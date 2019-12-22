Real estate transactions for Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 7-11.
Charleston
245 Rutledge Group LLC sold 245 Rutledge Ave. to Leatherwood Valley Farms Inc for $780,000.
Bunk Aviation LLC sold Unit 1, 201 Broad St. to Carter A. Lawson for $620,000.
Realty Initiatives LLC sold 87 America St. to Ameena Khan for $730,000.
Kenneth Warren Miller III sold Unit A, 375 Huger St., Chestnut Court to Sean Patrick Hayes and Remy Starker for $752,000.
Joshua G. Hatter sold 26 Felix St. to Thomas Dittrich for $835,000.
Clinton E. Larkins sold Unit 205, 350 King St. to Christopher Herman for $265,000.
Rory S. Brodie and Thomas F. Brodie III sold 5 Lowndes Pointe Drive to Zeke Walton and Margaret Dorlon for $1.4 million.
Lauren S. Springs sold 795 Rutledge Ave. to Gene and Kate Anderton for $517,090.
Edisto Island
Craig W. Chalmers sold 8934 Sandy Creek Road, Big Island to William Justin and Megan Dungan for $828,000.
Hollywood
Vincent Crawford Haggard Jr. sold 5104 Wapiti Way, Deer Field to Casey and Brandon Sweeney for $287,000.
Paul W. and Annie Laurie Bendt sold 5269 7th Green Drive, Stono Ferry Plantation to Charles W. and Janice J. Black for $285,000.
Isle of Palms
Ellen Rees and Michael G. Prasinos sold 9 Lagoon Villas to Christopher and Joanne Walker for $424,000.
Casa Del Palma LLC sold Unit 301, 1010 Ocean Blvd., Ocean Palms to Jason E. and Margaret J. Tuckley for $1.1 million.
Kabine Holdings LLC sold Unit 244, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Robert S. Sterneck and Hiroko Soga for $335,000.
James Island
Jason A. and Nancey Stalker sold 1722 Henley Road, Bayview Farms to Nicholas and Jennifer Lauretano for $374,900.
Homebuyers SC LLC sold 1257 Julian Clark Road, Clarks Point to Matthew Lambert and Rita E. Tadlock for $360,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 929 Foliage Lane to Jingxiang Zhang for $712,446.
Lennar Corp. LLC sold 101 Alder Circle, Kings Flats to Philip and Mary P. Esposito for $551,891.
Nicholas S. and Jennifer T. Lauretano sold 1159 Landsdowne Drive to Jeffrey Buchanan Jr. and Randall Bruce Buchanan for $255,000.
Same Goode and Mary Elizabeth Berry sold 1104 Harbor View Road, Lawton Bluff to Jane Ann Nica Sweeny for $380,000.
Daniel M. Steinhiser sold 930 Julia St., Lee Jackson Place to Laura Lane Bickerstaff for $263,000.
Bryan D. Voss sold 727 Creekside Drive, Lighthouse Point to Martin and Ronald D. Padgett for $301,000.
John H. Rudloff III sold 1689 Old Military Road to Richard W. Porter for $390,000.
Thomas S. Yenkner sold 1455 Putnam Drive, Stonefield to Carolyn Marie Wagner for $319,900.
Johns Island
Brian and Robin Johnson sold 1578 Southwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to William Desilver and Karyn Buckley for $315,000.
Matthew W. and Heather S. Alt sold 1607 Stovall Court to Florian Schluenz and Lane Whitson for $414,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2020 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Joshua and Ashley M. Zalabak for $291,715.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2045 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Wilson and Jamie L. Bishop for $313,390.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2126 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Andrew and Jodi C. Chubb for $337,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2042 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Amy Bandy-Taylor for $301,750.
Paul H. Koenig sold 4230 River Road to Matthew and Heather Alt for $940,000.
Lennar Corp. LLC sold 5066 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Gregory J. Robinson for $286,915.
Christopher L. and Stephanie N. Gray sold 2651 Burden Creek Road, Stono Pointe to Jeffrey and Julie Miller Antley for $525,000.
William D. Ehrhardt sold 2624 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Anthony and Margaret Laccetti for $429,999.
Trent M. Howard sold 2901 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Mitchell R. Rieger for $320,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2156 Provolone Lane, Waterloo Estates to Natasha Olan and Steven D. Garnett Jr. for $531,211.
Kiawah Island
Indigo Park LLC sold 137 Halona Lane, Indigo Park to Douglas Wigdor for $750,000.
Kiawah Resort Assoc. LP sold 3532 Shipwatch Road to Dorothy Leslie and Brentley Todd Boney for $250,000.
Meggett
Robert G. and Susan C. Klosterman sold 4501 Bobby Towles Drive to Pamela C. Mosier for $457,416.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1269 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Jerry A. Winstead for $589,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2805 Summertime Lane, Bridge Pointe to Richard and Stacey Lynn Berman for $719,813.
Robert B. and Maria H. Woodul sold 3640 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Brian and Michele Gabriel for $630,000.
Ann Marie Forsberg and Ursula K. Ferguson sold 1036 North Shem Drive to John H. and Cynthia D. Albrecht for $1.3 million.
Nora Lane LLC sold 723 Nora Lane, Cove Inlet Villas to Henry Bell and Devon McKelvey Adams for $289,000.
Bobbie H. Parker sold 2456 Brick Landing Court, Dunes West to Marshall and Patrina G. Woodlief for $1.1 million.
Michael and Christine Rowell sold 1729 Halls Pond Road to Halls Pond LLC for $440,000.
Bryan D. and Margaret H. Kizer sold 3516 Flowering Oak Way, Hamiln Plantation to Brian C. and Ashley L. Andrews for $690,000.
W. Charles Wadell III sold 3520 Flowering Oak Way, Hamilton Plantation to Roy and Amanda L. Beagle for $575,000.
Cameron B. and Meredith W. Griffin sold 1389 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Christiana Gallagher and Andrew Mehm for $525,000.
Ronald P. and Pennye L. Hallam sold 50 Sanibel St., I’On to Christopher and Robert Fuller for $737,000.
Cohens Drywall Co. Inc. sold 1779 Labor Camp Road to Lowcountry Real Estate Holdings LLC for $845,000.
Herbert G. Russell Jr. and Faith F. Russell sold 3340 Billings St., Madison Townhouses at Hamlin Plantation to Carroll Gay Hout for $260,000.
Victor O’Neal Roof Jr. sold 1650 Marsh Harbor Lane to Fairway Property Managers Inc. for $1.1 million.
Winifred Thrush Fagan and Henry Maldacker sold 1596 Capel St., Masonborough to James Harry and Susan Elizabeth Turner for $570,000.
Feng Hong and Tingting Huang sold 2303 Skyler Drive, Oyster Point to Olivia A. Freda and Talar S. Kasbarian for $642,000.
Bryan and Kristina Eriksen sold 1621 Pin Oak Cut, Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to James G. Dolan for $350,000.
Ralph V. Scala and Craig A. Hazenfield sold 1544 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Parkers Landing to Ryan and Jenny Hammer for $864,999.
Joseph H. and Sharon B. Farrell sold 1311 Paint Horse Court, Pepper Plantation to Lindsay and John W. Lee for $442,500.
Mary Lou Coombs sold 5 Pierates Cruze, Pierates Cruze Gardens to Gallery Homes LLC for $1.9 million.
Jeremy L. and Jennifer Jones sold 1204 Sharpestowne Court, Porchers Preserve at Oakland to Cassie Marie and Michael John Losquadro for $527,500.
Amy Pearson Grueninger sold 2083 Presidio Drive, Quail Hollow to Randall L. Priester for $322,500.
Delbert Eugene Foster Jr. and Tonya Bieda Foster sold 1428 Oakhurst Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Tarek Hassim and Jessica Swidryk for $530,000.
Gregory C. and Jennifer L. Stewart sold 2620 Crooked Stick Lane, Rivertowne Country Club to Dallas Henry for $760,000.
Mark A. and Robin F. Richtmyer sold 2689 Crooked Stick Lane, Rivertowne Country Club to Gregory C. Stewart for $575,000.
Robert Thurston Wattie Jr. and Sue Poffenberger Wattie sold 1825 Palmetto Isle Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Michael and Bobbe Nesbit for $483,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2344 Bucktail Court, Riverview to Steven M. and Deann Bein for $925,435.
Adam B. and Kelly W. Colley sold 1098 Talisman Road, Rosemead to Charles McPherson for $335,000.
Arnold M. and Lorraine Stein sold 1115 Old Course Lane, Westchester at Charleston National to Billie L. and Joseph Charles for $367,500.
Robert L. Cooper III and Morgan S. Cooper sold 1129 Shady Grove Lane, Snee Farm to Alice Gray Deloache and Lassiter James Tollison for $480,000.
Stephanie Love sold 3107 Heathland Way, St. Andrews Place to Jonathan and Anna M. Cancienne for $390,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1526 Menhaden Lane, Stratton Place by the Sound to Daniel and Deena Flessas for $1.1 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1185 Penderlee Court, The Oaks at Primus to Darrell M. German for $465,000.
Barbara S. Bostic sold 2044 Brick Kiln Parkway, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club to Dominique E. and Kristin Elliott Miguez for $600,000.
William P. Betchman sold 363 Cooper River Drive, Tides to Patrick T. and Jennifer A. Vail for $1.2 million.
Patrick N. Murphy and Kerry E. Plintnick sold 1255 Appling Drive, Watermark to Kyle T. Hall for $518,000.
Keith A. and Lynne R. Gannett sold 3502 Ashwycke St., Wellesley Place to William H. Botts for $350,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2671 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Roger L. and Michelle R. Ourthiague for $641,200.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1083 Lyle Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Bryan Eriksen for $516,873.
North Charleston
Ebone Stephens and Eldred Stephens Jr. sold 7854 Expedition Drive, Colony North to Ming Li for $255,000.
Christopher D. and Tricia L. Lisinski sold 5310 Helene Drive, Evanston to Richard E. and Patricia F. Polite for $377,775.
High Marsh Inc sold Unit B, 3949 Dorchester Road to Charleston Motorsports Hub LLC for $300,000.
Marshall Bridge Capital LLC sold 3445 Buffalo Ave. to Glenovon LLC for $2.2 million.
David Miller and Melissa Webb sold 5017 W. Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Jennifer Morgan and Patrick Hallman Morgan Jr. for $400,000.
Stephanie M. Chambers sold 5310 E. Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Riley Elizabeth Brown for $320,000.
Seabrook Island
Miriam K. Leib sold 2315 Marsh Hen Drive to Erik and Lauren Smith Nagel for $989,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Thomas H. Paul sold 2851 Marshall Blvd. to ITAC 433 LLC for $4 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Christopher Johnson sold 1578 Holton Place to Sam Head for $320,000.
Lynn P. McDonald sold 3010 Buckeley Circle, Carolina Bay to Rosanne and Robert Wesley Burke for $370,000.
Maxie W. Phillips Jr. and Michele Phillips sold 3070 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Prabin Bariya and Malika Nyachhyon for $380,000.
Robert Louie Ross sold 1317 New Castle St., Charlestowne Estates to Elizabeth Lawren Zobel and Michael Corey Carter for $328,000.
Centex Homes sold 2326 Watchtower Lane, Create Essex Village to Patricia and Michael Tuohy for $335,000.
Warren and Rounette P. Altman sold 2684 Doubletree Court to April and Trervor Pham for $315,000.
Mikhail and Galina Y. Smolkin sold 9 Garden Corner Court to Patrick S. Allen and Ashley A. Duckett for $716,900.
Joshua and Rebecca Robinson sold 1830 Bairds Cove, Forest Lakes to Brandon and Amanda Seifert for $345,000.
Linda and Dean Frazier sold 1727 Batten Drive, Jasmine Gate at Bolton’s Landing to Lisa Malone Medina for $366,000.
George H. Cupp sold 322 Tucker Drive, Parkdale to Mary B. and Christopher Thomas Sires for $600,000.
Mary M. Grossman and Matthew D. Hagepanos sold 1881 Bairds Cove, Providence Commons to Sarah Derksen and Pearl P. Zhou for $337,500.
Patrick A. Jenkins and David S. Jenkins sold 1892 Sandcroft Drive, Rice Hollow to Ryan Scott and Jennifer Eileen Barger for $282,000.
Charleston House Buyers LLC sold 1953 Campion Hall Road, Sandhurst to Brittani Hough for $345,000.
Christine Fatiuk sold 637 Fair Spring Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Andrew and Andrew Willis for $269,000.
Brennen Tamberlano and Megan Moody sold 227 Stinson Drive to Ruth Ellen Langheld for $315,000.
Curt Hackeloer sold 1434 Teaberry Path to James and Kathleen Nadler for $390,000.
Jean B. Inabinet sold 704 North Godfrey Park Place to Max Berry for $345,000.
Michael W. and Catherine Edwards sold 3426 Forest Glen Drive, Village Green to Alexander Neeley for $320,000.
Joel J. and Anne B. Lake sold 6 Yeamans Road to Richard E. and Katherine C. McElroy for $990,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 14-18.
Bonneau
Betty C. Hood sold 1089 Walter Road to Amy C. Hood for $300,000.
Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1029 Oak Bluff Ave. to Jared J. Skelley and Megan E. Lach for $393,728.
Mary E. Fulton sold 1240 Shadow Mist Lane, The Peninsula to Kendal E. Buckendahl for $289,900.
Richard W. Williams sold 533 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Daniel Joshua and Megan W Minkin for $415,000.
Ronald L. Phillips sold 1101 Beresford Run, Beresford Creek to Kimberly D. Rich and Janet E. Segal for $540,000.
Steven Jeffrey Martin sold 627 Barbados Drive, Beresford Hall to J. Michael and Lesa T. Jernigan for $685,000.
Cross
Ronald B. Parnell sold 1191 Longpoint Road to Blaise and Donna Jacobson for $515,000.
Daniel Island
Cline Construction LLC sold 654 to Ricaro Alvarez for $1.2 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2569 Daniel Island Drive Edgefield Park to Gabrielle Kusek and James J. Spangler for $644,675.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2577 Daniel Island Drive Edgefield Park to Elizabeth and Chase H. Carlton for $834,000.
Robert W. Slone sold 631 Wading Place, Daniel Island Park to Andrew and Yvonne Pojani for $739,000.
Steven J. Brinkley sold 4005 Crown Pointe St., Center Park to Karen Marie and William Doyle Cole for $525,000.
Goose Creek
Charles M. Grooms sold 130 Westminster Blvd., St. James Estates to Tonya Williams and Dylan Harris for $250,000.
David M. Lam sold 311 Willow Tree Lane, Liberty Village to Wesley Alan and Jessica Rene Lindsey for $284,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 134 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Jeanette F. Jordan for $329,980.
Lennar Corp. sold 130 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Jan Michael Moisa for $347,705.
Matthew S. Schenkel sold 173 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Jeffrey L. Rubbelke and Jennifer L. Budig-Rubbelke for $255,000.
Myra H. McLaughlin sold 110 Cedar Mill Drive, Liberty Village to Gary D. Brown for $270,000.
Thomas Heyward Hawkins sold 125 McKelvey Place, Laurel Hill to Billy and Karen Johnston for $285,000.
Hanahan
Billy J. Carson sold 1420 Gemstone Blvd., Tanner Plantation to Vitzeslav and Rebecca North Zeif for $340,900.
Brandon Seifert sold 165 Hanahan Plantation Circle to Carla J. King and Kristen M. Schenkel for $279,000.
Carol Lavender Pierce sold 1005 Holcombe Road, Berkeley Hills to Christopher and Jennifer G. Nielson for $254,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 3034 Evening Tide Drive, Estates at Bowen to Tone Holmen for $670,181.
Timothy Medley sold 1208 Raven Road, Eagle Landing to Dustin and Kathryn K Isntnick for $375,000.
Moncks Corner
Adren E. Phillips sold 1604 Buckingham Drive to Phillip S. and Angela Walthall for $282,000.
Allen P. Carver sold 1727 Waterside Blvd. to John R. Chapman for $309,000.
Brian P. Hollon sold 118 Harvest Moon Road, Ricefield Way to Amanda and William Harmon for $255,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 107 Barbour Court, Foxbank to Stacy R. and Jonathan Andrew Kisner for $378,892.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 240 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank to Kady and Joseph Pistacchio for $337,894.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 222 Catawba Branch Way, Riverstone to Steven Willis for $277,190.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 147 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Dennis R. and Paula M. White for $251,664.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 402 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Alfred Martin and Mary Elizabeth Guber for $267,955.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 401 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Janine C. and Kim E. Killian for $301,555.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 427 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Latise M. and Elijah I. Simpson for $271,945.
Michelle S. Wilkes sold 203 Lab Court, Moss Grove Plantation to Hiep Xuan Mai and Hanto Quynh Nguyen for $298,900.
Nicholai P. Williams sold 202 Sugarberry Lane, Fairmont South to Jessica Lauren-Rinker and Clayton Sawyer Sapp for $272,500.
Richard L. Barker sold 1828 Fishing Island Road to Rozella Johnson for $385,000.
Stephen B. Ballard sold 412 Topcrest Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Robert D. and Julida Bonnie Poston for $266,000.
Pinopolis
Phillip Griswold sold 223 Quail Drive to Britney Leigh and Keith Michael Powell for $325,000.
Summerville
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 126 True Grit Way, South Pointe Estates to David and Carli Bradford for $434,900.
Ian R. Williams sold 102 Yaupon Holly Circle, Cane Bay to April L. and Mark Steven Lazarczyk for $314,900.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 539 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Robert M. and Sue Hunter Wearn for $485,213.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 536 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Lee Ann Hennig for $483,906.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 515 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Katherine and Victor Gorelick for $413,632.
Kevin D. Daugherty sold 151 Royal Star Road, Cane Bay to John D. and Janet T. Garber for $324,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 119 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Lee Cristin and Philip James Hart for $302,240.
Matthew R. Jones sold 112 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Michael Wood for $280,000.
Michael G. Baumann sold 427 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to William D. Little for $314,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 431 Hidden Meadow Lane, Nexton to Bobby L. Mason for $460,781.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 467 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Lisa Lechelt and Thomas A. Gayton for $311,515.
Sean M. Welsh sold 207 Cantilever Court to Sara and Nicholas G. Budd for $250,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 575 Cross Park Lane, Nexton to W. Bryan Magers for $302,335.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 14-18.
Charleston
David L. Hirt sold 8159 Sherbrooke Lane, Brookshire to Shawna M. and Ralph L. Bollig for $254,900.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 4904 Commodity Way, McKewn to Sean P. and Erica A. Salber for $307,465.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9714 Shortleaf Pine Drive, Coosaw Preserve to Frederick Fladger and Tamarah Deshannon Reed for $259,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4802 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Emmanuel J. and Crystal D. Singleton for $363,860.
North Charleston
Alicia J. Tillotson sold 8652 Sentry Circle, Indigo Palms to Larry M. Avancini and Ylenia Ballistreri for $365,000.
Dale M. Gordon sold 107 Bindon Circle, Archdale to Bridgette B. Barrett-Broughton and Asain Broughton for $270,000.
Paul Morse sold 5449 Rising Tide, Taylor Plantation to Ruth M. and Joseph P. Fread for $284,000.
Summerville
Adam Flaherty sold 199 White Church Lane to Blair C. Wheeler and Ami L. Curtis for $360,000.
Alfred K. Frazier sold 5569 Alpine Drive, The Summit to Michelle Simpson Gonzalez for $457,000.
Ashley L. Norfolk sold 109 Inwood Drive, Ashborough to Daniel Rogers for $258,000.
Brent C. Baxter sold 200 Sweetspire Lane, Daniels Orchard to Kristopher Ryan and Theresa Fogle for $405,000.
Charles F. Little sold 30 Muirfield Village Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Edward Harris and Stephani Tupper for $271,900.
Charles W. Jordan sold 524 Tarleton Drive, Reminisce to Meghan Legette and Bret T. Waters for $287,000.
Cortney Yager sold 1010 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Wayne and Shandra Hassell for $320,000.
Craig A. Davis sold 614 Fairington Drive, Kings Grant to Christopher and Breanne Lee Nimmons for $279,900.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 241 McClellan Way, Hampton Woods to Ashley R. Roberts for $267,445.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5556 Alpine Drive, The Summit to Erica L. and Ricky D. Witthaus for $509,000.
Eric L. Shaffer sold 9005 Chato Court, Myers Mill to Angelina and Brian Edge for $253,000.
George H. Sperry sold 523 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Rodney J. and Melissa T. Lemire for $277,500.
Grace K. Dubois sold 112 Salinas Court, Plum Creek to Hannah Davis and Eric Schroth for $260,000.
Grant Mayfield sold 140 Limehouse Drive to Travis Cade and Yesenia Reyes Taylor for $280,000.
Jason Artus Smith sold 509 Tarleton Drive, Reminisce to Rachel A. and Alexander Lenz for $285,000.
Jeramie D. Banks sold 111 Windsor Court, Ashborough East to Alexandra K. and Matthew D. Harrison for $339,000.
John Warren Laycock sold 488 Dolphin Drive, Arbor Walk to Everette and Ashley Addison for $250,000.
Kathryn H. Roumillat sold 206 Woodland Drive, Woodland Estates to Rebecca and Joshua James Robinson for $355,000.
Lane C. Riddell sold 5141 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Jeffrey M. and Natalie V. Martin for $257,500.
Leah S. Livingston sold 104 Chalcott Place, Briarwood to Jordan Haven and Carolina Ramirez for $250,500.
Major B. Chaney sold 122 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Kristen Nicole and Justin Michael Lagina for $305,000.
Marc A. Bernard sold 166 Ashley Bluffs Road to Cameron Stofko and Stefanie Dahl for $296,500.
Melissa M. Hutto sold 9657 South Carousel Circle, Wescott Plantation to Cynthia K. Youmans for $250,000.
Patrick Donald Mackin sold 111 Trillium Ave., White Gables to James M. and Kimberley K. Fuller for $269,000.
Paul T. Geisel sold 304 Bertram Road to Jeffrey P. and Casey Jean McClay for $251,000.
Quentin Salmons sold 2001 Jubilee Crescent Court, Victoria Pointe to Jason Thomas Kolcun and Sidney Kirsten Curtis for $310,000.
Robert D. Cheslek sold 107 Scotland Drive, East Highland Acres to Nicole M. and Eric L. Shaffer for $332,000.
Robert Elliott sold 208 Eagle Ridge Road, Bridges of Summerville to Lorrie May and Ruben Morales for $262,000.
Roy C. Black sold 1191 Out of Bounds Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Cortney and Dustin McKenzie Yager for $355,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 125 Sugarberry Way, Summers Corner to Jennifer Sunshine and Robert Lee Stratton for $313,145.
Southern Creek Investments LLC sold 301 Clifton St., Pine Acres to Jeffrey and Karen King for $515,000.
Teddy D. Cook sold 124 Pemberton Road, Orchard Hill to William H. Cole Jr. for $320,000.