Real estate transactions for Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Dec. 17-21.

Awendaw

Savannah Galloway sold 3811 Tim Ascue Lane, Gadsden Landing to Scott C. Macdonald for $256,500.

Christopher J. and Sheradan C. Pate sold 7251 Getaway Path to William D. Calfee Jr. and Judith W. Calfee for $560,000.

Sharon C. Pope sold 980 Theodore Road, Beehive Plantation to Southeast Development and Construction LLC for $400,000.

Southeast Development and Construction LLC sold 982 Theodore Road, Beehive Plantation to Center Park Homes LLC for $916,000.

Charleston

Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 515, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Janet Carroll and Howard M. Schapiro for $1.1 million.

Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 507, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Janie Richard and Marilyn B. Whitehurst for $1.3 million.

Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 504, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to John H. Williams IV for $839,000.

Brynne Zuccaro sold Unit 204, 4 Beaufain St. to Philip K. and Ellen L. Asherman for $561,750.

Rosemary Brana-Shute sold Unit 113, 33 Calhoun St. to Laurence O. and September R. Gray for $270,000.

James B. Tankersley Jr. and Kathy S. Tankersley sold 1 Bee St. to Keith P. and Iolani M. Connolly for $642,500.

BMC Distributors of South Carolina LLC sold 200 Spring St. to 200 Spring Street Development LLC for $3 million.

James Lee Trent sold 262 Coming St. to Pamella and Scott Inveen for $1.1 million.

Thomas C. and Eizie Munnell sold 9 Orange St. to Candra H. Seley for $4.2 million.

Folly Beach

Alben Dean Neighbors sold 145 Marsh View Villas to John B. Shepherd for $375,000.

Blake Poleynard sold 1665 East Ashley Ave. to Five Star Quality Maintenance SC LLC for $935,000.

B. Edward and Mary C. Evans sold 1680 East Ashley Ave. to Simone Gabrielle Colquitt for $600,000.

Lauer Development LLC sold 209 Hudson Ave. to Renae E. and Robert M. Buck for $700,000.

CU at Folly LLC sold 906 East Arctic Ave. to Margaret Bricken Hobbs for $768,300.

Hollywood

William J. Floyd sold 4427 Helen Black Road to Carleen Ferguson for $274,900.

Catherine M. Smith sold 4916 Pointe Pleasant Lane, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Russell J. and Lois D. Guffee for $385,000.

James A. and Kristine D. Sires sold 5428 Buckeye Road to Jermaine W. Alston for $380,000.

Isle of Palms

John and Lillian Clinard sold Unit B 311, 5802 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to James M. Tonge for $626,000.

Rudolph C. Barnes Jr. and Jeanette W. Barnes sold Unit E 104, 9000 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Anil K. Lall for $395,000.

Rebecca B. and Donovan R. Phillips sold Unit B, 11 Palmetto Drive, Mariner's Walk to Radford Properties LLC for $470,000.

Michael G. and Michaelyn C. Zalecki sold 130 Grand Pavilion Blvd., Grand Pavilion at Wild Dunes to 122 Grand Pavilion LLC for $967,500.

Julie A. Lipovsky and Albert M. Andreas sold 2503 Hartnett Blvd. to Ian F. and Nicole L. Jester for $515,000.

Jason Matthew Flemming sold 39 21st Ave. to George W. McLaughlin for $2 million.

Bradley L. Johnston sold 7 Marsh Point Lane, Wild Dunes to Janet D. and Steve A. Nassr for $ million.

William P. and Lisa G. Banish sold 9 29th Ave. to KAC CHAK IOP LLC for $1.3 million.

James Island

Roger A. and Kimberly R. Vennewald sold 1015 Lighterman Way to Karl and Darci Phillips Buchanan for $575,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 133 Alder Circle, Kings Flats to Randal and Joyce Underwood for $431,298.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1410 Pearl Channel Loop, Sea Aire to Moshe Mark and Dorinda Wexler for $425,745.

Donnie Lane Development Assoc. LLC sold 1622 Donnie Lane Ext to Keith A. and Taylor Bryan for $359,000.

Jessica H. Derrick sold 2037 Lake Shore Drive, Riverland Terrace to East Bay Air LLC for $775,000.

Bryan V. May sold 560 Parrot Point Drive, Belle Terre to Thomas C. and Janet L. Litton for $550,000.

Elba Giron Millikin sold 57 Crosscreek Drive to Elizabeth F. Gouldon for $330,000.

Robert M. Dubose III and Kimberly C. Dubose sold 574 Parrot Point Drive, Belle Terre to 574 Parrot Point LLC for $430,000.

Megafox Properties LLC sold 640 Semaht St., Stono Shores to Mairin and Susyn Van Shura for $345,000.

Gayle P. and Philip J. Conlon Jr. sold 827 Folly Road, Centerville to Brazilian Bodies LLC for $600,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 950 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Jeffrey T. and Shauna A. Perrots for $722,454.

Johns Island

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1078 Pigeon Point, St. John's Lake to Edward J. and Lisa J. Rooney for $375,536.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1133 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Tara M. Nuzzo and Nathan A. Bostrom for $329,990.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1242 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Elizabeth H. and Samuel R. Bradford III for $385,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1565 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Lorena M. and Gerald D. Horres for $334,500.

Tavros LLC sold 1585 John Fenwick Lane, The Preserve at Fenwick Plantation to Jose Raul Ponte Jr. and Jody Ponte for $784,990.

Blumorgan Properties LLC sold 1592 Saint Johns Drive, Point Park Estates to Bradley Yarborough for $270,000.

John C. Pernell Jr. sold 1709 River Road, Fenwick Hall to By The Lords Proprietors In 1663 LLC for $7.8 million.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1883 Halle Road, The Villages in St. Johns Woods to Brian J. and Antoinette M. Rodrigues for $473,715.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1907 Mossdale Drive, Oakfield to David S. and Shannon P. Torman for $367,999.

Robert W. Cheatham Jr. and Diedre C. Cheatham sold 2001 Elaine St., Cedar Spring to Melinda Susan Jones for $312,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2039 Elvington Road, Oakfield to Jennifer Ann and Thomas G.S. Wiggin for $353,390.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2077 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Carrie Kathryn and Islah Farooqui for $418,590.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2126 Mimolette Lane, Waterloo Estates to Bryan A. and Kristin L. Raymond for $430,561.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2502 General Hatch Drive, Stonoview to Larry Ryan and Jessica Christine Martens for $558,654.

Kiawah River Investment LLC sold 2542 Helmsman Way, Kiawah River to Tomas Earl Watson III and Erin P. Mitchell Watson for $500,000.

Jane Galyean and Mark Vail sold 2868 Ortega Drive, Swygert's Landing to Frank J. and Cynthia B. Covington for $345,000.

Polaris Investment Partners Inc sold 30 Fenwick Hall Allee, Fenwick Hall to By The Lords Proprietors In 1663 LLC for $2 million.

Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3038 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Janet A. Shealy for $292,780.

Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3049 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Abigail Terese May and Grant Fisher for $325,000.

Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3051 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Kristen Tantillo for $335,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3099 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Janice Frances London for $352,790.

Jason Ramage and Lindsay Lanker sold 3175 Edenvale Road to Charles Theodore Thiry III and Mary S. Cheung for $304,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3340 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Ryan A. Feldhaus for $335,000.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 3406 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages to Joseph M. and Diana Diianni for $464,000.

William L. and Daphne C. Howard sold 3410 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages to Loraine M. Dailey for $640,000.

Kiawah Resort Assoc. L.P. sold 9832 Haven Loop, Kiawah River to John C. L. Darby Holdings III L.P. and John Charles Darby Jr. for $800,000.

Kiawah Island

Edwin W. Slade Jr. and Ann M. Showan-Slade sold 5134 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to James B. and Karen L. Mansfield for $780,000.

Jerry Wille Holdings LLC sold 4953 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Point Villas to Steven S. and Colleen O. Marshall for $625,000.

Timothy M. and Elizabeth W. Hazel sold 4912 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Point Villas to Daphne S. Irwin for $612,500.

J. Christian and Annissa Slusher sold 4460 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Jerry Wille Holdings LLC for $825,000.

Barbara Hamill sold 2466 Shipwatch Road, Ship Watch Villas to 990499 Ontario Inc. for $403,000.

Philip P. Walpole Jr. and Janice Walpole sold 4389 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Robert and Lauren Powelson for $482,000.

James Stephen Hummers sold 159 Sea Marsh Drive, Middlewoods West to Steven C. and Kimberly K. Toole for $352,500.

Kiawah Resort Assoc. L.P. sold 366 Helena Court, Ocean Park to Robert A. and Melanie F. Niblock for $2.5 million.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 421 Snowy Egret Lane, Egret Pintail to Bradley C. and Jodi L. Taylor for $2 million.

TWW LLC sold 434 Sea Lavender Court, Oceanwood to Paul C. and Pamela G. Adamczak for $862,000.

James M. Barkley sold 78 Otter Island Road to Meredith Levenson Zerbe for $2.9 million.

McClellanville

Kathleen G. Livingston sold 10023 South Carolina Road to Emmerline and Glenn Andrew Wewers for $350,000.

Daniel W. and Jocelyn S. Bates sold 540 Pinckney St. to Sara and Russell Weeks for $299,000.

MSP Custom Homes Inc. sold 1377 Bootsie Way to Wayne and Ashley Frazier for $300,000.

Meggett

US Bank Trust NA sold 4221 Highway 165 to Bradley W. Boone for $614,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Philip M. and Cynthia N. Jones sold Unit 307, 1505 Cambridge Lakes Drive, Cambridge Lake to Jonell Lanta for $285,000.

Hampton M. and Laura D. Vernon sold 1089 Mathis Ferry Road, Queen's Row to Ryan Patrick Thornton and Kristin A. Stanfield for $429,000.

Lawrence Arthur Murray sold 1104 Griswold St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to William B. and Lisabeth H. Northrop for $447,000.

James Dorrier sold 1117 Waterfront Drive, Hidden Cove to David C. Bethany and Janis E. Merritt for $640,000.

US Bank Trust NA sold 112 Bay Water Way, Back Bay Village to David C. and Karen Owens Jones for $810,000.

Alka Construction Inc. sold 1162 Fulton Hall Lane to Paul G. Langston for $1.3 million.

Rags LLC of Charleston sold 1405 Appling Drive, Shell Point to Center Park Homes LLC for $825,000.

CW-Stratton LLC sold 1475 Sheepshead Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Ashton Charleston Residential LLC for $1.1 million.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1478 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Mary B. Peebles for $982,001.

Joseph G. and Brittany A. Morrow sold 1488 Croaton Crossing, Carolina Park to Samuel B. and Lauren A. Winkler for $457,500.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1505 Menhaden Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Shannon Diantonio and Richard Hunter II for $765,126.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1509 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Victor J. and Daryl L. Bartash for $836,341.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1527 Lauren Dey Way, The Oaks to William M. and Karen S. Means for $803,441.

Floyd E. Sides Jr. sold 1534 Macoma Drive to Kristin J. and Kevin B. Regan for $375,000.

Vannessa M. and Kim A. Carter sold 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Pointe to DBIMH LLC for $1.1 million.

William M. Shaughnessy sold 1552 East Crossing Lane to Leander M. and Joanne P. Stoehr for $290,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1622 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Lilong Guo and Ying Sun for $380,000.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1645 Banning St., Carolina Park to Jason Leonard and Katrina Black Narwold for $559,900.

Robert W. and Allen Holmes sold 1687 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to Carrie Schussel Niemann for $1.1 million.

Gregory J. and Roseann M. Poetz sold 1901 Haviland Court, Indigo Chase to Chandler Baker and Sherry Lee Greene for $530,000.

Bryan W. and Lindsay Hutchison sold 201 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Sarah and Jeffrey Sullivan for $399,000.

Grace Sullivan Bomar sold 2020 Cherokee Rose Circle, Dunes West to Alan K. and Marsha Moreland for $540,000.

Heather J. Gilbert sold 2040 Bancroft Lane, Arlington to Jason T. Ivester for $347,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2185 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Kenneth J. Hook and William S. Wiggins for $685,215.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2350 Brackish Drive, Riverview to Charles Sutcliffe Stoll and Nancie Craig Willett for $865,526.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2378 Brackish Drive, Riverview to Robert Scott and Holli Elizabeth Weiskittel for $742,751.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2591 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Brittney and Ruth L. Woodrum for $330,100.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2653 Dutchman Drive, Bridge Pointe to Barry K. and Doris S. Miller for $656,765.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2767 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to William R. and Kathleen M. Korbelak for $722,915.

Mary I. and Brian Delamater sold 2788 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Stephen Francis Wallett and Andra Stone Baggiano for $535,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2793 Summertime Lane Bridge Pointe to Christopher J. Manfuso for $715,490.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2797 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Richard E. and Christine M. Ramsey for $702,940.

Aruna F. and Prince Mohan sold 2799 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Michael A. and Melissa C. Butcher for $569,000.

Katrina B. Narwold sold 282 Jardinere Walk, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Mary Timko Young and William Timothy Young Jr. for $435,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2904 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Gregory D. and Megan K. Hrenya for $1.1 million.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2914 River Vista Way, The Harbour to Jeffrey P. and Kimberly F. Handy for $1.3 million.

Richard B. and Lisha W. Kievit sold 311 Bridgetown Pass, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Gregory Ryan and Amelia Davis Jackson for $740,000.

Gasper F. Marino Jr. sold 3232 Heathland Way, The Orchard at Charleston National to Johnny Ray Adkins Jr. for $375,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3333 Stockdale St., Abbey at Park West to Thomas G. and Sharon S. Noland for $452,500.

Addison Oaks LLC sold 3585 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Violeta and Antonio Arcucci for $355,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3600 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Eric and Jennifer Smay for $669,620.

William A. and Audrey Rentiers sold 3650 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Joseph Griffin and Brittany Adams Morrow for $530,000.

Angela Lee Cabana sold 3657 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Lance Mahar and Katelyn N. Campbell for $358,000.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3821 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to James Robert McDonald for $598,500.

Bethany L. Bryant sold 3894 Fifle St., Carolina Park to Crofford J. Macklin Jr. and Mary Carole Macklin for $705,000.

Marilynn P. and Daniel P. Tynan sold 46 Sanibel St., I'On to Barbara Meskill for $540,000.

Shem Creek Village LLC sold 510 Live Oak Drive to 69 Scott Street LLC for $583,500.

Matthew B. and Leslie M. McCoy sold 548 Castle Hall Road, Longpoint to Sarah and Christopher B. Buechele for $355,000.

Colleen K. Lawler sold 624 Oak Marsh Drive, Wakendaw on the Creek to Enrique J. and Claire Thompson Salgado for $570,000.

Family Services Inc. sold 727 Adluh St. to DT Creations LLC for $363,500.

Carolina Cattle Company LLC sold 913 Shellmore Lane, Kensington Plantation to Timothy Bizzell and Sherri Baxley McGinn for $500,000.

North Charleston

Anne Buck sold 1106 North Blvd. to Samuel Frye for $287,500.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1647 Indy Drive, Mixson to Heather Gilbert and Joshua Minor for $396,970.

Washington United Methodist Church sold 1816 Success St., Chicora Place to YBR LLC for $475,000.

4M Iron LLC sold 2199 Piggly Wiggly Drive to Jeal P LLC for $315,000.

Blanton Building LLC sold 3251 Landmark Drive, Pepperdam Office Park to UCA Syndicate Landmark LLC for $950,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 4479 Newmans Aly, Mixson to Lacey Chonoski for $348,590.

Ravenel

SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4034 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Robert D. and Lisa A. Byrum for $391,669.

Seabrook Island

Salt Marsh at Seabrook I LLC sold 1117 Emmaline Lane, Saltmarsh at Seabrook to Alan R. and Gail S. Koornick for $943,000.

Christopher D. and Heather M. Brown sold 2736 Seabrook Island Road to Michael R. and Amy N. Doyle for $460,000.

Sullivan’s Island

John J. Chiola sold 1616 Poe Ave. to Branko Damjanovic for $985,000.

Linda G. Ketner sold 2262 Ion Ave. to Charles T. Fabian Jr. and Mary M. Fabian for $645,000.

David C. Bethany and Janis E. Merritt sold 2514 Goldbug Ave. to Steven R. and Kristen S. Mills for $1.2 million.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

29 Gamecock Assoc. Inc. sold Unit 101, 29 Gamecock Ave. to Blue Pearl of Charleston LLC for $265,000.

Joseph L. and Margie E. Grant sold 122 Ashley Hall Plantation Road, Ashley Hall Plantation to Michael Andrew and Brittany W. Patterson for $330,000.

Kathleen McKinnell Murphey sold 15 5th Ave. to Lisa F. Larson for $475,000.

Daniel H. Grafton sold 1598 Wabeek Way, Forest Lakes to Kristopher and Taylor Steele for $300,000.

Clayton Ahring sold 16-1/2 Oak Forest Drive to Tarah Sue Herrington and Brian Henry Eshleman for $275,000.

James and Jamee T. Haley sold 1817 Huntington Drive, Huntington Woods to Dylan and Karla Towe for $505,000.

Centex Homes sold 1910 Essex Farms Drive, Essex Farms to Cole T. Anderson and Falon T. Bhagwandeen for $477,390.

Nina Q. and Adam P. Foy sold 2 Tovey Road, Carolina Terrace to John D. Bell for $282,000.

Frederick John Prudhomme sold 207 Collingwood Ave., Ashley Forest to Anya K. Breitenbach and William Porter for $522,000.

Martin K. and Sharon M. Rikard sold 2236 Ashley Crossing Drive to The Realty Company LLC for $415,000.

Alice Megerlin sold 2311 Portside Way, Ashley Harbor to George T. and Nannette E. Williams for $645,000.

Carol P. Towles sold 2350 Stevenson Drive, Maclaura Hall to Roger D. and Laura A. Munn for $427,000.

George T. and Nannette E. Williams sold 26 Tarleton Drive, South Windermere to Park B. Smith III and Caroline Steedley Smith for $540,000.

Centex Homes sold 3001 Amberbrook Lane, Creekside of Carolina Bay to James C. and Megan E. Coles for $377,265.

John P. and Adriana R. Santos sold 306 Whispering Cypress, Hamilton Grove at Grande Oaks Plantation to Angela Nicole and Todd Joseph Demeyer for $287,500.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3113 Mulan Lane, Magnolia Bluff to John Lambert-Gorwyn for $315,105.

Craig M. and Monica M. Mason sold 316 Cabrill Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Douglas W. and Jennifer L. Lembo for $345,000.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4125 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Kimberly Joinville for $253,898.

Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4131 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Kristin Jane Johnson for $251,787.

Richard Jason Curley and Kelsi Anne Rock sold 415 Blue Jasmine Lane, Mt. Royall to Patrick R. and Alyssa T. Sarsfield for $259,900.

Heidi Lynn Hoepfner sold 475 Hainsworth Drive, Sienna at Bee's Landing to Jessica K. Becher and Robert Jacoby for $262,500.

Samuel R. Bradford III sold 500 Beechcraft St., Citadel Woods to Amanda Bess Holbert for $250,000.

Thelma K. Lipscomb sold 533 Carters Grove Road, Magnolia Lakes of Grande Oak Plantation to Victoria Marie Jones and Conor James Kilgallen for $262,500.

Carol S. Loewy and Susan S. Cantor sold 643 Windermere Blvd., South Windermere to Jyoti A. Kokri-Bhatt for $360,000.

Berkeley County

Bonneau

Udo Mohr sold 1125 Barnyard Road to Eric Daniel Driggers for $565,000.

Charleston

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 318 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Lindsey and Nathaniel F. Leech for $469,530.

Ronnie C. Powell sold 325 Megans Bay Lane, Shellring at Saint Thomas Island to John H. and Wandee Humphreys for $415,000.

Daniel Island

James E. Trudeau sold Unit 8301, 200 River Landing Drive to Alice S. and Gregory Menezes for $340,000.

Jean T. Hinds sold 107 Bellinger St. to Rebecca K. and Scott M. Howard for $740,000.

Mark A. Bergren sold 1667 Pierce St. to Kelly A. and Brian J. Headley for $1.1 million.

R. Scott Patrohay sold 340 Island Park Drive to Susan S. Sebastian for $1.1 million.

Robert C. McCormick sold Unit 208, 125 Pier View St. to Charles A. and Angela Allmond Kennington for $505,000.

Sahara Property Management LLC sold Unit 606, 1225 Blakeway St., Parkside to Ollie Richard and Devan Crowe Thompson for $255,000.

Cline Construction LLC sold 2534 Waverly St. to Morgan Caleb and Cheryl L. Baumann for $1.2 million.

Goose Creek

CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 561 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Brenda Lynn Coyle and Barbara Barth for $262,805.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 302 Todder Trail, Montague Plantation to William C. Jeffcoat for $267,635.

Mary E. Williams sold 503 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Elizabeth W. and Matthew D. Sisler for $265,000.

Hanahan

Michael Nolan Oliver Jr. sold 5805 Coventry Court, Dominion Hills to Edward L. and Kayci L. Griffin for $315,000.

Huger

DR Horton Inc. sold 209 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Cal L. and Martina B. Whitehead for $518,292.

DR Horton Inc. sold 107 Beam St., Seven Lakes to Chris and Kim Elmore for $425,000.

Douglas O. Dykstra sold 767 Deerhaven Court to Brad J. and Joy R. Pitner for $590,000.

Ladson

366 Frankie Lane LLC sold 366 Frankie Lane to John J. and Lea B. Molnar for $300,000.

Thomas W. Lawson sold 4026 Exploration Road, Hunters Bend to David C. Hamilton for $259,900.

Moncks Corner

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 139 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Daniel J. and Amanda M. Moses for $276,609.

DR Horton Inc. sold 325 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Jackie Robinson for $250,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 635 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Kevin S. Carter for $314,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 520 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Chinenyem Victoria Nwadiugwu for $253,848.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 513 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Timothy Lemelin for $291,199.

Kenneth Yeadon sold 317 Bountiful Drive, Strawberry Station to Jordan D. and Kyle R. Decedue for $265,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 128 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank Plantation to William J. Able for $254,715.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 129 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Karen A. Davis for $261,000.

Tige Moran sold 119 Travis Hill Road to Curtis Murral and Tracy Michelle Waldron for $293,000.

True Homes LLC sold 140 Rockingham Way, Steeplechase to Garrett and Alexis Hakanson for $288,505.

Summerville

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 311 Oakbend St., Nexton to Cassandra W. Cataline for $275,000.

Christopher W. Sherrell sold 306 Oak Park St., Nexton to Benjamin Taylor Zager for $422,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 111 Rowboat Road, Cane Bay to Shane Michael Wilburn and Danielle J. Baez for $474,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 109 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to David H. and Patricia G. Nelson for $388,490.

DR Horton Inc sold 115 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Brian M. and Kristen B. Query for $366,900.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 447 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Annie L. Rivers for $325,519.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 457 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Anderson Kenji and Kayleigh Hirose for $367,057.

Epcon Marrington LLC sold 500 Dunmoor Village Lane, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to James E. and Violet B. Legette for $295,615.

Frank S. Ehresmann sold 131 Schooner Bend Ave., Cane Bay to D. Casey and Susan K. Lavender for $269,900.

James V. Lightner sold 549 Tranquil Waters Way, Cane Bay to Ronald and Sherrey Senesac for $325,000.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 556 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Elizabeth Conrado for $414,915.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 503 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Patti and Carl Benton Gardner for $346,714.

Kristi Query sold 158 Brookhaven Road, Cane Bay to Jameel Muhammad for $250,000.

Kyle Allison sold 310 Nuttall Drive, Cane Bay to Zoryana Kakhnovets for $250,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 280 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Kayla Elizabeth and Sandra J. Avery for $279,585.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 251 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Ayumi and Ernesto Mayer for $372,248.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 412 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Keven W. and Corazon L. Sass for $319,890.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 421 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Thomas Joseph and Michelle Annette Conry for $323,915.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 133 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to David Francis and Carys Jane Hughes for $482,990.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 310 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Lin McKenney for $260,715.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 151 Hedera Court, Nexton to Kenneth W. and Carol S. Reynolds for $445,840.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 205 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to Sheryle L. and Richard T. Bleier for $449,065.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 125 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Steven D. and Marsha A. Driggers for $575,440.

Scott A. Morgan sold 354 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Alma P. and Steven J. Lacefield for $285,000.

Tracy Woodall sold 369 Oyster Bay Drive, Cane Bay to Andrew and Patricia McGuire for $282,500.

True Homes LLC sold 414 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Stephen Andrew and Julie Lynn Wilds for $330,050.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 182 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Kathy Anne and Dennis Lynn Fish for $363,451.

Wando

Curtis M. Waldron Jr. sold 102 Indigo Marsh Circle, Nelliefield Plantation to Gary Michael and Geana Marie Hile for $328,000.

Dorchester County

Ladson

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5216 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Lesley Daniel and Catherine Patricia Varnadoe for $335,370.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9920 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Marcy La Mar Katzler and Jason Junji Kawaguchi for $333,805.

Ngoc V. Ho sold 144 Education Blvd., Eagle Run to Mary Cathleen and Johnathan Taylor Cain for $275,000.

North Charleston

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 5441 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Kevin Lamont and Kia Natasha Barnes for $526,699.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 5442 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Tuyet Lisa Ly Chmiel for $424,830.

Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 4200 Magnolia Court, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Colleen and David Harris for $459,990.

Michelle L. Helton sold 8649 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Samson and Lisa R. Mikitarian for $485,000.

Reevesville

Abraham Syphrett sold 249 Mount Pisgah Road to Rafael E. and Hugo M. Ruiz for $340,000.

St. George

Richard Tenaglia sold 240 Sugar Hill Road Daniel Garrett Cutter for $254,500.

Summerville

Brenda S. Kirby sold 220 Highwoods Plantation Ave., Highwoods Plantation to Richard Murdock for $250,000.

Brent Harrison Werner sold 108 Evelyn Joy Drive, Branch Creek to Rodney Brock and Alison T. Richard for $315,000.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 240 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Starla K. and David J. Mazza for $319,900.

Chong T. Yi sold 124 Evelyn Joy Drive, Branch Creek to Benjamin D. and Nichole D. Miller for $335,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 166 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Megan Audrey and Kyle Andrew Hudson for $270,915.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 137 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Ryan A. and Karla Holmes for $278,239.

DR Horton Inc. sold 107 Bethpage Court, Pine Forest to Nancy Armour and Michael Bruce Barker for $392,045.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4019 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to Joy S. Alcaro and Joseph A. Rein for $495,000.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 156 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Samantha and Richard Steinmueller for $280,457.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 607 Water Lily Trail, Summers Corner to Sherry Sonja and Antonio D. Jones for $479,990.

Erik W. Larsen sold 1062 Trotters Blvd., Trotters Ridge to Edward Michael and Ann Turnbull for $252,000.

Gregory L. Hall sold 228 Bateaux Drive, The Ponds to Timothy and Linda Rice for $265,000.

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 91 Schoonover Drive, Pine Hill Acres to Ashley and Anthony Fortney for $273,000.

James C. Harris sold 406 Factors Walk, Gahagan to Sara E. and Sarah A. Cullinane for $275,000.

Joseph D. Crider sold 5275 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Thomas Koller for $264,000.

Kelly Inc. sold 144 Hickory Ridge Way to Athena L. Blain for $270,000.

KH Ponds LLLLP sold 2016 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Donald L. and Beverly G. Baltz for $391,280.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 323 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to James C. and Heather E. Fugate for $464,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 334 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to John Drew and Dawn Marie Lovelady for $302,795.

Martin Oelke sold 119 Berwick Drive, Wentworth Hall to Shannon R. McGuire for $290,000.

Melissa D. Mikulski sold 105 Kensington Place, Kings Grant to Troy and Alyssa Wesley for $359,000.

William M. Ford sold 217 Sumter Ave. to Ashley Wishman for $650,000.