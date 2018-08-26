Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 25-29.
Awendaw
Heather D. Sharpe sold 4584 Cape Island Drive, Big Paradise Island to Doug L. and Sylvia L. Dewolff for $405,000.
Charles C. Jarman Jr. and Joann T. Jarman sold 6212 Rudder Lane, Romain Retreat to Kelly M. and James Christopher Lambrakos for $505,000.
Charleston
KB King Street LLC sold Unit K, 348 King St. to Stanley G. Genega Jr. and Stefanie Genega for $370,000.
The Good King LLC sold Unit C, 153 King St. to Sabrina King LLC for $3.7 million.
Arnold and Jan K. Blum sold Unit B, 15 Judith St. to Vincent L. and Maria T. Angeloni for $860,000.
ECCandG LLC sold Unit A, 29 State St. to State and Queen LLC for $540,000.
Richard Riccelli sold Unit A, 23 Charlotte St. to Charles Steven Berry for $905,100.
Sawgrass Investments and Construction LLC sold Unit A,105 Fishburne St. to Richard Riccelli for $1.1 million.
Frank E. and Philip T. Sobash sold Unit 815, 150 Bee St., Bee Street Lofts to Catherine E. and Ellisa Culp for $540,100.
Timothy D. Haven sold Unit B, 41 Chapel St. to Patricia L. Youngblood and Uel H. Jones for $715,000.
Strata Trust Co. sold Unit 3, 78 Elliott House Inn to Jason R. and Nancy Cillo-Polino for $259,389.
Martin E. Everhard sold Unit 15, 309 Meeting St. to Woodrow Alexander Norris and Contessa Lynne Perez for $290,000.
Cabcock LLC sold 21 America St. to Stephanie Nicole Ramia for $368,000.
45 Amherst LLC sold 43 Amherst St. to Mark Glenn Fisher for $363,000.
Cris G. Cain sold 17 Bennett St. to Jeffrey Oldham and Elizabeth Baldwin for $910,000.
Courthouse Square Properties LLC sold 88 Broad St., Courthouse Square to EEMO II LLC for $2.6 million.
Elizabeth W. Powers Goltra sold 9 Lamboll St. to Julian Stacy Kinney for $654,550.
Melworth Crosby Marion sold 27 Lenox St. to Skaai LLC for $260,000.
Mark C. Davis sold 98 Logan St. to Goldilocks Hotel LLC for $1.1 million.
SC Renovation Group LLC sold 8 Maranda Holmes St. to Grant Maddox for $352,000.
Michael Kevin Unthank and Vera Olivia Smashum sold 88 Spring St. to Mary M. Koren for $670,000.
Chrystine M. Zweibel sold 28 Limehouse St., White Point Gardens to Margaret Mary and Robert W. Stuart for $1.6 million.
Dewees Island
Joseph A. and Virginia J. Baker sold 122 Lake Timicau Lane to Richard G. and Tasse A. Little for $950,000.
Edisto Island
Caroline M. Ragsdale sold 8395 Crooked Creek Lane, Baily Bluff to 10b Rutledge Ave LLC for $410,000.
Ei/Sue LLC sold 806 Oyster Park Drive, Oyster Park to Camellia Properties SC LLC for $350,000.
Folly Beach
Andrew Michael Fulp sold Unit 1E, 2262 Folly Road, Palmettos at Folly to Jennifer Paige for $260,000.
AR Ventures LLC sold 808 West Ashley Ave. to Weems R. Pennington III and Adaire Pennington for $820,000.
Leon C. and Bettye T. Segars sold 308 East Huron Ave. to Michael W. Adams for $800,000.
Jamie Chapman sold 816 East Ashley Ave. to 816 East Ashley Avenue LLC for $375,000.
Virginia Dawson Lane sold 432 West Indian Ave., The Lands to William Whitman and Anette Elizabeth McAbee for $740,000.
Hollywood
Lisa Jenkins and Thomas Maddray sold 5115 Highway 174, Adam's Run to Jeffery Edwards for $270,000.
Louis and Mona L. Signorile sold 6395 Simmons Bluff Road to James F. Pedersen Jr. and Suzanne S. Pedersen for $332,500.
William B. Twaler and Lia S. Sanders sold 5348 Boone Run, The Bluff at Wide Awake Plantation to Heath R. Akins for $416,000.
Isle of Palms
Carl Edward Yost sold Unit 323D, 7600 Palmetto Drive, Shipwatch to Matthew J. and Lauren J. Stevens for $647,000.
Susan N. Hartle sold 30 28th Ave. to Maria A Esteves for $500,000.
Nap On 43rd LLC sold 4009 Cameron Blvd. to Mark P. and Heather D. Aiello for $1.7 million.
Steven F. and Rhonda H. Bull sold 3706 Hartnett Blvd. to Michele and Todd French for $775,000.
Keljess Holdings LLC sold 63 Grand Pavilion Drive, Wild Dunes to Jeffrey M. and Jill Wolff for $2.2 million.
Philip H. Bush sold 13 Sand Dollar Drive, Wildwood to Robert B. and Mary J. Rust for $745,000.
James Island
Susan E. Walters sold 1144 Cottage Road to Joshua L. and Brittany L.K. Fowler for $325,000.
Gary F. and Julia Johnson sold 783 Jim Isle Drive, Battery Point to Michael C. and Sandra N. Ostack for $335,000.
Mireille Villain sold 727 Jim Isle Drive, Beck's Point to William H. McRae III and Samantha M. McRae for $1.2 million.
Yom Tov LLC sold 434 Tanner Trail, Belle Terre to Robert W. Haile Jr. and Kristin B. Haile for $713,800.
Joel and Emily Smith sold 1250 Julian Clark Road, Clark's Point to Rebecca L. Kilpatrick and James L. Kilpatrick IV for $325,000.
J. Dickson Mappus sold 254 Fleming Road, Cross Creek to John Taylor Blanks Jr. and Andrew Gregory Blanks for $358,000.
Daniel B. and Holly B. Poulos sold 911 White Marlin Drive, Harbor Woods to David Edward and Jessica Michele Ball for $425,000.
Robert E. and Meliss Holmes sold 1415 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Elizabeth M. and Luther W. Rehrig for $335,000.
William Heichberger sold 1424 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to James B. Mitchell for $339,900.
Brian C. and Karla E. Hill sold 3001 Allison Cove Drive, Lawton Harbor to Deborah Maria Cardenas and William Carl Eiser for $380,000.
Donna J. McLin sold 720 Lawton Harbor Drive, Lawton Harbor to Paige S. Turbeville and Timothy D. Turbeville Jr. for $369,900.
Timothy Culp sold 783 Fort Johnson Road, Lighthouse Plantation to Herman W. and Betty K. Walters for $360,000.
Plaza Heights LLC sold 1956 Maybank Highway to Terrace Theater Plaza LLC for $4.5 million.
Anna Birks sold 1492 Kentwood Circle, Lynwood to John D. and Maja D. Edwards for $339,900.
John A. and Laura Bowden sold 502 Planters Trace Drive, Majestic Oaks at Seaside Plantation to Paul Schuyler Kellogg for $350,000.
Faith K. and Jamie A. Cohen sold 983 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Vincent Anthony Tatesure and Stella Shifrin-Tatesure for $355,000.
Michael H. and Susan Mullen sold 1628 Ocean Neighbors Blvd., Ocean Neighbors to Clark A. and Myranda J. Boisvert for $340,000.
Kelly S. and James W. Blackmon sold 1203 Chicorie Way, Quail Run to Paul Moore Heider and Dana N. Roman for $300,000.
Rosemary Helms sold 2050 Edisto Ave., Riverland Golfview to Kellie and Nathaniel Greer for $305,000.
Bennett W. and Jennifer K. Calder sold 2140 Pentland Drive, Riverland Park of Wappoo Hall to Eugene Vo Dinh and Elizabeth Galvin Van for $435,000.
Daniel R. and Michelle Shinoff sold 2148 Pentland Drive, Riverland Park of Wappoo Hall to Adam K. and Laura M. Kernen for $455,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1505 Layback Aly, Sea Aire to William Ray and Judy Lee Casey for $432,028.
Nickolas W. and Kari A. Henning sold 824 Harbor View Road, Stiles Point to Matthew L. Worlock for $325,000.
Jaime K.l. and William S. Guerry sold 1443 Putnam Drive, Stonefield to Jay Viktor and Katherine Alexandera Alden for $321,000.
Kevin W. and Mary E. Shoemaker sold 1667 Back Creek Road, The Village of Secessionville to Meredith A. and Stephanie D. Challoner for $1.2 million.
Johns Island
Rodney E. and Sandra A. Stoll sold 3 Preserve Road, Edenvale to Patience Clements for $282,500.
The Rooke Co. LLC sold 1543 Castlewick Ave., Fenwick Hills to Lisle M. Henderson for $290,900.
John Herman and Blake Emily Moore sold 3023 Maritime Forest Drive, Hope Plantation to John H. and Luellen Branch for $510,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3047 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Megan M. and Tyler M. Puso for $309,000.
Susan M. and William C. Barthold sold 2882 Maritime Forest Drive, Kiawah River Estates to Oceanview Properties LLLP for $572,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3029 Grand Bay Lane, Maybank Village to Oscar Alonso and Katiuska Yessenia Bonilla for $330,460.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3208 Hartwell St., Maybank Village to James P. and Dawnella Shay Trammell for $371,519.
Jesse R. and Katelyn D. Collins sold 3249 Hartwell St., Maybank Village to Isaac and Grace Ruiz Goldszer for $289,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3048 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Erik Ryan Boettcher and Rachel Marie Wooten for $347,765.
Corazon Lopez Myers Sass sold 2865 Thunder Trail, Summertrees to Disabilities Board of Charleston County for $275,000.
John D. and Allison E. Osborne sold 3053 Penny Lane, The Bend at River Road to William Lee Snow Jr. for $290,000.
Rob C. and Pam P. Hoar sold 3010 Penny Lane, The Bend at River Road to Lynn Beck for $350,000.
Galloway Family Homes LLC sold 3008 Rushland Mews, The Marshes of Rushland Landing to Jennifer Page and Joshua Hair for $590,000.
Stanley A. and Martha K. Clifton sold 1511 Maple Grove Drive, The Retreat at Johns Island to David A. Linsky for $320,000.
James S. and Mary G. Sosnowski sold 5001 Coral Reef Drive, Winnsboro Lakes to Richard D. and Wendy Rhodes for $425,000.
Kiawah Island
Mark Kleine sold 28 Eugenia Ave. to Vincent A. and Michelle L. Viscomi for $995,000.
Benedict Kerrigone Jr. and Joan Kerrigone sold 152 Red Cedar Lane, Marsh Island Woods to Gerard J. and Dawn E. Murphy for $1.1 million.
Richard A. and Patricia A. Pachuk sold 177 Marsh Island Drive, Marsh Island Woods to Antonio V. and Patricia A. Dillon for $715,000.
Edward T. and June A. Flynn sold 132 Conifer Lane, Middlewoods West to Barbara Patton and Eugene Shannon for $740,000.
John W. and Linda A. Butler sold 166 Marsh Hawk Lane, Middlewoods West to David and Jill Moody for $609,000.
Flyway of Kiawah LLC sold 109 Flyway Drive, Osprey Beach to Scoopers Property Management LLC for $11.1 million.
Michael G. Knox sold 137 Flyway Drive, Osprey Beach to 137 Flyway LLC for $3.1 million.
William E. Schuiling sold 87 Otter Island Road to Anne Gorham and Buckner Hinkle Jr. for $1.9 million.
Steven R. Brenner sold 94 Salthouse Lane, The Settlemant to Lahinch LLC for $490,000.
McClellanville
Mary Morrison Scott sold 431 Pinckney St., Big Landing to William W. and Margaret Crouch for $400,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
CRP/EWP Tides IV LLC sold Unit 471, 155 Wingo Way, Tides to Steven J. and Jessica L. Martin for $999,000.
Wendy Safe Purdy sold Unit 43K, 1782 Tennyson Row, Meeting Street at Tennyson Row to Billy J. and Kerrie Hynes Tucker for $385,000.
Lucy M. De Movellan sold Unit 109, 223 South Plaza Court, Renaissance on Charleston Harbor to Cathy Gillis Long for $738,000.
Donald R. Gardner sold Unit B, 902 Royall Tern Lane, Shemwood to Pleasant Property Rentals LLC for $545,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3341 Stockdale St., Abbey at Park West to Maria L. Liapina for $440,000.
Derrick and Renee Easton sold 2340 Andover Way, Arlington at Park West to Jen Investment Trust for $410,000.
Arroyo Cap II LLC sold 3508 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Weekley Homes LLC for $311,000.
Ralph C. and Christina B. Sanders sold 1419 Crane Creek Drive, Carolina Park to Christopher and Heather Funk for $460,000
DR Horton Inc. sold 2657 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Sami A. Brahim II and Maria Carmen Gil Brahim for $494,000.
James C. and Kelly M. Lambrakos sold 3525 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge of Park West to Kristin Neveux and Scott Wilde for $486,000.
Mark and Holly Charydczak sold 2364 Darts Cove Way, Denning Point to Bruce E. and Karen P. Thompson for $338,000.
Blanton Street Investments LLC sold 1475 Kinloch Lane, Fox Pond to Jenna M. Heckman and Samuel Stringfield for $450,000.
William D. and Peggy B. Swails sold 1298 Old Colony Road, Heritage to Tracy W. Swails for $320,000.
Albert C. Bender sold 1252 Waterfront Drive, Hidden Lakes to Elaine H. Martin for $815,250.
Andrew B. and Leigh A. Green sold 175 East Shipyard Road, I'On to Chadwick T. and Erin E. Dybowski for $1.2 million.
Andrew K. and Mary E. Anderson sold 185 North Shelmore Blvd., I'On to Jane Sheahan and Michael Ian McLaughlin for $1.3 million.
Cheryl Snider Hunt sold 159 East Shipyard Road, I'On to Glen and Denise Ross for $1.8 million.
Duke R. and Frances R. Highfield sold 318 King St. to William B. and Leila D. Ross for $1.7 million.
Richard G. and Lisa M. Puckett sold 3580 Locklear Lane, Lieben Park to Jordan C. and Amanda Jean Houston for $370,000.
James D. and Marianne C. Johnson sold 1205 Shingleback Drive, Linnen Place to Jessica Elizabeth and Brian Redmond Raux for $420,000.
Stephanie P. Brown sold 319 Spring Hill Lane, Longpoint to Betty Benson for $375,000.
Tracey Castle sold 3640 Billings St., Madison of Hamlin Plantation to Trout Peak LLC for $309,500.
Darrell K. Johnson sold 2373 Cross Timbers Drive, Magnolia Woods to John W. and Gail L. Allin for $557,500.
James C. Dailey and Patricia L. Wiemers sold 1924 Grandview Court, Marais at Seaside Farms to Mark Alan Milroth for $399,000.
Roger B. Privette Jr. sold 1360 Bluebird Drive, Moss Park to Gary and Ashley M. Harwyn for $815,000.
Katherine Carey sold 624 Ruby Drive to Hugh Duncan Sherer for $595,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1379 Rivella Drive to Janielly Page for $725,000.
E. Tyson Smith Jr. sold 521 Old Bridge Court to Andrew H. and Morgan R. Bulk for $785,000.
Alan B. and Kelly K. Richey sold 1809 Shell Ring Circle, Osprey Cove to Gary E. McCord for $900,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1560 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Solomon and Deborah Henderson Lin for $695,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1618 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Thomas D. Jones II and Christina V. Jones for $741,225.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2225 Carolina Wren St., Oyster Point to Mark F. Arduino and Alison Paige Mayer for $654,645.
Timothy J. and Megan J. Fehling sold 1525 Sweet Myrtle Circle, Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Delia and Adrian Parra for $340,000.
Nancy S. Benjamin sold 1807 Chauncys Court, Park West to Raymond L. and Margaret P. Budde for $373,500.
Shawn M. and Michaela F. Swarz sold 1608 Grey Marsh Road, Park West to Janice B. Howell for $305,000.
Mai C. McCrory sold 952 Provincial Circle, Patriots Province to Stephen P. and Patra A. Bucher for $359,000.
Milton J. Foust sold 3049 Pignatelli Crescent, Dunes West to Mark A. and Mary W. Ellsworth for $650,000.
Peter J. and Jennifer H. Hall sold 2601 Turben Place, Planter's Pointe of Cotton Creek to Sally R. and Troy M. Blough for $365,000.
Lorraine H. Cichowski sold 2529 Rivertowne Parkway, Rivertowne to James Thomas and Judith Campbell McClinton for $495,000.
Theresa A. Mango sold 1617 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Stacy N. and Christopher A. Fletcher for $667,500.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2928 Eddy Drive, Riverview at Dunes West to Marla J. and Jeffrey A. Jacknin for $517,901.
George E. Stroman III and Dorothy Stroman sold 119 Simmons St. to Simmons Street Partners LLC for $900,000.
George B. Brazell III and Katherine H. Brazell sold 910 Red Coat Run, Snee Farm to David J. and Maureen G. Harmon for $910,000.
Pamela D. Rustin sold 1115 Middleton Court, Snee Farm Gardens to Stacey L. Richardson for $365,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1404 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Jacqueline Gombach and Robert Josh Flynn for $838,490.
Deborah Stocker sold 3541 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Sidney Breazeale and James Bentley Jones for $780,000.
Mark S. and Cecilia J. Lindsey sold 2804 Stay Sail Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Virgil E. and Diane B. Scott for $715,000.
Anna Corwyn sold 1425 Heather Drive, The Highlands to David P. Shanley for $385,000.
Ashley P. and Clarence W. Fitch Jr. sold 1405 Heather St., The Highlands to Christopher A. and N. Caroline Turner for $435,000.
Cantey Des Smith sold 1648 Home Farm Road to Alison Guerriere for $660,000.
Vincent M. and Tami Boyle sold 3680 Bagley Drive, The Preston at Park West to Michael A. and Gail L. Macdonald for $375,000.
Luc Grapotte sold 1869 Hubbell Drive, The Village at Park West to Ted and Lisa Slone for $327,000.
Travis H. Turner sold 1263 Appling Drive, Watermark to Christopher K. and Jill Kauker for $511,000.
North Charleston
J. Andrew McIntyre and Peter J. Desantis sold 7384 West Spartan Blvd. to M4 Spartan LLC for $800,000.
H. Tezza Inc. sold 2631 Industrial Ave. to 2631 Industrial Ave LLC for $960,000.
John Phillip Barber Jr. and Matheus Augusto Viana Jovaneli sold 1067 Buist Ave., Hope's Point to Stuart M. Hodge for $355,000.
Ralph D. and Pamela C. Roles sold 2102 Otranto Blvd. to Ganesh Garden LLC for $475,000.
Azalea Properties LLC sold 3681 Leeds Ave. to Charleston County for $3 million.
Christopher R. Powers sold 4587 Durant Ave. to Brennan Joseph Cash for $290,000.
James A. and Alana M. Bell sold 7691 Dorchester Road to Terra Bella Outdoor Products LLC for $425,000.
ZS Assoc. LLC sold 4821 Ohear Ave. to Commonground LLC for $350,000.
Ashley River 1 LLC sold 4747 Lambs Road to KRC Chester Place LLC for $12.7 million.
Charleston Landmark Builders LLC sold 5222 East Dolphin St., Oak Terrace Preserve to Benjamin Michael Rennie and Michelle Lee Boisvert for $349,987.
Ravenel
John and Nanette E. Papalia sold 5546 Salters Hill Road, Miley Hill to Ryan D. Dell for $300,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3998 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Michael and Amber Lynn Thompson for $353,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 4244 Home Town Lane, Poplar Grove to Victoria G. Hill and Henry L. Hill Jr. for $358,000.
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4075 Egret Perch Court, Poplar Grove to David L. and Jane H. Vail for $423,582.
Seabrook Island
Phyllis Goldfarb sold 3557 Seaview Drive to Leanne P. and William Spaide for $950,000.
Robert A. and Cynthia P. Davis sold 1211 Creek Watch Trace, Creek Watch Villas to Peter H. and Kimberly S. Bogert for $379,900.
Patsy W. and William M. Sharpe sold 435 Double Eagle Trace, Golf Shore Villas to Lois Y. Rinehimer for $260,000.
Adriane S. Straus sold 2590 Bent Twig Drive to William and Monica Thomas for $533,500.
Jack W. and Leigh Haile sold 1716 Live Oak Park, Shelter Cove Villas to Casey Roy Boucher for $254,000.
Frank Schomaker sold 515 Cobby Creek Lane, Tarpon Pond Cottages to Jane A. Erb for $360,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Charles S. Heilig III and Christa H. Heilig sold 1612 Atlantic Ave. to Kevin and Deirdre McMurtry for $1.4 million.
Deanne M. and Craig A. Conant sold 2820 Middle St. to Comline Properties LLC for $1.8 million.
Jane S. McLaughlin sold 840 Middle St. to Charles S. Heilig III and Christa H. Heilig for $1.9 million.
Summerville
HandH Costructors Inc. sold 104 Brutus Lane, The Pines at Gahagan to Roger B. and Diane V. Hedges for $306,636.
Nei Global Relocation Co. sold 158 Alpine Road, Wynfield Forest to Margaret Dewolfe for $254,900.
Wadmalaw Island
Jane A. and John W. Craig sold 6556 Southmount Road, Rockville Woods to John M. Murphy and Rani Nagalingham for $900,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Almost Homes Investments LLC sold 1939 Piper Drive, Air Harbor to Susan J. Vigen for $319,200.
Michael Paul Martin sold 311 Millcreek Drive, Air Harbor to Patrick McNally and John MyChal for $260,000.
Richard P. Ryan sold 1526 Salisbury St., Ashley Hall Manor to Will W. Ryan and Isabel Fudan Socia for $310,000.
Robert G. and Antonia L. Gourdie sold 1917 Ashley Hall Road, Ashley Hall Plantation to Christopher Brad Long and Whitney Miranda Moss for $265,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4089 Hartland St., Ashley Park to Battle Creek Land Company LLC for $260,000.
Brant A. and Cara Koscinski sold 3232 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Robert G. Anderson III and Baillie K. Anderson for $350,000.
Chris J. Manos II sold 1635 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to Eric P. Scales and Abby J. Baldwin for $302,000.
Christopher H. and Kathryn S. Reynolds sold 1511 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to R. Michael Blaner Jr and Rachel Blaner for $286,000.
Scott Axelson sold 1435 Roustabout Way, Bolton's Landing to Jeremy Andrew Wolf and Debra Liana Kerness for $317,500.
Robert W. Switz and Cheryl D. Winter sold 1620 Bull Creek Lane, Bull Creek Peninsula in Pierpont to Patricia Ellen Daugherty and John Roger Link for $517,400.
Bradley Grear sold 1236 Marvin Ave. to Erin W. Williams for $269,000.
Centex Homes sold 2771 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Jurgen G. Wagner for $275,000.
Centex Homes sold 2616 Doubletree Court, Carolina Bay to Katherine Elizabeth and Kevin Barry Jones for $307,890.
John R. and Ashley K. Tiner sold 4244 William E Murray Blvd., Carolina Bay to Bradley Allen Head for $335,000.
Garrett Hall sold 24 Apollo Road, Carolina Terrace to Kaitlin Walter for $444,000.
Chad Woods sold 396 Culver Ave., Citadel Woods to Jeffrey Stewart for $287,000.
Peggy E. Bollinger Jenny sold 470 Cessna Ave., Citadel Woods to Richard and Luceil Harrison Padron for $269,000.
Lillian D. Pruett sold 1628 Pleasant Hill Drive, Cypress of Carolina Bay to William H. Zidlick for $376,000.
Schroder Restorations LLC sold 1336 South Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Park to Sharon Jewell Brown for $519,900.
Shelby E. Stricklin and Kerri M. Price sold 1945 Gracewood Drive, Essex Farms of Carolina Bay to Christopher Howard and Kathryn Stribling Evans Reynolds for $360,000.
Pieter J. and Dorothea Knot-De Vries sold 236 Gazania Way, Grand Bees to Robert W. and Suzanne J. Green for $371,000.
Andrea M. Haynes sold 333 Weeping Willow Way, Grand Oaks to Douglas and Carol Berry for $260,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 738 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Nicole L. Nastacie for $388,515.
Brian H. and Jacqueline J. Turner sold 134 Evening Shade Drive, Hamilton Grove to Albert and Elizabeth Ann Markley for $347,000.
Henry and Christine Schultz sold 442 Sycamore Shade St., Hamilton Grove to Christopher E Shier for $295,000.
Richard B. Huffhines sold 455 Sycamore Shade St., Hamilton Grove to Norman P. Browne and Roberta A. Tripp for $305,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1417 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Keith A. and Melissa M. Ingram for $470,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1423 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Matthew J. Nathan for $419,000.
David and Christine Baideme sold 1460 Saint Hubert Way, Hunt Club to Hemal Patel for $440,000.
Matthew L. and Julie L. Daniel sold 1501 Boom Vang Lane, Jasmine Gate at Bolton's Landing to Aaron and Amanda Thomas for $380,000.
Anthony Ellington sold 820 East Estates Blvd., Longbranch Estates to Anthony Buenting for $275,000.
Isabel Fudan Socia and Will W. Ryan sold 738 Anita Drive, Magnolia to David Joseph Griffin for $267,000.
Meredith A. and Ryan Webster sold 1133 Brody Ave. to Troy D. and Mary Gladden for $255,000.
Michael and Sarah Book sold 1569 Montclair St. to Greg and Abby Meyer for $384,000.
Keith A. and Melissa M. Ingram sold 923 Lansfaire Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oaks to David Jingxin Wang for $335,000.
Robert E. and Kathryn N. Rader sold 604 Hainsworth Drive to Ralph Urbanic II and Karen M. Urbanic for $250,000.
Mookie and Maisie LLC sold 1904 Woodland Road, Pierpont to Eric D. Vogt and Stephanie P. Grat for $296,000.
Erik G. and Megan R. Relford sold 3130 Gallberry St., Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Mark B. and Jordan M. Neuburger for $322,500.
Kathleen A. Kelly sold 3145 Cold Harbor Way, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Ahmed Allawi and Mina Sabah Al Shakarchi for $294,900.
Scott B. Matthews sold 3134 Conservancy Lane, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to William Joseph Chesak for $331,000.
Warren Scott Bonnell sold 34 Manchester Road, Sandhurst to Russell Scott Siler for $366,000.
The Realty Co. LLC sold 828 Wappoo Road to Kpak LLC for $361,000.
Jonathan P. and Lisa D. Weitz sold 6 Guerard Road, The Crescent to Lucerne Holdings LLC for $2.9 million.
Patricia Hollon sold 4 Cochran Court, The Crescent to Lloyd Porterfield for $1.1 million.
Thomas Ballard Lesemann Jr. sold 1879 Ashley Hall Road, West Ashley Plantation to Tyler Roscoe and Catherine Anne Hollen for $268,000.
Charleston Enterprise Group LLC sold 1352 South Sherwood Drive, West Oak Forest to Jonathan Walker and Angelina Foster for $360,000.
John C. and Carrie S. Lanning sold 1317 White Drive, West Oak Forest to Ord James Fink Jr. and Doreen K. Fink for $270,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Amy L. Longworth sold 466 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Jennifer T. Hartzog for $342,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 318 Coki Amalie Court, Saint Thomas Preserve to Drew Patrick Finnegan for $493,350.
Kathleen M. Turner sold 465 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Overton R. and Mariana Robertson Hall for $367,900.
Matthew S. Smith sold 487 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Sally Anita King for $358,700.
Daniel Island
Brad Elmenhurst sold 1413 Elfe St. to William Joe and Virginia G. Stamper for $470,000.
Darrell A. Tasker sold 1494 Wando Landing St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to David C. and Megan L. Rogers for $780,000.
Michael Scott Humburg sold 1636 Oak Leaf St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Jennifer Beth Thompson and Daniel Richard Cumpelik for $920,000.
Nathan J. Delpino sold 7875 Farr St. to Anthony and Gabrielle Poole for $680,000.
Paul A. Ciamillo Jr. sold Unit 6204, 130 River Landing Drive, Daniel Landing Condos to Donald F. Mescia III for $250,000.
Scott Herr sold 323 Gunboat Lane, Ralston Creek to Lesley and Marc Ryan for $1.6 million.
William Godfrey Wheeler III sold 2502 Daniel Island Drive, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Ankit V. Patel and Trishna Kaur Sumal for $610,000.
Goose Creek
Brandon D. Vincent sold 442 Delmont Drive, Montague Plantation to Craig L. Bell for $266,500.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 150 Firehorn Drive, Liberty Village to Charles R. Stepp for $295,187.
Calatlantic Group Inc. sold 101 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Arland and Linda Lee Peterson for $255,748.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 152 Firethorn Drive, Liberty Village to Theodosia Cockrum for $288,441.
Dale A. Philyaw sold 217 Urbano Lane, Montague Plantation to Bryan T. and Kaitlin E. G. Ek for $294,814.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 406 Philbrick Drive, Medway Landing at Montague Plantation to Delmarie Anushka Durieux Mendoza for $268,846.
Hanahan
Kenneth E. Knight sold 1013 Yeamans Hall Road, Dominion Hills to Marshall M. and Matille Mackorell Jones for $250,800.
Ladson
Jennifer N. Patrick sold 2000 Hunters Bend Trail, Hunters Bend to Zachary Alan and Colleen Marie Rackleff for $257,000.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 538 Alderly Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Brandon Slaton for $277,110.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 512 Lateleaf Drive, Cypress Grove to Alexis Hill for $303,150.
Jenny Marie Beers sold 217 Brunners Lane, Foxbank to David Ray and Melandee London for $265,000.
Katrina M. Lindsey sold 202 Lab Court, Moss Grove Plantation to Richard J. and Stephanie A. Danelz for $287,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 119 Nolin Road, Spring Grove to Christine Nicholson for $283,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 121 Guinness Lane, Moss Grove Plantation to Kerry Ann Sullivan for $270,552.
Russell Bramlett sold 117 Waccamaw Circle, Foxbank Plantation to Timothy J. Davidson and Hannah Wimberly for $325,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 416 Ambergate Lane, Foxbank to Ryan G. and Jaime L. Dutkiewicz for $288,006.
Tameika Williams sold 307 Bracken Fern Road, Fairmont South to Sonia Green for $298,900.
Summerville
Alonzo Mims sold 134 Old Summerville Road to Salvatore D. Fanelli for $250,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 448 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Brandon C. and Lindsey J. Darby for $326,637.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 302 Beachgrass Lane, Cane Bay to Glenard and Clarissa O. Retuyan for $339,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 439 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Shagontha and Lori Beth Legrand for $292,335.
Beazer Homes SC LLC sold 454 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Gina R. and Michael Todd McCandless for $283,545.
Carol L. Rodriguez sold 210 She Crab Court, Cane Bay to James G. and Bonnee P. Millns for $375,000.
Chad E. Heurter sold 172 Brookhaven Road, Cane Bay to Corey and Laura Dalee for $255,000.
Christopher Simpson sold 115 Koban Dori Road, Cane Bay to Joseph Blake and Lisa Marie Watts for $364,900.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 210 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to James William and Nicole Roe for $322,719.
James G. Holladay Jr. sold 117 Hartin Blvd., Menstone Park to Justin and Melissa S. Stone for $333,500.
John F. Vaughan sold 222 Hartin Blvd., Menstone Park to Phillip and Heather Freeman for $287,500.
Joshua P. Demumbreum sold 105 Yaupon Holly Circle, Cane Bay to Rafael D. Carroll and Jamesina Anika Bowman-Carroll for $315,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 316 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to David L. and Celeste M. Matherne for $299,257.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 336 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Kristina Danielle and Brandon Shawn Hunley for $373,600.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 232 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Jason W. and Alyssa M. Thomas for $279,990.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 251 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Jason R. Bennett for $310,415.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 257 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to William J. and Jodie L. Baker for $318,245.
Matthew J. Brinson Jr sold 222 Buckeye Lane to William Poorman for $250,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 243 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Kenneth A. and Melinda J. Rizzo for $450,440.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 227 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Nancy Lynne Finley for $414,680.
Ruth Anne Pruitt sold 433 Eastern Isle Ave., Cane Bay to Paul G. and Nancy W. Cazer for $310,000.
Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 123 Rowboat Road, Cane Bay to Karen and Brian Fistler for $446,970.
Sabal Homes at Carnes Crossroads LLC sold 211 Billinger St., Saint James Park to Margaret and Tracy Richardson for $315,000.
True Homes LLC sold 336 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Shawna Dempsey for $284,925.
True Homes LLC sold 215 Wood Thrush Way, Nexton to David M. and Xiaoxia Lam for $342,360.
Wando
Kenneth Legare Leland sold 121 Calais Point, Pinefield to Joseph T. Moon for $2.5 million.
Marc Gerald Haight sold 151 Wando Reach Road, Wando Point to Steven A. and S. Beth Schaefer for $400,000.
Dorchester County
Dorchester
Melissa R. Crisp sold 159 Thomas Kate Road to Diane R. and Ramon E. Healy for $757,500.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 9701 Fanning Basket Lane, McKewn to Omar De Jesus Rios Madrigal and Araceli Gutierrez for $283,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9692 Roseberry St., McKewn to Bradley D. and Ashley Henry for $280,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9923 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Andrew J. Seyller and Robin Kaye Rhoton for $384,345.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5175 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Erica Mack and Kevin Eugene Parrott for $334,919.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9939 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to William J. and Beverly A. Nichols for $325,385.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9947 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Nancy Ann Smith and Steven Michael Polascik for $316,830.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9951 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Alton and Yvonne Denise Martin for $309,600.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9953 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Jeremiah David and Anna Katherina Huston for $361,970.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9957 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Milbourn Fitzgerald and Adrienne Nell Clark for $401,890.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9911 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Jonathan David and Olivia Marie Cresswell for $326,965.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9921 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Justin Michael and Joey Ann Richards for $380,371.
Tod Anderson sold 9793 Black Willow Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Nick and Marissa Trudo for $332,000.
North Charleston
Bradley J. Lane sold 8560 Sentry Circle, Indigo Palms to Amy Lynn and Jeremy Chad Owens for $257,500.
Craig K. Sheasley sold 8566 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Tonya and Panapa Willis for $400,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 5418 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Christina Boone and Craig Steven Nestor for $465,793.
Hugo R. Moran sold 105 Bindon Circle, Archdale to Troy Alois for $268,000.
John R. Helton Jr. sold 8308 Sinkler Court, Indigo Fields to Brandon T. Compton and Meredith Stockbridge for $279,900
Mark W. Allen sold 6004 Mansfield Blvd., Bakers Landing to Jochen E. Fuehrer for $480,000.
Steven Brautigan sold 5405 Dwight Drive, The Vineyard Whitehall to Kelsey Rose Wilson and Brantley Thomas James Meier for $265,000.
Vaughn Homes Inc. sold 8762 Evangeline Drive, Cedar Grove to Andrew C. and Lindsey D. Stull for $367,558.
Ridgeville
Ashley Jackrel sold 2129 Pimlico Drive, Bridlewood Farms to Jonathan C. Harper for $270,000
Summerville
Andrea Elaine Hoepner sold 1005 Mount Whitney Drive, The Summit to Robert L. Beagle for $420,000.
Anthony J. Staszewski sold 211 Compton Crossing, Walnut Farms to Nicole L. and Jason John Guidi for $550,000.
Benjamin L. Sadler III sold 513 West Carolina Ave. to Brandon John and Valerie Ann Sinkler for $518,000.
Betty A. Usry sold 125 Presidio Bend, Pine Forest Country Club to Adrian James Quezada for $260,000.
Bruce Stuart Panor sold 3033 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Jo A. and John Carl Rayburn for $349,000.
Christine Peppin sold 218 Haupt St. to Brittany and Justin Goble for $505,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 78 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Herbert and Kristi Richardson for $311,022.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 114 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Elaine F. Ehlers for $277,242.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 172 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Susan Scofield for $270,078.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 141 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Stephanie D. Spinks for $254,286.
DR Horton Inc. sold 109 Bethpage Court, Pine Forest to Erica J. and Dusty W. Faske for $357,445.
DR Horton Inc. sold 213 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Iraida and Orlando Jimenez for $330,680.
DR Horton Inc. sold 219 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Matthew R. Hyler and Jacqueline Patricia Bleyer for $329,140.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 176 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Sarah and David C. Dean for $299,990.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 102 Elliot Creek Lane, Bluffs at Ashley River to Paul J. Brouthers for $264,990.
Daniel C. Day sold 413 Forsythia Ave., White Gables to Lawrence J. and Melissa X. Goen for $250,000.
Edna L. M. Stalb sold 606 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Christopher and Angela B. Johnson for $430,000.
G. Tupper III sold 123 Amen Corner, Pine Forest Country Club to Lyle Harding and Karen Parker Davis for $370,700.
George M. Woods sold 611 Fairington Drive, Kings Grant to Kendra L. and Jason Paul Dubyoski for $288,000.
John A. Spielman sold 5200 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to Russell and Christin Campana for $288,000.
Judy A. Bell sold 413 Prestwick Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Robert G. and Eddy Ducat for $295,000.
Kara Cochrane Latham sold 112 Marsh Pointe Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Robert and Elizabeth Burns for $270,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2045 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Susan Baker Fancher for $324,670.
KH Ponds LLLLP sold 341 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Jonathan David and Ashlee Hoff for $462,635.
Larry Ray Brannan sold 410 Central Ave. to Leroy E. and Sharon Lynn Calhoun for $400,000.
Michael A. Johnson sold 404 Glouchester Court, Ashborough East to Thomas Lee Hutchings Snowden and Kristen M. Snowden for $374,000.
Michael R. Ruddick sold 573 Pointe of Oaks Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Jake Gregory and Stephanie Lynn Viveiros for $258,000.
Michael W. Carter sold 103 Bonneau Court, Irongate to Joseph I. Luker for $300,000.