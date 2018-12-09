Real estate transactions for Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 8-12.
Charleston
Tamela A. and Kristina M. Vinsel sold Unit 3, 30 Mary St. to Piedaterre LLC for $350,000.
Mahd Al Shamleh sold 79 Hanover St. to Lucky Gate Properties LLC for $380,000.
Eugene W. and Janice S. Woodard sold 107 King St. to Elizabeth D. Gilbert and Ronald V. Hammer for $1.6 million.
Courtney L. and Kelley G. Friedman sold 123 Mary Ellen Drive, Longborough to Katherine S. Glenn for $775,000.
Mark David Love and Laine Hester sold 296 President St. to Edward Harrison Creason for $460,000.
Viola Holmes sold 101 Hester St., Riverside Park to JJR Development LLC for $320,000.
95 America LLC sold 95 America St. to Amanda Raymer Rypkema and Judith Riley Raymer for $336,000.
John W. and Keith A. Jowers sold 223 Grove St., Wagener Terrace to Sean M. and Bethany P. Nemitz for $315,000.
Edisto Island
John A. Hamilton Jr. and Melanie G. Hamilton sold 7759 Edingsville Beach Road, Seaside Plantation to Lacy A. and Jeffrey S. Fabian for $470,000.
Lisa A. and James J. Daly IV sold 8287 Palmetto Road to Joseph J. and Rosemary Demott for $293,500.
Isle of Palms
Paradise Partners sold Unit 118C, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to Stephen Lynn and Shree Chyrel Beverly for $650,000.
John and Janet Crouch sold 29 24th Ave. to Alan M. Schnier and Melanie L. Francis for $763,500.
Rogers Investment Co. sold 4 Marsh Point Lane to Fae Ladson LLC for $900,000.
Dale L. Glunt sold 408 Palm Blvd. to Ten P. LLC for $415,000.
David Y. and Jennifer D. Pearson sold 26 Pelican Reach, Wild Dunes to George A. Lesher Jr. and Beth A. Lesher for $695,000.
Evelyn Reed sold 23 Commons Court, Wild Dunes to Todd W. and Julie E. Leiby for $640,000.
Joseph S. Mullins sold 10 Morgan Place Drive, Wild Dunes to Gator Stone LLC for $575,000.
James Island
Anne G. Ford and Calvin P. Dilks sold 903 High Nest Lane, Eaglewood Retreat to Sandra Shaiko Coccaro for $384,000.
Dagan M. Nelson and Erin T. Donovan-Nelson sold 1223 Adela Hills Drive, Freemans Point at Seaside Plantation to Patrick James and Taylor Ford O'Malley for $450,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1157 Hills Plantation Drive, Freemans Point at Seaside Plantation to Steven E. and Sandy L. Collins for $750,000.
Charles H. and Tara D. Reynolds sold 1193 Landsdowne Drive to Christopher W. and Jordan W. Chaplin for $260,000.
Laurie Edward Polk sold 649 Schooner Road, Lighthouse Point to Andy Cooper and Mary S. Willis for $275,000.
Jeffrey L. Cunningham sold 1105 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Michael J. and Kathryn A. Curry for $315,000.
Jennifer M. Mortazavi sold 1131 Oceanview Road, Pine View to Dustin Andrew Brown for $260,000.
CandM LLC sold 171 Clark Ave., Riverland Terrace to Mallory and Kristin Molony for $580,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1607 Bombora Aly, Sea Aire to Marifrasier Kathryn Carpenter for $400,429.
Eastside Sky LLC sold 1164 Seaside Lane, Seaside Park to Trainum Brothers Services LLC for $285,000.
Shannon N. Murray sold 363 Stefan Drive, Stefan Acres to Mark Hudgins and Keely Flynn for $342,000.
Florence A. Maghakian sold 757 Whispering Marsh Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to James Lee and Jean L. Davis for $670,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 934 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Blake Wallace and Rebecca Britton Young for $660,431.
William Matthew Blood sold 1176 Shoreham Road, Willow Walk to Laura Ray for $265,000.
George R. Stuckey sold 597 White Chapel Circle, Woodward Pointe to Jorge O. Munera and Lu Han for $615,000.
Johns Island
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold 2963 Deer Point Drive to Cooper D. Norris and John D. Alexander for $355,000.
Scott Gregory Plumb sold 3266 Arrow Arum Drive, Fenwick Hills to Amy A. Pesaturo and Stacy Dixon for $334,500.
Taryn and Douglas A. Deyarman sold 3204 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Gwendolyn S. Frank for $324,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3035 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Amanda and Cameron Fields for $298,455.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2065 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Kevin D. and Brooke A. Bennett for $423,865.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3075 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Jonathan and Kortney Wilson for $299,990.
Mary Jo Roberts Conway sold 2649 Starfish Drive, Shoreline Farms to Lisa Franklin for $600,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2410 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Carrie and Jason Flippen for $482,898.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2772 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Spencer Harrison and Kerry Harbin for $568,037.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2664 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Susan C. Beylotte for $530,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2425 Battery Pringle Drive, Stonoview to Julie Gomez for $543,077.
Travis P. and Summer L. Landrith sold 2514 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Robert L. and Deborah J. Gosier for $600,000.
HSC Development LLC sold 50 Goldenrod Court, The Farms at Brickhouse Plantation to Canal Bridge Timber LLC for $820,000.
Stephanie K. Collins sold 4093 East Amy Lane, The Villages of St. Johns Woods to Laurie Stullenbarger for $337,000.
Justin E. and Alison C. Dziak sold 2933 Swamp Sparrow Circle, Twin Lakes to Gregory A. and Laura J. Ferko for $260,000.
Kiawah Island
Nicholas D. Snow and M. Cathleen McCoy sold 417 Amaranth Road, Middlewoods East to Exchange Professionals LLC for $1.3 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Queens Court LLC sold Unit B, 301 Queens Court, Bay View Acres to Enclave at QC LLC for $3.9 million.
Sharon Rea sold 1904 Hopeman Lane, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to 1904 Hopeman LLC for $338,400.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1678 Mermentau St., Avian Park West to Michael and Kathryn Malizia for $400,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3945 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Venkata Ramana and Padmavathi Valiveti for $575,971.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1600 Cranes Nest Road, Carolina Park to Joshua Lee and Jessica Ann Botteicher for $479,900.
Kenneth G. and Brenda G. Mcarver sold 1438 Crane Creek Drive, Carolina Park to Bryan David and Jessica Echard Zeigler for $510,000.
Stefan Salomonsson and Judy Ann McVicker sold 3413 Fairwater Place, Carolina Park to Dean C. and Julie A Younce for $400,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2563 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Jessica Brinkley-Markyvech and Mildred Fustos for $356,102.
Rocking Chair Investment Properties LLC sold 1126 Hungryneck Blvd., Chadbury Village to White Horse Hungryneck LLC for $3.5 million.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold 1779 Greenspoint Court, Darts Pointe to Shannon Mann-Alvarenga and Joel Alvarenga for $524,210.
Ray Otto Matzke sold 1197 Porchers Bluff Road to Ronald Carpenter for $300,000.
Robert Wilson III sold 110 Latitude Lane, I'On to Ben F. and Marguerite T. Tennille for $1.2 million.
Kenneth W. and Carol S. Reynolds sold 1282 Deep Water Drive, Lakeshore to Mary Gatch for $520,000.
Travis R. and Sarah A. Free sold 1166 Lazy Lane, Lazy Acres to William F. Moss for $540,000.
Mathis Ferry Development LLC sold 1212 Clonmel Place, Mathis Ferry Court to Catalyst Builders Inc. for $390,000.
James P. Tucker sold 543 Overseer Retreat, Molasses Creek Plantation to Aaron and Amelia Justice for $710,000.
Maryann and Paul O. Bolen sold 1325 Bluebird, Drive, Moss Park to Patrick J. Kelly for $380,000.
Andrew M. and Mary I. Armstrong sold 1309 Bellview Drive, Moultrie Heights to Jessie S. Buck for $495,000.
Aaron T. Bechtel sold 1486 Village Square, North Point to Albert M. and Donna M. Andreano for $530,000.
Joseph B. Fisher sold 1520 Sweet Myrtle Circle, Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Constance Diana Hudson for $335,000.
Diane M. Ehmann and Brian A. Meyl sold 1537 Oldenburg Drive, Pepper Plantation to Michael Corey and Kathryn Louise Kirila for $370,000.
Alison Guerriere sold 744 Pitt St. to Gunner and Michele Kleveland for $1.3 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2932 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to James R. Wyatt Jr. and Carol T. Wyatt for $613,790.
Adam J. Monroe sold 303 4th Ave. to Catalyst Builders Inc. for $360,000.
Jeffrey H. Lierman and Laura E. Kemp sold 3676 Shutesbury St. to Piotr and Martha Jaworowski for $492,500.
Drew B.R. and Alison H. Taylor sold 1024 Plantation Court, Snee Farm to Martha Archibald for $423,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1216 Spottail Court, Stratton Place of Stratton by the Sound to Michael C. and Dawn O. Holzer for $550,000.
Dawn M. Lord sold 277 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Amanda M. and John Blower for $358,900.
Mitchel Wolfe sold 2820 Stay Sail Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Timothy J. and Tricia P. Howard for $450,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1550 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Ryan J. and Grace M. Jorgensen for $880,916.
Charles W. and Vera M. Jennings sold 455 Jardinere Walk, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Leo Cotter and Carol Ann Hoover for $445,000.
Joseph F. O'Rourke and Ina Hadziselimovic-O'Rourke sold 413 Turnstone St., Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to Jonathan J. and Sharon M. Bortner for $395,500.
Patrick C. Bolander and Wendy S. Glover sold 2052 Welsh Pony Drive, Tupelo Plantation to Wilson W. and Fanny P. Wan for $470,000.
Lucy M. Duncan and Michael D. Smallwood sold 4400 Wando Farms Road to William A. Rouse Jr. and Patti R. Rouse for $2.2 million.
Jason T. Mai and Ly T. Huynh sold 1752 West Canning Drive, Winterbrooke at Park West to Martha Casey for $620,000.
North Charleston
Rehoboth Ministries International Church Inc. sold 5638 North Rhett Ave. to Enigma 5 LLC for $400,000.
Sherry L. Banks sold 8582 Purity Drive, Hollow Oaks to William J. Dorgan III and David O. Witcher for $269,000.
Del Diversified Inc. sold 1115 Justice St. to Jennifer C. McHugh for $367,352.
DRP SC 1 LLC sold 4335 Gaslight Alley, Mixson to SM Charleston LLC for $272,039.
Ravenel
Frederick John Otterbein III sold 5942 Kelseys Mill Road, Roper Run to Robert G. and Susan Klosterman for $422,500.
Seabrook Island
Salt Marsh at Seabrook I LLC sold Unit T1, 1119 Emmaline Lane, Salt Marsh at Seabrook to William Dudley and Betty Jo Schleier for $895,000.
James B. and Nancy B. White sold Unit A, 1737 Live Oak Park, Fiddlers Cove Townhouses to Michael Vinson and Barbara Griffin for $792,500.
James R. Dwyer sold 2214 Oyster Catcher Court to Kristy A. Medford for $835,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Moustafa A. Moustafa sold 3123 Marshall Blvd. to Dean Allen Feltmann for $1.8 million.
Summerville
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 205 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Jean West and Richard Paul Southworth for $294,524.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Donna Lee Eller sold 1801 Grovehurst Drive, Carolina Bay to Ricky Allan and Anne McKay Gaylard for $430,000.
Victor R. and Saundra J. Hainline sold 2992 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Brittany Diane and Randolph Leonard Amyuni for $340,000.
Susan C. Beylotte sold 2919 Amberhill Way, Cypress of Carolina Bay to Henry Smith III and Thelma Brown for $425,000.
Howard E. and Mary L. Burleson sold 2412 Kendall Drive, Essex Farms of Carolina Bay to Crystal Shepard for $335,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1459 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Jeffery and Heidi Callahan for $418,946.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1489 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Michael D. and Laurel L. Brewer for $472,990.
Ethelene C. and Melody Nelson sold 783 Hunt Club Run, Hunt Club to Austin and Alexi Eckert for $335,000.
Kimberly D. Pringle sold 870 Hunt Club Run, Hunt Club to Brendan K. and Stacey A. Travis for $375,000.
Marie Messervy Hughes sold 1794 Wilshire Drive, Huntington Woods to Rebecca and Kyle Janney for $300,000.
Jean W. Strickland sold 235 Sugar Magnolia Way, Magnolia Lakes in Grande Oaks to Michael and Susan Kraemer for $260,000.
Raimundo and Mauridete Barreto sold 705 Melrose Drive, Melrose to Journey Henderson for $375,000.
Ross Furmanski sold 866 Rue Drive, Sabal Homes at Grand Oaks to Karen Linder and Elinda T. Evans for $277,000.
Russell D. Silva and Ann F. Royko sold 462 Hainsworth Drive, Sienna at Bee's Landing to Ellen M. and Luke V. Schuyler for $275,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 8-12.
Bonneau
Douglas R. Brown sold 117 Little Smokey Lane to Malcolm P. and Kelley A. Mitchum for $250,000.
Rad Builders LLC sold 101 Chapel Hill Drive to Michael E. and Phyllis D. Hubbs for $250,000.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 159 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Reena Mehta and Nanda Kishore Ragala for $408,972.
Jerimie N. Jackson sold 1306 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Brooke A. and Joshua M. Gabellieri for $286,675.
Lowcountry Home Solutions LLC sold 211 Rice Mill Place, Nelliefield Plantation to James L. and Tammy J. Fattarusso for $315,000.
William S. Mill sold 1202 Finley Road, Pinefield to Kevin M. Futch for $860,000.
Daniel Island
Peter J. Merrithew sold 1483 Wando Landing St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Mary Mace Baumeister for $755,000.
Cory M. Williamson sold Unit 8311, 130 River Landing Drive, Daniel Landing to Eileen Cummings and James T. Cunneen for $278,000.
Jacob Michael Drew sold 1743 Pierce St., Smythe Park to Jason T. Presley for $660,000.
John E. Atkinson sold Unit 3B, 136 Fairbanks Oak Aly, Oaks at Rivers Edge to James Daniel and Susan Adams Cloyd for $825,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 109 Chaste Tree Circle, Liberty Village to David and Ashley Russell for $260,731.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 114 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Daniel and Ashley S. Clarke for $280,426.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 542 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Preet Chana and Roman Khayat for $306,978.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 544 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Caddell and Christine A. Ferrell for $328,881.
Daniel R. Demott sold 516 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Shawn R. and Kelsey A. Vollmar for $320,000.
Darin W. Hawfield sold 103 Abrum Court, Laurel Hill to Carol A. Hurt for $278,500.
Donald A. Wessinger sold 104 Allegheny Circle, Crowfield to William B. and Christine W. Reilly for $262,000.
Evelyn J. Rooman sold 147 Dasharon Lane, Hamlets to Charles and Julia Dipiazza for $340,000.
Kenneth Shaw sold 112 Amanda Circle, Hamlets to Chrystal and Harold Brady for $369,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 138 Hyrne Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Juan Arbelaez for $253,574.
TBD1 LLC sold 110 West Hartwick Lane, Crowfield to Ryan Abbadi and Ibrahim Azab for $1.5 million.
Hanahan
Duc Duy Nguyen sold 9 Leone Lane to Thienson Tran for $300,000.
Leroy E. Calhoun III sold 1311 Kingfisher Circle, Eagle Landing to Andre R. Goncalves for $250,000.
Village Creek Development Co. LLC sold Unit 11, 5911 Steward St., Dominion Village to Donna Floyd Mills and Margaret L. Dobson for $360,000.
Moncks Corner
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 451 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Farrah Gathers for $333,696.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 420 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Barbara S. Genna for $278,990.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 255 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to Craig Scott Andre and Daina Nicole Fraysher for $289,090.
Hope R. Candieas sold 351 Fox Ridge Lane, Foxbank to Helen Newton for $284,999.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 535 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Dock F. Edwards and Jamie Carr for $311,860.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 702 Silver Moss Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Vipulkumar Chimanbhai and Shitalben Vipulkumar Patel for $262,790.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 124 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank Plantation to John R. and Mary Alice Karam for $295,215.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 155 Waccamaw Circle, Foxbank Plantation to Amy and Brady Cotton for $285,000.
Summerville
Byron E. Slone sold 304 Peters Creek Drive, Cane Bay to Jenny Lynn and Andrew Scott Trotter for $250,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 206 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Christopher P. Latigona for $299,056.
Darrell Murphy sold 155 Koban Dori Road, Cane Bay to Steven R. Bergmann for $373,000.
John H. Tarter sold 319 Ashby St., Saint Thomas Park to Lisa Dzuriak and Ronald Andrew Herms for $345,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 279 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to John David and Cynthia Goddard Williams for $266,165.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 278 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Robert Harold and Karen Lynn Bennett for $297,075.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 305 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Theresa Marie Clark for $320,175.
Paul L. Shanaman sold 120 Glenspring Drive, Cane Bay to Brian A. West for $310,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 509 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Stephen Craig and Danielle M. Thomas for $505,715.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 309 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Alan Wayne and Lois Winston Session for $342,765.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 428 Scholar Way, Nexton to Taylor and Rebekah Hart for $420,740.
William Owens sold 408 Waterlily Way, Cane Bay to Gerald P. and Carol L. McClelland for $274,000.
Willis R. Holt Jr. sold 305 Waylon Drive, Weatherstone to Jeffrey D. and Monica L. Carman for $250,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 8-12.
Ladson
Timothy A. Terese sold 313 Chemistry Circle, Eagle Run to Norvell J. Dickerson and Lakeia Boyd-Dickerson for $260,000.
Nicole L. Nichols sold 4804 Pitkin Ave., McKewn to Suntara Jumreornvong for $265,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5215 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Randall J. and Jessie A. Gwinn for $300,060.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5203 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Dustin L. and Megan C. Herring for $320,655.
North Charleston
Patti D. Hughes sold 8325 Wild Indigo Bluff, Indigo Fields to Perry and Julia Traw for $349,000.
Temple C. Lafond sold 8602 Arthur Hills Circle, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Eduardo A. and Silvia L. Suarez for $415,000.
Theresa M. Morris sold 8618 Arthur Hills Circle, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Brian and Lisa Batson for $360,000.
Douglas W. Vincent sold 5493 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Sean C. Hoge for $604,000.
Ridgeville
Summerville Retreat LLC sold 858 Hill Branch Road to Dawn M. and Clint D. Madsen for $420,000.
Summerville
Kelly S. Williams sold 135 Northpark Ave., Summer Ridge to Jason L. Beer and Rebecca L. Haynes for $280,100.
Kenneth L. Giorno sold 208 Fort St., Ashborough to Jared T. Blatsioris for $253,000.
Kenneth E. Hibner sold 215 Fort St., Ashborough to Joseph A. and Robin Showman for $279,000.
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 384 Renau Blvd., Pine Hill Acres to Jared D. and Kendra R. Ladish for $287,924.
King of Queens LLC sold 5172 Birclie Lane, Wescott Plantation to James Madison and Angela Tang Simpson for $291,000.
Daniel Flather sold 118 Tin Can Aly, Reminisce to Richard and Haley Burke for $265,000.
Songer Construction Inc. sold 9476 Ayscough Road, Wescott Plantation to Michelle E. P. and Peter B. Wu for $279,900.
Adam Michael Palmese sold 208 Wexford Court, Wentworth Hall to Violet R. and Gregg W. Walsh for $300,000.
Cassie L. Smith sold 5269 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Magen and Javier Reyes for $320,000.
Sabal Homes at Summers Corner LLC sold 329 Gnarly Oak Lane, Summers Corner to Robert J. Bedore for $375,450.
Thomas R. Brown sold 504 Marsh Walk Court, Legend Oaks Plantation to Bruno A. and Dawn M. Digennaro for $385,000.