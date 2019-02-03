Real estate transactions for Sunday, February 3, 2019

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Dec. 3-7.
Charleston
Porch Properties LLC sold Unit C, 132 Queen St. to Kevin J. and Deborah E. Bowden for $388,000.
Twenty-Four Strawberry Development LLC sold Unit C, 24 Strawberry Lane to Daniel Victor Messier for $300,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 417, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Vito Scarafile for $779,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 416, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Don and Leigh Dawson for $451,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 413, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Robert Marshall Osterloh and Stanislava Stepanek for $447,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 406, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Vivian L. Gernand for $594,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 309. 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Nancy Wall Farrington for $779,000.
Mary Sullivan Carven sold Unit 305, 4 Beaufain St. to Cori Lee and Beau James O'steen for $474,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 216, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Monarch Realty LLC for $449,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 210, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Brian J. and Suzanne E. Golbus for $795,000.
Scott and Pamella Inveen sold Unit 2, 248 Ashley Ave. to Willie Jo Tarabbia for $569,000.
CandM Investments-Charlotte LLC sold 78 Elliot House Inn, Elliott House to Louis R. and Robin V. Perella for $265,000.
James Schwarz sold 1 Sheppard St. to Waled Mohamed and Doaa Helal for $265,150.
Cooperative Title LLC sold 115 Peachtree St., Riverside Park to Kevin D. and Alexandria M. Trempe for $472,500.
Jason Philip Coy sold 36 Ashe St. to Aris M. Kouvaros for $509,000.
John P. Barnwell sold 39 King St. to David O. Haythe for $2 million.
Folly Beach
Ramon C. and Elinor L. Riley sold Unit 302, 111 E Arctic Ave., Seaside Villas to Scott and Stephanie Haynes for $675,000.
Surrey Ross White and Richard P. Perry sold 346 Shadow Race Lane, Sunset Point to Surrey Ross White for $1.2 million.
A. Wayne and Barbara C. Hague sold 618 East Cooper Ave. to M. Kyle Carver and Judy C. Carver for $275,000.
William L. and Jeanette H. Crumpton sold 909 East Arctic Ave. to Cindy A. and Michael J. Matz for $1.1 million.
Hollywood
JMH at Deerfield LLC sold 5204 Fallow Fawns Road, Deerfield Hall to Austin and Susan Stumpp for $250,000.
Isle of Palms
Thomas W. and Christine K. Trainor sold 24 Yacht Harbor Court, Wild Dunes to Scott O. and Carla M. Toney for $1.1 million.
Paul S. Linker sold 243 Forest Trail Court to Jay and Natalie D. Madigan for $785,000.
Paul R. Hill and Edwin D. Hill Jr. sold 26 23rd Ave. to Laura Greenberg Schneider for $707,000.
John B. and Alli B. Murr sold 305 Carolina Blvd. to BBC 2018 Reverse Exchange LLC for $1.7 million.
George S. Blackwelder III and Mary C. Blackwelder sold 34 Hidden Green Lane to Alan D. and Elizabeth B. Blom for $975,000.
James Island
Frank V. and Maureen M. Penna sold 1055 Wayfarer Lane, Bayview Farms to William T. Wells III and Cynthia D. Wells for $343,000.
Olivier Coulombier sold 1159 Bradford Ave., McCall's Corner to Brooks and E. Thompson Courtney for $354,050.
Folly Grouper LLC sold 1250 Folly Road, McCall's Corner to Folly Land Co. LLC for $415,000.
Jonathan S. London sold 1301 Stiles Bee Ave., Stonefield to Jamie Blake Steverson for $320,000.
Neil R. and Teresa Eichman sold 1322 Battalion Drive to Gaylord Wayne Greene and Roxana R. King for $500,000.
Jeffrey E. and Jan L. McNeely sold 1518 Clark Sound Circle, Bayview Farms to Cara Sparkman and Benjamin Cooper for $349,998.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1606 Bombora Aly, Sea Aire to Lucius H. Bellamy III and Blakely M. Bellamy for $439,460.
Timothy M. and Danielle H. Metzler sold 1608 Angelfish Court, Ocean Neighbors to Ryan C. and Amelia N. Little for $339,500.
Martin D. Chevalier Jr. and Stephanie N. Chevalier sold 1716 Crystal Lake Drive, Wexford Sound to James David and Susan W. Murrell for $435,000.
Edward Tuttle McNair Jr. sold 1815 Houghton Drive, Laurel Park to Patrick Benton and Elizabeth Holland Graves for $370,000.
Daniel A. McLaughlin sold 1849 Lowland Lane to Thomas J. Wilmot for $250,000.
Union Investments LLC sold 224 Woodland Shores St., Woodland Shores to Georgia Hicks for $381,270.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC sold 425 Riverland Drive, Stono Terrace to Fannie Mae for $274,224.
Makin It Home LLC sold 639 Fort Johnson Road, Woodhaven to John J. and Barbara G. Knox for $313,000.
Charles T. Cole III and Whitney E.W. Cole sold 719 Shaffer Drive, Belle Terre to Margaret N. and Ulf D. Hartwig for $538,350.
Andrew Tennyson and Hsiao Chuan Wang sold 848 Affirmation Blvd., Lawton Harbor to Jeremy Michael and Lorin Renea Kinney for $363,000.
Sam and Emily Clark sold 916 Ravenswood Drive, Ashcroft Hall to Robert B. Paige for $345,000.
Johns Island
David W. Abdo and Carl V. Dietz III sold Unit A, 1990 Marsh Oak Lane to David J. and Kim L. Westberg for $685,000.
Sharon L. Hayden sold 1227 Michelle Lane, Hickory Hill to James Wayne Tilman II and Pamela Ann Tilman for $390,000.
John G. Conklan Jr. and Kimberly L. Conklan sold 1281 Segar St., Swygert's Landing to Alva J. Heilmann for $339,000.
Aaron F. and Frederick Zahn sold 1416 McPherson Landing, Rushland to Dustin J. and Ashley M. Abney for $266,000.
Triton LLC sold 1597 Southwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Stefan Daniel Barnett for $282,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1829 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Paul Nathaniel and Rachel Lauren Bench for $455,235.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1833 Whisperwood Road, Oakfield to Thomas E. and Lisa A. Balcom for $458,075.
Pearlstine Real Estate Investment Co. LLC sold 2017 Geranium Lane, The Arbors in St. Johns Woods to Pulte Home Co. LLC for $1,441,170.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2029 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Darryl Troy and Laura Partin for $475,835.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2215 Nicholas David Path, Waterloo Estates to Loretta M.F. and Richard Vosseler for $524,023.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2405 Georgia Guard Drive, Stonoview to Kirsten Marie Gonzalez and Michael Patrick Galka for $473,066.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2409 Georgia Guard Drive, Stonoview to Landon E. and Samantha Ashley Reto for $464,835.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2413 Georgia Guard Drive, Stonoview to Kyle Anthony and Lindsey Owens Hutson for $525,335.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2416 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Robert William and Jessica Marie Morgan for $423,940.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2419 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Tait D. and Katherine Z. Coates for $447,261.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2420 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Thomas Matthew Walker for $382,050.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2506 General Hatch Drive, Stonoview to Robert William Gaddis Jr. and Susan Summers Gaddis for $504,683.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2702 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Wendy Williams and Scott Alan Kopp for $750,320.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2776 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Jeffrey and Jane Fallanca for $550,147.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3036 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Neal A. and Rosette P. Sullivan for $271,165.
Joan B. Coates sold 3122 Fosters Glenn Drive, Foster's Glenn to Thomas Alexander and Deborah Kay Drazdowski for $510,000.
Susan Bryant sold 3166 Bohicket Road to Stephen A. and Cynthia H. Haynsworth for $385,000.
Aaron S. and Erin H. Reed sold 3267 Black Swamp Road, Edenvale to Geoffrey and Jillian Steinkruger for $950,000.
Jen South Carolina 2 LLC sold 566 Mclernon, Trace Marshview Commons to Ashton Charleston Residential LLC for $396,000.
Kiawah Island
Gregory S. and Carol A. Davis sold 4517 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Elena M. Economou and John W. Zwisler for $342,000.
Elisabeth P. Hendy sold 16 Surfsong Road, Vanderhorst Beach to Michael James and Anita Pelt for $3.1 million.
Alan E. and Mary J. Green sold 242 Eagle Point Road to Paul M. and Virginia S. Ferrarese for $550,000.
37 Shoolbred Court LLC sold 37 Shoolbred Court, Rhett's Bluff to Dockside LLC for $2.7 million.
David S. and Mary A. Warner sold 43 Ocean Course Drive, Otter Island to Justin Hopson for $250,000.
Betsy W. Benzel sold 46 Governors Drive, Marsh Island Woods to Gregory A. and Alice J. Arms for $1 million.
American IRA LLC sold 48 Salt Cedar Lane, Falcon Point to Ellen L.M. Sabik and Joseph F. Sabik III for $300,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Village Park of SC LLC sold 105 Bratton Circle, Village Park to Sally LLC for $400,000.
Geoffrey M. and Lois J. Smith sold 1090 Rifle Range Road, Myrick Road Townhomes to James and Anita Pinto Zadora for $520,000.
Michael L. and Molly M. Hatfield sold 1121 Island View Drive, Harborgate Shores to Camille Fishback for $445,000.
Thomas C. Peters and Sterling Hannah sold 1125 Mathis Ferry Road, Queens Row to Jonathan S. and Danielle K. Arndt for $390,000.
Matthew and Tracey Jones sold 1129 Windsome Place, Snee Farm to Alexander K. Cunha for $459,900.
James A. and Leslie K. Anderson sold 1239 Colfax Court, The Preserve at Brickyard Plantation to Patrick and Bonnie Hardy for $474,000.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 1261 Hogans Aly, The Glen at St. Andrews Place to Larry J. and Karen A. Plumb for $500,000.
Douglas and Patricia Call sold 1308 Lexington Drive, Ivy Hall to Pamela J. Riggs for $345,000.
Ryan M. and Lori H. Nelson sold 1317 Old Ivy Way, Magnolia Grove at Brickyard Plantation to George A. and Nancy Kenna for $517,500.
Hamilton H. and Kathleen M. Williford sold 1368 Langford Road, Shellpoint to Gregory Hayward and Megan Faye Bennett for $632,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1371 Rivella Drive to Katherine A. Witbeck and Marianne Schmitt Hellauer for $700,000.
William A. Oldland sold 1378 Bluebird Drive, Moss Park to Oliver Peterson for $425,000.
John M. and Christine R. Grossi sold 1380 Long Spur Drive, Oyster Point to Daniel L. and Susan F. Larcamp for $535,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1440 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Deborah Anne Morris for $573,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1448 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to David K. and Stephanie N. Freudenheim for $570,325.
Yuxiang Huang and Yali Tu sold 1453 Endicot Way, Park West to Berisford S. Aubyn Forbes and Dawn Karen Knowles-Forbes for $377,000.
Tin V. and Trang T. Pham sold 1459 Periwinkle Drive, White Hall Plantation to Christina Lewis and Paula Kullman for $388,000.
John R. Spear sold 1476 Pine Island View, Oakhaven to Celeste Julayne Curnick for $515,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1482 Brightwood Drive, The Covington at Park West to Emery Haydon and Melissa Fuller for $598,924.
Charlene F. Durham sold 1509 Tidal Point, Cooper's Landing to Robert Martin Zito Jr. for $359,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1551 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Richard P. and Gail M. Rossi for $390,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1563 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Joel Wilhite for $385,000.
Michael S. and Jennifer K. Cady sold 1565 Bryden Lane, Waverly at Hamlin Plantion to Tracey and Matthew Jones for $500,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1618 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to BGR Enterprises LLC for $484,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1626 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Zhi Feng Liu and Xiu Zhu Li for $379,999.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1646 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Bernard Kelly for $378,750.
Gary N. and Vicky R. Baucom sold 1825 Shell Ring Circle, Osprey Cove of Dunes West to Rice Matthews and Deborah Sorna Hamman for $991,000.
Michael R. Ryan and Claiborne Tarrant Page sold 206 Island Point Court, The Island at Belle Hall to James and Anne Hurlock Anoia for $840,000.
Gregory P. and Donna V. Doyle sold 2178 Hartfords Bluff Lane, Rivertowne to Nathan William and Elizabeth Brooke Charles for $375,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2203 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Michael R. Ferrie and Nicole Olivo-Ferrie for $655,471.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2212 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Tiffany W. Oldfield for $611,740.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2219 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Jennifer Giordano for $632,070.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2224 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Larry P. and Roberta Cristofori for $706,400.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2228 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Cathleen A. Bilodeau for $584,965.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2558 Kingsfield St., Center Park South Townhomes to William N. and Karen L. Gadol for $398,615.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2568 Kingsfield St., Center Park South Townhomes to Alan M. and Debra Z. Berman for $371,855.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2669 Lamina Court, Center Park North Cambridge Square at Park West to Bradley Kent and Laura Ann Cunic for $390,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2689 Basildon Road, Center Park North Cambridge Square at Park West to Glenn David and Megan Dean Iannuzzi for $387,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2836 Wagner Way Covington at Park West to Daniel J. and Ashley C. Shaw for $631,006.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2932 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Jamal Olubodun and Olufunke Adesola Olusesi for $509,045.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3014 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Reynerio and Caridad Sanchez for $461,180.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3018 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Jerome Michael and Cindy Brown Signorelli for $417,630.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3024 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Zachary Bryce and Gina Marie Dezordo for $451,240.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3028 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Michael Stephen Odierna for $401,759.
Tammy R. Dorociak sold 31 Frogmore Road, I'On to Brian Timothy and Beth Ann Bracken for $1.5 million.
Joseph R. and Barbara J. Brewer sold 3277 Scranton Drive, Ivy Hall to Christopher S. Conine for $325,000.
Lauren Mary Maggio sold 3412 Billings St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Erin E. Gaskins for $274,000.
Daniel B. and Mary E. McGann sold 351 Bridgetown Pass, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Peter Walter and Kelly Donetto Schindler for $1.3 million.
Barbara K. Kingsley sold 3527 Hartford Village Way, Hartford Village Way to Gary N. and Vicky R. Baucom for $580,000.
Jean Ann Adams sold 3824 Tupelo Branch Row, Tupelo Row to John Robert and Mary Patricia Heckmann for $379,000.
Theodore R. and Catherine P. Sullivan sold 491 Mount Royall Drive, Longpoint to Morgan L. Aagesen and Korey L. Mullins for $355,000.
Synovus Bank sold 4967 Sound View Drive, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Susan M. Callahan and Jarrod Grzesiak for $1.4 million.
Ashley Heggie sold 507 Gilberts Landing, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Frank A. Difazio III and Maraja B. Difazio for $1.1 million.
Paul A. Theriot sold 573 Antebellum Lane, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Cheryl Renae Shafer for $365,000.
Cheryl R. Shafer sold 585 Antebellum Lane, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Patricia L. and Daniel A. O'Connell for $445,000.
Denise D. Iannatuono sold 61 Ponsbury Road, I'On to John Patrick Costello for $1.2 million.
Kenneth L. and Sandra H. Jones sold 62 Hopetown Road, I'On to Theodore Edgar and Elizabeth Mathers Davis for $1.2 million.
Kevin Gillis sold 638 Bridlewood Lane to Stuart Wayne Harkins for $360,500.
Jack C. and Andrea M. Spencer sold 733 Hibbens Grant Blvd., Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Michael J. and Lauren L. Williams for $590,000.
Robert E. and Megan Masters sold 740 Center St., Osceola Heights to Ashley A. Holbrook for $992,500.
Janice L. Winter sold 76 On The Harbor Drive to Richard S. Hearn for $2.4 million.
John E. Parker III and Jeanette L.H. Parker sold 816 High Battery Circle, Battery Point at Belle Hall Plantation to Christopher J. and Lindsay Winchester Eaves for $550,000.
Lee King sold 939 Lansing Drive, The Groves to Hollow Bridge Holdings LLC for $460,000.
Brian M.W. and Lauren T. Nahodyl sold 999 Governors Road, Snee Farm to Patrick Drohan and Sara Tyler for $480,000.
North Charleston
Thomas Blanton sold 1005 Bethany St. to Raymond Feng Borkman II and April L. Borkman for $394,000.
Joan M. Raines sold 1346 Addykay Place, Runnymeade Farm to Joshua Fickert for $259,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1645 Indy Drive to Clinton Reed and Jessica Page Grossnickle for $464,990.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4408 Social Alley to Mark C. and Elizabeth Mathewson for $423,840.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4422 Marblehead Lane to Taylor M. and Kimberly C. Benke for $315,000.
Earth Investors Inc. sold 7280 Cross County Road, Pepperdam Industrial Park to The Carl and Gayle Ulm Family Partnership L.P. for $650,000.
Terrivo Enterprises LLC sold 7565 Rivers Ave. to C. H. Chen for $2.2 million.
Ravenel
Ronald C. and Christine R. Herman sold 4198 Home Town Lane, Poplar Grove to Mary Ellen and Robert Edward Rechtin for $440,000.
Seabrook Island
David Jeffcoat Jr. sold 1507 Marsh Hvn Road, Deer Pointe Villas to Fredrick David and Melissa Gail Aldridge for $310,000.
Sullivan’s Island
John Bayne Selby Jr. sold 2602 Atlantic Ave. to Jack D. and Ruth Ann W. McSpadden for $1.6 million.
Wadmalaw Island
Huey LLC sold 4869 Bears Bluff Road to Michael W. and Amelia G. Holcombe for $423,350.
Thomas G. Payne and Nicole A. Elko sold 6150 Rockefeller Road to Stuart Coleman for $770,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
David Dusty Rhoades sold 1 St. Andrews Blvd. to Third and Lincoln LLC for $579,000.
Jeremy G. Lebihan sold 107 Toura Lane, Shadowmoss Plantation to Erik William Mentes for $262,500.
Lyndsay V. Zotian sold 1194 Quick Rabbit Loop, Hunt Club to Tommy and Danielle D. Robinson for $375,000.
Signature Residential LLC sold 1276 South Lenevar Drive to Kevin J. Kelly and Melissa R. Butts for $332,500.
Barbara S. Brown sold 1330 South Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Park to Joseph E. and Jessica S. McDevitt for $421,000.
Ruth T. Shull sold 1333 New Castle St., Charles Town Estates to Lynn and Greg Winkler for $320,000.
Kyle S. Hungerford sold 1509 Downing St., Ashley Hall Manor to Clinton Wayne Boswell for $296,000.
Megan Goldston sold 16 Lindendale Ave., Avondale to Jennifer J. Burleigh and Kyle E. Eatherly for $412,000.
1735 Ashley LLC sold 1755 Ashley Hall Road, Memminger Hall to 1735 Ashley Grove LLC and Bonaparte Marseilles Townhomes LLC for $28.5 million.
Ion Venture LLC sold 213 Shady Lane, Capri Isles to P. John Destefano for $440,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2434 Lilytree Drive, Magnolia Bluff to Craig C. Melton for $331,753.
Elizabeth B. Godfrey sold 2626 Marsh Creek Drive, Ashland Plantation to Gerhard H and Darby A. Brass for $490,000.
Debbie Ann Lipscomb sold 3006 Lazarette Lane, Bolton's Landing to Carol A. and Jordan Jon Breit for $263,000.
Richard E. and Patricia F. Polite sold 33 Oak Forest Drive, Oak Forest to Angel Oak Home Buyers Inc. for $270,000.
Luke E. and Anna C. Edmondson sold 4 Belvue Road, Windermere to Stuart Allen and Marcia Greer Jolly for $685,000.
Nicholas Thomas Piper sold 41 Shadowmoss Parkway, Dunvegan at Shadowmoss to Dennis D. Baughman and Hien T. Nguyen for $382,000.
John L.B. Kehl sold 723 St. Andrews Blvd., Avondale to The Cooper School for $1.2 million.
Roger Sample sold 9 Solomon Court, Mayfair at Shadowmoss Plantation to Fleming E. and Rachel Lee Thomas Keefe for $291,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Dec. 3-7.
Bonneau
Robert E. Webster sold 521 Hildebrand Drive to Richard L. and Mollie Mills for $390,000.
Charleston
Bobbie S. Patenaude sold 127 Cainhoy Landing Road to Donna S. and Michael B. Sanders for $705,000.
Bradley Kent Cunie sold 416 Brown Pelican Drive, Saint Thomas Point to Sarah Walker and Sean Christopher Rooker for $650,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 116 Waning Way, River Reach Pointe to Stephen H. and Tyra C. Day for $398,609.
Katelyn Hansen sold 1400 Harbor Mist Court, The Peninsula to Brandon Stewart and Christina Paxson for $297,500.
Daniel Island
Elizabeth M. Pilling sold Unit B104, 200 River Landing Drive to Michael and Janet Locklear for $250,000.
Richard A. Parsons sold 321 Bayley Road to Kelly Todd and William John Swicord for $345,000.
Brian Pack sold 138 Brailsford St., Ralston Creek to Janice L. Winter for $1.3 million.
Brian Schwartzberg sold 147 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island Park to Theodore Chavez and Tiffany N. Provence for $1.4 million.
Cline Construction LLC sold 2726 Waker St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Donna Smith and Glyn Cowlishaw for $1.3 million.
Coastal Custom Homes of Park Crossing LLC sold 328 Chimney Back St., Ralston Creek to Natalie M. Brimeyer for $1.5 million.
Gregory Boevin sold 184 Cartright St. to Bianca and Matthew Moore for $580,000.
John R. Jeffers sold 203 Delahow St., Daniel Island Park to Paul J. and Sherri A. O'Malley for $935,000.
Kelly A. Todd sold 31 Dalton St., Daniel Island Park to Marianne Bosma Adler for $1.6 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2566 Daniel Island Drive, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Jason Burke for $685,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1710 Trewin Court, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Nathan Michael and Sarah Ellen Murray for $747,111.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 572 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Maynard J. Mickler Jr. for $254,711.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 110 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Howard Dobbins and Crystal Johnson for $263,211.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 540 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Janet F. Taylor-Mason for $269,126.
Francis L. Harris sold 117 Bridlewood Place, Crowfield to Erika Coronado and William Joseph Fernandez for $269,999.
Jomar A. Albayalde sold 110 Elbow Circle, Mulberry Park to Jeffrey and Susannah Derscheid for $251,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 127 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Shu Yi Ni for $267,906.
Hanahan
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 1301 Song Sparrow Way, Tanner Plantation to Bjoern Radloff and Luciana Sales Montezuma for $323,705.
David B. Peterson Jr. sold 7421 Mercedes Way, Timbercrest Village to David Wesly and Jessica Delight Crain for $374,000.
Justin N. Turk sold 1813 Crossbill Trail, Tanner Plantation to William J. and Patricia M. Alberti for $319,000.
The 2nd Home LLC sold 1277 Redeemer Drive, Berkeley Hills to Joseph L. Freeman II for $270,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1700 Refuge Drive, Hunters Bend to Jan Russell and Angela Marie Rega for $291,640.
Rosemary Jenkins sold 202 Acres Drive to David W. and Laura J. Kelly for $250,000.
Moncks Corner
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc sold 224 Summer Breeze Way, Waters Edge at Moultrie to Francis L. and Barbara E. Harris for $359,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 539 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Julius W. Batten for $281,875.
J. Adam Bradshaw sold 1307 Albert Storm Ave. to Todd R. Petrea for $292,000.
Jean E. Hunt Sweat sold 535 Gants Road to Charles and Cecilia Houge for $250,000.
True Homes LLC sold 126 Rockingham Way, Steeplechase to Julian Spencer Torres for $259,075.
Summerville
Addie R. Murray sold 228 Overcup Loop, Cane Bay to Keith and Shannon Broersma for $259,890.
Christopher H. Diaz sold 325 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Ronald S. and Beverly Dowdy for $296,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 449 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Vincent M. and Lindsay Boyle for $266,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 123 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Neil and Teresa Eichman for $321,650.
James R. Clark Jr. sold 606 Bridgewater Court, Cane Bay to Margaret and Terry Lyn Arnett for $250,000.
John L. Altman sold 428 Cypress Point Drive, Cypress Point Plantation to Elizabeth Burke and Matthew J. McKeown for $535,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 465 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Doris A. Fischer for $295,197.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 501 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Robert Arthur and Paula Marie Knott for $331,805.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 292 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Daniel Gregory Snyder for $265,325.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 428 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Frank P. and Terese H. Swigut for $355,340.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 338 Bright Leaf Loop. Nexton to Socrates and Editha P. Tinga for $442,000.
Stephen Wayne Inge sold 673 Battery Edge Drive, Cane Bay to Larry Phillip and Susan Clark Yonish for $340,000.
Troy R. Hayes sold 169 SouthPort Drive, Weatherstone to Jeremy E. and Jennifer C. Arkley for $258,000.
True Homes LLC sold 373 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Ronald J. and Militza A. Roselli for $305,555.
True Homes LLC sold 301 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Ladd Shuford for $324,500.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 423 Ashby St., Saint James Park to Richard J. Piotrowski and Ellen S. Blickman for $428,017.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Dec. 3-7.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9743 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Jennifer Anne Drane for $254,450.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5057 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Tracy L. Digiacomo for $266,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9731 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Lauren E. and Arthur P. Lekic for $272,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5053 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Jose L. and Nancy Pineiro for $259,600.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5052 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Adrian Felix and Octavia Vadan for $289,520.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5207 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Tracey S. Hughes for $289,285.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5191 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Joseph A. and Brandy K. Zeitner for $362,860.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5219 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Marshall Zachary Henderson and Rosalie Mary Lematty for $369,255.
Michael W. Felber sold 9654 Godwin St., McKewn to Marvin Louis and Lasaine W. Johnson for $309,399.
North Charleston
Laura Rae Cox sold 5333 Sumters Run, River Chase to Timothy Andrew Adams for $255,500.
Christine T. Duckett sold 4292 Persimmon Woods Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Jesse G. Vitagliano for $447,900.
Summerville
Aaron D. Fleming sold 304 Verbena Ave., White Gables to Nathan Russell and Jacquelyn B. Kyle for $265,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 51 Pavilion St., Reminsce to Dianne and James Lacey for $284,209.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 232 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Ronald L. and Susan K. Arrowsmith for $364,344.
George A. Chesney III sold 105 Riviera Drive, Pine Forest to Garry Lee and Katherine Lee Pryor for $300,000.
HandH Constructors Inc sold 165 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Margaret Anne and Christopher James Densley for $428,000.
Jacqueline M. Campbell sold 108 Carriage Ridge Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Cynthia and Michael Tucker for $348,000.
Joan Thompson sold 303 Huntington Road, Sweetbriar to Stephanie and Ronald Bastian for $348,000.
Matthew R. Watts sold 114 Old Postern Road, Parsons Road to Frank and Andra Coulter for $550,000.
Michael C. Drew sold 1704 Congressional Blvd., Pine Forest Country Club to Andrew W. Phillips for $610,000.
Michael Eugene Tucker sold 117 Essex Drive, Irongate to Angela and Joseph Hynson for $260,000.
Michael L. Fisher sold 9313 South Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Juan Carlos Roa for $264,000.
NVR Inc. sold 306 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Paige and Krystle May for $319,990.
Peter Weising sold 1233 Out Of Bounds Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Thomas W. and Catherine S. Hiles for $365,000.
Sandra Slover Cushman sold 105 Kendall Court, Ashborough to Stacia G. and Richard C. Aldret for $285,000.
Susan F. Ledger sold 1166 Out Of Bounds Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Patsy S. and Eric C. Unger for $355,000.