forest Lakes to Christopher H. Jackson for $397,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 721 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Eric Amoah for $330,950.
Gregory Peterson sold 862 Bent Hickory Road, Harrington Place to Leslie Peterson for $337,500.
Stephen O. Sanders sold 279 Cabrill Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Francisco Toves for $300,000.
2450 Ashley River Holdings LLC sold 2450 Ashley River Road, Pierpont to Tenzin LLC for $530,000.
1913 Westminster LLC sold 1913 Westminster Road, Sandhurst to Bryan Andrew and Sarah Hughes Garcia for $562,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1535 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Sara K. Butler and Zachary I. Meyer for $302,252.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3102 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Tyler J. Vonneida for $392,462.
Justin and Samantha M. Aquino sold 1610 Indaba Way, Tidewater of Carolina Bay to JKS Management LLC for $265,000.
Charles F. and Karey S. Sumner sold 55 Folly Road Blvd., Windemere to Kim Jones Hairr for $545,000.
William and Jacqueline A. Richardson sold 2025 Maybelles Lane, Woodlands to Kendall Leigh Grady for $299,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 12-16.
Charleston
James Andrew Benford sold 1144 Peninsula Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Laura S. Akin for $275,000.
Louis Wajciechowski sold 234 Ashmont Drive, Saint Thomas Point to Pamela A. and Michael G. Blanchard for $499,000.
Daniel Island
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1906 Bellona St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Erica L. and Joshua D. Sorkin for $942,989.
Goose Creek
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 503 Adalina Drive, Montague Plantation to Evan Folland for $295,000.
Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 412 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Jomar A. B. and Jennette E. Albayalde for $359,990.
Susan Worsham Piedfort sold 134 Tattingstone Way, Hamlets to Frank Rowland and Cleo Scott Brown for $300,000.
Hanahan
Carlyle Richardson Cromer sold 7408 Purser Lane, Timbercrest Village to Shane and Mary Devereux for $300,000.
Shannon Tilford sold 6 Monte Sano Drive to Joshua Quinn and Megan Lanay Johnson for $342,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1349 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Sherwood D. and Sarah C. Johnson for $264,990.
Moncks Corner
Christine Robinson sold 181 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Marshall L. Williams for $256,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 543 Alderly Drive, Foxbank Plantation to John Bennett for $258,901.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 101 Novelty Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Brock O. and Tiffani A. Kettoman for $265,410.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 116 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Gregory Wayne Tackett for $298,187.
Michael Hogan sold 219 Graceland Drive, Stevens Forest to Emily and Jordan Hogeboom for $381,122.
Roy D. Reger sold 129 Cypress Plantation Road, Strawberry Station to Trent and Haley C. Warner for $282,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 105 Barbour Court, Foxbank Plantation to Felecia K. and Ashton D. Wilcox for $404,155.
William Randall Hodges sold 1606 Waterside Blvd. to Allison F. and Brantley Daryl Altman for $300,000.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 236 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Alvin and Maria C. Chervon for $340,285.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 246 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Robert and Helene Behrens for $275,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 505 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Aubrey O. and John C. Dangerfield for $370,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 147 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Patrick K. and Teresa M. Willmaser for $449,105.
DR Horton Inc sold 118 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Gene Matthew and Amy J. Temprosa for $391,000.
DR Horton Inc sold 137 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Caren M. Ledbetter for $287,995.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 488 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Lena and Anthony Carlo for $270,874.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 301 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Michael Joseph Nicholls for $291,240.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 312 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Karen J. and Mark William Badger for $293,380.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 290 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Joshua Lee Tong for $307,750.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 295 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Gail Denise Duwe for $315,420.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 269 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Kimberly and Charmaine Wright for $304,990.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 266 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Daniel M. and Julie A. Flather for $288,186.
Natalie Renee Ventura sold 351 Partridge Creek Road, Cypress Point Plantation to Thomas Edward Miller for $517,500.
Nicholas Adams Young sold 544 Rosings Drive, Carriage Lane to Jeremiah L. and Lisa R. Rodriguez for $310,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 317 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Charles B. and Louise J. Manry for $314,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 510 Scholar Way, Nexton to Adrienne L. and Deon D. Jackson for $387,565.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 116 Hedera Court, Nexton to Donna Williams Dunevant for $414,865.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 205 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Jeanette Winkler Allison and Drew Allison Busbey for $388,065.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 306 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Charlie H. and Janice Hutto for $294,865.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 181 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Selene R. and Francis X. Forrestall for $484,934.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 12-16.
Ladson
Edgar T. Escoto sold 119 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Paul and Gina Meyer for $308,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5216 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Brandon D. Bradosky for $256,800.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5193 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Blaine R. Anderson for $339,620.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5205 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Jonetta Gregory for $344,100.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5210 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Patrick R. Thacker for $253,145.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5222 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Donald Frank and Barbara Elizabeth Schumacher for $258,950.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5220 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to James T. and Michelle D. Staub for $261,465.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5214 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Ronald R. and Ruth B. Sinni for $346,460.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5212 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Michael P. and Holly Henderson for $365,215.
North Charleston
Brian L. Spenrath sold 8761 East Fairway Woods Circle, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Michael R. and Laurie Hotaling for $420,000.
Summerville
Andrew L. Marquand sold 1068 Blockade Runner Parkway, River Birch to David W. and Carli I. Bradford for $430,000.
Ashley Kennerly sold 1136 Daniels Ridge Drive, Bluffs at Ashley River to Benson B. and Karen A. Flory for $299,990.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 102 Julian Hamlet Drive to Courtney L. and Gutembergue A. Santos for $390,000.
Brian Leslie Davis sold 122 Elliot Creek Lane, Bluffs at Ashley River to Joshua Simon and Lori Kerns for $290,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1019 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Jonathan Cain and Katrina Elaine Billie for $282,815.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1017 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Dominic Peter and Kaitlyn Renee Butillo for $285,315.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 40 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Michael and Donna Cihota for $265,848.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 711 Wistful Way, Reminisce to Brandon Robert Hughes Smith and Jessica Tonya Smith for $281,109.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 122 Longdale Drive, Highland to Park Justin M. Thames for $287,609.
Donald D. Harmon sold 230 Glen Forest Court, Walnut Farms to Alan D. and Nancy W. Burkhart for $310,000.
Edward Palma sold 101 Sago Palm Court, Butternut Ridge to Wayne Carl and Linda Claire Suhl for $272,000.
Jack Alexander Hankins sold Kyle F. Manuel and Melynda M. Winter 104 Lee St., to Woodland Estates for $459,000.
Joseph Hyatt sold 408 Brick Kiln Drive, Branch Creek to Laura and Matthew Tyler for $277,000.
Joseph Kisilywicz sold 5285 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Jill and Thomas M. McKasty for $298,000.
Joshua S. Kerns sold 112 Pointer Drive, Quail Arbor to Brian L. and Ericka Davis for $260,000.
Joyce E. Stebbins sold 132 Maxwell Road to Denise Michelle and Christopher Allen Jones for $445,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3052 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Louis E. Feniola and Doreen Summa for $333,460.
Laura G. Jones sold 9608 Pebble Creek Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Thaddeus B. and Erinn W. Kasubinski for $295,000.
Maria L. Mummert sold 203 Eastover Circle, Dovewood to Michael Shane Bazemore for $257,900.
Nathan A. Lee sold 208 Amaryllis Ave., White Gables to Brian and Amanda Allison for $255,000.
OJC LLC sold 216 Runnymede Lane, Kings Grant to Lorraine Summer and Justin James Byers for $255,000.
Patrick W. Digregorio sold 1108 Royal Troon Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Jamie Rose Moore for $265,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 416 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Stephen D. Hattayer and Agostina Manacorda for $359,900.
Terri Y. Livingston sold 219 Lakeview Drive, Ashborough to David Derrick and Erika L. Stubbs for $370,000.
Timothy J. Stout sold 144 Legend Oak Way, Legend Oaks Plantation to Jason Robert Hubert and Robin Lynn Forbes Hubert for $355,000.