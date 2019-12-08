Real estate transactions for Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 26-27.
Charleston
221 Huger Street LLC sold 221 Huger St. to 77 Group LLC for $615,000.
David R. and Deborah Jojo sold 30 State St. to BandA Charleston Property LLC for $883,000.
Jjash Holdings LLC sold 19 North Tracy St. to Lawrence Allen Coons for $482,000.
Margaret Brown Kelley sold 20 North Tracy St. to Dargan Realty Assoc. LLC for $280,000.
William F. and Gale B. Thompson sold 20 Sires St. to Zachary S. Bradley for $385,000.
Folly Beach
Glenda Guy Thrasher sold 1 Red Sunset Lane to Jonathan James and Heather Ann Ward for $380,000.
Joseph M. and Carol R. Tyson sold 1703 East Ashley Ave. to Edward H. Yarborough III for $800,000.
Hollywood
Edward G. and Marilyn Myers sold 5620 Heyward Smalls Road to Devin E. and Kylie E. Cook for $410,000.
Isle of Palms
4206 Ocean Club LLC sold 4206 Ocean Club, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Michael J. Cuomo and Linda G. Nicoletti for $1.3 million.
Stephen and Lauren K. Wallace sold Unit G203, 9000 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Ryan Michael and Katie L. Kunker for $375,000.
Robert W. and Peggy J. Lazard sold Unit 216C, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to William M. Altman III for $520,000.
5 Yacht Harbor Ct LLC sold 5 Yacht Harbor Court, Wild Dunes to Jess Patterson for $720,000.
Gregory K. and Diann Fill sold 17 31st Ave. to James Ullrich for $565,000.
Margaret E. Funke sold 66 Beach Club Villas Court to Lisa C. Tucker for $1.2 million.
James Island
Stobo Holdings LLC sold Unit A, 35 Brockman Drive, Pelican Cove to Linda McNeill and Laura Anne Kline for $263,855.
Acacia Group LLC sold 899 Darwin St., Lawton Bluff to Annie B. Bass for $280,000.
Alan Stiley sold 1464 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Douangchanh and Kathy Sananikone for $325,000.
Bennett Construction and Realty LLC sold 737 Jordan St., Bayfront to Amy Heather Bocchino for $463,500.
Brandon S. Gerber sold 1171 Crab Walk, Egret's Point to Stephen J. and Sheila A. Trayte for $470,000.
David Flathman sold 934 Regatta Road, Harbor Woods to Albert M. Wilson IV and Brooke M. Wilson for $420,000.
Debra W. Fields sold 847 Condon Drive, Battery Point to Oak Creek Renovations LLC for $430,000.
Ion Venture LLC sold 2010 Pawpaw St., Woodland Shores to Bijan Ghom and Kelly Khaladj-Ghom for $438,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 513 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Deborah K. Albert for $685,210.
Robert E. and Mary E. Culver sold 694 Castle Pinckney Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to Matthew J. and Laura T. Slagel for $440,000.
Willie Neal Cockrell sold 757 Stiles Drive, Clearview to Eleni Elizabeth and Kevin A. Cunningham Jr. for $360,000.
Wilma Williams Young and Barbara Joyce Keim sold 1463 Fort Lamar Road, Lamar Oaks to Thomas P. Hickey for $391,000.
Johns Island
Aimee L. Phelps sold 2957 Split Hickory Court, Barberry Woods to Lorraine McLaurin Crosland for $310,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 2946 Fontana St., Maybank Village to Javier Villagomez and Maria De La Luz Galvan for $297,490.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2722 Sunrose Lane, Woodbury Park to Allie C. and Myrtle K. Crosby for $376,400.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2641 Alamanda Drive, The Cottages at Johns River Creek to Robert J. Pagano for $290,105.
Debra J. Reed and Rodney R. Murphy sold 3440 Thorpe Constantine Ave., Staffordshire to Amber Ryan for $310,000.
Holly B. Nourigat sold 2775 Bryans Dairy Road to Joelle L. Vincent and Michael D. Copper for $408,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5059 Catfish Loop, St. Johns Lake to Shannon Bunting and Christopher John Sioma for $324,780.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3348 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Kevin and Renata Curtin for $380,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4024 Brown Trout Drive, St. Johns Lake to Herbert A. and Sammye Bragg Foster for $360,625.
Wendell E. and Melinda J. Ishler sold 3044 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Denise E. and Kurtis J. Koch for $300,000.
Kiawah Island
Charles F. Davenport Jr. and Janet C. Davenport sold 327 Low Oak Woods Road, Middlewoods East to Robin Culler for $785,000.
McClellanville
Simon Hare and Marina Kissinger sold 10450 Old Georgetown Road to Thomas Harris Stone Jr. and Isabelle H. Norris for $260,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Stuart J. Alston sold Unit I6, 1551 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Simmons Point to Stacey L. Ferraro for $550,000.
Coleman Transfer LLC sold Unit 200, 652 Coleman Blvd. to CMB Coleman LLC for $1.2 million.
Iron Bottom Enterprises LLC sold Unit 101D, 854 Lowcountry Blvd. to Navpo LLC for $400,000.
Amy Elizabeth Cox Hall sold 1664 Fairway Place Lane to Steven T. and Julie D. Cubine for $409,000.
Antonio and Nikki Cifelli sold 1535 Sea Palms Crescent, Marais at Seaside Farms to Nicole M. Fava for $505,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1498 Menhaden Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Micah and Kara Stringer for $925,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3609 Tidal Flat Circle, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to J. Andrew Strock for $537,010.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1209 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Pamela B. Morris for $660,515.
Colleen M. Ball sold 1949 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Cameron Payne Drolet for $445,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2680 Park West Blvd., Center Park North at Cambridge Square North at Park West to Kyle M. and Karen M. Hulse for $389,900.
David H. and Sammy L. Sadler sold 1125 Rifle Range Road, Harborgate Shores to Patrick J. Daly Jr. and Kathleen P. Daly for $395,000.
Dawn T. Drolet sold 988 Equestrian Drive, Hermitage to Robert L. and Jean T. Morgan for $920,000.
Deann S. Roddy sold 1177 Manor Lane, Wakendaw Manor to Peter J. Evans for $665,000.
First Citizens Bank and Trust Co. sold 3102 N. Highway 17 to SFD Mt. Pleasant RE Management LLC for $1.6 million.
Gary S. Lopez and Donna H. Merry sold 1524 Village Square, North Point to Daniel and Terry Foore for $640,000.
Hailey C. and Nicholas R. Tanner sold 549 Chimney Bluff Drive, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to David Christopher Roberts for $742,500.
HDP Hamlet LLC sold 1313 Founders Way, Hamlet to Crescent Homes SC LLC for $750,000.
Joseph E. and Donna L. Bell sold 282 Commonwealth Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to David L. and Robin A. Young for $1.4 million.
Keith D. and Lainie R. Rosmarin sold 412 Rose Wilder Lane, Earl's Court to APR LLC for $720,000.
Kristin K. McGinnis sold 1821 North Smokerise Way, Smokerise at Planter's Point to Justin Kursh and Rebecca Lauren Torlay-Kursh for $389,500.
Lands Inn Inc. sold 400 Magrath Darby Blvd. to Jai Ambe III LLC for $7 million.
Lee Ann Zeoli sold 2657 Ringsted Lane, Indigo Chase to Thomas Matthew and Jennifer B. Hynes for $580,000.
Margaret Meredith Bentley and Raeford Lee Clanton sold 2048 Promenade Court, Kingsbridge at Park West to Judith Lee Habermas for $335,000.
Martin G. and Jo-Ann Vorster sold 1308 Penshell Place, Watermark to Timothy J. and Rosemary H. Ulles for $836,000.
Maryanne Evans Potter sold 1430 Hindman Ave., Jasper Terrace to Lucille H. and Deanna M. Smith for $433,000.
Noyes L. and Elizabeth H. Avery sold 4225 Longmarsh Road, Sewee Preserve to Lonny E. Gordon for $400,000.
Paul and Penny A. Levy sold 1252 Wild Olive Drive to Rebecca Lee and Matthew Jeffrey Ojala for $439,000.
Richard J. and Cheryl W. Paul sold 973 Casseque Province, Snee Farm to David M. and Sarah K. Bowen for $629,000.
Robert L. and Jean Morgan sold 762 Dragoon Drive, Creekside Park to Eric McCarrick for $650,000.
Robin R. and Charles G. Hill sold 78 Ponsbury Road, I'On to James M. and Leslie B. Swope for $880,000.
Sherry Michelle Cole Bolton sold 3609 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Daniel K. Blake Jr. and Christina E. Blake for $325,900.
Steven F. Hodlin sold 2891 Tradewind Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Johnathan E. and Alyssa W. Cotto for $475,000.
Thomas M. and Jennifer B. Hynes sold 2653 Ringsted Lane, Indigo Chase to Kyle P. and Alexandra L. Montegary for $510,000.
U.S. Bank N.A. sold 2867 Tradewind Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Michael and Whitney Randall for $337,050.
North Charleston
John M. Worley Jr. and Barbara A. Worley sold Unit 4301, 4255 Faber Place Drive, Reverie on the Ashley to Gary Thomas and Sharon Y. Armstrong for $550,000.
Audra M. Brimeyer sold 4636 Durant Ave. to Ella S. Kokinda and Matthew R. Higgins for $445,000.
Jack and Tara L. Frost sold 4203 Links Court, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Gerald L. and Jean L. Budd for $375,000.
Karen T. Wilson sold 5161 E. Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Warren B. and Caroline Swift for $301,000.
Olmsted U.S. LLC sold 1301 Sumner Ave., Charleston Farms to Olmsted U.S. III LLC for $273,045.
Ravenel
Carol T. Miller and Holly L. Heller sold 5934 Martin St. to Etelka Michelle Peters for $299,000.
Seabrook Island
Wade M. Lindorme sold 1961 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to Robin and Evan Meyer Slavitt and Robin Oliver for $560,000.
Loren L. and Marian C. Chamberlain sold 3071 Marshgate Drive to Charles M. Hunter Jr and Sloane Hunter for $2 million.
Tammy L. Uhl sold 1922 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to 1922 Marsh Oak LLC for $660,000.
Diane Coffman sold 2500 The Bent Twig to Shawn McGee and Robert W. Kahle for $530,000.
Summerville
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 210 West Smith St. to Patrick Butcher for $308,650.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Ami N. Abramson sold 1460 Gator Trak, Hunt Club to Myra Estes Berry and Robert Allen Berry Jr. for $370,000.
David Barclay McCurdy sold 60 Campbell Drive, Byrnes Down to Christopher Brent Dana for $539,000.
Debra L. Gillespie sold 306 Heron Watch Court, Hamilton Grove at Bees Landing to Neil and Anita Gorfain for $275,000.
Gary and Mary Colton sold 2 Packard Court, Shadowmoss Plantation to Eric Duncan and Sarah Morros for $257,000.
H. Winston Sewell Jr. and Laura J. Sewell sold 9 Lochmore Terrace, Shadowmoss Plantation to Charles Detlaw Roberts III for $280,000.
John B. Pinckney and Katrina Lewis sold 18 Ophir Drive, West Oak Forest to Christine K. and Austin M. Hahn for $267,000.
KandK Rentals L.P. sold 2475 Ashley River Road, Pierpont to Cantabria LLC for $360,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 141 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Matthew R. and Linda Fawcett for $274,840.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 134 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to John and Patience Gudenas for $274,013.
Mikell R. and Mary L. Scarborough sold 70 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to Lee Pollard and Elizabeth Darrell Boatwright for $550,000.
Nicholas J. and Licie T. Essenmacher sold 173 Gazania Way, Grand Bees to Mary Katherine Cumbee Jones for $325,000.
Paul J. Lopez sold 5 Broughton Road, The Crescent to 5 Broughton Rd LLC for $2.7 million.
Plaza at River Park LLC sold 1722 Ashley River Road, Pinecrest Gardens to C Level Investments LLC for $1.1 million.
Terrance D. and Elizabeth L. Brown sold 36 Brisbane Drive, Parkshore at Orange Grove to Paul W. and Vanessa K. Stewart for $572,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 30-Oct. 4.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 518 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to Andrew Meyer and Dolores Tetreault for $544,493.
Jeffrey W. Austin sold 415 Road Assembly Drive, Beresford Hall to Bethany M. and Austin Watson for $790,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 463 Spring Hollow Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Betty F. and James M. Miles for $363,490.
Stephen H. Cruz sold 121 Indigo Marsh Circle, Nelliefield Plantation to Blake Cody Mallett-Fuina for $360,875.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 103 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Cody Wayne and Sydny Linton for $275,900.
Jordan Burrows sold 1368 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Jeremy M. and Molly M. Hubbard for $289,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1272 Crooked Oak Road, Oak Bluff to Kimberly C. and Marion J. Maldonado for $407,255.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 317 Coki Amalie Court, St.Thomas Preserve to Michael S. and Dawn M. Kane for $499,900.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 522 Amalie Farms Drive, St. Thomas Preserve to Vincent and Adrienne Randazzo for $545,990.
George A. Whitlock sold 1244 Blue Sky Lane, Beresford Creek to Donald J. and Robin Becker for $700,000.
James C. Northrup sold 509 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Leonard and Chloe Garrison for $380,000.
Daniel Island
Leslie Vliegen sold 1221 Water View Lane to Joseph and Kelsey Gaston for $460,000.
Sheron E. Sinclair sold 1389 Smythe St., Smythe Park to David and Carla Ball for $989,750.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 495 Lesesne St., Daniel Island Park to James Leonard and Jennifer Lynn Dinkins for $495,000.
Carey Tipple sold 2421 Louisville St., Smythe Park to John and Elizabeth Durand for $900,000.
Lance Jeffrey Ludman sold 2460 Settlers St., Smythe Park to Leeann and George J. Debin for $772,000.
Susan Ragsdale King sold 1225 Blakeway St., Parkside to Linda Lathrop for $250,000.
Joel David Raup sold 200 North Ladd Court, Cochran Park to Meredith Canty for $675,000.
Donald J. Pearsall sold 2275 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island Townhouses to Michael J. and Susan L. Mulay for $470,000.
Michael A. Grom sold 1824 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Raymond O. Colston and Margie K. Jewell for $510,600.
Sandiford Bee Stiles IV sold 2501 Daniel Island Drive, Smythe Park to Sheila Wilson and Carrington Rich Crabtree for $795,000.
Thomas M. Kominsky sold 43 Dalton St., Daniel Island Park to Timothy J. and Jenne Glynn Berrigan for $1.5 million.
Todd Zangrillo sold 1555 Willtown St., Smythe Park to William C. and Kristin W. Matthews for $724,900.
Goose Creek
Tammy B. Harris sold 111 Queensbury Circle, Crowfield to Amalia Christina Chrismer for $325,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 222 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Charlie Coggins for $255,025.
Lennar Corp. sold 132 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Eric W. and Megan L. Hull for $293,115.
Lennar Corp. sold 115 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to John Robert David Clark for $297,090.
Ralph J. Staten sold 131 Westover Drive, Hamlets to Roy Johnson for $376,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 152 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Timothy J. and Kim T. Vincent for $255,100.
Hanahan
Jeffrey C. Sanderson sold 1027 Yeamans Hall Road, Dominion Hills to Danielle K. Jacobs for $322,000.
Christopher J. Parker sold 7340 Kestrel Trail, Tanner Plantation to Jessica Ann and Ryan Matthew Corn for $292,500.
Kacey Ann M. Espinal sold 7462 Northgate Drive, Tanner Plantation to Lucas and Jessica Wills for $280,000.
Christine Ann Purdy sold 7215 Mossy Creek Lane, Mossey Creek to Stephen Gray Young and Analicia Nicole Lopez-Young for $400,000.
Huger
Near Zero Energy Homes LLC sold 200 Foxglove Court, Brightwood to David Joseph Kampe and Morgan Paige Hart for $270,500.
Moncks Corner
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 116 Lakelyn Road, Cooper Estates to Brandon Michael and Kristen H. Smith for $327,560.
Sandra Rutledge sold 110 Cypress Plantation Road, Strawberry Station to Michael Keith Smith for $282,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 453 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Rashaad Cornell Murphy for $299,900.
Christopher S. Toucey sold 102 Bass St. to Rebecca S. and Christopher L. Archer for $341,000.
Thomas M. Rose Jr. sold 230 Horseshoe Road to Timothy R. Parks for $257,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 557 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Vincent P. and Irene M. Caruso for $306,159.
Shanda T. Byrd sold 328 Avenue of Oaks, Gippy Plantation to William BB Dorn for $462,900.
Summerville
DR Horton Inc. sold 113 Airy Drive, Meridian to Andrew S. McAllister for $291,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 109 Red Zinnia Way, Nexton to Barbara J. and Danny K. Cramer for $417,365.
Christian L. Woodward sold 363 Iveson Road, Cane Bay to Brian John and Chantel May Sangred for $262,500.
Calvin R. Cooper sold 2770 State Road to Chandra Lytle and Reginald Lytle for $365,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 322 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to David Caron and Melanie Thibault for $355,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 309 Strabo Court, Meridian to Deborah Ann Clamor for $277,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 121 Airy Drive, Meridian to Dominique K. Jenkins for $318,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 116 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Fabio De Aquino Miranda and Wendel T. Batista for $285,000.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 422 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to James Ray and Rashanda Carter for $337,345.
DR Horton Inc. sold 454 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Jarvis O. and Kristen M. Thompson for $285,900.
Homes by Dickerson SC LLC sold 309 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Jeffrey A. and Joan E. Buckau for $370,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 142 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Jose H. and Edith Flores for $281,298.
Paul A. Stone sold 305 McDougal Circle, Mendenhall to Karen Ann Diedrich for $331,000.
True Homes LLC sold 398 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Latrina and Leonard Mazyck for $339,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 153 Hedera Court, Nexton to Madolyn Tornich for $436,260.
Homes by Dickerson SC LLC sold 368 Oak Park St., Nexton to Mary K. and Timothy C. Shepherd for $411,518.
William B. Dorn sold 355 Sayony Loop, Cane Bay to Michael Hobson and Jennifer Cumbee-Hobson for $390,000.
Kevin D. Hennings sold 174 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Michele A. and Paul D. Kyle for $308,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 105 Bloomfield St., Carnes Crossroads to Michelle C. and Bruce A. Bray for $422,889.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 142 Hedera Court, Nexton to Philip J. and Patricia B. Musto for $373,690.
DR Horton Inc. sold 453 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Rashaad Cornell Murphy for $299,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 120 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Robert Alderman and Sharee Gordon La-Prade for $304,400.
DR Horton Inc. sold 419 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Robert Laurie Young for $285,845.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 206 Tupelo Lake Drive, Cane Bay to Russell Scott and Terri Lee Ashe for $488,821.
DR Horton Inc. sold 443 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Shawn P. and Blythe R-H Gunn for $279,900.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 125 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Tashawna D. and Robby L. Simmons for $298,850.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 471 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Wagner Teixeira De Souza and Heidi Kellen Pinheiro De Souza for $303,815.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Sept. 30-Oct. 4.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 4826 Meeting Oaks Drive, McKewn to Sergio A. Aponte-Pabon for $301,700.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4910 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Walter D. Barco for $270,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4828 Meeting Oaks Drive, McKewn to Heather M. and Heather M. Greywitt for $259,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9747 Transplanter Circle, McKewn to Patrick J. and Kate T. Hand for $252,000.
Frank J. Sebestyen III sold 172 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Summer Park to Thomas and Hazel Barnes for $317,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9700 Shortleaf Pine Drive, Coosaw Preserve to Swetha Boyapati for $388,645.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 4807 Black Cherry St., Coosaw Preserve to Lei Ding and Ying Tian for $359,020.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5164 Preserve Blvd to Brian Keith and Rebecca Erin Paavo for $297,965.
North Charleston
Charles F. Philips Jr. sold 5509 Lachapelle Bend, Indigo Fields to Dwayne K. Simmons for $315,000.
Daniel N. Jones sold 8534 Royal Palms Lane, Indigo Palms to Justin Benitez for $260,000.
Margaret E. Jones sold 8700 East Fairway Woods Circle, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Gregg and Sherri Marie Steffen for $610,000.
Ralph Vernon Hudson sold 5410 Crosland Court West, Whitehall to Edward and Joan P. Simokat for $317,800.
Rex C. Perdue sold 4807 Boykin Drive, Woodington to Bryan F. Hatfield for $197,000.
Ridgeville
Patrick Fletcher sold 269 Gata Walk, Edisto River Estates to Jordan A. and Virginia S. Thaxton for $322,750.
Stephen E. Achey sold 254 West Meadow Drive, Ridgeville Farms to Monica L. Kirkland and Pamela J. White for $260,000.
Summerville
Arthur H. Runnions sold 419 Forsythia Ave., White Gables to Shannon and Hilton Howard Powell for $269,900.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 147 Dark Hollow Way, Summers Corner to Daniel T. Prentice for $299,400.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 151 Dark Hollow Way, Summers Corner to Neal and Jenna Watkins for $358,370.
Chad M. Wilson sold 107 Blackwater Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Aubren and Daniel Whatley for $299,900.
Christopher Scott Carlson sold 92 Cross Timbers Drive, Bridges of Summerville to Rebecca and Justin Sisk for $222,000.
Conrad P. Marshburn sold 5113 Timicuan Way, Wescott Plantation to Jose Guadalupe Salas for $253,500.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 102 Windmere Drive, Highland Park to Kelly Brookbank and Refugio Perez for $360,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 510 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Kimberly D. Conley for $329,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3048 Rampart Road, The Summit to David Alan and Linda Kay Brown for $394,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 518 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Michael D. and Tonya L. Collins for $329,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 626 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Timothy A. and Jadranka Gibbs for $289,400.
Daniel R. Olin sold 322 Germander Ave., White Gables to Brett Brazell for $335,500.
Danielle K. Jacobs sold 216 Moon Shadow Lane, Arbor Oaks to Chandra L. Yauch for $256,000.
Gregory T. Welch sold 110 Axtell Drive, Newington Plantation to Patricia K. and Peter H. Ferraris for $387,500.
James D. Murray Jr. sold 9673 Islesworth Way, Wescott Plantation to Veronica and Robert Gleason for $273,000.
John Ilderton sold 207 Mikel Drive, Spring Grove to Adan Michael Annan for $251,800.
Kenneth J. Picone sold 301 Essex Drive, Irongate to Jane E. Sottile for $285,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2034 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Audrey L. Nudelman for $293,290.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 224 Corvus St., The Ponds to Melissa A. and Joshua C. Fausnaught for $325,130.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 311 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Melanie D. and David M. Smith for $306,715.
Laura K. Scott sold 555 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Mason N. Carter for $344,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 315 West Respite Lane to David Brian and Shawn Louise Overos for $303,095.
Lennar Corp. sold 307 West Respite Lane to Kym Hovenstine and Katherine Stefiuk for $333,170.
NVR Inc. sold 206 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Steven Charles Frisbie for $277,730.
NVR Inc. sold 420 Coopers Hawk Drive, The Ponds to Amy Lynn and Edward Jjoseph Pluskwa for $357,810.
Paul Mugleston sold 4802 East Red Maple Circle, Farm at Wescott to Michael G. Valencia for $251,500.
Robert Macartney sold 101 Old Tavern Lane, Kings Grant to Michael L. Broughton for $310,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 113 Canopy Lane, Summers Corner to Meggan Corbin and Jason Mapes for $376,900.
Stephen M. Lariviere sold 1002 Mount Whitney Drive, The Summit to Joseph Elton Bohannon and Sarah Leann Midkiff Bohannon for $525,000.