Real estate transactions for Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 30-Oct. 4.
Awendaw
Ronald D. and Angela Y. Burn sold 7939 Gull Bay Drive, Bulls Bay Overlook to Robert R. and Claire W. Baker for $750,000.
Charleston
Sara Riley Kizer sold Unit B, 10 Carolina St. to Andrew and Sarah Stypa for $450,000.
JMB Properties LLC sold Unit B, 32 Ann St. to Akim Anastopoulo for $1.9 million.
Lutz and Gabriele Bauer sold 2 Battery Place to William Scott Prendergast for $1.2 million.
William S. and Karen C. Reid sold Unit 148, 1 Cool Blow St. to Theodore Redelen Sullivan for $255,000.
Debra Kennedy sold 10 Tradd St. to Leslie K. Lyon for $564,000.
Wendy K. Gibson sold 16 Rutledge Ave. to Jennifer Versola and Matthew Joseph Hannus for $1.5 million.
Randolph Hazelton sold 18 Maranda Holmes St. to John and Jaclyn Wozniuk for $395,000.
Ronald E. and Barbara R. Cox sold 27 Lenox St., Wagener Terrace to Frances Hunter Floyd for $742,000.
San Souci LLC sold 27 San Souci St. to Blake B. Anderson for $360,000.
Frances Hunter Floyd sold 28 Piedmont Ave., Riverside Park to Amanda Brooks Isaacs and Louis Samuel Bagdonas for $524,999.
Kevin Korban sold 40 Chapel St. to James D. and Jane D. Adkins for $1.2 million.
Charleston Oz Acquisitions LLC sold 502 King St. to Charleston Oz Site 1 LLC for $5.5 million.
Caje LLC sold 55 Broad St. to Shake and Bake LLC for $1.2 million.
VCP SC Storage LLC and Nauset Romney LLC sold 695 Meeting St. to Meeting Romney Partners LLC for $1.4 million.
Albert M. and Donna M. Andreano sold 89 Simons St. to Scott Vogt for $515,000.
Folly Beach
Brett P. and Andrea R. Samuels sold Unit B, 118 West Ashley Ave. to Mark P. and Megan Ann F. Bula for $715,000.
Marie Mizzell sold Unit 202, 212 West Arctic Ave., Ocean Pointe Villas to Kathleen A. Case and Margaret Krebser for $670,000.
Brian and Andrea Cohen sold 1225 Tabby Drive, Tabby Island to Jeremy and Lauren Willoughby for $790,000.
Christopher and Kelley Burren sold 801 E Arctic Ave. to Daryl T. and Susan K. Montie for $1.3 million.
J. Richard P. Fox III sold 809 West Ashley Ave. to William J. Flynn for $1 million.
Hollywood
JMH at Deerfield LLC sold 4980 Serene Lane, Deer Field to Jacqueline Drew for $280,000.
Isle of Palms
Madison-Lansdowne LLC sold Unit 102, 1116 Ocean Blvd., Oceanview Condominiums to IOP Connected LLC for $1.6 million.
Kabine Holdings LLC sold Unit 313, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Victor H. Musmanno II for $310,000.
Julian and Rebecca Scruggs sold Unit 121, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Michael P. and Claire A. Powers for $305,000.
Sherry M. Warren sold 12 Sandwedge Lane, Fairway Oaks to Gregory J. and Helen E. Feldman for $1.3 million.
Bourne Investments Inc. sold 14 56th Ave., Sea Pines to John D. and Amy C. Gay for $1.2 million.
John Knight sold 210 Ocean Blvd. to MMH Properties Holding LLC for $3.5 million.
Thomas S. and Lenora K. White sold 22 Morgan Place Drive, Wild Dunes to Margaret Prendergast for $1.5 million.
David Adoff sold 221 Charleston Blvd. to Jeffrey and Jennifer Laurinaitis for $1.6 million.
Eugenia C. Mann sold 41 Waterway Island Drive, Wild Dunes to William Shawn and Sienna Loy Smith for $2.3 million.
Jeffrey D. and Lisa W. Compton sold 42 Beach Club Villas Court to Michael G. and Maureen M. Klein for $1.3 million.
Richard D. and Pennay M. Brown sold 42 Morgans Cove Drive, Wild Dunes to Phillip Emory and Kimberly Rogers Raines for $918,000.
John S. Little Jr. and Marisa D. Little sold 6 Intracoastal Court, Wild Dunes to Christopher J. and Susan S. Mohony for $1.1 million.
Michael G. Pappas sold 75 Island Cottage Court, Wild Dunes to Jeb IOP LLC for $750,000.
Margaret Maryann Prendergast sold 904 Palm Blvd. to CJS Holdings LLC for $687,500.
James Island
Stobo Holdings LLC sold Unit D, 35 Brockman Drive, Pelican Cove to Kathrine Linda Alexandra Allen for $252,545.
George and Cynthia L. Kuchler sold 2136 Telfair Way, Mira Vista at James Island to Anne G. and Peter A. Cook Jr. for $253,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 101 Crozet Drive, Kings Flat to Lisa and William Geiman for $370,600.
Christopher S. and Terry L. Hamilton sold 1066 Fort Sumter Drive, Lawton Bluff to Christein Weatherford Patterson and John Herman Rudloff III for $557,002.
Nicholas and Linda L. Thetford sold 1110 Secessionville Road, Lennox Village to Laura Pelkey for $298,225.
James M. Duchock sold 1136 Pauline Ave., McCalls Corner to Michael N. Hennessy for $320,000.
Robert L. Adams sold 1308 Salt Marsh Cove, Bayview Farms to Edward E. Sotka for $348,900.
Patrick T. and Jennifer A. Vail sold 147 Stono Drive, West Riverland Terrace to Christopher L. and Jessica B. Daniel for $4.3 million.
Diana P. Halyak sold 1502 Clark Sound Circle, Bayview Farms to Smith Properties of Charleston LLC for $340,000.
Elite Development Group LLC sold 1936 Danny St. to Emily H. Taylor for $285,000.
Jonathan Goldfarb and Amanda Odom sold 2023 Parkway Drive, Wappoo Hall to Matthew Christopher McDermott for $785,000.
Rena Lasch sold 2112 Wappoo Drive, Riverland Terrace to Henry D. Weed IV and Zoe Lee Caplan for $485,000.
Jonathan and Megan S. Cuty sold 310 Stefan Drive, Riverland Place to Kenneth Anthony Puckett and Emily Kelly Linchey for $292,000.
Paul D. Everman Jr. and Terri T. Everman sold 313 Bounty Lane, Woodward Pointe to Duncan W. Tyson III and Dorothy W. Tyson for $527,000.
Mary Louise Morrison sold 41 Held Circle, Creek Point to Mark Milroth for $270,000.
Carol K. Klauber sold 64 Rivers Point Row to Todd A. Lematty and Jacqueline Tyler Logothtis Lematty for $355,000.
John L. and Laura R. Cotton sold 684 Dobester Ave., Eastwood to Robert James and Catherine Lucas for $715,000.
Kenneth R. Grissom III and Jessica L. Grissom sold 779 Jim Isle Drive, Battery Point to John S. and Laura M. Hitchcock for $348,500.
Robert Treacy Jr. and Malinda Treacy sold 800 Harbor Place Drive to William and Marilyn Hamer for $302,000.
Johns Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 624 McLernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Robert Wes Case for $257,565.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1005 Pigeon Point, St. Johns Lake to Jessica Ann Brett and Jansen R. Taylor for $337,957
DR Horton Inc. sold 1229 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Mark S. and Janet M. Ferris for $360,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1573 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Willard A. Silcox III and Elizabeth L. Silcox for $297,445.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1597 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Jared and Julia Wilson for $318,865.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1653 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Shane M. and Sarah M. Halse for $317,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1686 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Kerry A. Griffith for $305,600.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1875 Halle Road, The Villages at St. Johns Woods to George and Carrie A. Farmakis for $419,715.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2186 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Douglas J. Glenn Jr. and Christina E. Lanzieri for $452,065.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2190 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Amanda Jordan-Chipley for $336,077.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2643 Alamanda Drive, The Cottages at John's River Creek to Gail M. Brown and Pamela B. Stuckey for $289,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2645 Alamanda Drive, The Cottages at John's River Creek to Douglas L. and Monica B. Leblanc for $279,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2709 Battery Pringle Drive, Stonoview to Eric Miller and Brittany Campbell for $434,900.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2713 Battery Pringle Drive, Stonoview to David M. and Lori Ann Milks for $440,884.
Reality Investment Group LLC sold 2714 Castnet Road to Kathleen and Julie A. Barry for $379,000.
Harry N. and Amy H. Kinard sold 3090 Penny Lane, The Bend at River Road to Matthew Fischer Salerno and Chelsea Davis Bradford for $261,000.
E. Allen Dawson sold 3188 Bohicket Road, Orange Hill Plantation to Philip H. Livingston III for $1.1 million.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3218 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Stephen N. and Deborah D. Meuli for $506,902.
Tyler and Ashley Heffernan sold 3314 Hartwell St., Maybank Village to Janice Grandcolas for $290,000.
Donald T. Bewley sold 3364 Pavilion Lake Drive, Lakeside Park to Laura Sweat for $277,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3378 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to David M. Jones for $302,235.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3390 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Michael R. and Denise D. Krehel for $260,395.
Charleston Landmark Builders LLC sold 3419 Hickory Hill Drive to Daniel B. Milleman for $360,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3455 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to John R. and Anne M. Deaville for $322,717.
Benjamin T. and Judith R. Smith sold 3457 Thorpe Constantine Ave., Staffordshire to HTP Relo LLC for $319,000.
HTP Relo LLC sold 3457 Thorpe Constantine Ave., Staffordshire to John Edward Myles III and Casey Ann Bishop for $305,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3488 Great Egret, St. Johns Lake to Mark and Lesia D. Lawrence for $347,135.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3509 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Megan and Michael Brigham for $364,827.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3533 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Nicholas A. and Anna L. Gass for $320,875.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3539 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Trenton M. Howard for $333,880.
Prosser's Custom Homes LLC sold 3610 Berryhill Road, Cedar Springs to Brian Bartlett for $301,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5025 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to John and Christine E. Deangelis for $343,125.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5029 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Kristen and Mark Reinisch for $340,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5032 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Meghan Stuhmer for $337,605.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5073 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Victoria De L'Arbre for $297,495.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5081 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to George V. Fritz for $318,090.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 612 McLernon Trace, Marshview Commons to Deborah Hare for $254,990.
759 JI LLC sold 759 Sonny Boy Lane, Riverview Farms to Stephen Keroack for $350,000.
Kiawah Island
Hugh B. and Joan R. Eden sold 5008 Green Dolphin Way Turtle Point Villas to Kathryn E. and Charles Michael Carman for $526,500.
Christopher E. Schmidtke sold 4449 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Charles M. and Jennifer L. Johnson for $450,000.
Bertram E. Sohl and Veronique H. Jotterand sold 4289 Mariners Watch Drive, Mariners Watch Villas to Anthony J. and Patricia G. Toro for $260,000.
Ronald M. and Kathy C. Warner sold 2276 Shipwatch Road, Ship Watch Villas to Brian Kristian and Karin Melinda Cain for $412,000.
H.G. and Nancy J. Snipes sold 1071 Gallinule Court, Sparrow Pond Cottages to Nicole J. and Christopher J. Adams for $472,500.
Dawn M. Leichner sold 135 Governors Drive, Marsh Island Woods to David Smith and Kristin Peake for $710,000.
Ashley A. and Mary Q. Johnson sold 259 Cord, Grass Court, Middlewoods East to William Michael and Nikki R. Haley for $2.4 million.
Christopher R. and Julia H. Black sold 28 Green Meadow Lane, The Settlement to Steven J. Lerner and Sharon Vanhorn for $265,000.
SC McMeeking Jr. and Karen Gail Babb Coker sold 4120 Summer Duck Way, Night Heron to Brent and Shelia Watson for $495,000.
Roderick A. and Lavinia S. Dowling sold 66 Clay Hall, Plantation Woods to Christian B. and Stacey A. Marchetti for $920,000.
Thomas E. and Augusta S. Betzwieser sold 711 Glossy Ibis Lane to Colin M. and Kelly M. Webb for $1.2 million.
R and L Properties of Kiawah LLC sold 75 Pepper Vine St., Inlet Cove Club to Stacy A. Story for $590,000.
Ladson
Rebecca E. Jackson sold 9483 Falling Embers Lane, Paddock Point to Cecil E. Barker for $289,900.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Trevor Cangelosi sold Unit 5, 269 Alexandra Drive, East Bridge Lofts to Jared Zelman and Megan Teresa Price for $263,000.
Julie Wilson Reynolds sold Unit 431, 155 Wingo Way, Tides to Janice Georgallas for $889,000.
JandM Management Group LLC sold Unit 2, 238 Mathis Ferry Road to 238 Mathis LLC for $736,500.
Keith and Jeanne Smith sold Unit 11F, 1791 Tennyson Row to James H. and Sandra L. Huddleston for $345,000.
Edgar Wooten sold 1033 Loyalist Lane, Snee Farm to Curtis Tambornino for $512,335.
William J. Lazenby sold 1055 Wharf Indigo Place to Stephen A. Russell and Suzanne C. Rice for $625,000.
Russell Irving Byrd sold 1123 Island View Drive, Harborgate Shores to Jason N. and Elizabeth F. Serpa for $330,000.
John R. and Sandra B. Donachie sold 1125 Belvedere Terrace, Snee Farm to Evan M. Plankey for $390,000.
Edmond R. and Rachelle C. Larue sold 1153 Ayers Plantation Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Jessie C. Gay III for $725,000.
Bernard C. and Dorothy H. Schroeder sold 1165 Ambling Way, Snee Farm to Susannah Sprong and Thomas Christopher Cahillane for $420,000.
Patrick J. and Trina L. Kiernan sold 1188 Farm Quarter Road, Snee Farm to Deann S. Roddy for $830,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1217 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Jake William Hoffman and Aubrey Anne Spraetz for $553,990.
Mark William Niekamp sold 1227 Spotted Owl Drive, Laurel Grove to Jason Dennis and Cortney Marie Hanson for $346,000.
449 Strategic Group LLC sold 1273 Pearwood Court, Magnolia Village to Gretchen Schuster for $278,000.
Jacob L. and Alexandra S. Benardot sold 1299 Rockfish Court, Horlbeck Creek to Philip McFaddin Slagle for $435,000.
Richard Dimartino sold 1300 Lexington Drive, Ivy Hall to Colleen Grodotzke and Eric Holle for $335,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1353 Neighbors Way, Liberty Cottages to Michael Arthur and Beverly McCrary Blalock for $461,975.
Albert M. and Barbara A. Gore sold 1401 Lagoon Park Circle, The Village at Hamlin Plantation to Richard Oberzan and Julie M. Kube for $565,000.
Justin B. Kursh and R. Lauren Torlay-Kursh sold 1406 Whispering Oaks Trail, Laurel Grove to Melanie S. McGrorty and Charles L. Watkins for $358,500.
Tarek Hassim and Jessica Swidryk sold 1421 Oakhurst Drive, Carolina Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Eric Ringling and Brittany Lynne Meibers for $612,000.
Brett Z. and Gabriel G. Kahn sold 1452 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Gabrielle M. and Jack Nockowitz for $425,000.
Paul C. and Christine M. Maxwell sold 1487 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Jeffrey P. Goldstein for $867,500.
Curtis R. Sheppard Jr. and Elizabeth A. Sheppard sold 1504 Riverlight Lane, Carolina Park to Clifford S. Allenby for $613,000.
HDP Hamlet LLC sold 1531 Low Park St., Hamlet to Crescent Homes SC LLC for $750,000.
George M. and Danielle T. Bower sold 1532 Rivertowne Country Club Drive to Mark Steven and Lisa Bickert for $557,750.
Evan P. and Johanna M. McGann sold 1537 Prince Edward St., Oyster Pointe to Debra A. Mauk for $423,000.
David B. Coyle sold 1597 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Ulf Stefan and Judy A. Gyllengahm for $429,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1655 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Martin L. and Helen R. McNulty for $1.2 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1685 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Kevin Feuer for $649,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1693 Banning St., Carolina Park to Jose Guillermo Franco Jr. and Peyton McMullen Franco for $504,365.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1697 Banning St., Carolina Park to Ellen Wolf for $500,060.
Jesse L. Akins sold 1737 James Basford Place, Wheatstone at Park West to Jean W. Frydman for $505,000.
Jessica L. and Michael F. Sutton sold 1741 Blalock St., Hamlin Plantation to Sarah Kathryn Riggs for $287,500.
Kirk M. and Kathleen C. Shields sold 183 4th Ave., Remley's Point to Raleigh Scott and Jessica M. Carter for $1.3 million.
John E. and Patricia A. Glaser sold 1952 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Kyle Angelo and Erica M. Vassallo for $386,000.
Jay Mosley sold 2017 Ashburton Way, Andover at Park West to Daniel S. and Wisty H. Hall for $626,000.
Stephen M. and Michell P. Weil sold 2031 Brick Kiln Parkway, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club to Ryan B. McManus for $730,000.
David A. and Deborah A. Rogina sold 2072 Middleburg Lane, Longpoint to Jessica Emily and Gregory Edward McLaughlin for $543,000.
Arthur A. Pingolt Jr. and Jennifer A. Pingolt sold 2109 Beckenham Drive, Masonborough at Park West to Bobby Thomas and Marilyn Betty Mathew for $774,000.
James P. Wilson and Cynthia L. Murphy sold 2131 Pendergrass Lane, Longpoint to Patrick and Stacy Phelan for $381,500.
Ryan P. and Angela M. Evans sold 2157 Summerwood Drive, Thornewood to Nancy A. and Kristin L. Rush for $430,000.
Eric Gong and Xi Zhang sold 2161 Summerwood Drive, Thornewood to Wayne H. and Irina Schombs for $425,000.
T.S. Bank N.A. sold 2201 Old Jay Lane, The Woodlands at Dunes West to Edward M. Klimas and Shelly Latulippe-Klimas for $471,000.
Patrick C. and Suzane R. Gundersen sold 2235 Mother of Pearl Drive, Oyster Point to Andrew M. and Miranda L. Bolka for $572,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2244 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Stephen John McPeake and Natalie R. Neely for $513,290.
Charles T. and Tiffany S. Humphrey sold 2336 Salt Wind Way, Planter's Pointe to Ashley and Jeremy Vanscoy for $530,000.
Robert A. and Denise A. Grimm sold 2596 Larch Lane, Park West to Adam Richard and Pamela Denise Perrella for $464,000.
Adam Robert Cessna sold 2627 Planters Pointe Blvd., Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Addison Oaks LLC for $303,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2670 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square North at Park West to William P. and Jennifer Breen for $389,555.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2686 Park West Blvd., Cambridge Square North at Park West to Reynerio Sanchez for $357,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2919 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Robert L. and Jennifer F. Coffey for $524,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2926 River Vista Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Barry P. and Pamela Jean Ronan for $1.2 million.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3013 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Melanie Ann Wyatt for $503,415.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3025 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Craig and Georgia Burgess Hoppel for $444,811.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3029 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Erik Albert and Meagan Whitlow Kuhn for $449,761.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3041 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Stephen Hiram and Braden Hancock Cruz for $471,580.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3045 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Lorie Renee Salinas for $442,860.
Charles R. and Susan M. Schellenger sold 3060 Intracoastal View Drive, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Richard L. Sheldon and Terri S. Langlie for $1.4 million.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3089 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Eniko Eszter and Iosif George Kulcsar for $422,510.
Cynthia Dewolff Albrecht sold 320 Spring Hill Lane to John J. and Deborah B. King for $350,000.
Gerard L. and Loretta K. Weiss sold 3324 Cedar Creek Court, Cypress Pointe at Dunes West to Nigel H. and Lara A. Lambert for $400,000.
William and Martina Whitehead sold 3370 Lindner Lane, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Corey Hollis and Audrey Danielle Gilden for $351,000.
William J. Plourd and Mary E. Goff-Plourd sold 3459 Claremont St., Kensington at Park West to James and Eileen Morini for $315,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3517 Saltflat Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Ronald M. Tuten Jr. and Deborah R. Tuten for $592,215.
Corey and Holly Martin sold 3613 W. Higgins Drive, Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Raymond Edwin Utz III and Rebecca Daniels Utz for $420,000.
Otto C. and Jennifer L. Tomes sold 3706 Gambrill Lane, Carolina Park to Evan P. and Johanna Malia McGann for $563,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3756 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Edward Robert Brummerloh III and Cindy A. Brummerloh for $576,925.
Vix Group LLC sold 385 Shoals Drive, Grassy Creek to David Grzesiak for $565,000.
Richard L. Sheldon and Terri S. Langlie sold 4094 Blackmoor St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Lorrie A. Scardino and William E. Aherne Jr. for $1.2 million.
Brian K. and Soraya A. Birsner sold 553 Antebellum Lane, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Nicholas Graham Able for $366,500.
Josephine S. Moluf sold 56 Shem Drive to Erin McClain Turner for $550,000.
J. Edwin Furbee sold 57 Saturday Road, I'On to Carter Howard Ward for $1.3 million.
Emory S. Main sold 59 Rialto Road, I'On to Joseph T. Belton for $1.1 million.
Jennifer L. Thompson sold 653 Pawley Road, Cooper Estates to Duncan and Hilary Wierengo for $575,000.
Charles R. and Mary E. Vath sold 656 Pawley Road, Cooper Estates to Todd Daniel and Katherine Ann Heath for $675,000.
Gregory P. Dyer Jr. and Morgan M. Dyer sold 712 Bradburn Drive, Point Pleasant to Donna Livingston Laird for $595,000.
LDI Properties LLC sold 713 Bradburn Drive, Point Pleasant to Dawn T. Drolet for $470,000.
David and Katherine Lewis sold 725 Veron Place, Glenlake to Jennifer D. Dulin for $420,000.
Kathy S. Van Valkenburgh Greer sold 729 Center St., Waterway Arms to Sylvia Anderegg Flynn for $250,000.
Vladimir S. Tokarev sold 764 High Battery Circle, Battery Point at Belle Hall Plantation to Daniel Adams Guttentag and Joslyne L. Nunez for $550,800.
Robert E. and Rhonda D. Sheppard sold 930 Overview Court, Snee Farm to Patrick and Suzane Gundersen for $810,000.
North Charleston
SM Charleston LLC sold 4613 Holmes Ave., Mixson to Claudia N. Onate for $299,900.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4617 Holmes Ave., Mixson to Stewart Chance Nilsen and Hannah E. Salters for $306,400.
Chunxin Zhou sold 8128 Saveur Lane, Baker Plantation to Shane Hayward and Leidy Sardinas for $276,000.
Synapse LLC sold Unit 3G, 9313 Medical Drive, Trident Medical Arts Center to Trident Medical Center LLC for $1.1 million.
Christina M. and Paul J. Quigley sold 1250 Maxwell St., Oak Park to James Quigley for $280,000.
SAI Investment Group LLC sold 2023 Clements Ave. to Hudson Cooper Properties LLC for $280,000.
Malory Starr Wrigley sold 4317 Holmes Ave. to Conrad and Alexandra Caroline Powell for $375,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4615 Holmes Ave., Mixson to Kerry Gay for $699,200.
Brittany Ballinger Geddis sold 5020 France Ave., Oak Park to Joshua and Gloria Bremer for $379,000.
Brianna M. Magagnoli sold 5082 Chateau Ave. to Adam Z. Lee and Charlotte Ann Cook for $256,000.
Riley G. and Shannon H. Phelps sold 5112 W Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Brett H. Kelley for $320,000.
Master Home Builder LLC sold 5130 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to William Thomas McShane for $399,900.
Rodney K. Hooker sold 5133 Lancaster St., Cameron Terrace to Erin M. Langenstein for $269,000.
Palmetto Home Investments LLC sold 5223 Parkside Drive, Oak Park at Cameron Terrace to Martha E. La Force for $296,000.
AAA A-1 Airport Limo Shuttle LLC sold 5513 Rivers Ave., Palmetto Heights to Atkins Hospitality LLC for $414,000.
6543 Fain Street LLC sold 6543 Fain St. to P.R. Properties of Summerville LLC for $935,000.
Sensusone SC LLC sold 7771 Palmetto Commerce Parkway to Medical University Hospital Authority for $28 million.
8088 Rivers Avenue LLC sold 8084 Rivers Ave. to 8084 Rivers LLC for $2.8 million.
Ravenel
Brandon and Elicia T. Hart sold 4112 Home Town Lane, Poplar Grove to Kimberly Shahid and Robert J. Diggs Jr. for $650,000.
Seabrook Island
Joan I. Haugaard sold 2750 Gnarled Pines to Robert S. and Katherine H. Newman for $445,000.
Sharon Welch sold 2112 Landfall Way, Bay Pointe Villas to Jeff and Lea Abel for $284,900.
Francisco and Lucinda J. Herrera sold 2611 High Hammock Road to David A. and Martha B. Smith for $795,000.
Roxwell Investments Limited sold 2713 Seabrook Island Road to Randal Len and Sandra Fisher Montgomery for $440,000.
The Murphy Family Farm LLC sold 3011 Hidden Oak Drive to F. Michael and Karen W. Fitzpatrick for $690,000.
William J. Ochall and Duke Foster sold 3037 High Hammock Road, Fairway One at Ocean Winds to Jeffrey and Valarie Rivkin for $525,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Commercial Rental Solutions LLC sold 2319 Atlantic Ave. to Gamechanger2319 LLC for $4 million.
Summerville
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 192 West Smith St. to Kyree Mitchell for $274,650.
Michael K. and Alexa Martens sold 228 Alpine Road, Wynfield Forest to Neva H. Newman for $270,000.
Michael E. and Catherine C. Potts sold 719 Savannah River Drive, The Lakes of Summerville to Carl D. Petteys for $262,900.
Wadmalaw Island
Susan E. Curci sold 6607 Bears Bluff Road to Jason A. and Nancey M. Stalker for $415,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Mary E. Peters sold Unit 306, 498 Albemarle Road, The Albemarle to Michael J. and Marcy R. Ireland for $400,000.
Susan Neal Sanders sold Unit 206, 498 Albemarle Road, The Albemarle to Richard T. and Diane H. Jerue for $445,000.
Yvette E. Williams and Jessica Michelle Winkler sold 1204 Orange Branch Road, Sandhurst to Michelle L. Cimino and Jaime Salgado for $268,000.
Saint Johns Avenue LLC sold 1216 Gunn Ave. to Jeffrey T. Bedford and Annie E. Kouba for $287,000.
Keith N. and Kelly D. Watson sold 1228 Walleye Corner, Hunt Club to James K. Ryan and Erin Shea Wheatley for $367,000.
Meredith Gorton sold 1228 Wisteria Road, Fairfield Pines to Page Gregory Rumph and Malcolm Gregory for $295,000.
Ashley Smith sold 135 Fulmar Place, The Landing at Grand Oaks to Katherine Elizabeth Sullivan for $270,000.
Justin A. Glay sold 141 Larissa Drive, The Commons at Grand Oaks to Jennifer K. Wilcox for $258,300.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 143 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Kristin McGinnis for $270,160.
Walter C. and Kathryn L. Winiger sold 1496 Ashley Garden Blvd., Hamilton Grove at Grande Oaks Plantation to Huong T. Nguyen and Phuong Quynh Thi Le for $342,500.
Danica L. Ayer sold 1541 Pixley St., Cypress at Carolina Bay to Zebulun H. and Margaret C. Lott for $325,000.
Kevin Chang and Alexis Sasha Elliott sold 1641 Cristalino Circle, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Phyllis D. Taylor for $258,000.
Molly O. Flowers sold 1643 Seabago Drive, Boltons Landing to Laura Ouimet for $325,000.
Zebulun and Margaret C. Lott sold 1749 Batten Drive, Jasmine Gate at Bolton's Landing to John D. and Beverly Chulik for $377,500.
William P. and Jessica S. Webster sold 1770 Manassas Drive, Saltgrass at Carolina Bay to Dana A. and Kelsi Brown for $344,000.
Jacqueline K. West sold 1777 Cornsilk Drive, Saltgrass at Carolina Bay to Jessica S. and William Pierce Webster for $355,000.
Joshua and Shaina Hyman sold 1778 Pierpont Ave. to Joshua and Molly Smith for $278,000.
Tammie Firsovs sold 1788 Gunclub Road, Forest Lakes to Kyle Stanshine and Kara Marie Stushek for $285,000.
Ashleigh and Richard C. Lauber sold 1819 Shelter Cove, Creekside at Carolina Bay to Julie E. Kelly for $377,000.
Red Rock Homes LLC sold 1840 Greenmore Drive to Jared Stevenson and Kamolwan Murrell for $396,595.
Ryan Joseph Daley sold 1950 Old Parsonage Road, Magnolia Ranch to Keven Edwards and Tracy Anderson Beach for $250,000.
Homebuyers SC LLC sold 20 Rosedale Drive, Avondale to Allison Theresa Bruno and Robert Michael Lamontagne for $325,000.
Vitzeslav Zeif sold 2023 Culver Ave., Air Harbor to Frederick L. Green IV for $288,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2043 Syreford Court, Hunt Club to Ercilio R. Claxton Jr. and Lisa R. Claxton for $433,750.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 2237 Parsonage Road, Church Creek Landing to Alesha Dean and Darryl Griffin for $340,000.
Sharyn E. Kay sold 23 Lindendale Ave., Avondale to Wendy Travis Luciano for $600,000.
Hayley Ann Singleton sold 23 Sothel Ave., Byrnes Down to Michael and Taylor L. Joest for $358,000.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 2318 Rice Pond Road, Ashland Plantation to Delbert E. Foster Jr. and Tonya B. Foster for $365,000.
Centex Homes sold 2829 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Harvey Winston Sewell Jr. and Laura Jane Sewell for $527,865.
Darryl J. and Virginia K. Person sold 3006 Spring Tide Drive, McLaura Bluff to Samantha Ann and David Ray Boevers Jr. for $324,888.
Christopher Lawrence Glenn sold 3045 Hatchers Run Drive, Saltgrass at Carolina Bay to Rebecca Hood and Bradford Molina for $410,000.
Fred F. Lilikes sold 3141 Cold Harbor Way, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Brian P. and Jennifer I. Fahey for $369,900.
Juan F. and Rosalva Sarti sold 3304 Hearthside Drive, The Willows at Shadowmoss Plantation to Natasha C. and Tiago C. Cherubino for $300,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 361 Spindlewood Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Shuangjian Zhou and Yang Yang Bao for $270,275.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 364 Spindlewood Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Harold Brown and Pamela Oelschig for $274,575.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 371 Spindlewood Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Xinmiao Yin for $269,285.
Casey M. and Brandon Sweeney sold 374 Muirfield Parkway, Shadowmoss Plantation to David P. Pendse for $262,000.
Bridget F. and Sean K. Gloss sold 4294 William E. Murray Blvd., Carolina Bay to Joshua Bolla and Andrea Bolla-Marcos for $356,500.
Benjamin Beetch sold 508 Shem Butler Court, Schieveling Plantation to Colleen and Cody Giambrone for $335,000.
Andrew Ocana Hollis and Elizabeth Kerrigan Fly sold 8 Heathwood Drive to Dannielle Marie Davis and Evan G. Arbogast for $365,000.
Stephanie Deaton sold 9 Palomino Court, Marsh Cove to Nancy Anne Parrish for $288,000.
Jill R. and Morris W. Reid III sold 924 Hunt Club Run, Hunt Club to Chelsea Nicole Pegram-Conner for $350,000.
Matthew and Kari Robinson sold 925 Hunt Club Run, Hunt Club to Brett Andrew Gibson and Melissa Julia Truono for $335,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 7-11.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 325 Coki Amalie Court, St. Thomas Preserve to Gina Maria Foster for $550,214.
Douglas C. Ackerman sold 521 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Michael Ackerman for $311,914.
Daniel Island
Deborah Sue Bergren sold 1107 Oak Overhang St., Smythe Park to Andrew Scott and Halina Garner Miller for $900,000.
Erin Buxton sold 1609 Bulline St., Pierce Park to Jacob L. and Alexandra S Benardot for $620,000.
Faith JD White sold 964 Etiwan Park St., Center Park to Mathew J. Gregoski and Angela M. Malek for $555,000.
Laxmikant J. Modha sold 1507 Jenys St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Timothy M. and Jeanine Pottridge for $490,000.
Goose Creek
E. Thomas Lewis sold 119 Tunstall Drive, Hamlets to Melanie M. and Yancey L. Hubbard for $335,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 149 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Jesse A. and Victoria Frink for $259,750.
Lennar Corp. sold 135 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Juan Rodrigo Martinez Morales and Viviana Masiel Chimal Zuniga for $269,835.
Lennar Corp. sold 133 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Kevin Ernest Knippa and Alyssa D. Dunphy for $292,630.
Lennar Corp. sold 109 Sumac Drive, Liberty Village to Michael L. and Christina Marie Kelly for $326,890.
Hanahan
Patricia Jean Owens sold 3 Otranto Blvd.to John Robert Grimsley for $350,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 3038 Evening Tide Drive to John R. and Kristen H. Kitchener for $595,545.
Moncks Corner
Ashley E. McCann sold 359 Lakewind Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Frederick Ramon and Monica Angela Smith for $257,000.
Billips Real Estate Investments LLC sold 288 Killarney Trail, Foxbank Plantation to Dylan J. and Dakota Summer Haines for $275,000.
Cohen Gaskins Jr. sold 1602 Dennis Blvd., Cedar Island at Fairlawn Barony to Isaac Wright for $300,000.
Cooper Investors LLC sold 1541 Sterling Oaks Drive to Travis A. and Adrian N. Still for $368,500.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 139 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Durwin Vanness Varner and Liquite Johnell Moore Varner for $254,990.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 153 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Franklin Scott Barnett for $268,976.
David J. Galica sold 203 Sugarberry Lane, Fairmont South to Nicholas Kolby and Amy Elizabeth Foster for $253,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 253 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to Logan M. Stewart for $263,160.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 416 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Denetria B. Smith for $255,899.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 431 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Steven Austin and Susan Emmons Grimes for $255,835.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 302 Citation Way, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Aimee Fulmer and Ruth Ann Butka for $292,870.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 423 Omaha Drive, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Danielle and George Willis for $270,055.
Jimmy D. Timmons sold 143 Travis Hill Road to Nathan Allen and Kayla Marie Hall for $255,700.
Lori A. Walliser sold 357 Fox Ridge Lane, Foxbank to Kevin and Brittney Ossa for $285,000.
Michael G. Sowders sold 1156 Old Cherry Hill Road to Daniel T. Nolan for $318,000.
Robert E. O'Leary sold 159 Starlifter Drive to Michael E. and Ruth A. Martin for $280,000.
Summerville
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 520 Cross Park Lane, Nexton to Jessica Stewart and Jeffrey Clayton Waggoner for $535,450.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 111 Cotesworth Court, Jasmine Point to James P. and Sara L. Harris for $376,690.
DR Horton Inc. sold 218 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Jonathan H. Davis for $275,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 212 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Kathryn M. Shaw for $295,470.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 124 True Grit Way, South Pointe Estates to Quentin Boyer for $471,069.
David M. Jones sold 256 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Felix Sanchez Soto and Maria Guadalupe Villagomez for $425,000.
Gerald Wayne Bromberg sold 290 Village Stone Circle, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Melinda J. and Wendell Earl Ishler for $255,000.
Jason R. Anderson sold 411 Flat Rock Lane, Cane Bay to Breon Melette for $298,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 546 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Richard T. and Lynn M. Reidl for $325,201.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 113 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to Joyce White for $400,378.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 342 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Brian and Tiffany M. West for $287,825.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 207 Caspian Court to Kody Allen and Danielle McKenzie for $275,526.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 224 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Stephen and Maria Elaine Zacharko for $416,975.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 473 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Amanda Leigh and Adam Carden for $279,840.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 471 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Michael John and Michelle Lynn Murphy for $380,395.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 456 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Angela M. White for $280,990.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 131 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to Lannie and Hope Spangler for $362,490.
Ralph Carter sold 104 Westmoreland St., Dovewood to Michael and Emily Douglas Rojas for $250,000.
Spartgat LLC sold 199 Farmington Road to Robert L. and Candace W. Pratt for $785,000.
True Homes LLC sold 388 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Ryan Patrick and Olga Pedersen for $320,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 106 Bloomfield St., Carnes Crossroads to William C. and Sharon M. Bennett for $363,306.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 104 Bloomfield St., Carnes Crossroads to Jeanne McDowell and Theodore Arthur Stile for $465,589.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 7-11.
Ladson
Baljinder Singh sold 5171 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Kelly M. and Matthew Lake for $330,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4900 Commodity Way, McKewn to Danielle Spagnuolo for $280,650.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4906 Commodity Way, McKewn to Thomas A. Merz for $279,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9801 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Sherilyn Lee Hui Yu and Mark Richard Freda for $280,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4922 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Henry Lewis and Jessica N. Kincaid for $275,865.
DR Horton Inc sold 9804 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Luis G. and Alfredo Velasco for $269,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5166 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Dominique Devaughn Brown for $319,525.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4803 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Zachary Kendall Dow Garrett and Jolene Gloria Meyer for $369,325.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4806 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Alejandro Avendano and Karla Kae Smith for $323,190.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9904 Pin Cherry Court, Coosaw Preserve to Chandra Bhatt for $310,000.
North Charleston
Christopher L. Nimmons sold 5409 Cattells Bluff, Whitehall to Halie and William A. Smith for $308,000.
Claire M. Jensen sold 8450 Rice Basket Lane, Taylor Plantation to Denise L. Kaufman for $266,600.
Thomas A. Buechi sold 5528 Sageborough Drive, Cedar Grove to Alexa and Jeffrey Sullivan for $410,000.
Reevesville
Andrew Reindollar sold 208 Creek Road to Oleta W. and Michael A. Stites for $252,000.
Summerville
Anthony A. Spears sold 140 Northpark Ave., Summer Ridge to Huirong Fu and Jianhui Ma for $258,000.
Brian D. Anderson sold 100 Duck Pond Cour,t Coosaw Preserve to Vicky J. Ott for $387,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 120 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Leighton P. and Wendy G. Clark for $316,442.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 214 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Adonis Tamiya and Christopher Deleon Williams for $306,933.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 224 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Margo R. and Michael Gennaci for $262,747.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3037 Rampart Road, The Summit to David W. and Teresa R. Borchik for $451,884.
Devoro Homes LLC sold 134 Pecan Drive, Pecan Grove to Timothy James and Grace Kristine Dubois for $346,149.
Douglas E. Wahl sold 319 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Ronald Edward and Joan Irving for $412,000.
Heidi Nielsen sold 139 White Pine Way, Cottages at Gahagan to Stephen Douglas and Rachel Denkers Ford for $309,000.
James E. Williams sold 102 Chaddsford Court, Kings Grant to Matthew and Elizabeth Heman for $280,000.
Jan C. Wham sold 117 East Walker Drive to David and Vanessa Thompson for $374,000.
Jason B. Bethier sold 9189 Markleys Grove Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Rita L. and Mark J. Mailander for $289,900.
Jennifer R. Hunter-Mizzell sold 2017 Shoal Creek Court, Pine Forest Country Club to David Tate for $262,000.
John B. Reddy sold 302 Lakeview Drive, Ashborough to John Clapp and Erin Kersting for $380,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 163 Village Ponds Drive, The Ponds to Rebecca P. Hoone for $270,990.
Lennar Corp. sold 301 West Respite Lane to Catherine Marie and Matthew Joseph Milone for $310,620.
Lennar Corp. sold 317 West Respite Lane to Kenleigh Cameron and Charles Rhett Stafford for $343,290.
Leslie Davis Postell sold 105 Tortoise St., The Ponds to Christine and Phillip Bradford for $325,000.
Mark A. Robertson sold 216 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Kyle A. and Meaghan E. Sponseller for $255,900.
NVR Inc. sold 261 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Ryan and Kimberly Lowmiller for $316,830.
Ryan P. Montgomery sold 5286 Alpine Drive, The Summit to Tiffany Tatum Rowland and Christopher S. Phillips for $514,000.
Ryan S. Downey sold 102 Tin Can Aly, Reminisce to Christina and Justin D. Harper for $275,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 324 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to Laura Barbara and John Ryan McCormick for $376,313.
Tiffany T. Rowland sold 244 Ribbon Road, The Ponds to Heidi Nielsen for $352,000.
William Brian Mann sold 9221 Creedmore Road, Wescott Plantation to Shannon C. and Kelli D. Davidson for $257,500.
William L. Donaldson sold 314 South Hickory St. to Juanjose Martinez-Barriga and Helen M. Clawson for $460,000.
William W. Driggers sold 165 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Paul A. and Ashley M. White for $250,000.
Xonel Holdings LLC sold 302 Hydrangea St., White Gables to James L. and Loise B. Hallman for $252,000.