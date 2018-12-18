Real estate transactions for Sunday, December 16, 2018

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 15-19.
Adams Run
Andrew Sorrentino sold 8131 Gabe Road to Jessica and Raymond A. Cervantes III for $250,000.
Awendaw
James E. and Susan F. Senter sold 1024 Banker Court, Tupelo Plantation to Gerald E. and Dana L. Walkowiak for $426,900.
Charleston
Ileana Rivera-Pena sold Unit 5A, 220 Third Ave., Bordelaux to From Off LLC for $498,500.
Tyeisha and Carlos Gadson sold 5 Homel Place to MFI Properties LLC for $250,000.
Simons Street Development Partners LLC sold 6 Izzy Court to Jacqueline Marie Kastberg for $485,000.
Mulberry Street Development LLC sold 188 Line St. to Alexander Duritza and Jacob Hunter for $590,000.
Albertha Mazyck and Malcolm Smalls sold 18 Orrs Court to Orrsmen LLC for $335,000.
Heidi S. Brown sold 557 Rutledge Ave. to Courtney Herring and David Anderson for $432,000.
Edisto Island
Johnny L. and Merry A. Carden sold 8830 Shell House Road to James Thomas Gilroy Jr. for $298,900.
Folly Beach
Pamela J. and Matthew J. Gerringer sold 170 Marsh View Villas to Gabriel Stephen Turner for $282,000.
Richard C. Ranson Jr. and Paige B. Ranson sold 811 West Ashley Ave. to Joshua and Jamie Rimany for $272,000.
William G. and Brooke P. Johnson sold 270 Little Oak Drive to Christin Richardson for $834,500.
Susan Schaffer Sawadske sold 204 West Indian Ave. to David and Kathy Dailey Hubbard for $835,000.
Hollywood
Randall L. Martin sold 6535 Toogoodoo Road to Justin Saffian for $330,573.
Isle of Palms
Seascape Six sold Unit A411, 9002 Palmetto Drive, Seascape Villas to Kenneth M. Parks for $375,000.
3300 Hartnett Blvd. LLC sold 3300 Hartnett Blvd. to Janet Weaver McGuinn for $525,000.
Mira Creek Landing Development Group LLC sold 2303 Waterway Blvd. to Donald Paul Antonacio for $3.4 million.
804 Palm Boulevard LLC sold 804 Palm Blvd. to Vincent C. and Jacqueline Menzione for $1.3 million.
Mark L. and Mary L. Moody sold 5800 Palmetto Drive to Plonghill Properties LLC for $800,000.
James Island
Norma G. Bonadonna sold Unit 33, 666 Harbor Creek Place, The Harbor Creek to John Baker Crouch III and Janet T. Crouch for $345,800.
John Robert Chestnut sold 632 Harbor View Road, Clearview to Brian Rowe and Shelyne April Ponder for $280,000.
Matthew and Jaclyn Dlugolecki sold 1637 Tatum St., Dogwood Park to Joseph Ruscito for $458,000.
Jessica M. Lovelace sold 1529 Little Rock Blvd., Fairway Villas to Christopher D. Kidd and Katherine C. Szelc for $323,900.
Julio Fernando Mateus-Nino and Clara Lombana sold 1880 Fleming Woods Road, Fleming Park to Alexander H. Palmer for $380,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1483 Eutaw Battalion Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Robert and Cynthia C. Biester for $1.2 million.
Brad M. and Amanda C. Johnson sold 1425 Eutaw Battalion Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Aaron Nicholas and Jill Hoppy Osteen for $600,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1475 Eutaw Battalion Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to James N. and Megan B. Sipes for $1.3 million.
James P. and Amanda J. Sellers Brown sold 947 Nabors Drive, Lawton Bluff to Rachael Anne and Christopher Macdonald for $296,000.
Frankie Chinnis McLean sold 1678 Oak Island Drive to Mark Frederick Gottung for $925,000.
Estate of Style LLC sold 1317 Fort Johnson Road, Quail Run to Margaret Ellen Johnson for $362,500.
Sara A. Turner sold 1513 Galloway Lane, Riverland Park to Ceili LLC for $395,000.
Rhonda Bath and Lori Irizarry sold 2068 Wappoo Hall Road, Riverland Terrace to Stephanie Fuhrman and Jennifer Jackson for $705,000.
Union Investments LLC sold 229 South Gevert St. to Georgia Hicks for $381,270.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1609 Bombora Aly, Sea Aire to Dwight Hawes and Vicki Diane Alexander for $423,325.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 610 Bootlegger Lane to Christopher H. and Julienne D. Smith for $771,889.
Sarah Doobrow Silvis sold 2138 Terrabrook Lane to Ryan Lee Smith for $453,000.
Michael K. Lecholop sold 668 Cloudbreak Court, Woodland Acres to Jessica Cook for $530,000.
Johns Island
Jesse R. and Linda V. Colon sold 1858 Bluebird Road to Kristen and Paul Coupland for $365,000.
T M Rooke Co. LLC sold 1993 Kay St., Cedar Springs to Braden P. and Whitney Leigh Coon for $289,500.
Ravenswood Partners L.P. sold 5605 Chisolm Road to Earl Edward Barteet III and Mary Susan Barteet for $350,000.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold 4466 Hope Plantation Drive, Hope Plantation to Christian Elliott Werner for $334,828.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2089 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to John Mark and Jennifer Smith Powell for $362,915.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3041 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to James M. and Patricia A. Vancheri for $363,880.
Brian D. Remington sold 46 Burroughs Hall, Plantation Woods to Michale Perskin and Caralynn Sandorf for $1.6 million.
Jenny and Branden Luna sold 1694 Bee Balm Road, St. Johns Crossing to Ryan and Monica Lewis for $280,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1068 Pigeon Point to Dorothy D. Chabot for $308,558.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2780 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Jason R. Savage for $481,130.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2627 Battle Trail Drive, Stonoview to Michael and Teri Richardson for $660,000.
Mary E.G. and Serge Armstrong sold 2856 Ortega Drive, Swygerts Landing to Cass and Allison Outlaw for $399,950.
Patrick M. Kelly sold 1263 Segar St., Swygerts Landing to Thomas F. and Megan M. Shinners for $375,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1162 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Donald R. and Ginette M. Kennedy for $304,112.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1129 Turkey Trot Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Dennis A. Burns for $334,395.
Randall and Carolynn Vernon sold 1601 Zurlo Way, The Preserve at Fenwick Plantation to John M. and Cheryl A. Bacak for $725,000.
Christine Gerardi Babilonia sold 3334 Porchview Place, The Village of St. John's Woods to George Morgan Williams for $518,000.
Kiawah Island
Gregory D. Goldman and Lisa C. Schmidt sold 4687 Tennis Club Villas to Brian Timothy and Michelle Marie Zeno for $400,000.
Blueprint Strategies LLC sold 4522 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Kenneth S. and Doris C. Shuman for $380,000.
Clifford E. Montgomery sold 2476 Shipwatch Road, Shipwatch Villas to Ross A. and Betty T. Griffith for $450,000.
John R. Irwin IV and Carrie F. Irwin sold 285 Masters Court, Plantation Woods South to Gerard and Elizabeth Costello for $2 million.
McClellanville
Justin and Tracy Wray sold 1411 Lineberry Lane to Anthony D. and Jennifer A. Mason for $379,900.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 3949 Bessemer Road, Bessemer Park at Park West to Patrick E. and Sharon Mae Koon for $439,433.
Hunter Dog Enterprises Inc sold 1304 Brickmill East, Brickyard Plantation to Melissa and Michael Vruggink for $595,000.
Albert L. Sneed III and Kristen M. Sneed sold 23 Shem Drive, Brookgreen Meadows to Stephanie Rhodes for $376,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2616 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Justin B. Sawyer for $372,085.
Sara N. Hassell sold 1034 Chambers Lane, Cooper Estates to Jeffrey D. and Page S. Luther for $850,000.
Richard W. and Jennifer S. Blalock sold 2629 Turben Place, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Alexander Duncan and Mason Kennedy Coombs McGoogan for $315,000.
Franklin B. and Dorothy S. Ashley sold 1547 Fiddlers Marsh Drive, Fiddlers Marsh to Cameron Charles Allmendinger and Anna Lynn Treadway for $490,000.
Deborah A. and Martin J. Romeo sold 280 Marsh Ibis Trail, Grassy Oak to Thomas Patrick and Kathryn Rose Burns for $662,500.
Robin Alan Feiser sold 1399 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to James Patrick and Amanda Sellers Brown for $323,000.
Michael R. and Lindsay L. Loignon sold 668 Kent St. to Peter G. and Lindsey G. Davis for $505,000.
Philip C. and Judith A. Cory sold 1340 Deep Water Drive, Lakeshore to Andrew Davis Cisco for $454,500.
Rebecca W. Gooden and Christopher J. Dolan sold 1205 Laurel Park Trail, Laurel Grove to Brian B. and Samantha L. Smith for $327,000.
Mary Katherine Psencik sold 1319 Lake Mallard Blvd., Mallard Lakes to William J. Macchio for $315,000.
James G. Davidson III and Julie S. Davidson sold 1875 West Canning Drive, Masonborough at Park West to Gregory F. and Deanna L. McElwee for $760,000.
Mathis Ferry Development LLC sold 1208 Clonmel Place to K.C. Wood Custom Homes LLC for $370,000.
MFI Properties LLC sold 146 Rose Lane to Robert E. Halpin for $457,600.
James B. Cooley sold 1508 Pine Island View, Oakhaven Plantation to Charleston Enterprise Group LLC for $475,000.
Tracy L. Jenkins sold 668 Gate Post Drive, Old Village Landing to Haizhen Wang for $680,000.
Christopher R. and Lindsey L. Pangretic sold 517 Old Bridge Court, Olde Bridge to Kevin A. and Nicole Ferraro for $950,000.
Melissa Osorio Franzen sold 1480 Mataoka St., Osceola Heights to Mark D. Byington for $677,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1616 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Larry G. Murray Jr. and Carrie E. Murray for $419,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2225 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Ashley C. and Carter J. Overton for $640,675.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1626 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Wade Hampton and Diane Radcliffe Thompson for $516,945.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1715 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Jeremy C. and Laura K. Berman for $609,730.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2208 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Matthew J. and Taylor L. Lentz for $598,110.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1594 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Pamela A. Nicot for $507,336.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1622 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to William Charles Holster for $510,000.
Mohamed Adel Irbrahim Mohamed sold 4126 North Highway 17 to Moustafa Moustafa for $250,000.
Natalie Halt sold 1641 Ware Bottom Lane, Pinckney Place to Timothy D. Blanc for $535,000.
Misty Ann Bowman sold 2132 Presidio Drive, Quail Hollow to Michael T. and Alexandra M. Sutton for $310,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2931 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Kyle B. and Kelly A. Robichaud for $550,175.
Otis Purvis Henry Jr. sold 322 Pelican Place, Sandpiper Point to KSW2 Realty LLC for $355,000.
Harmony Hall by the Sea LLC sold 1317 Wild Olive Drive, Seaside Farms to Kara M. Jones for $427,833.
Ryan and Grace Jorgensen sold 1051 Governors Road, Snee Farm to Michael and Kaitlin Hakimi for $452,000.
Sebastiano Celli and Lois R. Gattoni-Celli sold 1165 Chersonese Round, Snee Farm to Mary Beth and Brian Bennett for $678,000.
William E. and Diane H. Roche sold 979 Law Lane, Snee Farm to Bethany G. Jones and John W. Owens for $394,800.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3474 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Angela E. Cartrette for $512,990.
Steven H. and Margaret F. Morse sold 3011 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Rick and Bernadette Keesler for $676,000.
William C. and Christine S. Behrens sold 1721 Bowline Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Linda Ann Ahearn and Paul S. Gyurcsanszky for $638,750.
North Charleston
AandJ Realty Investment Group LLC sold 5035 Alpha St. to Lynn Elizabeth Costello for $270,000.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1153 Leary St., Charleston Farms to Nina Buckelew and Joshua Mathews for $302,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4411 Louisa Lane to Donald J. Daley Jr. and Kathleen E. Daley for $308,217.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4426 Marblehead Lane to Adam J. Stott for $339,900.
C Squared Enterprises LLC sold 1427 Bexley St. to Christopher and Veronica Hughes for $310,000.
April L. and Raymond F. Borkman II sold 5244 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to John Durot for $315,000.
Linda Katti Shafer sold 5106 East Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Lee K. Phuong for $255,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina Leasing LLC sold 5113 Hyde Park Village Lane, Village at Hyde Park to Thomas John Maltese and Allison Jessup Anderson for $329,591.
9 Addison St LLC sold 5057 Walker St. to Brian M. and Hanh N. Nguyen for $295,000.
Ravenel
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 3990 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Eve Badger for $463,000.
Seabrook Island
Sullivan’s Island
Edna Joye Lear sold Unit B, 3030 Ion Ave. to Scott C. Shirley for $876,000.
Emily Janet Brasher sold 3025 Marshall Blvd. to RandR Beach Retreat LLC for $2.6 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Aaron N. and Jill H. Osteen sold 306 Hickory St., Ashley Forest to Natalie Renee Lawrence for $505,000.
Blackwater Restoration LLC sold 1536 Birthright St., Ashley Hall Manor to Daniel Mark Boesner for $325,000.
Clinton W. and Kathryn B. Knight sold 1680 Seignious Drive, Ashley Harbor to Jeffrey Hefel for $640,000.
Christopher James Quick and Gina Marie Hall sold 1522 Sebago Drive, Bolton's Landing to Nicolas and Nicolette Mitcham for $302,000.
Andrew S. and Christine F. Wilson sold 23 Campbell Drive, Byrnes Down to David J. and Margarita A. Richardson for $335,000.
Daniel Shelby Buckingham sold 2051 Wild Flower Lane, Canterbury Woods to Lisa Elizabeth Blackburn and Robert Earl Johnson for $266,000.
Centex Homes sold 2759 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Argenis V. Nava for $352,215.
CMA Properties LLC sold 2051 Charlie Hall Blvd. to Fontis Group LLC for $3.3 million.
Centex Homes sold 1934 Essex Farms Drive, Essex Farms to Brandon J. and Erin Stephanie Coakley for $494,815.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 733 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Ning Zhu and Charles Li for $341,300.
Ruth R. Branks sold 62 Lord Calvert Drive, Harrison Acres to Clinton Wayne and Kathryn B. Knight for $330,000.
Coastal Region Properties LLC sold 1420 Ashley River Road, Heathwood to Oriental Massage LLC for $450,000.
Martha W. Fox sold 9 Edenwood Court, Heathwood to Breege Veronica Howley and Robert Henry Fink for $287,500.
Jacob D. Horseman sold 1823 Wilshire Drive, Huntington Woods to Kenneth King and Jennifer Ryu for $472,500.
Rebecca M. and Kyle L. Janney sold 763 Catawba Road, Melrose to Michael and Elizabeth Souter for $297,500.
Ashley and Steven Cannon sold 831 Bent Hickory Road, Mt. Royall to Karrie L. Prohaska for $320,000.
Lyndon Redman and Marie-France Morin sold 4 Transom Court, Ripley Cove to Ronald J. and Kathleen Schaberg for $595,000.
U.S. Bank Trust N.A. sold 3212 Middleburry Lane, River Oaks at Village Green to Alexandra Scott and Winston Delaney-Williams for $268,000.
Shaughn Allen sold 4 Shadowmoss Parkway, Shadowmoss to John Meade for $290,000.
Matthew H. and Jennifer O. Corson sold 256 Gullane Road, Shadowmoss Plantation to The City of Charleston for $270,000.
Gaylord L. and Sandra K. Miller sold 620 Hainsworth Drive, Sienna at Grand Oaks to Brian D. and Abigail J. Anderson for $284,000.
Richard E. Davis II and Karen M. Davis sold 1657 Indaba Way, Tidewater of Carolina Bay to San Maung W. Saw and Win Win Myaing for $255,000.
William and Catherine Eppright sold 7135 Windmill Creek Road, Village Green to William R. Harbison for $267,000.
Joseph D. and Myra C. Scott sold 48 Fort Royal Ave., Wespanee Plantation to Charles and Paige McCormick for $455,000.
Steven and Virginia L. Mizel sold 1511 Saint Helenas Point, West Ashley Plantation to Benjamin W. and Katharine D. Pittard for $539,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 707 Rathall Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Daniel M. and Deborah D. Bilak for $443,860.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 528 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Michael R. and Lindsay L. Loignon for $553,000.
Coastal Property Investments LLC sold 107 Franklin Retreat Court, Retreat at Beresford to Chadwick Scott and Andrea Gittings Price for $400,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1053 Oak Bluff Ave. to Kimberly and Scott Greene for $379,234.
D. Kent Jordan sold 376 Royal Assembly Drive, Beresford Hall to Timothy Winston Karriker Jr. for $996,000.
Daniel Anderson sold 414 Elfes Field Lane, Beresford Hall to Ellena A. and Tod W. Evans for $1.1 million.
Jill M Latawiec sold 1460 Harbor Mist Court, The Peninsula to Nicholas D. Hodges for $289,500.
Daniel Island
Novella Homes of Charleston LLC sold 25 Hazelhurst St., Daniel Island Park to James L. Parker for $2.2 million.
Robert J. Johnson Jr. sold Unit 204F, 200 River Landing Drive to Veronica F. and Donald L. Wolfswinkel for $383,000.
Thomas Evans sold 415 Creek Landing St. to John A. and Kathy A. Deford for $1.4 million.
Timothy M. Frizelle sold 150 Etiwan Park St. to Diane Moore Flanagan for $540,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 607 Zinnia Drive, Liberty Village to Christena K. McCants for $290,803.
Dan R. Morse sold 125 Loganberry Circle, Crowfield to Kacy J. and Arcell M. Whaley for $429,500.
Polyne Mendes sold 144 Pointer Drive, Quail Hill to Kimberly Hope Kelley for $275,000.
Ray F. Bryant sold 110 Vinca Drive, Longleaf to Margaret and Bernard Mack for $272,000.
Hanahan
Jerome Stanley Rhett sold 1077 Stonehenge Drive, Dominion Hills to Jason David and Sarah Rebecca Forest for $253,000.
Kelly Morgan Epting sold 1238 Greenfield Place, Belvedere Estates to Michael Robert and Melody Lynn Baker for $250,000.
Michael Cuite sold 1264 Woodsage Drive, Tanner Plantation to Daniel and Michelle Wanner for $320,000.
Moncks Corner
Anthony K. Houston Johnson sold 221 Buttonbush Court, Fairmont South to Gary B. and Alicia Miller for $276,000.
Bruce E. Hobbs sold 1707 Trout St. to Juliana De Almeida for $307,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 135 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Kory M. Dollinger for $250,520.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 412 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Wayne P. and Catherine Sullivan for $271,990.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 418 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Hakeem Tashed and Lakevia Mills for $310,961.
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc sold 1010 Baker Drive, Berkeley Country Club to Robert J. and Karen R. Fain for $289,900.
Jeanette Witkowski sold 1106 Mccrae Drive, Berkeley Country Club to Jonathan P. Wheeler for $340,000.
Lori A. Grobman sold 314 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank Plantation to Sandra Denise and Anthony E. Hamby for $269,000.
Noah T. Raybon Jr. sold 1145 Moss Grove Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to James George and Christina Mustakis for $270,000.
Robert Lyle James Hunter sold 201 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank Plantation to Justin Rider for $287,000.
Tarah Leigh Simmons sold 1103 Churchill Road to Jeffrey A. Thompson for $310,000.
Summerville
Carol E. Dorman-Gore sold 568 Rosings Drive, Carriage Lane to Ryan M. Ashe for $300,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 452 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Michael D. Scott for $275,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 423 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Michael G. Mullaney for $300,385.
DR Horton Inc. sold 465 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Laurie M. and David S. McDonald for $296,005.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 461 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Joe William Marquis for $398,838.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 479 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Fortune Edmond for $256,592.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 104 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to Harry and Melba M. Watkins for $469,224.
Karen Eleanor Cherubini sold 286 Pemberly Blvd. to Julie M. Cherubini for $297,000.
Linda M. Kresge sold 306 Edinburgh St., Mendenhall to Marian P. and James A. Elefante for $250,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 261 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Kenneth L. and Katlyn N. Wagner for $298,419.
Nathan K. Easterling sold 224 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Joseph and Krista Benko for $265,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 206 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Thomas O. and Ruth K. Moschel for $410,440.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 262 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Michael Andrew and Rosemarie Allocco for $475,140.
Sanjay Paudel sold 274 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Christopher J. and Cheryl A. Johnston for $417,300.
Spencer M. Hoos sold 322 Regatta Way, Cane Bay to Michael Giffon and Beverly Tisdale for $475,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 15-19.
Ladson
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9950 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Arthur Heyden for $253,525.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9960 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Jason Andrew Kerestes for $259,670.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5201 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Lani Borja and Setrini Hernandez Sison for $390,580.
North Charleston
Dawn J. Peterson sold 4171 Club Course Drive, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Mahesh and Amisha Patel for $593,000.
Glen E. Deal sold 8594 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Robin Ann Weidberg for $354,500.
Jonathan W. Lane sold 8692 Hickory Creek Lane, Whitehall to Michael and Michelle Needham for $290,000.
Richard Lee Smith III sold 8150 Scottswood Drive, Brookshire to Lori Ann and Ryan Casey McMann for $279,900.
Roderick M. Evans sold 5356 Deep Blue Lane, Indigo Fields to Valerie B. Bramson for $270,000.
St. George
Robert M. Morris sold 280 Seven Acres Road to Sarah M. and Ryan T. Hake for $285,000.
Summerville
Ana Hill sold 8033 Mckayla Road, Myers Mill to Edward D. Corless II for $295,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 44 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Edward P. O'Connell and Morgan C. O'Donnell for $312,344.
Christopher L. Bledsoe sold 115 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Charlotte Clay and Burton John Boucher for $265,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 171 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Peter Barcia for $257,000.
Dominique Olivia Gravett sold 5013 West Liberty Meadows Drive, Wescott Plantation to Marlon T. Vargas for $254,900.
Doris P. Sineath sold 192 Bamert St., Dovewood to Sandra Kay Ferguson for $254,000.
Francis D. Courtney II sold 145 Berwick Drive, Wentworth Hall to Michael S. Burts for $263,000.
Gary Walker sold 1029 Blockade Runner Parkway, River Birch to Benjamin M. and Marie Scott for $345,000.
George W. Brannen sold 123 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Joan N. Rogers for $252,000.
Gregory M. Brunson sold 9609 Tothill Drive, Wescott Plantation to Donald and Mary Christine Bernardo for $250,000.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 106 Ayers Drive, Salisbury Acres to Joseph D. and Kimberly A. Curtis for $420,000.
Jennifer Bryn Hill sold 104 Ribbon Road, The Ponds to Richard and Vedrana Smith for $413,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1086 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Jill M. and Charles R. Stocks for $272,250.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1106 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Helen and Edward Landesman for $319,920.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2072 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Thomas C. and Kim M. Thomas for $321,965.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2008 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Juanita Noel Duprey for $338,685.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1178 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to John Allen and Dawn Laura Malsbury for $431,985.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1095 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Louis J. Bosco and Linda Freeman-Bosco for $433,785.
Michael G. Parker sold 201 Wilson Drive, Millwood to Shaana C. Vige and Neil Fischer for $260,000.
Pefkos Land and Timber LLC sold 270 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Susan Evans and Mark A. White for $250,000.
Richard A. Graham sold 531 West Butternut Road, Butternut to Richard Myers sold $355,000.
Robert L. Devito Jr. sold 101 Old Course Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Larry Grulich for $257,000.
Rosalyn K. Monat-Haller sold 145 Carolina Ave. to Remington T. and Leanza S. Kauffman for $350,000.
Stephen T. Christmas sold 9232 North Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Eric B. Williams for $286,000.
Tammy L. Painter sold 101 Spring St., Spring Grove to Daniel Lee Justice for $255,000.
Tony E. Fowler sold 535 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Joann and Toby Dean Catlett for $317,000.
Virginia C. Brzyski sold 125 Sumners Aly, Irongate to Glenn R. and Brenda S. Thompson for $263,500.
William T. Mungovan sold 152 Fall Creek Blvd., Summerville Country Estates to Meghan O'Reilly for $355,000.