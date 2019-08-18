Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 10-14.
Charleston
Robert I. and Heather R. Murrie sold Unit H, 348 King St. to Bruce R. and Nanci E Adams for $398,000.
2808 Investments LLC sold Unit B, 148 Spring St. to 148B Spring LLC for $465,000.
Pet Helpers Inc. sold Unit M, 173 Rutledge Ave., Rutledge Green HPR to Andrew Joseph and Jessica Ellis Duggan for $335,000.
Connie L. McElhaney sold Unit 4H, 14 Lockwood Drive, Ashley House to Michael D. Royal for $280,000.
David R. Powell sold 66 Cannon St. to Charleston STR LLC for $1.8 million.
John W. and Athalie S. Derse sold 19 Gadsden St. to Mark and Ashley Allan for $1.8 million.
Grace Michelle Van Parys sold 329 President St., Hampton Park Terrace to Jeffrey P. and Lynn Marie Trenning for $825,000.
MFG LLC sold 209 Spring St. to Monterey LLC for $3.8 million.
William P. and Laura A. Moore sold 689 King St. to Johnson Benedict LLC for $490,000.
Allan J. and Jane E. Anderson sold 42 Meeting St. to Diane G. Hanley for $2.3 million.
Glen Russell Gardner sold 16 Morris St. to Steven W. and Danielle B. Brown for $700,000.
Anne R. Wohlfeil sold 177 Fishburne St. to Nicole L. Staycheff for $425,000.
Folly Beach
Maria H. Durban sold 1204 East Ashley Ave. to Owen W. Tyler for $437,000.
Hollywood
Henry L.P. Smith Jr. sold 4627 Shark Hole Road to South East Assoc. LLC for $750,000.
Isle of Palms
John T. and Karen J. Farrell sold 28 Edgewater Alley to Dennis Wayne and Leia Yancy Hamilton for $950,000.
Jonathan P. and Bridget R. Bushnell sold 22 42nd Ave. to John Patrick Lanigan Jr. and Dana Andrassy Lanigan for $1.8 million.
Gary R. and Linda B. Webster sold 30 Marsh Island Lane to David A. Hudgins for $779,166.
James Island
Hunleytown LLC sold 1447 Brookbank Ave., Bayfront to Caroline Radcliffe for $265,000.
William J. Macpherson Jr. and Christine K. Macpherson sold 720 Jim Isle Drive, Becks Point to Robert H. Gorman and Tara M. Wright for $2.1 million.
T M Rooke Co. LLC sold 710 Riverland Drive, Central Park to Caroline Chen for $347,000.
Grimball Road Development Assoc. LLC sold 1635 Cooper Judge Lane to Carson Christenson and Joshua A. Boyd for $416,500.
Joseph A. and Christina F. Fabie sold 52 Hillcreek Blvd., Cross Creek to David Patrick and Christina Scott McCrary for $360,000.
W-G Bolton LLC sold 432 Martello Drive, Dogwood Park to Michael T. Kohn for $335,000.
James J. Obi sold 645 Edentree Place to Sandra Loy and Caroline Guthrie for $375,000.
Donald T. and Tammy Clark sold 1321 Honeysuckle Lane, Farmington to Sarah J. Donegan for $340,000.
Aaron Long and Alana Pescatore sold 816 Robert E Lee Blvd., Fort Johnson Estates to Richard Dean Hovis Jr. and Lori Hovis for $475,000.
Grimball Road Development Assoc. LLC sold 1516 Grimball Road Extension to Aaron Michael and Carla Sue Given for $409,500.
Tivoli Martin sold 1171 Landsdowne Drive to Nathan Barr for $269,900.
Ashley W. and Jennifer L. Heggie sold 1007 Jamsie Cove Drive, Lawton Harbor to Tara M. Lock for $360,000.
Roy Schmarkey sold 2027 Needlegrass Lane to Cameron Lyle and Jillian Sealy Baker for $535,000.
Dustin L. and Brittany Fowler sold 1237 Julian Clark Road, South Riverview to Robyn Austin Holmes for $350,000.
Elka Construction Specialties LLC sold 1340 Battery Glover Court, Stonefield to Connie Rigdon for $315,500.
Leah B. and Joshua T. Absher sold 1297 Stiles Bee Ave., Stonefield to Benjamin J. Merckle and Amanda G. Williams for $313,900.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 958 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Jared Adam and Tracie Lyn White for $688,505.
Assured Properties LLC sold 1470 Westwood Drive, Westchester to Beverly Fonville Steele and William Thomas Schipper III for $350,000.
Richard Dean Hovis sold 1218 Hepburn St., Westfield Place to Caitlin R. Quattrone for $420,000.
William T. Schipper III and Beverly F. Steele sold 1470 Westwood Drive to Adam Howell for $280,000.
Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell and Evelyn Elizabeth Clark sold 1102 Oakcrest Drive, Willow Walk to Alexandre Joseph Goyette III and Dana Elizabeth Goyette for $253,000.
Steven G. and Laura Gilbert sold 202 Key Court, Woodward Pointe to Walter and Katherine Renne for $610,000.
Johns Island
William J. Dobias sold 2921 Split Hickory Court, Barberry Woods to Beverly Brumbach for $270,000.
RHK LLC sold 2633 Maybank Highway to Kerrland Investments LLC for $3.7 million.
Thomas B. Davis sold 2795 Lillian Lane to Alan G. and Ling Hinshaw for $472,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2159 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Timothy Nixon and Lisa Sansone for $409,050.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2130 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Edward Frank Bandarovich for $320,915.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2139 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Marisa D. Mullins for $407,950.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2006 Utsey St., Oakfield to Philippe Anthony Bernier for $439,765.
Stephen M. and Kathryn E. Parks sold 3831 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Rose Bank Plantation to Ship of Fools LLC for $550,000.
Sasha Milleman Perez and Edgar Antonio Perez Rodriguez sold 2648 Bohicket Road, Seabrook Shores to Hector Javier Lopez and Michelle Dailey Lopez for $520,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 6025 Rainbow Trout Drive, St. John's Lake to Thomas J. and Jennifer J. Shaffer for $393,045.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3472 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Gregory L. Rancone and Shannon E. McFall for $381,430.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2808 Claybrook St., Swygert's Landing to Catherine M. Stewart for $333,291.
Gary Gregory sold 2927 Waterleaf Road, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Rollin G. and Wendy D. Grams for $328,800.
Vanessa Rae Stevens sold 3560 Rookwood Place, Winnsboro Lakes to Maria H. Durban for $292,500.
Kiawah Island
Scott M. and Sarah A. Garfield sold 4828 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove Villas to Michael K. Delaney and Ann M. Delaney for $287,500.
Christine A. Bevis sold 303 Marsh Cove Road, Egret Pintail to John B. and Jennifer Marie Tesoro for $1.5 million.
Sherri L. Falin sold 277 Saltmeadow Cove, Middlewoods East to David Allen and Morriah Fickes for $640,000.
Buckner Hinkle Jr. and Anne G. Hinkle sold 162 Surfsong Road, Plantation Woods South to Shawn C. and Diane E. Comella for $1.4 million.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Carlos Eduardo Fontana and Ana Modesto Lyrio De Almeida sold Unit 301, 2000 Belle Isle Ave., One Bella Hall to Brian J. McGuire for $250,500.
William E. Lacoste and Patricia Lauren Bingham sold 253 Cooper River Drive, Tides to Patricia A. Ringle-Ratte and Frederick J. Ratte for $1.1 million.
Fred and Mary A. Kirschhoch sold Unit 102, 356 Spoonbill Lane, Sandpiper Point to Rosemarie Maglietta and Thomas M. Lendacki for $360,000.
Patrick D. and Jacqueline D. Fowler sold 826 Toler Drive to Joseph Woodrow and Joanna Watson Walling for $592,550.
Thomas W. and Vilmarie Bennett sold 1103 Garland Road, Bayview Acres to Grover Maxwell IV and Kathryn Dunnan for $625,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 1233 Gannett Road, Bentley Park to Ifeyinwa C. Anigbogu for $519,990.
Bryan and Wendy Reiss sold 2011 Hammond Drive, Berkleigh at Park West to William M. and Carol Englehaupt for $590,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3925 Bessemer Road, Bessemer Park at Park West to Ronald M. and Betul Mary Fiorello for $371,584.
High Tide Partners LLC sold 210 Haddrell St. to PAB Investments LLC for $340,000.
Timothy and Megan Haw sold 2788 Olympia Fields Lane, Carolina Isle at Rivertowne Country Club to Richard H. and Nicole L. Garwood for $550,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3968 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Jennifer Anne and Chase Matthew Wells for $456,135.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3515 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Derek Alexander and Mary Allison Voight for $549,900.
Jay F. McArthur and Stacy L. Young sold 1521 Billington Drive, Carolina Park to Anthony S. and Diane V. Guzzo for $510,000.
Joshua C. Pinwar sold 3793 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Patrick Ryan Ferguson and Heather Ferguson for $625,000.
Sherry C. Bucher sold 3821 Fifle St., Carolina Park to Samuel H. Smith Jr. and Deborah Malone Smith for $970,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3589 Crosstrees Lane, Carolina Park to Barbara E. and Kenneth Cherry for $635,555.
M. Suzanne Doscher sold 602 Bonneau Lane, Cooper Estates to Henry Grady Johnson III and Renate A. Johnson for $268,000.
William J. and Martha L. Clark sold 1059 Meader Lane, Cooper Estates to Anne S. and Steven E. Abueva for $760,000.
Timothy P. and Stephanie D. McCrary sold 513 Upland Place, Cooper's Landing to Rafael and Katherine De La Maza for $339,900.
Carlos R. O'Ryan sold 28 Salty Tide Cove, Etiwan Pointe Townhomes to Michael E. and Lee T. Johnson for $320,000.
Cory A. and Lauren M. Gerken sold 15 Fairhope Road to Zero Live Oak LLC for $775,000.
Laraine M. Curtis sold 1176 Island View Drive, Harborgate Shores to Scott Cave and Jessica Leigh Smith for $424,000.
William Martin Rodenberg III sold 753 Pitt St. to Third Point LLC for $850,000.
Clarence R. and Caroline D. Jones sold 444 Settlers Rest West, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to William A. and Caroline W. Hautt for $790,000.
Cynthia W. Campbell sold 433 Hobcaw Drive, Hobcaw Point to Jeffrey A. and Wesley C. Kennedy for $945,000.
Ellen S. and Edward C. Jauch sold 2605 Ringsted Lane, Indigo Chase to Matthew J. Barrow for $600,000.
Bea H. Smith and Joseph W. Malecki Jr. sold 62 Saturday Road, I'On to Nolan Gephart Mangan for $895,000
Drew Zalkin and Philip Scott Poulion sold 27 Isle of Hope, I'On to Florence Quinn McHugh and Charles Child Mountain for $1.3 million.
Deborah K. and Richard C. Neapolitan sold 3269 Scranton Drive, Ivy Hall to Robynn Michelle and Adam Keenan Millar for $303,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3049 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Joseph Garside Terry Jr. and Barbara N. Terry for $475,565.
Daniel S. Medvid sold 3516 Billings St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to David Kiernan and Steven Strohbusch for $280,000.
Kenneth Soo J. Kwon sold 1265 Pearwood Court, Magnolia Village to Kevin and Tabitha Connell for $485,000.
Jay B. and Colleen L. Butterworth sold 2109 Malcolm Road, Masonborough at Park West to Salvatore and Rosemarie Imburgia for $754,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1614 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Geoffrey Allen and Amanda W. Forbus for $924,944.
Jason Bausano sold 3378 Eastman Drive, Park West to Mary Ann Ramsey for $292,500.
MLD Properties LLC sold 1822 Chauncys Court, Park West to Mary Jane and Derek McConnell for $322,500.
Rhonda C. and Steven A. Judkins sold 2761 Rivertowne Parkway, Rivertowne to Lone Star Ltd. LLC for $500,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2923 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Gregory L. and Dawn L. Medders for $521,000.
Randam Properties LLC sold 1475 Long Grove Drive, Seaside Farms to Long Grove Partners LLC for $2.7 million.
Jane L. Parker sold 1140 Club Terrace, Snee Farm to Pavan Surana for $474,900.
John R. and Etta E. Moore sold 2836 Sunchaser Lane to Karen I. and Franklin M. Newsome for $384,000.
Cheryl H. and Richard F. Nelson sold 3504 Henrietta Hartford, Road, Tennyson at Park West to Jeffrey and Laura Williams for $280,000.
Adam Steinhauer sold 1352 Whisker Pole Lane, The Harbour at Dunes West to Oren and Kimberly Ganz for $639,000.
Jeffrey L. Cagle sold 2913 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Walter G. and Jodi L. Hursh for $775,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2296 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Jonathan N. and April A. Alkis for $575,495.
Haley R. and Cory Freshour sold 1170 West Park View Place, The Preserve at Brickyard Plantation to Jarrod D. McKevlin and Mary L. Macatee for $433,000.
Timothy N. and Barbara Z. Chalfant sold 2088 Welsh Pony Drive, Tupelo Plantation to David S. Gorstein and Naomi Hillman-Gorstein for $437,000.
Elizabeth C. Pennewill sold 1336 South Barksdale Road, Wakendaw Lakes to Andrew A. and Caroline L. Dalrymple for $650,000.
102 Haddrell Street LLC sold 102 Haddrell St. to Town of Mount Pleasant for $4.4 million.
Roy Odell Crain sold 970 Warrick Oaks Lane to Yuen Jeffries for $555,000.
Andrei and Corina San-Marina sold 1103 Black Rush Circle, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Bret Alan and Jessica Stout Johnson for $410,000.
Rosemary Vorbach sold 1108 Black Rush Circle, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Brian D. and Laura E. Liotti for $425,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2692 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Randall V. and Kimberly A. Lester for $549,615.
North Charleston
Rosanne Tribuna sold 7699 High Maple Circle, Brookdale to Quentin Frazier and Yvonne Strother for $273,000.
3422 Rivers Avenue LLC sold 3422 Rivers Ave., Cherokee Place to 3422 Rivers Avenue 2019 LLC and Brent Anthony Case for $280,000.
Christopher C. and Elizabeth H. Pinder sold 1121 Marquis Road to Aaryne Elias for $399,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4416 Social Aly, Mixson to Matthew John and Elizabeth Koutoufas Milliron for $353,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 4515 Summey St., Mixson to Lashika Sneed for $289,990.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4521 Summey St., Mixson to Daniel Anthony and Chelsea C. Dimarzio for $379,080.
Cistern Properties LLC sold 1154 Camden St. to Craig J. Bellamy Jr. for $256,225.
D E Harris Builders LLC sold 4321 Holmes Ave. to Cheryl and Michael Short for $355,000.
Luz Marisa Monge-Vessichio sold 5034 Poole St., Oak Park to Matthew Blake and Deani Haggerty McVadon for $361,000.
Charles R. Johnson sold 5140 East Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Kayla Berreth and William Brewser Laine for $260,000.
Regina L. Schmidt sold 4788 Sebastian Court, Wando Woods to Samantha C. Willcott and Heaven-Lee Tanuvasa for $375,000.
Seabrook Island
Salt Marsh at Seabrook I LLC sold 3005 Eliza Darby Lane, Salt Marsh at Seabrook to Thad D. and Kelton R. Peterson for $724,000.
Ronald J. Ciancio sold 2810 Mallard Lake Drive to Geraldine Mooney and J. Scott Lee for $945,000.
Sullivan’s Island
George Lewis sold 2402 Goldbug Ave. to Roswell F. Doty Jr. and Amy E. Doty for $3 million.
Legrand Richardson Jr. and Nancy Shimp sold 210 Station 28 1/2 St. to Matthew S. and Margaux L. Kaynard for $2 million.
Philip E. and Susan S. Waters sold 2320 Middle St. to John D. Kieselhorst and Darcie H. Shively for $1.6 million.
Summerville
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 785 Greenwood St. to Jasmine L. Lilienthal for $272,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 554 Wynfield Forest Drive to Ryan Alan Jones for $275,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Adam T. Lambert and Lauren A. Shankle sold Unit B, 1818 Elsey Drive to Michael Chisolm for $350,928.
Lara C. Lambert sold 205 Magnolia Road, Ashley Forest to Kevin D. and Michelle L. Leach for $449,000.
Sean R. and Jennifer A. Leitzell sold 102 Collingwood Ave., Ashley Forest to Cynthia Post for $367,500.
Robert A. and Madelyn A. McGowan sold 4 Rosedale Drive, Avondale to Sally Jennings Cannon for $380,500.
Brittany and Matthew McCauley sold 1427 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to William Scott and Kristen Bishop Lucas for $367,001.
Marawan A. Shehab sold 2064 Wild Flower Lane, Canterbury Woods to Richard Rogers for $251,000.
Daniel I. and Virginia A. Walters sold 2015 Gammon St., Creekside at Carolina Bay to Ana Clara Castro and Jeffrey Ernest Wessell for $310,000.
Danny K. and Jessica A. Stackhouse sold 3015 Saintsbury Cove Drive, Cypress at Carolina Bay to Patricia M. Barkley for $341,000.
Payton Wanstreet sold 2398 Erskine Ave., Drayton on the Ashley to Michael Spencer and Whitney Malcolm Mothena for $310,000.
JNN Holdings LLC sold 1054 Keats Road, East Oak Forest to Bryan C. and Anna J. Kingrey for $375,000.
Centex Homes sold 2230 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Essex Village to Danielle Lyons for $330,000.
Nancy W. and Harold E. Guerry sold 2168 Forest Lakes Blvd., Forest Lakes to Denise Ilene Garcia and Michael Clayton Stafford for $300,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 107 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Jeffrey J. Owens for $264,365.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 123 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Harold Eugene and Nancy Smith Guerry for $271,570.
18 Lampton LLC sold 18 Lampton Road, Harrison Acres to Bradley W Petkovich and Raksha Soora for $515,000.
Tambrea R. and Robert J. McMillan sold 1195 Quick Rabbit Loop, Hunt Club to April K. and Donald W. Burbage for $382,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3124 Riverine View, Magnolia Bluff to Mark W. and Valerie A. Brooks for $383,860.
Keys Properties and Investments LLC sold 1125 Carnegie Ave. to Makenzie Dean Brais and Reed William Mulbry for $303,000.
George Bramwell Colonna IV and Rachel M. Cooper sold 542 Godfrey Park Place, Moreland to David K. Haller and Abby E. Crist for $535,000.
Benjamin T. and Shannon Bevill sold 600 Summerfield Court, Mount Royall at Bees Landing to Matthew and Kerri Stubbs for $345,000.
Reality Investment Group LLC sold 3113 Gallberry St., Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Caroline Tyler-Strange and Olin D. Strange Jr. for $279,900.
Sheryl B. Krzyzaniak sold 25 Hunters Forest Drive, Shadowmoss to Virginia Ann Walters and Daniel Ivan Walters for $378,500.
Bridget Janse sold 105 Wood Ride Court, Sienna at Bee's Landing to Tyler Daniel Blumenthal for $255,000.
Jonathan W. and Amy J. Kirhstein sold 16 Rebellion Road, South Windermere to Benjamin Powell for $575,000.
Brian E. and Avianne P. Bunnell sold 2205 North Dallerton Circle to John Thomas Maynard for $265,000.
Nicholas D. and Brenda R. Savage sold 2296 Pristine View Road, Sylvan Shores East to John T. Primm Jr. and Melissa Anne J. Primm for $325,000.
Philip S. Slayter and Stephen W. Skelton sold 450 Polony Place, Sylvan Shores East to Catherine Kelly-Morris for $625,000.
John E. and Teresa A.S. Vergeldt sold 12 Transom Court to Casa Del Palma LLC for $595,000.
Lloyd Porterfield sold 4 Cochran Court, The Crescent to Sarah Birdsong Major for $1.1 million.
Archdale Square LLC sold 632 West Oak Forest Drive to Lindsay Myers and James Salabert for $259,700.
Kenneth M. Rigsby and Jennifer R. Pustaver sold 1219 Macqueen Ave., West Oak Forest to Robert Regine and Windham Key for $254,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 10-14.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 703 Rathall Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Matthew Butler Chandler for $405,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 530 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Robert J. and Rebecca R. Peters for $589,650.
Jeremy Martin sold 1309 Newport Court, Beresford Creek to Christopher R. and Meg B. Robb for $778,000.
Kimberly C. Hanson sold 1174 Euclid Drive, Cain Crossing to Brittany M. Smith for $250,000.
Steven Cohen sold 710 Bounty Square Drive, Beresford Hall to Alvin Page Perkinson and Marguerite Meyer for $830,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1251 Water View Lane to Kevin L. Maher for $525,000.
Linda J. Wichlei sold 184 Scott St. to Shawn T. Pinkston and Andrea Greer for $699,000.
Marisa Joye Crawford sold 3030 Baltimore St. to Ralph J. and Cynthia L. Hodosh for $570,000.
Mary Elizabeth Natarajan sold 1404 Elfe St. to Austin James and Margaret Lewis Forget for $529,999.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 2542 Josiah St. to Jacqueline L. and Jacob T. Dinsmore for $730,922.
Goose Creek
David S. Canady sold 248 Old Carolina Drive, Brick Barn Pointe to Stanley Keith Hollifield for $260,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 174 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Shauntai E. and Gregory Robinson for $308,740.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 507 Adalina Drive, Montague Plantation to Maria and Bruno Anthony Strzalka for $254,990.
Heath Pond sold 114 Fairbury Drive, Crowfield to Janina Carpenter and Daniel J. Breazeale for $275,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 103 Sumac Drive, Liberty Village to Robert Eugene and Donna Jo Caddell for $282,665.
Hanahan
Greg L. Bluethmann sold 17 Commissioners Court, Hanahan Plantation to James K. Pendarvis and Karen Leigh Campbell for $255,000.
Hope E. Cattles sold 6014 Meadowcliff Ave., Belvedere Estates to Elizabeth and Ronald S. Brooks for $250,000.
Margaret P. Diamond sold 14 Burky Court, Hanahan Plantation to Michael P. and Lori C. Smith for $260,000.
W. Wade Humphries sold 1701 Indigo Island Drive, Indigo Island Reserve to James T. and Karen C. Kazda for $700,000.
Ladson
Cynthia Dale Fiscina sold 130 Marvel Oak Circle to Susan E. and Felipe J. Salinas for $310,000.
Richard Olmstead sold 1096 Friartuck Trail, Hunters Bend to Samuel D. and Neshonda J. Brown for $268,000.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 145 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Matthew Kyle Olesh and McKenna Nichelle Olesh for $257,083.
DR Horton Inc. sold 602 Wayton Circle, Spring Grove to Jason Scott and Teresa Michelle Robinson for $258,000.
Darin Baumunk sold 475 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank to Nicole and Matthew R. Godwin for $250,000.
Devon Arevalos sold 203 Topsaw Lane, Foxbank to James L. and Carla S. Harper for $275,000.
Frances V. Brown sold 1402 Cooper River Blvd., Stony Landing to Duffy H. and Megan J. Wright for $250,000.
Joseph Carter sold 285 Teddys Trail, Longridge to Gary Alford for $290,000.
Melinda M. Ross sold 2228 Cane Gully Road to Allyson P. and Joshua A. Brown for $463,000.
Nelson Rad sold 403 Ambergate Lane, Foxbank to Daryl Joseph Partyka for $365,000.
Oak Homes LLC sold 1112 Avery Drive, Fairlawn Barony to Nicholas A. Garrett for $282,000.
Tyler Jason Padgett sold 487 Foxbank Plantation Blvd., Foxbank to Francine P. Lefosse for $250,500.
Summerville
Anderson Garcia sold 169 Lindera Preserve Blvd., Cane Bay to Darren L. Sweet for $314,990.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 213 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Mallory and Adam Staskelunas for $356,585.
David Whitfield sold 100 Glasgow Circle, Mendenhall to Jerry Anderson for $347,000.
Jeff Hall sold 101 Trailway Drive to Linda Kathleen and George Robert Davidson for $264,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 618 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Joyce L. Burton for $347,810.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 520 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Joann and Pat M. Chiappetta for $422,867.
Larry J. Sherfield sold 106 Buckfield Lane, Weatherstone to Melissa and Christopher Strozier for $260,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 128 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Ashley Ann and Taylor T. Welch for $310,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 239 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Michele Angela and Sean Anthony Asberry for $278,315.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 130 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Timothy Lawrence and Karen Marie Gehling for $312,645.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 126 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Nicholas Jon and Jaime Pridgen Scarmeas for $302,895.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 313 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to My Linh T. Dang for $303,190.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 310 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Mandi Lee and Jason Thomas Amaxopulos for $309,678.
Matthew G. Buckingham sold 694 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Anthony Joseph Castell and Janet Lois Lyons for $299,990.
Melissa R. Martin sold 232 Berkeley Pointe Court to Nathan P. McVann and Mary E. Ivy for $490,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 432 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Hilary Ann Weber and Dan Steinberg for $285,840.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 436 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Arthur B. and Charlene F. White for $305,420.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 130 Hedera Court, Nexton to Rosemary Santillo for $351,865.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 165 Hedera Court, Nexton to Richard R. and Sharon Coyle Schulman for $450,690.
Stacee R. Hinkel sold 123 Shadybrook Drive, Cane Bay to Victor R. and Rebecca G. Trantham for $293,000.
True Homes LLC sold 411 Snowy Plover Lane, Nexton to Earl J. and Jackie Whiteley for $340,000.
Wando
Flo A. Ulrich sold 518 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Jason Miles Wood and Shawunta Melanie Renee Wood for $465,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 10-14.
Ladson
Ashley Marie Vounida sold 9943 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Shane P. Brown for $390,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5041 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to William P. and Theresa Nicole Westsfall for $259,915.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9812 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Mahdi Ashrafi for $260,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5027 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Kyle Douglas Edwards for $261,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9709 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Bryan N. Hurn for $270,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9712 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to William Edward Cooper and Stacie Carter-Cooper for $274,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4981 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to George Henderson and Kimberly Shereese Briggs for $259,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9985 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Colin Michael and Shannon Nicole Johnson for $357,330.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9991 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Leticia V. B. Kenty for $320,365.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9989 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Tariq K. Yousufzai for $331,630.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9902 Pin Cherry Court, Coosaw Preserve to Sherry Lynn and Jonathan Lawrence Merkling for $346,800.
North Charleston
Madeline M. Rogers sold 8696 Spring Chapel Lane, Whitehall to Robin Micah and Erin Edgar for $327,000.
Mark Williams Johnson sold 8541 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Raymond Newman and Heather Lane for $375,000.
Radak Properties LLC sold 3248 Landing Parkway, Appian Landing to John James and Leila J Keigans for $264,000.
Summerville
Andrew J. Clyde sold 126 Roadster Row, Reminisce to Kayla A. and Johnathon Aaron for $290,000.
Barbara L. Schimp sold 203 Forsythia Ave., White Gables to Justin T. Artis for $280,000.
Brian Keith Hardee sold 102 Stockbridge St., Dovewood to S'Ada L. Solomon for $252,000.
Brion Rutherford sold 615 North Hickory St., Daniels Orchard to Ronce and Shannon Hunter for $385,000.
Brye D. Sisco sold 5048 Ballantine Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Ronald L. Fuller and Crystal K. Powell for $314,000.
Coby A Chavers sold 121 Long Needle Lane, Long Needle Estates to Scott A. and Tammy L. Sears for $283,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5553 Alpine Drive, The Summit to Floyd and Natasha Hoskin for $549,900.
Donna F. Gill sold 123 Hazeltine Bend, Pine Forest Country Club to Renee and Daniel Allen Dilorenzo for $347,000.
Gerrit Jan Eikmans sold 125 Sandel Lane, West Highland Acres to Stuart E. and Dawn M. Glasgow for $394,500.
Henry M. Durrer sold 120 Blackwater Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Camille Alisha Clark for $349,500.
Henry W. Strobel sold 159 Sedgewick Road, Summerset Acres to Ashlyn James and Gregory Jay Morris for $385,000.
James C. Kennedy sold 1001 Bryce Court, The Summit to Lisa C. and Karland R. Pharr for $395,000.
Jason R. Hubert sold 121 Carolinian Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Jill Doherty for $264,000.
Jerome P. Tobey Jr. sold 117 Melanie Lane, Summer Trace to Raymond E. and Eva G. Payton for $260,000.
Joanne Senn sold 554 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to William F. and Margaret A. Haynes for $280,000.
Jonathan M. Scholz sold 10002 Begovich Court, Myers Mill to Beth A. and Paul A. Bucher for $322,000.
Joseph W. Dechirico sold 117 Blue Bonnet St., White Gables to Nicholas and Janet Pastore for $250,000.
Jude G. Strickfaden sold 5089 Ballantine Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Stephanie McKain and Eric Brett Pilkenton for $256,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1098 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Candice C. Whitaker for $292,490.
Lennar Corp. sold 1120 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to James Carl and Teresa Dawn Lindell for $269,970.
Lennar Corp. sold 1118 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Eric William and Christy Lynn Pfuntner for $278,655.
Lisa C. Hutto sold 141 Old Course Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Robert Joseph and Melisa Ann Beaudry for $350,000.
Loretta L. Davis sold 128 Royal Troon Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Terrie and Blake Deason for $262,900.
Margie Edgar Whitaker sold 112 Huckleberry Lane, Ashborough East to Edgar Brooks and Kelly Elizabeth Hough for $277,500.
Michael D. Schall sold 507 Lakeview Drive, Ashborough to Donna J. Mosny and Thomas L. Copeland for $430,000.
Michael J. Basala sold 126 Evelyn Joy Drive, Branch Creek to Stephen and Carrie Burnett for $327,000.
Michael Mattei sold 9681 Islesworth Way, Wescott Plantation to Cody Lewis and Gretchen Collins for $267,500.
Nicholas A. Baker III sold 5006 Ballantine Drive, Woodlands at Wescott to Mary Catherine Campbell and James G. McCarty for $281,000.
NVR Inc sold 262 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to Leigh Murray and Brian C. Ignazi for $364,915.
Palmetto Signature Homes LLC sold 120 Swan Drive, Teal on the Ashley to William B. and Alicia R. Metz for $268,000.
Philip H. Livingston III sold 110 South Hickory St. to Bobby Wayne Locklear and Ann Marie St George Locklear for $1.1 million.
Pingg He sold 5306 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Jessica D. and Todd O'Brien for $300,000.
Robert M. Cyr sold 5121 Morrow Lane, Woodlands at Wescott to Christopher Clay and Shanna Rae Vaughan for $275,000.
Sandra Milliken sold 207 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Jessica Rose Boldig for $268,000.