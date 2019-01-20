Real estate transactions for Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 19-23.
Charleston
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 418, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Donald E. Stone Jr. and Leslie H. Stone for $999,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 301, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Dean and Maida Johnson for $839,000.
Joseph Kavanagh sold Unit C, 17 8th Ave., Wagener Terrace to William Merkel and Gayle Goudy for $310,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 415, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Sam Covelli for $999,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 412, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Molly D. Blatt for $449,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 401, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Joseph Caglianone and Anne Degnan for $869,000.
George B. and Claudette M. Boniface sold Unit 406, 1 King St., Fort Sumter House to Larry W. Thomas for $700,000.
Putters Investments LLC sold 4 Atlantic St. to Carla Pellegrino Cabot and Joseph Edward Boyland for $2.3 million.
Harry Wilson Kluttz sold 51 Montagu St. to Thomas L. Berry III and Abigail W. Berry for $925,000.
Cannon Street Young Men's Christian Assoc. sold 61 Cannon St. to 61 Cannon All Star Development LLC for $1.7 million.
Praise Thee LLC sold 72 King St. to 72 King LLC for $672,436.
Sugar Mountain LLC sold 91 Line St. to James Myers Elliotte and Daniel Paterson for $479,000.
James R. McElheny and James Ryan Randall sold Unit B, 20 Amherst St. to Jonathan and Jennifer Calhoun for $304,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 209, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Patrick and Kimberly Szanto for $804,000.
Carolyn Johnson sold 116 Cannon St. to 116 Cannon Street LLC for $622,500.
Grippon A. and Joseph A. Boags sold 89 Romney St. to Todd C. Brown for $270,000.
Denise Ahyo Zierott sold 9-1/2 F St. to Elizabeth Steinfels and Richard Wright for $412,500.
Edisto Island
Violet A. McKenney sold 8207 Main House Drive to Helena Mylona and Robert B. Allen Jr. for $272,500.
Folly Beach
Harold C. Morgan sold 1710 East Ashley Ave. to Steven G. Niketas and Michael R. Routzahn for $755,000.
Billie K. and Jeffrey H. Morris sold 164 Marsh View Villas to Georgia K. Hilgeman for $306,500.
Jason and Julie Shields sold 422 West Cooper Ave., Sunset Point to Brenton D. and Tanya M. Rogers for $742,000.
Hollywood
Walter D. Martin Jr. sold 5024 Stono Plantation Drive, Stono Plantation to Sears W. and Joyce H. Sauls for $750,000.
Justin Bruce Murray sold 5212 Fallow Fawns Road, Deer Field to Robert S. Armstrong Jr. and Denise Armstrong for $290,000.
Isle of Palms
Glenn Thomas Chason sold 33 31st Ave. to Charles Jason and Tracy Masters Ray for $1.7 million.
James Island
Stephen N. and Deborah Meuli sold Unit 22, 125 Wappoo Landing Circle, Wappoo Landing to Cary Wade and Martha B. Thomson for $727,500.
Troy L. and Michele Sullens sold 1026 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Allison Ann and Clifford Julius Hewitt for $450,000.
Joseph N. Rozier sold 1030 Stono River Drive, Riverland Crossing to John A. Shackelford for $350,000.
Peter Agustus Smith sold 1411 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Loring Ward for $318,000.
Christopher M. and Janette S. Baker sold 1502 Harborsun Drive, Wexford Sound to Lindsey McGarr for $317,000.
A. Stephenson Humphreys III and Jennifer J. Humphreys sold 1503 Kemper Ave., Bay Front to Cheri D. Lindsey for $325,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1504 Layback Aly, Sea Aire to Anthony Gulotta for $411,355.
Misty Lee Nelson sold 497 W. Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough to Phillip Andrew and Heather Joy Freeman for $539,000.
Scott and Heather E. Crego sold 77 Rivers Point Row, Rivers Point to Duane D. Wood Jr. and Lauren S. Wood for $396,000.
Lucas B. and Amy M. Watson sold 1021 Mount Vernon Drive, White House Plantation to Craig N. Ortwerth and Evangeline Johnson for $305,000.
Sumter's Landing LLC sold 1027 Folly Road, Centerville to Stella Kala LLC for $2.5 million.
Aaron Michael Thompson sold 125 Oyster Point Row, Rivers Point to Reid Edwards and Lyndsey Castillo for $359,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1502 Layback Aly, Sea Aire to Susan Winsome Brown for $414,850.
Hans Lange sold 2157 Westrivers Road, Riverland Terrace to Mary Kathleen Rambo for $291,500.
Frederick R. and Lauren R. McCarthy sold 509 Carpenter St., Stono Shores Heights to Jeffrey S. and Olivia N. Nass for $314,000.
James D. and Susan W. Murrell sold 735 Canopy Cove, Carolina Oaks at Lighthouse Point to Frederick R. McCarthy III and Lauren F. McCarthy for $625,000.
Michael B. Healey sold 804 Sage Bird View, Eaglewood Retreat to Anthony G. and Mary T. Barbuto for $378,000.
Jodi A. Jones sold 1170 Pittsford, Circle, Queensborough to Arnaud Le Rouzie and Carola Ramirez-Castello for $323,750.
Ollie Richard Thompson III sold 1710 McHenry Ave., Laurel Park to Lane H. and Kathryn D. Atkins for $505,600.
William R. and Susan B. Miller sold 603 Cloudbreak Court, Woodland Acres to Robert C. and Michelle W. Gottke for $510,000.
Robert F. and Frances M. Vandolah sold 653 Wampler Drive, Eastwood to Heather Farley and Nathan McFee for $879,000.
Kevin and Sandy Beauchesne sold 681 Port Circle, Lighthouse Point to Jeffrey Gardner for $330,000.
Kenneth Marshall Ormand sold 910 Regatta Road, Harbor Woods to Autumn Tau Phillips for $354,000.
Robert N. Hoops sold 963 Yorktown Drive, Jamestown Estates to Ryan J. and Mary E. Reagan for $315,000.
Johns Island
Kim Elaine Oglesby sold 1022 Sunybrook Drive, Chisolm Green to Janys Lunstrum and Ryan Purcell for $415,000.
Todd A. and Mary J. Lindsey sold 1228 Creek Watch Trace, Creek Watch Villas to David Mark Wheeler and Mary Antonia Villeponteaux for $365,000.
Alan D. Marts sold 1317 Segar St., Swygerts Landing to Dustin R. and Stephanie S. Hodges for $330,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1811 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Franklin D. Brown III and Nicole Hamilton Brown for $411,765.
Gilbert E. Bell III sold 1017 Embassy Row Way, Marsh Pointe Homes to Peter F. and Lisa A. Andersen for $627,500.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1062 Pigeon Point, St. Johns Lake to Christopher J. Pilotti and Catherine A. Farrell for $366,188.
Darrell W. Hood and Allen Lash sold 1547 Thoroughbred Blvd., Sea Island Farms to Joseph Lytle Prichard for $360,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2435 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Bev Renee and Carl Christian Amoth for $443,339.
Carol A. Piacenti sold 2885 Maritime Forest Drive, Hope Plantation to Thomas J. Flynn and Jamie L. Ullom-Flynn for $301,600.
Harry Gill sold 2989 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Kevin D. and Maureen L. Martin for $316,000.
James K. and Minika A. Biddix sold Unit H1, 2427 Stono Watch Drive, Stono Watch to Charles Malvern and Linda Sue Price for $308,000.
Donald E. and Kathy Taylor sold 1193 River Road, River View Farms to Jean Hauser and Ronald Malcom for $865,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1552 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Aaron Michael Gottlieb and Karyn Lee Kaplan for $270,845.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1560 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Alma D. Cappelmann for $270,515.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2830 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Timothy and Patricia Ann Russart for $556,838.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3017 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Steven L. Lewis and Amanda Phillips for $384,155.
John J. and Barbara G. Knox sold 3281 Walter Drive, Cedar Springs to Anthony May for $290,000.
Mahmoud A. and Kimberly A. Sartipi sold 507 Two Mile Run, Grimbal Gates to Betsy Ann Rinehart for $510,000.
Kiawah Island
David A. Zadik and Christine C. Stewart-Zadik sold 4821 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove Villas to Jacob M. and Jessica S. Ward for $480,000.
Kenneth W. and Regina Sawyer sold 101 Goldeneye Drive, Egret Pintail to Emmett Luke and Linda Lipuma Farrell for $1.6 million.
Theodore C. Gross and Corazon Flores sold 165 Surfsong Road, Plantation Woods South to Edward A. Balogh Jr. and Kathryn S. Balogh for $2.4 million.
Homebuyers SC LLC sold 337 Governors Drive, Egret Pintail to Anthony L. Laporte and Teri H. Kelley for $805,000.
Philip C. Davis sold 4130 Bulrush Lane, Night Heron to Glock Nicholasville LLC for $590,000.
Ladson
Dougherty Properties LLC sold 9040 Palmetto Commerce Parkway to Sabs Safari LLC for $2.6 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Delton C. and Carolyn Hadden sold 1803 Basildon Road, The Battery at Park West to Joy L. Maxwell for $260,000.
Cheryl L. Tomlinson sold Unit C, 1601 Ventura Place, Ventura Villas to James and Sharon Madden for $306,000.
Joseph D. Seabrook Jr. sold 1091 Cottingham Drive, Cooper Estates to Ryan A. and Leigh C. Thrasher for $1.2 million.
Lawrence Charles Schatz sold 1269 Laurel Park Trail, Laurel Grove to Jeremy and Lindsey S. Merreighn for $385,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1282 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Angello Lin for $619,026.
Kittrell II Construction LLC sold 1322 Wayne St. to Brandon C. and Jessica J. Dawson for $1.3 million.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1452 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Tyler Ann and Jesse Christopher Crompton for $704,100.
James S. Stuckey Jr. and Mary T. Stuckey sold 222 Molasses Lane, Hobcaw Point to Erin Fels and Chad Louis Straughan for $2.3 million.
John R. and Lees D. Baldwin sold 28 Robert Mills Circle, I'On to Doris M. Nelson for $1.4 million.
Nancy L. Binko sold 3290 John Bartram Place, Foxmoor at Park West to Kyle Robert and Jessica Lynne Strimpfel for $400,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3517 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Rhonda H. Kelly for $550,824.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3538 Crosstrees Lane Carolina Park to Timothy Daniel and Jeanne Allison Moran for $637,689.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3591 Backshore Drive, Carolina Park to Dilay Dil Albayram and Onder Albayram for $558,000.
Thomas W. and Janet S. Utsey sold 813 Pitt St. to Thomas M. McIntosh III and Jessica McIntosh for $1.3 million.
Joseph J. and Charisa L. Hanson sold Unit 204, 360 Spoonbill Lane, Sandpiper Pointe to Jeanne and Robert Siegenthaler for $348,000.
Paul Garrett Langston sold 103 Carr St. to Joseph W. McGowan IV for $1.9 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2204 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Cindy R. and Thomas D. Libhardt for $657,440.
Christine M. Cawley Rasp sold 2487 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Christopher Grace and Jessica Beshaw for $383,500.
Whitfield and Toni T. Massey sold 2652 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Sarah Nix and Paul Lavigne for $338,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2693 Arborcrest Court, Bridge Pointe to Raymond David and Sandra Ann Bradshaw for $585,840.
Laurence and Barbara Sanborn sold 2856 Rivertowne Parkway, Rivertowne to William R. Jacobs and Nicole Jaworsky-Jacobs for $557,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2920 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Gregory Wayne and Karen Bannister Jackson for $485,210.
Cline Construction LLC sold 3735 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to Matthew S. and Amy E. Toresco for $903,000.
Calatlantic Group Inc. sold 3909 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Philip E. and Jill K. Johnson for $615,482.
Catharine E. and Kenneth B. Wingate sold 651 McCants Drive to Edwards Place LLC for $3 million.
Janice Ohlendorf Darby sold 688 Fox Pond Drive to Joanne O. Langdale for $340,000.
William M. Connelley Jr. and Kathy J. Connelley sold 760 Wakendaw Blvd., Wakendaw Lakes to Samuel Joyner III and Ruthie Joyner for $480,000.
Gary A. Forster sold Unit 306, 2404 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Robert P. Zane and Lindsey B. Zito for $270,000.
Alan Dale Harris sold 243 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Jean-Claude and Laurence Mazingue for $1 million.
Mt. Nebo African Methodist Episcopal Church sold 1105 Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Prime Palmetto Properties LLC for $255,000.
Ryan Leaphart sold 1790 Canyon Oaks Drive, Cathedral Oaks at Seaside Farms to John Daniel and Lauren Elizabeth Sailor for $1.1 million.
Donald E. Lindeman sold 1826 Omni Blvd., Ravens Run to Jeffrey Allan and Matina Mellas Waggoner for $580,000.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc. sold 1891 Hall Point Road, Pembroke at Park West to Sasa and Emily Martinovic for $480,000.
Bryan F. and Kimberly Thomas sold 3656 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Basil R. Legg Jr. and Robin L. Legg for $513,500.
Deborah Stocker Meier sold 68 Salty Tide Cove, Etiwan Pointe Townhomes to Chad and Julie Jenkins for $315,934.
North Charleston
Sarah C. Ellisor and Melissa Faye Mills sold 2025 Reynolds Ave. to Wren Properties Charleston LLC for $325,000.
Third Mason Real Estate Inc. sold 4614 Holmes Ave., Palmetto Gardens to Barbara Gottfried for $288,000.
Trenton E. Ackerman sold 9086 Hadley Court, The Elms of Charleston to L & G Construction Consulting LLC for $525,000.
Thad B. and Emma L. Ball sold 5067 Victoria Ave. to Kyle Christopher and Haley Raye Kaelin Bishop for $345,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Phillip C. Cranny sold 2257 Myrtle Ave. to Steven E. and Anne P. Longoria for $2.3 million.
Christopher L. Cannon sold 932 Middle St. to John Wilson and Emily Pruden McNeely for $2.8 million.
Summerville
Arvid Arnold Gullickson sold 217 Angora Way, The Pines at Gahagan to Patricia M. Abrahamson for $340,000.
Wadmalaw Island
Cecilia Isolina Kasbohm sold 6158 Bears Bluff Road to Agustine E. Kim Jr. and Kelly M. Doyle for $278,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Gregory V. and Charlene G. Mason sold 2097 Gammon St., Creekside at Carolina Bay to William Marshall Liger III for $310,000.
Terence W. and Barbara D. Smoak sold 237 Gazania Way, Grand Bees to Joshua A. and Alicia N. Westbrook for $392,000.
Charlotte G. Townsend and Marta G. Boggs sold 301 Tall Oak Ave., Ashley Forest to William N. Schlitt and Madia Libkin for $275,400.
New Spanish Oaks JJK LLC sold Unit 58G, 1515 Ashley River Road, Spanish Oaks to EMWASU Spanish Oaks LLC for $314,640.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1515 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Alison Carrigan for $297,709.
Clifford Julius Hewitt sold 1664 McClain St., Wappoo Shoes to Ryan C. Espy for $300,000.
Frank C. and Gretchen H. Sparacino sold 208 Marsh Oaks Drive, Geddes Hall to Todd and Carie St. Onge for $585,000.
Eyad Shalash sold 2233 Pinehurst Ave., Springfield to Eric L. Long for $259,000.
Christopher R. Powers sold 2512 Birkenhead Drive, Shaftsbury to Paul P. Burn II and Jessica T. Burn for $310,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3111 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Andrew M. Yeo and Doris E. Yeo-Doran for $339,827.
Daniel Gerrald and Thomas Edmons sold 755 Wexford Road, Long Branch on the Creek to Dana Rasmussen for $291,000.
AWJ1 LLC sold 1112 Culpepper Circle, Charles Town Estates to Emily K. and Dennis Joseph Cedzo for $399,000.
Opal E.A. Sobieszczyk sold 1617 Pinckney Park Drive, Stono Park to Michal M. Wolosz for $275,000.
Christopher P. and Frances P. Bennett sold 1721 Manassas Drive, Saltgrass at Carolina Bay to Lorraine D. Murphy for $410,500.
Centex Homes sold 1918 Essex Farms Drive, Essex Farms to Matthew Ralph and Kathleen Mary Ronin for $435,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3115 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Daria and Andrey Ilatovskiy for $359,685.
Nicole Scott Ewing sold 32 Oak Forest Drive, Oak Forest to City of Charleston for $270,000.
Berkeley County
Berkeley County
Charleston
James W. Tinsley Jr. sold 246 Nelliefield Creek Drive, Nelliefield Plantation to Justin B. Murray for $365,000.
Ronald T. Musselwhite Jr. sold 138 Sandshell Drive, Shellring at Saint Thomas Island to Joseph Richard and Meghan Sullivan Carr for $495,000.
Daniel Island
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1734 Trewin Court, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Donna M. and Michael A. Schroeder for $741,967.
Goose Creek
Adam T. Mallet sold 153 Chatfield Circle, Crowfield to Mark Allen McAdams for $269,900.
Hanahan
Christopher M. Louis sold 42 Monte Sano Drive to Robert Reynolds for $330,000.
Michael Scott Spillman sold 7005 Meadowsweet Lane, Tanner Plantation to Heather Nicole and Aubrey Wilder for $336,500.
Olivia Erica Hutchins sold 1955 Wild Indigo Way, Tanner Plantation to Blake C. and Jessica N. Mahan for $375,000.
SC Land Trust LLC sold 1208 Woodsage Drive, Tanner Plantation to Matthew Langworthy for $289,500.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 263 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Laurence J. and Judith E. Bumbalo for $481,710.
Summerville
Andre N. Jones sold 217 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Ashli and Michael Miles for $309,150.
Barbara Ann Joyce sold 222 Tupelo Lake Drive, Cane Bay to Bonnie Lynn Crickman for $415,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 315 Oakbend St., Nexton to Jeffrey Hensley for $429,600.
DR Horton Inc. sold 150 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Mark W. and Shandra K. Cornelius for $450,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 441 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Jason A. and Allison M. Martin for $262,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 107 Coastal Wood Lane, South Pointe Estates to Kenneth V. and Cynthia A. Gillette for $388,810.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 426 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Robert D. and Kamala K. Jones for $323,635.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 284 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Michael S. Armstrong and Carmelita M. Daly Armstrong for $334,820.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 321 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Valerie Ann and Dallas Edward McKinney for $335,895.
Linda C. Williams sold 308 Deep River Road, Cane Bay to Trond J. Thompson for $265,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 265 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Joel E. and Kelly Mixon for $315,965.
True Homes LLC sold 361 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Giovanni Giuseppe and Nadiia Fadda for $315,220.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 19-23.
Harleyville
David A. Giet sold 4408 Peanut Lane to Ronda S. Swider for $438,000.
Ladson
Carlos H. Atoche sold 9737 Black Willow Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Patrick Russo for $297,500.
Ronnie Camacho sold 203 Withers Lane, Bellewood to Kasey Shae Koehler for $257,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9901 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Pamela Jo Hamlin for $303,420.
North Charleston
David G. Smoak sold 4416 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Earthena and Rufus Graham for $380,000.
Kulwinder P. Purewal sold 8734 Alexandria Drive, Cedar Grove to Parag and Payal Patel for $391,000.
Villas at Charleston Park LLC sold Unit 4402, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Daphney Willis and William Boyd Harrell for $289,030.
Summerville
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 119 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Donna M. Heaney for $269,990.
HandH Constructors Inc sold 297 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Kenneth D. Parker and Katherine A. Kreider for $355,363.
Thomas A. Harris sold 118 Citrea Drive, The Ponds to Richard J. and Carol L. Rodriguez for $392,250.
Matthew P. Simonetti sold 625 Grassy Hill Road, Blackberry Creek to William and Julie Hyland for $267,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 102 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Carol Jean Hinkle for $283,839.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 102 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Patrick Andrew and Sarah Elizabeth Pertuset for $309,990.
DR Horton Inc. sold 532 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Marshall J. and Christy L. Grubbs for $335,000.