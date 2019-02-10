Real estate transactions for Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Dec. 10-14.
Awendaw
Lowcountry Land Investors LLC sold 7581 Ladys Secret Lane, Bridle Gate at Bulls Bay Landing to Ronald and Ruth S. Tripp for $400,000.
Charleston
WMB-3 LLC sold Units A & B, 83 Alexander St. to Cheryl Burns Noble and Thomas R. Conklin for $1.9 million.
Kristin Badger Walker sold Unit A, 114 Beaufain St. to Lisa G. Turner and Mark E. Gay for $690,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 517, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Lee M. and Laurie N. Kamman for $817,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 516, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Timothy R. and Katherine S. Caroe for $508,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 513, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Cynthia Hubbard and Scott N. Schools for $477,000.
David R. Dingman sold 15 Orange St. to Martin K. Alloy and Daris M. Clifton for $4.9 million.
Krysten Wambold Swan sold 64 Tradd St. to David A. and Elizabeth C. Simmons for $3.6 million.
Laura D. Gates sold 59 Meeting St. to Rose Management LLC for $5.8 million.
Perry Fields Partners LP sold 20 South Battery St. to Charleston Properties: S Batter LLC for $3.5 million.
The Black and Green LLC sold 173 1/2 Wentworth St. to Thaddeus and Heather Aven Wilson for $275,000.
The Black and Green LLC sold 173 Wentworth St. to Thaddeus and Heather Aven Wilson for $1.3 million.
Wendy Jan Robbins sold 203 Broad St. to Charles T. Cole III and Whitney W. Cole for $1.1 million.
Win Win Fast Property Solutions LLC sold 2 Riverside Drive to Allison and Graham R. Brough for $609,000.
Folly Beach
233 Little Oak LLC sold Unit 2L, 2393 Folly Road to Patrick and Luanne Ryan for $344,000.
David R. & Ann B. Hutto sold 1717 East Ashley Ave. to Jeffrey H. and Billie Kay Morris for $700,000.
Ohana Folly LLC sold 315 West Indian Ave. to 315 W Indian LLC for $1.1 million.
Hollywood
Ladd D. Shuford sold 4786 Stono Links Drive to Raymond D. and Barbara A. Johnson for $540,000.
Isle of Palms
Kevin M. Etter and Pamela J. Wright-Etter sold Unit 202, 1140 Ocean Blvd. to Robert and Carol A. Colman for $845,000.
A. Dean Sheridan sold 39 Seagrall Lane, Wild Dunes to George S. Blackwelder III and Mary Catherine Blackwelder for $662,500.
Anne B. Evans sold 606 Palm Blvd. to Marilyn Cottar and Wendy Buckley for $600,000.
Arch G. Martin III and Catherine Martin sold 15 Lagoon Villas to Robert and Amy K. Dunning for $405,000.
Nelson B. and Jane A. Hezeltine sold 2 9th Ave. to MM Beachcomber LLC for $2.1 million.
James Island
Carol L. Koon sold 854 Stiles Drive, Stiles Point to Oliver and Tasia G. Walsh for $285,000.
Catherine G. Galloway sold 2115 Saint James Drive, Riverland Terrace to Stephen Austin Long and Sydney McAuley Pope Long for $275,000.
Christopher S. Hendrickson sold 1223 Hepburn St., Westfield to Edward J. Behling for $503,000.
Courtney Harris sold 2153 Edisto Ave., Riverland Golfview to Stephen Avant for $333,000.
Dwight G. Peterson and Martha P. Ham sold 874 Kushiwah Creek Drive, Stiles Point Plantation Harbor to Mary and Kenneth M. Ormand for $530,000.
Geraldine Stevenson and Jeannette Delores Albanese sold 775 Goodlet Circle, Stonebridge to Anthony M. Gentile for $395,000.
James W. Potts II sold 344 Woodland Shores Road to David Wachter for $295,000.
Leonard and Susan S. Schutz sold 979 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Brian and Regina R. Tracy for $355,000.
Mary B. Linder and Richard M. Jackson sold 501 Woodland Shores Road to Elizabeth Vilnits for $335,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 829 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Matthew and Moira K. McIntire for $604,122.
Ronald E. and Myrtis M. Jenkins sold 514 Fort Johnson Road, Eastwood to Michael Dale for $295,000.
Todd A. Confarotta sold 752 Canopy Cove, Carolina Oaks at Lighthouse Point to Coleman J. Connolly and Heather Lee Spalding for $515,000
Johns Island
Benjamin D. and Emily C. Wright sold 1287 Segar St., Swygerts Landing to Amanda and Robert Martin Jr. for $355,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 336 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to James Lowry Hibbett III and Laura Anne Brigada for $316,739.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1825 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Jose D. and Courtney Moncivais for $414,415.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2008 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Thaddeus and Lee A. Sikorski for $347,365.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2073 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Laura L. Fisher for $381,415.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1713 Sparkleberry Lane, The Garden at Whitney Lake to Geraldine Stevenson and Jeannette D. Albanese for $271,644.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1702 Sparkleberry Lane, The Garden at Whitney Lake to Michael and Wendy L. Farley for $356,886.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1678 Sparkleberry Lane, The Garden at Whitney Lake to Benjamin Brown for $312,880.
Zachary S. Tindall sold 2829 August Road, Summertree to Alexander Evanger for $274,500.
Kiawah Island
Robert Imbriaco sold 146 Hooded Merganser Court, Egret Pintail to Timothy L. Cornwell and Bonnie C. Macdonald for $775,000.
Brian and Mary Polcari sold 102 Surfscoter Lane, Middlewoods West to Douglas M. and Donna K. Horack for $385,000.
Dianne O. and Ralph O. Yeager sold 1231 Kiawah Beach Drive to JOED Properties LLC for $365,000.
Robert J. Tarr Jr. and Molly U. Tarr sold 58 River Marsh Lane, Rhetts Bluff to Andrews Pine LLC for $3.6 million.
McClellanville
Michael Berry Scott and Porcher Kirkland Scott sold 9983 Susan B Lane to Randy and Kelsey S. Medders for $297,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Alexander K. and Melissa A. Cunha sold 1419 Madison Court, Brickyard Plantation to Ryan and Lori Nelson for $672,000.
Alka Construction Inc. sold 1157 Fulton Hall Lane to Jason and Leslie Charney for $1.1 million.
April L. Nesbitt sold 1550 Old Rivers Gate Road, Carolina Park to Paul L. and Diana G. Freeman for $595,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3908 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Heather and Blair McMillen for $577,674.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3952 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Parks to Theresa Otley and Jim Hodgson for $581,772.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3917 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Karina Stewart for $565,603.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1641 Banning St., Carolina Park to James and Patti C. Herbig for $615,000.
Charles Gallagher and Ashley Brianna Feher sold 2778 Victoria Lake Drive, The Hamptons at Brickyard Plantation to Robert Haney for $469,950.
Charles S. and Tara Czerwinski sold 1412 Trip Line Drive to Scott A. and Rhys Aeryn Moken for $530,000.
Christopher C. and Philip C. Finn sold 100 May Lane to David and Colby Colarossi for $595,000.
Christopher Dimattia sold 580 Center St. to Michael Sandeman and Deidra Kane for $520,000.
Cline Construction LLC sold 1883 Bolden Drive, Carolina Park to Alexandre and Kristen M. Bieri for $1.1 million.
Daniel M. Meddaugh and Valerie J. Corniello sold 2516 Mahan Court, Mcleans Orchard to William Clay David and Debra Lynne Ellisor for $665,000.
Donald W. and Gina K. Horne sold 1407 Masthead Drive, The Harbour to Anthony and Rachel M. Abramczyk for $519,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2564 Kingsfield St., Center Park South Townhomes to Michael Lopez and Erica A. Brooks-Lopez for $345,450.
Jason C. and Kristin A. Schwartz sold 1167 Ballyliffen Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Michael and Deborah K. Zagone for $372,000.
Kyle and Rebeka Lockhart sold 1126 Daffodil Lane, Snee Farm to Steven D. Marsh Jr. and Frances Marsh for $295,000.
Leslie G. Powers sold 664 Oak Marsh Drive, Wakendaw on the Creek to Earl Maxwell and Catherine F. Triplett for $557,750.
Lone Star Ltd LLC sold 1128 Shady Grove, Snee Farm to Charles D. and Rachael Macqueen for $468,000.
M. Anthony Stith Jr. and Melanie G. Stith sold 3704 Hidden Marsh Road, River Station to Brian and Mary I. Delamater for $752,500.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina Leasing LLC sold 1555 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to Nathan and Jennifer K. Williams for $845,000.
Michael L. and Diane K. Hornblas sold 2472 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage to Michael and Jacqueline Dato for $395,000.
Parke A. and Jacklyn L. Smith sold 2700 Sarazen Drive, Rivertowne to David Bock and Deborah York Fliegner for $442,500.
Peter A. and Rosemary Kent sold 1784 Omni Blvd., Ravens Run to Donald and Nancy Baxter for $660,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1517 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Robert and Allen H. Holmes for $932,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1367 Rivella Drive to Kathryn and Clinton F. Pillow for $620,000.
PWB5 LLC sold 1774 Bergenfield Road to Matthew and Erin Farrow for $665,000.
Randal S. Holmes and Jennifer F. Holmes sold 1161 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park to Jennifer and Jonathan Cox for $355,000.
Shelley S. Hobbs sold 2013 Chatelain Way, Southampton Pointe to Ceretha and Don Karolyi for $255,000.
The Ryland Group Inc sold 3913 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Dorothy Frances Murphy for $588,942.
Tides LLC sold 169 Cooper River Drive, Tides to Corinne and Richard Margulies for $1.8 million.
Van Diggs and Darlene Marie Fischer sold 1021 Mystic Drive, Braemore to Mystic Drive LLC for $825,000.
North Charleston
Jason M. Burke sold 5231 Parkside Drive to David Douglas Brown and Valerie Michelle Malizzia for $323,000.
John E. and Lisa F. Befumo sold 5112 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Keith Summey and Joanna E. Summey for $661,250.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 4419 Marblehead Lane to Frederick Prudhomme for $324,900.
Seabrook Island
Daniel J. and Briar B. Howley sold 2440 Racquet Club Drive, Charlestowne Plantation at Seabrook to Kim Oglesby for $465,000.
Ronald P. Groff and Maureen T. O'Berg sold 721 Spinnaker Beachhouse to Stephen L. and Karen A. Huber for $400,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Brian P. Collins sold 1850 Central Ave. to Julia and Scott D. Stevens for $1.9 million.
Summerville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 570 Wynfield Forest Drive to John and Sophia Katsouros Psillos for $289,613.
Wadmalaw Island
W. Harold Arnold Jr. sold 12 Oak Grove Plantation Road to Douglas and Anne Weston Sass for $279,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Sheila H. Butler sold Unit 510, 498 Albemarle Road to Gilbert Bell III for $314,500.
343 Canterbury LLC sold 343 Canterbury Road, West Parkwood to Ryan Andrews for $485,000.
Alice D. Gatch sold 5 Lindendale Ave., Avondale to Christopher and Evy D. Silcox for $270,000.
Allan Livingstain sold 1919 Westminster Road, Sandhurst to Carrie and Ariane Amiri for $400,000.
Angelica Maldonado sold 1918 Cedar Petal Lane, Westborough to Amy and Andrew Jividen for $269,000.
Antonio B. and Jeanine C. Cervone sold 1635 Bull Creek Lane, Bull Creek Peninsula to Justine and Alexei O. Decastro for $1.1 million.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1548 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Angela and William H. Lorimer for $287,815.
BSL Ventures LLC sold 1674 Durkee St. to William Butler for $250,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 742 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Timothy and Elizabeth B. Strickland for $342,234.
Christopher R. and Allyson T. McGuiness sold 6 Lyttleton St., Byrnes Down to Brendon and Susan P. McKibbin for $322,000.
Bianca Marilyn Stringham sold 45 Saint Augustine Drive, Wespanee to Steven A. and Julia A. Martin for $360,000.
Brian Keith Williams sold 2808 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Kevin C. and Kenna E. McGee for $357,500.
Eleanor L. Williams Murray sold 729 West Oak Forest Drive to Lazy River Holdings LLC for $250,000.
HN Charleston 2 LLC sold 237 Mallory Drive, Sienna at Bees Landing to Kyle David Trudeau Smith for $300,000.
Howard J. Beeber and Donna S. Quinn sold 3404 Forest Glen Drive, The Willows at Village Green to Michael and Emily G. Bills for $315,700.
Jarrod N. Bardaville sold 4 Stallion Court, Marsh Cove to Leslie Estill for $252,000.
Kevin and Karen C. Geer sold 308 Lindrick Court, Dunwoody to Kimberly Richmond for $710,000
Leila Potts Campbell sold 498 Albemarle Road to Elizabeth Boineau for $328,500.
Lisa Vogel sold 3124 Moonlight Drive, Boltons Landing to Jordan and Ellen Baker Snider for $338,000.
Louis Cucullu sold 322 Cabell St., Wappoo Shores to Danny Henriksen for $250,000.
Mary Bold Kennedy sold 15 Beverly Road, Windermere to Randolph McGann for $422,000.
Matthew and Jennifer Mieras sold 12 Boardman Road, Grove Creek to Robert Colestock and Martina M. Holliday for $405,000.
Matthew Jeffrey Farrow and Erin Jonelle Farrow sold 366 Clayton Drive, Stonecreek to Nikolas Gartner for $341,900.
Mika Scutt sold 2246 Tacony Road, Parkdale to Nicole and Jay Kees for $309,900.
Nathan S. Williams sold 51 Beverly Road, Windermere to Jeremy S. and Wendy J. Robbins for $675,000.
Rebecca Elison and Patrick Lafferty sold 1836 Bermuda Stone Road, Carolina Bay to Sydney Perry and Eric Michael Heald for $346,000.
Stacey Hanchuck sold 2002 Maybelles Lane, Woodlands to Robert E. Tindell III for $285,000.
William P. McCormack and Andria M. Riani sold 32 Yeadon Ave., Byrnes Downs to Kenneth and Amber King for $365,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1025 Oak Bluff Ave. to Robert M. Kruger for $352,736.
Patricia K. Mead sold 725 Bounty Square Drive, Beresford Hall to Ronald Tillery for $1.3 million.
Patrick Blair sold 112 Oolong Tea Court, Nelleifield Plantation to Stephanie S. Maples for $299,000.
Pradeep R. Jasper sold 1447 Harbor Mist Court, The Peninsula to Christopher A. Bates Jr. for $290,000.
Rebecca E. Ring sold 511 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Tyler Anne Heinold and Derek Vaughn Fox for $368,500.
Daniel Island
Cline Construction LLC sold 2722 Waker St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Richard E. and Melody H. Bundschuh for $1.2 million.
Ronald L. Ravelo sold 156 Etiwan Park St. to Nathan and Stepanie Petersen for $554,950.
Goose Creek
843 Construction Design and Development LLC sold 113 Marion Ave., Oaks Estates to Kathy Hogan Langston for $275,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 563 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Terry Ann Arnold for $255,477.
John P. Arvanitis sold 110 Bridlewood Place, Crowfield to Christopher J. and Elizabeth B Stevens for $254,500.
Luther L. Steele sold 108 Dasharon Lane, Hamlets to Katelyn and Daniel Ochsner for $276,000.
Ryan J. Spence sold 108 Sweet Olive Drive, Liberty Village to Altrameze Latrece and Mary F. Horry for $265,000.
William J. Thomas sold 120 Jamesford St., Hamlets to Rachel C. and Courtney R. Simpson for $335,000.
Hanahan
Isismar Costa Silva Dutra sold 7149 Sweetgrass Blvd., Tanner Plantation to Brice and Lyndsey Gould for $280,000.
Timothy Ryan Maxey sold 1038 Yeamans Hall Road, Dominion Hills to Edwin L. and Taylar C. Tyson for $300,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1387 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Maryam A. and Nessa L. Aminee for $263,490.
Moncks Corner
Amy A. Mason sold 217 Cypress Forest Drive, Cypress Ridge to Austin and Meghan Lewis for $250,700.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 505 Alderly Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Maria E. Enverga and Louis A. Morales for $261,878.
DR Horton Inc. sold 224 Goshen Road, Spring Grove to Gavin Duane Morse for $263,165.
Dennis L. Campbell sold 531 Crossland Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Joshua C. and Brettany L. Buetow for $273,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 1401 British Drive to Jan Lauren and Jeffrey McNeely for $323,235.
Jeremy P. Morrison sold 550 Crossland Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Robert and Megan Straub for $255,000.
Kyle Wilhite sold 333 Yellow Jasmine Court, Berkeley Run to Lori A. Wilhite for $375,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 153 Waccamaw Circle, Foxbank Plantation to Casey Long and Mack Ryan Williamson for $267,752.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 119 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Eva and Neftali E Lozano for $264,065.
Summerville
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 203 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Kevin P. and Jamie L. Nowak for $419,577.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 197 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Laurie Sammis-Fessler and Rodney G. Fessler for $426,099.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 486 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Francis and Kaela Cooper for $261,965.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 209 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Erin Nicole Winkler for $267,970.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 258 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Joseph and Diana L Ignazi for $292,709.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 435 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Francisco Deuringer and Ruth E. Capriles De Deuringer for $344,940.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 152 Hedera Court, Nexton to Joy S. Roberson for $473,315.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 312 Bloomington Way, Nexton to James Joseph and Cheryl Edberg Ravoira for $341,840.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 316 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Josef and Lois Ann Puffer for $356,840.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 407 Scholar Way, Nexton to Nicholas and Maureen E. Forte for $335,915.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 405 True North Trail, Cane Bay to Cleveland and Mary C. Robertson for $416,168.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 419 Ashby St., Saint James Park to John M. and Linda S. Foehl for $520,483
Wando
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. sold 318 Cypress Walk Way, Nelliefield Plantation to Jay D. and Shweta Jay Patel for $365,000.
Dorchester County
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 5010 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Laverne E. Dobbinson for $271,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9737 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Peter J. and Dorothy D. Winkelmann for $260,840.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9994 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Walter Leon and Naja Maha Banks for $328,612.
North Charleston
Jeffrey D. McClure sold 8528 Sentry Circle, Indigo Palms to Victoria J. Cox for $292,000.
Kevin M. Nadzam sold 5537 Indigo Fields Blvd., Indigo Fields to Donald F. and Denise M. Horner for $322,900.
Kristopher Lloyd Doyle sold 7628 Hunters Ridge Lane, Pepperidge to Kathryn Linda and Jeffrey Bruce Campbell for $282,000.
South Carolina Buyers LLC sold 107 Palmetto Bluff Drive, Archdale to Tiffany and Robert Russell for $263,000.
Summerville
Carolyn L. Jeff sold 111 Buckingham Ave., Ashborough East to Daniel I. and Brittiany N. Garcia for $295,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 152 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Mark Eldon and Janice Kristen Byrd for $317,346.
Dorian Michael Johnson sold 100 Sandhill Path to Joyce W. and Paul G. Evers for $450,000.
Erin M. Kestner sold 126 Marshside Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Louise and Bruce D. Budnik for $285,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 135 Cinnamon Road, Summerville Estates to Sheena and Charlie Tyler for $255,090.
John Martin Bahen sold 131 Coltsgate Court, Walnut Farms to Alexis Perez for $393,000.
Julian Antonio Ledford sold 108 Avalon Road, Brookwood to Heather Strebeck for $213,000.
Kenneth W. Septor sold 102 Anstead Drive, Briarwood to Michelle Lea Siese for $269,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2070 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Scott E. and Barbara T. Peckham for $316,195.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 161 Village Ponds Drive, The Ponds to Kimberly Fox for $391,590.
Laura G. Jones sold 9608 Pebble Creek Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Thaddeus B. and Erinn W. Kasubinski for $295,000.
Michael E. Pritchard sold 222 Scalybark Road, Walnut Farms to Jennifer Osment and Anthony A. Graziani for $394,700.
Michael J. Horn sold 103 Marion Way, Ashborough to Melody and Lester Mieksell for $283,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 416 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Stephen D. Hattayer and Agostina Manacorda for $359,900.
Tammy V. Ulino sold 648 Grassy Hill Road, Blackberry Creek to Andrea M. and Stephen J. Carson for $252,000.
Timothy D. Barnes sold 602 Fairway Forest Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Sarah and Erik Shelto for $275,000.