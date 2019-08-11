Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 3-7.
Charleston
Buick McKane Holdings LLC sold Unit B, 781 Meeting St. to 781 Meeting Partners LLC for $683,000.
Go For Broke LLC sold Unit A, 106 Church St. to Peter J. Tierney and Ken D. Tidwell for $560,000.
Twenty-Four Strawberry Development LLC sold Unit A, 24 Strawberry Lane to Gerald Phillips for $303,000.
Christopher C. Finn sold Unit A, 125 Line St. to Robert Shawn Keifer for $390,000.
Lucas J. Marsh sold Unit 4, 68 Amherst St. to Michael W. and Dawn A. Huffman for $551,000.
Thomas P. Blagden Jr. and Evelyn S. Blagden sold 44 Society St. to Ian S. Walker for $1.5 million.
John A. Siegling Jr. sold 70 Ashley Ave. to 70 Ashley Avenue LLC for $1.7 million.
Oak Tree Enterprises LLC sold 37 Ashton St. to Ashton Holdings LLC for $450,000.
90 Line Street LLC sold 98 Line St. to Haute on Line LLC for $600,000.
Hardtack Properties LLC sold 23 Ashe St. to 23 Ashe Street LLC for $300,000.
DRD LLC sold 320 Ashley Ave. to Douglas McColl and Krista L. Block for $294,900.
John H. and Jennifer D. Ridall sold 180 Queen St. to Shawn W. and Karen L. Vick for $634,905.
Eric T. and Leonard F. Romanowski sold 113 Line St. to Benedict Coffey for $515,000.
William P. and Demetrius Bluford sold 119 Peachtree St. to Dwell Collective LLC for $405,000.
35 Ashton Street LLC sold 35 Ashton St. to Ashton Holdings LLC for $640,000.
Margaret R. Smith sold 75 South Battery St. to Lyle Neal Passink and Alison Brooke Lewis for $1.7 million.
Claire A.C. and Ian Tomlinson sold 42 Spring St. to 42 Spring Street LLC for $1.6 million.
Edisto Island
Michael D. and Mary A. Kaiser sold 856 Edding Creek, Beckett Plantation to Vincent A. and Dolores A. Marcario for $510,000.
Robert D. and Linda C. Peoples sold 8899 Marsh Aire Lane to John Earl Sigler and Rigel Elizabeth Graham for $300,000.
H. Wayne Unger Jr. and Ellen E. Unger sold 2554 Cedar Hall Road, Old Cedar Hall Plantation to Benedict T. Maresca for $1.9 million.
Folly Beach
M. Kyle and Judy C. Carver sold 301 Shadow Race Lane, Sunset Point to Dustin T. Rooke for $340,000.
Hollywood
Lisa Clark sold 5199 Old Washington Course, Stablegate at The Plantation at Stono Ferry to Cole and Anita Gaither for $464,000.
Isle of Palms
Kevin P. and Lisa M. Grealish sold 26 30th Ave. to Charlane C. Niemczura and Ginger G. Gilles for $906,000.
Harriet B. Smartt sold 42 Fairway Oaks Lane to Shane Bradley Henderson for $1.1 million.
Barry C. Holden sold 109 Forest Trail Court to Forest Trail Ventures LLC for $675,000.
David J. and Lori Melsopp sold 105 Forest Trail Court to Forest Trail Ventures LLC for $800,000.
Thomas F. and Judy A. Widlowski sold 107 Forest Trail Court to Forest Trail Ventures LLC for $775,000.
Stephen S. and Patricia C. McAlndin sold 26 Back Court, Racquet Club Villas to Bright Investments II LLC for $565,000.
James Island
Jennie Keith Casaday sold Unit B2, 1618 Folly Creek Way, Palmetto Pointe at Peas Island to Patrick Francis Ciambruschini for $450,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold Unit A, 120 Howard Mary Drive, Sable on the Marsh to Barbara Shull for $460,095.
John J. Kennedy Jr. sold Unit 2A, 150 Wappoo Creek Drive, Moorings to Alice H. Megerlin for $425,000.
Patricia E. Harpell and Katherine Rose St. Hilaire sold 863 West Madison Ave., Centerville to Matthew P. and Molly R. Hamilton Cawley for $445,000.
Allan C. Tuttle sold 1251 Julian Clark Road, Clark's Point to Italian Investment Properties LLC and GDP Investments LLC for $266,000.
Lisa L. Lang and Lynette R. Lemacks sold 844 Fred St., Clear View to Jonathan A. and Dana B. West for $383,000.
Thomas B. and Melissa W. Ledford sold 738 Larkwood Road, Dellwood to Lauren R. Sayle for $337,000.
Kathryn B. and Christopher M. Cody sold 1050 Valley Road, Farmington to Heather MacIver Cornwell for $320,000.
James Bain Jr. sold 1428 Fort Lamar Road to Clayton Joseph and Naomi Bain Hyams for $400,000.
Peter J. Marks sold 1105 Fort Lamar Road to Shumyle Alam and Jeffrey J. Woodard for $500,000.
Dennis A. and Laneen D. Woods sold 485 Fort Johnson Road, Harbor Marsh Acres to Ronald N. Cates Jr. and Stephanie Nicole Cates for $420,000.
Noah Kahn sold 1497 Swamp Fox Lane, Jamestowne Village to Richard and Heather Holman for $320,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 111 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to Harold Yim On and Vaila H. Hew for $530,000.
John R. and Mary J. Rodgers sold 870 Wellington Drive, Lawton Bluff to Emily Marie Beyoglides for $289,900.
Oscar M. Fuller sold 706 Lawton Harbor Drive to Richard Thomas and Anne Fuller Warf for $345,000.
Byron L. and Pamala S. Bass sold 1117 Galleon Road, Lighthouse Point to Melissa and Thomas Ledford for $605,000.
The Rooke Co. LLC sold 1127 Camp Road to Christine L. McCaslin and Benjamin Butler for $332,000.
Eric D. and Lorie E. Spann sold 1131 Bradford Ave., McCalls Corner to Margaret A. Ling and Gregory Hurliman for $310,000.
James Baglio sold 1512 Newbury St., McCalls Corner to Lawrence Chase Rogers for $323,000.
J. David Vega Jr. and Darlene S. Vega sold 732 Walkers Landing Road, Parrot Bluff to Brent and Catherine Hilpert for $517,500.
Del Diversified Inc. sold 5 Old Summer House Road to Carey Brewbaker for $791,794.
Patrick Michael Duke and Alexandra Katelin-Jean Haase sold 92 Oyster Point Row, Rivers Point to Timothy Wayne and Vanessa Leslie Beechem for $508,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 861 Shutes Folly Drive, The Village at Stiles Point to Murray Clinton and Susan R. Eisenhauer for $589,516.
Robert E. McMillan Jr. and Dwayne E. McMillan sold 1706 Battalion Drive, The Waterfront to Rollo and Susan Grisanti for $250,000.
Christopher C. and Allison H.W. Hubbard sold 1359 White House Blvd., White House Plantation to Craig and Diane Clinard for $295,000.
Johns Island
O. Grady Query sold 2649 Starfish Drive, Battery Point to Austin Franklin for $290,000.
Marianne and W. Bradley Blair II sold 3546 Bohicket Road to Wesley M. and Lindsey M. Carter for $1.2 million.
Bryan D. and Allison L. Delaney sold 3296 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Jude R. and Patricia J. Nelms for $330,000.
U.S. Bank Trust N.A. sold 3752 Humbert Road, Gift Plantation to Maria M. Ortega for $610,000.
Jonathan S. Ralston and Mariela Perez-Ralston sold 1845 Headquarters Plantation Drive, Headquarters Island Plantation to Paul D. Everman Jr. and Terri T. Everman for $1.2 million.
William D. and Wendi C. Altman sold 3953 Humbert Road to Thomas Hamilton Davis IV and Natalie Rose Olson for $465,000.
Thomas and Lucile T. McAfee sold 3332 Westphal Drive, Live Oaks Plantation to Hendre Du Plessis and Bianca Jeanne Franck for $674,500.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3231 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Jing Guo and Qin Jiang for $306,795.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3560 Meeks Farm Road, Maybank Village to Clark Kenneth and Olivia Harter Hankins for $294,990.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3257 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Steven Leroy and Fred Brautigan Jr. for $305,465.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 3239 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Scott Berlin for $287,135.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2046 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Donna M. Wetmore and William F. Gildea for $379,665.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2048 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Eileen Elizabeth Fortuna-Schneider and Robert Anthony Schneider for $371,690.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1926 Mossdale Drive, Oakfield to Megan Simpson and Jonathan Marshall Cuty for $356,270.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2131 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Jonathan D. Huffman and Holly O. Pierce for $381,815.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2117 Colson Lane, Oakfield to Amy and Bruce D. Martin for $316,590.
Catalyst Builders Inc. sold 1723 Jessy Elizabeth Road, Rushland to Danielle Herlong Belcher for $299,950
James L. Lancaster and Steven W. Donaldson sold 2739 Coquina Drive, Shoreline Farms at Oak River Plantation to MCW Charleston LLC for $600,000
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3336 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Debbie Lorina Pelkie for $375,000
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3426 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Saundra Deathos-Meers and Harold G. Meers Jr. for $351,460.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 6030 Rainbow Trout Drive, St. John's Lake to Ted Patrick Schroder Jr. for $352,495.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3437 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Teneka Joannah Yuhas for $270,045.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3440 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Walter Raymond Cuzyk for $281,620.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3438 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Allen Keith Black for $358,315
Joseph K. and Teresa L. Jones sold 2708 Battle Trail Drive, Stonoview to Diane C. Fedorisin for $455,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2736 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Ronald R. and Theresa A. Wolf for $687,875.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2819 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Dominick Robert and Patricia Jean Serpico for $437,628.
Maureen T. Bradley sold 2639 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Kyle E. and Julie M. Eberlin for $455,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2794 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to James W. Potts II for $439,082.
SM Charleston LLC sold 2610 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Alexandra Jordan Ginsburg for $498,876.
Jason C. and Maureen T. Dubois sold 3041 Penny Lane, The Bend at River Road to Austin Taylor Lee and Megan E. Semler for $285,000.
Daniel and Holli Herr sold 1733 Towne St., The Cottages at Johns Island to Mitchell T. and Lindsey M. Transue for $259,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1413 Black Maple Way, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Patricia Susan Floersheimer and Trudi E. Wagner for $353,990.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1547 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Andrew J. and Sydney B. Hubert for $320,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1414 Black Maple Way, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Stacey Meech for $301,220.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1682 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Matthew M. and Suzanne C. Courtenay for $317,709.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1701 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Kevin J. and Alexandra B. Spears for $299,635.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2046 Pearl Stone St., The Villages at St. John's Woods to Kevin S. and Marylee G. Brown for $496,390.
Linda D. Greif sold 3025 Marlin Road, Tremont to Christopher R. Jacobik for $274,900.
Lyla Y. Ambrose sold 2963 Blackfish Road, Tremont to Edward Marshall Anderson and Sarah Elizabeth Berry for $266,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2125 Mimolette Lane, Waterloo Estates to Mark A. and Shellie A. Sweeney for $531,414.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1262 Hammrick Lane, Woodbury Park to Thomas R. and Leigh B. Tenpenny for $344,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2701 Sunrose Lane, Woodbury Park to Benjamin K. and Amber K. Douglas for $389,470.
Kiawah Island
Kimberly D. Neil sold 4295 Mariners Watch Drive, Mariners Watch Villas to Kiawah by Owner LLC for $255,000.
6009 Maritime LLC sold 6009 Green Dolphin Way, The Maritime at Kiawah to John Henry McCleskey Jr. and Joy O. McCleskey for $1.9 million.
Stephen M. and Kathryn E. Parks sold 499 Old Dock Road, Middlewoods East to Richard and Kristin Ennis for $5.1 million.
Susan M. Hitselberger sold 4186 Bald Pate, Night Heron to Scott A. and Renee C. Mitchell for $550,000.
Robin Lynn Curtin sold 174 Glen Abbey, Plantation Woods South to William Randal Mendez Jr. and Carolyn M. Mendez for $1.5 million.
Ladson
Glenavon LLC sold 3270 Benchmark Drive to Renfrow Properties Charleston 1 LLC for $2.9 million.
McClellanville
Merrie Lynel Scott sold 1020 Skeebs St. to Sarah E. and Larry Michael White II for $595,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Kelly M. Speedy sold 600 Merrifield Court, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to Marcy E. Rosenthal for $375,000.
Elaine C. Lanier sold 401 Kinloss Country Lane, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to Martha Thomas for $305,000.
Tarrant Properties LLC sold Unit 17C, 1043 Provincial Circle, Patriots Province to Kathryn Quinn Sherman for $340,000.
Gino A. Misciagna sold 1323 Rosewood Lane, Southampton Pointe to Steven Anthony Munoz and Elenor F. Frame for $265,000.
Nancy L. Coleman sold 683 Faulkner Drive, Alston Point to Noah M. Gresham and Robert W. Mackall for $915,750.
Garrett Calaway and Kelly Vann Calaway sold 3700 Tip Lane, Beehive Plantation to John D. Royer for $424,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3937 Bessemer Road, Bessemer Park at Park West to Rupert Ezekiel and Delrose M. Brown for $349,356.
Alison J. Quill and Christopher B. Kennedy sold 1832 Carolina Park Blvd., Carolina Park to Patricia Margaret Halligan for $749,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3757 Orion Lane, Carolina Park to Christopher James and Shelley Annette Fox for $502,895.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3973 Bryson Lane, Carolina Park to Glen Joseph and Jasmine Kay Lozier for $536,305.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 3523 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Ryan Alan and Stephanie Lynn Kurtz for $614,900.
Diane Martinez sold 3614 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Andrew J. and Karin L. Weiss for $495,000.
Gerard E. and Belkis Maxted sold 1553 Lindsey Creek Drive, Carolina Park to Christopher D. Abetz Jr. and Jenna S. Abetz for $735,000.
Kendrick Investments LLC sold 1501 Lindsey Creek Drive, Carolina Park to Terry and Lisa Howard for $869,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 3568 Wilkes Way, Carolina Park to Brion and Kimberly Randolph for $652,585.
Jeffrey W. Ward Jr. and Robin V. Ward sold 1315 Center Lake Drive, Center Lakes Community at Hidden Lakes to Bret Jarotski for $390,000.
Diane Bradanese sold 2325 Chadbury Lane, Chadbury Village to Lisa Schurer Lambert and Billy Dick Bailey for $347,500.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1333 Hamlin Road to Kevin Jacob and Lindsay Vaughn Epstein for $499,000.
James B. and Rachel B. Zorn sold 3444 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Parkwest to Keli W. Haines for $475,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2824 Wagner Way, Covington at Park West to David R. and Virginia S. Stevens for $503,397.
767 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard II LLC sold 767 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to The Bank of the Lowcountry for $1.5 million.
Michael B. Mefford and Meredith L. Moore sold 2624 Daniels Pointe Blvd., Daniel's Pointe at Brickyard Plantation to Christopher M. and Jennifer N. Pruitt for $781,000.
Matthew and Kristen McKeown sold 1401 Kaycees Court to Brian David and Wende Kremer for $620,000.
Paul and Tina Bolte sold 1045 Dunes Mill Court to Robert D. and Brenda E. Fox for $453,000.
Edwards Place LLC sold 651 McCants Drive to Jackson 7 LLC for $627,732.
Carol and Kenneth Huggins Jr. sold 1507 Fiddlers Lake Court, Fiddlers Marsh to Gerd H. Huber and Ursula Binninger-Huber for $350,000.
Alisa F. Freeman sold 1488 Kinloch Lane, Fox Pond to Jane L. Parker for $340,000.
Annan Holdings LLC sold 211 Haddrell St. to John H. Cunningham for $590,000.
Chad L. and Erin F. Straughan sold 564 Marshgrass Blvd., Heron Pointe to James D. and Vanessa H. Ward for $760,000.
Andrew W. Neville sold 1337 Overcreek Court, Hidden Lakes to Paul MacLoughlin and Iris Junglas for $654,000.
Charles F. and Michelle B. Lanman sold 1337 Hidden Lakes Drive, Hidden Lakes to Brian Curtis and Mary Frances Gardner for $563,000.
Andrew and Mary McCarthy sold 605 Hobcaw Bluff Drive, Hobcaw Creek Plantation to David C. and Laura M. Flint for $680,000.
Sarah E. Little sold 108 Civitas St., I'On to Linda B. Goldsberry for $797,000.
Yuen Jeffries sold 194 Ionsborough St., I'On to Gautam S. and Angela V. Ghatnekar for $772,500.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3045 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to William Dudley and Suzanne Forbes Humphrey for $483,975.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3050 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Peter Keith Torrano and Olga Arteaga for $447,835.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3065 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Janice S. Christensen for $487,965.
Kathryn F. and Theodore D. Beckenhauer sold 1282 Shingleback Drive, Linnen Place to Hugh Preston and Caroline Wylie Merriman for $423,000.
Braden L. and Noah M. Gresham sold 1584 Capel St., Masonborough at Park West to Aalap and Esta Denton Shah for $770,000.
Gray C. Bailey sold 550 Blackstrap Retreat, Molasses Creek to Jeffrey R. and Dana L. McIntire for $918,000.
Kyle J. and Erin J. Starck sold 477 Bramson Court, Moultrie Park to Bree Ana Miller for $537,500.
David A. and Katherine H. McCallum sold 1485 Oaklanding Road, Oakhaven to Kevin C. Lowry for $575,000.
Aaron B. Justice sold 1405 School House Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Katherine N. Johnston for $365,000.
JM Homes LLC sold 753 McCants Drive to Charles Frederick Lanman III and Michelle Barilla Lanman for $1.1 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1568 Red Tide Road, Oyster Point to Rudolfo R. and Vicki B. Cifolelli for $781,800.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1672 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Mark E. McCourt and Joan R. Brunori for $651,761.
Joshua Merryman sold 1661 Pin Oak Cut, Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Candace Leigh and Brian Kase for $342,000.
Diana E. Beck sold 1212 Oldwanus Drive, Parish Place to Leslie G. Powers for $475,000.
Ronald D'Alessandro sold 2982 Pignatelli Crescent, Dunes West to Richard W. and Jeannie R. Poore for $875,000.
Ashley Pfeil sold 2856 Curran Place, Planter's Pointe at Cotton Creek to Cathy C. Condon for $340,000.
Donald Keith Porter sold 1140 Pleasant Pines Road to Zachary D. Lemite for $435,000.
Gregory L. and Dawn L. Medders sold 2255 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Randall J. and Wendy M. Knapp for $465,000.
Jeffery A. and Joanne M. Yoder sold 1521 Red Drum Road, Rivertowne Country Club to Steven C. and Kelly E. Kramarczyk for $749,000.
Daniel and Meredith Hughes sold 701 Remley Lane to Thomas A. Blazer and Elizabeth C. Pennewill for $1.3 million.
Harbor Creek LLC sold 121 Cape Remley Place to Daniel Hughes for $395,000.
Sanjay Malhotra and Daryl Scott Stevenson sold 1549 Appling Drive, Shellpoint to Brian Hallman and Sally J. Campen for $840,000.
Kenneth Recine sold 2207 Hearthstone Way, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Courtney A. and Chandler Headen for $345,000.
Scott and Kelly Koerber sold 2536 Woodstream Road, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Susan D. and Van D. Bane for $369,000.
Joseph T. and Frances C. Murphy sold 906 Plantation Lane, Snee Farm to Rhonda D. and Robert Edward Sheppard for $1.2 million.
Mark A. and Jacqueline R.D. Hraba sold 1164 Parkway Drive, Snee Farm to Christopher K. Maceachern and Margaret Reid Hassold Maceachern for $490,000.
Michael Q. Beard sold 1145 Club Terrace Drive, Snee Farm to Jonathan J. Gillis and Katlynn Putt for $410,600.
William E. Lavinghousez III sold 942 Law Lane, Snee Farm to Kevin and Heidi Hildreth for $470,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1479 Sheepshead Lane, Stratton by the Sound to William and Alicia McKean for $653,431.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 994 Key Colony Court, Sullivan's Pointe to Ryan Matthew Barnes for $565,000.
Sewards Folly LLC sold 4041 Blackmoor St., Sunset Point to George P. and Aylin Konhilas for $770,000.
Joshua D. and Stefani Z. Drake sold 1266 Horseshoe Bend, Sweetgrass to Jennifer Pape and William John Langley III for $480,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2808 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Gary Clark Banks IV and Mackenzie Banks for $599,606.
Family Services Inc. sold 3089 Linksland Road, The Glen at St. Andrews Place at Charleston National Country Club to Edward Joseph Piacentino Jr. and Emily Vandusen Piacentino for $350,000.
Deana L. and Kevin R. Dean sold 2713 Fountainhead Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Franklin E. Worrell for $630,000.
James J. O'Brien sold 1113 Ayers Plantation Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Chad A. and Hillary P. Hunt for $740,000.
Steven A. and Janice M. Rama sold 1420 Walking Trail Court, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Robert T. and Olga Haefele for $775,000.
Thomas M. and Andrea T. Scott sold 1308 Pleasant Walk Court, The Sound at Hamlin Plantation to Chris Adrien Charveron for $825,000.
Brendan and Heather Gilrane sold 2226 Red Fern Lane, Thornewood to Wendy and Michael Bowling for $380,000.
Jeffrey G. Davoud sold 220 Red Knot Lane, Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to Christopher Lee Griffin and Sydney Bryce De Nett for $445,000
Andrew Rainer sold 452 S. Piazza Court, Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Matthew Pearson Sefick and Erin Campbell Burr for $412,500.
Christopher J. and Sarah H. Murdoch sold 769 Wakendaw Blvd., Wakendaw Lakes to Joseph Andrew and Christina Fraser Fabie for $500,000.
Kathryn C. Diminich sold 1288 S. Barksdale Road, Wakendaw Lakes to Kathryn G. Deleot and David A. Dodd for $535,000.
Kevin Epstein sold 844 Muirwood Circle, Wando Lakes to Megan M. and Victoria M. Shearer for $367,400.
Eric S. and Bonnie L. Friedman sold 1321 Battery Hill Court, Water's Edge to Kerri Kenerson Yates and Laurey C. Kenerson for $425,000.
Antonio M. and Julie S. Hernandez sold 3156 Treadwell St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Gregory W. and Melissa A. Mercer for $650,000.
Elton N. Wright Jr. and Carmen Mateo-Pereyo sold 4253 Coolidge St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Maurice Arthur D'Herckens III and Jeanne Meghan D'Herckens for $690,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2675 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Matthew Hartley and Natalie Michelle Cacciatore for $600,000.
Martha Casey sold 1752 West Canning Drive, Winterbrooke at Park West to Richard J. and Lindsey B. Shaw for $620,000.
North Charleston
Joshua W. Kohl sold 1105 Marquis Road to Kimberly Denise Smith for $355,000.
LPR Of Charleston LLC sold 7318 Rab Drive to I 8 A Properties LLC for $550,000.
20182WY-18 LLC sold 4915 Victoria Ave., Oak Park to Sheri L. Adams for $293,500.
Tulane Investments LLC sold 2133 Dorchester Road to Satchel Construction LLC for $290,000.
Ravenel
Joshua and Elizabeth Klixbull sold 5565 Middle Creek Road to George M. and Lee A. Ferron for $430,000.
Seabrook Island
Alfred T. and Deneen M. Ezman sold 1813 Landfall Way, Bay Pointe Villas to Stephan Otero and Valentina V. Bondar for $600,000.
Kevin A. and Patricia Couch sold 1942 Marsh Oak Lane, Bohicket Marina Village to 1942 Marsh Oak Lane Ltd. for $604,750.
Mary J. McDougall sold 2405 Cat Tail Pond to Allan W. Stein and Deborah L. Guthrie for $700,000.
Robert Leonard McBride sold 2521 High Hammock Road to Morton L. and Carole Blevins Kessler for $650,000.
Thad D. and Kelton R. Peterson sold 2938 Deer Point Drive to Robert Dimarzo and Joan Kearney for $979,000.
Ryan D. Madairy sold 928 Sealoft Drive, Sealoft Villas to John Martin and Jacqueline Marie Regan for $281,000.
Ronald J. Ritchie and Deborah J. Jones sold 753 Spinnaker Beachhouse Vl to Kenneth H. and Donna M. Peterson for $350,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Charles E. Crosby Jr. sold 3204 Marshall Blvd. to 3104 Marshall Boulevard LLC for $1.8 million.
Wadmalaw Island
Albert C. and Ellen R. Straub sold 4684 Lazy Creek Lane, Longcreek Plantation to Charles Robert and Sandra Livingston Henry for $690,000.
Cynthia V. Ware sold 5386 Peerless Drive to Andrew L. and Whitney B. Avant for $500,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Andrew T. Steen sold 206 Hickory St., Ashley Forest to John W. Coleman and Susan W. Pope for $390,000.
Shawn Keifer sold 310 Hickory St., Ashley Forest to Jeremy S. Tunstall for $403,000
Katherine and David Lansbury sold 7 Rosedale Drive, Avondale to Anthony S. Diprima for $395,000.
Linda M. and James M. Solomon sold 17 Lindendale Ave., Avondale to Eric and Eloise Thome for $690,000.
Belgrade Assoc. sold 1957 Belgrade Ave. to 1957 Belgrade Avenue LLC for $549,000.
Adam C. and Jillian M. Campbell sold 2804 Dresser Court, Carolina Bay to Jade H. and Megan Crain for $460,000.
Alexander J. Belisle Jr. and Deborah B. Belisle sold 2920 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Julia C. West for $310,000.
Centex Homes sold 2834 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Shannon Zeilinger and Brian John Kelsey for $482,990.
Jasmine Kang sold 2836 Rutherford Way, Carolina Bay to Olessya Rahbar for $359,900.
Thomas K. Cox and Sarah Margaret Johnson sold 10 Tovey Road, Carolina Terrace to Nicholas Cole and Kelli Kahler Wadsten for $295,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 2306 Town Woods Road, Church Creek Landing to Zongding Zhu for $332,701.
Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC sold 359 Culver Ave., Citadel Woods to Barbara J. and Gerald F. Wade for $279,000.
Rivertown Construction Inc. sold 510 Stinson Drive to Matthew Steven Ovadenko for $295,000.
Janet E. Segal and Kimberly D. Rich sold 301 Tayside Court, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to Lori Roses for $407,000.
Matthew S. and Melanie Wilkinson sold 511 Risher St., Edgewood Gardens to Connor J. and Camille Lauren Bray for $290,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 117 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Scott and Stacey Muscarella for $282,590.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 127 Claret Cup Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Marshall and Leeann Neumann for $277,250.
Frank D. and Leila O. Stallworth sold 19 Wendy Lane, Heathwood to Nancy C. and Damon Kasberg for $317,500.
Christopher D. Abetz Jr. and Jenna S. Abetz sold 1066 Shipton Court, Hunt Club to Gary T. Podgorski II and Rachel L. Seibert for $465,000.
Charles L. Smith Jr. sold 34 Indigo Point Drive, Indigo Point to Charles A. Cooper Jr. and Sara K. Cooper for $710,000.
Allison Eileen Ryan sold 1409 Pooshee Drive, Lenevar to Stephanie and Bryan Hoffman for $421,000.
Robert M. Edwards and Christine A. Ferrell sold 3232 Hagerty Drive, MacLaura Hall to Lee E. West and Cassandra Amundson for $445,000.
Wendell S. Johnson and Wells Fargo N.A. sold 915 Saint Andrews Blvd., Magnolia to Araby Keith Ammons DMD LLC for $480,000.
Maria Doogan sold 2406 Tepals Lane, Magnolia Bluff to Christopher J. Dolan Jr. for $369,000.
Donald W. Sallee Jr. and April D. Bailey sold 604 Summerfield Court, Mt. Royall to Robert T. West and Lois Porter Erisman for $315,000.
Elka Construction Specialties LLC sold 32 Murray Hill Drive to Carter Brice Crawford and Kathryn Teresa Piechnik for $336,000.
Ion Venture LLC sold 410 Parkdale Drive to William and Clare Lenich for $352,500.
Patrick K. and Gina M. O'Callaghan sold 504 Walk Easy Lane, Pebble Estates to Gregory Settineri and Allison Hopper for $352,500.
David D. Dobry sold 1904 Bairds Cove, Providence Common to Jennifer E. and Micah D. Nemec for $251,000.
Willard E. and Roberta L. Sanderson sold 1860 Bairds Cove, Providence Common to Donnie L. Squires Jr. and Amanda J. Squires for $334,000.
Bob Ricken and Pamela Malone sold 3024 Coopers Basin Circle, Saltgrass at Carolina Bay to Andrew Chase and Joanne Grace Price for $425,000.
Elaine M. Fipps sold 13 Still Shadow Drive, Shadowmoss Plantation to Noah Grove and Shuang Li for $370,000.
BBandG Holdings LLC sold 16 Jamaica Drive, South Windermere to Kelly L. Cooper for $680,000.
Judith F. Bell sold 74 Chadwick Drive, South Windermere to Mathew K. Jamison and Anna C. Faenza for $695,000.
Walter E. Limehouse Jr. sold 3 Rebellion Road, South Windermere to Desmond Calder Reardon and Jessica Eadon Way for $625,000.
Jason E. Simpson sold 318 Grouse Park, The Landing at Grand Oaks to Matthew Bruner and Lauren for $290,000.
Brian and Erin Hurst sold 7121 Windmill Creek Road, Village Green to Deborah Markowski for $297,000.
Berkeley County
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 115 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Caron Nicholas Casoli for $283,447.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 117 Rowans Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River Townhomes to Kathleen and John Basciano for $279,843.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 804 Guerin Creek Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Luke R. and Caroline D. Reynolds for $352,081.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 118 Antilles Circle, St. Thomas Preserve to Joseph Earl Luster and Lauren Catherine Allen for $487,482.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1104 Oak Bluff Ave., Oak Bluff to Anthony P. Brusadin for $461,500.
Dalton J. Froehlich sold 1048 Bennington Drive, Cain Crossing to Cynthia Camberis for $261,500.
Karen Marie Delcioppo sold 152 Grand Park Blvd., Beresford Hall to Lynn B. and Christopher R. Cobb for $995,000.
Theresa M. Wise sold 255 Nelliefield Creek Drive, Nelliefield Plantation to Melody Arlyn Smith for $310,000.
Van Derrick Bane sold 446 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Brett Michael and Sarah Elizabeth West for $410,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 1945 Village Crossing Drive to Raymond N. Smith for $365,000.
James F. Wasson sold Unit 116, 145 Pier View St. to David Michael Malloy II for $327,000.
Ashley D. Stephens sold 317 Ginned Cotton St., Daniel Island Park to William D. and Paula G. Bathke for $930,000.
Brailsford Three LLC sold 139 Brailsford St., Daniel Island Park to Deborah A. Scordino and Robert S. Stellato for $1.7 million.
Cline Construction LLC sold 536 Lesesne St., Daniel Island Park to Michelle L. O'Brien for $1.2 million.
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 141 Captains Island Drive to Michael J. and Tammy L. Struckman for $625,000.
David Charles Astley sold 1271 Blakeway St., Smythe Park to Ashley and Steven Cohen for $677,400.
Debra M. Killeen sold Unit 301A, 200 River Landing Drive to Beatrice Connolly Deerin for $375,000.
Joseph W. Schady sold 62 Woodford St., Daniel Island Park to Brian David and Kara Elizabeth Brilliant for $1.2 million.
Shawn T. Pinkston sold 1013 Barfield St., Center Park to Stephen Tyler and Sarah Shedd Graves for $500,000.
Thomas P. Gwiazdowski sold 228 Beresford Creek St., Codners Ferry Park to Ashley D. Stephens for $887,000.
Toya D. Pound sold 500 Park Crossing St., Daniel Island Park to Mary Ellen and Dennis O'Connor for $1.3 million.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1632 Juliana St., Edgefield Park to Amanda T. and Jonathan F. Updyke for $650,319.
Goose Creek
Arthur B. White Jr. sold 127 Westover Drive, Hamlets to Valerie C. Smith for $310,000.
Christopher J. Perry sold 109 Keighley Drive, Crowfield to Kevin Lee and Sarah Kathleen Dunn for $347,000.
Edward A. Dempster sold 108 Waterstone Way, Crowfield to Jennifer K. Nelon and Matthew J. Dempster for $406,000.
Elizabeth Harritt sold 129 Isherwood Drive, Crowfield to Hudson Alves Teixeira for $272,000.
Janice L. Dockum sold 138 Spalding Circle, Hamlets to Edward A. and Tammy K. Dempster for $505,000.
John E. Thompson sold 525 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Donna Lukich for $255,000.
Justin M. Chorne sold 121 Adthan Circle, Adthan Place to Kevin Torrick for $272,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 107 Sumac Drive, Liberty Village to Jared B. and Hannah Nicole Carl for $289,795.
Lennar Corp. sold 121 Daniels Creek Circle, Liberty Village to Rene Javier Bonano Flores and Jennifer Marie Rodriguez Lebron for $283,010.
Raymond Sturtevant sold 436 Green Park Lane, Brickhope Greens to Neil Stanley Stevens for $256,000.
Hanahan
Anthony M. Schaefer sold 7204 Harrier Drive, Tanner Plantation to James M. Hitchings and Lynn F. Baxter for $297,000.
Charles Smith sold 7324 Horned Grebe Court, Tanner Plantation to Erik Robert Gilson for $347,000.
David Adelman sold 1809 Crossbill Trail, Tanner Plantation to Brandon Parker for $354,000.
HB Properties I LLC sold 7459 Painted Bunting Way, Tanner Plantation to Gail and Julius Brown for $320,000.
John J. McFalls sold 1502 Snowy Egret Pointe, Indigo Island Reserve to Amy and Brandon Curran for $580,000.
Michael Gordon Nicol sold 8005 Indian Hill Drive, Tanner Plantation to Debra Ann and Carlos Sandy Irving for $369,900.
Raymond V. Oxner sold 120 Heatherlock St., Kennsington to Hugo and Rachel Oyarvide for $250,000.
Shawn Michael Kowacich sold 7414 Painted Bunting Way, Tanner Plantation to Dennis J. and Susan Cappello for $268,000.
Huger
DR Horton Inc. sold 105 Beam St., Seven Lakes to Landon and Christina Compton for $392,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 205 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Samantha Jean Carroll and Adam C. Spry for $409,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 119 Beam St., Seven Lakes to Cemocan and Jennifer Yesil for $449,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 251 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Lance W. and Sharon L. Hall for $484,465.
DR Horton Inc. sold 257 Camber Road Seven Lakes to Michelle Fowler for $4.5 million.
DR Horton Inc. sold 255 Camber Road, Seven Lakes to Harold E. and Antoinette Baker for $374,935.
Ladson
Raul Sanchez Guzman sold 3009 Loxley Lane, Hunters Bend to Sthefany J. De Queiroz Silva Maqueara and Iohan Maqueara for $250,000.
Moncks Corner
Cathleen A. Dotson sold 103 Ricewood Lane, Foxbank Plantation to Brandon J. Pooser for $288,000.
Cherie' Doney sold 1158 Moss Grove Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Rebecca C. and Christopher Alan Aumen for $265,000.
Christopher A. Stromlund sold 308 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Jocelyn Ricafrente and Michael P. Jennings for $300,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 620 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to William and Sarah Louise Ellis for $272,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 610 Wayton Circle, Spring Grove to Darryl D. Wright and Bianca Floyd for $253,875.
DR Horton Inc. sold 808 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to David A. and Jane M. Lee for $276,600.
DR Horton Inc. sold 803 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Jasmine N. Jefferson for $286,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 820 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Rosanne Tribuna for $320,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 151 Sugeree Drive, Riverstone to Jon Zoda and Patricia Borowsky for $267,915.
David R. Young sold 319 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Lauren E. and Allen H. Nichols for $261,000.
Don M. Murphy sold 184 Cypress Forest Drive, Cypress Ridge to Sherrie M. McQuiller and Fard Muhammad for $275,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 421 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Wayne A. Redwood for $316,180.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 422 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Elizabeth A. and William A. Cantrell for $275,370.
Grayhawk Homes Of South Carolina Inc sold 1006 Baker Drive, Berkeley Country Club to Robert Calvin and Chelsea Colyar for $299,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 207 Whirlaway Drive, The Paddock at Fairmont South to Robyn Elizabeth and Jared Dwight Komar for $293,720.
John T. Jamison sold 130 Cypress Hill Lane to Timothy W. and Patricia S. Peagler for $670,000.
Nathan Stephenson sold 457 Brookgreen Drive, Cypress Grove to Earl Alfred and Sook Cha Spurlock for $255,000.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 566 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Harry D. Bennett and Frances V. Dorrough for $435,617.
Vivian M. Cosgrove sold 1169 Moss Grove Drive, Moss Grove Plantation to Eric Gregory and Jessica Butler Hill for $309,200.
Summerville
DR Horton Inc. sold 112 Airy Drive, Meridian to Robert B. Wade for $345,380.
DR Horton Inc. sold 466 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Trent Probst and C. Renee Frost for $285,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 456 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Stephen and Haley V Ridley for $293,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 116 Airy Drive, Meridian to Ricardo A. and Amber-Lynn Burton for $385,605.
DR Horton Inc. sold 308 Long Pier St., West Lake to Melissa R. and Landis E. Green for $429,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 133 Whaler Ave., West Lake to Melissa A. and James L. Geelhoed for $447,000.
Lee Michael Zuchowski sold 260 Waterfront Park Drive, Cane Bay to Alan and Michele Feder for $350,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 318 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Craig S. and Ashley F. Beatty for $320,820.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 322 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Terry Lavon Profit Jr. for $343,780.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 316 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Leland Henry and Melissa Ann Nolan for $349,290.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 323 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Reeve Merrill and Mary Jeanne Conover for $319,795.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 305 Blue Shadows Court, Cane Bay to Clint Joseph and Stefanie N. Murphy for $323,570.
Marcus N. Parker sold 165 Netherfield Drive, Carriage Lane to Monte and Catherine Johnson for $356,500.
Mark A. Iannarella sold 191 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Brandon Clark and Megan Compton for $266,000.
Mark Evans Graham sold 402 Park Place Circle, Nexton to Kathleen A. and Michael J. Lamberson for $418,000.
Melissa R. Green sold 309 Peters Creek Drive, Cane Bay to Katrina Kelman for $264,900.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 326 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Benjamin Lawrence and Paige Nielsen for $332,896.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 108 Rouen Lane, Cane Bay to Mark J. and Melissa W. Huneycutt for $320,620.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 119 Long Branch Drive, Nexton to Carlos Garcia Fuentes and Carolina Ramirez for $415,440.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 454 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Sujita and Vikram Bhanu Kharod for $253,434.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 111 Hedera Court, Nexton to Michelle P. Orvis for $391,915.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 133 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to Debra S. and Gerard K. Buckley for $398,814.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 112 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Thomas R. and Mary E. Johnson for $498,265.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 338 Parish Parc Drive, Carnes Crossroads to Craig G. and Kathleen Anne Parler for $376,990.
Robert A. Kodama sold 501 Stafford Springs Court, Cane Bay to Joel Matthew and Samantha Lynn Bigelow for $252,000.
Dorchester County
Ladson
Robin Micah Edgar sold 9780 Seed St., McKewn to James Michael and Blake Marie Karas for $275,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5048 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Jay D. and Fay M. Hanton for $266,592.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5223 American Holly Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Jeffrey Jermaine Jenkins for $307,345.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4995 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Justin M. Lawrence for $261,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5045 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Kassandra B. and Stacey Miller for $271,800.
DR Horton Inc. sold 9706 Flooded Field Drive, McKewn to Matthew W. and Kelli L. Isaacs for $289,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5037 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Shanda Pratt for $258,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 4986 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Valdaze Burgess for $263,835.
North Charleston
Timothy J. Jastrab sold 4218 Buck Creek Court, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Allison and Anthony Petersen for $379,000.
Robert C. Harden sold 5425 Clairmont Lane, Cedar Grove to Russell L. and Anxhi Flores for $345,000.
David A. Torino sold 8444 Rice Basket Lane, Taylor Plantation to Donald E. Chinnis for $296,500.
Cartus Corp. sold 5430 Clearview Drive, Cedar Grove to Michael R. Anderson and Lauren Wagner for $465,000.
Mark Williams Johnson sold 8541 Refuge Point Circle, Refuge at Whitehall to Raymond Newman and Heather Lane for $375,000.
Ridgeville
Mary Gillis sold 2004 Bridlewood Farms Parkway, Bridlewood Farms to David Tolar for $299,900.
C & R Construction of Ridgeville LLC sold 251 South Main St. to Misty M. Church and William E. Bell for $269,000.
St. George
Big Group Property Holdings Ltd. Co. sold 219 North Parler Ave to Charles L. Moore Jr. for $700,000.
Summerville
James D. Veil sold 5550 Alpine Drive, The Summit to Aaron and Aaron M. Ludgatis for $438,750.
Anthony Blake sold 110 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Raymond Sturtevant for $385,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 506 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Jeremy J. and Janice L. Parm for $350,000.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 117 Comiskey Park Circle, Fieldview to Michael Edward and Deborah Mankin for $275,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2076 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to John W. and Leslie A. Kelber for $293,200.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 274 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to Joy L. and Robert A. Rawlings for $303,780.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1180 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Madeline M. and Richard A. Rogers for $380,785.
Roger W. Lewis sold 220 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Benjamin Michael Dale for $258,000.
Ryan Jeffrey Brownlow sold 144 Daniels Ridge Drive, Bluffs at Ashley River to Jennifer Hettinger and George L. Lord for $355,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 159 Dark Hollow Way, Summers Corner to Angela L. and Andrew J. Clyde for $400,000.
Ronald W. Sauls Jr. sold 1042 Whitlow Blvd., Myers Mill to Carole M. and Richard J. Jamison for $289,000.
Pavan Surana sold 400 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Cathleen F. and David T. Brennan for $335,000.
Richard A. West sold 239 Medford Drive, Sunnyfield to Gerard Paul Murray III for $278,500.
Claude A. Forsythe sold 108 Elery Terrace, Ashborough East to Heather Ann and Alejandro David Sabel for $377,900.
Jason H. Martin sold 107 Gaslight Blvd., Reminisce to Howard K. and Moria E. Rollison for $259,000.
C. Roger Jennings sold 102 Candlewood Court, Kings Grant to James M. and Brittney Cason for $277,500.
Christopher A. Caloca sold 457 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Jana D. and Damon T. Walsh for $460,000.
Justin Benjamin Barbour sold 107 Smythe Drive, Newington Plantation to Jared Stephen and Jessica Lynn Gardner for $279,500.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1108 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Onyedikachi Nwonkonta and Ndidiamaka Anako-Nwokonta for $276,480.
Jason B. Whitley sold 406 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Robert J. and Emma C. Reese for $348,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 528 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Samantha Hyatt and Charles B. Spence for $315,000.
Marti L. Martin sold 1396 Wild Goose Trail, Drakesborough to Santos Elizabeth Salamanca for $304,000.
Nancy Smith Oliver sold 108 Horseshoe Bay Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Stephen and Gail Lebeau for $279,500.
Justin C. Heck sold 1029 Crooked Stick Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Stephen and Kegen Sullivan for $265,000.
Shelby Y. Simpson sold 123 Gadsden St. to Steven and Kathryn Jackson for $313,000.
Low Country Residential Builders LLC sold 170 Fall Creek Blvd., Summerville Country Estates to Todd M. and Veronica M. Noltemeyer for $361,000.