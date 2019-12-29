real estate transactions
Buy Now

Real estate transactions for Sunday, December 29, 2019.

 File/Grace Beahm Alford

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 14-18.

Awendaw

Edward O. and Theresa M. Cox sold 6057 Mossey Grove Lane to Jeff and Renee McCaslin for $1.3 million.

Tina M. Herndon sold 8150 Doar Road to William and Laura Grayson for $355,000.

Charleston

The Bee St Condo Co. LLC sold Unit G, 12 Bee St. to Vernon B. Harvey for $420,000.

Marvin Henry Smalley sold 212 Ashley Ave. to 212 Ashley Avenue Partners LLC for $750,000.

Marvin Smalley sold 111 Cannon St. to 111 Cannon Street Partners LLC for $950,000.

Taylor L. and Richard H. Tate sold 1 Aston Place, Harleston Green to Spencer Snyder for $560,000.

Christine Roby Wilson sold 9 Limehouse St. to Paul Ausley for $4.1 million.

Matthew G. Hayden sold Unit 124, 1 Cool Blow St. to Michael Manesiotis for $260,000.

Benjamin J. Poucher sold 13 Porters Court to Jacquelene and Duncan J. Elliott for $372,000.

Charlene C. and G. Dewey Yarborough sold 83 Romney St. to Denise Claire Morrissette for $308,500.

Oak Tree Enterprises LLC sold 78 San Souci St., Rutledge Heights to Matthew Standridge for $720,000.

92 and 107 Spring Street Development Partners LLC sold 107 Spring St. to 107 Spring Street LLC for $1.9 million.

John Malory and Sylvie Violette McNeel sold 19 State St. to 19 State Street LLC for $1.5 million.

Mary B. Rich Whittemore and Bath Savings Trust Co. sold Unit 235, 33 Calhoun St. to Joseph G. and Vanessa A. Fitsanakis for $610,000.

Hollywood

Anthony K. and Carma B. Kolgaklis sold 7285 Commodore Road, Parish Point to Paul and Connie J. Macdonald for $395,000.

Charles W. and Sandra C. Groetsch sold 5209 Myrtle Cove Lane, Stono Ferry to Timothy and Julie L. Donoghue for $506,500.

Huger

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. sold 5387 Halfway Creek Road to Blondell and Marilyn Wright for $446,250.

Isle of Palms

Robert F. and Mary Ann Peffer sold 614 Palm Blvd. to Island Development Group LLC for $700,000.

Round Two LLC sold 3004 Palm Blvd. to IOP Beach Front LLC for $2.1 million.

Judith Anne Royal sold Unit 108, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Stephanie and Zane Haecherl for $304,000.

Phillip Emory and Kimberly Rogers Raines sold Unit 2011, 8500 Palmetto Drive, Tidewater to Donald and Sabrina L. Seeley for $685,250.

Arthur E. and Patricia A. Giardino sold 3906 Waterway Blvd. to Thomas M. Miller for $635,000.

James Island

Maria Kelly Simancas sold 1091 Wayfarer Lane, Bayview Farms to Joseph Mistretta for $420,000.

Christopher J. McAlister sold 1828 Cornish Ave., Camp Road Estates to David M. Wood for $600,000.

Sheila Kuritz and Janice Gail Howard sold 469 Trapier Drive, Fort Johnson Estates to Robert Tyler and Kelli P. Williams for $425,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 824 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Monika Gooz for $399,540.

John G. and Bernice K. Larkins sold 1582 Kentwood Circle to Christopher Basso for $285,000.

Shane and Tara Spurling sold 783 Lake Frances Drive, Lake Shore Commons to Kenneth Scoggins for $425,000.

Sunfish Properties LLC sold 898 Dills Bluff Road, Lawton Bluff to Sean and Joy Colby for $290,400.

Laura Murray and William M. Kemp sold 1065 Secessionville Road, Lynwood to Elizabeth and Trevor Chichester for $393,000.

Leigh Ann Blackman sold 1093 Kingswood Drive, Lynwood to Remy G. Funfrock and Claudia C. Varas for $311,900.

William H. Sewell sold 1071 Renwood Drive, Lynwood to Jeffrey Snouffer and Kelly Anne Jenkins for $345,000.

Shane M. and Sarah M. Halse sold 1537 Blaze Lane, Meridian Place to Matthew and Pamela Baker for $260,000.

David M. and Davida M. Ecklung sold 1343 Sea Bass Cove, Seaside Estates to Micah Utt and Janelle N. Riolo for $620,000.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 939 Paul Revere Court, Stiles Point to Richard E. and Mary W. Lassiter for $1.3 million.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 517 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Song Chen and Xiu Lin Zheng for $643,987.

Dennis and Diane Gentile sold 1125 Sabrina Circle, Westfield Place to Julianne M. Stokes for $424,000.

Brian Kenneth O’Connell sold 1542 Harborsun Drive, Wexford Sound to Thomas and Lynda Berner for $300,000.

Michael Shawn and Madison Brooke Anderson sold 1582 Harborsun Drive, Wexford Sound to Eleanor Santy for $355,000.

Rockne and Meghan Hymel sold 1263 Valley Forge Drive, Whitehouse Plantation to Andrew Gilberti for $312,500.

Johns Island

Hampton Thomas sold 1111 Hughes Road, Bulow Plantation to David and Sarah P. Kelley for $843,000.

Ernest D. Whitlow and Timothy Blair sold 3113 Edenvale Road to Billy J. and Laura Carson for $568,900.

Shelley and Gary S. Tucker sold 1571 Stanwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Matthew S. Kimball and Erin L. Collins for $277,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2203 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Byron K. and Corliss D. Edge for $448,225.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2031 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Miguel and Joeli Valladares for $347,890.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2018 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Mary Jordan and Katherine Trimarco for $323,540.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2016 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to John and Meredith Janiak for $335,265

Steven R. and Brenda G. Corey sold 3912 Regal Oak Lane to Thomas and Lauretta J. Scally for $540,000.

Britta K. Parchois sold 6140 Rio Vista Lane to Kevin Greene for $365,000.

Bradley J. and Maeomee L. Devos sold 2920 Split Hickory Court to Jordan and Jeremiah Barker for $300,000

Lennar Corp. LLC sold 5060 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Mary London for $329,205.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3291 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo to Christina Votaw for $518,194.

Kiawah Island

Michael J. and Joyce L. Hagan sold 40 Atlantic Beach Court, The Village at Turtle Beach to Alicia and Jeffrey Harris for $4.1 million.

McClellanville

William L. and Eileen D. Wallace sold 120 Oak St. to Elizabeth B. Geer for $650,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Lennar Corp. LLC sold 3017 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to David and Susan Bruce Mason for $442,361.

Lennar Corp. LLC sold 3057 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Frances Michelle and Thomas Ravan III for $455,520.

Lennar Corp. LLC sold 3021 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Kirsten E. Frizol for $459,521.

Cline Construction LLC sold 3724 Goodwater St., Carolina Park to Wayne J. and Patricia K. Caudill for $851,262.

Gordon G. Dabrasky Jr. and Leslie J. Dabrasky sold 3551 Backshore Drive, Carolina Park to Gary D. and Anita B. Simpson for $600,000.

Lennar Corp. LLC sold 3845 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Alan J. and Amanda Mary Beers for $493,545.

Lennar Corp. LLC sold 1701 Banning St., Carolina Park to Matthew and Keri Y. Peterson for $449,910.

David Peters Wilborn Jr. sold 715 Lakenheath Drive to Robert and Lauri M. Petit for $499,000.

Larry E. and Jean L. Wyatt sold 1089 Willoughby Lane, Churchill Park to Larry E. and Jean L. Wyatt for $365,000.

David V. and Cynthia J. Smith sold 645 Pelzer Drive, Cooper Estates to Stephen and Terri Ann Herubin for $675,000.

Luke S. and Kendall Winterer sold 1545 Landings Run, Coopers Landing to John Jenkins for $370,000.

Ronald J. and Lynn A. Mariani sold 4032 Harleston Green Lane to Kenneth G. and Jennifer H. Johnson for $375,000.

Sally S. Hickerson sold 3628 Billings St., Hamlin Plantation to Laura M. Davis for $280,000.

Stewart and Lydia Boyd sold Unit M9, 243 Heritage Circle, Heritage Village to Caitlin Marie Yaniec for $275,000.

154 Hobcaw LLC sold 154 Hobcaw Drive, Hobcaw Point to James W. and Sheryl W. Schnell for $3.7 million.

Richard M. and Brenda J. Lemen sold 1417 Goblet Ave., Jasper Terrace to Guy and Wendy Ando for $350,000.

Amanda Padgett sold 3588 Billings St., Madison to Lisa Jewell for $255,000.

Skipper Investments LLC sold 3505 Billings St., Madison to Debra Newman for $280,000.

Lee M. Tormos sold 2656 Magnolia Woods Drive to Magnolia Woods LLC for $500,000.

James G. Pearl sold 2266 North Marsh Drive to Collin and Jennifer Weyer for $492,000.

CPD Phase E LLC sold 1899 Bolden Drive to Carolina Cottage Homes LLC for $250,000.

Anna Barrett Ludlam and Roland Armes Ludlam Jr. sold 1552 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to William J. Miller and Karen M. Mohrwinkel for $815,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 1634 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to John and Jennifer Leigh Witt for $920,000.

Jason Dennis and Cortney Marie Hanson sold 1629 Pin Oak Cut, Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Ryan Paul and Amy Melissa Wenger for $379,900.

Linda S. Kelly sold 1552 Wellesley Circle, Park West to Andrew Ewing for $280,000.

Rachel Bullington sold 3246 John Bartram Place, Park West to Melissa Gergits for $295,000.

Allyson A. Smith sold 1432 Endicot Way, Park West to Ian M. Chernisky and Timothy Allen Johnson for $385,000.

Marshall Forrester Jr. and Lisa H. Forrester sold 1481 Endicot Way, Park West to David W. Davison and Kristen T. Smith for $383,000.

James E. Davolio and Francoise Endter sold 1328 Whisker Pole Lane to Thomas B. and Donna Lyerly Graham for $585,000.

Patricia L. Brooks sold 1841 Palmetto Isle Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Robert and Liuying Wang McKenzie for $387,500.

Susan R. Nevers sold Unit 707, 656 Coleman Blvd. to Eric M. and Jennifer L. Elkins for $460,000.

Rohan Lewis sold 1979 N. Smokerise Way to Maureen and Jason Tokarczyk for $380,000.

Ruford Joseph Bolchoz III and Melia Courtney Bolchoz sold 1048 Royalist Road, Snee Farm to Weston and Jaclyn T. Mallon for $495,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1435 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Daniel and Chelsea P. Jones for $800,000.

Edward Leslie and Vilma S. Vance sold 2258 Show Basket Way, Sweetgrass Village to Scott and Karin G. Myers for $520,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2283 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Peter W. and Marci E. Mitchell for $533,140.

Patricia A. Rabun sold 2756 Gaston Gate, The Retreat at Brickyard Plantation to Whitney Naramore and Christopher David Huff Jr. for $400,000.

Seth W. Whitaker sold 716 Pitt St. to James M. Brewer for $814,125.

Victor R. Moody Jr. and Andrea Charlene Rose Moody sold 1756 W. Canning Drive, Winterbrooke to Linda Beith and Mark M. Fitzsimmons for $815,000.

North Charleston

Griffin Stafford North Charleston LLC sold 7582 Stafford Road, Ashley Hill to 7582 North Charleston LLC for $7.3 million.

Toby Arnold Griffin sold 5080 Lambs Road to Janelle M. and Zachary J. Via for $306,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 4629 Holmes Ave., Mixson to Benjamin Carver for $322,000.

Michael J. and Judith B. Wolk sold 4939 France Ave., Oak Park to Benjamin J. Kuhlman for $350,000.

JMC Investments Properties LLC sold 4440 Spruill Ave. to Lucky Little Dog LLC MJ Properties of Charleston LLC for $450,000.

Seabrook Island

Phantom Real Estate LLC sold 2905 Atrium Villa to Paul Aitchison for $319,125.

Franklin H. and Jan M. Yoho sold 1221 Creek Watch Trace, Creekwatch Villas to Thomas Webster for $387,000.

Thomas E. and Patricia M. Taylor sold 1160 Summerwind Lane, Summer Wind Cottages to Kelly S. McDevitt for $250,000.

Summerville

Dennis Kolody sold 3407 Kirkwall Drive, Buckshire to Cristobal Rodriguez for $287,500.

Torrence R. and Kelley Levis sold 9616 Stockport Circle, Buckshire to James Jamal Simpson for $250,000.

Wadmalaw Island

Eva T. Carter sold 6696 Bears Bluff Road to Barbara Nikolychik for $715,000.

James B. and Susan K. Heyer sold 7052 Maybank Highway to Francis Wilson for $468,000.

Elton Bryson Stephens III sold 4887 Retriever Road, Rosebank Estates to TCC III Retriever LLC for $4 million.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Centex Homes sold 2855 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Cooper Grady and Bethanie M. Kirts for $467,131.

Daniel A. and Svenja F. Xeller sold 1776 Grovehurst Drive, Carolina Bay to Patrick Russell Simonis and Rachel Elizabeth Simonis for $343,000.

Linda A. Simpson sold 2751 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Wade Paul Myrabo and Shonette Marie Devitt for $438,000.

Shane P. and Adriana K. Mattingly sold 3058 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to James L. and Rebecca H. Lawrence for $365,000.

Joshua L. and Karen M. Weston sold 1687 Dotterers Run, Forest Lakes to Decimus and Charlene Barbot for $292,000.

Richard Lee and Debra Denise Myers sold 102 Gazania Way, Grand Bees to Arnold and Barbara Kelley Davis for $294,900.

Lennar Corp. LLC sold 130 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Carol and Jordan J. Breit for $275,920.

Aubrey B. and Sheila D. Sullivan sold 2954 Duren Court, Hill Plantation to Richard K. Buckheister for $326,000.

Michael Keel sold 41 Arabian Drive, Marsh Cove to Michael Andrew Mouzon for $305,000.

Vera H. Heyward sold 2336 South England St., Melrose to Larico Bolds and Ashley Arlette Heyward Bolds for $259,900.

John T. Ravan III and Frances Michelle Godwin sold 4169 Westerly Lane, River Oaks to William and Anita McDuffie for $270,000.

Michael G. Bell and Susan A. Watson Bell sold 3410 Pawtucket St., River Oaks to Brian Evanger for $279,000.

Jeannette A. Barnette sold 511 Ivy Circle, Grande Oaks Plantation to Catherine and Charles Laffitte for $285,000.

Derek Crawford Riggs sold 16 Guerard Road to James S. Calvert for $1.8 million.

Dorothy N. Joyner sold 1945 Teakwood Road to Kenneth S. Newman for $257,000.

Jason C. and Maureen J. Tokarczyk sold 2643 Lake Myrtle Drive to Nathanael Sierralta for $260,000.

Jeffrey A. and Theresa Nelson sold 1626 Seloris Court to Christopher T. Williams and Paulette R. Buncombe for $315,000.

Jessica L. Teich sold 333 Cross St. to Reagan Anthony for $272,000.

Kathryn A. Krepp sold 1779 Grovehurst Drive to Joel Manley and Nicole Girard Miller for $335,800.

Kristen M. and Paul M. Rast sold 34 Anita Drive to Raffaella Riva for $310,000.

Patrick R. and Rachel E. Simonis sold 2646 Lani Court to Emily E. House for $269,000.

W. G. Boyce Jr. sold 45 Yeadon Ave. to Robert Leonard Quinlan for $289,000.

W. G. Thompson Services LLC sold 203 Hickory St. to Alicia Stafford for $369,000.

Jeffrey and Alice Fisher sold 1521 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Darren and Amy M. Diobilda for $348,000.

Talmadge D. Anderson sold 1622 Indaba Way, Tidewater at Carolina Bay to Gail Keys for $268,500.

Kaila M. Thorpe sold 35 Bossis Drive, West Oak Forest to Christopher Michael and Lauren Carswell Baliya for $350,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 21-25.

Charleston

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1102 Burkets Bend Lane, Oak Bluff to Jason M. Holt and Zreena Malik for $334,721.

Scott W. Shellhaas sold 1240 Blue Sky Lane, Beresford Creek to Ronald J. and Carolyn T. Mirek for $579,000.

Douglas E. Perkey sold 319 Cypress Walk Way, Nelliefield Plantation to Laurie S. and John G. Morrin for $300,000.

Robin K. Becker sold 1215 Rivers Reach Drive, River Reach Pointe to Michael William Carr for $590,000.

Ryan Robert North sold 334 Cypress Walk Way, Nelliefield Plantation to Michael Tally for $300,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1268 Crooked Oak Road, Oak Bluff to Elizabeth A. and Scott T. Strandberg for $411,264.

Daniel Island

Deborah K. Jessup sold 6050 Grand Council St. to Elaine B. Meuli for $545,000.

Steven E. Potts Jr. sold 1408 Smythe St., Smythe Park to Andrew J. Russell for $260,000.

Goose Creek

Lennar Corp. sold 140 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Robert George Brinson for $296,075.

Lennar Corp. sold 199 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Brent Ian Phillips for $263,885.

John Webb sold 451 Green Park Lane, Brickhope Greens to Jamal and Tiffany Fikes for $280,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 109 Sequoia Lane, Liberty Village to Jubal D. Schmit and Taylor D. Schmit for $266,250.

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


Lennar Corp. sold 150 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Mark Christopher Frias and Mariano Frias Bugarin for $286,585.

Lennar Corp. sold 114 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Raymond Anthony and Colleen Elizabeth Knauer for $347,525.

Harry Kriss Schillereff sold 106 North Knightsbridge Court, Hamlets to Scott E. and Tammy L. Bowman for $309,900.

Songer Construction In.c sold 445 Gianna Lane, Montague Plantation to Jeremy R. and Cherokee S. Davidson for $284,500.

Hanahan

Donald A. Verdery sold 1417 Chimney Swift Lane, Tanner Plantation to Johnny J. Joyce for $262,500.

Jason M. Pereira sold 7506 Whispering Oak Drive, Tanner Plantation to Quinton C. Wells for $304,000.

Ladson

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1400 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Michelle L. Carollo for $284,990.

Moncks Corner

Cody C. Fleming sold 523 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank to Kelley and Corey Hall for $253,500.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 236 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank to Calvin James and Tabetha Gigette Bentley for $316,206.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 229 Catawba Branch Way, Riverstone to Kathy L. West and Vicki L. Richardson for $258,520.

Cathy M. Noble sold 448 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank to William Douglas Gay for $270,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 238 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank to Eulanda Cameron-Bethea and Terrance E. Bethea for $299,105.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 140 Lakelyn Road, Cooper Estates to Matthew Paul and Angel Chrobocinski for $379,980.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 239 Red Leaf Blvd., Foxbank to Nhat Phan and Robert Michael Rogers for $324,803.

Thomas Dybowski sold 493 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank to Jayme Lunt for $305,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 331 Mincy St., Spring Grove to Victoria L. Zehring for $272,925.

Toll Southeast LP Co. Inc. sold 127 Ricewood Lane, Foxbank to Concetta M. and Thomas D. Dybowski for $327,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 335 Mincy St., Spring Grove to Sean and Julia Hatch for $252,680.

Summerville

Encore-Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 2519 North Main St., Carnes Crossing to Howard W. and Kay H. Krauss for $2.8 million.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 300 Parish Farms Drive, Carnes Crossroads to Joseph T. and Holly M. Stromeyer for $418,005.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 118 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Debra V. and Dennis F. Warren for $505,090.

Epcon Marrington LLC sold 208 Village Stone Circle, Marrington Villas at Cobblestone to Vonceil R. and John J. Mansolf for $306,720.

Ladd Shuford sold 301 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Tu T. Phan and Linh T. Vu for $360,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 104 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to Marilyn J. Baird for $397,815.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 403 Hidden Meadow Lane, Nexton to Judith A. and James W. Wilkerson for $423,665.

Daniel W. Barcus sold 202 Linden Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to James C. and Cynthia D. Stewart for $339,900.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 125 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Britton Richard and Ellen Ann Walling for $277,890.

True Homes LLC sold 384 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Candida Cook and Michael A. West for $325,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 101 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Sandra A. Mayer for $535,990.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 441 Spanish Wells Road to Janovia M. Nelson for $256,795.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 461 Spanish Wells Road to Katie A. Rohrbach for $257,715.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 459 Spanish Wells Road to John D. and Deaneille R. Dixon for $284,520.

Homes by Dickerson SC LLC sold 703 Pine Bark Lane, Nexton to Crystal S. Feller and David Leaptrott for $400,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 230 Bering Lane, Jasmine Point to Willis Edward and Cathy Mick Noble for $319,610.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 407 Spanish Wells Road to Tyrel J. and Lilyann B. Robinson for $369,630.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 151 Stagecoach Ave. to Ashley Marie and Christopher James Summerville for $345,740.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 226 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Christopher T. and Stephanie L. Warren for $402,140.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 335 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Rick J. and Rebekah N. Wesenberg for $516,469.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 21-25.

Charleston

David M. Beasley sold 5552 Gallatin Lane, Whitehall to Joseph A. and Diane T. Budzyn for $325,600.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 9646 Brandishing Road, McKewn to Christopher J. and Taylor M. Rose for $259,900.

North Charleston

Matthew John Bright sold 8509 Majestic St., Indigo Palms to Jessica Garris for $345,000.

Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 5317 Natures Color Lane, Indigo Fields to Michael Joseph Gerba for $352,000.

Reevesville

James Edward Byrd Jr. sold 201 Whetsell St. to Roy D. and Kimberly M. Knight for $290,000.

Ridgeville

CandR Construction of Ridgeville LLC sold 1282 Carter Road to John Smith and April Webb for $299,900.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2005 Tacoma Circle, Carolina Bay to Russell Lee and Julie Faye Milford for $352,240.

Patrick A. Mulheir sold 579 Hill Branch Road to Franklin and Lisa Raynor for $512,999.

St. George

Aaron L. Scott Jr. sold 133 Heatherwood Drive to Rebecca B. Jarrett for $390,000.

Summerville

Adam Timothy Roberts sold 247 Donning Drive, The Ponds to Eugene Evans Stephenson III for $463,000.

Arbadella G. Stokes sold 99 Northpark Ave., Summer Ridge to Kyle William and Wendy A. Czajka for $250,000.

Bryan P. Staples sold 19 Plantation Circle, Newington Plantation to Andrew J. and Angela Kinard for $300,000.

Charles J. Quinn Jr. sold 142 Amen Corner, Pine Forest Country Club to Salvadore M. Sangi for $342,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 237 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Nicholas B. Rabon for $288,714.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 257 McClellan Way, Hampton Woods to Nancy Barfield Waites and Paul Llewellyn McDaniel for $261,243.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 237 McClellan Way, Hampton Woods to Joshua G. and Charmaine S. Rogers for $251,459.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 115 Dan Miler Lane, Pine Acres to Nicholas and Sara Gosnell Michnovicz for $545,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 511 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Richard J. and Nancy Vanderah for $313,000.

Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 162 Rushes Row, Summers Corner to Jeema Maloney and Adam Flaherty for $368,572.

Edwina Capil sold 9607 River Ridge Drive, Wescott Plantation to Guangru Li and Meiyun Wang for $325,000.

Ernest Levon Jennings sold 228 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to John Edward and Cerise Renee Hamlin for $330,000.

Eugene E. Stephenson II sold 5238 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Colton L. and Charlotte L. Cascone for $300,000.

Granville S. Way III sold 113 Cool Blow Road to Sean P. Hanley and Marie McKillop for $407,262.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 215 Warbler Way, The Ponds to Pamela M. Gaze for $280,990.

Lennar Corp. sold 321 West Respite Lane, Limehouse to Kelly Anne and Blake Edward Sokalski for $308,325.

Lisa E. Simpson sold 163 Daniels Ridge Drive, Bluffs at Ashley River to Richard Todd and Kara J. Bell for $319,000.

Norman W. Raines sold 3013 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Frank W. Molloy for $350,000.

NVR Inc. sold 263 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Deanna and William Burkhead for $314,093.

Pamela M. Gaze sold 108 Danielle Lane, Hillside Farms to Rena Westover and Daniel Harter for $340,000..

Randy C. Adams sold 5192 Blair Road, Myers Mill to Lynne A. Grosshans Dierke and Charles H. Dierke for $305,000.

Riddhish Chakraborty sold 9449 Markley Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Mark A. Beharry and Nataliya A. Marchuk for $328,000.

Stephen C. Rasor sold 202 Germander Ave., White Gables to Lee L. and Jennifer P. Lindsey for $279,000.

Wimberly Scarbrough sold 201 Turtle Point, Oakridge Estate to Cody A. and Christy J. Carey for $389,900.