Real estate transactions for Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 23-25.

Charleston

39C Radcliffe St LLC sold Unit C, 39 Radcliffe St. to Reginald Joyce for $375,000.

Christopher C. Finn sold Unit B, 125 Line St. to Lisa M. Busacca Furey and James Colton for $375,000.

Whydah LLC sold 1 Senate St. to Charles A. Castle for $350,000.

Trebor Investments LLC sold 121 Hester St. to Hester LLC for $700,000.

Gregory R. Mazzuco sold 149 Queen St. to Neill Tuten and Mackenzie Gwynne for $1 million.

Natalie C. Williams Hudson sold 4 Maverick St., Wagener Terrace to 741 Powhatan LLC for $410,000.

Mark A. Stephenson sold 79 Spring St. to Joshua G. Hatter for $1.4 million.

Brandon O'Dell Nuttall sold 8 Engel St. to Jill E. Blume and Janet E. James for $450,000.

Edisto Island

James W. Mayben sold 7819 Russell Creek Drive to LKG Holdings LLC for $395,000.

Folly Beach

Peggy R. Garvin sold 211 East Arctic Ave. to Robert Alfred Wilson LLC for $1.1 million.

Patricia Annette Priebe Beckmann sold 218 East Huron Ave. to 415 Mill Street Inc. for $695,000.

Hollywood

Stephen L. and Claire E. Zakos sold Unit 143C, 5414 5th Fairway Drive, Ironwood to Steve C. and Anne Marie Bolick for $310,000.

Gregory P. and Nealoo McLain sold 5157 Old York Course, The Bluff at Stono Ferry to David S. Saulnier for $900,000.

Bradley S. and Nancy L. Ziegler sold 5205 Forest Oaks Drive, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Patricia Johnson for $440,000.

Isle of Palms

Timothy A. Shook sold Unit 222, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Belinda Muckenfuss Shaffer for $348,000.

Richard E. Sterling and Ameena Khan sold 39 Waterway Island Drive to Dana R. Berry for $2.2 million.

James Island

Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1046 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Lee A. and Katherine H. Keadle for $406,775.

John Bradley and Nancy Maher sold 1063 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Point to Steve and Carla Engle Cook for $1.1 million.

Rebecca Hunter and Joshua M. Nelson sold 1114 John McEnery Road, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Joshua Daniel and Elise Nicole Nissen for $450,000

Gregory S. Foster sold 1498 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Mark Kindy and Lisa Zokas-Kindy for $299,000.

All Star Financial LLC sold 1524 Westridge Circle, Winchester to Taylor A. Trabant for $258,000.

Douglas S. Parker sold 2034 Woodland Shores Road, Stono Shores to Perri Sluder for $285,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2146 Brown Pelican Lane to Benjamin F. and Sarah R. King for $460,000.

David and Jeannine Miller sold 2167 Welch Ave., Riverland Golfview to Tara Miller and Peter Simon Rourke Jr. for $301,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2238 Brown Pelican Lane to Marianne H. Krease for $454,940.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 823 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Robert G. Vyge for $320,960.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 827 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Gangatharan and Sumathi Mathisuthan for $320,960.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 829 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Glenn Gangi for $338,000.

Stacy L. and Stephen N. Bach sold 873 Piccadilly Circle, Lockwood Hall to Joseph Tyne and Eileen Little for $295,000.

Margaret Krebser sold 977 Stono River Drive, Riverland Crossing to Michelle S. Deiling for $307,000.

Johns Island

Steven and Kathleen Brower sold 1706 Ancient Oaks Lane, Rushland to Thomas Del Monaco for $750,000.

Karrie L. Kreamer sold 1715 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to James L. and Kathy M. Kreamer for $318,000.

Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1716 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Carole L. and James M. Brennan for $347,800.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1913 Zonny Moss Drive, Oakfield to Angela Elizabeth Koon for $301,100.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2017 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to John Edward and Erin Clarke Renner for $320,390.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2194 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to James L. and Karen M. Peterson for $440,650.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2745 Sunrose Lane, Woodbury Park to Cynthia R. Adler for $417,920.

Anthony A. and Penny S. Flesch sold 2914 Silver Lake Drive, Twin Lakes to Daniel J. Caruso for $405,000.

Scott David Johnson sold 2955 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Stephen and Rosalia Costa for $310,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3032 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Simon T. Ghanat and Darla M. Raeder-Ghanat for $305,015.

Stuart and Julia Lee sold 3168 Fosters Glenn Drive, Foster's Glenn to Robert Linn and Tomilea Sue Harding for $485,000.

Richard T. and Diane H. Jerue sold 5119 Coral Reef Drive, The Villages at St. John's Woods to Ann Rauh for $440,000.

Kiawah Island

Lisa Edith Fewer sold 4261 Mariners Watch Drive, Mariners Watch Villas to Darren Ray and Melissa Spencer Williams for $340,000.

KRVI Townhomes LLC sold Unit 120, 118 Bobcat Lane, Riverview Townhomes to James Grier and Rebecca P. Bomar for $1.2 million.

Richard A. Curd sold 4170 Summer Duck Way, Night Heron to H and M Enterprises LLC for $640,000.

Footprints Properties LLC sold 91 Surfsong Road, Plantation Woods South to Calculated Risk Surfsong LLC for $5 million.

Kiawah Development Partners LLC sold 427 Estuary Lane, The Estuary at Cassique to Joel D. and Sarah S. Jackson for $375,000.

McClellanville

Maitland S. Chase III and Elizabeth S. Chase sold 103 Scotia St., The Village to Ramsone D. and Kimberly G. Hogge for $582,500.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Wallace E. Jenkins Jr. sold 1033 Tall Pine Road, The Groves to Gregory A. and Elizabeth F. Jones for $540,000.

David H. and Julianne E. Dunning sold 1276 Royal Troon Court, The Orchard at Charleston National to Andrew Morgan and Christine Jeanette Knighten for $365,000.

Joseph and Jessica Parsons sold 1295 Appling Drive, Watermark to Kelly M. Price for $525,500.

Ann Cabot-Williams sold 1371 Southlake Drive, Lakeshore to Arthur E. and Patricia A. Giardino for $545,000.

Jonathan Cole Skelton sold 1407 Hindman Ave., Jasper Terrace to Lincoln Delmar Eldridge for $425,000.

Rosemary A. Whetsell sold 1419 Jefferson Road, Hamlin at Christ Church Parish to Erika Griffey and Owen Robert Gaube for $255,000.

William P. and Jennifer G. Breen sold 1516 Capel St., Masonborough at Park West to Brandon W. and Stephanie T. Ryan for $735,000.

Donald L. and Bernadette McCune sold 1520 Appling Drive, Shell Point to Kristin Amie Grimes for $665,000.

John R. and Chaunci S. Pirhalla sold 1530 Macoma Drive, White Hall Plantation to Christopher Jordan and Robin Shaune Gossett for $385,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1531 North Lakeshore Drive to Charles W. Stovall II and Whitney M. Stovall for $758,865.

Jessica R. and Robert L. Grubb III sold 154 N. Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Barry Alan and Anna Upbin for $937,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1700 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Kimberly Laine and Clayton Brooks Duffey for $1.3 million.

Randal S. Holmes II and Jennifer F. Holmes sold 2000 Andover Way, Arlington at Park West to Sara Joyce Dysart for $412,500.

Norman and Suzanne Lisson sold 2279 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Gregory K. and Sylvia Diann Fill for $509,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2354 Brackish Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Mark and Lisa J. Whatley for $833,285.

Claudia G. Clissold sold 244 Indigo Bay Circle, Back Bay Village to William B. and Karla C. Trexler for $875,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2688 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Andrew Q. and Netetia R. Smith for $579,000.

Robert J. Holmes Jr. and Virginia T. Holmes sold 2804 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Robert Joseph Holmes Jr. and Virginia Tuberty Holmes for $565,250.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2866 Dragonfly Circle, Riverview at Dunes West to Lani Winter and Patty Linette Frost for $538,357.

Paul A. and Kimberly D. Poremski sold 3532 Bagley Drive, The Preston at Park West to Michael S. Semancik and Heather Scott for $370,000.

Bryan and Kelly C. Minton sold 359 Kingston Lane, Longpoint to James D. and Heather L. Bradley for $452,000.

Stephanie R. Shaftman and Carol Lambourne sold 4053 Blackmoor St. to Richard and Debra L. Corvalan for $680,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 458 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Mark A. and Karen R. Middleton for $710,000.

Jorge and Blair Zamacona sold 521 Country Place Road, The Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Patrick and Kerry Murphy for $847,000.

Jennifer Bellini sold 540 Castle Hall Road, Longpoint to Joseph D. Seabrook III for $320,000.

Charles Peters Jr. sold 656 Gate Post Drive, Old Village Landing to Coleman L. and Kayce P. Bates for $685,000.

Manoucher Lance Tavana and Jennifer Suzann Moyer sold 725 Hibbens Grant Blvd., Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Maggie Ridley and Christopher Lawrence Bush for $820,000.

Whitney M. and Charles W. Stovall II sold 904 Floodtide Way, Heron Pointe to Kristina A. Oxidine for $605,000.

North Charleston

Margie Jeanette Head sold 1046 Hunley Waters Circle to Sean and Karen E. Welsh for $319,000.

Money Tree North Carolina Avenue LLC sold 3265 North Carolina Ave., Chicora Place to 3265 North Carolina LLC for $725,000.

Loyd D. Weston sold 5105 Temple St., Oak Park to Evan W. Brandon for $335,000.

Joseph S. and Joseph P. Reaves sold 5243 Potomac St., North Cameron Terrace to Trudi A. and Randon J. Burns for $290,000.

Seventy Five Assoc.LLC sold 9209 University Blvd., Ashley Phosphate Office Park to Sandlapper One Assoc. LLC for $393,300.

Ravenel

Jamison Holforty Dewitt sold 6130 Savannah Highway to Riggs Anderson Holdings LLC for $260,000.

Claire B. Janik and Kyler A. Hudson sold 6214 Hyde Park Road to Austin B. and Michelle W. Gause for $359,000.

Seabrook Island

Kaye N. and Gregory P. Gerrald sold 3020 Ocean Winds Drive to Alexander B. and Julia T. Merriman for $310,000.

Patricia A. Pettus sold 1117 Summerwind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Dennis P. and Jill E. Karem for $260,000.

John and Mary Gryshuk sold 2837 Baywood Drive to Amanda Jane and Joshua Adam Shilko for $420,000.

Arthur C. Richards III and Lynne K. Richards sold 779 Spinnaker Beachhouse Vl to Anne Carolyn and Brian C. Deangelis for $400,000.

Sullivan’s Island

Jean Mooskin and Monica Miracky sold 2914 Middle St. to Realty Exchange Corp. for $985,000.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Kimberly D. Richmond sold 100 Sugar Magnolia Way, Autumn Chase to Michael Fletcher for $320,000.

Michael R. Meacham and Vicky L. Triponey sold 1213 Palustrine Court, Hunt Club to Rebecca Lee Eller for $370,000.

James T. Bowen and Helen B. Buckley sold 1259 Parkwood Estates Drive to Eva Maria Dembinksi for $287,000.

Ross E. and Joanna Oestmann sold 1453 Nautical Chart Drive, Jasmine Row at Bolton's Landing to Michael and Joann Norton for $262,900.

Charleston Empire Properties LLC sold 15 Plainfield Drive, Murray Hill to Mikita Yankouski for $258,000.

Nicole M. Weeks sold 1556 Pixley St., Cypress at Carolina Bay to Benjamin and Anna Murphy for $340,000.

Nicholas Sacco sold 1688 West Sandcroft Drive, Rice Hollow to Gregory M. Smith Jr. and Heather A. Moore for $392,300.

Aaryn R. R. McNamara sold 1913 Marshland Drive to Hunter Michael and Hunter Katherine Benke for $289,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2049 Syreford Court, Hunt Club to Kevin Zhang and Rose Wang for $469,920.

Andrew R. Schellhaas and Adrian Genesir sold 28 Moore Drive, Westwood to Erica Elizabeth German for $376,640.

Centex Homes sold 2859 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Abhinav and Cassandra A. Goyal for $450,990.

Sharon A. and James D. Giles sold 3017 Macbeth Creek Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Temple T. Brooks for $489,000.

Robert Cole sold 5 Dolmane Drive, Harrison Acres to Henry S. Wilson for $400,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 23-27.

Charleston

Austin M. Watson sold 505 Sanders Farm Lane, Ryder's Landing to Christian Pullano and Alicia Petit for $480,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 109 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Ricki D. Adams for $298,900.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 157 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Cynthia Gay Williams for $358,805.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 523 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Robert Young for $509,990.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1103 Oak Bluff Ave. to Staci and Joshua Hernandez for $477,154.

James H. Iverson sold 1227 Shadow Mist Lane, The Peninsula to Nancy L. Clarke and Kelly Marie Wiest for $299,000.

Daniel Island

Matthew Roy Johnson sold 123 Nobels Point St., Daniel Island Park to Rebecca Sue and Anthony William Boor for $1.3 million.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 214 Black Powder Lane, Daniel Island Park to Dayna O. Dipietro for $1.1 million.

Brightwater Homes LLC sold 566 Wading Place, Daniel Island Park Suzanne Marie and Richard Anthony Rossi for $1.7 million.

George E. Roberts sold Unit A307, 200 River Landing Drive to Jeffrey W. and Patricia A. Bass for $432,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1639 Juliana St., Edgefield Park to David Paul and Melissa Boyd Miller for $883,491.

Robert F. Birtcil Jr. sold 275 Beresford Creek St., Codners Ferry Park to Edward Christopher and Brandee White Metz for $775,000.

Thomas E. Hudson sold 1810 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Janice S. Jolly for $580,000.

Goose Creek

Camloan T. Nguyen sold 680 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Daryl and Dolores M Cox for $475,000.

Jose Flores sold 105 Rockdale Lane, Hearthstone to David A. Franks and Jessica Volbeda for $260,000.

Judy K. Thacker sold 117 Lowndes Road, Crowfield to Alexa E. and Justin P. Leonard for $247,900.

Kieth M. Deliteris sold 4439 Gianna Lane, Montague Plantation to Kyle A. Smith for $285,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 138 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Karen Denise and Christopher Scott Davis for $325,210.

Lennar Corp. sold 139 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Denis and Julia Ferrara for $266,350.

Lennar Corp. sold 111 Sequoia Lane, Liberty Village to Sean C. and Allison M. Krake for $253,150.

Lynn A. Brown sold 101 South Norfolk Way, Hamlets to Payton A. and Mary K. Trantham for $368,500.

Hanahan

Analicia Young sold 7235 Sweetgrass Blvd., Tanner Plantation to Mary Elizabeth and Seth Thomas Kimble for $274,000.

Andrew C. Balchin sold 7434 Northgate Drive, Tanner Plantation to Alison M. Adamrovich and Joshua Werner for $274,900.

Christopher Michael Warren sold 25 Manor Blvd. to Jacen Yergensen for $258,000.

Lauren S. Law sold 7524 Hawks Circle, Tanner Plantation to Dale T. and Carol Lynne Cobb for $304,000.

Sally A. Geese sold 7416 Purser Lane, Timbercrest Village to Sarah Tezza and Robert Joseph Arnold for $302,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 3027 Evening Tide Drive, Estates at Bowen to Brandon and Brooke Rowland Jessup for $421,320.

SM Charleston LLC sold 2021 Codorus Lane, Estates at Bowen to Alison K. and Jacob Goldberg for $445,920.

SM Charleston LLC sold 2012 Codorus Lane, Estates at Bowen to Claire Elizabeth and Stephen Leonard Zakos for $452,044.

Huger

DR Horton Inc. sold 217 Camber Road to Raymond L. and Norma E. Jones for $460,000.

Moncks Corner

Amy Taylor-Brown sold 106 Novelty Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Thomas Patrick and Joy Michelle Breen for $317,000.

Bernard G. Gregory sold 155 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Tyler P. and Hillary G. Poole for $322,000.

Charla L. Springer sold 221 Broughton Road to Oscar J. and Lyndsay A. Veno for $250,000.

Clifford H. Cannon sold 248 Devonshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Dean R. Walendzak for $275,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 576 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Andres G. Torres and Heather M. Clanton for $350,122.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 555 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Tracy Lee and Christian Dennis Swygert for $331,681.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 601 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Wesley and Laura Jill Sanders for $402,230.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 124 Lakelyn Road, Cooper Estates to Charles H. Reeves and Debra Reeves for $401,080.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 126 Lakelyn Road, Cooper Estates to Kristina Marie and Steven Anthony Contestabile for $361,330.

Joseph J. Palczewski sold 310 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Diana M. Wall for $265,000.

Toll Southeast LP Co. Inc. sold 130 Ricewood Lane, Foxbank to Richard A. and Barbara A. Ploch for $387,000.

Ridgeville

Robert Charles Horne sold 4921 State Road to Samuel R. and Adam Porter Haskell for $434,000.

Summerville

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 337 Watergrass St., Nexton to Alexa Nicole and Michael Kevin Martens for $350,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 500 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to John A. McCown Jr. for $424,990.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 501 Scholar Way, Nexton to Tedd Lamprecht for $487,070.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 118 Cotesworth Court, Jasmine Point to Sherri Lynn Whitman Barnett and David William Barnett for $349,990.

Christopher Lynn Gerry sold 129 Harbor Trace Lane, Cane Bay to Bradley G. and Emillia K. Nash for $357,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold Seaworthy St., West Lake to David J. Moore and Emma A. Moore for $328,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 211 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Jesse L. Bourbonnais and Debora Bitencourt Da Rocha for $291,900.

Darrel W. Purdy sold 364 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Carl R. Weaver for $359,900.

Jennifer Rosato sold 219 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Thomas and Janice Flores for $300,000.

John Bautz sold 503 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Michael W. Spence and Deborah Sue Carey for $515,000.

Joseph A. D'Aguiar II sold 259 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Jonathan W. and Melanie Wooten for $297,900.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 568 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Jennifer Rosato for $310,370.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 563 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Gary A. and Lisa Lechelt for $433,319.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 531 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Wayne Alonzo and Carolyn Lee Walter for $409,839.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 569 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Kathryn M. and Charles F. Warren for $379,922.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 506 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Scott Allen and Jennifer Lynn Murphree for $360,184.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 123 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Haydee A. Fernandez for $330,250.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 739 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Catherine D. Smith for $258,395.

Martha A. Croft sold 210 Waterfront Park Drive, Cane Bay to William E. and Donna L. Hill for $252,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 109 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Daniel and Kathy Harbeson for $285,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 484 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Stephen J. Laporta for $291,440.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 490 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Nadia F. Assria for $311,890.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 405 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Dale Moses Gordon for $312,315.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 511 Scholar Way, Nexton to Pedro Lopez Gonzalez and Ana Maria Renteria for $346,965.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 322 Dahlia Row Drive, Nexton to Diane Marie and Thomas Kevin Mackinnon for $504,577.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 407 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to John Odell and Florence Paulette Mahaffey for $322,145.

Roger L. Harveland sold 211 Bamert St., Dovewood to Frank and Kathryn E Krause for $275,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 109 Bloomfield St., Carnes Crossroads to Joseph W. and Mary Anne Swartz for $345,595.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 23-27.

Ladson

John R. Cousins sold 157 Instructor Court, Eagle Run to Vera Woazeah for $273,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4814 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Lee Edward and Denea Helena Rice for $387,010.

Susan O. Perrine sold 610 Knowledge Drive, Eagle Run to Scott Thomas Hoult for $257,000.

North Charleston

Keith Edward Dee sold 5421 Vernon Place, Appian Landing to Aaron and Stacia Gyll for $257,000.

Samantha A. Staiger sold 5423 Greggs Landing Drive, Whitehall to Dakota J. and Raven M. Parker for $295,000.

Syed A. Hussain sold 8545 Sentry Circle, Indigo Palms to Jason Robert Parish for $295,000.

Ravenel

SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 215 Saddlehorn Drive to George J. Guldan and Melissa W. Pearce for $1.4 million.

Ridgeville

Center Park Homes LLC sold 2013 Tacoma Circle, Carolina Bay to Joseph J. and Michelle L. Palczewski for $324,715.

Center Park Homes LLC sold 2041 Tacoma Circle, Carolina Bay to Adam D. and Summer-Leigh Van Horn for $367,450.

Summerville

Abhinav Gangrade sold 5019 Ballantine Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Joel M. Villahermosa for $270,000.

Barrett A. Newton sold 110 Hazeltine Bend, Pine Forest Country Club to Emily L. Weston for $495,000.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC sold 516 Fairington Drive, Kings Grant to Jeffrey Blake Ferguson for $301,000.

Bird Rock Investments LLC sold 4975 Wyman Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Walter and Kathryn Winiger for $257,000.

Brent Edward Goforth sold 119 Back Tee Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Michael Hopple and Kathleen E. Gill-Hopple for $275,000.

Charles R Stafford sold 201 South Commodore Way to Ryan and Christina Johnson for $290,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 217 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Debra A. Ferris and Melanie F. Weaver for $256,473.

DR Horton Inc. sold 526 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Velicia R. Kilbourne for $280,000.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 402 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Jerome and Joan T. Pender for $481,753.

Jacqueline O. Cuthrell sold 207 Seven Oaks Lane, Kings Grant to Elbert L. and Ellen A. Davis for $370,000.

James P. Regan sold 1276 Wild Goose Trail, Drakesborough to Jason Stephen Faas for $250,000.

Jennifer C. Bredemeier sold 1500 Mandarin Court, Drakesborough to Kiamesha R. and Joseph B. Smith for $250,000.

Judson Cauthen Spence Jr. sold 120 President Circle, Pine Forest Inn to Brandon Lutes for $340,000.

Katie Rebekah Roberts sold 200 Peters St. to John B. McNamara for $267,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 2032 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to David J. Monte for $315,400.

Matthew J. Habrat sold 5214 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Corey J. and Danielle G. Tisdale for $265,000.

Nicholas A. Moorehead sold 2007 Jubilee Crescent Court, Victoria Pointe to Rebecca and Laurence J. Cutler for $305,500.

Nicole K. Ortiz sold 313 Greenhouse Row, Summers Corner to Kathryn R. and Tyson D. Hoff for $475,000.

NVR Inc. sold 205 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to Brandon Alexander and Kasara Susanne Jaques for $289,725.

NVR Inc. sold 209 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to Matthew Christopher and Jennifer Kosman for $287,085.

NVR Inc. sold 210 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to Thuan Thi Vo and Long Q. Nguyen for $338,290.

Red Key Realty LLC sold 111 Coltsgate Court, Walnut Farms to Courtney Lyn and Daniel Len Ruppe for $472,000.

Ryan Iobst sold 5273 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Patrick Joseph and Ashley Beth Lipp for $299,000.

Theresa L. Austin sold 4849 Law Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Maria Cristina Vidican for $274,000.

Veronica E. Glenson sold 218 Shaftesbury Lane, Kings Grant to Christopher B. and Kimberly Murray for $605,000.