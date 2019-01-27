Real estate transactions for Sunday, January 27, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 26-30.
Adams Run
Bobby D. and Pamela S. Ryals sold 7720 Toogoodoo Road to Stanley Tripp and Holly Jones for $650,000.
Awendaw
Park Island Development Inc. sold 3595 Thunder Gulch Trail to Chad E. and Allison G. Weaver for $550,000.
Charleston
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 508, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Michael Elliott for $736,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 312, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Michael A. Scardato for $455,000.
Gary H. and Diane M. O’Dachowski sold Unit 3, 52 Wentworth St. to Zulu Investments LLC for $462,618.
Alan M. Tanenbaum sold 163 Tradd St. to Schaeffer Properties LLC for $950,000.
Sherry Lee Taylor Durlach sold 178 King St. to Ole Miss Rebel LLC for $1.6 million.
Alan M. Tanenbaum sold 20 Limehouse St. to Schaeffer Properties LLC for $1.5 million.
31 Bogard LLC sold 31 Bogard St. to Jason Philip Coy for $707,500.
Anthony T. and Kathryn C. Conway sold 40 Grove St. to Kyle A. Nichols for $462,690.
Sean M. and Bethany P. Nemitz sold 879 Rutledge Ave., Riverside Park to David Gregg IV for $715,000.
9 S. Tracy Street LLC sold 9 S Tracy St. to Stephanie M. Ganacoplos and Mark W. Sokolowski for $500,985.
Folly Beach
Neal B. McCann Jr. sold 160 Marsh View Villas to J. Gregg and Peggy R. Moore for $290,000.
Isle of Palms
Steven E. and Constance L. Schmidt sold 9510 Palmetto Drive, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Hala Nasser for $950,000.
Timothy Rush sold 2 Commons Court, The Commons of Wild Dunes to Michael L. and Eva L. Duke for $600,000.
Wild Dunes of South Carolina Ltd. sold 27 Fairway Dunes Lane, Fairway Dunes Villas to John W. and Anne Lubinski for $630,000.
Millar A. Holter II and Susan L. Holter sold 49 Grand Pavilion Drive, Wild Dunes to David Christopher and Sarah Elizabeth Casper for $975,000.
James Island
Catherine M. Latorre and Robert James Lindberg sold 1481 Kentwood Circle, Lynwood to Thomas J. Lindberg for $350,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1603 Bombora Aly, Sea Aire to Kathleen Marie Bowles and Ashley Nicole Iseman for $409,340.
Clifford J. and Jane S. Edler sold 1708 Mcleod Ave., Laurel Park to Nuco LLC for $250,000.
Joshua Morrison and Celena B. Skidmore sold 842 Fort Johnson Road, Stiles Point to Joshua Henry Whitaker for $338,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 925 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Tony M. and Darah L. Bolen for $695,682.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 926 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Michael Curtis Wells and David Price Schwacke for $852,417.
Johns Island
Joshua T. Thiry sold 1747 Bee Balm Road, St. John's Crossing to Zachary Aldridge Eller for $281,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1977 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Leonard M. Morris for $436,290.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2011 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Devon E. Carn and Joseph M. Rinaldi for $350,665.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2014 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Heather L. Nunez for $321,565.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2085 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to James D. and Ellen A. Bowdon for $444,090.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2414 Georgia Guard Drive, Stonoview to James Michael and Mary Roulette for $453,632.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2427 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Debra Denise and Richard Lee Myers for $433,177.
Shannon P. Torman sold 3180 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Carlos C. Figueroa for $275,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3218 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Jacob E. Brown for $307,999.
Kathleen C. Withington sold 3872 Plantation Lakes Drive, Gift Plantation to Paul Branna and Dawn Brannan for $440,000.
Kiawah Island
594 Piping Plover Lane LLC sold 594 Piping Plover Lane, Egret Pintail to Douglas J. Noe for $1.5 million.
Rabbit Island Kiawah LLC sold 8 Little Rabbit Lane to JlS Family Partnership L.P. M and SBS Family Partnership L.P. for $696,667.
McClellanville
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Matthew Adams sold Unit 903, 656 Coleman Blvd. to Joel Florczyk for $415,000.
CRP/EWP Tides IV LLC sold Unit 473, 155 Wingo Way, Tides to Dean M. and Karen L. Schmelter for $1.9 million.
Julie Sehrt sold 2104 Hopeman Lane, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to Eileen Margaret Price for $349,900.
John L. Miller sold 1073 Cottingham Drive, Cooper Estates to Coastal Advisory Partners LLC for $475,000.
Jason M. and Clancie D. Barley sold 1121 Yorktown Court, Snee Farm to Anthony Joseph Mole for $369,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1212 Spottail Court, Stratton by the Sound to Richard Walter Langley Jr. and Karri Rose Langley for $636,490.
George H. and Anne M. Nelson sold 1392 Southlake Drive, Lakeshore to Christine Theresa and William Jennings Duckett for $479,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1399 Rivella Drive to Colette Basha Holmes for $685,000.
Paul A. and Pamela O'Rourke sold 1424 Lagoon Park Circle, The Village at Hamlin Plantation to John Dunbar Koch Jr. and Elizabeth Tucker Koch for $546,000.
Lindsey Elaine Hoffman sold 1466 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to David Eric and Shannon Johnson Carpenter for $318,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1474 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Sandra Jean Quinque for $882,375.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1546 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Christopher Michael Arold for $959,040.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1630 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Tony L. Winstead Jr. for $375,000.
Brian R. and Michele C. Frick sold 1688 Canyon Oaks Drive, Cathedral Oaks at Seaside Farms to Lori and Jeff Rossman for $1.5 million.
Sandra M. McLean sold 1736 Alan Brooke Drive, The Village at Park West to Bernard and Patricia M. Janczuk for $330,000.
Shuler Investments LLC and All Orange Investments LLC sold 1767 North Highway 17 to ECC Mount Pleasant LLC for $1.3 million.
John E. and Jennifer M. Tyler sold 2105 Oyster Reef Lane, Oyster Point to George Wang for $427,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2215 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Leslie A. and Katheleen Anne Melina Lenert for $675,176.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2561 Kingsfield St., Center Park South Townhomes to James F. Rubino and Ann L. Boyle-Rubino for $365,000.
Crystal Gail Hagerman Lowery sold 2735 Four Winds Place, Planter's Pointe of Cotton Creek to Melinda Dimick and Adam Gengarella for $325,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2922 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Mark S. and Cecilia J. Lindsey for $1.2 million.
William and Madeline Holtham sold 3140 Sturbridge Road, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to Douglas James and Therese Marie Weber for $445,000.
Glenn D. and Megan D. Iannuzzi sold 3594 Franklin Tower Drive, Lieben Park to Tommy D. Smith for $377,900.
Julio F. Mateus-Nino and Clara Lombana sold 3605 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Terrance E. and Sondra R. O'Shaughnessy for $657,000.
CPD-Phase E LLC sold 3776 Millpond Lane, Carolina Park to Cline Construction LLC for $955,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3921 Bessemer Road, Bessemer Park at Park West to Adele Fung for $465,674.
Duca Holdings LLC sold 4859 Seewee Road to Tight Wines LLC for $525,000.
Jack Russell Wilkinson III sold 557 Antebellum Lane, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Catherine W. Morris for $285,000.
Thomas Rhett Spencer III sold 634 Coral St., Boundary Heights to Calvert Clarkston and Candelyn Oliverius Cook for $480,000.
Clarke Investment LLC sold 708 Davenport Drive, Cove Inlet Villas to Thembi Walene and Curtis Ackley Depass for $289,500.
Heather A. and Thaddeus S. Wilson sold 734 Pitt St. to Kay McCollum Jones for $2.3 million.
Michelle L. Vieira sold 747 Bradburn Drive, Point Pleasant to Ryan J. Kerns and Makenzie Lee Delegram for $425,000.
Melanie L. and Scott Cason sold 844 Springwood Circle, Wando Lakes to Erinn K. and Adam B. Kessler for $310,000.
Margaret E. and Aaron B. Rowley sold 885 Randall Drive to Douglas M. Bryan and Abigail L. Kobrovsky for $580,000.
North Charleston
Lansing of Charleston LLC sold 1859 Summerville Ave. to 1834 Summerville Ave LLC for $2.7 million.
Charleston County School District sold Unit B 314, 4045 Bridgeview Drive to The County of Charleston for $660,000.
Gulf Coast Bank and Trust sold 3939 Dorchester Road to Kurt's Investments LLC for $505,000.
Lerato LLC sold 3999 Bridge View Drive, Carolina Park to Charleston County School District for $3.5 million.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4413 Louisa Lane to Ross J. Rohbeck III and Michael C. Harring for $389,990.
Seabrook Island
Mary Ellen Borchert sold Unit 4, 2904 Atrium Villa to Raymond G. and Marilyn A. Howell for $415,000.
Sullivan’s Island
John S. Little Jr. sold 3025 Jasper Blvd. to Jennifer L. Rosenkranz for $1.1 million.
Michael C. and Ann T. Mithoefer sold 407 O'Neil St. to 407 O'Neil LLC for $3.4 million.
Summerville
Marco P. and Melissa C. Negreiros sold 455 Slidel St. to William D. and Chaunte Turner for $348,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Rowland C. Evans III and Caroline H. Evans sold 11 Ponce De Leon Ave., Wespanee Plantation to Wesley M. and Kathryn M. Lyon for $697,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1503 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Nicholas Ryan and Ashley Lauren Rose for $272,555.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1516 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to D. John Bernard and Faye Leboeuf for $316,806.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1536 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Howard J. Beeber and Donna S. Quinn for $295,830.
Carol A. Breit sold 1548 Nautical Chart Drive, Jasmine Gate at Bolton's Landing to Elizabeth and John Harkins for $335,000.
Beverly Harrell and Hilary Curry sold 1665 Dogwood Road to Alexandria Vaughan for $265,000.
Bonnie Harvin sold 1725 Heritage Park Road to Andrea Sargent for $353,000.
Marissa A. and Billy Beck sold 1749 Winfield Way, Creekside of Carolina Bay to Justin Douglas and Stephanie Kozersky Lee for $384,000.
Annette H. Cottingham sold 1755 Chelwood Circle, Northbridge Terrace to Brandon E. and Jessica Chrastil for $380,500.
Robert A. White III and Sue D. White sold 2646 Marsh Creek Drive, Ashland Plantation to Gerald W. and Mary L. Hayes for $449,950.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3127 Safe Harbor Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Charles L. and Cheryl J. Taylor for $320,660.
James W. Tilman II and Pamela A. Tilman sold 3236 Hunters Rest Drive, The Willows to Christopher F. and Erin M. Bellinder for $287,500.
Linda Thaler sold 350 Muirfield Parkway, Shadowmoss Plantation to Bruce R. Callahan for $265,000.
Austin L. and Jennifer L. Walker sold 39 Riverdale Drive, Avondale to Andrew Tyler Steen for $505,000.
William F. Neece sold 411 Wappoo Road, Geddes Hall to 411 Wappoo Road LLC for $270,000.
Jason P. Burns sold 422 Geddes Ave., Geddes Hall to Alexandrea Gray for $295,000.
Roberto C. and Erin Intriago sold 4258 William E. Murray Blvd., Carolina Bay to Meg Robb for $369,900.
Justin Douglas Lee and Stephanie Forbes Kozersky sold 520 Saville Row, Magnolia Lakes to Kelly J. and Hunter Shane Albers for $290,000.
Hannah Chapman sold 644 Wantoot Blvd., West Oak Forest to V-Go Holdings LLC for $250,000.
Jeanette B. and Robert A. Heiterer sold 7 Lindendale Ave., Avondale to Tara B. and Philip A. Campbell for $484,600.
Joseph E. Monaco sold 816 Bent Hickory Road, Mt. Royall at Grande Oaks Plantation to Richard N. and Catherine T. Park for $325,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 26-30.
Charleston
Brian Meyers sold 1536 Creek Side Way, Beresford Creek to Merlin and Debra Lemmen for $850,000.
Steven A. Schaefer sold 1005 Rivershore Road, Beresford Creek to Cynthia Leigh Talley for $840,000.
Daniel Island
Carol L. Demick sold 2233 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island Townhouses to Sarah K. Boyle and Cameron P. Oakley for $425,000.
Jesse C. Archenbach sold 503 Indian Corn St., Daniel Island Park to John R. Jeffers for $1.2 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1605 Juliana St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Terra Maria Spignardo and Jeffrey Lee Vacirca for $814,675.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1706 Trewin Court, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Thomas E. and Tara J. Palmatier for $622,105.
Goose Creek
Alexey Pavlunenko sold 116 Chesterton Drive, Crowfield to Bowe Clark Butler for $255,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 547 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Tiffany Catherine and Christopher Cruzado for $253,036.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 586 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Tina Marie and Daryn Wayne Holty for $275,073.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 549 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Floretha McFadden for $258,350.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 303 Todder Trail, Montague Plantation to Timothy Curtis Barrett for $250,095.
Lindsay Pennell sold 220 Loocock Drive, Royals Oaks at Montague Plantation to Alexander D. and Olivia C. Williams for $260,000.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 231 Camber Road to Michael T. and Dana Johnson for $483,940.
Ladson
Mark A. Simon sold 1101 Friartuck Trail, Hunters Bend to Kyle Schroeder for $254,990.
Moncks Corner
David S. Withrow sold 630 Lannie Lane to Linda C. and Carl Williams for $344,900.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 517 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Robert and Kyla Pugliese for $276,635.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 130 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Julie A. and Joshua L. Davis for $261,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 129 Ricewood Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Melissa V. and Jesse D. Sightler for $388,835.
Pinopolis
Stephen L. Cain sold 225 Lucas St. to Lawrence Cooper and Anna Propst for $310,000.
Summerville
Arthur J. Foley Jr. sold 506 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to Timothy A. and Nina H. Burgsteiner for $350,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 408 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Angelo J. and Candra G. James for $289,160.
DR Horton Inc. sold 468 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Joel I. Lawson for $299,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 103 Coastal Wood Lane, South Pointe Estates to Lindy Lea Sfirlea for $383,240.
Epcon Marrington LLC sold 243 Village Stone Circle, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Carol O'Donnell for $304,620.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 103 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to Cynthia Joyce Wilson for $395,008.
Kyle Allison sold 310 Nuttall Drive, Cane Bay to Zoryana Kakhovets for $250,000.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 424 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Daniel B. and Rachel Elliott for $338,369.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 252 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Gian Carlo De Cecco for $285,695.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 318 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Lynn Susanne and Vivian Lois Shepard for $339,315.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 312 Garrison St., Saint James Park to Richard L. and Joanna Sarba Smith for $376,365.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 106 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Merlin Allen and Janette Marie Spoerre for $499,865.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 433 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Sheryl Lombardi Greenberg for $280,565.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 337 Bloomington Way, Nexton to J. Robert and Josephine Barbour for $448,340.
Richard P. Colbert sold 480 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Richard P. and Karen L. Wallace for $335,800.
William Robinson Jr. sold 213 Yearling Drive, Eagle Harbor to Eric E. and Brook L. Pilacky for $470,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 26-30.
Ladson
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9956 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Kyle C. Peterson for $251,765.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5212 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Danilo H. Troncoso and Maria D. Rodriguez for $255,950.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5210 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Jeanette R. Thede for $304,405.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9917 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Axel and Cecilia Jacqueline Caro for $311,520.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9919 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Daniel Robert and Laura Lattimore Ryan for $323,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9928 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Ebonie S. and Anthony J. Powell for $333,930.
North Charleston
Brantley Thomas James Meier sold 5405 Dwight Drive to Xiang Peng Zhou for $275,000.
Robin Kay Rhoton sold 8505 Rosser Drive, Whitehall to Patricia Aitken for $250,000.
Summerville
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 103 Cypress Knee Landing to Kenneth Wayne and Wana Kirby Dorrity for $279,990.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1015 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to William M. and Elizabeth Ann Behl for $272,805.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 56 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Bradley William and Danita Lebo for $256,115.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 1013 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Chad Bucon for $263,200.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 706 Wistful Way, Reminisce to William David and Antionette Bennett Lawson for $298,552.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 106 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Candace E. Jenkins for $291,482.
DR Horton Inc. sold 523 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Kevin Anthony and Nicole Yanzetich for $339,345.
Deborah L. Laufersweiler-Dwyer sold 260 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Randy Ray and Jody Kenthlene Patterson for $347,500.
Dunbury LLP sold 108 Dunbury Drive, Kings Grant to Martha L. and David J. Beckham for $255,000.
Gary W. Bailey sold 102 Forest Glen Court, Quail Arbor to Thomas R. Soule for $307,000.
HandH Constructors Inc sold 417 Preswick Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Daniel T. and Connie R. McDavid for $320,543.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2024 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Charles J. and Mary D. Harvey for $318,355.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1174 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Nancy T. Macdonald for $331,115.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 116 Starling St., The Ponds to Jon M. and Ginger L. McCoy for $369,410.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1100 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Myra B. and Donald J. Cronin for $454,270.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5220 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Christopher S. and Lisa L. Tucker for $380,780.
Matthew Lee Wright sold 104 Boyle Way, Boyle Plantation to Ludwig Alexander and Lisa Ann Lettau for $568,500.
Ralph Carter sold 23 Muirfield Village Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Susan Cadwell for $270,000.
William Dustin Anderson sold 233 Savannah Round, Irongate to Gary T. Colpo and Karen M. Sestric-Colpo for $253,000.
William Key Howard sold 5168 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Eric Daniel and Jennifer Mazell Roland for $294,900.
William Lafoye Davis sold 100 Manigault Drive, Parsons Road to Sharilyn R. and Kevin G. Fletcher for $355,000.