Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 5, 2018

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 4-8.
Charleston
782A Rutledge LLC sold Unit A, 782 Rutledge Ave. to Jason A and Michelle B. Kauczka for $575,000.
David P. and Kimberly A. Goad sold 74 Cannon St. to 74 Cannon LLC for $895,000.
Joseph and Patricia Alba sold Unit 1E, 1 Vendue Range to Frances Dickey Griffiths for $850,000.
Richard C. and Carol S. Desaulniers sold Unit 8C, 330 Concord St., Dockside to Mariusz W. and Danuta Olejarczyk for $565,000.
Dockside 17E LLC sold Unit 17E, 330 Concord St., Dockside to J.A.M.I. Holdings LLC for $631,000.
Graham T. Miller sold 52 America St. to 262 Ashley Avenue LLC for $515,000.
Elizabeth B. and Charles N. Adair sold 237 Coming St. to Shane H. Siederman and James J. Rider for $525,000.
SC Renovation Group LLC sold 8 Maranda Holmes St., Hope Place to Grant Maddox for $352,000.
Building Charities LLC sold 44 Legare St. to James R. and Laura C. Barnhart for $2 million.
McGee Sisters LLC sold 84 Lenwood Blvd. to Isaac J. and Elizabeth K. Morton for $4.7 million.
Walter G. Smith sold 547 Meeting St. to TMG 547 Meeting Street LLC for $1.1 million.
Suzanne N. Shuler and W. Bruce Newton III sold 100 Murray Blvd. to Akim A. Anastopoulo for $2 million.
Philip L. and Taylor J. King sold 112 Grove St., Parkview to Alice K. Lindeman for $530,000.
Peuma Inc. sold 46 Savage St. to 46 Savage Street LLC for $1.9 million.
Blevins Family Properties LLC sold 195 Gordon St., Wagener Terrace to Devon P. McGee and Emily C. Montano for $412,500.
Samia Hanafi Albenberg sold 58 Warren St. to Elizabeth Lee Soule for $725,000.
William Z. Potter sold 19 Wentworth St. to John R. and Janet T. Barr for $1.5 million.
Edisto Island
Linda Dianne Lytchfield Tanner sold 2133 Laurel Hill Road to Elias D. Tupper Jr. and Megan W. Tupper for $530,000.
Austin M. Morrissey sold 8910 Marsh Aire Lane to Douglas R. Keskula and Elizabeth T. Wark for $592,000.
Susan S. Gaillard sold 8615 Middleton Point Lane, Middleton Plantation to Richard L. and Cynthia L. McCord for $475,000.
Folly Beach
Christine Geissberger sold Unit 117, 201 West Arctic Ave., Charleston Ocean Front Villas to Stephen Schweickart for $775,000.
Hollywood
Thomas J. and Diane F. Miller sold 4790 Stono Links Drive, The Plantation at Stono Ferry to Stephen G. Gillooly and Kristy Shelly-Gillooly for $530,000.
Isle of Palms
Marion Materials LLC sold Unit 6D, 7000 Palmetto Drive, Mariner's Walk to Michael and Roseann Leibrock for $595,000.
Michael A. and Leslie S. Underwood sold Unit 102, 1140 Ocean Blvd. to Brian S. Musgrave for $780,000.
Marc R. Gordon sold 8 Beach Club Court, Beach Club Villas to CKG of Greenville LLC for $1.2 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 313 Carolina Blvd. to Howard D. and Teri C. Buonasera for $2.2 million.
John S. Staudt sold 20 Oyster Row to Matthew E. and Kathleen K. Lubin for $1.3 million.
Robert Perry Harris III sold 62 Ocean Point, Wild Dunes to Ocean Point LLC for $2 million.
James Island
Michael David Whitacre sold Unit 17, 634 Harbor Creek Place to John Harold Koach for $960,500.
Jack H. and Melinda S. Anderson sold 992 Foxcroft Road, Ashcroft Hall to Melinda A. Farah for $350,000.
1517 Brookbank Ave LLC sold 1517 Brookbank Ave., Bay Front to Michael and Jane O'Leary for $328,000.
Theresa M.W. and Brian R. Jenkins sold 1115 Tidal View Lane, Bayview Farms to Marvin W. and Marion Hall for $417,500.
Elissa G. and Jeffrey D. Ross sold 1494 Theresa Drive, Bel Air to 1494 Theresa Drive LLC for $355,000.
Benjamin S. and Danielle M. Snider sold 22 Anderson Ave., Creek Point to Katerina Boucek and Stephen Creighton for $355,000.
Assad Taha sold 1211 Gunpowder Drive, Jamestowne Village to Gregory M. Carraway for $331,900.
Frank M. Wilkerson III and Laura L. Darby sold 1480 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Scott K. Wroten and Brooke A. Fenamore for $315,500.
Tejuana Holmes sold 1047 Jamsie Cove Drive, Lawton Harbor to Sean and Christine Kitch for $373,000.
Charles G. Siler sold 725 Windward Road, Lighthouse Point to Charles S. and Amanda Coury for $391,500.
Martha L. Nabors sold 1098 Kentwood Circle, Lynwood to Andrew Stephen Parkin for $305,000.
Edgar A. Buck Jr. sold 42 Picard Way, McLeod Plantation to Matthew B. and Sarah Hamlin Hastings for $1.8 million.
Louisa F. Neely sold 1268 Hampshire Road, Plantation Villas to Maureen Anne and Philip Anthony Sherry for $330,000.
James and Michelle Cray Jr. sold 119 Oyster Point Row, Rivers Point to Barbara Gambol and Kacie L. Pollard for $369,000.
Victoria G. Hill and Henry L. Hill Jr. sold 623 Constant Drive, Stono Shores to Jeffrey M. Swatkowski for $275,000.
Johns Island
Alice Brannen Waaland sold 4158 Beckett Road to Hydro-Seal USA LLC for $350,000.
Roy B. and Tammy P. McAdory sold 3189 Donnelly Lane, Bohicket to Alexandre J. and Alisha B. Roger for $465,000.
R. Douglas Martin sold 4290 Charles Freer, Briar's Creek Golf Club to Jon Moeller and Lisa Sauer for $900,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1433 Tannery Row, Brownswood Village to Brent Edward and Haleigh Alexandra Laverty for $290,900.
Prosser's Custom Homes LLC sold 3473 Walter Drive, Cedar Spring to Brian Christopher and Britta Elizabeth Anderson for $293,000.
Erin O. and Brian Wright sold 3223 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Vinson and Jessica Petrillo for $304,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 1535 Castlewick Ave., Fenwick Hills to Frank G. Higginbotham IV and Kristin E. Terzo for $322,985.
Russell P. and Stacey S. Kill sold 3180 Fosters Glenn Drive to Gerald W. Dammeyer for $540,000.
Dennis J. and Barbara J. Martin sold 3913 Heron Marsh Circle, Gift Plantation to Edward Eugene Cadmus III and Stacia Ann Cadmus for $1.3 million.
Stephen W. and Jenny I. Stigers sold 559 Two Mile Run, Grimball Gates to David K. and Elizabeth Mitchell Robb for $630,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3097 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Clinton M. and Natalie Gail Davis for $315,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3049 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Andres Gerardo Munoz Jr. and Annilu Barajas-Espinoza for $315,890.
Dave G. Davis and Janina Karluk sold 3428 Thorpe Constantine Ave., Staffordshire to Jennie Dicken and Thomas Hunt for $302,000.
Frederic C. and Jeanne M. Clausen sold 3066 Penny Lane, The Bend at River Road to Azara Maharaj and Christian Chandler for $255,000.
Pearlstine Real Estate Investment Co. LLC sold 3406 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Stobo Holdings LLC for $500,000.
Jason M. and Stacy A. Watkins sold 3589 Walkers Ferry Lane, Winnsboro Lakes to Kevin L. Cotthingham and Jennifer N. Chavis for $259,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1282 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Margaret J. Pankowski and Joseph Border for $335,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1274 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Joseph R. Laface Jr. and Annmarie Laface for $302,000.
Kiawah Island
David Wohl and Sherrial R. Simmers sold 588 Oyster Rake Drive to Patricia E. Mulvey for $512,500.
Kiawah River View Investors LLC sold 121 Bobcat Lane, Riverview to Susan B. Kelly for $1.5 million.
Timothy A. and Susan S. Dickens sold 2364 Shipwatch Road, Ship Watch Villas to 990499 Ontario Inc. for $520,000.
David A. and Elizabeth N. Clark sold 22 Marsh Wren Court, Falcon Point to Colin F. and Auriel G. Watts for $1.2 million.
Donald J. and Alison L. Seaborn sold 97 Belmeade Hall Road, Inlet Cove Club to Eugene A. and Elizabeth G. Babinec for $795,000.
Gene J. and Deborah Pompei sold 506 Old Dock Road, Middlewoods East to DJJ Properties LLC for $670,000.
Taylor M. Ward sold 6 Silver Moss, Ocean Green to Margaret Olmedo and Sharon Dunn for $1.1 million.
Kiawah Home Development LLC sold 245 High Dunes Lane, Ocean Park to Silas and Mollie Boyle for $2.9 million.
Peter D. Birch sold 203 Sand Fiddler Court, Osprey Beach to Christopher and Amy Crane for $1 million.
Richard J. Lavecchia III and Robin Lavecchia sold 12 Green Meadow Lane, The Settlement to 12 Green Meadow LLC for $256,000.
McClellanville
Michael J. Marfizo sold 10011 Randall Road to David B. and Sandra M. Fitzgerald for $512,500.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Thomas A. Dingledine sold 304 North Hobcaw Drive, Hobcaw to Laura D. Rembert for $1.6 million.
CRP/EWP Tides IV LLC sold Unit 427, 155 Wingo Way, Tides to Robert Perry Harris III for $995,000.
Robert J. and Judith C. Imbus sold Unit 209, 232 South Plaza Court, Renaissance on Charleston Harbor to J. Philip Saul and Amy M. Davis for $967,500.
Palmetto Homes Investments LLC sold Unit 114, 1667 Marsh Harbor Lane, Toler's Cove to Sheri Thomas and Garry Clyde Simmons for $447,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1686 Mermentau St., Avian of Park West to Art Basil Kaltsounis for $400,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1469 Bourne Crossing, Carolina Park to Joshua E. Tarr III and Neely Wilson Tarr for $480,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3721 Juneberry Court, Carolina Park to Susana Bryce and Christopher Todd Sharpley for $849,900.
Cline Construction LLC sold 3733 Juneberry Court, Carolina Park to Rebecca L. and David W. Dempsey for $817,722.
CPC-Phase D2 LLC sold 1891 Bolden Drive, Carolina Park to SBC Home LLC for $250,000.
Pamela A. McDonald sold 3451 Fairwater Place, Carolina Park to Leila Redding Gray for $380,000.
Sm Charleston LLC sold 1577 Banning St., Carolina Park to Peter and Judith Lawson for $550,000.
Stephen K. Simpson Jr. and Hibernia L. Simpson sold 1330 Center Lake Drive, Center Lake at Hidden Lakes to Valerie Nesser for $480,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2651 Park West Blvd., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Joseph and Tammy Becker for $532,270.
Robert S. and Alicia Culler sold 2369 Chadbury Lane, Chadbury Village to Kyle Andrew Sirignano for $310,000.
Michael L. Able sold 1074 Meader Lane, Cooper Estates to Mary Hutson Sikkema for $1.3 million.
Simono Real Estate Investments LLC sold 2632 Daniels Pointe Blvd., Daniel's Pointe at Brickyard Plantation to William Clyde Griffin III and Holly Ramsey Griffin for $748,500.
Michael and M. Meredith Bentley sold 270 Commonwealth Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Samuel C. and Elaine Endicott for $680,000.
Alka Construction Inc. sold 1135 Fulton Hall Lane to Edward Lester Wills Jr. and Sharon Johnson Wills for $910,000.
Daniel C. and Eileen G. Williams sold 265 River Oak Drive, Grassy Creek to James A. and Lindsay O. Bruorton for $285,000.
Christopher J. and Virginia M. Cartin sold 1124 Two Rivers Court, Harborgate Shores to Claudia A. and Lynne W. Seeger for $384,900.
Scott and Megan Thornton sold 1287 Old Colony Road, Heritage to Patrick Carroll and Lauren Limerick Duffy for $450,000.
U.S. Bank Trust N.A. sold 829 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Dennis G. and Laura Diehl for $660,000.
John Robert Elwood sold 1174 North Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Robert Patterson Farmer for $275,000.
Kirt A. and Kate Griffin sold 301 Coinbow Drive, Hobcaw Point to Scott and Catherine A. Parker for $680,000.
Dennis C. and Cheryl H. Ledbetter sold 151 Ionsborough St., I'On to Robert Louis and Nancy Levine Zisk for $900,000.
David J. and Jill C. Esoldo sold 3258 Tabor Road, Ivy Hall to Joan L. Ikemoto for $337,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 956 Key Colony Court, Key Colony to F and L Holdings LLC for $484,990.
Amy V. Dillard sold 1214 Spotted Owl Drive, Laurel Grove to A & M Real Estates LLC for $295,000.
Nathan L. and Katherine E. Dewey sold 3590 Franklin Tower Drive, Lieben Park to Bruce R. Crowe for $339,000.
Andrea Sharpe sold 585 Long Point Road, Longpoint to TMC Charleston LLC for $500,000.
Melissa M. Tierney sold 1162 Old Ivy Way, Magnolia Grove at Brickyard Plantation to Joseph Alvo for $280,000.
Stephanie C. Callahan sold 2226 Magnolia Meadows Drive, Magnolia Woods to Julie A. Lipovsky and Albert M. Andreas for $551,000.
Michael and Jennifer Drohan sold 2116 Malcolm Road, Masonborough of Park West to James Earl Conaway Jr. and Catherine Springer Conaway for $780,000.
Donald T. and Sarah L. Curtis sold 2621 John Boone Court, Mclean's Orchard at Brickyard Plantation to Bruce and Kay Billian for $600,000.
Pauline Marie Collins sold 654 Bank St., Moultrie Heights to Scott Adam McGee and Jenna Brooke Kiziah for $430,000.
Matthijs and Yvonne Van Pesch sold 1372 Green Path Lane, Oakhaven Plantation to Joy Ann Wright for $570,000.
David Z. and Mary O. Titus-Dalu sold 742 Navigators Run, Olde Park to Jason and Jessica Vontress Solomon for $1.9 million.
Margo Bell and Elizabeth Hall sold 3009 Monhegan Way, One Hamlin Place at Hamlin Plantation to Thomas A. and Rebecca S. Gates for $540,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1617 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to David S. and Marjorie E. Grossman for $665,595.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1605 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to David B. and Bohdan Bober for $601,155.
Leslie Joan Quinn sold 2744 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Joseph Michael and Linda Marie Wagner for $392,000.
Hunter Dog Enterprises Inc. sold 454 Mathis Ferry Road, Remley's Point to Taylor J. and Philip L. King for $575,000.
Amy Adler sold 801 Marsh Grove Ave., Saltgrass Pointe to Billy WS Smith Jr. and Hayley J. Smith for $1.2 million.
David B. and Sandra Fitzgerald sold 2380 Bergeron Way, Saltwood at Planter's Pointe to William H. and Jennifer A. Greene for $479,000.
Robert J. Donaldson IV sold 317 Lapwing Lane, Sandpiper Point to Malcolm B. Byrd and Nellie Fors for $379,000.
Andrea Sharpe and Claudia Mazyck sold 363 Seacoast Parkway to Isaac Holmes for $425,000.
Scott M. and Monique K. Tribolet sold 1348 Langford Road, Shellpoint to Justin R. and Alison L. McAbee for $905,000.
James A. Matthews Jr. and Margaret Matthews sold 682 Cain Drive, Somerset Point to Kenneth and Margaret Anne Kane for $627,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1408 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Wade and Lisa Lescord for $783,320.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3513 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Kevin M. and Jennifer E. Byrne for $575,990.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 972 Key Colony Court, Sullivan’s Pointe to Haddon C. Kirk and Jill Volpe for $570,000.
Georgina Conte sold 5043 Barrier Island Court, The Bluff at Charleston National to Emily Janet Brasher for $1.4 million.
Anthony T. Dupre Jr. and Shawn B. Dupre sold 1016 Tall Pine Road, The Groves to James H. Elliott Jr. and Helen M. Elliott for $760,000.
David Mitchell Butka sold 1304 King Bird Court, The Harbour at Dunes West to Michael Steven and Heather Amonette Matheny for $795,000.
Charles N. Buck Jr. and Jessie S. Buck sold 591 Island Walk East, The Island of Belle Hall Plantation to David and Beth Garrell for $1.1 million.
Mary Lloyd Hatcher sold 2805 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Roy E. and Amanda L. Beagle for $481,500.
Audrey S. Coward sold 1693 Lauda Drive, The Reserve at Wando East to R. Mackenzie Foster for $250,000.
Shelly R. Clark sold 173 Historic Drive, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Paul V. Malek and Veronique A. Parker for $442,050.
Michael T. Campbell sold 1452 Southwark St., The Village to Charles H. Stinchfield III for $306,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3852 Tupelo Branch Row, Tupelo Row to Mason and Sarah Thurber for $413,867.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3856 Tupelo Branch Row, Tupelo Row to Christy A. and John P. Schaefer for $345,460.
Mary Elizabeth Goodson sold 1605 Cullowhee Circle, Wando East to Mark Allan Haworth for $364,000.
Jonathan F. Schmit sold 1207 Appling Drive, Watermark to Thomas Alexander and Richard Markham for $450,000.
Lisa Foss sold 1717 James Basford Place, Wheatstone at Park West to Emil B. Brenkus for $499,000.
Cynthia S. Chuhinko sold 1279 Marsh Rabbit Court, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to David C. and Kelly Jo Foushee for $402,500.
North Charleston
Current Development LLC sold 1093 Bexley St. to Steve Allen and Kim Hegler Painter for $328,500.
Oak Terrace Community LLC sold 1548 Sumner Ave., Charleston Farms to Oak MHP LLC for $1.4 million.
Rolina Homes LLC sold 4975 Chateau Ave., Garco Cottages at Park Circle to Mark David Manley for $340,990.
H & C Development Group Inc. sold 1079 Lockhart St. to Ashley R. Jones and Garrett L. Brown for $309,000.
Susan S. and Christopher Haire sold 5100 Ashcroft Ave. to Charles Griffin Hill for $287,000.
Ravenel
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 4140 Home Town Lane, Poplar Grove to Daniel Dimaggio and Avery Elizabeth Shawen for $375,000.
Seabrook Island
Eileen Evans sold 3088 Marsh Gate Drive, Long Island to John T. and Susan R. Carpenter for $250,000.
David C. and Mary E. Allen sold 3139 Marsh Gate Lane to Bobby C. and Julie A. Baker for $3.3 million.
Seabrook Beach House LLC sold 713 Spinnaker Beachhouse to Southern Coastal Ventures LLC for $515,000.
Sullivan’s Island
James H. Elliott Jr. and Helen M. Elliott sold 1752 Central Ave. to Louise Allen and Lane Moore for $1.4 million.
Michael L. and Amanda M. Wooddy sold 1908 Ion Ave. to Stuart A. and Rebecca B. Greenberg for $3 million.
Sallie K. Halsey sold 2505 Ion Ave. to William P. and Laura B. Logan for $2 million.
Wadmalaw Island
Louis E. Storen Jr. sold 6652 Bloody Point Road, Redhouse Plantation to 2163 Holdings LLC for $325,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Christopher M. Consuegra sold Unit 309, 498 Albemarle Road, The Albemarle to Cheryl Bridges for $285,000.
Keefe Pearce Potts sold 235 Stinson Drive, Air Harbor to Nicholas M. Johnson and Kelsey P. Holbrook for $260,000.
Ivy W. Kalik sold 2227 Portside Way, Ashley Harbor to Sima A. Patel for $785,000.
Chris B. Straight and Jennifer Outlaw sold 7 Riverdale Drive, Avondale to Robert W. and Christine M. Majernik for $389,000.
Peter and Ashley French sold 4 Rosedale Drive, Avondale to Robert A. McGowan and Madelyn A. Nichols for $385,000.
James T. and Courtney M. Beattie sold 1428 Bimini Drive, Bolton's Landing to Franklin Jay Youngs III and Margaret Ann Youngs for $305,000.
Thomas C. and Kimberly B. Wills sold 1650 Bull Creek Lane, Bull Creek Peninsula to Michael Frank and Elizabeth Folger Grosso for $1.1 million.
Coleen Strasburger sold 22 Campbell Drive, Byrnes Downs to Barbara Nicodemus for $360,000.
Randall S. and Sarah C. Yale sold 18 Yeadon Ave., Byrnes Downs to Cameron B. Slappe and Megan E. Strand for $412,000.
Robert W. Taylor Jr. and Kristin A. Taylor sold 55 Colleton Drive, Byrnes Downs to Caroline Renee Ravenel for $399,000.
Farvardean M. and Vanessa B. Abtahi sold 2115 Gammon St., Creekside at Carolina Bay to Casey and Sara Calhoun for $345,000.
Lawrence B. and Katelyn Hubbard sold 214 Lytham Court, Shadowmoss Plantation to Trenton J. Parish and Faith V. Price for $267,000.
Donna L. Alosa sold 172 Shadowmoss Parkway, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to James B. and Sarah A. Milner for $385,000.
Linda S. Lombard and Sandra S. Jacobs sold 1054 Keats Road, East Oak Forest to JNN Holdings LLC for $251,000.
Lauren M. Frierson sold 140 Island Drive, Edgewater Park to Austin Baylis Stroud and Lindsey Nicole Lane for $415,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 710 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Rafael Teixeira and Jussana Ramos Dos Santos for $354,561.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. sold 18 Lampton Road, Harrison Acres to Landoak Properties LLC for $330,001.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1453 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to John A. and Judith Lee Rackliffe for $409,000.
Doyle and Keegan LLC sold 1209 Palustrine Court, Hunt Club to Timothy Carroll and Lara Poirier for $319,500.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 2426 Lilytree Drive, Magnolia Bluff to Caitlin M. Alden for $329,355.
Betty Sample sold 9 Stallion Court, Marsh Cove to Jonathan Alon and Shlomi Netanel for $286,000.
Samantha M. Radkin Doan sold 826 Trent St., Melrose to Martha R. and Jason M. Moody for $268,000.
Franklin J. Youngs III and Margaret A. Youngs sold 1326 Stoney St., Memminger Hall to Nancy Adams for $325,000.
Spruce Property Group LLC sold 2453 Lantern St., Myrtle Grove to Joshua Tyler Hoover and Ashley Ann Houdyschell for $250,000.
Ann V. Duc sold 1309 Bryjo Place, Old Towne Acres to William Ryan and Laura Duc Russell for $250,000.
James D. Cary Jr. and Lisa J. Cary sold 1204 Kensington Drive, Parkwood Heights to Virginia J. Hutto for $438,500.
Robert C. Aten sold 3108 Conservancy Lane, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Christopher William Smith for $288,000.
Thomas D. and Aileen V. French sold 3012 Coopers Basin Circle, Saltgrass of Carolina Bay to Christina Tanay and Michael Tirone for $397,000.
Lee Edward Zink Jr. and Tracy L. Keener sold 1262 Merton Road, Sandhurst to Luz Elizabeth Pacheco for $488,000.
Theodosia M. Cockrum sold 1212 Orange Branch Road, Sandhurst to Julie M. Corrigan for $265,000.
Lee R. and Hrysa Haggerty sold 4100 Meadow Trace Court, Sweetbay at Village Green to Marcus J. and Lisa M. Williams for $319,000.
Floyd and Phyllis M. Maguire sold 2114 North Dallerton Circle to Brett John Giefer for $255,000.
Matthew B. and Sarah H. Hastings sold 7 Sayle Road, The Crescent to Peter and Melanie Birch for $5.1 million.
Idas Salon LLC sold 1860 Wallace School Road to 1860 Wallace School Road LLC for $420,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Donald V. Richardson sold 126 Berkshire Drive, Saint Thomas Point to Margaret Ann Magner for $440,000.
Eric W. Bendig sold 208 Rice Mill Place, Nelliefield Plantation to Marcus L. Penna for $379,000.
Jonathan Baker sold 444 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Alyssa Marie Thornton and Tyler Harry Schmit for $390,000.
Robert Kruger sold 1303 Palm Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Albert Eugene and Kamala Carico Lawrence for $283,900.
Ryan B. Lewis sold 653 Barbados Drive, Beresford Hall to James F. and Leigh Davidson Connolly for $1.2 million.
Daniel Island
David P. Martin sold Unit 8109, 130 River Landing Drive, Daniel Landing Condos to Charles Alan and Angela Allmond Kennington for $257,000.
Brett McCready sold 2006 Purcell Lane, Smythe Park to Aliese Antoniette Webb for $749,900.
Christine M. Phillips sold 2425 Settlers St., Smythe Park to Andrew Willia Leveen for $865,000.
Matthew J. Winer sold 1418 Elfe St. to Melissa Cox and Kevin D. Bosse for $610,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2517 Josiah St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Amy A. Slaughter for $649,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 553 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Brian Rooke and Nicole Elizabeth Robinson for $341,644.
Ligia Goncalves da Silva sold 202 Samantha Way to Rashad R. Patton for $280,000.
Norman P. Lasky sold 102 Bacot Lane, Hamlets to Brian J. Drake for $315,000.
Hanahan
Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 7005 Old Landing Drive, Tanner Hall to Dondi Enos and Vickey N Costin for $620,000.
Paul David Way sold 1262 Woodsage Drive, Tanner Plantation to Cameron Dyson and Katherine Moore for $279,500.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 227 Camber Road to Kelly D. and Craig R. Hobart for $461,305.
Ladson
Edward C. Spade sold 2006 Hunters Bend Trail, Hunters Bend to Rachelle D. and Philip A. Pendergrass for $252,000.
Moncks Corner
Paul D. Floyd sold 204 Black Gum Circle, Cypress Ridge to Salvatore A. Harvey for $266,793.
R. Jeffrey Wolcott sold 141 Carolina Wren Ave., Cypress Ridge to Justin M. and Kasey Montgomery for $264,950.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 405 Ambergate Lane, Foxbank to Jason P. and Anna A. Winstead for $319,900.
Shawn C. Shelley sold 474 Wass Lane, Longridge to Veronica Sitar and Veronica Geese for $268,000.
Summerville
Beazer Homes LLC sold 104 Oregon White Oak Court, Cane Bay to Mari N. Cordray for $373,545.
Chris Garvey sold 105 Sago Court, Cane Bay to Scott C. and Rachael L. Craig for $287,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 168 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Rebecca Lyn and Daniel Blaine Macomber for $448,923.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 211 Fall Crossing Place, Cane Bay to Frank Papperello and Jane A. Sebastian for $265,700.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 495 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Anne Marie and Ralph Jeffrey Wolcott for $348,738.
Michael David Payne sold 336 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Randall Hicks for $330,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 101 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Jeremy A. Cadovius for $298,352.
Norma J. Jerauld sold 116 Schooner Bend Ave., Cane Bay to Michael P. and Joanne M. Marcotte for $278,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 516 Scholar Way, Nexton to Heather Hedges and Johnnie Lee Benson for $391,540.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 239 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to James C. and Elizabeth J. Hargrove for $400,940.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 338 Bloomington Way, Nexton to Robert Frank and Adrienne Paula Metcalf for $447,065.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 189 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to David C. and Ellen M. Chin for $392,870.
True Homes LLC sold 351 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Terry and Lisa Prince for $340,000.
Willie D. Cantrell sold 467 Cypress Point Drive, Cypress Point Plantation to Edward William and Rachelle Anne Igoe for $510,000.
Dorchester County
Dorchester
Cheryl K. Bohart sold 1785 Zion Road to Kristopher Brian and Rebecca Sue Holtzclaw for $361,500.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9674 Roseberry St., McKewn to Jacquelyn A. and Joshua Raper for $265,500.
North Charleston
Amanda L. Huddleston sold 5438 Overland Trail, Taylor Plantation to George W. and Melissa K. Vessell for $295,000.
Brantley S. Wise sold 8777 Laurel Grove Lane, Whitehall to Richard Rouse Chadwick for $346,000.
Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 8612 McChune Court, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Stephen M. and Rachel C. Kohn for $474,990.
Summerville
Allen's Lane LLC sold 510 West 4th North St. to Nancy P. and Walter S. Adams for $267,000.
Anthony J. Staszewski sold 211 Compton Crossing, Walnut Farms to Nicole L. and Jason John Guidi for $550,000.
Armanda A. Gullickson sold 9351 Harroway Road, Wescott Plantation to Davinder Singh for $295,000.
Ashley Cooper Custom Homes LLC sold 227 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to Meredith G. Provost for $355,000.
Bradley Van Patten sold 9308 South Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Gideon N. and Rachel Gitumbi for $285,000.
Bryan S. Nye sold 123 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Samantha M. Willey and Robert V. Waring for $328,000.
Caroline McMinn sold 227 Blue Bonnet St., White Gables to Felisha D. Mason for $308,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 83 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Melissa M. Meador for $308,580.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2505 Hummingbird Lane, Pine Forest to Nathan C. and Sheri H. Smith for $293,000.
Edgar Bates Jr. sold 109 Dunbury Drive, Kings Grant to Nancy A. Cooper for $265,000.
George R. Eulo Jr. sold 1111 Trotters Blvd., Trotters Ridge to Ryan and Courtney Briggs for $298,000.
James Larson sold 1205 Congressional Blvd., Pine Forest Country Club to Abagail M. and Jonathan D. Sammons for $450,000.
Jeffrey Alan Smith sold 983 Cedarfield Lane, Myers Mill to Jason B. and Ashley May Thorpe for $280,000.
John B. Sabine III sold 545 Simmons Ave., Pine Forest Inn to Ryan Allen and Chelsea Matthews for $296,900.
Joshua M. Frohlich sold 109 Shenandoah Court, Irongate to David L. Jorgenson for $263,000.
Joyce R. Hickman sold 200 Castle Harbor Drive, Pine Forest Country Club to Frederick Eugene and Holly Erin Morris for $279,500.
Katrina C. Gause sold 112 Furlong Drive, Country Club Estates to John C. and Erin K. Thomas for $275,000.
Kendal Bailey sold 919 Simmons Ave. to Donald Kelly and Kelly N. Howard for $290,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 332 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Judith M. Kinard for $327,960.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 104 Waxwing Drive, The Ponds to Elizabeth A. and Allan E. Laupa for $327,970.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2074 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Roger Franz and Alberta Henning for $337,870.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1094 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Judy B. Hines for $398,695.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 331 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Paul J. and Heather M. Cruz for $482,040.
Kristopher A. Spann sold 110 Buckingham Ave., Ashborough East to Jeffrey Robert and Kelli Paige Wheeler for $353,000.
Robert John Milush sold 203 Berwick Drive, Wentworth Hall to Michael J. and Debra Crean for $300,000.
Ronald L. Blankenship sold 1007 Crooked Oak Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Michael J. and Donna M. Rubino for $317,500.
Ryan P. O'Neill sold 104 Hampton Drive, Ashborough to Douglas Eugene and Tracy Deane Rogers for $285,000.
Shaniqua Lawrence sold 1238 Cosmos Road, Myers Mill to Derrick X. Perry for $257,000.
Steven A. Norrie sold 221 White Gables Drive to Roger Herbert and Cynthia J. Lucier for $264,000.
The Charleston Atlanta and Charlotte Synod of the Reformed Episcopal Church sold 414 W. 2nd S. St. to Bryan P. and Lynn Jaquess Pahl for $270,000.
Thomas Snowden Jr. sold 112 Proprietors Lane, Newington Plantation to Brandon Hunter and Amy Zion Spivey for $260,000.