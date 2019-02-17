Real estate transactions for Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Dec. 17-21.
Awendaw
Savannah Galloway sold 3811 Tim Ascue Lane, Gadsden Landing to Scott C. Macdonald for $256,500.
Christopher J. and Sheradan C. Pate sold 7251 Getaway Path to William D. Calfee Jr. and Judith W. Calfee for $560,000.
Sharon C. Pope sold 980 Theodore Road, Beehive Plantation to Southeast Development and Construction LLC for $400,000.
Southeast Development and Construction LLC sold 982 Theodore Road, Beehive Plantation to Center Park Homes LLC for $916,000.
Charleston
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 515, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Janet Carroll and Howard M. Schapiro for $1.1 million.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 507, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Janie Richard and Marilyn B. Whitehurst for $1.3 million.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 504, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to John H. Williams IV for $839,000.
Brynne Zuccaro sold Unit 204, 4 Beaufain St. to Philip K. and Ellen L. Asherman for $561,750.
Rosemary Brana-Shute sold Unit 113, 33 Calhoun St. to Laurence O. and September R. Gray for $270,000.
James B. Tankersley Jr. and Kathy S. Tankersley sold 1 Bee St. to Keith P. and Iolani M. Connolly for $642,500.
BMC Distributors of South Carolina LLC sold 200 Spring St. to 200 Spring Street Development LLC for $3 million.
James Lee Trent sold 262 Coming St. to Pamella and Scott Inveen for $1.1 million.
Thomas C. and Eizie Munnell sold 9 Orange St. to Candra H. Seley for $4.2 million.
Folly Beach
Alben Dean Neighbors sold 145 Marsh View Villas to John B. Shepherd for $375,000.
Blake Poleynard sold 1665 East Ashley Ave. to Five Star Quality Maintenance SC LLC for $935,000.
B. Edward and Mary C. Evans sold 1680 East Ashley Ave. to Simone Gabrielle Colquitt for $600,000.
Lauer Development LLC sold 209 Hudson Ave. to Renae E. and Robert M. Buck for $700,000.
CU at Folly LLC sold 906 East Arctic Ave. to Margaret Bricken Hobbs for $768,300.
Hollywood
William J. Floyd sold 4427 Helen Black Road to Carleen Ferguson for $274,900.
Catherine M. Smith sold 4916 Pointe Pleasant Lane, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Russell J. and Lois D. Guffee for $385,000.
James A. and Kristine D. Sires sold 5428 Buckeye Road to Jermaine W. Alston for $380,000.
Isle of Palms
John and Lillian Clinard sold Unit B 311, 5802 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to James M. Tonge for $626,000.
Rudolph C. Barnes Jr. and Jeanette W. Barnes sold Unit E 104, 9000 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Anil K. Lall for $395,000.
Rebecca B. and Donovan R. Phillips sold Unit B, 11 Palmetto Drive, Mariner's Walk to Radford Properties LLC for $470,000.
Michael G. and Michaelyn C. Zalecki sold 130 Grand Pavilion Blvd., Grand Pavilion at Wild Dunes to 122 Grand Pavilion LLC for $967,500.
Julie A. Lipovsky and Albert M. Andreas sold 2503 Hartnett Blvd. to Ian F. and Nicole L. Jester for $515,000.
Jason Matthew Flemming sold 39 21st Ave. to George W. McLaughlin for $2 million.
Bradley L. Johnston sold 7 Marsh Point Lane, Wild Dunes to Janet D. and Steve A. Nassr for $ million.
William P. and Lisa G. Banish sold 9 29th Ave. to KAC CHAK IOP LLC for $1.3 million.
James Island
Roger A. and Kimberly R. Vennewald sold 1015 Lighterman Way to Karl and Darci Phillips Buchanan for $575,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 133 Alder Circle, Kings Flats to Randal and Joyce Underwood for $431,298.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1410 Pearl Channel Loop, Sea Aire to Moshe Mark and Dorinda Wexler for $425,745.
Donnie Lane Development Assoc. LLC sold 1622 Donnie Lane Ext to Keith A. and Taylor Bryan for $359,000.
Jessica H. Derrick sold 2037 Lake Shore Drive, Riverland Terrace to East Bay Air LLC for $775,000.
Bryan V. May sold 560 Parrot Point Drive, Belle Terre to Thomas C. and Janet L. Litton for $550,000.
Elba Giron Millikin sold 57 Crosscreek Drive to Elizabeth F. Gouldon for $330,000.
Robert M. Dubose III and Kimberly C. Dubose sold 574 Parrot Point Drive, Belle Terre to 574 Parrot Point LLC for $430,000.
Megafox Properties LLC sold 640 Semaht St., Stono Shores to Mairin and Susyn Van Shura for $345,000.
Gayle P. and Philip J. Conlon Jr. sold 827 Folly Road, Centerville to Brazilian Bodies LLC for $600,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 950 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Jeffrey T. and Shauna A. Perrots for $722,454.
Johns Island
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1078 Pigeon Point, St. John's Lake to Edward J. and Lisa J. Rooney for $375,536.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1133 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Tara M. Nuzzo and Nathan A. Bostrom for $329,990.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1242 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Elizabeth H. and Samuel R. Bradford III for $385,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1565 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Lorena M. and Gerald D. Horres for $334,500.
Tavros LLC sold 1585 John Fenwick Lane, The Preserve at Fenwick Plantation to Jose Raul Ponte Jr. and Jody Ponte for $784,990.
Blumorgan Properties LLC sold 1592 Saint Johns Drive, Point Park Estates to Bradley Yarborough for $270,000.
John C. Pernell Jr. sold 1709 River Road, Fenwick Hall to By The Lords Proprietors In 1663 LLC for $7.8 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1883 Halle Road, The Villages in St. Johns Woods to Brian J. and Antoinette M. Rodrigues for $473,715.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1907 Mossdale Drive, Oakfield to David S. and Shannon P. Torman for $367,999.
Robert W. Cheatham Jr. and Diedre C. Cheatham sold 2001 Elaine St., Cedar Spring to Melinda Susan Jones for $312,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2039 Elvington Road, Oakfield to Jennifer Ann and Thomas G.S. Wiggin for $353,390.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2077 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Carrie Kathryn and Islah Farooqui for $418,590.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2126 Mimolette Lane, Waterloo Estates to Bryan A. and Kristin L. Raymond for $430,561.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2502 General Hatch Drive, Stonoview to Larry Ryan and Jessica Christine Martens for $558,654.
Kiawah River Investment LLC sold 2542 Helmsman Way, Kiawah River to Tomas Earl Watson III and Erin P. Mitchell Watson for $500,000.
Jane Galyean and Mark Vail sold 2868 Ortega Drive, Swygert's Landing to Frank J. and Cynthia B. Covington for $345,000.
Polaris Investment Partners Inc sold 30 Fenwick Hall Allee, Fenwick Hall to By The Lords Proprietors In 1663 LLC for $2 million.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3038 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Janet A. Shealy for $292,780.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3049 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Abigail Terese May and Grant Fisher for $325,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3051 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Kristen Tantillo for $335,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3099 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Janice Frances London for $352,790.
Jason Ramage and Lindsay Lanker sold 3175 Edenvale Road to Charles Theodore Thiry III and Mary S. Cheung for $304,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3340 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Ryan A. Feldhaus for $335,000.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 3406 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages to Joseph M. and Diana Diianni for $464,000.
William L. and Daphne C. Howard sold 3410 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages to Loraine M. Dailey for $640,000.
Kiawah Resort Assoc. L.P. sold 9832 Haven Loop, Kiawah River to John C. L. Darby Holdings III L.P. and John Charles Darby Jr. for $800,000.
Kiawah Island
Edwin W. Slade Jr. and Ann M. Showan-Slade sold 5134 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to James B. and Karen L. Mansfield for $780,000.
Jerry Wille Holdings LLC sold 4953 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Point Villas to Steven S. and Colleen O. Marshall for $625,000.
Timothy M. and Elizabeth W. Hazel sold 4912 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Point Villas to Daphne S. Irwin for $612,500.
J. Christian and Annissa Slusher sold 4460 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Jerry Wille Holdings LLC for $825,000.
Barbara Hamill sold 2466 Shipwatch Road, Ship Watch Villas to 990499 Ontario Inc. for $403,000.
Philip P. Walpole Jr. and Janice Walpole sold 4389 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Robert and Lauren Powelson for $482,000.
James Stephen Hummers sold 159 Sea Marsh Drive, Middlewoods West to Steven C. and Kimberly K. Toole for $352,500.
Kiawah Resort Assoc. L.P. sold 366 Helena Court, Ocean Park to Robert A. and Melanie F. Niblock for $2.5 million.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 421 Snowy Egret Lane, Egret Pintail to Bradley C. and Jodi L. Taylor for $2 million.
TWW LLC sold 434 Sea Lavender Court, Oceanwood to Paul C. and Pamela G. Adamczak for $862,000.
James M. Barkley sold 78 Otter Island Road to Meredith Levenson Zerbe for $2.9 million.
McClellanville
Kathleen G. Livingston sold 10023 South Carolina Road to Emmerline and Glenn Andrew Wewers for $350,000.
Daniel W. and Jocelyn S. Bates sold 540 Pinckney St. to Sara and Russell Weeks for $299,000.
MSP Custom Homes Inc. sold 1377 Bootsie Way to Wayne and Ashley Frazier for $300,000.
Meggett
US Bank Trust NA sold 4221 Highway 165 to Bradley W. Boone for $614,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Philip M. and Cynthia N. Jones sold Unit 307, 1505 Cambridge Lakes Drive, Cambridge Lake to Jonell Lanta for $285,000.
Hampton M. and Laura D. Vernon sold 1089 Mathis Ferry Road, Queen's Row to Ryan Patrick Thornton and Kristin A. Stanfield for $429,000.
Lawrence Arthur Murray sold 1104 Griswold St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to William B. and Lisabeth H. Northrop for $447,000.
James Dorrier sold 1117 Waterfront Drive, Hidden Cove to David C. Bethany and Janis E. Merritt for $640,000.
US Bank Trust NA sold 112 Bay Water Way, Back Bay Village to David C. and Karen Owens Jones for $810,000.
Alka Construction Inc. sold 1162 Fulton Hall Lane to Paul G. Langston for $1.3 million.
Rags LLC of Charleston sold 1405 Appling Drive, Shell Point to Center Park Homes LLC for $825,000.
CW-Stratton LLC sold 1475 Sheepshead Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Ashton Charleston Residential LLC for $1.1 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1478 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Mary B. Peebles for $982,001.
Joseph G. and Brittany A. Morrow sold 1488 Croaton Crossing, Carolina Park to Samuel B. and Lauren A. Winkler for $457,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1505 Menhaden Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Shannon Diantonio and Richard Hunter II for $765,126.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1509 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Victor J. and Daryl L. Bartash for $836,341.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1527 Lauren Dey Way, The Oaks to William M. and Karen S. Means for $803,441.
Floyd E. Sides Jr. sold 1534 Macoma Drive to Kristin J. and Kevin B. Regan for $375,000.
Vannessa M. and Kim A. Carter sold 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to DBIMH LLC for $1.1 million.
William M. Shaughnessy sold 1552 East Crossing Lane to Leander M. and Joanne P. Stoehr for $290,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1622 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Lilong Guo and Ying Sun for $380,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1645 Banning St., Carolina Park to Jason Leonard and Katrina Black Narwold for $559,900.
Robert W. and Allen Holmes sold 1687 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to Carrie Schussel Niemann for $1.1 million.
Gregory J. and Roseann M. Poetz sold 1901 Haviland Court, Indigo Chase to Chandler Baker and Sherry Lee Greene for $530,000.
Bryan W. and Lindsay Hutchison sold 201 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Sarah and Jeffrey Sullivan for $399,000.
Grace Sullivan Bomar sold 2020 Cherokee Rose Circle, Dunes West to Alan K. and Marsha Moreland for $540,000.
Heather J. Gilbert sold 2040 Bancroft Lane, Arlington to Jason T. Ivester for $347,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2185 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Kenneth J. Hook and William S. Wiggins for $685,215.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2350 Brackish Drive, Riverview to Charles Sutcliffe Stoll and Nancie Craig Willett for $865,526.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2378 Brackish Drive, Riverview to Robert Scott and Holli Elizabeth Weiskittel for $742,751.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2591 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Brittney and Ruth L. Woodrum for $330,100.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2653 Dutchman Drive, Bridge Pointe to Barry K. and Doris S. Miller for $656,765.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2767 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to William R. and Kathleen M. Korbelak for $722,915.
Mary I. and Brian Delamater sold 2788 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Stephen Francis Wallett and Andra Stone Baggiano for $535,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2793 Summertime Lane Bridge Pointe to Christopher J. Manfuso for $715,490.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2797 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Richard E. and Christine M. Ramsey for $702,940.
Aruna F. and Prince Mohan sold 2799 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Michael A. and Melissa C. Butcher for $569,000.
Katrina B. Narwold sold 282 Jardinere Walk, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Mary Timko Young and William Timothy Young Jr. for $435,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2904 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Gregory D. and Megan K. Hrenya for $1.1 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2914 River Vista Way, The Harbour to Jeffrey P. and Kimberly F. Handy for $1.3 million.
Richard B. and Lisha W. Kievit sold 311 Bridgetown Pass, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Gregory Ryan and Amelia Davis Jackson for $740,000.
Gasper F. Marino Jr. sold 3232 Heathland Way, The Orchard at Charleston National to Johnny Ray Adkins Jr. for $375,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3333 Stockdale St., Abbey at Park West to Thomas G. and Sharon S. Noland for $452,500.
Addison Oaks LLC sold 3585 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Violeta and Antonio Arcucci for $355,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3600 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Eric and Jennifer Smay for $669,620.
William A. and Audrey Rentiers sold 3650 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Joseph Griffin and Brittany Adams Morrow for $530,000.
Angela Lee Cabana sold 3657 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Lance Mahar and Katelyn N. Campbell for $358,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3821 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to James Robert McDonald for $598,500.
Bethany L. Bryant sold 3894 Fifle St., Carolina Park to Crofford J. Macklin Jr. and Mary Carole Macklin for $705,000.
Marilynn P. and Daniel P. Tynan sold 46 Sanibel St., I'On to Barbara Meskill for $540,000.
Shem Creek Village LLC sold 510 Live Oak Drive to 69 Scott Street LLC for $583,500.
Matthew B. and Leslie M. McCoy sold 548 Castle Hall Road, Longpoint to Sarah and Christopher B. Buechele for $355,000.
Colleen K. Lawler sold 624 Oak Marsh Drive, Wakendaw on the Creek to Enrique J. and Claire Thompson Salgado for $570,000.
Family Services Inc. sold 727 Adluh St. to DT Creations LLC for $363,500.
Carolina Cattle Company LLC sold 913 Shellmore Lane, Kensington Plantation to Timothy Bizzell and Sherri Baxley McGinn for $500,000.
North Charleston
Anne Buck sold 1106 North Blvd. to Samuel Frye for $287,500.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1647 Indy Drive, Mixson to Heather Gilbert and Joshua Minor for $396,970.
Washington United Methodist Church sold 1816 Success St., Chicora Place to YBR LLC for $475,000.
4M Iron LLC sold 2199 Piggly Wiggly Drive to Jeal P LLC for $315,000.
Blanton Building LLC sold 3251 Landmark Drive, Pepperdam Office Park to UCA Syndicate Landmark LLC for $950,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4479 Newmans Aly, Mixson to Lacey Chonoski for $348,590.
Ravenel
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4034 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Robert D. and Lisa A. Byrum for $391,669.
Seabrook Island
Salt Marsh at Seabrook I LLC sold 1117 Emmaline Lane, Saltmarsh at Seabrook to Alan R. and Gail S. Koornick for $943,000.
Christopher D. and Heather M. Brown sold 2736 Seabrook Island Road to Michael R. and Amy N. Doyle for $460,000.
Sullivan’s Island
John J. Chiola sold 1616 Poe Ave. to Branko Damjanovic for $985,000.
Linda G. Ketner sold 2262 Ion Ave. to Charles T. Fabian Jr. and Mary M. Fabian for $645,000.
David C. Bethany and Janis E. Merritt sold 2514 Goldbug Ave. to Steven R. and Kristen S. Mills for $1.2 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
29 Gamecock Assoc. Inc. sold Unit 101, 29 Gamecock Ave. to Blue Pearl of Charleston LLC for $265,000.
Joseph L. and Margie E. Grant sold 122 Ashley Hall Plantation Road, Ashley Hall Plantation to Michael Andrew and Brittany W. Patterson for $330,000.
Kathleen McKinnell Murphey sold 15 5th Ave. to Lisa F. Larson for $475,000.
Daniel H. Grafton sold 1598 Wabeek Way, Forest Lakes to Kristopher and Taylor Steele for $300,000.
Clayton Ahring sold 16-1/2 Oak Forest Drive to Tarah Sue Herrington and Brian Henry Eshleman for $275,000.
James and Jamee T. Haley sold 1817 Huntington Drive, Huntington Woods to Dylan and Karla Towe for $505,000.
Centex Homes sold 1910 Essex Farms Drive, Essex Farms to Cole T. Anderson and Falon T. Bhagwandeen for $477,390.
Nina Q. and Adam P. Foy sold 2 Tovey Road, Carolina Terrace to John D. Bell for $282,000.
Frederick John Prudhomme sold 207 Collingwood Ave., Ashley Forest to Anya K. Breitenbach and William Porter for $522,000.
Martin K. and Sharon M. Rikard sold 2236 Ashley Crossing Drive to The Realty Company LLC for $415,000.
Alice Megerlin sold 2311 Portside Way, Ashley Harbor to George T. and Nannette E. Williams for $645,000.
Carol P. Towles sold 2350 Stevenson Drive, Maclaura Hall to Roger D. and Laura A. Munn for $427,000.
George T. and Nannette E. Williams sold 26 Tarleton Drive, South Windermere to Park B. Smith III and Caroline Steedley Smith for $540,000.
Centex Homes sold 3001 Amberbrook Lane, Creekside of Carolina Bay to James C. and Megan E. Coles for $377,265.
John P. and Adriana R. Santos sold 306 Whispering Cypress, Hamilton Grove at Grande Oaks Plantation to Angela Nicole and Todd Joseph Demeyer for $287,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3113 Mulan Lane, Magnolia Bluff to John Lambert-Gorwyn for $315,105.
Craig M. and Monica M. Mason sold 316 Cabrill Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Douglas W. and Jennifer L. Lembo for $345,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4125 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Kimberly Joinville for $253,898.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4131 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Kristin Jane Johnson for $251,787.
Richard Jason Curley and Kelsi Anne Rock sold 415 Blue Jasmine Lane, Mt. Royall to Patrick R. and Alyssa T. Sarsfield for $259,900.
Heidi Lynn Hoepfner sold 475 Hainsworth Drive, Sienna at Bee's Landing to Jessica K. Becher and Robert Jacoby for $262,500.
Samuel R. Bradford III sold 500 Beechcraft St., Citadel Woods to Amanda Bess Holbert for $250,000.
Thelma K. Lipscomb sold 533 Carters Grove Road, Magnolia Lakes of Grande Oak Plantation to Victoria Marie Jones and Conor James Kilgallen for $262,500.
Carol S. Loewy and Susan S. Cantor sold 643 Windermere Blvd., South Windermere to Jyoti A. Kokri-Bhatt for $360,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Dec. 17-21.
Bonneau
Udo Mohr sold 1125 Barnyard Road to Eric Daniel Driggers for $565,000.
Charleston
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 318 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Lindsey and Nathaniel F. Leech for $469,530.
Ronnie C. Powell sold 325 Megans Bay Lane, Shellring at Saint Thomas Island to John H. and Wandee Humphreys for $415,000.
Daniel Island
James E. Trudeau sold Unit 8301, 200 River Landing Drive to Alice S. and Gregory Menezes for $340,000.
Jean T. Hinds sold 107 Bellinger St. to Rebecca K. and Scott M. Howard for $740,000.
Mark A. Bergren sold 1667 Pierce St. to Kelly A. and Brian J. Headley for $1.1 million.
R. Scott Patrohay sold 340 Island Park Drive to Susan S. Sebastian for $1.1 million.
Robert C. McCormick sold Unit 208, 125 Pier View St. to Charles A. and Angela Allmond Kennington for $505,000.
Sahara Property Management LLC sold Unit 606, 1225 Blakeway St., Parkside to Ollie Richard and Devan Crowe Thompson for $255,000.
Cline Construction LLC sold 2534 Waverly St. to Morgan Caleb and Cheryl L. Baumann for $1.2 million.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 561 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Brenda Lynn Coyle and Barbara Barth for $262,805.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 302 Todder Trail, Montague Plantation to William C. Jeffcoat for $267,635.
Mary E. Williams sold 503 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Elizabeth W. and Matthew D. Sisler for $265,000.
Hanahan
Michael Nolan Oliver Jr. sold 5805 Coventry Court, Dominion Hills to Edward L. and Kayci L. Griffin for $315,000.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 209 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Cal L. and Martina B. Whitehead for $518,292.
DR Horton Inc. sold 107 Beam St., Seven Lakes to Chris and Kim Elmore for $425,000.
Douglas O. Dykstra sold 767 Deerhaven Court to Brad J. and Joy R. Pitner for $590,000.
Ladson
366 Frankie Lane LLC sold 366 Frankie Lane to John J. and Lea B. Molnar for $300,000.
Thomas W. Lawson sold 4026 Exploration Road, Hunters Bend to David C. Hamilton for $259,900.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 139 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Daniel J. and Amanda M. Moses for $276,609.
DR Horton Inc. sold 325 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Jackie Robinson for $250,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 635 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Kevin S. Carter for $314,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 520 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Chinenyem Victoria Nwadiugwu for $253,848.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 513 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Timothy Lemelin for $291,199.
Kenneth Yeadon sold 317 Bountiful Drive, Strawberry Station to Jordan D. and Kyle R. Decedue for $265,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 128 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank Plantation to William J. Able for $254,715.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 129 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Karen A. Davis for $261,000.
Tige Moran sold 119 Travis Hill Road to Curtis Murral and Tracy Michelle Waldron for $293,000.
True Homes LLC sold 140 Rockingham Way, Steeplechase to Garrett and Alexis Hakanson for $288,505.
Summerville
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 311 Oakbend St., Nexton to Cassandra W. Cataline for $275,000.
Christopher W. Sherrell sold 306 Oak Park St., Nexton to Benjamin Taylor Zager for $422,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 111 Rowboat Road, Cane Bay to Shane Michael Wilburn and Danielle J. Baez for $474,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 109 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to David H. and Patricia G. Nelson for $388,490.
DR Horton Inc sold 115 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Brian M. and Kristen B. Query for $366,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 447 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Annie L. Rivers for $325,519.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 457 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Anderson Kenji and Kayleigh Hirose for $367,057.
Epcon Marrington LLC sold 500 Dunmoor Village Lane, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to James E. and Violet B. Legette for $295,615.
Frank S. Ehresmann sold 131 Schooner Bend Ave., Cane Bay to D. Casey and Susan K. Lavender for $269,900.
James V. Lightner sold 549 Tranquil Waters Way, Cane Bay to Ronald and Sherrey Senesac for $325,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 556 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Elizabeth Conrado for $414,915.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 503 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Patti and Carl Benton Gardner for $346,714.
Kristi Query sold 158 Brookhaven Road, Cane Bay to Jameel Muhammad for $250,000.
Kyle Allison sold 310 Nuttall Drive, Cane Bay to Zoryana Kakhnovets for $250,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 280 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Kayla Elizabeth and Sandra J. Avery for $279,585.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 251 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Ayumi and Ernesto Mayer for $372,248.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 412 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Keven W. and Corazon L. Sass for $319,890.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 421 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Thomas Joseph and Michelle Annette Conry for $323,915.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 133 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to David Francis and Carys Jane Hughes for $482,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 310 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Lin McKenney for $260,715.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 151 Hedera Court, Nexton to Kenneth W. and Carol S. Reynolds for $445,840.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 205 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to Sheryle L. and Richard T. Bleier for $449,065.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 125 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Steven D. and Marsha A. Driggers for $575,440.
Scott A. Morgan sold 354 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Alma P. and Steven J. Lacefield for $285,000.
Tracy Woodall sold 369 Oyster Bay Drive, Cane Bay to Andrew and Patricia McGuire for $282,500.
True Homes LLC sold 414 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Stephen Andrew and Julie Lynn Wilds for $330,050.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 182 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Kathy Anne and Dennis Lynn Fish for $363,451.
Wando
Curtis M. Waldron Jr. sold 102 Indigo Marsh Circle, Nelliefield Plantation to Gary Michael and Geana Marie Hile for $328,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Dec. 17-21.
Ladson
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5216 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Lesley Daniel and Catherine Patricia Varnadoe for $335,370.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9920 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Marcy La Mar Katzler and Jason Junji Kawaguchi for $333,805.
Ngoc V. Ho sold 144 Education Blvd., Eagle Run to Mary Cathleen and Johnathan Taylor Cain for $275,000.
North Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 5441 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Kevin Lamont and Kia Natasha Barnes for $526,699.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 5442 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Tuyet Lisa Ly Chmiel for $424,830.
Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 4200 Magnolia Court, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Colleen and David Harris for $459,990.
Michelle L. Helton sold 8649 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Samson and Lisa R. Mikitarian for $485,000.
Reevesville
Abraham Syphrett sold 249 Mount Pisgah Road to Rafael E. and Hugo M. Ruiz for $340,000.
St. George
Richard Tenaglia sold 240 Sugar Hill Road Daniel Garrett Cutter for $254,500.
Summerville
Brenda S. Kirby sold 220 Highwoods Plantation Ave., Highwoods Plantation to Richard Murdock for $250,000.
Brent Harrison Werner sold 108 Evelyn Joy Drive, Branch Creek to Rodney Brock and Alison T. Richard for $315,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 240 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Starla K. and David J. Mazza for $319,900.
Chong T. Yi sold 124 Evelyn Joy Drive, Branch Creek to Benjamin D. and Nichole D. Miller for $335,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 166 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Megan Audrey and Kyle Andrew Hudson for $270,915.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 137 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Ryan A. and Karla Holmes for $278,239.
DR Horton Inc. sold 107 Bethpage Court, Pine Forest to Nancy Armour and Michael Bruce Barker for $392,045.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4019 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to Joy S. Alcaro and Joseph A. Rein for $495,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 156 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Samantha and Richard Steinmueller for $280,457.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 607 Water Lily Trail, Summers Corner to Sherry Sonja and Antonio D. Jones for $479,990.
Erik W. Larsen sold 1062 Trotters Blvd., Trotters Ridge to Edward Michael and Ann Turnbull for $252,000.
Gregory L. Hall sold 228 Bateaux Drive, The Ponds to Timothy and Linda Rice for $265,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 91 Schoonover Drive, Pine Hill Acres to Ashley and Anthony Fortney for $273,000.
James C. Harris sold 406 Factors Walk, Gahagan to Sara E. and Sarah A. Cullinane for $275,000.
Joseph D. Crider sold 5275 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Thomas Koller for $264,000.
Kelly Inc. sold 144 Hickory Ridge Way to Athena L. Blain for $270,000.
KH Ponds LLLLP sold 2016 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Donald L. and Beverly G. Baltz for $391,280.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 323 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to James C. and Heather E. Fugate for $464,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 334 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to John Drew and Dawn Marie Lovelady for $302,795.
Martin Oelke sold 119 Berwick Drive, Wentworth Hall to Shannon R. McGuire for $290,000.
Melissa D. Mikulski sold 105 Kensington Place, Kings Grant to Troy and Alyssa Wesley for $359,000.
William M. Ford sold 217 Sumter Ave. to Ashley Wishman for $650,000.