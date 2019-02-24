Real estate transactions for Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Dec. 24-28.
Charleston
David James Higgins sold Unit B, 565 Rutledge Ave. to Diana Cheung and Andrew Bodiford for $625,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 514, Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Michael N. and Kathryn K. Radutzky for $1.1 million.
Kraig and Zdenka M. Klosson sold Unit 410, 150 Bee St., Bee Street Lofts to Linda Moore for $642,500.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 408, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Nicole L. Joyce for $699,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 310, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Anna F. Manning for $769,000.
Gadsden Development Co. II LLC sold Unit 206, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Carl A. Steinbrenner for $579,000.
Michael Franklin sold Unit 201, 377 King St., 377 King Street to Brian Sexton and Stanley Riemann for $355,000.
Morris-Ripley LLC sold Unit 201, 21 Jasper St., Morris Square to Bubba Plum LLC for $1.4 million.
Stephen J. Bailey and Beatrice Bernier sold 9 Savage St. to Stephen L. and Margaret S. Hopkins for $790,000.
Palmetto Home Investments LLC sold 56 Dunnemann Ave. to Dinnermans LLC for $520,000.
Theodore L. Wigfall sold 52 Hanover St. to Timothy D. and Tara Weber for $475,000.
Amanda J. Greeley sold 470 Race St. to Abigail Kikkelee and Alex Bueno for $365,000.
2114 I'On LLC sold 450 Meeting St. to Middle Street Eat LLC for $4.6 million.
Hardtack Properties LLC sold 4 Bogard St. to 4 Bogard Street LLC for $950,000.
James E. and Marilyn M. Parker sold 33 Percy St. to Chrystopher A. and Shannon A. Blackstone for $421,500.
Chris Dimattia sold 31 Carolina St. to Dem O's Properties LLC for $420,000.
Skaai LLC sold 174 Romney St. to Caitlin E. and George F. Worsham Jr. for $386,600.
Eugenia Cox Mann sold 13 Legare St. to Thomas F. and Christine B. Motamed for $2.6 million.
Isle of Palms
Daniel James Fleming sold 57 Morgans Cove Drive, Wild Dunes to Stephen V. and Christine W. Jentsch for $945,000.
James Island
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 525 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Stacey E. Newton for $700,133.
David G. and Edlira B. Clark sold 523 Rainsong Drive, Island Shores to Christopher S. and Linda D. Hendrickson for $577,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 518 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Monica and Phillip Mitchum for $691,416.
A Place to Live LLC sold 426 Riverland Drive, Green Acres to Katelyn Gilardi and Jennifer Velonis for $625,000.
Vickie S. Rawls sold 2006 Needlegrass Lane to Walter J. and Kimberly A. Reese for $517,500.
Andrew and Diana C. Bodiford sold 1842 Cornish Ave., Camp Road Estates to Peter Rivas for $430,000.
William C. Erickson and Elizabeth Baker sold 1444 Eutaw Battalion Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to William P. and Andrea R. McCormack for $525,000.
Maria Mondino and Ariel Kattan sold 1413 Rainbow Road to Emily S. and Joshua P. Volger for $295,000.
Karen Johnson Ilgen sold 1170 Harbor View Road, Lawton Bluff to Peter Hornung for $435,823.
Johns Island
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3249 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to John Alexander Vigil for $320,560.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3243 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Derek Devera and Christine Beck for $288,890.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3046 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Timothy A. Ludford and Victor Richard D. Arguello for $321,500.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3039 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Duane A. and Angela R. Stroman for $300,785.
Southeastern Family Homes Inc. sold 3005 Maybank Highway to Mills Family Partners LLLP for $314,238.
Fannie Mae sold 2714 Castnet Road to Reality Investment Group LLC for $255,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2401 Georgia Guard Drive, Stonoview to Quent Myers and Kacie Faulling for $520,636.
Michael P. and Teresa A. Reese sold 1783 Brittlebush Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Laura and Timothy Block for $250,000.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1706 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Andrew D. and Kelly J. Blalock for $289,347.
Quent R. and Richard L. Myers sold 1614 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Mary Katherine Johnson for $296,000.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1511 Star Flower Aly, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to John N. Gaston III and Lucinda Schenck Gaston for $395,993.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1509 Star Flower Aly, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Crystal M. and Justin E. Razza for $375,043.
Kiawah Island
Joseph P. and Kelly Sumpter sold 5528 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove Villas to Alan and Diane Lewis for $257,000.
John M. and Beth V. Dronson sold 4567 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villa to Clifford Dunk Porterfield Jr. and Kathryn Hull Porterfield for $400,000.
Brian Gibb sold 1120 Duneside Road, Duneside Villas to Mark S. and Page Ives Lemel for $1.2 million.
Bobby F. and Pamela Sandling sold 18 Evening Bend, Inlet Cove Club to McLeod Property SC LLC for $1.2 million.
Riad A. and Coleen C. Khayali sold 92 Goldeneye Drive, Egret Pintail to Sanford E. and Gwen A. Emery for $2.5 million.
Ladson
JLW Ladson LLC sold 9670 Stoney, to 9801Highway78 LLC for $6 million.
Meggett
Stanley T. and Holly N. Jones sold 7370 Toogoodoo Road to Justin Brad and Mary Elizabeth Williams for $340,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Cheryl Kaplan Appel sold Unit PH2, 182 North Plaza Court, Renaissance on Charleston Harbor to Elias Frost Jr. and Nicole L. Frost for $1.4 million.
Sara Elizabeth Coker Weeks sold Unit A, 3520 Billings St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Jason McGarry for $251,900.
David A. Ferguson and James Dille sold Unit 200E, 1017 Chuck Dawley Blvd., Palmetto Village Center to Salon Hue LLC for $250,000.
Cornelia G. Saint Cin sold 956 Myrtle Court, Myrtle Acres to Nicholas B. Selk for $300,000.
Michael E. and Catherine T. Carter sold 821 Marsh Grove Ave., Saltgrass Pointe to Mark Allen and Dawn Bergren for $1.3 million.
Isabel Forbes and Beth Cecil sold 610 Simmons St. to John Donald and Melissa S. Fickling for $475,000.
Tom Worley Enterprises LLC sold 564 Overseer Retreat, Molasses Creek Plantation to Nicholas B. Selk for $671,900.
John G. and Joan P. Krainin sold 43 Sowell St., I'On to Matthew S. Moore III and Lisa S. Wylie for $1.3 million.
Harris E. and Karlye F. Cappelmann sold 362 Jardinere Walk, Belle Hall Plantation to John T. and Philip Alan Delanty for $410,000.
William Edwin Underwood sold 3187 Linksland Road, The Glen at St. Andrews Place at Charleston National Country Club to Dargan Realty Assoc. LLC for $320,775.
Anthony M. Abramczyk sold 3101 Sonja Way, Marsh Walk at Park West to Michael Kimball and Alicia G. Ahearn for $405,000.
Ryan J. Cavanaugh sold 2995 Treadwell St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Rashell Klavinger for $264,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2929 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Ross Chawansky and Kari A. Fidelholtz for $489,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2900 River Vista Way, The Harbour to Robert C. Miller for $992,875.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2848 Wagner Way, Covington at Park West to Theodore W. and Elizabeth F. Fischer for $482,775.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2614 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Donald and Margaret McAlpine for $389,620.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2612 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to William A. and Ursula P. Crosby for $349,127.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2610 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Marizieh Motallebi for $339,840.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2412 Brackish Drive, Riverview to Salvatore C. and Jill D. Bracco for $382,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2374 Brackish Drive, Riverview to Robert L. and Janie M. Reifenberg for $791,551.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2198 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Benjamin S. and Jessica G. Abzug for $647,655.
Scott Betza sold 2051 Infantry Drive, West Point to Karina Schulze for $315,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1652 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Scott Michael and Elizabethanne Magee Nichols for $678,440.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1614 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Louis E. and Linda B. Dische for $350,000.
Eric A. and Corie A. Gustafson sold 1605 Jorrington St., Berkleigh at Park West to Susan K. Kelley and Laura Kelley Kondor for $390,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1505 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to James M. and Kimberly L. Farrell for $876,577.
Elizabeth A. and Brian L. Smith sold 1379 Center Lake Drive, Center Lake to Wenjain Gan for $385,000.
Daniel E. Sumner and Amy Segall sold 1336 Osmond Road, Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to William J. and Margaret R. Gore for $570,000.
Mark J. Bourdon sold 1335 Appling Drive, Watermark to Eddie Bradley McDonald for $465,000.
Ashley K. Webb sold 1329 Old Tabby Lane, Eastwood Townhomes to Charles Porzelt Jr. and Charles Edward Porzelt IV for $255,000.
Joseph and Jessica Mathias sold 1316 Old Mill Lane, Sweetgrass to Clark M. and Melissa Shearer for $368,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1237 Gannett Road, Coleman Walk to Danni Greenberg for $552,942.
Claire N. Thompson Salgado and Enrique Salgado sold 1203 Merganser Court, Mallard Lakes to John and Rochelle Elias for $465,000.
Vinny and Cindy Doan sold 1079 S. Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Michael R. Hull and Amy R. Bagwell for $259,000.
North Charleston
Marvin S. Owens Jr. and Caroline T. Owens Jr sold 4729 Brossy Circle to Ronald V. and Barbara A. Redondo for $399,990.
Paul A. and Laura R. Johstono sold 1155 Camden St. to Matthew B. and Katherine B. Hart for $265,000.
Rogers Corner LLC sold 7501 Rivers Ave. to Larkin WG Holdings LLC for $8.4 million.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 5226 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Cameron Westbrook for $411,910.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 5220 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Matthew and Rachel Erickson for $435,290.
Jake H. and Charlotte E. Littleton sold 5115 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to James P. and Kandace W. Strong for $360,000.
AstenJohnson Inc. sold 4399 Corporate Road to 4399 Corporate Road Inc. for $5.6 million.
Barbara H. and Pamela K. Jones sold 3372 Navajo St., Cherokee Place to 3372 Navajo LLC for $350,000.
Milbourn LLC sold 1211 Chesterfield Road to Jonathan D. McCabe for $330,000.
Lipman Management LLC sold 1182 Marquis Road to Kevin Grothe and Lindsay Rochelle McAffee for $293,000.
Ravenel
Jack Byrum and Barbara A. Kurent-Byrum sold 4030 Ten Shillings Way, Poplar Grove to Robert E. Jerman Jr. and Carol D. Jerman for $675,000.
Seabrook Island
David and Joan Discher sold 1375 Pelican Watch Villas to James Hoyt Miller III and Cynthia Ambler Miller for $305,000.
Sally A. Bessmer sold 2804 Captain Sams Road to James T. and Annette N. Pote for $569,000.
Summerville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 556 Wynfield Forest Drive to Aime D. and Anthony C. Blankmann for $252,955.
Wadmalaw Island
Grateful Acres LLC sold 4775 Retriever Road, Bohicket Farms to William A. Fort for $1.9 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Stephen L. and Leslie R. Schwade sold 509 Shem Butler Court, Schieveling Plantation to Patrick and Lindsay Chaussard for $345,500.
Dylan J. and Karla S. Towe sold 1915 2nd Drive, St. Andrews Heights to Michael Ward Jr. and Stevie Ward for $305,000.
Cartus Financial Corp. sold 1631 Pleasant Hill Drive, Cypress of Carolina Bay to Steven C. Laribo for $405,000.
Paul Marchuk sold 1631 Pleasant Hill Drive, Cypress of Carolina Bay to Cartus Financial Corp. for $405,000.
Robert W. and Katherine L. Harrington sold 1590 Carterett Ave., Charles Towne Estates to Bradley Trapper Freeman for $395,000.
John A. and Madelaine H. Murden sold 1516 Sanford Road, Harrison Acres to Andrew Quinton and Valerie Wilke Murden for $280,000.
Paul C. Tisa sold 15 Arabian Drive, Marsh Cove to Ryan Patrick and Jessica Helene Craig for $324,000.
Robert G. and Susan Klostermann sold 1220 Harcourt Lane, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to Margaret M. Neville and Sandra Boughan for $300,000.
Jason and Melissa Brown sold 1009 Bidwell Circle, Providence Common to Jonathan C. and Candice H. Acanfora for $347,950.
Berkeley County
Bonneau
R. Scott McKenzie Jr. sold 293 Ackerman Road to Sheryl W. Schnell for $380,000.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 802 Guerin Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to James Philip Adams for $415,255.
C. Alan Kennington sold 465 Elfes Field Lane, Beresford Hall to Blake Christopher and Kimberly Carol Wilms for $750,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 305 Jamesbury Road, Saint Thomas Point to Doris Glaz for $464,000.
Nicholas C. Chigges sold 436 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to John William Hopkins III for $385,000.
Daniel Island
Kenneth D. Pfau sold 33 Watroo Point, Daniel Island Park to Elham Farzam for $2 million.
Hanahan
James W. Scott III sold 7437 Painted Bunting Way, Tanner Plantation to Bernie N. and Sarah Elizabeth Cobilla for $325,000.
Village Creek Development Co. LLC sold Unit 20, 5911 Steward St., Dominion Village to Todd G. and Tracey B. Buddin for $339,900.
Moncks Corner
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 403 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Loraine Davis Dennis for $351,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 251 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to Christopher S. and Shaina N. Burbulak for $271,765.
Kenneth A. Walker sold 1011 Cass Drive, Berkeley Country Club to Gene Owens for $252,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 419 Ambergate Lane, Foxbank to Richard W. Rader for $269,301.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 101 Barbour Court, Foxbank to Richard D. and Shanda D. Higgins for $379,550.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 300 Beachgrass Lane, Cane Bay to Cornelius R. and Denetia Griffin for $291,955.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 718 Pine Bark Lane, Nexton to Alan Joseph Lang for $401,665.
DR Horton Inc. sold 131 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Andrew and Jenny Rockman for $299,900.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 337 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Charles A. and Lynne P. Kramer for $410,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 273 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Francis J. and Victoria J. Schioppo for $322,683.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 722 Pine Bark Lane, Nexton to Ross Anthony and Sara Ann Furmanski for $403,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 705 Pine Bark Lane, Nexton to John W. White and Anne K. Bennett for $516,465.
Ryan A. Scott sold 339 Spetrum Road, Cane Bay to Rosie M. Litwiller and Yara C. Tercero for $289,900.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 207 Billinger St., Saint James Park to Crissy P. Justice for $310,000.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 185 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Charlotte J. and Sky Reiss for $712,567.
True Homes LLC sold 410 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to John E. and Lina M. Quin for $279,900.
Dorchester County
North Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 5422 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Lance T. and Andrea L. Johnson for $432,207.
Summerville
Dunbury LLP sold 108 Dunbury Drive, Kings Grant to David J. and Martha L. Beckman for $255,000.
Charles Edmund Hines sold 110 Long Cove Bend, Pine Forest Country Club to Kevin Scott and Dawn Ann Martin for $257,000.
Jack L. Chaplin Jr. sold 312 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Christopher D. Parks and Lorraine Bebensee for $257,500.
Michael Wise sold 200 Gibbon Court, Gahagan to Brian and Tiffany Lemmo for $272,900.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1012 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Patrick Schwab for $280,045.
SM Charleston LLC sold 469 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Sharon T. and James C. Harris for $332,228.
Christopher D. Nisbet sold 511 West Luke Ave. to Randy and Kathleen Wolfe for $351,719.
SM Charleston LLC sold 339 Gnarly Oak Lane, Summers Corner to Nathaniel L. Apel for $360,000.
John Lambert-Gorwyn sold 109 High Meadow Farms Road to Jack L. and Carrie A. Chaplin for $380,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 106 Citrea Drive, The Ponds to Glenda Gayle and John Mark Mosier for $384,975.
Richard A. Sieklucki sold 268 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Christina and Kenneth B. Fix for $422,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 126 Rushes Row, Summers Corner to Karen Sue and Richard Michael Maringer for $555,624.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1026 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Patrick Samuel Hamm for $285,490.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 64 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Kimberly Wright for $300,241.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1014 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Dennis Keith Russ Jr. for $319,600.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 100 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Brian M. Solomon for $340,457.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 352 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Kenneth Dwayne and Bobbi Jean Autry for $450,690.
Mark L. Cruse sold 709 South Laurel St. to James Ryan and Keri Lee McElheny for $625,000.