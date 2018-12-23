Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 22-26.
Charleston
Kristina Loughrey sold Unit A, 58 Rutledge Ave. to Thomas P. McAfee and Jacquelyn McAfee for $409,000.
Peggy P. Neale and John C. Hamma sold Unit 16, 55 Ashley Ave., Baker House to Susan Kerr Aiken for $435,000.
The City of Charleston sold 101 Broad St. to 101 Broad Street LLC for $1.7 million.
Rodney L. Dunbar and Mary C. Miles-Dunbar sold 1159 King St. to Jonathan and Andrea Lowder for $367,000.
Foxtree LLC sold 188 King St. to Restrada LLC for $2.8 million.
Ellsworth Weatherby sold 2 Carrere Court to John M. Daniel III and Princess H. Daniel for $652,500.
Montford Street LLC sold 2135 Montford Ave. to Gregory and Lois Y. Fortier for $810,000.
The Gathering at Morris Square LLC sold 48 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Leslie Hubbard Pelzer for $725,000.
Beach East Bay LLC sold 588 East Bay St. to 588 East Bay Street Charleston LLC for $1.6 million.
Scott R. and Elizabeth B. Antonio sold 63 Radcliffe St. to Virginia M. and Kurt W. Ehlers for $750,000.
Charleston Federal Courthouse LLC sold 85 Broad St. to EGP 85 Charleston LLC for $24 million.
9 Dereef LLC sold 9 Dereef Court, Morris Square to Kevin Michael Goehl for $610,000.
Margaret D. Farrell sold 93 East Bay St. to William R. and Sandra L. Heifner for $2.4 million.
Edisto Island
Susan W. Montgomery sold 7660 Blue House Lane, The Islands at Blue House Plantation to John and Mandy Snow for $1.1 million.
Gerhard and Maria E. Egbers sold 8819 Marsh Aire Lane to Dan and Charlene Morse for $389,000.
Folly Beach
Allison Atwell sold 210 E. Cooper Ave. to Robert Wallace and Kimberly Pauline Biederman for $875,000.
Hollywood
Richard Leroy Baturin Jr. sold 3846 Waldon Road, Rantowles Shores to CM Inc. for $342,000.
Wando Builders Inc. sold 4463 Helen Black Road, Chaplins Landing to Stephen and Lauren Benefield for $300,000.
Joseph C. Smith II and Paidy E. Smith sold 5656 Barbary Coast, Royal Harbour to Mark A. and Donna Coleman for $340,000.
Carolyn Rhoads Smalldridge and Richard Theodore Devincent sold 5694 Captain Kidd, Royal Harbour to Gregory G. Conradi and Christine Kirla for $542,000.
Isle of Palms
Toni M. Elkins sold 1101 Ocean Club, Wild Dunes Ocean Club to Rita London and Allan Hellman for $927,500.
Larry McKinley Rowland Jr. and David T. McGill sold Unit R-A406, 5804 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to Plonghill Properties LLC for $295,000.
Susan M. West sold Unit H 303, 8500 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Seaside Paradise LLC for $659,000.
220B Seacabin LLC sold Unit 220B, 1300 Ocean Blvd., Sea Cabin on the Ocean to Charley Mark Richardson II for $322,000.
Allen L. and Toya C. Engel sold Unit 209B, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to Lorene S. and Randy L. Simpson for $510,000.
Donald P. and Sharon L. Antonacio sold 10 Pelican Reach, Wild Dunes to Elizabeth Irick Rosefield for $839,000.
Michael P. and Claire A. Powers sold 11 J.C. Long Blvd. to Bell Ventures LLC for $1.4 million.
Darren S. and Karen L. Bradley sold 308 Carolina Blvd. to John Michael and Krista S. Nesser for $1.8 million.
TCF Realty LLC sold 4 Marsh Point Lane to Fae Tanger LLC for $300,000.
James Island
Ray B. Whitley and Carolyn L. Bird-Whitley sold 1007 Birchdale Drive, Ashcroft Hall to George Wilkins III and Erin Wilkins for $420,000.
Zachary Prentice sold 1047 Honeysuckle Lane, Farmington Estates to Robert R. Cecil for $325,000.
Kevin L. Kannenberg sold 1409 Surfside Court, Ocean Neighbors to James W. and Jordan W. Andersen for $355,000.
Bradley D. and Kathleen Emry sold 1485 Putnam Drive, Stonefield to Zachary Ryan Crews for $260,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1604 Bombora Aly, Sea Aire to Taylor Berens and Ryan William Crouch for $393,915.
Donnie Lane Development Assoc. LLC sold 1626 Donnie Lane to William M. Blood for $372,000.
Paul N. Tsimortos sold 1814 One Love St. to Timothy Sienkwicz and Christen Barlow for $305,000.
Daniel N. Rumph and Brooke N. Bode sold 2060 Wappoo Hall Road, Wappoo Hall to Nicholas V. Kliossis for $260,000.
Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy sold 445 Wampler Drive to Paul D. and Allison E. McCraw for $650,000.
Kin-On and Sylvia K. Cheng sold 490 West Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough to William D. Trask Jr. and Tessa Virginia Pegram Trask for $435,000.
James Thomas Morse sold 54 Paddlecreek Ave., Crosscreek to Cameron A. Briggs and Anne Bromley for $318,500.
Sue Ann Warren sold 660 Goodlet Circle, Stonebridge at Seaside Plantation to Jennifer Meassick for $375,000.
Tracey A. and Mark E. McGougan sold 845 Mikell Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to John Christopher and Casey Laine Hoffman for $370,000.
Johns Island
DR Horton Inc. sold 1250 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to John W. Bankowski Jr. and Alissa G. Bankowski for $352,000.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1727 Jessy Elizabeth Ave., Rushland to Matthew A. Tuton and Karl H. Zerbst Jr for $298,035.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2013 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Ross D. Anderson and Katherine Hewitt for $310,021.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2177 Nicholas David Path, Waterloo Estates to Albert Beever III and Ann C. Beever for $494,352.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2402 Georgia Guard Drive, Stonoview to Kimberly S. Chambers for $556,093.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2424 Jasper Patterson Drive, Stonoview to Richard Mester Jr. for $415,800.
Glenn M. and Brenda S. Maley sold 2945 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Sean and Kimberly Fisher for $346,500.
Martha S. and Walter S. Ameika sold 2984 Bohicket Road to Elizabeth S. Murphy for $1.4 million.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3045 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Olivia and Zachary Worsham for $324,680.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3053 Sweetleaf Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Elizabeth Zarlengo for $304,250.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3187 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Glenda McQueen for $279,999.
Katherine W. Grego sold 3212 Bohicket Road, Orange Hill Plantation to Andrew C. and Lydia C. Mays for $1.9 million.
Jonathan D. McCabe and Jill Sebestyen sold 3266 Walter Drive, Cedar Springs to Ryan C. Hearn for $250,000.
Russell E. Hanson II and Alexandra J. Hanson sold 3290 Hartwell St., Maybank Village to Matthew G. and Danele K. Bova for $284,000.
Kiawah Island
1357 LLC sold 1357 Dunlin Court, Fairway Oaks Villas to Arthur Jefferson Lesesne and Lisa Gail Newell for $471,500.
American Roller Bearing Co. sold 19 Kiawah Island Club Drive, The Settlement to Richard K. and Traci D. Westbrook for $285,000.
Kevin T. and Peggy R. Callahan sold 32 Blue Heron Pond Road, The Preserve to Lee David and Jennifer Joyce Applbaum for $4.5 million.
Albert J. Pogorelec Jr. and Maria K. Jinks sold 429 Snowy Egret Lane, Egret Pintail to Marla Sellars Rea for $1.4 million.
Steven A. and Lisa R. Fanelli sold 598 Piping Plover Lane, Egret Pintail to R. Burton and Patsy G. Harvey for $385,000.
Ladson
ROIF Ladson LLC sold 9598 Palmetto Commerce Parkway to Henry Square Holdings LLC for $1.2 million.
McClellanville
Karen Kearns sold 124 Baker St. to Marie M. and Dwight R. Patterson for $438,300.
Longfield Residential LLC sold 325 Mercantile St. to Drew Brent Renwick Taylor and Alison Heather Taylor for $540,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Douglas M. Torchio and Anna T. Rasmussen sold 1114 Harborgate Drive, Bayview Acres to Anjeanette Blesy Dimenna for $491,775.
Albert L. Sneed Jr. and Martha M. Sneed sold 1130 Pleasant Pines Road to Albert L. Sneed III and Kristen Cline Sneed for $325,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1135 Kincannon Drive, The Oaks to Daniel Joseph and Bobbi Jo Dennis for $928,465.
David L. Morrow sold 12 Nolen Way, I'On to Qiqiang Bian and Yun Mai for $855,000.
Atlantic Management LLC sold 1273 Hamlin Road to Sandra J. Stamegna for $420,000.
Stephan V. Futeral sold 1411 Black River Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Jeremy and Erin Armstrong for $421,000.
Anthony R. Esquith sold 1418 Heather Drive, The Highlands to Tracy L. Jenkins for $625,000.
Niall P. Kennedy sold 1482 Fiddlers Marsh Drive to Rachel Susan and Kenan Jude Yarboro for $580,000.
John E. and Sarah F. Frick sold 1616 Diddy Drive to Timothy and Mary Colas for $960,000.
Kevin R. George sold 1868 Great Hope Drive, Palmetto Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Donald C. and Jonelle K. Spina for $415,000.
Shannon M. Stone sold 2152 Summerwood Drive, Thronewood to Luis Carlos Bohorquez for $350,000.
Claudia R. and Lani Harbit sold 2208 Salt Wind Way, Saltwood at Planter's Pointe to Allison Igou and James Igou Jr. for $423,000.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 2512 Charter Oaks Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Mark F. and Kathleen L. Meyer for $430,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2928 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Badie S. Farag for $458,040.
Walter A. Gray III and Micah Gray sold 2949 Joseph Glover Road to Shauntay Vyon Still and Fabio Brocca for $519,000.
Lisa Willett sold 2984 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove to James Steedley and Jami N. Dybik for $619,500.
Jane H. Wyatt sold 3551 Franklin Tower Drive, Lieben Park to Adam Seth and Amy Ringley Tourtellot for $326,000.
James and Kayla Richman sold 3739 Copahee Sound Drive, Copahee Landing to Lisa S. and Christopher C. Shimakonis for $478,500.
Kelly Lashley sold 402 Howcaw Drive, Hobcaw Point to Peter M. Loy for $755,000.
Orien White and Harriet Long sold 442 Morrison Drive to Salchichas LLC for $250,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 457 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek to Michael P. and Lindsay M. Roethle for $677,266.
Matthew Coolbaugh sold 589 Antebellum Lane, Rice Bay at Belle Hall Plantation to Reid A. McCrea for $360,000.
Michael J. Hurst sold 617 Williamson Drive, Cooper Estates to Chelsea R. Holly for $314,000.
Gary D. Davidson sold 635 Fishermans Bend, Hidden Cove to Warren and Carolyn Evans for $462,500.
Marion T. and Carolyn J. Doig III sold 686 Mccants Drive, Mount Pleasant Heights to Hollow Bridge Holdings LLC for $395,000.
Mark R. Devita sold 805 Prince Ferry Lane, Harbour Watch to Emmie and Balint Birkas for $650,000.
Badie S. Farag sold 82 North Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Peter L. Johnstone for $765,000.
North Charleston
Gladys C. Cote sold Unit B, 2181 Parkway Drive to Bruce D. Kiriloff for $275,000.
Rourke Enterprises LLC sold 1175 Leesville St. to Jordan Cabaniss and Whitney Sternbergh Kirby for $372,727.
Sunshine Jones Garrett sold 5124 Pittman St. to Lindsey N. Rash for $328,000.
Jason L. and Cynthia L. O'Donnell sold 7666 High Maple Circle, Brookdale to Serge Lajeunesse for $265,000.
Otranto Investment Co. LLC sold 8827 Deerwood Drive, Deer Park to MHSC Deerhaven of North Charleston for $1.9 million.
Otranto Investment Co. LLC sold 8829 Salamander Road, Deer Park to MHSC Deerhaven of North Charleston for $2.9 million.
Seabrook Island
Diane H. Bean sold 2945 Seabrook Island Road to Carl M. and Elizabeth F. Nilsson for $630,000.
Summerville
HandH Constructors Inc. sold 220 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Johann J. Hagmann and Maxine E. Christopher-Hagmann for $357,546.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
South Park Ventures LLC sold 1 South Park Circle, South Park Center to Jema II LLC for $24 million.
David K. Wadlow sold 103 Dorothy Drive, The Commons at Grand Oaks to Brenda Marks for $259,000.
Sonya Eve Lunde sold 12 Ashland Drive, Wespanee Place to Jayhawk Rentals LLC for $364,000.
Theodore Parker II and Benden Parker sold 1235 Wimbee Drive, West Oak Forest to John Norton Hardee and John Norton Hardee II for $350,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1495 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Donna F. Shires and Andrew S. Lehman for $448,901.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1645 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Matthew R. Spretnjak for $324,855.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1661 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to John Armstrong and Judiann Maria Campbell for $326,790.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1665 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Matthew H. and Jennifer Corson for $353,270.
John C. and Casey L. Hoffman sold 1683 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to Parris and Kerri Varney for $354,500.
UCA Syndicate Ashley River LLC sold 1703 Ashley River Road to Chucktown 2 LLC for $537,700.
Judith F. Appel sold 1739 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. to Kookaburra Properties Inc. for $1.3 million.
Morris Sokol II LLC sold 1861 Ashley River Road to Ashley Storage Holdings LLC for $800,000.
David and Charlene Phillips sold 1913 Mentella Cove Drive, Essex Farms at Carolina Bay to Paul Matthew Moore and Michelle Emilia Donnelly for $415,000.
Jeffery D. and Heidi L. Callahan sold 2215 Forest Lakes Blvd. to Michelangelo Cerciello and Virginia H. Carlsten for $360,000.
TW Investments LLC sold 2280 Tomedjan Circle to Austin Doty Jager for $340,000.
Paul D. Everman Jr. and Terri T. Everman sold 240 Gullane Drive, Shadowmoss Plantation to Gina and Christopher Quick for $335,000.
Suzanne Bretz sold 25 Mowler Court, Shadowwood at Shadowmoss Plantation to Arthur and Virginia Beane for $266,000.
Jeffrey A. and Bethanie R. Weber sold 2595 Rutherford Way to Frank Haeussler and Lisa B. Lynes for $382,999.
William L. and Rebecca Milligan sold 3030 Scuba Drive, Bolton's Landing to Girishkumar and Bhrugulata Patel for $328,500.
Centex Homes sold 3058 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Shane P. and Adriana K. Mattingly for $345,415.
Grant A. and Katie D. Eagon sold 323 McClain St., Wappoo Shores to Richard Oland Myers III and Brittany Leigh Myers for $425,000.
Gregory S. and Kristin N. Stewart sold 3301 Hearthside Drive, The Willows at Shadowmoss Plantation to James Sullivan Maxwell for $302,500.
Desiree D. Tannehill sold 35 Riverdale, Avondale to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. for $445,000.
Port Properties LLC sold 708 Yew St., Ardmore to Blanks Brothers Properties LLC for $365,000.
John and Melissa Welch sold 7152 Windmill Creek Road, Oakleaf to Julia Griffin Phipps and Ryan C. Meadows for $282,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 730 Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Victor and Patricia Smurro for $353,183.
Joshua T. and Laura S. Howle sold 783 Bent Hickory Road, Mt. Royall at Bees Landing to Genevieve Jones for $302,500.
Harris L. Pharr sold 81 Avondale Ave., Avondale to GH Saint Andrews LLC for $466,000.
Thomas E. Russell II sold 827 Bent Hickory Road, Mt. Royall at Grande Oaks Plantation to Timothy J. Corbett for $251,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 22-26.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 171 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Tyler Mae and Robert Lindsay Osbon for $354,050.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 326 Coki Amalie Court, Saint Thomas Preserve to Dennis E. Corbett and Ethel M. Randall for $609,905.
Thomas S. Dennard sold 247 Grand Park Blvd., Beresford Hall to Shannon K. and Lonnie E. James for $1.3 million.
Daniel Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2718 Waker St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Jeffrey W. Pratt for $1.1 million.
Carolyn K. Dennis sold 1920 Mahone Court to Pamela D. and James A. Thesing for $564,000.
Gas Lantern Custom Homes LLC sold 241 Black Powder Lane, Ralston Creek to James O. and Robyn L. Baumgartner for $1.1 million.
Jacksonbuilt LLC sold 209 Black Powder Lane, Ralston Creek to James Brandon and Stephanie Potts Dalton for $1.6 million.
Lauri Bell Quinn sold 1974 Pierce St. to Timothy M. and Lisa S. Frizelle for $450,000.
Michael N. Livingston sold Unit 811, 130 River Landing Drive, Daniel Landing Condos to J. Elizabeth Troy for $285,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 121 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to William and Lottie H. Montgomery for $299,855.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 560 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Debra and Jeffrey Stinchcomb for $306,661.
Hanahan
Lyndsey Ann Palumbo sold 7465 Painted Bunting Way, Tanner Plantation to Harry B. Dinwiddie Jr. for $272,500.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 237 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Donald G. Eubanks Jr. for $475,000.
Ladson
David E. Masirovits sold 1214 Briar Rose Lane, Hunters Bend to John E. and Kimberly A. Kile for $250,000.
Mark A. Roth sold 3064 Adventure Way, Hunters Bend to Patrice D. and Oronda J. Owens for $255,000.
Moncks Corner
Clint A. Poston sold 163 Carolina Wren Ave., Cypress Ridge to Zachary and Anthony Flake for $255,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 524 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Christopher Joseph and Kendra Deniece Wylie for $316,490.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 627 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Christina Seblano and Ashley Ciotola for $274,649.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 535 Alderly Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Alexander Searles for $290,510.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 565 Alderly Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Raphael Mosteller for $266,536.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 128 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Norden Wayne and Anne Ragsdale Davis for $290,215.
Mark Allen Hutson sold 416 Elsey Drive to Christina L. and Robert B. O'Day for $370,000.
R. Dale Cumbie sold 640 Legare Drive to James Ryan Neal for $265,000.
Rodney Lawrence Hamilton sold 226 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank Plantation to Chakira F. Whiteside for $315,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 415 Ambergate Lane, Foxbank to David M. and Geralyn A. Kiser for $300,000.
Timothy W. Wolfe Jr. sold 103 River Oak Court to Jeffrey R. and Doris S. Fowler for $345,000.
William J. Collins sold 125 Waccamaw Circle, Foxbank Plantation to James Schubert and Ronda Jean Eagle for $368,000.
Summerville
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 304 Watergrass St., Nexton to William and Evelyn Vereen Owens for $337,900.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 124 Clear Bend Lane, Nexton to Jerry M. and Vicky L. McKamy for $472,225.
Christine M. Van Leir sold 216 Cameron St., Cane Bay to Jianhui Ma for $258,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 209 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Angela Marie Wyatt for $255,287.
First Team Constructions Inc. sold 1249 Old Dairy Road, Arcady Woods to Michael Brandon and Sharilyn Smith Askins for $250,000.
Gary A. McCombs sold 303 Peters Creek Drive, Cane Bay to Mark L. Dodson for $270,000.
Glendon G. Zane sold 132 Glenspring Drive, Cane Bay to Tony Glenn and Kimberly Good Chubb for $267,500.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 109 Bluff Isle Court, Cane Bay to Gayle L. and Amy A. Brennan for $467,983.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 487 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Robert Charles and Janice Marie Oppenheimer for $423,531.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 347 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Melissa and David Hudson for $474,727.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 339 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Guillermo Mejia Mejia for $359,840.
Michael T. Schumacher sold 335 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Robert R. Jackson for $305,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 262 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Aaron T. and Marissa D. Bernhardt for $303,563.
True Homes LLC sold 211 Wood Thrush Way, Nexton to Stefan Graf and Valerie Proulx for $299,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 424 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Patsy K. Heckert for $331,965.
Raul Martinez sold 511 Holiday Drive, Weatherstone to Juventino Landa Campechano and Estela Lambarry Sastre for $250,000.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 201 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Michael D. Shinall and Katie Mae Moore for $378,820.
Sean Stanton sold 300 Squirrel Hollow Court, Moodys Plantation to Todd R. and Claire E. Allen for $670,000.
Thomas A. Hynd sold 209 Schooner Bend Ave., Cane Bay to Arthur and Linda Sarrantonio for $258,000.
Wando
Richard C. Stuhr sold 547 Sanders Farm Lane to Shane B. and Crystal H. White for $640,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Oct. 22-26.
Ladson
Jose L. Pineiro sold 701 Professor Drive, Eagle Run to Terrence White for $274,000.
Terry L. Jones sold 9751 Black Willow Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Christopher W. Puckett and Terry Lee Jones for $325,000.
MTGLQ Investors LP sold 106 Saw Palm Drive, Summerhaven to Walter A. Campos for $257,000.
North Charleston
Nichole Michelle Melton Mitchell sold 8447 Middle River Way, Taylor Plantation to Reggie A. and Tiffany McQueen for $317,000.
Vaughn Homes Inc sold 5453 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Bobby E. and Lorna A. Rivers for $423,182.
Robert F. Gardner sold 8474 Signal Island Drive, Taylor Plantation to Kate Sobbry Gerweck for $258,000
Ridgeville
Robert Mizell sold 215 Wright Road to Samuel C. and Bonni B. Agnew for $425,000.
Summerville
Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 133 Pelican Lane, Teal on the Ashley to Debra Ann Clawson for $295,000.
Brian Whiting sold 702 Hodge Road, Clemson Terrace to Donald J. and Carolyn Halder for $310,000.
Avery B. Greenlee sold 207 President Circle to John Edward Petty for $375,000.
Cary Joe Woodside sold 1607 Congressional Blvd., Pine Forest Country Club to George Barbee and Jennifer McComiskey for $269,900.
Marta Ridgell sold 411 Branch Creek Trail to James Alan Spencer Jr. for $278,000.
James W. Smith Jr. sold 106 Tryon Drive, Ashborough to Lauren M. and Hugh Von Meding for $285,499.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1103 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Diana C. Skerritt for $387,290.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 102 Blackbird Loop, The Ponds to Carl L. and Anita M. Johns for $405,080.
Kyrsten E. Sutton sold 207 High Grove Road, Ashborough East to Jason and Stacey Weber for $327,000.
James Alan Spencer Jr. sold 106 Bo Barry Lane, Branch Creek to Joshua T. Welch and Krista L. Davis for $339,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 102 Waxwing Drive, The Ponds to Betty Grillo Roe for $325,426.
Gregory C. Witcher sold 215 Central Ave. to Joshua J. and Britney N. Baer for $417,000.
HandH Constructors Inc sold 101 Noisette Row to Paula D. and Mark L. Carter for $446,428.
Francis J. Kearney Jr. sold 210 Scalybark Road, Walnut Farms to Thomas C. and Jacqueline Onions for $530,000.