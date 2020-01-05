Real estate transactions for Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 21-25.
Charleston
John S. and Jill S. Chalsty sold 68 Church St. to Michael C. Kistner for $3.1 million.
Grimmill Properties LLC sold 133 Congress St. to Marie H. and Richard Biggs for $680,000.
Lorean E. and David B. Stanfield sold Unit A, 3 Kracke St. to William Robert and Gail Scarboro Hritz for $390,000.
Edward Charlest Sutton II and Aimee Elizabeth Zborowski sold 146 Peachtree St. to Ian M. and Kimberly V. Gleason for $550,000.
Rutledge Avenue Properties LLC sold 191 Rutledge Ave. to 191 Rutledge Office LLC for $2.5 million.
Edisto Island
Robert R. and Ruth H. Mallard sold 1508 Creekwood Road to Eric Angus Main for $327,000.
Isle of Palms
Celeste S. Wright sold 11 44th Ave. to Edwin Douglas and Annalisa Walt Warinner for $720,000.
Dunes Fun Partners LLC sold Unit D, 7 Seagrove Lane to Mark and Alison Strauss for $610,000.
Diane Lindemann Brannigan sold 62 Fairway Dunes Lane, Wild Dunes to Holly Chantel Swartz for $699,000.
James Island
David M. Ludwig Jr. sold 1609 Alric Court, Bayview Farms to Martin H. Durham for $359,000.
Margaret B. Leveen sold 1405 Armistice Point, Fort Lamar to Danica Lee and Matthew Maxwell Ayer for $540,000.
Tanner B.A. and Rebecca L. Knox sold 452 Riverland Drive, Green Acres to Ryan R. Grubb for $295,000.
Arlyne Ann Mattox sold 978 Harbor Oaks Drive to Rose M. Rifford for $265,000.
Ashley A. Duckett and Patrick S. Allen sold 886 Seafarer Way, Harbor Woods to Sarah W. and Christopher E. Paddrik for $419,000.
Kyle D. and Stefanie Labash Ryan sold 507 Ivy Circle, Harrington Place to Caulen and Michelle Leary for $255,000.
Christopher E. and Sarah W. Paddrik sold 956 Mooring Drive to William Haskell Hanckel for $389,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 111 Crozet Drive, Kings Flat to David Blaine Kilmer for $319,000.
Robert V. Geiger III and Tracie K. Geiger sold 869 Piccadilly Circle, Lockwood Hall to Brian and Joyce Little for $349,000.
HTP RELO LLC sold 1710 Lotus Lane, Ocean Neighbors to Amy Byers Stiglic for $395,000.
John F. McDaniel sold Unit A6, 1622 Folly Creek Way, Palmetto Pointe at Peas Island to Kirk William and Mary Ann Mainland for $525,000.
Morgan C. and Nicole C. Codell sold 56 Rivers Point Row to Mary Todd and Mark L. Jutras for $585,000.
Cameron Mark Pollard sold 783 Goodlet Circle, Stonebridge at Seaside Plantation to Qing Long and Hao Liu for $405,000.
Carole D. Davis sold 2029 Wappoo Hall Road to Colleen M. Ball for $710,000.
Johns Island
Rodd and Joyce McCuen sold 4261 Haulover Drive, Hope Plantation to Jack C. Irving for $637,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1810 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Thomas M. and Antonia Hartsfield for $385,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2013 Utsey St., Oakfield to Gregory L. and Beth A. Henry for $476,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2206 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Mallory Leigh and Christopher Scott Woolard for $364,554.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1917 Zonny Moss Drive, Oakfield to Anna B. and Jessika Delaine Middleton for $304,340.
Barbara J. Orenstein sold 145 Augusta National Court, Plantation Woods South to Kirk Elwood and Patricia Fralinger Moore for $850,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3372 Great Egret Drive to David and Kaitlin P. Ditto for $312,845.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1688 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Kathaleen Thorson for $299,999.
Kiawah Island
Jerry and Sonya Honea sold 1378 Dunlin Court, Fairway Oaks Villas to David and Lauren Petron for $585,000.
56 Inlet Cove LLC sold 56 Sunlet Bend, Inlet Cove Club Cottages to Claire L. and James J. Caltabiano for $640,000.
Mile High LLC sold 130 Ocean Palms Court to 130 Ocean Palms Court LLC for $7.8 million.
Katherine L. McMurray and Mary Eliese G. Merrill sold 5533 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove Villas to Carr Real Estate Group LLC for $326,000.
McClellanville
Rebecca Bryant Phillips sold 127 Oak St. to Eileen D. and William L. Wallace for $925,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Shaun B. and Amy F. Pille sold 638 Bay Tree Court, Bay Tree to Abdellatif Attafi for $265,000.
Michael F. and Karen H. Donnalley sold 214 Island Point Court, Belle Hall Plantation to Terri L. Black for $1.3 million.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3013 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Francis Joseph Roberts and Natalya Mikhailovna Toms for $449,999.
Jesse Ronald Jones Jr. and Lisa England Jones sold 2754 Stamby Place, Brickyard Plantation to Craig Terence and Moira Elizabeth Daly for $465,000.
John Edward and Carolyn E. Havelka sold 2896 Colonnade Drive, Brickyard Plantation to Dariush and Tiffany Zahra Pourmoghadam for $450,000.
George Anderson and Margaret Rawlins Douglas sold 1418 Moultrie St. to Samantha S. Smith for $590,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3535 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Robert E. and Sarah Houle Ni
Randy Floyd sold 3770 Canby Court, Carolina Park to Wick G. and Sabrina J. Jacobi for $695,000.
Rebecca L. and David W. Dempsey sold 3733 Juneberry Court, Carolina Park to Marion L. and Karen Dewerff Crapse for $810,000.
Suzanne S. Thurber sold 3587 Backshore Drive, Carolina Park to Juan Feliz and Hilary K. Kipp for $465,000.
Gail A. Merritt sold 1281 Dingle Road to Tiffany Truong for $325,000.
George Franklin Robertson IV and Abigail Alden Robertson sold 691 Kent St. to Bertha Bernice Cupstid for $318,000.
Theodore Rhame and Elizabeth D. Pusser sold 299 Shoals Drive, Grassy Creek to William C. and Ashley Ravenel for $500,000.
John P. Kassebaum II sold 1023 Lakeview Drive, The Groves to Charles A. and Megan M. High for $762,000.
Timothy J. and Amanda E. Foster sold 1405 Clancy Road, Hamlin Plantation to Amanda E. Timmons for $536,250.
Stephen McKenzie sold 2123 Hartfords Bluff Lane to Mark Frederick for $350,000.
Jonathan Louis and Rhonda Satterfield Ozor sold 886 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben to John C. and Gina L. Parrinello for $639,000.
Jessica B. McDonald sold 617 Leisure Lane, Hidden Cove to Joel V. and Kimberly J. Osborne for $500,000.
Eric M. and Jennifer Elkins sold 6 Saturday Road, I’on to Greg Deutschmann for $1.9 million.
Brian D. and Ashley Holland Ray sold 3664 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Lucas Tyler and Melissa Dawn Biddle for $321,400.
Brandon C. and Jessica D. Miller sold 1532 Keshi Pearl Drive, Oyster Point to Amy and Ryan Grueninger for $565,000.
Matthew Parmer sold 1676 Mermentau St., Park West to Ryan C. Bell and Jill Aline O’Brien for $409,500.
Janet D. Clouse sold 706 Ashburn Lane, Point Pleasant to Gregory Paul and Morgan McConnell Dyer for $1.1 million.
Meggan Rogers sold 1371 Downsberry Drive, Quail Hollow to Judith A. Isakson for $330,000.
Kendrick E. Richardson sold Unit 107, 1127 Queensborough Blvd. to Queensborough Holdings LLC for $565,000.
Marcus Penna sold 2765 Rivertowne Parkway, Rivertown to John Colagiovanni for $525,000.
Karis LLC sold Unit 1, 720 South Shelmore Blvd., Shelmore Village to 720 South Shelmore Boulevard Units 100 and 200 LLC for $572,916.
Michael Gibson sold 1106 Ambling Way, Snee Farm to Stephen and Lara Yawger for $415,000.
Michelle H. Crossland sold 1938 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Lauren Laird for $458,000.
Frederick Vincent Knox Jr. and Linda Darnell Knox sold 3044 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour to Julie and Bradford Hetrick for $1.8 million.
1466 Glencoe LLC sold 1466 Glencoe Drive, The Highlands to George A. Douglas and Margaret M. Rawlins for $655,000.
Larry E. and Jean L. Wyatt sold 1444 Carradale Lane, The Legacy at Charleston National Country Club to John G. and Marianne M. Martell for $360,000.
Judy Swartz Parrish sold 2064 Welsh Pony Drive, Tupelo Plantation to Patricia A. Griffiths for $370,000.
Ashley N. Blackstone sold 1189 Preakness Court, Tupelo Row to Ulugbek Madaminov for $365,000.
Colleen M. Payne sold 1991 Armory Drive, West Point to Allison Stucky for $360,000.
Linette S. Arnau sold 1983 Armory Drive, West Point to Joseph G. Kempton for $302,500.
North Charleston
4122 Meeting Street LLC sold 4122 Meeting Street Road to FAS Holdings LLC for $720,000.
Choice Homes Group LLC sold 8669 Deerwood Drive, Deer Park to Robbin Faith Sanders for $266,000.
Appian-Shipwatch LLC sold 3685 Rivers Ave. to Rivers and McMillan LLC for $1.7 million.
Elijah Kim and Leslie R. Roberts sold 5147 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Daniel Ryan Christian for $429,000.
Jenkins LLC sold 5007 Jenkins Ave., Village Villas to Robert S. Baker for $280,000.
Ravenel
Ernest M. and Cathy K. White sold 6445 Pepper Grass Trail, The Refuge at Ravenel to James B. and Susan K. Heyer for $420,000.
Seabrook Island
KD627 Property LLC sold 627 Double Eagle Trace, Wedgewood Villas to Sandra Doorley for $256,500.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Theodore Bryant sold 472 Cessna Ave., Citadel Woods to Joshua Luke and Melissa Simon for $256,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 132 Claret Cup Way to Virginia Elaine Gouge for $279,720.
Joy Moore and Chad Christopher Ethredge sold 2912 Amberhill Way, Cypress at Carolina Bay to Lisa C. and Jeffrey Fowlkes for $407,500.
Richard M. Wcislak and Kanhaka Mork sold 1517 Gator Trak, Hunt Club to Therese H. Orlando for $301,300.
Margaret D. Thomas sold 715 Bent Hickory Road to Derek Wayne and Andrea Luckie Shelnutt for $307,000.
Mark Joseph Beasley and William Russell Beasley Jr. sold 1724 Vassar Drive, Northbridge Terrace to Randy E. and Veronica M. Winks for $575,000.
William O. Stanford III sold 3 S Hampton Drive, Sandhurst West to Tracy and Cephus Williams for $370,000.
Joy B. Flax sold 94 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to 1633 East Ashley LLC for $767,000.
Angel Oak Home Buyers Inc sold 1118 Browning Road to Lemuel Christopher Zeigler and Carly Brett Mullin for $450,000.
Lambda Investments Properties LLC sold 1340 5th Ave. to John Kenneth Durnin for $322,000.
Nicholas R. and Lauren G. Fox sold 506 Canterbury Road to Christina R. Wilson for $380,000.
Stephanie Kay Janow sold 3329 Forest Glen Drive, The Willows to John S. and Debora A. Sprouse for $324,900.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 28-Nov.1.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 167 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Reagan E. and Justin T. Maner for $410,000.
Carter McCrory sold 1241 Blue Sky Lane, Beresford Creek to Gary and Alexander Singer Fuller for $650,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 400 Topsail Court, The Landings at Sweetwater to Stacey S. and Daniel H. Rodriguez for $511,415.
Leslie A. Sinclair sold 1138 Peninsula Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Steven L. and Kathy Diane McCauley for $275,000.
Daniel Island
Scott Smith sold 1872 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Jolanta and David O. Crumpler for $350,500.
Steven P. Hearne sold 225 Seven Farms Drive, Seven Farms Square PR to James W. and Carol A. Thiesing for $635,000.
Ine McKenzie sold 520 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island Park at Ralston Creek to David Scott and Tracy Osborne Coward for $1.7 million.
Robbie H. Taha sold 1210 Smythe St., Smythe Park to Tyler Burge and Michele Williams Fogleman for $870,000.
Steven Lysik sold 1670 Pierce St., Edgefield Park to Robert D. and Christine Fountaine for $789,000.
Goose Creek
Lennar Corp. sold 205 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Shakera Tyonna Knox for $261,410.
John L. Ring sold 100 Tunstall Drive, Hamlets to James and Natasha T. Locus for $289,500.
Kin On Yeung sold 108 Amanda Circle, Hamlets to Dolores and Larry F. Clark for $395,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 128 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Thomas J. and Deborah L. Burns for $295,445.
Luanne M. Young sold 135 Isherwood Drive, Crowfield to Christine Ann and Donald Valley for $250,000.
William J. Book sold 663 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Ronald N. and Ellen M. Geitter for $392,000.
Hanahan
John M. Pizarro sold 7008 Meadowsweet Lane, Tanner Plantation to Kaela J. Mazzola for $392,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2019 Codoris Lane, Estates at Bowen to Michelle Marie Police and Jason Walter Shives for $391,000.
Ladson
Aleisha T. Jordan sold 1107 Crooked Path Lane, Hunters Bend to Antonio Deangelo Mulligan for $265,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1905 Shelter Drive, Hunters Bend to Eric Shane Richardson for $259,738.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1453 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Timothy N. And Kamilah H. Grant for $253,690.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1430 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Howard and Kelly Masoner for $265,990.
Moncks Corner
Beverly Swartz sold 1109 Quenby Lane, Sterling Oaks to Valentine E. and Ann-Marie Chambers Williams for $282,000.
Christian E. Maurer Jr. sold 266 Camp Christian Trail to Santee Circle to David John Willi and Tiffiny F. Chesley for $415,500.
Colin Lawrence Brown sold 120 Waccamaw Circle, Foxbank Plantation to Jerome and Rosalind McGill for $285,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 569 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Nicholas B. Brecunier for $287,240.
DR Horton Inc. sold 204 Rubles Lane, Spring Grove to Billie C. Proveaux and Terrence P. Reyes for $252,680.
DR Horton Inc. sold 209 Rubles Lane, Spring Grove to Marshall L. McIntosh for $267,100.
DR Horton Inc. sold 321 Miney St., Spring Grove to Shain M. and Lynnea Brower for $275,500.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 101 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Bridgette Barlow for $258,990.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 231 Whirlaway Drive, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Barbara Altman for $298,100.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 313 Citation Way, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Nelson and Ambra A Rad for $274,806.
Kristina Bolling sold 413 Glenmore Drive, Foxbank to Stephanie Elaine Stewart for $250,000.
Michael Adam Schhillaci sold 574 Crossland Drive, Foxbank to Sean M. and Alexis E. Hall for $270,000.
Steve D. Burton sold 323 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank Plantation to Jody D. Murdie for $291,000.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 235 Bering Lane, Jasmine Point to Emilee J. and Coleman Peeler for $323,990.
Cassandra Holder sold 323 Ashby St., Saint Thomas Park to Denise J. and Dale M. Teasley for $355,000.
Homes by Dickerson SC LLC sold 311 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Kenneth Michael and Betsy Ann Makwinski for $419,000.
Jami H. Doeing sold 103 Endicott Court to Michelle and Steve Godwin for $289,900.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 509 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Bernard Christian and Gloria May Reinertsen for $349,424.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 518 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Sharon L. and Susan L. Combs for $462,745.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 516 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Kevin and Elizabeth Clark Cosgrove for $389,728.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 513 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Wanda Moen and Richard Daniel Miante for $495,098.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 507 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Keith A. and Lee Black Hardeman for $378,804.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 544 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Sandra M. and Bryan A. Mitchell for $326,337.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 525 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Joseph A. Battaglia for $445,556.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 409 Spanish Wells Road to Vincent C. Handy and Regina O. Middleton for $373,380.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 134 Stagecoach Ave. to Timothy J. Thornsberry for $298,265.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 143 Stagecoach Ave. to Michael J. and Hannah Mccormick for $356,440.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 332 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to David A. and Daniella M. Holcomb for $408,097.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 140 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to John M. and Serina J. Phillips for $280,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 509 Scholar Way, Nexton to Samuel H. King III for $350,280.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 409 Scholar Way, Nexton to Michael V. and Katie Caneda for $386,515.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 498 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Kyle Matthew and Kelly Suzanne Isenberg for $339,065.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 506 Scholar Way, Nexton to Stephan A. and Jami Hunt Doeing for $403,165.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 460 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Earl M. and Mary E. Evertz for $296,815.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 139 Hewitt St., Carnes Crossroads to Thomas E. and Stacey L. Macdonald for $467,515.
Thomas Ridenhower sold 607 Long Meadow St., Nexton to Connie Diventura White and Wayne Green for $354,500.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 287 Great Lawn Drive, Nexton to Kyle G. and Louisa A. Smiley for $378,540.
Zachary R. Brammer sold 218 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Sierra and Jeremy Olson for $285,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 28-Nov. 1.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9656 Brandishing Road, McKewn to Barbara K. and Eric J. Barre for $296,545.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9680 Brandishing Road, McKewn to Jennifer Bess Catoe Burgsteiner and Dustin W. Burgsteiner for $287,361.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9644 Brandishing Road, McKewn to Thomas Richard and Kaylynn Elizabeth Thompson for $258,600.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4920 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Nicholas Salgado for $289,000.
Fannie Mae sold 9707 Black Willow Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Shelton and Mardell B. Gamble for $300,600.
Frank J. Senise sold 106 Graduate Lane, Eagle Run to Bobby E. and Patrice R. Mitchell for $261,400.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4818 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Mark Philip and Wendi K. Denise for $344,555.
North Charleston
Teresa A. Harris sold 5398 Clairmont Lane, Cedar Grove to Angela V. Rivers-Whittaker for $395,000.
Aaron Ludgatis sold 3182 Landing Parkway, Appian Landing to Courtney A. and Zachary J. Preston for $250,000.
Edwin G. Oubre sold 8604 Fox Hollow Road, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Danny A. and Lorissa K. Bristol for $325,000.
Terry B. Bracuning sold 4304 Persimmon Woods Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Priyanka B. and Bhavesh S. Patel for $560,000.
Ridgeville
Diana L. Potts sold 812 Wright Road to Gregory Christopher Maute and Marguerite Elizabeth Beichner-Maute for $690,000.
Jonathan W. Worth sold 1994 Triple Crown Lane, Bridlewood Farms to Jeanne M. and Michael M. Corcoran for $283,000.
Summerville
Christopher R. Massey sold 700 Pointe Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Lisa and David Conlan for $251,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 249 McClellan Way, Hampton Woods to Nina D. and Jason L. Grant for $265,280.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3019 Rampart Road, The Summit to Brady W. and Sarah L. Thomas for $440,800.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 222 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Leslie L. Davis for $302,500.
J J Thrasher LLC sold 42 Old Holly Lane, Country Club Estates to Antonio D. Johnson and Audra M. Gilliard for $358,000.
Josephine Brown sold 4932 Ballantine Drive, Wescott Plantation to Sean Alan and Jennifer Anne Chase for $295,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 305 West Respite Lane, Limehouse Village to Ralph Edward and Tracy Ann Sprainer for $278,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 319 West Respite Lane, Limehouse Village to Robin P. Pye for $279,115.
Mark D. Briones sold 206 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Cameron M. Polard for $329,900.
Todd Earl Koch sold 5239 Lenora Drive, Wescott Plantation to Tamara Janeane Latten-Ford for $320,000.
Zola E. Tasker sold 156 Scotch Range Road to Dana K. Mickalis for $250,000.