Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 28-31.
Charleston
Kipp D. Clark sold Unit A, 55 Laurens St. to Sarah Dane Valelly and Fredrick H. Patzman for $740,000.
Oliver Smalls Jr. and Fred L. Smalls sold 24 Carolina St. to Westside Project LLC for $400,000.
John Johansen sold 275 Coming St. to Catherine N. and Craig J. Meyer for $486,000.
Industrial Properties Inc. sold 18 Fulton St. to Orla Larson for $671,000.
61 Cannon All Star Development LLC sold 61 Cannon St. to Philip Y. Rowley and Robert J. Flick for $3.1 million.
Ellen W. O'Neel sold 11 King St. to Christeve A. Sanders and John L. Davis for $3.2 million.
John M. Thomas sold 8 Montagu St. to David J. and Rhonda F. Jones for $1.4 million.
Catherine J. and Robert L. Hicks Jr. sold 76 Line St. to Oak Tree Enterprises LLC for $370,000.
Jonas B. and Cheryl A. Glenn sold 6 S. Adgers Wharf to Melissa Mantzoukas for $1.2 million.
Folly Beach
Rent Folly Beach LLC sold Unit 2 H, 2393 Folly Road, Marsh Winds to Christian E. and Carrie E. Shaw for $371,650.
Jacek and Alicja Bielawski sold Unit 401, 201 W. Artic Ave., Charleston Oceanfront Villas to Helen G. Ulmer and John J. Gatgounis for $910,000.
Timothy H. and Rebecca L. Cochran sold 249 Little Oak Drive to Jenna M. and Rena Vakay Thuman for $295,000.
Isle of Palms
Gary J. and Cynthia P. Hoag sold Unit RB105, 5802 Palmetto Drive, The Village at Wild Dunes to Ronald H. and Catherine White Hooser for $300,000.
11 55th Avenue LLC sold 11 Fifty Fifth Ave. to 300 Ocean Beam LLC for $2.3 million.
Henry C. Harris sold 19 Edgewater Aly to Elwood B. Twiford III and Nancy W. Twiford for $1.3 million.
3400 Waterway Holdings LLC sold 3400 Waterway Blvd. to Paul J. and Tatiana D. Kane for $595,000.
Neil and Linda Schneider sold 7 Live Oak Drive to Michael D. and Laurie H. Warden for $1.8 million.
James Island
Clark B. Noble sold 19 Maplecrest Drive, Bayfield at Creek Point to Robert M. and Kenneth H. Smith for $250,000.
Thomas W. Lauderdale IV and Ashley Lauderdale sold 615 Parrot Point Drive, Belle Terre to James R and Martha L. Lowe for $2 million.
Caroline and Alan Collins sold 1272 Taliaferro Ave., Clark's Point to Rachel H. and David B. Fox for $585,000.
Whidbee S. and Christina L. Perrin sold 663 Beauregard St., Clearview to Timothy L. and Clarissa D. Gochnauer for $420,000.
Kevin R. and Ellen S. Blake sold 1315 Battle Ground Road, Fort Lamar to James A. and Patricia G. Rivers for $530,000.
Andrea Joan Maniscalco sold 845 Harbor Place Drive, Harbor Place to Janet C. Morrison for $329,999.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 815 Porcari St., Harborwalk to Kyle Peters for $340,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 105 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to Taylor Ellen Christian for $549,679.
Julia C. West sold 1062 Five Oaks Drive, Patriots Plantation to Emily L. Vara and Bruce Vara Lazarte for $360,000.
Taylor A. and William T. Taylor sold 1347 Fort Lamar Road, Secessionville to Beverly S. Welch for $395,000.
Bartholomeus M.G. Smits and Marijne A.H. Arentsen-Smits sold 754 Bruce St., Stiles Point to Leigh Steele and John Stephens for $386,500.
Stacey K. Meech sold 739 Goodlet Circle, Stonebridge at Seaside Plantation to Walter B. and Diane F. Renne for $425,000.
Franklin Construction and Investments LLC sold 675 Highwood Circle, Woodhaven to Kirsten A. Hoving for $379,900.
324 Woodland Shores LLC sold 324 Woodland Shores Road to Brandon P. Muir and Jessica Michelle Beinecke for $580,000.
Johns Island
Southeastern Recapitalization Group LLC sold 1708 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Anne G. Ford for $315,377.
Erin C. Renner sold 1769 Hickory Knoll, Barberry Woods to Sheila H. Kern and Charles H. Wiggins for $275,000.
Duane E. and Pamela S. Lapp sold 2737 Bryans Dairy Road to Carol Rae and Christopher Edward Schmidtke for $750,000.
Delane B. Wilson sold 3213 Charlie Jones Blvd., Fair Oaks Plantation to Samuel C. Goldfield for $388,000.
Benjamin T. and Samantha A. Havens sold 1607 Zurlo Way, Fenwick Plantation to Travis Pecha and Phayvanh Sjogren for $730,000.
Thomas C. Farnham J. and Bonnie S. Farnham sold 571 Two Mile Run, Grimball Gates to James Lowman Jr. for $599,000.
Kathryn E. Hartle sold 1618 Regimental Lane, Headquarters Plantation to Michael V. and Katichya A. Vitale for $525,000.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3013 Sweetleaf Lane, Johnston Point at Whitney Lake to Arthur J. and Elizabeth L. Egerton for $356,103.
Hinson Office Holdings LLC sold 3785 Old Charleston Road, Marshfield Plantation to Rooke Bros. Investments LLC for $500,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2033 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Vinh Phu and Uyen Tu Pham for $316,993.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 3015 Vincent Astor Drive, Oakfield to Kimberly R. Digiandomenico and Michael Val Petro for $323,721.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2178 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Paul R. and Lisa Ann Falzone for $412,279.
William B. Sauls sold 1449 McPherson Landing, Rushland to Steven J. McGill for $285,000.
Douglas Brett Hoover and Stacie Wolf sold 3030 Penny Lane, The Bend at River Road to Charles R Wendel Jr. for $271,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1409 Black Maple Way, The Gardens at River View Farms to William R. and Janet L. Flanagan for $333,125.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1588 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at River View Farms to Brian and Alina Liamos for $354,778.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1689 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to James P and Cara Laine Riley for $294,398.
Timothy L. and Clarissa D. Gochnauer sold 3548 Doctor Whaley Road to Mary Taylor for $369,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2122 Mimolette Lane, Waterloo Estates to Richard M. Tranchida for $485,625.
Charles Dourney and Kathryn A. Reynolds sold 3601 Walkers Ferry Lane, Winnsboro Lakes to Derek S. Gonzalez for $250,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2704 Harmony Lake Drive, Woodbury Park to Melvina and Mayo Olagundoye for $385,000.
Kiawah Island
J.B.C. Developers Inc. sold 4656 Tennis Club Lane, Tennis Club Villas to John W. Eck for $260,000.
Jeffrey S. and Diane E. Campbell sold 4472 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to Stephen M. and Kathryn E. Parks for $330,000.
James V. and Judith A. Hall sold 4404 Sea Forest Drive, Windswept Villas to James D. and Ashlie A. Henderson for $325,000.
Allen and Andrea Creighton sold 2263 Shipwatch Road, Ship Watch Villas to John R. and Carol L. Lyboldt for $385,000.
John W. and Deborah L. Eck sold 727 Virginia Rail Road, Egret Pintail to Sean E. and Kimberly P. Keneally for $1.4 million.
David L. and Amy W. Hill sold 116 Osprey Point Lane, Osprey Beach to 116 Osprey Point LLC for $2.9 million.
Virginia F. Wallace and David M. Savitz sold 56 Ocean Course Drive, Otter Island to Claude T. and Joyce B. Compton for $535,000.
Kiawah River View Investors LLC sold 153 Bobcat Lane, Riverview to Joseph James and Lynda J. Araby for $300,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 1895 Bolden Drive, Carolina Park to Jason Graham and Andrea J. Hessberg for $989,900.
Jeremy A. and Stefanie Friedman sold 1477 Bourne Crossing, Carolina Park to Robert Matthew and Sarah Elizabeth Robinson for $439,900.
Jon and Kelli Hohm sold 3668 Shutesbury St., Carolina Park to Kenneth and Mary Guillaume for $480,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2629 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to James R and Nancy P. Gilliam for $354,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2646 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Todd Minicozzi for $342,900.
Janine and Charles Fleming sold 2333 Chadbury Lane, Chadbury Village to Paul Stambolitis for $307,500.
R. Brant Rushing sold 2332 Kennison Lane, Chadbury Village to Charles and Janine W. Fleming for $361,500.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 1341 Hamlin Road to Stephen Mark and Dawna Lynne Capps for $489,000.
Robert T. and Olga Haefele sold 3337 Toomer Kiln Circle, Coatbridge at Park West to Marisa and John Chromchak III for $463,000.
Benjamin E. and Avery W. Smith sold 912 Searle Court, Cooper Estates to Peter Alexander and Stephanie Hennings Bynum for $777,625.
William and Catherine Kabakjian Jr. sold 1456 Cypress Pointe Drive, Cypress Pointe at Dunes West to Robert and Nancy Sayles for $402,000.
Patrick and Christy Townsend sold 2653 Daniels Pointe Blvd., Daniel's Pointe at Brickyard Plantation to Brian J. and Nicole Y. Boss for $613,000.
William J. Langley III and Jennifer P. Langley sold 1559 Camarillo Court, Daniel's Pointe at Brickyard Plantation to Jason Brisini and Hannah Brandel for $352,000.
Loren Courtney Page sold 3783 Saint Ellens Drive, Darrell Creek to Andrew Walter Kranz and Lisa Costello-Kranz for $687,000.
Richard L. and Mary C. Werner sold 3586 Holmgren St., Darrell Creek Plantation to Bonnie C. and Daniel L. Davis Jr. for $645,000.
George Powell II and Carrie Powell sold 161 Cowrie Court, Etiwan Pointe to Catherine Elizabeth Mueller and Ryan Russell Dowacter for $399,000.
Kenneth R. and Kay B. Willingham sold 234 Middle St. to Craig W Thomas for $900,000.
Chris and Andrea Taylor sold 28 Edenton Road, I'On to Danny and Sondra Broadwater for $565,000.
Barbara Green sold 508 Island Walk West, Belle Hall Plantation to Carol Ann Cox and Maria Del Rocio Escobar for $1.3 million.
Kenneth J. Guillaume Jr. and Mary L.M. Guillaume sold 3187 Nix Court, Ivy Hall to Shane N. and Jessica L. Flanders for $354,900.
Dallas C. and Ashley W. Shults sold 1332 Southlake Drive, Lakeshore to Joseph S Williams IV and Jennifer Kelly Williams for $550,000.
Lauren C. and Matthew R. Daylami sold 2051 Hallahan Court, Long Point to John Stanton Seckinger for $425,000.
Gregory R. Martin and Pamela A. Porter sold 1627 Collier St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Gerald Edward and Susan M. Beach for $536,000.
Brian J. and Nicole Y. Boss sold 2655 Scarlet Oak Court, Magnolia Grove at Brickyard Plantation to Martha and David Hruska for $440,000.
Henry M. Rogers III and Martha S. Rogers sold 2662 Scarlet Oak Court, Magnolia Grove at Brickyard Plantation to Matthew and Ginger Press for $452,000.
Reed Construction LLC sold 665 Ellis St., Moultrie Heights to Scott Alan and Janine Brawner for $755,000.
Jason Boals sold 1508 Old Village Drive, Old Village Landing to Brian A. Craig for $685,000.
Pensco Trust Co. Custodian sold 1495 Indian St., Osceola Heights to William Jay and Elizabeth Kate Trull for $472,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1703 Fort Palmetto Circle, Oyster Point to Bruce Daniel Wagoner III and Alyson Ilene Glick for $678,000.
Cross Courts LLC sold 3400 Turgot Lane, Park West to Cross Soccer LLC for $1.5 million.
Karen L. Turner and Cynthia A. Livingston sold 407 Pitt St. to Kristy Ritter and Walid El Jebbari for $1.6 million.
W. Ventures LLC sold 1210 Chuck Dawley Blvd., Pleasant Pines to Dawley Blvd LLC for $725,000.
Bradley and Deborah Taube sold 2605 Alderly Lane, Rivertowne to Timothy and Angela M. Thorn for $533,000.
John F. Murray and Cathy L. Young sold 2006 Shields Lane, Rivertowne to Mark Alan and Barbara Allen Calhoun for $575,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2910 Clearwater Drive, Riverview to James A. and Katherine A. Smith for $476,590.
Ibrahim Saleh and Neisreen Abdelatif sold 1101 Kilarney Road, Rosemead to Jeramiah Dempsey for $397,500.
Jestin W. and Anna B. Clark sold 2519 Woodstream Road, Smokerise at Planter's Pointe to Nicole E. and Christopher M. King for $357,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1502 Menhaden Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Irimga and Tod McKay for $834,890.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1537 Menhaden Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Kimberly and Lee Waters for $933,990.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1472 Stratton Place, Stratton by the Sound to Loren Courtney Page for $640,000.
Frank D. and Linda J. Robinson sold 1908 Oak Tree Lane, Sweetgrass to Eric and Stephanie R. Smith for $420,000.
Peter A. and Cheryl C. Young sold 3472 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Arch G. Martin III and Catherine Martin for $1.1 million.
Lance and Sharon Hall sold 1424 Trip Line Drive, The Harbour to William F Grossman III and Christy L. Grossman for $589,900.
Elaine H. Bozman sold 1448 Glencoe St., The Highlands to Brandon R. Bozman for $425,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1504 Mossy Branch Way, The Oaks to Steve and Diana Ferrara for $875,990.
Steven W. and Kathy T. Van Valkenburgh sold 1264 Colfax Court, The Preserve at Brickyard Plantation to Henry Moore Rogers III and Martha Smith Rogers for $470,900.
Christopher Arold sold 2912 Thornrose Lane, Thornewood to Ian T. and Jessica L. O'Donnell for $445,000.
Mediterranean Shipping Co. Inc. sold 1251 Appling Drive, Watermark to Elaine H. and Brian Bozman for $490,000.
Daniel and Caroline Cascio sold 1301 Battery Hill Court, Water's Edge to Rolf Brunckhorst for $442,000.
David L. Hoffman Jr. sold 2501 Charter Oaks Drive, Westchester at Charleston National to Ellen L. Little and Michael D. Lord for $439,000.
Andrew J. and Dawn M. Infante sold 2169 Tall Grass Circle, Whispering Marsh at Dunes West to Christopher Jason Perry for $456,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1099 Lyle Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Brittyn Z and Parker B. Matthews for $498,635.
North Charleston
Henderson Inc. sold Unit 3D, 9313 Medical Plaza Drive, Trident Medical Arts Center to Trident Medical Center LLC for $460,000.
1053 Glenshaw LLC sold 1053 Glenshaw St. to Corey G. Bowden for $386,500.
Laura J. Cavanauh sold 4603 Marlboro Place, Palmetto Gardens Project to Lauren Marnett Farr for $285,000.
Renee Lenz and James Shaner sold 2671 Hanford, Mills Lane, The Elms to George A. Baxley for $270,000.
Ravenel
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4042 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Michael J and Sharon E. Stowell for $453,450.
Seabrook Island
David D. and Amber L. Berry sold 2443 High Hammock Road to Jennifer H. Van Gieson for $535,000.
Kenneth P. Gross sold 2728 Seabrook Island Road to Randy L. and Stephanie R. James for $580,000.
Sullivan’s Island
JandC Properties LLC sold 2730 Middle St. to Kevin R and Tracy J. McDearis for $3.4 million.
William Post Jr. and Kathleen W. Post sold 1907 Ion Ave. to Brandon and Mauri Brooks for $1.6 million.
Wadmalaw Island
John E. Huguley Jr. sold 6196 Rockefeller Road to Jack M. Alterman for $1.2 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Ronald D. Hunt Jr. sold 2310 Marsh Lake Court, Asheford Place at Canterbury Woods to Jesse B. Woods and Patricia Ahearn for $310,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4116 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Jody A. Macsay for $267,782.
Capers L. Cauthen sold 58 Avondale Ave. to Brian Protheroe and Bradley R. Erickson for $325,000.
Chad G. and Holly L. Mussell sold 3155 Moonlight Drive, Bolton's Landing to Edward Patrick Lamb III and Lori Teresa Lamb for $365,000.
Robert William Slater sold 1899 Capri Drive, Capri Isles to Carla F. Green for $525,000.
William H. Lybrand Jr. and Leslie B. Lybrand sold 1792 Winfield Way, Carolina Bay to Jordan Matthew Espinera and Chelsey Taylor Johnson for $400,000.
Centex Homes sold 1906 Essex Farms Drive, Essex Farms to Christopher L. Glenn for $434,800.
Todd C. and Carie A. St. Onge sold 1387 Emerald Forest Parkway to Robert Vincent and Jasmine Swenson Lenoci for $285,000.
Hugh P. and Caroline W. Merriman sold 2903 Sugarbush Way, Hickory Hill Plantation to Christopher J. and Lacie Rinehart for $322,000.
Avery T. Garrison sold 6 Paula Drive, Magnolia to Julie A. Palmer for $340,000.
Jacob Nathaniel Hershberger sold 2430 Lilytree Drive, Magnolia Bluff to Christopher Wade and Kelly E. Bailey for $317,000.
Atlantic Management LLC sold 1223 5th Ave. to Marcus L. Foster and Stefania Colon-Cabrera for $308,400.
Aether Optical LLC sold 1739 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. to 1739 Sam Rittenberg Blvd 2019 LLC for $1.9 million.
Robert A. and Pamela A. Dickson sold 547 Elizabeth Lane West, Moreland to Susan Sherard Causey for $455,000.
Dustin K. and Annamarie C. Dalton sold 1840 Somerset Circle, Northbridge Terrace to David McGavock Richardson for $332,500.
Andrew J. Grimes sold 1249 Bamboo Drive, Old Town Acres to Ashley Ann Oram for $390,000.
Morgan D. Chapman Echanique sold 1419 River Front Drive, Orange Grove Estates to Matthew John Cressler and Mary Ellen Case Giess for $352,000.
Louis H. Carrier sold 3238 Conservancy Lane, Rice Field at Carolina Bay to Chris B. Myers for $285,000.
Michael A. and Melissa C. Parrish sold 415 Rotherwood Drive, Rotherwood Estates to Eliza R. and Joseph M. McElwee III for $406,000.
Charleston Enterprise Group LLC sold 1880 Rugby Lane, Sandhurst to Barbara P Burns for $440,500.
Erin H. and Price S. Ward sold 1003 Blockade Runner Court, Schieveling Plantation to Bryan Hilton and Rebekah Cordell for $420,000.
Cathy H. Rovick and Nancee H. Cope sold 7 Sheridan Road, South Windermere to Carmen Schumacher for $420,000.
Ashley D. Petit sold 440 Mutual Drive, Sylvan Shores to Stephen W. Luke and Melissa J. Chiplis for $263,000.
Jennifer N. Jones sold 3302 Hearthside Drive, The Willows to Abasi J.A.. and Krysta Champan for $294,000.
Barbara J. Banks Lisle sold 3 Saint Augustine Drive, Wespanee Plantation to Christopher Collins Moe for $376,000.
Christopher R. and Fatrisia M. Powers sold 1924 Cypress Branch Court, Westborough to John Bradley Palles for $270,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 28-31.
Charleston
Beazer Homes LLC sold 461 Spring Hollow Drive, Marshes at Cooper River to Christina W. and James J. O'Connor for $440,375.
Bradley Porter sold 406 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Jacob D. and Robbie Harrison for $389,000.
Christopher D. Glasgow sold 406 Elfes Field Lane, Beresford Hall to Patrick David and Kuala Lizney Bless for $1.3 million.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1106 Burkets Bend Lane, Oak Bluff to Mathias F. and Nancy Lee Beitz for $342,759.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 225 Ashmont Drive, Saint Thomas Point to Frederick L. Young and Jacqueline G. Lapidus for $575,000.
Donna M. Libert sold 489 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Jesse Lee Thompson for $390,000.
Jason M. Barley sold 233 Berkshire Drive, Saint Thomas Point to John Tyler and Julie Townes Potter for $536,000.
Daniel Island
Adam L. Sperduto sold 1261 Blakeway St., Smythe Park to Benjamin Hubert for $845,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 205 Foundry St., Daniel Island Park to Courtney Hosey and Michael Anthony Bursich for $1.2 million.
Mary Gene Ryan sold 107 Brailsford St., Daniel Island Park to Mary L. and Michael E. Lynch for $1.3 million.
Massimo Boscolo sold 407 Milner Court, Cochran Park to Harry C. Walker Jr. for $601,751.
Michael J. Murray sold 2354 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island Townhouses to Rachel A. Honderd for $345,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 2548 Josiah St., Edgefield Park to Charles F. and Frances H. Rhodes for $620,000.
Goose Creek
Brent Lamont Simon sold 221 Urbano Lane, Montague Plantation to Harold Patrick Dunning Jr. for $275,000.
Christopher Michael King sold 234 Donatella Drive, Montague Plantation to Joseph Mark and Courtni Mercedes Thomas for $252,000.
Demone Eweheonu-Booker sold 606 Zinnia Drive, Liberty Village to James Jefferson and Brandice P. Sineath for $281,500.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 168 Vango Drive, Montague Plantation to Robert J. Hugo and Annie Van Gendt for $268,550.
Gregory Allen Woods sold 132 Hearthstone Circle to Rachel H. and Dan L. Gehlken for $256,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 598 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to John M. and Laura M. Phillips for $270,685.
Lennar Corp. sold 589 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Melissa Ann Shuler for $260,310.
Lennar Corp. sold 110 Sumac Drive, Liberty Village to Ylonda Tamika and Travis Lamont Fludd for $288,235.
Lennar Corp. sold 554 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Matthew David Hagepanos and Mary Margaret Grossman for $306,139.
Lennar Corp. sold 610 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Cory Coghlan for $261,975.
Ryland Group Inc. sold 222 Chaste Tree Drive, Liberty Village to Heather and Ryan Patrick Hood for $297,105.
Nap on 43rd LLC sold 118 Statford Drive, Crowfield to Michael T. and Lauren T. McCormick for $375,000.
Thomas James Dube sold 249 Clayburne Drive, Mulberry Park to Craig A. and Jennifer A. McClanahan for $299,000.
Tonya R. Pharr-Walker sold 167 Winding Rock Road, Crowfield to Antonio M. and Sarah Elizabeth Evans for $288,000.
Hanahan
James J. Rose sold 3 Lombardi Lane to Trevor L. Bogart for $250,000.
Jamestown
Donderosa LLC sold 1860 Tiger Corner Road to William C. and Rhonda C. Gibbons for $425,000.
Moncks Corner
ADK Properties LLC sold 2673 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner to Todd T. Smith for $490,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 588 Wayton Circle, Spring Grove to Natalia Vergara and Christopher Gutierrez for $265,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 819 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Charlyce Reed and Eugene Brown for $299,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 597 Wayton Circle, Spring Grove to Thomas C. and Michelle J. McNeil for $263,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 802 Neosho Court, Spring Grove to Carlos Afonso Da Cruz Jr. for $265,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 606 Wayton Circle, Spring Grove to Barry and Tiffany Crawford for $267,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 642 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Justin R. and Carrie T. Bibbins for $285,000.
Daniel West sold 1543 Sterling Oaks Drive to Harold Crenshaw and Betty Wright for $285,700.
Erica Nicole Martinez sold 127 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Brandon Stoots and Marissa Danielle Grodzicki for $263,000.
Kevin Todd Sorrows sold 336 Bracken Fern Road, Fairmont South to Jordan Level Richardson for $275,000.
Rad Builders LLC sold 514 Horne St. to Herbert Howard and Britney Marie Ward for $267,700.
Robert Calvin Colyar III sold 1319 Old Fort Road, Fairlawn Barony to Brandt and Paige Deegan for $268,000.
Thomas L. Courtney sold 200 Buttonbush Court, Fairmont South to Allen and Stacilyn Texcira for $275,000.
Pinopolis
Thomas L. Evans sold 210 Almond St. to Christopher William Ward for $345,000.
William R. Wilson sold 2050 West Lake Shore Drive, Broughton Hall to Peggy M. and Glenn A. Little for $800,000.
Summerville
Ann P. Stelmat sold 512 Tranquil Waters Way, Cane Bay to Laura S. and James R. Gworek for $250,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 508 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Ellis A. and Spencer J. M. Brown for $434,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 124 Cotesworth Court, Jasmine Point to Darren L. Sweet for $309,070.
Benjamin L Nielsen sold 160 Brookhaven Road, Cane Bay to Desiree Kathleen-Claire and Zachary Michael Bozigian for $259,990.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 126 Clear Bend Lane, Nexton to Frank T. Viquez II for $459,293.
Christopher Hughes IV sold 301 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Anthony G. Oliver and Krystina Joy Wahlstrom for $285,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 219 Rhodes Court, Meridian to Brandon D. and Evann W. Lambert for $259,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 226 Rhodes Court, Meridian to James Lowe for $301,200.
Daniel Roy Goodnight sold 171 Meadow Wood Road, Felder Creek to Randal S. Morris for $254,000.
David E. Browne Jr. sold 378 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Mark Anthony and Towanna Britt for $275,000.
Frederick N. Brown Jr. sold 111 Brookhaven Road, Cane Bay to Sierra and Nicholas Bailey for $253,000.
John B. Anderson sold 306 Regatta Way, Cane Bay to Donald S. and Suzanne M. Petrie for $390,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 208 Marina Shores Court, Cane Bay to Susan Elaine Weitz for $348,091.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 115 Beargrass Lane, Cane Bay to Kevin Lee and Michelle Lynn Muckenfuss for $304,275.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 268 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Isaac and Cynthia M. Ragusa for $402,142.
Nicholas R. Carroll sold 430 Abelia Lane, Cane Bay to Clayton John and Raquel Wolfe for $315,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 449 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Jacqueline G. and Joseph Dunleavy for $266,470.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 317 Scholar Way, Nexton to Todd Jeremy and Jessica M. Giles for $480,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 130 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Charles Joseph Doll and Darlene Kathleen Leak for $496,965.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 458 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Jacob R. and Brittney A. Vandiver for $284,115.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 220 Potters Pass Drive, Nexton to Janie M. Swenson for $447,640.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 122 Hedera Court, Nexton to Richard C. and Mary T. Leach for $376,340.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 205 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Thomas and Shanon Neuman for $411,000.
Shirley A. Phillips sold 421 Four Seasons Blvd., Cane Bay to Donald N. Johnston for $345,000.
Wando
Michael P. Steele sold 444 Sanders Farm Lane, Retreat at Beresford to Michael Christopher Ippolito for $392,450.
Michael Short sold 118 Carriage Hill Place, Nelliefield Plantation to Amy R. and Roger K. Stanton for $355,000.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between May 28-31.
Dorchester
Dale L Thompson sold 593 Taylor Pond Road to Nicole P. Fredericks for $405,000.
Ladson
Jeffrey T. Johnson II sold 102 Study Court, Eagle Run to Melissa Ann and Brian Matthew Powell for $260,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5158 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Benjamin Ian and Emily Lynn Buchanan for $336,255.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9982 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to John Allen Green for $348,270.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9993 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Jeremy Adam Martin for $375,095.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9971 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Victoria Ann Facemire for $368,340.
North Charleston
Christopher P. Humphries sold 8162 Scottswood Drive, Brookshire to Alice and Ernest Carter for $279,000.
Connie Janelle Rawlings sold 8295 Governors Walk, Indigo Fields to Brian Thomas Hein for $287,000.
St. George
Matthew N. Sotiroglou sold 236 Fox Run Road to Richard Slayton for $286,000.
Summerville
Anthony Salerno sold 10001 Begovich Court, Myers Mill to Justin and Krystal Mozny for $305,000.
Billie Yoder sold 105 Tandil Court, Plum Creek to Margaret Ann and Mitchell A. Avery for $261,000.
Brad W. Miller sold 110 Sago Palm Court, Butternut Ridge to Mason E. Scruggs for $280,000.
Bradley Q Renfroe sold 124 Marshside Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Henry Edwin and Kathleen E. Wallace for $319,899.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 203 Bumble Way, Summers Corner to David R. and Meagan C. Simmons for $380,000.
Christopher Johnson sold 309 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Robert M. Adams Jr. for $379,900.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 219 Angelica Ave., White Gables to George F. and Deborah Rublein for $283,419.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 222 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Tiffany J. Anderson for $260,158.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 208 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Ragan and Scott Loggins for $310,233.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5564 Alpine Drive, The Summit to Mark Steven and Rosalie Margarete Roy for $470,576.
Frederick C. Weaver sold 6004 Snead Lane, Myers Mill to Brandon E. and Lisa M. Shortencarrier for $269,000
Geraldine Causarano sold 103 Hanging Moss Road, Legend Oaks Plantation to Rebecca A. Lovern for $350,000
Jaclyn R. Vanderhoof sold 331 Danby Woods Court, Walnut Farms to Michael J. and Tina L. Kehoe for $520,000.
John Fitzgerald sold 323 Brick Kiln Drive, Branch Creek to Myron and Lisa Hinton for $342,500.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 220 Corvus St., The Ponds to William M. and Eileen H. Graham for $376,820.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2077 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Edwin E. and Margret J. Stitt for $411,925.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 116 Headwaters Drive, The Ponds to Kimberly T. and Thomas G. Gaines for $462,895.
Lennar Corporation sold 1124 Sapling Drive to Martin Bryant and Stephanie Lynn Thompson for $295,092.
Mammoth Property Investments LLC sold 103 Garden Hill Road to Jack J. Greene Jr. for $332,500.
Michael Curtis Allen sold 229 Ribbon Road, The Ponds to Jacob M. Palmer for $385,600.
Posterity Holdings and Investments LLC sold 123 Stratford Drive, Kings Grant to Lindsay A. Hibbard for $270,000.
Richard C. Armington sold 201 Donning Drive, The Ponds to Caisson T. and Tiffany Louise Hogue for $540,000.
Robert S. Westley sold 120 Hazeltine Bend, Pine Forest Country Club to John J. and Ann Marie Finn for $345,000.
Seth J. Keafer sold 2015 Claybourne Court, Waterside Landing to Kara M. and Jennifer Wilde for $275,000.
Stephen C. Jolly sold 1021 Ariel Court, Ashborough to Melissa Sue Knight for $318,500.
Steven N. Jackson sold 500 King Charles Circle, Newington Plantation to Brenda and Bret N. Christensen for $307,000.
Todd J. Giles sold 9017 Hema Lane, Myers Mill to Jennifer and Christopher Kappell for $290,000.
Willard E. Towne Jr. sold 112 Bateaux Drive, The Ponds to Jason Robert Guilliam for $460,000.
William D. Nice IV sold 209 Roanoke Hill Court, Hickory Ridge to Debra Kay and Joshua Brent Hanna for $290,000.