Real estate transactions for Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 5-9.
Awendaw
George R. Gallager Jr. and Bobbie J. Gallager sold 1290 Eden Road, Paradise Island to Lisa K. Von Moll for $595,000.
Charleston
Bradley and Trina Hendrixson sold Unit B, 278 King St. to Pensco Trust Co. LLC for $475,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 316, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Scott A. and Lotte Gould for $433,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 303, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Darren Shea and Karen Lynn Bradley for $1.1 million.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 217, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Barbara Sloan and George Rodney Derrick for $779,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 215, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to TGHP LLC for $999,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 213, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Deborah D. Draeger for $455,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 212, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Barry O. and Connie M. Blackmon for $434,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 208, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Colin F. and Carrie A. Kelley for $698,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 205, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Christopher A. and Karen Lynn Wright Bright for $835,000.
LSL Properties LLC sold Unit 20, 57 Morris St. to Crest Investment Properties LLC for $575,000.
Karey L. Dornetto sold Unit 2, 9 Bogard St. to Susan Lee Davidson for $400,000.
William N. and Andrea B. Bartlett sold 84 Logan St. to Christopher Palmaro for $670,000.
Bernard R. and Conchita L. Fielding sold 8 Felix St. to Chad Matheny for $395,000.
Webebluebee LLC sold 1409 King St. to 1640 Highway 17 LLC for $1.9 million.
Camilo Fabian Mateus sold 24 Orrs Court to Nathalia and Gilberto Mateus for $342,333.
Dewees Island
Finskies LLC sold 275 Pelican Flight Drive to Mark E. and Antoinette M. Beischel for $315,000.
Pine Trails LLC sold 326 Pelican Flight Drive to Gatehouse Properties LLC for $500,000.
Edisto Island
Marion E. and Eleanor P. Woodbury sold 8559 Middleton Point Lane to Thomas W. and Janet S. Utsey for $660,000.
Folly Beach
Howard B. Stafford and Jennifer A. Tracy sold 1628 East Ashley Ave. to Rikard Management Group LLC for $960,000.
Nafiseh Hatefi sold 1004 East Ashley Ave. to Claire Nicole Dupont for $360,000
314 W. Cooper Ave. LLC sold 314 West Cooper Ave. to Charles P. and Rachael Richardson for $558,000.
Isle of Palms
Sundance Holdings LLC sold 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to Terry Clekis for $675,000.
Anston Group LLC sold 12 Links Clubhouse Court, Links Clubhouse Villas to Larry Michael and Carolyn Babb Cuddy for $485,000.
Ted C. Devore sold 3 Sandcrab Court to Joseph S. and Elizabeth H. Mullins for $675,000.
Steven E. and Anne Longoria sold 53 Morgans Cove Drive, Wild Dunes to Cornerstone Retail Properties Inc. for $1.1 million.
James Island
James and Christine Doherty sold Unit B, 111 Howard Mary Drive, Sable on the Marsh to John V. Cattie Jr. and Stephanie Cattie for $360,000.
Russel E. and Carolyn N. Galatzan sold 1109 Wayfarer Lane, Bayview Farms to Edward L. Evans Jr. and Kathryn Y. Evans for $400,000.
Patrick Glen Hill sold 2056 Cheraw Drive, Chesterfield to Justin Kingsford Smith for $260,000.
Victoria Menendez and Maria M. Carpenter sold 1484 Relyea Ave., Clark's Point to Daniel G. Pitcher for $292,500.
Jeremy T. Baker sold 12 Wyecreek Ave., Crosscreek to Mary Kay Herbert and Rebecca K. Craig for $352,000.
Charles J. Martin III and Jennifer T. Martin sold 760 Tallwood Road, Dellwood to Matthew B. and Jill S. Whisnant for $305,000.
Michael J. Clemmens sold 1852 Fleming Woods Road, Fleming Park to Bulent Arman Aksoy and Pinar Askoy for $381,250.
Cynthia A. Parisoli sold 643 Beaten Path, Fox Hollow to Harsha Karanchi and Rachana Krishna for $445,000.
H. Anne Nason sold 828 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Fort Johnson Estates to Bradford Jay Hill for $450,000.
Stacey A. Elder Newton sold 752 Shell Sand Road, Harbor Oaks to H. Thayer West and Frederick W. Smith for $410,000.
Elsa J. Inlow sold 1987 Hollings Road to Lori L Izizarry for $326,000.
Melinda H. Cardell sold 1501 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestown Village to Kevin C. Bearden Jr. for $315,000.
Bernard R. and Jennifer T. Kruseman Aretz sold 2069 Saint James Drive, Riverland Terrace to Robert and Carmen Conley for $515,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 574 Saltgrass Pointe Drive to Jennifer L. Sutton for $459,990.
Leslie A. and Kathleen A. Lenert sold 1265 Midvale Ave., South Riverview to Pamela B. and James F. Love for $740,000.
Jonathan C. and James S. Davidson sold 2244 Woodland Shores Road, Stono Shores Heights to Zachary Prentice for $262,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 917 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Christian S. and Heather C. Anderson for $627,809.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 508 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Michael Anthony Deshan Jr. and Whitney M. Deshan for $810,904.
Johns Island
Jenna M. Edwards sold 1414 Milldam Pass, Brownswood Village to David Robert Dodson for $273,000.
Susan E. Morris sold 2021 Zelasko Drive, Charleston to EYC Johns Island LLC for $725,865.
Christopher Penn Acklin Jr. sold 3326 River Road, Duckpond Estates to Thomas Stokes for $266,100.
Arnold H. and Sharon Hite sold 4135 Nature View Circle, Gift Plantation to James A. Siebold and Kelly L. Hamilton for $500,000.
Ethel G. Morrow sold 1727 Chaneybriar Lane, Highland to Thomas M. Daniels and Jillian B. Jones for $930,000.
John C. Butera and Jean White E. Jones sold 4435 Hope Plantation Drive, Hope Plantation to Jane Kenney and R. Touhey Myer for $550,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3011 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Michael P. and Teresa A. Reese for $400,090.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3253 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Melissa G. and Shawn Furman for $334,000.
Lorena Alba sold 3218 Grants Passage Ave., Sea Island Farms to Catherine A. Giro for $285,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3326 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Noel A. Zanitsch for $424,990.
Kristen M. and Paul C. Coupland sold 1952 Staffwood Road, Staffordshire to Jeffrey S. Kirk for $280,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2443 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Scott and Kimberli Jungles for $580,253.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2439 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Catherine Young for $441,757.
Christina M. Caruso sold 1831 Towne St., The Cottages at John's River Creek to Emily and John J. Kearley for $264,500.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1515 Star Flower Aly, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Scott A. and Mary Jane Mackinnon for $373,088.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1707 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Brandon P. and Renee A. Bawden for $261,620.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 2977 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Jamie D. Ellison and Thomas M. Ellison IV for $281,285.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1672 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St Johns Crossing to Donald P. and Louise L. Fratello for $279,990.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1703 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St Johns Crossing to Nicholas Reeder for $306,697.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3243 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Zachary Scott and Allison Jeanne Tindall for $447,364.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1208 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Patsy and Joanne Natale for $413,775.
Kiawah Island
Jayne D. and George J. Evon sold 4550 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Douglas N. and Ashley C. Stinson for $404,200.
KRVI Townhomes LLC sold 108 Bobcat Lane, Riverview Townhomes to John W. and Aileen M. Sanders for $1.5 million.
Douglas J. Noe sold 1068 Gallinule Court, Sparrow Pond Cottages to Thomas R. and Patricia M. Hotchkiss for $750,000.
James P. McLoughlin Jr. sold 232 Glen Abbey, Plantation Woods South to Jerry D. and Sonya L. Honea for $1.1 million.
John F. and Sylvia A. Kinney sold 16 Rhetts Bluff Road to 16 Rhetts Bluff LLC for $814,500.
Aileen M. Sanders sold 50 Kiawah Island Club Drive, The Settlement to Stephen James and Cathie Jo Hadden for $3 million.
Rudolph A. Heintze II and Tracey P. Heintze sold 29 Atlantic Beach Court, The Village at Turtle Beach to Robert A. Clary II for $1.4 million.
Barry K. Steel sold 4907 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Point Villas to Brownings Kiawah LLC for $535,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
William G. and Meghan A. Davis sold Unit D, 735 Ralston Court, Bay Tree to Elizabeth Marion Willis and Jonathon Padrick Kinder for $274,500.
Lynn Freedland sold 358 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to D. A. Early III and Lee F. Early for $1.1 million.
Elizabeth A. Goyak sold 1911 Basildon Road, The Battery at Park West to Laura R. Borckardt for $259,500.
Charles E. and Brenda W. Smith sold Unit A, 1338 Cassidy Court, Remington Forest to Carl E. and Betsy M. Kraus for $308,000.
Michael M. and Stephanie B. Amick sold 1149 Monaco Drive, Beaumont to Mark Steven and Christine Druska for $250,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2667 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square at Park West to Kirby Allen and Jody Ellen Gavin for $439,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3916 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Kristine and Mary Jane Pilat for $520,179.
Cline Construction LLC sold 3736 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to Erik D. and Carla Svensen for $762,227.
Joshua and Patricia E. Radecke sold 1597 Bourne Crossing, Carolina Park to Joseph Wigfall for $427,500.
SM Charleston LLC sold 3496 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Michael N. Beare and Lauren Cechak for $558,420.
Michael H. Davis and Stephanie D. Campbell sold 1515 Rifle Range Road, Cassina Heights to Christopher R. and Frences Green for $395,000.
Whitney S. Wilson sold 2469 Fulford Court, Chadbury Village to William M. Palacino for $345,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 3763 Copahee Sound Drive, Copahee Landing to Hugh Hardy for $444,010.
Evan J. and Candice M. McGrain sold 2420 Cotton Creek Drive, Cotton Creek to John and Sherry Eppelsheimer for $339,000.
Karen T. Walker sold 715 Nora Lane, Cove Inlet Villas to Andrew M. and Mary I. Armstrong for $305,000.
Rebecca J. Gilbert sold 156 Cowrie Court, Etiwan Pointe to Maureen and Gregory Hullfish for $380,000.
Brendan M. Mullaney sold 1459 Fiddlers Marsh Drive, Fiddlers Marsh to Frank E. Hoogeweg and Debbie Van Artsen for $430,000.
MFI Properties LLC sold 1118 North Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to William Burwick Cox III for $347,500.
Dorothy M. Bruggeman sold 799 Creekside Drive, Magnolia to Abigail T. Simon and Nicholas B. Gavalas for $355,000.
JSF Indigo Square WF LLC sold 1640 James Nelson Road to JX Storage 2 LLC for $10.2 million.
UCB South Carolina Properties Inc. sold 1100 Park West Blvd. to LDW Properties LLC for $1.2 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2207 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Joseph B. and Emily K. Labelle for $648,421.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2211 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Justin D. and Kirsten C. Adley for $715,760.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1613 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Matthew M. Zaifert for $483,610.
Stephen C. Lanier sold 2240 Salt Wind Way, Planter's Pointe at Saltwood to Thomas Hunter and Campbell McLain Howayeck for $408,000.
Charles P. Wilson Jr. and Sharon M. Wilson sold 1916 Shields Lane, Rivertowne to Richard J. and Lisa A. Loscalzo for $610,000.
Christopher J. and Elizabeth K. Gilger sold 2482 Cheswick Lane, Rivertowne to Angela F. Kuras for $400,000.
Jonathan R. and Tisha Kulchuk sold 2629 Alderly Lane, Rivertowne to David R. and Katie Bryant for $610,000.
Angela L. Barnette sold 2781 Rivertowne Parkway to Stephanie and Andrew Hartmann for $490,000.
Champ J. and Natalie D. Madigan sold 985 Colonial Drive, Snee Farm to Thomas J. and Lauren Del Duca for $655,000.
Jerrod J. and Margaret B. Renshler sold 1203 Ambling Way, Snee Farm to Catherine A. and Chad M. Woods for $378,500.
Redeyoff Properties LLC sold 1014 Planters Curve, Snee Farm to Ann and Thomas Blomquist for $569,541.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1485 Menhaden Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Irimga and Tod McKay for $670,000.
Laurence J. and Judith E. Bumbalo sold 2845 Sunchaser Lane to Timothy T. and Belford E. Martin for $393,000.
James D. Jeffries sold 1887 Falling Creek Circle, Sweetgrass to Andrew Richard Toth Jr. and Linda Ann Toth for $375,000.
Russell E. and Helen N. Byrd sold 89 On The Harbor Drive to Matthew and Taylor Rautenbach for $900,000.
Catherine A. and David M. Patton sold 2796 River Vista Way, The Harbour to Stephen Edward and Kathryn Caison Larkin for $520,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1519 Lauren Dey Way, The Oaks to Jared M. and Samantha M. Irish for $824,100.
Andrew J. and Lisa A. Leone sold 1263 Walton Heath Court, The Orchard at Charleston National to Robert John and Elizabeth Nichols Seed for $440,000.
James P. and Alicia Mashburn sold 2609 Kiln Creek Circle, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club to Steven and Shawna Fisher for $760,000.
Stephen and Simone Howe sold 1687 Lauda Drive, The Reserve at Wando East to Sandra H. Burke for $292,000.
Lauren Sturdivant sold 449 Turnstone St., Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to Hua Ri Chen for $480,000.
North Charleston
D2s LLC sold Unit C, 9279 Medical Drive to Trident Medical Center LLC for $1.4 million.
Summit Lane Capital LLC sold Unit B1, 2139 Aberdeen Ave. to SAG Aberdeen LLC for $555,000.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 5023 North Rhett Ave., Oak Park to David L. and Katherine S. Williams for $306,000.
Bonnie Elizabeth Walling sold 4910 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Christopher Michael and Ashley K.M. Bryan for $369,000.
Hunter Development Co. sold 8731 North Park Blvd. to 8731 North Park LLC for $435,000.
Mary C. Melton sold 2006 Cherry Hill Lane, Shipyard Creek to Cherry Hill Lane LLC for $1.7 million.
Yale Professional Plaza LLC sold 9565 Highway 78 to Iron Dogs LLC for $744,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Lance T. Shaner sold 3020 Ion Ave. to Dean Christopher and Sherri Leigh Athanasia for $2.8 million.
Summerville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 538 Wynfield Forest Drive to Sherlin Thomas Hartman for $314,699.
Wadmalaw Island
Jessi Ann Gradick sold 5376 Peerless Place Drive to Michael and Marisa Wright for $462,500.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Meredith C. Bates sold Unit B, 103 Ashley Villa Circle, The Villas of West Ashley to Frances R. Shaw for $270,000.
Michael A. Halasz sold 1260 Wespanee Place Court, Bamboo Forest to Charles L. Echols III and Janet R. Echols for $344,400.
Kirby A. and Jody E. Gavin sold 2844 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Margaret M. and David W. Renslow for $320,000.
Maureen Robinson sold 4270 William E. Murray Blvd., Creekside at Carolina Bay to Rima V. Desai and Peter J. Smurro for $360,000.
Michael W. Zervos and Eugene P. Simmons sold 1310 North Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Park to Grant E. and Jennifer Zinkon for $750,000.
Stephen L. Gillespie sold 176 Island Drive, Edgewater Park to Charles Michael Singleton and Deborah Lee Rickman for $645,000.
Jacob Bridges sold 718 South Westchester Drive, Essex Village to Brian S. Smith for $269,900.
Donna L. Cappelmann sold 10 Huguenot Ave., Farmfield to Laurie M. and Basil L. Lempesis for $450,000.
Dennis J. and Laurel S. Tahon sold 1524 Ashley Garden Blvd., Hamilton Grove at Grande Oaks Plantation to Courtney C. Johnson for $269,900.
Joseph E. Britt III sold 414 Parkdale Drive to Stephen L. and Susan Gillespie for $253,000.
Harold M. and Sshune M. Rhodes III sold 18 Shadowmoss Parkway, Shadowmoss to Harry Clifton and Avery Elizabeth Williams for $285,000.
Michael R. and Lynn A. Cortright sold 94 Shadowmoss Parkway, Shadowmoss Plantation to Suzanne Bretz for $290,000.
Steven Petit sold 2214 North Dallerton Circle to Nicholas Werts for $280,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1628 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Kathleen B. Jackson for $328,600.
Rhodora S. and Floro V. Gapud sold 3489 Forest Glen Drive, The Willows to Jonathan Slater for $300,000.
Lee S. Jamison sold 1913 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. to Ottohaus Properties LLC for $315,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 5-9.
Charleston
Dale E. Van Slambrook sold 1377 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Victor Hamilton for $255,100.
Daniel Island
Cline Construction LLC sold 2530 Waverly St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Jeffrey L. and Jill C. Haas for $1.2 million.
Michael B. Baker sold 2005 Pierce St. to Janet Gallagher for $880,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1738 Trewin Court, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Ashley S. and Joseph M. Harris for $713,550.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 80 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Ashley and Michael Elliott for $282,547.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 592 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Myron and Robin Alston for $336,765.
Charles E. Gorhan sold 141 Winding Rock Road, Crowfield to Angela and Emerson Beach for $289,000.
Charles Jay Morris sold 218 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Zachary and Jayetta Donaldson for $282,500.
Kimberly L. Malmgren sold 101 Iken Circle, Hamlets to Michael and Sandra Liotti for $354,000.
Nathan C. Whitmoyer sold 105 North Norfolk Way, Hamlets to Jeremiah and Pamela Roberts for $325,000.
Terry A. Mellott sold 107 Amanda Circle, Hamlets to Alexis M. and Timothy M. McManus for $394,000.
William F. Martin sold 115 Queensbury Circle, Crowfield to Randall P. and Barbara Miller for $273,500.
Hanahan
Betty W. Ford sold 7525 Stargazer Drive, Tanner Plantation to Ashley Brooke Steele for $349,000.
Tony Lamar Owens Jr. sold 6911 Lone Pine Court, Tanner Hall to Sarah E. and Dane M. Friedman for $675,000.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 632 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Robert L. and Keeley S. Jarrett for $262,754.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 434 War Admiral Lane, Fairmont South to Robert L. Moore for $282,106.
John C. Dangerfield sold 225 Secretariat Drive, Fairmont South to Joshua and Tabatha Hyatt for $275,000.
Joseph Caramanica sold 179 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Hope Ann Wroblewski for $259,900.
Joseph H. Halenkamp sold 129 Waccamaw Circle, Foxbank Plantation to Felix J. Mangual for $325,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1012 Moss Grove Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Jeremy and Jill Treadway for $324,990.
Mark S. Blayer sold 204 Topson Lane, Foxbank to Julie N. Bennett for $259,900.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 414 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Kerry T. Ajuyah for $257,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 141 Clear Bend Lane, Nexton to John R. and Cecilia F. Bellemore for $289,900.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 552 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Joseph Marvin and Susan Carnes Ritchey for $362,135.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 131 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Joyce M. and Herbert V. Hebein for $275,440.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 288 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Thomas Edward and Lorraine Angela Huffman for $275,600.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 275 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Jack K. and Shirley Davis for $294,095.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 343 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Daniel J. and Michelle E. Miller for $304,175.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 267 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Salvatore E. and Brenda A. Gallo for $304,805.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 273 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Kimberly A. Bedini for $320,005.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 304 Bloomington Way, Nexton to James David and Joan Cecelia Pinner for $329,615.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 219 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to John W. and Teresa S. Lynch for $453,290.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 344 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Mary Ann and James R. Davis for $427,990.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 173 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Kristin Elizabeth and Tony Donald Stafford for $444,392.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Nov. 5-9.
Ladson
Cathryn C. Igoe sold 9717 Black Willow Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Silvia L. and Matthew L. Dolecki for $375,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9952 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Wendell J. Nesbitt for $254,935.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9931 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to James R. and Andrea D. Parker for $351,070.
North Charleston
Richard Nedrow sold 8592 Kennestone Lane, Whitehall to Melvin C. and Geraldine Louise Heyward for $255,000.
Ridgeville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2000 Tacoma Circle, Carolina Bay to Catherine M. Stewart for $333,735.
Summerville
Amelia Kay Schweitzer sold 9436 Harroway Road, Wescott Plantation to Christopher and Paula A. Fannin for $268,000.
Andrew J. Oxford sold 202 Nantucket Drive, Ashborough to Zachary W. and Emma Caroline Giglio for $259,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 101 Kahlers Way, Palmetto Village to Jonathan Marc Campbell for $287,017.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 118 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Allen and Christine Finkenaur for $324,273.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 114 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Ricky D. and Teresa D. Whetsell for $298,387.
Donald Monahan sold 5017 Wartrace Court, River Birch to Angela Rachel Acosta for $352,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 110 Turner Field Way, Fieldview to Jeremy Taylor Williams and Stephanie S. Shaw for $272,915.
Evelyn Owens sold 101 Danielle Lane, Hillside Farms to Joshua Gedeon Lachance for $290,000.
Gary L. Woodard sold 5217 Stonewall Drive, Wescott Plantation to Patsy Strong and Kari Rothamel for $300,000.
Jared Joseph Mathey sold 402 Brick Kiln Drive, Branch Creek to Schayne Chaarlyne Simpson for $360,000.
Jason T. Hanks sold 148 Balsam Circle, Madison Ridge to Angela V. Biggerstaff for $260,000
JMH at Westcott LLC sold 9006 Cat Tail Pond Road, Farm at Wescott to Ana L. and John Michael Adams for $252,489
John Bellemore sold 9684 Islesworth Way, Wescott Plantation to Adam Ray and Angela Carr for $335,000
John H. Schrimpf sold 213 Silverwood Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Matthew D. Urick and Lauren J. Ramsey for $290,000.
Jonathan Durham sold 201 Fort St., Ashborough to Catherine Ann and Stephen Carl Michalski for $266,500.
Jonathan T. Provost sold 113 Green Grass Road, The Ponds to Jason Tedarren and Tiffany Marie Hanks for $299,000.
Joseph E. McDevitt sold 217 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Martin James and Jennifer Leigh Dippel for $347,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 116 Blackbird Loop, The Ponds to Marian M. and Mitchell S. Bernstein for $371,566.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 159 Village Ponds Drive, The Ponds to Ronald E. and Marion Clark for $383,990.
Margaret A. Merrow sold 4030 Plantation House Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Trey M. Epich for $340,000.
Margaret Y. Mickalis sold 248 North Main St. to Wei Sheng Yang and Min Xia Chen for $800,000.
Mary Riordan sold 173 Willowbend Lane, Summer Trace to Timothy Paul and Lisa Jo Toman for $272,000.
Melvin L. Flippin sold 222 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Janice M. and Tyler E. Beggs for $305,000.
Snyder Family LLC sold 500 North Cedar St. to Michael A. and Judith I. Gray for $415,000.
Stephen C. Michalski sold 122 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Maureen Loftus Cattie for $275,500.
Timothy A. Stoe sold 1011 Legacy Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Brian J. and Jennifer W. Stull for $368,000.