Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 25, 2019

Charleston County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 17-21.

Charleston

Wanda Robinson and Gilbert N. Gilmore sold Unit A, 61 Nunan St. to Strong Fox Properties LLC for $300,000.

Timothy R. and Katherine S. Caroe sold Unit 516, 5 Gadsdenboro St., The Gadsden to Serene N. Ackall and Jessica L. Kimel for $536,500.

Richard D. and Dayna T. Elliott sold 3003 Old Bridgeview Lane, The Bristol to Sue A. Sommer-Kresse and John L. Kresse for $1.1 million.

J. Gregory Van Schaack sold Unit 206, 3 Chisolm St. to Gary and Kathleen Zuar for $1 million.

Robert K. and Jennifer M. Seidl sold Unit 206, 175 Concord St. to John M. Bisignano and Jane Alexandra Storm for $1.2 million.

Everette B. Crotts sold Unit 1E, 14 Lockwood Drive, Ashley House to 14 Lockwood Drive LLC for $470,000.

259 East Bay LLC sold Unit 9B, 259 East Bay St., Lord Anson Arms to 9B Lord Anson LLC for $282,000.

Kathryn Lavonne Perez-Phillips sold 1306 Hester St. to Tammie J. Washington for $440,000.

Ken D. and Anne T. Tidwell sold 14 Charlestowne Court to Dolores Gay Walde for $732,000.

Spalding McArthur Nix sold 88 King St. to Ramona Lea Estell for $1.2 million.

Thomas M. O'Briant II and Heather Renee Beem sold 95 Gordon St. to James A. Stiles Jr. for $650,000.

P. Cooper Coker IV and Meredith L. Coker I sold 39 Harleston Place to Andrew and Amy Lamarello for $930,000.

Canal 263 King LLC sold 263 King St. to Charlotte King LLC for $5.4 million.

Lois Ann Daughtridge sold 77 King St. to Grace and Edward Fey for $1.2 million.

Sue A. and John L. Kresse sold 53 Montagu St. to Romney Kip and Laura Beth Miller for $1.1 million.

Niall P. Mays sold 11 Percy St. to 11 Percy Street St LLC for $260,000.

Denise S. and Ryan L. Smoak Jr. sold 50 Romney St. to Romney Holdings LLC for $875,000.

Mable Yvonne Sabb and Dorine O. Powell sold 128 Romney St. to Opportunity by Design LLC for $295,000.

Christina F. Ruzicka sold 7 Lamboll St. to Hayden Page and Montgomery Robinson LLC for $1.2 million.

Allison E. Morrison sold 257 Saint Margaret St., Wagener Terrace to Patricia Ann Kuniansky for $591,600.

Edisto Island

Elizabeth O. Green and Wilmot S. Gilland III sold 8235 Seaside Oaks Lane to Stuart M. and Susan E. Massey for $310,000.

Folly Beach

Jeffrey J. and Christine B. Gartland sold Unit C101, 117 Ashley Avenue West, Pier Pointe Villas to John R. and Katherine M. Pippy for $525,000.

Lisa S. Rice sold Unit B302, 117 Ashley Avenue West, Pier Pointe Villas to Donald E and Vicki C. Thomas for $570,000.

Simone Gabrielle Colquitt sold 518 East Ashley Ave. to Deeanna L. and Gerald C. Girard III for $525,000.

Hollywood

J. Patrick Barber sold 4870 Marshwood Drive, Plantation of Stono Ferry to Preston W. Johnson and Rhonda M. Johnson for $395,000.

Ridgely G. and Linda O. Britton sold 4941 Steeplechase Lane, Plantation of Stono Ferry to Shari K. Soward for $620,000.

Isle of Palms

Nl Property LLC sold Unit G, 104 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to 102 East Spring LLC for $350,000.

Thomas M. Stritch Jr. and Gwendolyn R. Stritch sold 22 30th Ave. to Lee Cannon and Ryan Killeen Weatherly for $855,000.

Christel M. Cothran and John Keith Bowers sold 15 Beachwood West to Nancy J. Kinney for $975,000.

Scott R. and Carrie L. Taylor sold 416 Carolina Blvd. to 416 Carolina LLC for $995,000.

Thomas V. and Margaret G. Meys sold 10 Edgewater Aly to John and Gail M. Patetta for $650,000.

Nancy J. Kinney sold 26 Fairway Dunes Lane, Fairway Dunes Villas to Eric and Suzanne Rackley for $615,000.

H.R. Allen Inc. sold 131 Grand Pavilion Blvd., Wild Dunes to Coastal Solutions LLC for $1.1 million.

Coastal Properties Partnership sold 3800 Palm Blvd. to CJBK Properties LLC for $2.7 million.

Bernard A. and Rita G. Polzin sold 26 Grand Pavilion Drive, Wild Dunes to Robert Tiberi and Gail Feerrar for $850,000.

Scott O. and Carla M. Toney sold 65 Fairway Dunes Lane, Wild Dunes to Eugene P. and Rebecca A. Kaminski for $690,000.

James Island

Kelly C. Evans sold 1421 Relyea Ave., Clarks Point to Benjamin J. McCauley and Paige G. Burton for $442,500.

Teresa Marie Porcher sold 737 Leafwood Road, Dellwood to Jason N. and Kerin D. Hughes for $261,900.

M. Dan and Leanne D. Houting sold 421 Trapier Drive, Fort Johnson Estates to Russell G. Colosimo III for $405,000.

Tara M. Wright sold 909 Preston Road, Fort Johnson Estates to Todd Bryan and Pamela Webb for $650,000.

Linda S. Inman sold 333 Riverland Drive, Fort Pendleton Heights to Robin Sue Harmony for $420,000.

Joshua and Carson Boyd sold 1325 Freer St., Green Crest to Baylee Owens and Robert Lee Ison III for $257,600.

Michael Ouzts sold 1801 South Mayflower Drive, Jamestown Estates to Tyler Mark and Eleanor Rist for $305,000.

Christopher M. and Lauren H. Dion sold 1743 Wambaw Ave., Laurel Park to Faye Connor for $355,000.

Daniel E. and Thomas L. O'Quinn sold 1123 Mariner Drive, Lighthouse Point to Melissa F. Leiter and Eben Fiske for $264,900.

Taylor Clement Clare sold 631 Majestic Oak Drive, Majestic Oaks at Seaside Plantation to Adam Clay and Chelsea E. Smith for $399,999.

Jerold L. and Janet E. Hale sold 1251 Oakcrest Drive to James Morgan Jr. and Alisa Morgan for $365,000

Mary Rheta Dinovo sold 1003 Clearspring Drive, Ocean Neighbors to Joshua Arthur and Elizabeth McGee Klixbull for $370,000

Nancy T. Mastin sold 1161 Oceanview Road, Pineview to Lee H. and Kimberly Mullinax for $300,500.

Jade B. Mathewes sold 1346 Bob White Drive, Quail Run to Jason T. Keller for $280,000.

Katherine Lundy sold 1989 Wild Wing Lane, Riverfront to David E. and Beth E.M. Rasmussen for $272,500.

Jeffrey and Casey Martens sold 2168 Welch Ave., Riverland Golfview to Lawrence K. Bradham III for $350,000.

Nathan C. and Anne S. Reid sold 2156 Welch Ave., Riverland Golfview to Frank William and Frances Smith Dingle for $430,000.

Rena A. Lasch and Donna B. Hurt sold 2186 Medway Road, Riverland Golfview to Ruth W. Ballou for $317,000.

George and Kara B. Ramsey sold 2128 Pentland Drive, Riverland Park to Rachel Thomas for $435,000.

Sherry G. Bryson sold 31 Forde Row, Rivers Point to Jonathan K. Mason for $390,000.

Tess H. Morris sold 760 Sterling Drive to Taylor Ray Morris for $281,000.

William T. Aycock and Alice T. Scheld sold 693 Whispering Marsh Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to Robert H. Barrows for $725,000.

John W. and Catharina J. Webster sold 1012 Lighterman Way, The Preserve at The Clam Farm to Samuel R. and Laura S. Fensterstock for $535,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 971 Foliage Lane, The Village at Stiles Point to Ryan Harris and Elizabeth Price Sumner Sigal for $614,503.

Rolina Homes LLC sold 445 Woodland Shores Road, Woodland Shores to Robert James and Marina Crawford for $363,690.

Johns Island

Jeremy S. and Mackenzie C. Tumblin sold 3215 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Reuben Clark Higginbotham IV and Page R. Wise for $320,000.

Robert D. and Kimberly A. Scanlon sold 3305 Hopkinson Plantation Road, Hopkinson Plantation Point to Benjamin Alan and Schanen Sanders Smith for $644,000.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 3261 Timberline Drive, Maybank Village to Cynthia Marcengill Legette for $294,990.

Laura N. Herman and Charles N. Ault sold 3065 Grand Bay Lane, Maybank Village to Jeff Copeland and Michela Iriti for $322,000.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 3438 Acorn Drop Lane, Oak Terrace Preserve to Dru Grannison and Brandi Lee Wolfe for $400,120.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2044 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Christopher Eric and Christina J. Thornton for $376,940.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2155 Kemmerlin St., Oakfield to Harry A. Brunson and Ruby L. Chadwick for $473,225.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1983 Shadetree Blvd., Oakfield to Jennie Ann Jamison for $369,000.

Vicky S. Shields sold 1175 River Road, Riverview Farms to Princess M. Hanckel for $950,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3460 Great Egret Drive, St. Johns Lake to Lawrence J. and Sally T. O'Neill for $289,485.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5042 Catfish Loop to Susan Ann Palace for $283,755.

SM Charleston LLC sold 2705 Battery Pringle Drive, Stonoview to Elizabeth Pinnell for $422,915.

Christopher A. Loya and Debra Jadwin sold 1877 Brittlebush Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Scott and Monica Grainger for $377,000.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 3454 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Tanner and Danielle Loveless for $439,500.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3139 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Kevin S. Livingston for $485,000.

Dirck T.B. and Emelie S. Born sold 14 Airy Hall, Airy Hall to Norman Vincent and Mary Ruth Godfrey for $895,000.

Kiawah Island

Bettina Marshall Whyte sold 253 Grass Garden to Carolyn J. Lovette for $1.9 million.

Dorothy M. and Dale R. Anderson sold 335 Low Oak Woods Road, Middlewoods East to Charles G. and Laura M. Covert for $825,000.

Carma P. and Dave M. Baker sold 3555 Shipwatch Road, Seascape Villas to Walter W. and Melissa C. Chiles for $1.7 million.

Edward Ralph Hamberger sold 519 Ruddy Turnstone, Middlewoods East to Thomas E. and Donna A. Hartnett for $850,000.

Jerry M. and Susan L. Keefe MD sold 21 Flyway Drive, Royal Beach Club to Jonathan D. and Pontea F. Dixon for $1.3 million.

Meggett

Elizabeth L. and Maxie W. Phillips sold 7797 Seafield Road to Jena C. Jones for $715,000.

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Laurel E. Bane Newbrey sold Unit B, 963 Lansing Drive, Patriots Province to Stacey and Andrew Dodd for $250,000.

Kevin Warzynski sold 803 Balgrove Court, The Retreat at Charleston National Country Club to William D. and Wendi C. Altman for $315,000.

Katherine V. Donohoe sold 2015 Andover Way, Arlington at Park West to Yi-Chun Lin and Allen Strohl for $410,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3081 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Charles David and Kelly Pate Lyle for $467,812.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3953 Bessemer Road, Bessemer Park at Park West to Barbara Zakos and Timothy Nelson Chalfant for $372,190.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3085 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Arlene Mae Visconti for $421,563.

Markku and Camilla Lento sold 98 Vincent Drive, Brookgreen Meadows to Dorothy Clay Cosgrove for $562,500.

Brett M. and Sarah E. West sold 1316 Carol Oaks Drive, Carol Oaks to Matthew John Eklund and Jennifer Lynn Ryczko for $396,500.

Denise F. Koenig and Terri Nicole Robson sold 2872 Caitlins Way, Carol Oaks to Mark E. and Heather M. Frankel for $409,000.

Carmine M. and Kathleen M. Orza sold 3431 Fairwater Place, Carolina Park to Fairwater Place LLC for $416,500.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3964 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Curtis Cleo and Miranda Parsons Layton for $512,885.

Dennis and Karen Slagle sold 1704 Canyon Oaks Drive, Cathedral Oaks at Seaside Farms to Antonio and Nikki Cifelli for $1.2 million.

James P. and Kathleen E. Law sold 2105 Cape Jasmine Court, Cathedral Oaks at Seaside Farms to Michael M. and Kimberly Q. Lanterman for $1.1 million.

1134 Gregorie Ferry Road LLC sold 1134 Gregorie Ferry Road to 1465 Remount LLC for $400,000.

William and Martina Kenneally sold 2709 Four Winds Place, Cotton Creek at Planter's Pointe to Carl Ulm II and Gayle Ulm for $298,000.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2852 Wagner Way, Covington at Park West to Andrew R. and Caroline J. Covode for $659,174.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2809 Wagner Way, Covington at Park West to Jason E. Thomas for $593,674.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 466 Woodspring Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Alison Smock for $689,990.

Michael R. and Wendy L. Zettel sold 1928 Dunes Mill Way to Richard A. Long and Cheryl L. Valentine for $455,000.

Edwin E. and June R. Salvesen sold 3672 Colonel Vanderhorst Circle, Dunes West to Guntaas Singh and Suman Basra for $765,000.

Scott F. Szalejko sold 92 Salty Tide Cove, Etiwan Pointe Townhomes to Roy Lacy and Connie J. Fuller for $335,000.

Brian J. Headley and Kelly A. Taylor sold 756 Preservation Place, Hamlet Square to Richard A. Steadman III and Lindsey P. Stoltz for $602,500.

Christina L. Jones sold 601 Galera Lane, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Kyle J. and Erin J. Starck for $1.1 million.

Jacqueline H. and Matthew B. Scarafile sold 917 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Michael and Amanda Wooddy for $1.4 million.

Schanen and Benjamin A. Smith sold 1106 North Shadow Drive, Hickory Shadows to Charles T. Hughes for $380,000.

Christopher J. and Shanna M. Amoroso sold 608 Salty Aly, Hidden Cove to Graham T. Owen for $443,500.

Maxwell A. and Christina L. Carr sold 603 Royall Ave. to 7 King Street LLC for $1.3 million.

Donald W. Lawall sold 321 Bampfield Drive, Hobcaw Point to Daniel H. Isaac III and Rachel K. Isaac for $735,000.

Howard J. and Louise B. Miller sold 55 Sanibel St., I'On to Adam D. and Kristen Hermiz Dant for $1.2 million.

Margaret Thomas sold 123 Civitas St., I'On to Rima Shretta for $752,500.

T. Diane Hardwick sold 3257 Scranton Drive, Ivy Hall to Joseph D. Ardrey for $318,000.

Leslie Toller sold 3443 Claremont St., Kensington at Park West to Mitchell Zuker for $292,000.

James P. Wilson and Cynthia L. Murphy sold 339 Plantation View Lane, Longpoint to James F. Gallivan Jr. for $779,600.

Kendra L. Song sold 490 Mount Royall Drive, Longpoint to Alexander John and Bryleigh Marie Shaw for $365,000.

Jeffrey H. and Juliet K. Rubini sold 3329 Ethan St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Frank and Jennifer L. McKeel for $530,000.

Nicholas D. and Gabrielle F. Principe sold 3441 Attley St., Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Karl C. and Claudia K. Interrante for $508,000.

Garnett E. and Brenda H. Neagle sold 3045 Park West Blvd., Mansfield Park West to Greg T. and Sarah A. Lewis for $305,000.

Alexander D. Burnett sold 686 Adluh St., Mt. Pleasant Heights to Cynthia Ann Livingston for $475,000.

Carolyn Britten and Thomas Beindorf sold 405 Creek Bend Wharf, Olde Park to Robert F. Sisson III and Lia N. Sisson for $1.3 million.

Anne H. Russell sold 1470 Mataoka St., Osceola Heights to Andrew David Fisher and Gabrielle Musci for $760,000.

Cathleen A. Bilodeau sold 2161 Oyster Reef Lane, Oyster Point to Brooks Ohley Bartholow III and Linda Logan Bartholow for $385,000.

Robert R. and Aaron G. Balderson sold 1524 Red Drum Road, Parkers Landing to Russell B. and Barbara B. Guy for $1.1 million.

Elizabeth A. Hall sold 1883 Hall Point Road, Pembroke at Park West to Tiffany and Christopher Walker for $470,000.

Matthew R. and Amy L. Jardin sold 3868 Hanoverian Drive, Pepper Plantation to Blake J. and Paula Claire Yannuzzi for $469,000.

Cheryl E. Harleston sold 2789 Oak Manor Drive, Richmond Cove at Dunes West to Tami L. and Stephen D. Westbrook for $855,000.

Robert G. Irvin sold 3729 Station Point Court, River Stations to Paul M. and Mary M. Connelly for $425,000.

Edward Lee Langeland sold 1404 Appling Drive, Shellpoint to Tac Hargrove II and Jaclyn M. Hargrove for $539,000.

Damien and Amy Hefferna sold 1109 Parkway Drive, Snee Farm to Thomas Brooks Williams II and Katie Diane Murphy for $417,500.

Gregory Ruminski and Francoise Parker sold 922 Law Lane, Snee Farm to Justin R. and Leigh Ann Jones Lichty for $615,000.

Patrick H. and Philippa G. Malone sold 997 Colonial Drive, Snee Farm to Benjamin and Leah N. Walters for $410,000.

Robert S. Bell III and Margaret E. Bell sold 945 Law Lane, Snee Farm to Stephen Jenkins and Dana Brinkley Bell for $400,000.

Stephen J. and Dana B. Bell sold 955 Law Lane, Snee Farm to Maria B. and Timothy P. Worrell for $549,000.

John F. Stumpff sold 1130 Daffodil Lane, Snee Farm Gardens to James A. and Linda R. Jacinth for $300,000.

CW-Stratton LLC sold 1444 Stratton Place, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Ashton Charleston Residential LLC for $1.3 million.

Michael G. and Michelle S. Weeks sold 192 Oak Point Landing Drive, The Enclave at Longpoint to Nathan and Alyssa Bowers for $620,000.

Thomas Raymond Medd and Kathleen James sold 2715 Waterpointe Circle, The Landing at Brickyard Plantation to Gregory M. and Monique Holman for $520,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1202 Penderlee Court, The Oaks at Primus to Chandra Shekhar Murthy Kurupati for $499,540.

Todd S. and Maria G. Mack sold 2709 Governors Point Court, The Preserve at Brickyard Plantation to Leonard A. and Susan L. Fitzgerald Burridge for $447,000.

David C. and Laura M. Flint sold 446 Antebellum Lane, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Matthew L. and Elise P. Salerno for $497,000.

Patrick F. Duffy sold 175 Revolution Drive, The Veranda at Belle Hall Plantation to Lewis L. Maddux for $370,000.

Charles V. Cuddeback Jr. sold 3457 Shagbark Circle, The Woodlands at Dunes West to David E. and Mary I. Hrtiz for $569,000.

David L. Shuford Jr. and Anna M. Shuford sold 725 Hawksbill Court, Wakendaw Lakes to Curt H. Berg III and Molly Jane Berg for $614,000.

Constance S. Hodo sold 1216 Manor Lane, Wakendaw Manor to Megan Ann McFarland and Jehu M. Molten for $589,000.

Brandon I. and Carrie Brady sold 1261 Old Course Lane, Westchester at Charleston National to Jennifer K. Cady for $393,500.

North Charleston

Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1173 Sumner Ave., Charleston Farms to Grant E. Herig for $289,800.

Laurence F. Downey sold 5346 Hartford Circle, North Cameron Terrace to Brian David Razin for $283,000.

1053 Glenshaw LLC sold 1051 Glenshaw St. to Kimberley Taylor Gibbons for $375,000.

Charles W. Rhoden Jr. sold 1079 Montague Ave. to CDG North Charleston I LLC Niles and Elizabeth M. Sharman for $797,500.

Gregory S. Levy sold 5093 Draper St. to Michael R. Varga for $292,000.

Kimberly W. Horton sold 1137 Park Place South to Elaine G. Ferira for $360,000.

Mims Amusement Co. Partnership sold 2127 Ashley Phosphate Road to Ashley Phosphate Properties LLC for $710,000.

Charles R. Fields sold 8122 Sardis Court, Northwoods Estates to Noreen F. Prado Sibug for $302,500.

Triton LLC sold 1230 Maxwell St., Oak Park to Trevor J. and Jennifer A. Guevara for $345,000.

Stobo Holdings LLC sold 5134 Celtic Drive, Oak Terrace Preserve to Rex Crews and Nicole E. Gomillion for $366,125.

Randall Renovations LLC sold 1130 Arant St. to Edwin J. and Jennifer B. Schillo for $350,000.

Seabrook Island

Sandra C. Cook and Ruth L. Fritts sold 1968 Marsh Island Drive, Bohicket Marina Village to Jerry M. Keefe and Susan L. Keefe for $500,000.

Mark W. and Valerie A. Brooks sold 2598 High Hammock Road to Stephen T. and Amy S. Ostop for $538,000.

Steven K. and Lilly A. Young sold 911 Sealoft Villa Drive to Carolyn and Darrell H. McDonald for $397,500.

Summerville

Eastwood Construction LLC sold 520 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Lorraine and Elba I. Figueroa for $295,285.

Wadmalaw Island

Howard W. and Carol D. Donnelly sold 2545 Anchor Watch Drive, Anchorage Plantation to Brandon Linden for $325,000.

West Ashley/St. Andrews

Zachary M. and Kelin A. Haulsee sold 1636 Falmouth St., Ashley Hall Manor to Susan M. St. Denis for $275,500.

Nancy Hart Hamrick Deal and Druid Hamrick Joyner sold 1683 Seignious Drive, Ashley Harbor to Robert and Angela Liberman for $525,000.

Christopher J. Guillaume sold 2905 Glenarden Drive, Carolina Bay to Mark E. and Marylou Dunlap for $319,900.

Jodiann and Nicholas P. Demichael sold 4286 William E Murray Blvd., Carolina Bay to Marie L. Wauben for $348,000.

Ryan T. and Casey H. Patterson sold 1783 Winfield Way, Carolina Bay to Ankit Sakuja and Preeti Singh for $335,000.

David O. Schnell sold 1320 Coleridge St., Charlestowne Estates to Barry and Deborah Baskin for $360,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 2101 Boykin Lane to Brett L. and Laurel S. Wagner for $336,475.

Janice D. Kempster and Roxane K. Dimatteo sold 395 Culver Ave., Citadel Woods to Brendan J. Byrne and Danielle L. Taylor for $269,900.

Andrew A. and Sarah L. Posta sold 1590 Pixley St., Cypress at Carolina Bay to Edward Keith and Deborah Lynn Guerry for $417,500.

Thomas S. and Vicki N. Berkau sold 746 Longfellow Road, East Oak Forest to Jacob F. Morgan and Morgan P. McKoy for $375,000.

Merrit A. and Catherine E. Brady sold 1813 Overrun St., Forest Lakes to Benjamin Henry Malone Lucas and Sarah Hannah Davis Cassilly for $254,500.

Brittany L. and Ryan A. Henderson sold 1486 Village Road, Gadsden Village to Emily T. Marshall for $259,000.

Vicki L. Vacchiano sold 1035 Ashley Garden Blvd., Grand Oaks Townhomes to Jordan R. Vacchiano and Ellen Bouchard for $290,000.

Gregory S. and Catherine Arthurs sold 2199 Hunter Creek Drive, Hickory Hill Plantation to Caleb A. and Abby M. Brewer for $380,500.

Jiten and Amee Patel sold 817 Hunt Club Run, Hunt Club to Thomas Adam and Kasie Embrey Starnes Auten for $375,000.

Matthew E. and Emily B. Kitchen sold 2319 High Tide Drive, McLaura Bluff to Donald Otis Clendaniel II and Ann R. Clendaniel for $345,000.

Andrew A. and Caroline L. Dalrymple sold 227 Cabrill Drive, Moss Creek at Grande Oak to Ellen Wallington for $299,500.

William R. Grayson and Elizabeth P. Chartrand sold 17 Murray Hill Drive to Patricia D. and Dale A. Bennett for $319,000.

Mindy B. Popowski sold 9 Windsor Drive, Parkshore to James A. Turner for $395,000.

Jerry Dale Buttel sold 2556 Ashley River Road, Pierpont to Wade H. Smith for $465,000.

Daniel C. and Jessica M. Skipper sold 1865 Cornsilk Drive, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to William and Laura Stewart for $265,000.

Daniel K. Mathers and Morgan A. Quinn sold 1939 Campion Hall Road, Sandhurst to Michael E. and Amy P. Maheu for $355,000.

LZ Properties LLC sold 38 Edinburgh Road, Sandhurst to Dennis and Bonnie James Guenther for $410,000.

Damien M. and Caroline F. Noble sold 633 Fair Spring Drive, Schieveling Plantation to Jackson D. and Ashely L. Bareford for $365,000.

Brenda Whittington sold 3 Stutz Court, Shadowmoss Plantation to Craig Kurtis Inglis for $262,000.

James A. Turner sold 351 Confederate Circle, South Windermere to Thomas and Ashley Lauderdale for $726,350.

Bryan M. and Lee B. Hoffman sold 1248 Marvin Ave. to John Nicholas Tammany for $290,000.

Stephen J. and Andrea N. McManus sold 1324 Coosaw Drive, West Oak Forest to Melissa Mirchin for $399,000.

Berkeley County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 17-21.

Charleston

Amanda Mixson sold 763 Bounty Square Drive, Beresford Hall to Daniel Mark and Judith Anne Fultz for $1.7 million.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 312 Coki Amalie Court, Saint Thomas Preserve to Kevin Carlson for $489,935.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 315 Coki Amalie Court, Saint Thomas Preserve to Kelley Davis-Villegas for $514,000.

Matthew J. Smith sold 497 Nelliefield Trail, Nelliefield Plantation to Trent R. and Audrey N. Manning for $368,000.

William B. Bradbury Jr. sold 39 Nelliefield Creek Drive, Nelliefield Plantation to Barbara and Rick D. Knapp for $399,000.

Daniel Island

Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 216 Brailsford St., Daniel Island Park to Julian H. and Amy S. Campbell for $385,000.

Andrew I. Brusman sold 1655 Pierce St., Edgefield Park to Ezekiel Bruce and Tyner Ray Lollis for $720,000.

Donna A. Ridley sold 2374 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island Townhouses to Shay D. Lansche for $465,000.

Douglas Park French sold 1859 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Donna M. Mahoney for $529,900.

Heather M. Atchison sold 136 Etiwan Park St., Etiwan Park to Samuel P. and Rachel P. Powell for $600,000.

Jeremy Slade Hubbard sold 266 Delahow St., Daniel Island Park to Kenton and Julie-Anne Selvey for $1.3 million.

Karl Leistikow sold 1526 Willtown St., Smythe Park to Truc Ngan Nguyen and Tan M. Vuu for $745,000.

Michael Jan O’Bremskey sold Unit H307, 200 River Landing Drive to Deborah Walker for $310,000.

Michael Lane Patterson sold 2249 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island Townhouses to John Henry and Michele Diane Lewis for $357,500.

Robert Mozdean sold 290 Furman Farm Place, Ralston Creek to Donna Odom and Ashley Todd Lacaze for $1.5 million.

Virginia S. Cochran sold 254 Beresford Creek St., Codners Ferry Park to Peter C. and Lisa C. Reddy for $820,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 2561 Daniel Island Drive, Edgefield Park to Ruben V. and Julieta L. Ravelo for $755,473.

William H. Stovall III sold 1879 Pierce St., Daniel Island Townhouses to Douglas Paul and Lisa Jo Zingler for $558,000.

William J. Carroll III sold 153 Nobels Point St., Daniel Island Park to Elizabeth Reddick Elsey for $770,000.

Goose Creek

Dana Finn sold 123 South Pembroke Drive, Crowfield to Manami and Nathan Allen Buswell for $272,000.

Henry C. Fleming sold 119 Thames Drive, Hamlets to Dayanira Dotel Piantini for $535,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 224 Chaste Tree Drive, Liberty Village to William McLloyd Jr. for $271,915.

Hanahan

Dimas L. Cardoso sold 7310 Brown Thrasher Court, Tanner Plantation to Celia Ann Hicks Bengel and John Edward Bengel for $286,150.

Julius I. Atkins sold 7006 Bellflower Lane, Tanner Plantation to Jason R. and Kimberly D. Woznac for $295,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 1909 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantation to Raymond Oxner for $366,900.

Richard S. Larson sold 1310 Song Sparrow Way, Tanner Plantation to Robert J. Sherwood for $284,000.

Moncks Corner

Buyers Trust LLC sold 141 Old Savannah Court to Troy and Melynda B. Champion for $445,000.

Carol G. Wiggins sold 1102 Maplecrest Drive, Stony Landing to Donald P. Gamache for $250,000.

Deborah W. Heaslip sold 400 Glenmore Drive, Foxbank to Karen and William Greene for $280,000.

Douglas L. Dodson sold 1415 Old Highway 52 to David and David Gaskins for $300,000.

French Santee Holdings LLC sold 1624 Dennis Blvd., Fairlawn Barony to Sinclair A. Driggers for $775,000.

Joseph A. Lopuzzo sold 170 Blackwater Way, Fairmont South to Kiel D. Sells for $285,000.

Mary Preston Barefield sold 307 Drayton Place Drive, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Wyatt Anthony Schmidt for $250,000.

Michael K. Wayman sold 1805 Redhead Road to Holly L. Beebe and Steven C. Roberts for $440,000.

Stephen T. Lewis sold 206 Buttonbush Court, Fairmont South to Garth Lloyd Edwards for $300,000.

Pinopolis

Gerald Griffin sold 817 Blooming Dale Lane to Bobby G. and Gloria Christina Dixon for $333,800.

Summerville

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 117 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Frederick N. Brown Jr. for $431,000.

Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 267 Great Lawn Drive, Nexton to Lizbeth Riollano and Jeffrey Townsend for $346,020.

Beazer Homes LLC sold 231 Bering Lane, Jasmine Point to Christopher and Amanda Shipps for $274,900.

Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 302 Watergrass St., Nexton to Matthew A. and Kay C. Henderson for $375,940.

DR Horton Inc. sold 102 Nevil Court, Meridian to Iva Deloris and Melanie Jefferson for $361,995.

DR Horton Inc. sold 118 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Cesar Sam and Shantel Melissa Soto Sam for $270,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 451 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Ronald O. and Melissa M. Broughton for $297,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 109 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Carlton T. and Sylvia A. Wright for $297,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 211 Mercator Drive, Meridian to Usan and Brittany Hlaing for $335,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 215 Mercator Drive, Meridian to Logan R. and Brandi K. Bronniman for $311,490.

Department of Veterans Affairs sold 252 Scholar Way, Nexton to Felix Alfonso and Kristen Brianne Motagalvan for $330,000.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 122 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Charlie Rodriguez for $306,920.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 118 Stagecoach Ave., Cane Bay to Andrew J. and Cherrie D. Claeys for $354,630.

Michael Herman sold 391 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Steven R. and Alexandria D. Wrigley for $309,000.

Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 148 Clydesdale Circle, Mackey Farms to Donyelle Johvan and Laura Maria Stephens for $250,312.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 113 Hedera Court, Nexton to Anita I. and Flemon G. Coker for $306,040.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 443 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Holly M. and Alexander D. Boyd for $318,290.

Pulte Home Company LLC sold 121 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Robert W. and Cathryn C. Igoe for $466,065.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 114 Camelia Park Lane, Nexton to Gary Clark and Lori Henkes Stephens for $466,840.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 373 Oak Park St., Nexton to Caroline A. Tomczyk and Christopher F. Rogge for $481,478.

Robert L. Aggen Jr. sold 313 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Bryan Joseph and Sonya R. Haines for $310,000.

Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 121 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Isaac and Vivian B. Gadson for $379,000.

Sabal Homes at Cane Bay Plantation LLC sold 158 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to David and Amy Thirkettle for $383,000.

Weekley Homes LLC sold 177 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Justin A. Crawford and Clifford Gormley for $380,151.

Wando

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 120 Wando Reach Road, Wando Point to Matthew James Smith and Thomas F. Winkler for $573,000.

James R. Salley IV sold 210 Carriage Hill Place, Nelliefield Plantation to Christopher M. and Kathryn V. Knox for $400,000.

Dorchester County

The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 17-21.

Charleston

AMS Partners LLC sold 1913 Belgrade Ave. to Belgrade Partners for $440,000.

Ladson

Christopher Gray sold 102 Towering Pine Drive, Summerhaven to Donald Scott and Rachel Lynn Renfro for $255,000.

DR Horton Inc. sold 9816 Sickle Drive, McKewn to Justin T. Rebholz for $289,900.

Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9900 Pin Cherry Court, Coosaw Preserve to Jaymie Leah Respecki for $285,650.

North Charleston

Daniel A. Stipanuk sold 197 Old Dominion Drive, Archdale to Marco A. Ruvalcaba Trigueros and Christina M. Collins for $269,900.

Joshua Henley sold 3920 Greico Road, Indigo Palms to Dedric M. and Cherith K. Guest for $365,000.

Marlon Valdez Colquhoun sold 5447 Rising Tide, Taylor Plantation to Gerald William and Robyn Ellen Rubado for $250,000.

Michael Christopher Somers sold 5471 Rising Tide., Taylor Plantation to Frank M. and Kristen R. Arnold for $344,500.

Ridgeville

Daniel Stepp sold 149 Shoofly Road to Jennifer C. Biering for $275,000.

Status Construction LLC sold 100 Timothy Lane to David and Wanda Mewborn Wright for $379,000.

Summerville

Bangwei Zhang sold 9662 Islesworth Way, Wescott Plantation to Damion and Cortney Nelson Norton for $265,000.

Bettye M. Moody sold 201 Parkwood Drive, Sheppards Park to James R. and Barbara B. May for $462,000.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1126 Sapling Drive to Joseph Caleb and Nuria Lopez Spencer for $314,690.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 104 Windmere Drive, Highland Park to Michelle Hood for $283,101.

Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 111 Longdale Drive, Highland Park to Vicente Schwartz Persiano for $278,265.

Cynthia S. Sikorski sold 111 History Lane, Legend Oaks Plantation to Amanda S. and Franklin M. Yaqo for $377,500.

DR Horton Inc. sold 622 Kilarney Road, Pine Forest to Patricia Stone Beal for $365,000.

Darryl L. Segars sold 316 Glen Eagles Drive, Pine Forest Country Club to David P. and Tiffany Fogg for $312,000.

Donn B. Landfried sold 151 Gaslight Blvd., Reminisce to Lashawn and Latasha Ellis for $287,000.

Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc. sold 1009 Denali Court, The Summit to Lance Allen and Stephanie Gayle Kimberling for $509,500.

Jared R. Hayes sold 5278 Mulholland Drive, Wescott Plantation to James and Theoresa Bunch Haun for $250,000.

Jeffrey Blake Ferguson sold 1054 Whitlow Blvd., Myers Mill to Jarom and Madalene Heaps for $259,000.

Jennifer Lorraine Kingsby sold 102 Old Postern Road to David and Kim Perez for $500,000.

Kenneth W. Buechel sold 101 Hampton Drive, Ashborough to Jay Buechel and Tracey Church for $280,000.

Kevin M. Farthing sold 1008 Whitlow Blvd., Myers Mill to Michael P. Schumacher and Jennifer L. Koehler for $270,000.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 3009 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Michael G. and Shelly D. Dushanko for $338,165.

KH Ponds LLLP sold 276 Lotz Drive, The Ponds to Robert H. and Bonnie K. Boland for $354,625.

Leila Kurtz sold 5009 Brownhare Court, Wescott Plantation to Roena E. and John E. Miller for $252,000.

Lennar Corp. sold 602 Calabash Court, Reminisce to Lurena Sabb-Turner for $266,725.

Lennar Corp. sold 1114 Sapling Drive to Elizabeth Mae and Jason Everett Leath for $326,275.

Mars A. Hansen Jr. sold 4880 Law Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Mark Wilson Price for $272,000.

Michelle Hood sold 126 Chancellors Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Kimberly Almstedt for $295,000.

NVR Inc. sold 213 Lynx Lane, The Ponds to Ronald John Vickney Jr. for $266,475.

Raymond J. Gouin Jr. sold 125 Blackwater Drive, Legend Oaks Plantation to Stephanie Amelio and Ronald K Harris for $348,000.

Robert J. Peters sold 1057 Blockade Runner Parkway, River Birch to Daniel Ortega Arteaga and Leidis Rebeca Santos Rodriguez for $295,000.

SC Revitalize LLC sold 110 Chessington Circle, Briarwood to Keith W. and Kathryn H. Weatherford for $257,800.

SM Charleston LLC sold 275 Summers Drive, Summers Corner to Edward John Wiseman and Vishal Abiraj for $329,900.

SM Charleston LLC sold 436 Watergrass Way, Summers Corner to Markus and Jessica Jayne Parlov for $343,500.

