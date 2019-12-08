Home sales (copy) (copy)

Real estate transactions for Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 26-27.

Charleston

221 Huger Street LLC sold 221 Huger St. to 77 Group LLC for $615,000.

David R. and Deborah Jojo sold 30 State St. to BandA Charleston Property LLC for $883,000.

Jjash Holdings LLC sold 19 North Tracy St. to Lawrence Allen Coons for $482,000.

Margaret Brown Kelley sold 20 North Tracy St. to Dargan Realty Assoc. LLC for $280,000.

William F. and Gale B. Thompson sold 20 Sires St. to Zachary S. Bradley for $385,000.

Folly Beach

Glenda Guy Thrasher sold 1 Red Sunset Lane to Jonathan James and Heather Ann Ward for $380,000.

Joseph M. and Carol R. Tyson sold 1703 East Ashley Ave. to Edward H. Yarborough III for $800,000.

Hollywood

Edward G. and Marilyn Myers sold 5620 Heyward Smalls Road to Devin E. and Kylie E. Cook for $410,000.

Isle of Palms

4206 Ocean Club LLC sold 4206 Ocean Club, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Michael J. Cuomo and Linda G. Nicoletti for $1.3 million.

Stephen and Lauren K. Wallace sold Unit G203, 9000 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Ryan Michael and Katie L. Kunker for $375,000.

Robert W. and Peggy J. Lazard sold Unit 216C, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to William M. Altman III for $520,000.

5 Yacht Harbor Ct LLC sold 5 Yacht Harbor Court, Wild Dunes to Jess Patterson for $720,000.

Gregory K. and Diann Fill sold 17 31st Ave. to James Ullrich for $565,000.

Margaret E. Funke sold 66 Beach Club Villas Court to Lisa C. Tucker for $1.2 million.

James Island

Stobo Holdings LLC sold Unit A, 35 Brockman Drive, Pelican Cove to Linda McNeill and Laura Anne Kline for $263,855.

Acacia Group LLC sold 899 Darwin St., Lawton Bluff to Annie B. Bass for $280,000.

Alan Stiley sold 1464 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Douangchanh and Kathy Sananikone for $325,000.

Bennett Construction and Realty LLC sold 737 Jordan St., Bayfront to Amy Heather Bocchino for $463,500.

Brandon S. Gerber sold 1171 Crab Walk, Egret's Point to Stephen J. and Sheila A. Trayte for $470,000.

David Flathman sold 934 Regatta Road, Harbor Woods to Albert M. Wilson IV and Brooke M. Wilson for $420,000.

Debra W. Fields sold 847 Condon Drive, Battery Point to Oak Creek Renovations LLC for $430,000.

Ion Venture LLC sold 2010 Pawpaw St., Woodland Shores to Bijan Ghom and Kelly Khaladj-Ghom for $438,500.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 513 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Deborah K. Albert for $685,210.

Robert E. and Mary E. Culver sold 694 Castle Pinckney Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to Matthew J. and Laura T. Slagel for $440,000.

Willie Neal Cockrell sold 757 Stiles Drive, Clearview to Eleni Elizabeth and Kevin A. Cunningham Jr. for $360,000.

Wilma Williams Young and Barbara Joyce Keim sold 1463 Fort Lamar Road, Lamar Oaks to Thomas P. Hickey for $391,000.

Johns Island

Aimee L. Phelps sold 2957 Split Hickory Court, Barberry Woods to Lorraine McLaurin Crosland for $310,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 2946 Fontana St., Maybank Village to Javier Villagomez and Maria De La Luz Galvan for $297,490.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2722 Sunrose Lane, Woodbury Park to Allie C. and Myrtle K. Crosby for $376,400.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2641 Alamanda Drive, The Cottages at Johns River Creek to Robert J. Pagano for $290,105.

Debra J. Reed and Rodney R. Murphy sold 3440 Thorpe Constantine Ave., Staffordshire to Amber Ryan for $310,000.

Holly B. Nourigat sold 2775 Bryans Dairy Road to Joelle L. Vincent and Michael D. Copper for $408,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5059 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Shannon Bunting and Christopher John Sioma for $324,780.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3348 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Kevin and Renata Curtin for $380,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4024 Brown Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Herbert A. and Sammye Bragg Foster for $360,625.

Wendell E. and Melinda J. Ishler sold 3044 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Denise E. and Kurtis J. Koch for $300,000.

Kiawah Island

Charles F. Davenport Jr. and Janet C. Davenport sold 327 Low Oak Woods Road, Middlewoods East to Robin Culler for $785,000.

McClellanville

Simon Hare and Marina Kissinger sold 10450 Old Georgetown Road to Thomas Harris Stone Jr. and Isabelle H. Norris for $260,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Stuart J. Alston sold Unit I6, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Point to Stacey L. Ferraro for $550,000.

Coleman Transfer LLC sold Unit 200, 652 Coleman Blvd. to CMB Coleman LLC for $1.2 million.

Iron Bottom Enterprises LLC sold Unit 101D, 854 Lowcountry Blvd. to Navpo LLC for $400,000.

Amy Elizabeth Cox Hall sold 1664 Fairway Place Lane to Steven T. and Julie D. Cubine for $409,000.

Antonio and Nikki Cifelli sold 1535 Sea Palms Crescent, Marais at Seaside Farms to Nicole M. Fava for $505,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1498 Menhaden Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Micah and Kara Stringer for $925,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3609 Tidal Flat Circle, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to J. Andrew Strock for $537,010.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 1209 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Pamela B. Morris for $660,515.

Colleen M. Ball sold 1949 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Cameron Payne Drolet for $445,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 2680 Park West Blvd., Center Park North at Cambridge Square North at Park West to Kyle M. and Karen M. Hulse for $389,900.

David H. and Sammy L. Sadler sold 1125 Rifle Range Road, Harborgate Shores to Patrick J. Daly Jr. and Kathleen P. Daly for $395,000.

Dawn T. Drolet sold 988 Equestrian Drive, Hermitage to Robert L. and Jean T. Morgan for $920,000.

Deann S. Roddy sold 1177 Manor Lane, Wakendaw Manor to Peter J. Evans for $665,000.

First Citizens Bank and Trust Co. sold 3102 N. Highway 17 to SFD Mt. Pleasant RE Management LLC for $1.6 million.

Gary S. Lopez and Donna H. Merry sold 1524 Village Square, North Point to Daniel and Terry Foore for $640,000.

Hailey C. and Nicholas R. Tanner sold 549 Chimney Bluff Drive, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to David Christopher Roberts for $742,500.

HDP Hamlet LLC sold 1313 Founders Way, Hamlet to Crescent Homes SC LLC for $750,000.

Joseph E. and Donna L. Bell sold 282 Commonwealth Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to David L. and Robin A. Young for $1.4 million.

Keith D. and Lainie R. Rosmarin sold 412 Rose Wilder Lane, Earl's Court to APR LLC for $720,000.

Kristin K. McGinnis sold 1821 North Smokerise Way, Smokerise at Planter's Point to Justin Kursh and Rebecca Lauren Torlay-Kursh for $389,500.

Lands Inn Inc. sold 400 Magrath Darby Blvd. to Jai Ambe III LLC for $7 million.

Lee Ann Zeoli sold 2657 Ringsted Lane, Indigo Chase to Thomas Matthew and Jennifer B. Hynes for $580,000.

Margaret Meredith Bentley and Raeford Lee Clanton sold 2048 Promenade Court, Kingsbridge at Park West to Judith Lee Habermas for $335,000.

Martin G. and Jo-Ann Vorster sold 1308 Penshell Place, Watermark to Timothy J. and Rosemary H. Ulles for $836,000.

Maryanne Evans Potter sold 1430 Hindman Ave., Jasper Terrace to Lucille H. and Deanna M. Smith for $433,000.

Noyes L. and Elizabeth H. Avery sold 4225 Longmarsh Road, Sewee Preserve to Lonny E. Gordon for $400,000.

Paul and Penny A. Levy sold 1252 Wild Olive Drive to Rebecca Lee and Matthew Jeffrey Ojala for $439,000.

Richard J. and Cheryl W. Paul sold 973 Casseque Province, Snee Farm to David M. and Sarah K. Bowen for $629,000.

Robert L. and Jean Morgan sold 762 Dragoon Drive, Creekside Park to Eric McCarrick for $650,000.

Robin R. and Charles G. Hill sold 78 Ponsbury Road, I'On to James M. and Leslie B. Swope for $880,000.

Sherry Michelle Cole Bolton sold 3609 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Daniel K. Blake Jr. and Christina E. Blake for $325,900.

Steven F. Hodlin sold 2891 Tradewind Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Johnathan E. and Alyssa W. Cotto for $475,000.

Thomas M. and Jennifer B. Hynes sold 2653 Ringsted Lane, Indigo Chase to Kyle P. and Alexandra L. Montegary for $510,000.

U.S. Bank N.A. sold 2867 Tradewind Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Michael and Whitney Randall for $337,050.

North Charleston

John M. Worley Jr. and Barbara A. Worley sold Unit 4301, 4255 Faber Place Drive, Reverie on the Ashley to Gary Thomas and Sharon Y. Armstrong for $550,000.

Audra M. Brimeyer sold 4636 Durant Ave. to Ella S. Kokinda and Matthew R. Higgins for $445,000.

Jack and Tara L. Frost sold 4203 Links Court, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Gerald L. and Jean L. Budd for $375,000.

Karen T. Wilson sold 5161 E. Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Warren B. and Caroline Swift for $301,000.

Olmsted U.S. LLC sold 1301 Sumner Ave., Charleston Farms to Olmsted U.S. III LLC for $273,045.

Ravenel

Carol T. Miller and Holly L. Heller sold 5934 Martin St. to Etelka Michelle Peters for $299,000.

Seabrook Island

Wade M. Lindorme sold 1961 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to Robin and Evan Meyer Slavitt and Robin Oliver for $560,000.

Loren L. and Marian C. Chamberlain sold 3071 Marshgate Drive to Charles M. Hunter Jr and Sloane Hunter for $2 million.

Tammy L. Uhl sold 1922 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to 1922 Marsh Oak LLC for $660,000.

Diane Coffman sold 2500 The Bent Twig to Shawn McGee and Robert W. Kahle for $530,000.

Summerville

Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 210 West Smith St. to Patrick Butcher for $308,650.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Ami N. Abramson sold 1460 Gator Trak, Hunt Club to Myra Estes Berry and Robert Allen Berry Jr. for $370,000.

David Barclay McCurdy sold 60 Campbell Drive, Byrnes Down to Christopher Brent Dana for $539,000.

Debra L. Gillespie sold 306 Heron Watch Court, Hamilton Grove at Bees Landing to Neil and Anita Gorfain for $275,000.

Gary and Mary Colton sold 2 Packard Court, Shadowmoss Plantation to Eric Duncan and Sarah Morros for $257,000.

H. Winston Sewell Jr. and Laura J. Sewell sold 9 Lochmore Terrace, Shadowmoss Plantation to Charles Detlaw Roberts III for $280,000.

John B. Pinckney and Katrina Lewis sold 18 Ophir Drive, West Oak Forest to Christine K. and Austin M. Hahn for $267,000.

KandK Rentals L.P. sold 2475 Ashley River Road, Pierpont to Cantabria LLC for $360,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 141 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Matthew R. and Linda Fawcett for $274,840.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 134 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to John and Patience Gudenas for $274,013.

Mikell R. and Mary L. Scarborough sold 70 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to Lee Pollard and Elizabeth Darrell Boatwright for $550,000.

Nicholas J. and Licie T. Essenmacher sold 173 Gazania Way, Grand Bees to Mary Katherine Cumbee Jones for $325,000.

Paul J. Lopez sold 5 Broughton Road, The Crescent to 5 Broughton Rd LLC for $2.7 million.

Plaza at River Park LLC sold 1722 Ashley River Road, Pinecrest Gardens to C Level Investments LLC for $1.1 million.

Terrance D. and Elizabeth L. Brown sold 36 Brisbane Drive, Parkshore at Orange Grove to Paul W. and Vanessa K. Stewart for $572,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 30-Oct. 4.

Charleston

Beazer Homes LLC sold 518 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to Andrew Meyer and Dolores Tetreault for $544,493.

Jeffrey W. Austin sold 415 Road Assembly Drive, Beresford Hall to Bethany M. and Austin Watson for $790,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 463 Spring Hollow Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Betty F. and James M. Miles for $363,490.

Stephen H. Cruz sold 121 Indigo Marsh Circle, Nelliefield Plantation to Blake Cody Mallett-Fuina for $360,875.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 103 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Cody Wayne and Sydny Linton for $275,900.

Jordan Burrows sold 1368 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Jeremy M. and Molly M. Hubbard for $289,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1272 Crooked Oak Road, Oak Bluff to Kimberly C. and Marion J. Maldonado for $407,255.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 317 Coki Amalie Court, St.Thomas Preserve to Michael S. and Dawn M. Kane for $499,900.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 522 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to Vincent and Adrienne Randazzo for $545,990.

George A. Whitlock sold 1244 Blue Sky Lane, Beresford Creek to Donald J. and Robin Becker for $700,000.

James C. Northrup sold 509 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Leonard and Chloe Garrison for $380,000.

Daniel Island

Leslie Vliegen sold 1221 Water View Lane to Joseph and Kelsey Gaston for $460,000.

Sheron E. Sinclair sold 1389 Smythe St., Smythe Park to David and Carla Ball for $989,750.

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 495 Lesesne St., Daniel Island Park to James Leonard and Jennifer Lynn Dinkins for $495,000.

Carey Tipple sold 2421 Louisville St., Smythe Park to John and Elizabeth Durand for $900,000.

Lance Jeffrey Ludman sold 2460 Settlers St., Smythe Park to Leeann and George J. Debin for $772,000.

Susan Ragsdale King sold 1225 Blakeway St., Parkside to Linda Lathrop for $250,000.

Joel David Raup sold 200 North Ladd Court, Cochran Park to Meredith Canty for $675,000.

Donald J. Pearsall sold 2275 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island Townhouses to Michael J. and Susan L. Mulay for $470,000.

Michael A. Grom sold 1824 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Raymond O. Colston and Margie K. Jewell for $510,600.

Sandiford Bee Stiles IV sold 2501 Daniel Island Drive, Smythe Park to Sheila Wilson and Carrington Rich Crabtree for $795,000.

Thomas M. Kominsky sold 43 Dalton St., Daniel Island Park to Timothy J. and Jenne Glynn Berrigan for $1.5 million.

Todd Zangrillo sold 1555 Willtown St., Smythe Park to William C. and Kristin W. Matthews for $724,900.

Goose Creek

Tammy B. Harris sold 111 Queensbury Circle, Crowfield to Amalia Christina Chrismer for $325,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 222 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Charlie Coggins for $255,025.

Lennar Corp. sold 132 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Eric W. and Megan L. Hull for $293,115.

Lennar Corp. sold 115 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to John Robert David Clark for $297,090.

Ralph J. Staten sold 131 Westover Drive, Hamlets to Roy Johnson for $376,000.

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 152 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Timothy J. and Kim T. Vincent for $255,100.

Hanahan

Jeffrey C. Sanderson sold 1027 Yeamans Hall Road, Dominion Hills to Danielle K. Jacobs for $322,000.

Christopher J. Parker sold 7340 Kestrel Trail, Tanner Plantation to Jessica Ann and Ryan Matthew Corn for $292,500.

Kacey Ann M. Espinal sold 7462 Northgate Drive, Tanner Plantation to Lucas and Jessica Wills for $280,000.

Christine Ann Purdy sold 7215 Mossy Creek Lane, Mossey Creek to Stephen Gray Young and Analicia Nicole Lopez-Young for $400,000.

Huger

Near Zero Energy Homes LLC sold 200 Foxglove Court, Brightwood to David Joseph Kampe and Morgan Paige Hart for $270,500.

Moncks Corner

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 116 Lakelyn Road, Cooper Estates to Brandon Michael and Kristen H. Smith for $327,560.

Sandra Rutledge sold 110 Cypress Plantation Road, Strawberry Station to Michael Keith Smith for $282,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 453 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Rashaad Cornell Murphy for $299,900.

Christopher S. Toucey sold 102 Bass St. to Rebecca S. and Christopher L. Archer for $341,000.

Thomas M. Rose Jr. sold 230 Horseshoe Road to Timothy R. Parks for $257,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 557 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Vincent P. and Irene M. Caruso for $306,159.

Shanda T. Byrd sold 328 Avenue of Oaks, Gippy Plantation to William BB Dorn for $462,900.

Summerville

DR Horton Inc. sold 113 Airy Drive, Meridian to Andrew S. McAllister for $291,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 109 Red Zinnia Way, Nexton to Barbara J. and Danny K. Cramer for $417,365.

Christian L. Woodward sold 363 Iveson Road, Cane Bay to Brian John and Chantel May Sangred for $262,500.

Calvin R. Cooper sold 2770 State Road to Chandra Lytle and Reginald Lytle for $365,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 322 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to David Caron and Melanie Thibault for $355,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 309 Strabo Court, Meridian to Deborah Ann Clamor for $277,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 121 Airy Drive, Meridian to Dominique K. Jenkins for $318,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 116 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Fabio De Aquino Miranda and Wendel T. Batista for $285,000.

Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 422 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to James Ray and Rashanda Carter for $337,345.

DR Horton Inc. sold 454 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Jarvis O. and Kristen M. Thompson for $285,900.

Homes by Dickerson SC LLC sold 309 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Jeffrey A. and Joan E. Buckau for $370,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 142 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Jose H. and Edith Flores for $281,298.

Paul A. Stone sold 305 McDougal Circle, Mendenhall to Karen Ann Diedrich for $331,000.

True Homes LLC sold 398 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Latrina and Leonard Mazyck for $339,900.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 153 Hedera Court, Nexton to Madolyn Tornich for $436,260.

Homes by Dickerson SC LLC sold 368 Oak Park St., Nexton to Mary K. and Timothy C. Shepherd for $411,518.

William B. Dorn sold 355 Sayony Loop, Cane Bay to Michael Hobson and Jennifer Cumbee-Hobson for $390,000.

Kevin D. Hennings sold 174 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Michele A. and Paul D. Kyle for $308,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 105 Bloomfield St., Carnes Crossroads to Michelle C. and Bruce A. Bray for $422,889.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 142 Hedera Court, Nexton to Philip J. and Patricia B. Musto for $373,690.

DR Horton Inc. sold 120 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Robert Alderman and Sharee Gordon La-Prade for $304,400.

DR Horton Inc. sold 419 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Robert Laurie Young for $285,845.

K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 206 Tupelo Lake Drive, Cane Bay to Russell Scott and Terri Lee Ashe for $488,821.

DR Horton Inc. sold 443 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Shawn P. and Blythe R-H Gunn for $279,900.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 125 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Tashawna D. and Robby L. Simmons for $298,850.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 471 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Wagner Teixeira De Souza and Heidi Kellen Pinheiro De Souza for $303,815.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 30-Oct. 4.

Ladson

DR Horton Inc. sold 4826 Meeting Oaks Drive, McKewn to Sergio A. Aponte-Pabon for $301,700.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4910 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Walter D. Barco for $270,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 4828 Meeting Oaks Drive, McKewn to Heather M. and Heather M. Greywitt for $259,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9747 Transplanter Circle, McKewn to Patrick J. and Kate T. Hand for $252,000.

Frank J. Sebestyen III sold 172 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Thomas and Hazel Barnes for $317,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9700 Shortleaf Pine Drive, Coosaw Preserve to Swetha Boyapati for $388,645.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4807 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Lei Ding and Ying Tian for $359,020.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5164 Preserve Blvd to Brian Keith and Rebecca Erin Paavo for $297,965.

North Charleston

Charles F. Philips Jr. sold 5509 Lachapelle Bend, Indigo Fields to Dwayne K. Simmons for $315,000.

Daniel N. Jones sold 8534 Royal Palms Lane, Indigo Palms to Justin Benitez for $260,000.

Margaret E. Jones sold 8700 East Fairway Woods Circle, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Gregg and Sherri Marie Steffen for $610,000.

Ralph Vernon Hudson sold 5410 Crosland Court West, Whitehall to Edward and Joan P. Simokat for $317,800.

Rex C. Perdue sold 4807 Boykin Drive, Woodington to Bryan F. Hatfield for $197,000.

Ridgeville

Patrick Fletcher sold 269 Gata Walk, Edisto River Estates to Jordan A. and Virginia S. Thaxton for $322,750.

Stephen E. Achey sold 254 West Meadow Drive, Ridgeville Farms to Monica L. Kirkland and Pamela J. White for $260,000.

Summerville

Arthur H. Runnions sold 419 Forsythia Ave., White Gables to Shannon and Hilton Howard Powell for $269,900.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 147 Dark Hollow Way, Summers Corner to Daniel T. Prentice for $299,400.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 151 Dark Hollow Way, Summers Corner to Neal and Jenna Watkins for $358,370.

Chad M. Wilson sold 107 Blackwater Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Aubren and Daniel Whatley for $299,900.

Christopher Scott Carlson sold 92 Cross Timbers Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Rebecca and Justin Sisk for $222,000.

Conrad P. Marshburn sold 5113 Timicuan Way, Wescott Plantation to Jose Guadalupe Salas for $253,500.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 102 Windmere Drive, Highland Park to Kelly Brookbank and Refugio Perez for $360,900.

DR Horton Inc. sold 510 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Kimberly D. Conley for $329,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 3048 Rampart Road, The Summit to David Alan and Linda Kay Brown for $394,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 518 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Michael D. and Tonya L. Collins for $329,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 626 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Timothy A. and Jadranka Gibbs for $289,400.

Daniel R. Olin sold 322 Germander Ave., White Gables to Brett Brazell for $335,500.

Danielle K. Jacobs sold 216 Moon Shadow Lane, Arbor Oaks to Chandra L. Yauch for $256,000.

Gregory T. Welch sold 110 Axtell Drive, Newington Plantation to Patricia K. and Peter H. Ferraris for $387,500.

James D. Murray Jr. sold 9673 Islesworth Way, Wescott Plantation to Veronica and Robert Gleason for $273,000.

John Ilderton sold 207 Mikel Drive, Spring Grove to Adan Michael Annan for $251,800.

Kenneth J. Picone sold 301 Essex Drive, Irongate to Jane E. Sottile for $285,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 2034 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Audrey L. Nudelman for $293,290.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 224 Corvus St., The Ponds to Melissa A. and Joshua C. Fausnaught for $325,130.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 311 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Melanie D. and David M. Smith for $306,715.

Laura K. Scott sold 555 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Mason N. Carter for $344,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 315 West Respite Lane to David Brian and Shawn Louise Overos for $303,095.

Lennar Corp. sold 307 West Respite Lane to Kym Hovenstine and Katherine Stefiuk for $333,170.

NVR Inc. sold 206 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Steven Charles Frisbie for $277,730.

NVR Inc. sold 420 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Amy Lynn and Edward Jjoseph Pluskwa for $357,810.

Paul Mugleston sold 4802 East Red Maple Circle, Farm at Wescott to Michael G. Valencia for $251,500.

Robert Macartney sold 101 Old Tavern Lane, Kings Grant to Michael L. Broughton for $310,000.

SM Charleston LLC sold 113 Canopy Lane, Summers Corner to Meggan Corbin and Jason Mapes for $376,900.

Stephen M. Lariviere sold 1002 Mount Whitney Drive, The Summit to Joseph Elton Bohannon and Sarah Leann Midkiff Bohannon for $525,000.