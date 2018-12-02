Real estate transactions for Sunday, December 2, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 1-5.
Awendaw
Richard C. Ashman sold 1497 Cedar Plantation Lane to Rubin Aujla for $495,000.
Charleston
Michael L. Vinson sold Unit 304, 169 King St. to John James Vinson for $575,000.
Profitable Properties LLC sold Unit C, 219 Meeting St. to John L. Kirby for $867,500.
West Eck Partners L.P. sold 31 Smith St. to 31 Smith Street LLC for $2.6 million.
King Street Proprietors LLC sold 336 King St. to 332 King Investors LLC and Alba Florida Investments SPE LLC for $2.3 million.
22 and A Half Mary LLC sold 22 1/2 Mary St. to DK Development Group LLC for $675,000.
Anthony M. Nelson sold 15 Dewey St. to 20179WY-63 LLC for $347,500.
Jerald S. Scheer sold 1100 King St. to Anchor Line Properties LLC for $1.4 million.
Kinsey E. Knight sold 80 San Souci St., Rutledge Heights to Heather M. Barton and Brendan Burke for $440,000.
Justin C. Swan sold 243 Rutledge Ave., Rutledge Heights to Matthew B. Lineberger for $864,900.
Lasca H. Lilly and Edward G. Lilly Jr. sold 23 Tradd St., to Mark P. Buckley and Jean M. Kolling for $2.9 million.
Randall E. and Jennifer L. Goldman sold 15 Wraggborough Lane, Wraggborough Square to Andrew F. and Dara C. Rosenfeld for $1.3 million.
Folly Beach
Robert W. Childs sold 704 West Ashley Ave. to Gail M. Feidt and West Ashley for $920,000
Hollywood
Sharon E. Stowell sold 4922 Polo Lane, Plantation at Stono Ferry to David M. and Charlene M. Phillips for $1 million.
Daniel R. and Cynthia J. Sobus sold 5228 Old Washington Course, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Preston C. Cain for $635,000.
Isle of Palms
James S. Bush sold Unit 4306, 9510 Palmetto Drive, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Rosemary Giblin for $1.4 million.
Bethany B. and Michael A. Robertson Jr. sold 29 26th Ave. to Whitney Youngren Moore for $975,000.
BRR Holdings LLC sold 2 37th Ave. to Quintus Holdings LLC for $895,000.
The Bank of South Carolina sold 2410 Captain John Hutt Road, Big Goat Island to The Sharcropper Inc. for $415,000.
Larry K. and Donna L. Totten sold 1003 Palm Blvd., Hamlin Creek to Jason Matthew Flemming for $.1 million.
Kathleen A. Delong sold 22 Linkside Court, Linkside Villas to Amy E. Cathell for $639,000.
Kathy D. McDuffie and Ellen D. Benke sold 2604 Waterway Blvd. to Jonathan Shong and Michelle Rockwell for $525,000.
Jason Matthew Flemming sold 5 Whispering Palms to D3 Land Holdings LLC for $3.6 million.
James Island
Roger B. Kirby Jr. and Tara M. Kirby sold 1066 Blue Marlin Drive, Harbor Woods to Sydney Rae and Benjamin Lawrence Spurrier for $407,000.
Randolph Gabriel McGann sold 1508 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to David Kilburn Ray and Christine J. Magnarella for $358,000.
Lindsay W. and Zachary C. Taylor sold 1744 Mohawk Ave., Laurel Park to Meredith J. Moore for $344,600.
Patricia Ann McFadden sold 911 Darwin St., Lawton Bluff to Carol R. and Lindsay N. Newman for $255,000.
Gene H. Anderton Jr. sold 950 Bradford, Ave., Lee-Jackson Place to Elizabeth and Ross Marley for $275,000.
Norvelle R. Sutton sold 1603 Teal Marsh Road, Riverfront to Todd A. and Susan J. Muller for $285,000.
Addison Oaks LLC sold 1514 Springwater Court, Wexford Sound to David R. and Jennifer R. Matthews for $369,900.
Johns Island
Chris and Sebrina Leigh-Jones sold 2635 Burden Creek Road to Jessie M. Ostergard for $918,000.
Jean L. Christensen sold 2495 Eden Forest Road, Edenvale Farms to Christopher L. and Pamela A. Cisneros for $603,500.
Alex J. Young and Sarah Lisa Digeronimo sold 1506 Southwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Fabrizzo Marcelo and Nancy Carmen Benavides for $260,000.
Ashley B. and Connie P. Underwood sold 1579 Brunswick Ave., Fenwick Hills to WE Properties LLC for $274,000.
Holy City Construction LLC sold 3035 Maritime Forest Drive, Hope Plantation to Mark W. and Donna M. Bosley for $804,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3564 Meeks Farm Road, Maybank Village to Anthony and Guiseppina Peluso for $349,990.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3194 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Christopher M. and Denise M. Mahoney for $359,070.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3211 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Georges El Nahas for $292,932.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3215 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Leah E. and Jeffrey M. Plumblee for $309,885.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3210 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Lindsay S. and Thomas O. Young for $354,860.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3191 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Maria C. Sampaio for $332,535.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3202 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Marthe T. and Greg Roe for $305,325.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 2942 Fontana St., Maybank Village to Robert Eric Heilman for $274,895.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3212 Hartwell St., Maybank Village to William Luke Hantla for $322,665.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2018 Utsey St., Oakfield to Gerald F. and Martha P. Moore for $440,865.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2010 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to John Wesley Hughes III and Heather Yaun Hughes for $354,790.
Sheila J. Boyle sold 1422 McPherson Landing, Rushland to Donna M. and Neil Knudsen for $400,000.
Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 1813 Rushland Grove Lane, Rushland to William M. and Mary K. Lucas for $750,000.
Kevin M. and Laura L. Kelly sold 3423 Needwood Forest Drive, Staffordshire to Robert Wimpory and Erica Hamilton for $335,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1161 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Kenneth L. and Ellen Festa for $355,939.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1130 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Paul and Norreen Demay for $288,760.
Lesley R. Collins sold 3490 Field Planters Road, The Retreat at Johns Island to Kevin and Holly A. Moore for $324,000.
Corbin L. Gurkin sold 4097 East Amy Lane, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Nancy E. Mina for $355,875.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3267 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Darren Alan and Lauren Oliver for $504,041.
Kiawah Island
David C. Glickman sold 159 Nicholas Carteret Circle, The Cassique to Kiawah Home Development LLC for $350,000.
Michael J. and Meredith G. Rotko sold 56 Lemoyne Lane, The Cassique to Matthew D. and Deborah C. Cabell for $1.2 million.
John B. and Julie E. Russ sold 4818 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove to Joseph Saidock and Jaclyn C. Flanigan for $355,000.
Cynthia W. Shelton sold 3535 Shipwatch Road, Seascape Villas to Brett and Sarah Salkeld for $285,000.
Summer Duck LLC sold 4171 Summer Duck Way, Night Heron to David C. and Erika E. Tress for $620,000.
Adnan Omar Ahmed and Cherrie Lee Trauber sold 167 Surfsong Road, Plantation Woods South to James E. and Stacey A. Gibson for $995,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
M. Donald Gardner Jr. and Lynn S. Gardner sold Unit 42, 264 Fair Sailing Road, Egret's Walk at Dunes West to Ashley Nicole Warner and Veronica Gail Bryant for $280,000.
Charlotte S. Artus sold 139 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Elizabeth A. Ferrell for $1.5 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1656 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Art Basil Kaltsounis for $380,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1642 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Evelina and Ryan Norton for $385,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1654 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Masoud Gholamizadeh for $382,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1682 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Mehdi and Rebecca B. El-Kheddiwi for $394,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1638 Mermentau St., Avian at Park West to Nicholas and Tiffany Anastasia for $387,000.
John M. and Kadee L. Metzger sold 404 Bay Crossing Road, Back Bay Village to William M. and Michelle W. Musser for $960,000.
John Michael Strother sold 705 Hopewell Court, Bay Tree to John A. Pateracki III and Christine W. Pateracki for $265,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1250 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to A and M Real Estates LLC for $582,740.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1221 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Jessica Lyn Keller for $673,095.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1246 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to John E. and Lisa F. Befumo for $574,200.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1214 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Joseph Boccelli for $618,925.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1293 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Kenneth L. Leland and Linda M. Brisson-Leland for $654,110.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1270 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Mary Reid Gomez for $567,880.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1229 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Michael and Carolyn Newbern for $575,000.
Stone Financing LLC sold 1510 Windlass Way, Carolina Park to Norman K. King Jr. and Cynthia F. King for $665,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2572 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Ashley B. Feher and Ronald W. Welch for $378,540.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2589 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Marvin S. and Francine J. Klein for $339,750.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2578 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Michael F. and Sharon K. Evans-Barron for $342,635.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2582 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Ray L. Roberts and Kathy M. Craig for $350,782.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2585 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Steven B. and Lauren M. Bentley for $336,475.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2663 Park West Blvd., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Joseph Raymond and Lisa K. Kucinich for $502,400.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2576 Kingsfield St., Center Park South Townhomes of Cambridge Square to Nichole Hart for $344,212.
Duncan C. Bryan and Hayley Plant sold 1212 Penny Circle, Clover Leaf to Kaylee Marie Knisley for $444,000.
Sandra D. De La Maza sold 704 Davenport Drive, Cove Inlet Villas to Godwin Chandler Rodgers for $255,000.
Andrew J. Giannelli III sold 1352 Erckmann Drive, Dawson Terrace to Matthew Joseph Troy IV and Meghan Rose Cooper for $550,000.
Austin Franklin sold 671 Poaug Lane, Fox Pond to Margaret Kinzer Collins for $465,000.
Tara L. and Sean R. Daniher sold 3251 John Bartram Place, Foxmoor at Park West to Rodney S. and Nicole A. Hanson for $430,000.
Plantation Partners L.P. sold 392 Bridgetown Pass, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Kristin Gonzalez and Peter Klassen for $269,000.
Michael Carnette and Lauren Becton sold 829 Bridgetown Pass, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Mary Virginia and Joseph Wayne Mills for $1.2 million.
George C. Mandes sold 1358 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Jill Conway and Dennis Miller for $644,000.
Todd E. and Andrea R. Thomas sold 501 Willow Branch Way, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to Whitney Wilson and Matthew Ryan Spain for $520,000.
Christopher L. Murphy sold 55 Frogmore Road, I'On to Kent T. and Shelley J. Scott for $1.6 million.
Emerita Bielostostky Salgado sold 815 McCants Drive, Jasper Terrace to Kendall R. Robinson for $440,600.
Halsey Johnson and Jared Blevins sold 1218 Spotted Owl Drive, Laurel Grove to Lorraine K. Harris for $358,000.
Charles and Joann Schamanski sold 3352 Billings St., Madison Townhouses at Hamlin Plantation to William C. and Jane K. Hahn for $262,000.
US Bank N.A. sold 3155 Sonja Way, Marsh Walk at Park West to 20186WY-34 LLC for $310,000.
Fabian Properties L.P. sold 768 Milldenhall Road to South Carolina Public Service Authority for $500,000.
Hylton Homes LLC sold 1275 Bellview Ave., Moultrie Heights to John Brandon and Kelly Brackman Schneider for $1.3 million.
Travis R. Langston Jr. sold 654 Adluh St. to Christopher Thomas and Gretchen Jackson Burke for $450,000.
Sam and Colleen Gottlieb sold 683 Olde Salt Run, Olde Park to John A. Baden IV and Kimerly D. Baden for $3 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1610 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Beth K. and Howard B. Lo for $495,005.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2220 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Craig Morgan and Cindy Ann Beard for $601,860.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1555 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Joel R. Brown for $400,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1625 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Karen L. and Lawrence Miner for $718,475.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1614 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Michael Steven and Sherryl Lynn Perry for $439,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2181 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Pamela S. Mayer and John S. Niblock for $668,095.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1612 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to William B. Cox Jr and Anne R. Cox for $439,000.
Alyzees LLC sold 616 Pitt St. to Birdsong Ventures LLC for $1.3 million.
Jonathan Miller sold 716 Milldenhall Road, Point Pleasant to Ryan Thompson and Laura Brown Reed for $510,000.
Andrew S. and Alexis Vanderveen sold 246 Historic Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Douglas Graham McElveen Jr. and Brandy Dell McElveen for $427,000.
Wuwei Feng and Yaohui Lu sold 235 Historic Drive, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Nancy S. Lewis for $409,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2870 Clearwater Drive, Riverview to Donald C. Bailey and Henrietta M. King for $687,670.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2924 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Alexander S. and Shannon L. Vlahos for $595,516.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2936 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Jessica D. Chorley for $538,091.
Ann L. and James C. Irvin Jr. sold 355 Spoonbill Lane, Sandpiper Point to Brian S. Spink for $395,000.
John Brandon Schneider and Kelly Margaret Brackman sold 1108 Sea Island Crossing Lane, Sea Island Crossing to Charles L. Moore Jr for $765,000.
Carol Anderson Hurt sold 975 Colonial Drive, Snee Farm to Adam Joseph and Sarah Brice Russo for $365,000.
Richard C. Kasprak sold 1096 Deleisseline Blvd., Snee Farm to Colleen L. Lawler and Penny Lynn Kiggans for $715,000.
Seth P. and Gena L. Stang sold 2770 Seastrand Lane, The Colonnade at Brickyard Plantation to Connie Mae and Rocky Dean Lester for $449,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1487 Brightwood Drive, The Covington at Park West to Muralikrishna and Sridevi Parna for $605,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2910 River Vista Way, The Harbour to Douglas A. Williamson and Caitlin M. Esto for $998,351.
Ray L. Roberts sold 3283 Heathland Way, The Orchard at Charleston National to Albert F. Gettier Jr. and Linda Lucas Gettier for $370,000.
Robert G. Burcal sold 2725 Merwether Lane, The Preserve at Brickyard Plantation to Stephan and Meridith M. Hollis for $495,000.
Claude R. and Celeste Y. Drury sold 3596 Bagley Drive, The Preston at Park West to Sully Witte Recine for $382,000.
Sandra J. Quinque sold 2220 Black Oak Court, The Woodlands at Dunes West to Jacob and Gina Horseman for $750,000.
Kathy Britzius Hendricks sold 834 Toler Drive to Christina Carl and Michael Duggan for $250,000.
Calleen and Chad Lavinghousez sold 1451 Blue Cascade Drive, Watermark to Daniel S. Little Jr. and Amy Chason Little for $595,000.
Richard C. and Suzanne E. Utnik sold 3985 Blackmoor St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Jerry Heath and Julie Askew Jordan for $700,000.
Luke and Janah Riddle sold 1946 Armory Drive, West Point to George and Brenda Riddle for $260,000.
North Charleston
Elizabeth Henson sold 1428 Monitor St., Cameron Terrace to Elissa Mosman for $264,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4411 Social Aly to Chad Brandon Tucker and Sean Robert Mallia for $350,718.
David L. and Angelina M. Melton sold 1155 Braddock Ave. to Connor John and Cassandra Gagliardi for $335,000.
Mikel E. Benton sold 7682 High Maple Circle, Brookdale to Jason Roderick and Jennifer Brown Salley for $270,000.
Duncan Enterprises of North Charleston LLC sold 4350 Bridgeview Drive to Duncan Boat Properties LLC for $1.1 million.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4414 Social Aly to Ryan W. and Svea L. Vargas for $376,370.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1649 Indy Drive to Stephen M. Johnson Jr. and Sarah Margaret Johnson for $319,661.
Robert H. Morse Jr. and Solomon Morse Jr. sold 2115 Nad Road to Shermicka Michelle Williams for $369,000.
John B. and Melissa C. Rodgers sold 1138 Leesville St. to Patrick Lynn and Sarah Musser for $329,000.
Debra West Atchison sold 8109 Sardis Court, Northwoods Estates to Gary L. and Donna D. Lombardi for $287,700.
Ravenel
Robert L. Suggs III and Kellie S. Suggs sold 6078 Jacobs Point Blvd. to Anthony L. and Amy D. Holland for $671,546.
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4084 Egret Perch Court, Poplar Grove to Stephen L. and Cadra I. Woodford for $692,341.
Joseph and Carmelia M. Karwinski sold 5529 Golden Rice Lane, Rice Hope to Brian and Lindsay McManus for $397,600.
Seabrook Island
James F. Whittaker and Susan B. Lord sold 3209 Wood Duck Place to Alistair James and Laura Kristine Simpson for $830,000.
James H. and Deborah J. Ott sold 1731 Live Oak Park, Fiddlers Cove to Edward Joseph Heskamp for $493,500.
Kiawah Home Development LLC sold 511 Claret Way, Cassique Clubhouse Village to David Glickman for $1.5 million.
William D. and Nancy L. Bryant sold 2857 Baywood Drive, to Christine A. Dudzik and Thomas W. Lamb for $835,000.
Charles J. and Helen T. Bosshart sold 2430 The Haul Over to Paiute Properties LLC for $760,000.
Charles and Frances Zoccoli sold 2405 Bent Twig Drive to Lynda B. and Christopher S. Zegers for $900,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Sullivan's Island Properties LLC sold 2902 Marshall Blvd. to Brian L. and Karen S.B. Burke for $2.1 million.
Summerville
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 116 Lilith Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Emily L. Moore and John H. Blake for $289,844.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 552 Wynfield Forest Drive to Carlyle Paul and Jillian Patricia Brown for $264,835.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Jenna Baddeley Teves sold 205 Tall Oak Ave., Ashley Forest to Andrew Redman and Rachel Parris for $296,000.
Eve M. Badger sold 375 Twelve Oak Drive, Autumn Chase to Kathleen N. Cullinan and Leonard J. Jacob for $275,000.
Janis L. Van Norte sold 29 Avondale Ave., Avondale to Jay R. and Julia S. Langston for $390,000.
Elberta C. and John K. Cullinan sold 135 Brogun Lane to Barbara Heyward and Benjamin Heyward for $528,000.
Matthew H. and Holly T. Stier sold 1610 Wrecklers Race Lane, Bolton's Landing to Stephen Vaughn and Christopher Facello for $347,000.
Sandra J. Wheaton sold 1767 Winfield Way, Carolina Bay to Daniel E. and Amy Lynn Kokkos for $385,000.
Centex Homes sold 3070 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Maxie W. Phillips Jr. and Michele Phillips for $375,990.
James and Margaret E. Miller sold 1567 Pixley St., Cypress of Carolina Bay to Marina Ryantz and Irina Ordyans for $341,000.
Katherine A. and Don L. Huit sold 17 Oatly Circle, Fairway Oaks at Shadowmoss Plantation to Matthew and Chantal Parker for $307,500.
Justin and Delia Linnemann sold 1542 Gator Trak, Hunt Club to Christian Wolf for $359,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1466 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Christopher Lee and Brooke Still Kendrick for $424,000.
The Bank of New York Mellon sold 1170 Quick Rabbit Loop, Hunt Club to Jason Aaron and Allison Sarah Famulari for $285,600.
Joyce J. Fleming sold 837 East Estates Blvd., Longbranch Estates to Donald and Melissa Ewald Dennis for $265,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2438 Lilytree Drive, Magnolia Bluff to Kelly L. and Andrew W. Stevens for $369,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2346 Grandiflora Blvd., Magnolia Bluff to Robert E. Biggie Jr. for $339,238.
T. Heyward Carter III and Jane Grayson Carter Hudgins sold 4110 Ashley River Road, Millbrook to Presents by Uxbridge LLC for $473,797.
Leroy and Caroline Roberts sold 3226 Conservancy Lane, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Laura Jean Gensert and Heather A. Dancer for $363,500.
E. Wesley Blanchard sold 721 Woodward Road, River Park to David H. Dutton III and Ellen Dutton for $410,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1606 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Brad C. and Rebecca L. Willey for $299,805.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1639 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Chun R. and Lihua Chen for $362,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1657 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Danielle Kennedy for $283,693.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1653 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Gabriel Jones and Julie Marie Lambert Martin for $359,484.
Daniel E. and Amy L. Kokkos sold 3009 Candela Grove Drive, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Regina Parvin for $268,000.
Suzann L. Yonce sold 410 Wappoo Road to Robert and Eileen Devlin for $285,000.
Kortney A. and Jonathan J. Wilson sold 731 Wantoot Blvd., West Oak Forest to Haydn Hunter Campbell for $300,000.
Nelson B. and Celeste Huggins sold 356 Canterbury Road to 356 Canterbury Rd LLC for $395,000.
An N. and Tam T. Nguyen sold 1902 Cedar Petal Lane, Westborough to Mikhail Agrest for $268,500.
Robby Akau sold 2117 Ashley Cooper Lane, Woodlands of West Ashley to James Connally Bradley Jr. and Glenda Elizabeth Alcocer Ojeda for $268,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 1-5.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 808 Guerin Creek Drive to Karlien Sluman and Mark Steven Eiseman for $375,720.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 524 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Kevin and Heather Holmquest for $506,420.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 329 Coki Amalie Court, Saint Thomas Preserve to William N. and Christine M. Phillips for $567,579.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 153 Rowans Creek Drive to Kimberly A. Herbert for $364,325.
Gretchen B. Tassinari sold 235 Nelliefield Creek Drive, Nelliefield Plantation to Ricardo L. Little for $319,500.
Leigh Dawson sold 1110 Breezeway Circle, The Peninsula to Heather Ann Hewitt for $288,000.
Michael Leonard sold 1002 Jervey Point Road, River Reach Pointe to Timothy A. France for $462,000.
Randy D. Johnson sold 1017 Jervey Point Road, River Reach Pointe to Robert S. and Sheryl A. Tommasini for $435,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 501 Lesesne St., Ralston Creek to George Ryan and Jennifer Butler for $475,000.
Daniel J. Kerrigan Jr. sold 30 Lafar St., Daniel Island Park to James L. Parker for $459,000.
Brenda A. Magee sold 857 Center Park St., Center Park Townhouse to Jennie Lou Amy and Sarah Dube for $390,000.
Daniel Corner LLC sold Unit 302, 145 River Landing Drive, River Landing to Phillip Manchester for $934,182.
Gerald E. Garrett sold Unit 108, 125 Pier View St., Pier View to Robert E. and Ann Brunson Conklin for $502,000.
Hunter W. Bishop sold Unit 4102, 130 River Landing Drive, Daniel Landing Condos to Emily and Jaime Abaroa for $265,000.
Joseph E. Chiovarou Jr. sold 140 Fairbanks Oak Aly, Oaks at Rivers Edge to Deborah M. Maraia for $719,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2552 Daniel Island Drive, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Jennifer A. Nordby for $653,000.
Webster W. Parker sold Unit 308H, 200 River Landing Drive to Raymond and Elizabeth Chestnut for $436,000.
Goose Creek
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 177 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Darla and Jonathan Marfia for $293,180.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 136 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Octavio Garcia-Fajardo for $268,069.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 142 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Amanda Brooke Chase for $265,124.
Marie E. Crawford sold 712 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Jimmy Marc and Teresa Gore for $450,000.
Michael A. Carter sold 301 Willow Tree Lane, Liberty Village to Jason M. and Terinna T. Rath for $288,000.
Samuel E. Donovan sold 275 Mayfield Drive, Liberty Village to Gregory C. Greenwood and Tiffany Guy for $283,621.
Scott C. Harris sold 518 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Linsey Rogers for $299,000.
Hanahan
Keith Glenn Manning II sold 7210 Mossy Creek Lane, Mossey Creek to April J. Anderson for $370,000.
Linda M. Cantrell sold 7519 Whispering Oak Drive, Tanner Plantation to John P. Newton for $262,000.
Ross J. Rohbeck III sold 7257 Sweetgrass Blvd., Tanner Plantation to Charles Hunter and Jessica Loraine Beazley for $260,000.
Holly Hill
John H. Willis sold 1092 Old Wiggins Road to Anabell D. Campagna and Jonathan D. Dias for $285,000.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 247 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Gretchen T. and Andrew F. Tyler for $466,170.
DR Horton Inc. sold 121 Beam St., Seven Lakes to Adrienne D. and Timothy E. Aumack for $509,386.
DR Horton Inc. sold 225 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Michael Richard and Michele Zahn for $486,230.
Ladson
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1298 Discovery Drive, Hunters Bend to Jennifer Marie and Jeremy James Greer for $264,715.
Moncks Corner
Beverly M. Blackert sold 1717 Wilson Road to Daniel Ellison Sinclair for $285,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 537 Alderly Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Troy Alan and Alexandra Carol Severson for $284,082.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 635 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Christine Z. Dsouza and Juan Carlos Martinez Morillo for $300,035.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 637 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Dudley L. Dortch for $262,047.
DR Horton Inc. sold 612 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Tomas and Charlotte Esquivel for $323,875.
DR Horton Inc. sold 631 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Mary Edith and Robert I. Somerset for $267,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 307 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Kevin J. and Kerri Borton for $299,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 628 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Robert and Karen Pryor for $299,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 522 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Latoya P. and Demerio Untraye Jones for $258,126.
Eric M. Bassi sold 1806 Mallard Circle to Sandra L. and Dale W. Green for $325,000.
Fred Russell Humphries sold 1701 Cooper Store Road to Megan P. and Robbie P. Ballentine for $350,000.
Frederic S. Leclercq sold 366 Avenue of Oaks, Gippy Plantation to Dustin J. Hockman and Kristin E. Martin for $650,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 509 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Dewayne Lamont and Danielle Reed for $306,870.
Linda Lombardo sold 169 Woodbrook Way, Foxbank to Mark and Dawn White for $264,900.
Nicholas A. Knudsen sold 133 Woodbrook Way, Foxbank to Dillon Rafferty for $272,000.
Paul A. Layne sold 329 Bracken Fern Road, Fairmont South to Ryan and Amber Duke for $265,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 552 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Justin L. and Emily M. Shelby for $350,122.
Terence L. Harmon sold 536 Crossland Drive, Foxbank Plantation to William E. Talley for $270,000.
William R. Thornton sold 305 Winding Road, Creekside Acres to David and Ashlee Frierson for $350,000.
Ridgeville
Michael F. Busch sold 217 Washie Lane to Wyatt C. and Karista L. Hurley for $300,000.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 406 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Charles Epitome Kirk for $269,710.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 300 Oak Park St., Nexton to Toni R. and Jeremy J. Jimenez for $570,000.
Christopher P. Hurley sold 127 Harbor Trace Lane, Cane Bay to Lynda K. and Dean W. Travinski for $299,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 431 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Barbara G. Dukes for $254,830.
DR Horton Inc. sold 133 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Sara C. and Joshua M. Schmitz for $290,390.
DR Horton Inc. sold 421 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Kelly A. and Mark S. Fischer for $310,995.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 203 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Tiffany A. and Jesse A. Wallace for $274,260.
Franz Seydl sold 436 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to Roger L. Berry and Shirley A. Morrison for $287,500.
Jonathan P. Lee sold 207 Littlejohn St., Mendenhall to Deborah G. and Richard D. Vaughn for $254,000.
Joseph P. Mulcahy sold 390 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Janet and Nathanael Agee for $252,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 499 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Arlie Edward and Clara Midkiff for $342,026.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 550 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Robert J. and Debra S. Bolton for $322,490.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 102 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to Lawrence K. and Tina T. Barthelemy for $422,962.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 282 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to David Christopher and Amy Caldwell Davis for $300,240.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 276 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Nesbert Lamar and Cristina Veronica Dentzler for $301,270.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 255 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Lovely D. and Brandon M. Tomlinson for $333,507.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 275 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Cedric Tyron Glasgow for $290,702.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 307 Bloomington Way, Nexton to John A. and Teresa B. Monnier for $366,165.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 105 Red Zinnia Way, Nexton to Florence Maghikian for $420,940.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 100 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Paul Wayne and Sharon Ann Belnick for $579,290.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 406 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to James E. Hoyt for $340,440.
Steve McGuffin sold 210 Moss Court, Cypress Point Plantation to Roger W. Goodman for $415,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 301 Garrison St., Saint James Park to Gary Lee and Marie Elizabeth Crawford for $320,607.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 308 Garrison St., Saint James Park to Angela K. Seigler for $341,949.
Wando
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 206 Ashmont Drive, Saint Thomas Point to Bradley F. and Lisa A. Johnson for $489,900.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 1-5.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9713 Brandishing Road, McKewn to Cam Mong Thi Tran and Vu Van Nguyen for $254,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9668 Roseberry St., McKewn to Mia N. Carson for $269,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9942 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Tanisha Lashaunte Gordon-Morrison for $255,340.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5211 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Brittany N. and Daniel P. Regan for $291,660.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9903 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Ebony Niya Merisier for $306,035.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9913 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Maria Bunch and William Stephen Childers for $318,430.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9927 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Brian Brindis De Salas and Melissa L. Brindis De Salas for $391,270.
Milton Kelly Scott sold 9847 English Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Kyle and Andrea Mjelde for $377,500.
North Charleston
Altonya A. Davis sold 125 Palmetto Bluff Drive, Archdale to Allie J. Jackson for $275,000.
Anthony Morris sold 3747 Ashley Phosphate Road to Anthony Bernard Morris Jr. for $440,000.
Summerville
Angela K. Gordon sold 3060 Argyll Drive, Glen at Summerset to Karen L. Denicola and Christopher J. Baggott for $255,000.
Arlen Grewe sold 204 Waring St. to Bruce E. Day for $270,000.
Aspen Harrison sold 7005 Lofton Court, Myers Mill to Aubrey Stewart and Kellie Lott Carroll for $255,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 705 Wistful Way, Reminisce to Sarah Marie and Chas Graham Burroughs for $271,302.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 143 Dark Hollow Way, Summers Corner to Marci H. and Benjamin F. Woods for $389,225.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 154 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to James L. and Antoinette Pierce for $282,877.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 127 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Michael A. Hogan and Crystal Cumbee for $280,724.
DR Horton Inc sold 214 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Melissa Anne and Steven Leroy Wesley for $295,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4031 Cascades Thrust, The Summit to Demetria R. Salley and Kevin C. Webb for $540,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 714 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Edward R. and Esther M. Faraci for $305,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 525 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Tracy M. and Mark P. Beckwith for $333,310.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5549 Alpine Drive, The Summit to Richard H. and Mary T. Gustavsen for $429,900.
David R. Deveny sold 5004 West Liberty Meadows Drive, Wescott Plantation to Tracy A. Turman for $332,000.
Eduardo Ernesto Moreno De Alba sold 108 Balsam Circle to Johanna and Alan Curtiss for $302,000.
John W. Lynch sold 1027 Legacy Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Lois Cantwell and Philippe Blanchard for $397,000.
Joshua C. Hartman sold 1032 Crooked Stick Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Coleman Wesley and Jennifer Ashley Young for $255,000.
Kanistha C. Coombs sold 113 Westminster Ave., Ashborough East to Judy Hopkins Jacobs for $385,000.
Kasey R. Smith sold 2018 Thornhill Drive, Ashborough to Everette and Wendy Crowe for $279,900.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 307 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Erica Terrell and Jamar Treymane Hightower for $379,200.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1159 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Barbara J. and John Henry Wachter for $415,940.
King of Queens LLC sold 5172 Birdie Lane, Wescott Plantation to James Madison and Angela Tang Simpson for $291,000.
Kyle S. Hungerford sold 315 Amaryllis Ave., White Gables to Lisa M. and Michael D. Horan for $282,500.
Mark Ayemin sold 129 Heart Pine Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Erik Obert and Elizabeth Gypin Kato for $285,000.
Michael C. Sober sold 316 Old Postern Road, Parsons Road to Carrie and Eric Handly for $402,000.
Samantha Charest sold 112 Scotland Drive, East Highland Acres to Sarah Louise and Steven Tracy Gibbs for $418,000.
Sheila G. Gahimer sold 9397 North Heyward Court, Wescott Plantation to Natalya and Dmitry Utkin for $250,000.
Shyam Sunder Yallapragada sold 402 Lakeview Drive, Ashborough to Richard P. and Lauren F. Callison for $450,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 237 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to Elmer M. and Wilita S. Rinehart for $565,000.
Thomas J. Altamuro sold 258 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Kelli and Roy Irvin for $294,500.
William M. Jones sold 9325 South Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Xingkang Li for $266,900.