Real estate transactions for Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 29-Nov. 2.
Awendaw
Stella M. Stott sold 6148 Caravelle Court, Romain Retreat to Jeffrey A. Tweed Jr. and Shana L. Peeples-Tweed for $455,000.
Susan Metzger Ferrell and Rene Charles Stafford sold 6955 Limehouse Road to Douglas R. and Gina McQuilken for $403,000.
Charleston
H. Louie Koester III sold Unit 8E, 14 Lockwood Drive, Ashley House to Henry and Katherine S. Dunbar for $380,000.
Mary Anne Willson sold Unit 11D, 14 Lockwood Drive, Ashley House to Katheryn Faye Miller Jackson for $375,000.
Daphne Wheeler Stephens sold Unit 10F, 14 Lockwood Drive, Ashley House to Karen Spodarek for $264,000.
1819 Meeting LLC sold 1819 Meeting St. to 1819 Meeting Street Road LLC for $1.6 million.
John P. Costello sold 14 Elliott St. to Marty F. and Brian J. Margetts for $1.8 million.
Mark D. Orris sold 9 F St. to Brooke E. and Edward F. Butler for $260,000.
Alan M. Tanenbaum sold 20 Limehouse St. to Schaeffer Properties LLC for $1.5 million.
Randolph K. Owens and Randolph K. Owens Jr. sold 28 Smith St. to Heidi E. Wilson for $635,000.
Del Diversified Inc. sold 312 Sumter St. to Frances April Jones for $721,045.
Alan M. Tanenbaum sold 163 Tradd St. to Schaeffer Properties LLC for $950,000.
GSouth Properties LLC sold Unit 7 & 9, Cordes St. to Two Cordes LLC for $2 million.
Mary E. Peters sold 179 Wentworth St. to Stephanie G. Calandra for $735,000.
Allure Inc sold 415 King St. to CTandFT Properties LLC and Ferncroft 415 LLC for $5 million.
Edisto Island
Beverly J. Adams sold 7738 Oak Island Road, Old House Plantation to Brian J. and Ericka K. Woods for $310,000.
Folly Beach
Slaughter Properties LLC sold 1102 East Arctic Ave. to James S. Murray Jr. and Susan F. Murray for $875,000.
Lisa M. Exley sold 201 West Artic Ave., Oceanfront Villas to Bennie Leggett Parks Jr. and Jacqueline Russ Parks for $755,000.
Isle of Palms
Robert B. and Patricia R. Hemphill sold 25 Beach Club Court, Beach Club Villas to WR & JR Realty Co. LLC for $990,000.
Howard Rosenblum sold 307 Charleston Blvd. to Scott C. Shirley for $800,000.
Michael A. Scardato sold 5 Sandpiper Court to William L. and Joshua R. L. Hooser for $510,000.
Morris E. and Kathryn L. Haynes sold 30 30th Ave. to Logan and Melissa S Rada for $780,000.
James Island
Karen M. Schmidt sold Unit B, 109 Howard Mary Drive, Sable on the Marsh to Thomas P. Goodson for $355,000.
Charles W. Moore sold 749 Beauregard St., Clearview to Justin Langston and Mary White Finley for $419,000.
Michael P. and Patsy M. Ravan sold 970 Harbor Oaks Drive, Harbor Oaks Villas at Harbor Oaks to Catherine M. Latorre for $259,000.
Matthew Bell sold 1003 Harbortowne Road, Harbor Woods to Stephanie A. Montgomery for $437,500.
Christopher Genovese and Hunter Horne Genovese sold 770 Fort Sumter Drive, Lawton Bluff to Catherine P. Lackey for $278,000.
Kyle Vanmiddlesworth and Jennifer Aron sold 3019 Allison Cove Drive, Lawton Harbor to Duncan Ferguson for $390,000.
John A. Nerges and Alison E. Wynne sold 489 West Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough to Edward T. McNair Jr. for $490,000.
John L. and Robin V. Steinberger sold 335 Howle Ave. to Brannon H. and Adrienne Nancy Hamby for $325,000.
Allison J. Tinney and William L. Collicott sold 936 Reddick St., South Riverview to Sheena M. Janse for $288,800.
Mary W. Kittrell sold 710 London Drive, Stiles Point to Kristine Shields for $405,000.
Geoffrey William and Kelly Riley Sigg sold 656 Stoneboro Court, Stoneboro Shores to Philip Patrick and Cassie Eliza Devine for $460,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 938 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to George W. and Caroline K. Price for $741,680.
Johns Island
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3117 Harding Court to Adam Tracey and Caitlin Dmello for $325,000.
Mitchell W. Kern sold 3242 Arrow Arum Drive, Fenwick Hills to Michele Richey and Darrell B. Richey Jr. for $347,000.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1529 Star Flower Alley, Gardens at Whitney Lake to Sheryl M. Muscatello for $358,753.
JWB3447 LLC sold 3990 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Hopkins Plantation to Kyle Geiger for $525,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1950 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Frank and Barbara G. Angelos for $365,315.
Raymond D. and Lisa M. Johnson sold 2681 Burden Creek Road, Stono Point to Richard Kesling and Laura Teter for $959,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2432 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Margaret Craft for $421,379.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2717 Battery Pringle Drive, Stonoview to Jeanne A. and Douglas Turley for $412,435.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2602 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Michael S. and Lisa M. O’Donnell for $392,900.
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1696 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Thomas Frederick and Mary C. Jones for $276,900.
David S. and Cynthia L. Wyllie sold 1701 Sailfish Drive, Tremont to Sally Clemence for $252,525.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1864 Halle Road, Villages in Saint Johns Woods to Gulf Investments LLC for $415,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2125 Sancerre Lane to Ruth A. Bonelli for $516,074.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1241 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Donald L. and Rachell Chenoweth for $378,000.
Kiawah Island
G. John Marangelli and Susan E. Boehme sold 4524 Park Lake Drive, Parkside Villas to Ralph McDonald and Margaret McLaurin for $369,500.
Ellen B. Munday sold 1204 Flying Squirrel Court to Michael and Veronica Isaacs for $463,000.
William Brooks Millis sold 17 Royal Beach Drive to Frederick S. and Helen W. Norman for $3.8 million.
Robert Lee and Elizabeth W. Oakman sold 68 Persimmon Court, Marsh Island Woods to 68 Persimmon LLC for $1.1 million.
Parkside Villas Investments LLC sold 5116 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Danielle and Gregory Maurer for $890,000.
McClellanville
Charles A. and Whitney A. Stackhouse sold 1026 Towhee Lane to Adam P. Varnadore and Jessica L. Yates for $365,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Kathy Y. and R.C. Sweet sold Unit 304, 144 North Plaza Court, Renaissance on Charleston Harbor to James C. Irvin Jr. and Ann L. Irvin for $1.3 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1602 Mermentau St., Avian to David McKinley Ellison for $387,000.
Walczuk Realty Co. LP sold 3823 Tim Ascue Lane, Bee Hive Plantation to Cameron C. and Victoria J. Paul for $254,900.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1230 Gannett Road to Calvin C. Blackwell for $591,990.
Carolina Cottages Homes LLC sold 3571 Backshore Drive, Carolina Park to John and Alexandra L. Miller for $559,900.
Carolina Cottages Homes LLC sold 1604 Cranes Nest Road, Carolina Park to Bradford T. Tyson for $469,900.
SBC Home LLC sold 1840 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to Scott C. and Sally W. Dahlgren for $937,182.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1581 Banning St., Carolina Park to Joseph P. and Melissa A. Fulmer for $519,000.
Weekly Homes LLC sold 3552 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Travis and Sarah A Free for $701,270.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1588 Grey Marsh Road, Center Park North at Cambridge Square to Tiffany King for $448,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2620 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square to Bernard and Irene Cassidy for $396,405.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1359 Rivella Drive to Ashleigh Marino for $700,000.
Richard E. Conte sold 1215 Llewellyn Road, Chelsea Park to Susan Anderson for $355,000.
Jennifer Maye and James Tyson Huber III sold 659 Pawley Road, Cooper Estates to Ryan D. and Caroline S. Passe for $550,000.
Jack V. and Jennifer S. Dickerson sold 649 Commonwealth Road, Darrell Creek to Donna and Joseph E. Bell for $1.8 million.
Keli Walden sold 1609 Diddy Drive to Edward Flanary Jr. for $857,500.
Louise D. Ruch sold 1267 Sareda Circle to Constance Finkelstein for $250,000.
David R. Lee sold 343 Kingston Lane, Longpoint to Matthew Thomas Coolbaugh for $353,000.
Daniel and Emily Kaufman sold 2003 North Creek Drive, North Creek at the Pointe to Angela Barnette for $435,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1630 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Benjamin F. Ward Jr. and Dawn D. Ward for $521,725.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2189 Midden Drive, Oyster Point to Nathan A. and Jessica D. Kiser for $698,170.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1638 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Tina and Joseph Disalvo for $513,190.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1621 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to John H. and Melinda F. Davis for $474,106.
Hugh David Hardy sold 1453 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Paul and Natalie Salvatore for $418,000.
Nathan A. and Jessica D. Kiser sold 1376 Longspur Drive, Oyster Point to Rhonda Bath for $485,000.
Michele Enersen sold 1263 Old Wanus Drive to Alison and Patrick M. Haney for $430,000.
Donna Marie Mastrandrea sold 533 West Rice Planters Lane, Rice Planters Pointe to Joseph F. O’Rourke and Ina Hadziselimovic-O’Rourke for $675,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3542 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Walter and Micah Gray for $587,090.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3470 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Justine Zeroski for $750,239.
James R. and Karen A. Carson sold 1824 South James Gregarie Road, Tennyson to Cheri and Christopher Helgens for $520,000.
Aaron T. Brewer sold 422 Shannon Drive, The Groves to Brian F. and April M. Maiden for $772,000.
Mark W. and Laurie A. Jordan sold 960 Tall Pine Road, The Groves to Douglas M. and Anna R. Torchio for $900,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2946 River Vista Way, The Harbour to Kent W. and Laura A. Carlisle for $1.3 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2892 River Vista Way, The Harbour to Robert C. and Melinda E. Miller for $1.1 million.
Paul and Natalie Salvatore sold 1992 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Michael and Stephanie K. Fabrizio for $370,000.
John Robert and Monica Lofe Conatser sold 1428 Watershade Court, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Jeffrey A. and Bethanie R. Weber for $569,000.
Robert J. Schumann and Jessica M. Cusano sold 379 Jardinere Walk, The Vernada to David Benefiel and Susa Piernan for $353,000.
Paul T. Flowers III sold 1905 Bristle Pine Court, Thornewood to Jonathan P. and Katie S. Tosches for $425,000.
Gary L. Harwyn sold 1499 Old Williamston Court, Wakendaw to John and Devin Bushkar for $414,900.
Geoffrey A. and Amanda W. Forbus sold 4085 Blackmoor St., Waverly to David G. and Maria Kosinski for $694,000.
North Charleston
D E Harris Builders LLC sold 4317 Holmes Ave. to Malory Starr Wrigley for $338,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4410 Social Alley to Anita D. and Greg Demetriades for $435,594.
Global Industrial Properties LLC sold Pepperdam Ave. to Zimpel Properties LLC for $1.3 million.
Ravenel
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4074 Egret Perch Court, Poplar Grove to Michael S. and Kathleen A. Lindgren for $662,083.
Seabrook Island
James J. and Kimberly S. Stadelman sold 2428 Racquet Club Drive to William R. and Susan B. Miller for $532,000.
Sullivan’s Island
211 LLC sold 424 Station 22-1/2 St. to Comline Properties LLC for $12 million.
Summerville
Kenneth R. and Patricia F. Hegwood sold 703 Savannah River Drive, Lakes of Summerville to Derek N. Earl and Jenna Shurtleff for $258,000.
Wadmalaw Island
Charlotte N. Kitchen sold 4739 Maybank Highway to Jeremy L. Shomper for $455,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Joseph I. Cond and Tristaca M. Woodruff sold 3139 Mulan Lane, Magnolia Bluff to Justin and Cassandra Edwards for $389,500.
Annette H. Cottingham sold 1755 Chelwood Circle, Northbridge Terrace to Brandon E. and Jessica Chrastile for $380,500.
James D. Montgomery and Joni Cox Montgomery sold 60 Muirfield Parkway, Shadowmoss to James A. and Laura H. Carpenter for $285,000.
Donald C. Houghton Jr. sold 2462 Liverpool Drive, Shaftesbury to Melody J. Nelson for $325,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 29-Nov. 2.
Charleston
Tania A. Schmitt sold 1360 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Michael and Maria Leonard for $262,000.
Daniel Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2510 Waverly St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Jodi R. and Kevin H. Guerette for $944,450.
Peter C. Reddy sold 1021 Barfield St. to Thomas Keith and Meghan Cate McSwain for $695,000.
Richard Barnwell Grimball Jr. sold 1678 Pierce St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Walter Glenn and Ashley Nicole Vonrosenberg for $849,900.
Thomas S. Dittrich sold 1009 Blakeway St. to Courtney Zalinski for $542,500.
Goose Creek
Dennis Scott Flessate sold 108 Elm Drive, Hamlets to Joseph J. Bullinger and Susan W. Piedfort for $439,000.
Larry W. Whitfield sold 402 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to James and Melanie Dukes for $305,000.
Hanahan
Clive Sugama sold 1300 Grassy Hill Court, Tanner Plantation to Jonathan G. and Tiffany L. Mahan for $265,000.
Duane Gordon sold 1000 Bessinger Lane, Berkeley Hills to Karl Guenther Mikoleit and Heather Lynn Walbright for $410,000.
James B. Heath sold 66 Sorento Blvd. to Zachary W. and Leigh A. Ohlendorf for $348,000.
Miriam Johnson sold 5921 Commonwealth Circle, Dominion Hills to William D. Hagan Jr. for $270,000.
Huger
Angela Buchen sold 779 Deerhaven Court to Emily Chantelle and Benjamin Douglas Wright for $600,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 245 Camber Road to Gary and Amy Riddle for $480,030.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1351 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Lloyd C. and Kathleen M. Smothers for $254,115.
Moncks Corner
Clarence Jackson Smith sold 163 Cypress Forest Drive, Cypress Ridge to Christopher M. Brabham for $320,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 268 Topsaw Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Andrew M. and Abby P. White for $272,849.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 445 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Lamar Bart Brown and Veronica E. Forrest-Brown for $294,798.
Diego C. Lopez sold 593 Crossland Drive, Foxbank to Paul F. Jarvis and Kaitlin C. Brannon for $255,000.
John E. Carpenter sold 2114 Albert Storm Ave. to James H. and Lisa C. Mobbs for $385,000.
John H. Juricek sold 3001 Bushy Park Road to Harold Stephen and Laura Droze for $272,000.
Michael R. Kitcey sold 1072 O. T. Wallace Blvd., Berkeley Country Club to Theophilous Thompson for $280,000.
Robert J. Franklin Jr. sold 1803 Fishing Island Road to Brian M. and Donna M. Schrum for $344,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 423 Ambergate Lane, Foxbank to Peter J. Wiley and Ashley M. Besecker-Wiley for $274,900.
Sean G. Lytchfield sold 313 Drayton Place Drive, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Corwyn J. and Kelsie Melette for $280,000.
Pinopolis
Kevin Browning sold 1082 Dehayville Drive to Nicolas Hartwell Poplin for $255,000.
Summerville
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 307 Oakbend St., Nexton to Emily Nicole Svensen for $269,900.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 130 Clear Bend Lane, Nexton to Candice M. and Evan J. McGrain for $391,645.
DR Horton Inc. sold 457 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Grace D. Galecki and Rudolph S. Mastalerz for $251,010.
DR Horton Inc. sold 467 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Teresa Marie Weldon for $258,593.
DR Horton Inc. sold 123 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Chelsea S. and Chad Michael Hoffman for $262,380.
DR Horton Inc. sold 450 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to James C. and Olga Dileno for $313,965.
Epcon Marrington LLC sold 405 Claymoor Village Lane, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Annette W. Blocker for $303,625.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 491 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Michael Quinn and Susan D. Schortman for $389,889.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 100 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to Richard Alan and Elizabeth Wagner Kirkley for $460,644.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 110 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to Robert C. and Jacqueline A. Nutter for $445,113.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 389 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Leslie George and Pamela Graves Gillinger for $310,023.
Mark Milos sold 101 Soaring Way, Eagle Harbor to Sara B. and Brandon Lee Powell for $326,000.
Milton C. Shaw sold 346 Oyster Bay Drive, Cane Bay to Edward H. Derby and Joanne F. Matthews for $274,800.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 269 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Kristie L. Lacey-Cummins and Lucas G. Cummins for $311,182.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 426 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Karen Marie Walls for $320,383.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 316 Garrison St., Saint James Park to Tremaine Rebecca Wright for $390,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 521 Scholar Way, Nexton to Kimberly L. Witte for $481,540.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 119 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Joseph and Maureen Carbonara for $553,565.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 250 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Barbara A. Bond for $406,415.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 200 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Natasha Annya and Brian Kenneth Jones for $360,000.
Wando
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 323 Morning Marsh Lane, The Landings at Sweetwater to Mohamed Nouhad and Erica Kathryn Markabi for $399,275.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 29-Nov. 2.
Ladson
Keith Brisbane sold 417 Sparkleberry Lane, Summerhaven to Michael L. and Andrea Wilson for $278,000.
Laverne E. Dobbinson sold 9737 Table Mountain Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Josef L. and Angelica Berkley for $343,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5177 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Wolfang Edwin Ehmig Dillon for $311,595.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5209 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to James Justin Wiser and Brandy Jo Petersen for $295,295.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9929 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Michael W. and Kelli Anne Bausch for $371,410.
North Charleston
Bethany Morgan Kelley sold 5448 Rising Tide, Taylor Plantation to Saralyn D. and Wesley E. Fink for $288,999.
James M. Igou Jr. sold 5418 Percival Lane, Whitehall to Cody John and Marissa Cacala for $277,500.
Rhonda W. Burke sold 4205 Magnolia Court, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Janet L. and Steven A. Bateman for $465,000.
Ridgeville
David M. Swails II sold 810 Highway 61 to Michael and Shannon Kerns for $367,500.
Summerville
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 209 Makemie Way to Mickey J. and Patricia A. Garrett for $264,990.
Cassandra N. Douglas sold 1612 Eider Down Drive, Drakesborough to Michael Alexander Hood and Jennifer Kay Musci for $257,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 142 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Nancy Carol and Michael James Fisher for $282,673.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 104 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Carlos Djalma Garcia Silva and Gizelli Rampazzo Bowen Silva for $298,990.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 131 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Zachary Chandler and Jackie Smith for $255,951.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 126 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Ally G. and Thomas R. Cullipher for $318,349.
DR Horton Inc. sold 530 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Jeffrey K. and Laurie M. Snow for $293,500.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 504 Ladybug Lane, Summers Corner to Phelan and Anna Cox for $373,668.
H&H Constructors Inc sold 150 Shepard St. to Marcia and Kim Randall Pearson for $420,704.
Jeffrey Centers sold 100 Prim Rose Path to Rhonda and William Burke for $529,000.
John R. Clayton sold 9488 Markley Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Cynthia Goff Neal for $315,000.
Joyce E. Stebbins sold 132 Maxwell Road to Christopher Allen and Denise Michelle Jones for $445,000.
Kevin Brian Devaney sold 203 Balsam Circle, Madison Ridge to Danilo Amaral and Fernanda Oliveira Quintao for $280,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 153 Village Ponds Drive, The Ponds to Deana Miraglia and Robert M Kestner for $331,330.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1096 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Anne E. and Arthur M. Connor for $380,825.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2037 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Gregg R. and Nancy J. Karlberg for $462,905.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 106 Blackbird Loop, The Ponds to Joyce and Steven Gary Ziemer for $418,215.
Michael Giffon sold 106 Heart Pine Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Alfred Gomes Lages and Deborah Susan Mazzie-Lages for $318,000.
Michael Liotti sold 2031 Thornhill Drive, Ashborough to Rachel Shock and Stephen Lane Cochran for $275,000.
Oldrich S. Kolarik sold 125 Delaney Circle, Ashborough East to Jonathan and Jessica Rushin for $395,000.
Patrick W. Digregorio sold 108 Royal Troon Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Jamie Rose Moore for $265,000.
Randy Sweat sold 216 West Butternut Road to William R. Foster for $315,000.
Scott W. Sylvia sold 5006 West Liberty Meadows Drive, Wescott Plantation to Jessica Lynne and Ryan Christopher Jordan for $297,500.
Terry Maggard sold 208 Ribbon Road, The Ponds to George and Monica Fleming for $326,000.
Thomas Glen Gaines sold 428 Brick Kiln Drive, Branch Creek to Nathaniel B. Grant for $355,000.
Thomas Roy Cullipher sold 129 Roadster Row, Reminisce to Michael and Carissa L. Rose for $276,000.