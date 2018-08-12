Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 12, 2018

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between June 11-15.
Adams Run
William M. Bumpus sold 6892 Parkers Ferry Road to Mark D. and Frances A. Williams for $324,600.
Awendaw
Cedar Plantation LLC sold 1132 Hitchfield Lane, Cedar Plantation to Eastech Property Development LLC for $414,000.
Charleston
John J. and Joan K. Mulvihill sold Unit C, 95 Ashley Ave. to Karl Andrew Bjork for $775,000.
Laura A. Thornhill sold Unit B, 1 Chalmers St. to Dennis O. and Kathleen Battles for $475,000.
Stephen H. and Marsha G. Davis sold Unit B, 93 Beaufain St. to Steven B. Schmidt for $625,000.
Sig Halsey LLC sold Unit A, 59 Barre St., Halsey Park to John D. Britton II for $1.6 million.
Karen E. and Robert B. Carnevale sold Unit 401, 4001 Old Bridgeview Lane, Bristol to Thomas Ucciferri and Bobbie Rose for $700,000.
The Corner at Old Canton LLC and Periwinkle Partners LLC sold Unit 1C, 151 Wentworth St., Wentworth East to Mark C. Fava for $335,000.
Andrew Smock sold Unit B, 17 Eighth Ave., Wagner Terrace to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Belk Daughtridge Ira for $310,000.
Harold J. and Margaret P. Tabor sold Unit 13, 55 Ashley Ave., Baker House to Margaret B. Smith and Charles Edward Smith Jr. for $560,000.
Wendell B. Ward Jr sold 1 Vendue Range to Mary Jill and Timothy J. Leveque for $1.4 million.
John R. Feussner and Carol Blessing-Feussner sold Unit T, 173 Rutledge Ave., Rutledge Green to Larsen Family L.P. for $380,500.
781 Meeting Street LLC sold Unit A, 781 Meeting St. to Buick McKane Holdings LLC for $477,500.
Judith K. Hand sold Unit 10G, 14 Lockwood Drive, Ashley House to Kevin O'Carroll and Julie Staveley-O'Carroll for $325,000.
ECCandG LLC sold 12 Queen St. to Edward J. Bednar and Sylvia Pflum for $571,750.
Horace M. Lothmann sold 15 Water St. to Richard G. Kerlikowske and Anna T. Laszlo for $1.4 million.
Imprimis Carolina LLC sold 176 Broad St. to 622 Ocean LLC for $2 million.
Tidal Creek Property Management LLC sold 177 Romney St. to Mackenzie and Hope Johnston for $449,900.
James B. Walker III sold 19 Aiken St. to 19 Aiken LLC for $260,000.
Stein Properties I LLC sold 194 Saint Philip St. to William Travis Arnett for $825,000.
Ernie L. Cochran II and Kristin C. Cochran sold 2324 Sunnyside Ave. to Anne M. Helms for $755,000.
Beth Lanier and Philip A. Theodore sold 25 Wentworth St. to Valerie K. Luther for $1.1 million.
Kevin and Jessica Klein sold 340 President St., Hampton Park Terrace to Alexander R. Jones and Erin O. McElwee for $1.1 million.
Skaai LLC sold 37 Poinsett St. to Megan A. Showalter and Ethan Konoza for $450,000.
Anna Black sold 4 Wentworth St. to John W. Derse Jr. and Athalie S. Derse for $1.5 million.
Jonathan R. and Eleanor D. Oakman sold 54 Smith St. to Stanley C. and Elizabeth K. Rodgers for $1.2 million.
Matthew Gaylord sold 56 Clemson St. to Richard C. and Susan E. Kaldon for $410,000.
Brandon W. Shreve sold 68 King St. to John and Connie Legg for $2 million.
Edisto Island
Dawn Michelle Rooke sold 961 White Point Blvd., Lawton Bluff to Margaret L. Cumming and Ronald L. Genovese for $825,000.
Folly Beach
Susan F. Stewart sold Unit 2Q, 2393 Folly Road, Marsh Winds to Thomas W. Mercante for $353,000.
Ryan P. Graham sold Unit 2G, 2393 Folly Road, Marsh Winds to Michael J. Davis for $327,500.
Pamela J. and Matthew J. Gerringer sold 170 Marsh View Villas, Marsh View Villas to Gabriel Stephen Turner for $282,000.
Ann Kight Parker sold 206 West Erie Ave. to Lauer Development LLC for $650,000.
Hollywood
Legacy Cathedral Church sold 5216 Myrtle Cove Lane, Hickory Hill to Summertime 4 LLC for $599,000.
Isle of Palms
Timothy G. and Janice M. Hanna sold Unit C 115, 9002 Palmetto Drive, Seascape Villas to Sally K. English for $613,000.
Andrea Levine and Paul Geiger sold Unit G, 303 Palmetto Drive, Port O'Call to Sally Elizabeth Simpkins for $400,000.
Lawson S. and Lisa M. Owen sold 11 20th Ave. to Marysa K. Raymond and Joce Messinger for $787,000.
Patrick O'Brien Davidson and Jennifer Leigh Croom Davidson sold 218 Forest Trail to Hibiscus Cottage LLC for $800,000.
Faye E. Fisher sold 3501 Hartnett Blvd. to Pickens A. Gantt III and Dian S. Gantt for $555,000.
James Island
Allen D. and John R. Decker sold 35 Wappoo Creek Place to Laurie and Jim Harrell for $639,000.
Jordan Newman and Megan Duffin sold 1010 Grand Concourse St., Ashcroft Hall to Rachel and Ryan Williams for $399,900.
Mindy Larkin Chambers and Andrew Sanhouri Farag sold 1026 Travers Drive, Lawton Bluff to William J. and Sara Camp for $499,900.
Edward C. Henderson sold 1056 Oakcrest Drive, Willow Walk to Emily Elyse Whisler for $259,000.
Southwind Home Builders LLC sold 1067 Fort Johnson Road, Pemberton Farms to Molly and Leo Orban for $365,000.
Kenneth O. Bolin sold 1122 Wayfarer Lane, Bayview Farms to Edward and Julie Galpin for $360,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1125 Hills Plantation Drive, Freeman's Pointe at Seaside Plantation to Joseph C. and Joanna L. Westbrook for $947,150.
Christopher J. Tate sold 124 Plymouth Ave., Wappoo Hall to Christopher D. and Elizabeth K. Boyette for $370,000.
Jake C. and Alexandra J. McMillin sold 1382 Crestwood Place, Lynwood to Dana B. and Brian Maloney for $350,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1418 Pearl Channel Loop to Shalin Shah and Reena Manhar Patel for $397,520.
John and Mary A. Heussner sold 1471 Eutaw Battalion Drive, Freeman's Pointe at Seaside Plantation to Stephen G. Errico for $260,000.
Donald Flewelling Jr. and Mary A. Flewelling sold 1488 Waterbury Court, Wexford Sound to Curtis J. and Jamie P. Flewelling for $280,000.
Mark W. Weeks sold 1511 Galloway Lane, Riverland Park of Wappoo Hall to Michael and Katherine Walsh for $419,000.
Kelli A. Wong Williams and Conrad S.P. Williams sold 1614 Wilton St., McCalls Corner to Clint L. Carter for $270,000.
George C. and Susan P. Glenn sold 1763 Crystal Lake Drive, Wexford Sound to Clayton R. Eubanks for $350,000.
Kathleen B. Reynolds sold 491 Wallace Drive, Fort Johnson Estates to Chanda H. and Scott C. Williams for $390,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 570 Saltgrass Pointe Drive, Saltgrass Pointe to Betty Anne Wilson and Morgan Tremayne for $525,990.
Stobo Holdings LLC sold 600 Bootlegger Lane, Sovereign Still to Corinne Hipp and Michael Cole Erdman for $914,898.
Jason T. Prince sold 607 Stoneboro Court, Stoneboro Shores to Patrick Lucas and Piper G. McPherson for $430,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 613 Mackay Trail, The Village at Stiles Point to Jarrett Avery and Andrea Mangum Cooper for $577,865.
Thomas M. Smith sold 638 Cloudbreak Court, Woodland Acres to Dylan Karl Thew for $430,000.
David H. and Elizabeth A. Gehleken sold 741 Whispering Marsh Drive, Stiles Point Plantation to Louis Edward Costa III and Elizabeth Bridges Costa for $678,000.
Betty Jean McDaniel Hanson sold 944 Pauline Ave., Lee-Jackson Place to Stephanie McConaha and Jason Michael Toney for $260,000.
Johns Island
Donald Wayne Lowe sold 3280 Maybank Highway to Maybank Timber LLC for $290,000.
2431 Stono Watch LLC sold Unit I 4, 2431 Stono Watch Drive, Stono Watch to P. John Destefano for $285,000.
Lynn M. and Leonard J. Williams sold 1119 Holloway Court to Jordan and Louisa Neely for $415,000.
Robert B. and Mevysen R. McLean sold 1124 Twitchell St., Swygerts Landing to Stephen A. and Jessica P. Stringfellow for $320,000.
Angel Oak Holdings II LLC sold 1159 Startrail Lane, Summertrees to Deborah S. Brown for $273,500.
Teresa Dunfee sold 1166 Hazymist Lane, Summertrees to Cameron and Kelty Foster for $275,000.
P. John Destefano sold 1510 Regimental Lane, Headquarters Island Plantation to Brendan R. Magee for $405,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2574 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Richard Alan and Cynthia Ann Losego for $436,502.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2582 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Willett G. Richter for $449,796.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2671 Private Lefler Drive, Stonoview to Amy Mackie and John Mackie III for $454,690.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2735 Battle Trail Drive, Stonoview to Erica L. Bogdanowitz for $395,000.
Joseph C. and Tatiana D'Amico sold 2760 Trucklands Road to Gardner and Morgen G. Meadows for $468,000.
David B. and Laurel F. Williams sold 2796 Summertrees Blvd., Summertrees to Graham R. Parrish and Sarah S. Quinn for $272,000.
O'delya Octavya Stucks sold 2802 Summertrees Blvd., Summertrees to Javon Blackshear for $260,000.
Kevin E. and Jennifer C. Perry sold 2814 Summertrees Blvd., Summertrees to Michael E. Becker and Erica L. Young for $264,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2924 Gantt Drive, Oakfield to Thomas S. and Kathy Watson for $475,865.
Miracle Properties LLC sold 2932 Cane Slash Road, Seven Oaks to Daniel E. and Leslie Provost for $412,395.
Sabal Homes at Whitney Lake LLC sold 3045 Sweetleaf Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Cathleen M. Granger for $310,000.
Michael E. and Bonita A. Miller sold 3208 Fosters Glenn Drive, Foster's Glenn to Audrey A. and Roger A. Williams for $463,750.
Kevin Lawrence Brady sold 3248 Dunwick Drive, Fenwick Hills to Megan Caroline Moody for $280,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3402 Acorn Drop Lane, The Villages of St. John's Woods to Jesse F. Geremia and Stephanie Daveris-Geremia for $482,330.
SLM Properties LLC sold 3421 Maybank Highway to Stobo Holdings LLC for $300,000.
James J. and Kay E. Vrba sold 3560 Rookwood Place, Winnsboro Lakes to Vanessa Rae Stevens for $279,900.
Jeffrey P. and Theresa M. Mann sold 4257 Wild Turkey Way, Briars Creek Golf View to Bradley A. and Ann P. Yount for $2.8 million.
Herman W. Stehmeier and Marilyn S. Stehmeier sold 5536 Stonoview Drive, Chisholm Green to Christopher Michael and Olivia Schoultz Bergen for $365,000.
Kiawah Island
Long Family Assoc. II LP sold 11 Dennison Lane to Scott P. and Elise Song Kurlander for $425,000.
Mark D. and Laura M. Cowan sold 231 Queens Cottage Lane, Garden Homes at Cassique to Doyce A. and Jacqueline Anne Boesch for $2 million.
Joseph A. and Pamela D. Buongiorno sold 5551 Green Dolphin Way, Turtle Cove Villas to Alan G. and Karen M. Pocinki for $420,000.
Daniel S. Petkanas sold 468 Fiddlers Reach, Oceanwood to 468 Fiddlers Reach LLC for $572,000.
James F. Humphreys sold 12 Oyster Shell Road, The Preserve to Thomas P. and Kimberly A. Nugent for $350,000.
Paul and Becky M. Pysh sold 18 Little Rabbit Lane, Little Rabbit Island to Little Rabbit LLC for $1.5 million.
Stuart G. and Brooke N. Rogers sold 258 Surfsong Road, Plantation Woods South to Kurt C. and Leslie B. Koch for $1.2 million.
Meggett
Charles A. Golden and Neal Golden Jr. sold 4639 Shark Hole Road to Michael E. Steele and Floyd Ply Jr. for $800,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Cameron Edel Dennis sold 245 Bennett St. to Edward Stiefel Jr. and Melinda S. Stiefel for $2.6 million.
Thomas C. Grobaski sold Unit G, 810 McCants Drive to Lindsey and Benjamin Bressler for $525,000.
Laura M. Hattaway sold Unit 207C, 1489 Cambridge Lakes Drive, Cambridge Lake to Gary Sporn and Sara Berkowitz for $262,000.
Anthony M. McKissick sold 159 Cooper River Drive, Tides to 159 Cooper River LLC for $1.4 million.
Luanne and Patrick O'Connor sold 1422 Rosewood Lane, Southampton to Michael Schofield for $266,000.
Christopher W. Bain and Jeanette C. Immel sold 1025 Bowman Woods Drive, Carolina Park to Stephen Earle Boatwright for $500,000.
Teresa W. Mitchum sold 1045 Cliffwood Drive, The Groves to Milton D. Stratos II and Carolyn C. Stratos for $708,000.
William Tallman sold 1110 Calm Water Court, Harborgate Shores to Lisa A. Chase for $445,000.
Art B. Kaltsounis sold 1169 Dingle Road to Julia Chapman Goodwyne for $325,000.
Mathis Ferry Development LLC sold 1206 Clonmel Place to K.C. Wood Custom Homes LLC for $340,000.
Reid Arthur Marmillion sold 1209 Oldwanus Drive, Parish Place to Megan L. Marmillion for $300,000.
Llewellyn H. Sinkler and Huger Sinkler II sold 13 Leeann Lane, I'On to Federica Del Monte for $660,000.
Katie M. Conway sold 1311 Appling Drive, Watermark to Robert L. and Margaret M. Marten for $500,000.
Radley G. and Jaclynn L. Bess sold 1317 Merchant Court, The Enclave at Gregorie Ferry to Alexis Nicole and Lewis Ashton Webb for $384,644.
Timothy M. Mayleben sold 1328 Scotts Creek Circle, Scotts Creek to Randall Louis and Brooke K. Brogle for $1.2 million.
Michael J. Yost sold 1340 Center Lake Drive, Center Lake at Hidden Lakes to James Smith and Vivian Poole Whelan for $489,000.
1355 Center Lake LLC sold 1355 Center Lake Drive, Center Lake at Hidden Lakes to Connor Richard and Justine Kingman Black Timmins for $405,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1360 Founders Way to Patrick Alan and Karen Ileana Quinn for $707,050.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1363 Rivella Drive to Paul Eugene and Jennifer Ritchie Payette for $695,000.
Craig and Carrie Punches sold 1415 Hamlin Park Circle, Hamlin Park to Anthony and Christina K. Kohnle for $255,000
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1481 Bourne Crossing, Carolina Park to Gene G. and Marcia Tudor for $469,495.
Michael L. and Phyllis H. Mayfield sold 1508 Kathryn St., Myrtle Acres to Erika S. Blank and Mark Cote for $599,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1554 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to John I. Hobbs Jr. and Claire H. Hobbs for $419,000.
Francis V. and Claire A. Sherman sold 1557 Sweet Myrtle Circle, Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Norbert G. and Angela George Jarosz for $320,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 1560 Cranes Nest Road, Carolina Park to Elizabeth L. and John Cary Toole for $589,840.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1597 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to David B. Coyle for $412,000.
Denny Jobes Jaskowiak sold 1629 Marsh Harbor Lane, Marsh Harbor to Herbert H. and Mary Hull Frazier for $1.2 million.
Barry K. and Doris S. Miller sold 1753 W. Canning Drive, Winterbrooke of Park West to Donald Lee Vanarsdalen III and Shelly Renee Vanarsdalen for $840,000.
Omar Moussa and Marwa Youssef sold 1813 Palmetto Isle Drive, Rivertowne Country Club to Matthew M. and Sarah C. Perrill for $435,000.
Lems Bluff Partners LLC sold 1877 Wood Stork Point to Toomer Creek Holdings LLC for $595,000.
Rita Kennedy sold 1926 Kiln Court, Dunes West to Bradley D. and Kathleen S. Emry for $620,000.
Michael D. and Rebecca L. Dougherty sold 1960 Shields Lane, Rivertowne to John Steven and Amanda Rae Samples Wilson for $949,000.
Elizabeth A. Ferrell sold 1971 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Ronald Keith and Sue Southard Warden for $255,000.
Brittany A. and Travis H. Beck sold 2024 Brick Kiln Parkway, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club on Parker's Island to Charles S. Frost II and Christine A. Frost for $560,000.
Joanne O. Langdale sold 208 Oak Point Landing Drive, The Enclave at Longpoint to Charlotte Marvil for $525,000.
Robert J. and Amanda E. Dinnell sold 2262 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Timothy Paul and Elisa Marie Ritter for $425,000.
Wade Hathaway III and Lesley Hathaway sold 230 Palmetto Bluff, Grassy Creek to Austin L. and Sarah D. Eargle for $609,000.
3SCC LLC sold 2327 Kiln Point Drive, The Pointe at Rivertowne Country Club on Parker's Island to Michael L. Crisci for $515,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2664 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square to Richard J. and Mary L. Cavanagh for $534,900.
Megan R. Berrard sold 2673 Lohr Drive, Linnen Place to Jerry Z. Lin for $357,000.
L and J Properties LLC sold 2705 Palmetto Hall Blvd., Palmetto Hall at Dunes West to Ann Marie Watson for $340,000.
Joshua D. and Paige V. Yeater sold 2809 Pyracantha Court, Thornewood to Donald Francis and Susan R. Finnerty for $429,500.
Thomas and Christy W. Iannarino sold 2849 Caitlins Way, Carol Oaks to Emerita C. Foust for $414,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2913 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to John McGinn for $495,000.
Robert H. Rasp Jr. and Christine C. Rasp sold 2924 Old Tavern Court, Yough Hall Neighborhood to Zackary A. Epstein and Jonnie H. Mitchell for $250,000.
Jacqueline B. and Lester F. Williams sold 2947 Old Tavern Court, Yough Hall Neighborhood to Michelle Renee Allen for $600,000.
Jeffrey and Linda Stanton sold 3019 Yachtsman Drive, The Harbour at Dunes West to Emily Boling and Jeffrey David Lynn for $660,000.
William Clayton Whatley sold 3025 Riverwood Drive, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to Michael S. and Tanya A. Cook for $472,900.
Edward P. Kilcullen sold 3181 John Bartram Place, Foxmoor to David and Deborah Heming for $350,000.
David R. and Robin J. Ulrich sold 3207 Hatchway Drive, The Harbour to Robert and Heather Spuler for $604,900.
Ashley B. and Matthew J. McDonald sold 322 Lapwing Lane, Sandpiper Point to Robert J. Donaldson IV for $445,000.
Joanna Sarba Smith sold 3302 Heathland Way, The Orchard at Charleston National to Elizabeth Jean Whittington for $347,000.
Michael R. and Michele A. Zahn sold 3467 Fairwater Place, Carolina Park to Rene Brooks Nelson for $425,000.
Glen H. and Cristina C. Garrett sold 3497 Colonel Vanderhorst Circle, Dunes West to John M. and Doyle H. Costello for $625,000.
Matthew D. and Rachel L. Nichols sold 3504 Claremont St., Kensington of Park West to Adell J. Swinton for $302,500.
Arthur J. Fiacco sold 3525 Henrietta Hartford Road, Tennyson at Park West to Jeanne A. Labelle and Daniel E. Cushing for $763,500.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 3538 Saltflat Lane, Stratton by the Sound to Evelyn Kabine for $491,340.
Anthony and Janet Peluso sold 3642 Coastal Crab Road, Darrell Creek Plantation to Mark B. and Lisa T. Hartman for $276,000.
Michael S. Brown sold 3769 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Jay K. and Bonnie M. Stabler for $478,000.
Kathy L. Lehman-Huskamp and Christopher S. Huskamp sold 4034 Blackmoor St., Waverly at Hamlin Plantation to Kara and John C. Sieverdes for $765,000.
Brian J. and Mary Hess sold 441 Turnstone St., Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to Caitlin B. and Matthew Goudy for $492,500.
FBDHB LLC sold 445 Venning St. to Justin M. Teachey for $360,000.
Susan R. Wallace sold 49 Jane Jacobs St. to Margaret Sovey McGinnis for $2.2 million.
Lon R. and Jennifer Doles sold 704 Donnelly Corner Drive to Beth and Robert Connors for $410,000.
MFI Properties LLC and D E Harris Builders LLC sold 741 Dragoon Drive, Creekside Park to Juan Alberto and Ashley Marie Donoso for $765,000.
Evans S. and Miriam L. Dorsey sold 751 Bradburn Drive, Point Pleasant to Federico Jose Rodriguez-Porcel and Lilia Christina Lovera for $540,000.
Oakmont Group Inc. sold 916 Center St. to Eugene Stone Miller III and Megan Cromer Miller for $685,000.
Robert A. and Cheryl B. Deholl sold 916 Pitt St. to Mark C. and Sarah G. Davis for $1.7 million.
North Charleston
Eric C. and Holly J. Hutchinson sold 1007 Crawford St. to Jason Crowley for $360,000.
Jeffrey M. Selan sold 1381 Hartford Circle, Cameron Terrace to Christopher A. Williams for $300,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1600 Athena Lane, Mixson to Margaret Kennedy for $339,503.
David F. and Dorothy D. Ruedinger sold 2667 Hanford Mills Lane, The Elms to Shari T. Hawkins for $256,000.
Gina Caruso sold 4443 Hope Circle, Hope's Pointe to Anita Holly and Andrew Smock for $370,000.
Joseph and Erin Clark sold 4494 Durant Ave. to Sarah E. Eckberg-Stevens and William S. Stevens for $275,000.
Del Diversified Inc. sold 4532 Orr St. to Catherine D. Strickland for $385,934.
Michael P. Neeley sold 4612 Ashley View Lane, Ashley Point to Jimmy Thorp for $390,000.
Brett W. Moore Jr. sold 4628 Sunny Lane, Wando Woods to Kyle Burdette and Kathryn Holt for $267,000.
Jon N. Hale sold 5337 Hartford Circle, North Cameron Terrace to Benjamin V. and Audrey Klenklen for $320,000.
Sandlapper One Assoc. LLC sold 7560 Sandlapper Parkway to 7587 and 7629 Sandlapper Parkway LLC for $2.5 million.
Wendell J.S. James sold 8004 Regency Elm Drive, Baker Plantation to Jibran A. Serrano for $264,000.
Ravenel
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3991 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to John and Sarah Soboczinski for $345,000.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 4296 Misty Hollow Lane, Poplar Grove to Hunter G. and Renee Crider for $350,000.
Ed Ravenel and Sons Construction Co. LLC sold 5895 Coffeetree Lane, Oakwood Estates to George N. and Tracy S. Campbell for $290,000.
Hewitt Co. of Ravenel LLC sold 6398 Savannah Highway to L'Wood Assoc. Inc. for $725,000.
Pritchard Development LLC sold 6452 Savannah Highway to L'wood Assoc. Inc. for $405,420.
Seabrook Island
John F. Kennedy sold 13106 Pelican Watch Villas to Lisa P. Montgomery for $370,000.
James W. Martin sold 916 Sealoft Villa Drive to Mark W. Warner for $359,397.
Sullivan’s Island
Sean D. and Kevin T. Moore sold 204 Station 19 St. to Mark S. and Laura A. Irvin Schroeder for $1.6 million.
Betty Jane Moorer Dillon sold 2320 Goldbug Ave. to Christopher T. Riley for $1.3 million.
Mark C. Tanenbaum sold 406 Station 12 St. to See Forever LLC for $4 million.
Summerville
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 406 Wynfield Forest Drive, Wynfield Forest to Virginia Lea Dunn and George Prioleau III for $250,965.
Wadmalaw Island
Louis D. Wright Jr. sold 2474 Sea Island Yacht Club Road to Kathryn P. Salmanowitz for $750,000.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Paula T. Sisson sold 1129 5th Ave., Hillsboro to William H. and Bernice A. Howell for $298,000.
Iron Gate Homes LLC sold 1138 Quick Rabbit Loop, Hunt Club to Brian Lee and MaKeva Eileen McDaniel for $389,000.
Matthew J. and Jessica L. Gordon sold 1216 Topside Drive, Bolton's Landing to Taylor Lewis and Jeffrey Scott Quarles for $305,000.
Frank N. and Cindy B. Elam sold 127 Brogun Lane, Middleborough Estates at Shadowmoss Plantation to Jon Robert and Carolyn Dawkins Jacobs for $569,500.
Andrew J. Taylor sold 13 Brigadoon Place, Shadowmoss Plantation to Ryan Miller and Crystal Larkins Copeman for $415,500.
William R. and Judy L. Casey sold 137 Island Drive, Edgewater Park to Dennis E. and Kelly A. Higgs for $950,000.
John B. Tippett Jr. sold 1408 Bimini Drive, Bolton's Landing to Jeffrey David Looney for $297,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1435 Brockenfelt Drive, Hunt Club to Christopher L. Somheil Jr. and Caroline M. Somheil for $468,000.
Lindsay Ritenour sold 1530 Salisbury St., Ashley Hall Manor to Meghan Weisen and Tyler James Martin for $290,000.
Scott C. and Catherine R. Brassard sold 1558 Seabago Drive, Bolton's Landing to Ronald R. and Jessica A. Pietramala for $327,000.
Anthony L. Church sold 1625 Indaba Way, Tidewater of Carolina Bay to Caleb Matthew Elledge for $268,500.
Seth Kight sold 1635 Pearlott St., Stono Park to Kevinraj Singh and Monique Sandhu for $308,400.
Carl F. and Lisa L. Beckey sold 1744 Waterbrook Drive, Cypress at Carolina Bay to Janice E. Ross for $325,000.
Robert Morse and Judith A. Kennedy sold 1820 Ground Pine Drive, Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Steven D. and Laura L. Bram for $321,000.
Jason Michael Taylor sold 184 Shadowmoss Parkway, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to Daniel George Panciera for $485,000.
Cathy S. and Robert S. Crosby sold 1858 Carolina Bay Drive, Creekside of Carolina Bay to Nancy E. White for $379,900.
Burns Pierce Wylie sold 1886 Bills Court, McQueen Estates to Gabrielle M. and Ivan C. Bonaparte for $319,000.
JNN Holdings LLC sold 1953 Boeing Ave., Air Harbor to Pamela Stuckey for $355,000.
Tyler and Lauren Martin sold 1974 Treebark Drive, The Meadows at Westborough to Robert J. Wade II and Jo Vanessa Caoile Wade for $269,900.
Jane J. Pages sold 20 Boardman Road, Grove Creek Village to Moraud and Margaret Roudsari for $395,000.
Mark D. Hoadley and Angela Casey sold 207 Harlech Way, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to Vanessa and Susan Kristensen for $320,000.
Chad D. and Amanda M. Christensen sold 209 Gazania Way, Grand Bees to Robert A. and Carissa D. Grey for $400,000.
David Doscher sold 2376 River Park Way, Park Place to 2376 River Park Way LLC for $250,000.
Centex Homes sold 2645 Doubletree Court, Carolina Bay to Scott J. Brekke and Amy L. Ehlen-Brekke for $327,650.
Robert M. and Justine E. Fiorenza sold 2812 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Julianne J. and Adam Richardson for $300,500.
Chelsea H. and Cameron M. Moore sold 2860 North Moss Oak Lane, Canterbury Woods to Laura J. Ramsay for $252,000.
Jason N. and Sarah E. Colvin sold 2905 Red Sky Drive, Bolton's Landing to Donald W. and Tanja Moss Tucker for $322,000.
Paul Steven Prevatte and Sarah Deppen Ufen sold 2974 Foxhall Road, Hickory Hill Plantation to William Richard and Margaret Kernodle Krause for $355,000.
Centex Homes sold 3062 Conservancy Lane, Carolina Bay to Gregory A. and Allyson Clemons King for $360,000.
Douglas W. and Carol B. Berry sold 307 Tayside Court, Dunwoody at Shadowmoss Plantation to Timothy Joseph Bosley and Lisa Marie Harr for $345,000.
Jim and Tamara J. Thompson sold 3106 Winners Circle, Hickory Farms to Steve D. Sams II and Stacy Sams for $732,000.
Warren and Rounette P. Altman sold 3164 Gallberry St., Rice Field of Carolina Bay to Drew Oliver and Savannah Marie Boehmer for $284,900.
Chad and Patricia Davis sold 3301 Middleburry Lane, River Oaks at Village Green to Ted Daniel Moskwa for $266,500.
Victor R. and Cynthia S. Quarterman sold 3320 Hearthside Drive, The Willows to Lawrence G. and Sandra L. Dotolo for $300,000.
Jessica A. and Ronald R. Pietramala sold 333 Culver Ave., Citadel Woods to Tibor Fulop and Lilla Ujvarossy for $259,000.
Shearer Family Trust sold 3450 Forest Glen Drive, The Willows at Village Green to Stacey J. and Timothy J. Ribble for $280,000.
Sandra J. Hiddleson sold 47 South Hampton Drive to DT Creations LLC for $400,000.
Phillip A. and Nadine K. Evans sold 7090 Windmill Creek Road, Oakleaf to Devan Arthur Trammel for $261,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 717 Byrd Garden Road, Grand Oaks to Eileen McCoy Miller for $296,369.
Paul G. and Susan L. Arrington sold 741 Hunt Club Run, Hunt Club to Opal Law and Sondra Lewis for $330,000.
Stephen O. and Ann-Charlotte Bentley sold 8 Johnson Road, The Crescent to Nicole Orsini and Zachary M. Eagle for $1.9 million.
812 Sheldon Road LLC sold 812 Sheldon Road, Moreland to Derrick and Kelsey Gastineau for $445,000.
Holmes/Stahl Properties LLC sold 880 Trent St., Melrose to Steven Christopher Sprouse and Abby Marie Firestine for $333,100.
Berkeley County
Bonneau
Anthony D. Dixon sold 1116 Barnyard Road, Barnyard Acres to Ricardo R. and Danielle R. Melo for $285,000.
Charleston
David W. Menendez sold 1181 Rivers Reach Drive, River Reach Pointe to William D. and Ruth B. Gregory for $420,000.
Richard B. Smith sold 1472 Water Edge Drive, The Peninsula to Kathryn Adel and Michael Charles Edge for $276,000.
Randy D. Johnson sold 1017 Jervey Point Road, River Reach Pointe to Robert S. and Sheryl A. Tommasini for $435,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 515 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Brandon S. Wishnow for $486,015.
Daniel Island
Clifford F. Broome sold 708 Cunningham St., Daniel Island Park to Marvin J. Jenkins for $780,000.
Karen L. Arends sold 867 Center Park St. to Michelle Shepard Snyder for $402,000.
Joseph M. Cole sold 103 Cartright St. to Peter M. and Shannon C. Kaufman for $547,500.
Peter M. Kaufman sold 1943 Pierce St. to Margaret W. Carmain for $387,450.
Brett McCready sold 2006 Purcell Lane Smythe Park to Aliese A. Webb for $749,900.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2514 Waverly St., Old Landing at Smythe Park to Elizabeth G. and Joseph Michael Cole for $895,475.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1718 Trewin Court, Old Landing at Smythe Park to Sam C. and Amy F. Grizzle for $894,082.
Goose Creek
Dennis M. Edwards sold 113 South Knightsbridge Court, Hamlets to Bruce Nathanael and Kimberly D. Orme for $282,700.
Bradley A. Perdue sold 132 Tattingstone Way, Hamlets to Richard Lee Dennis Smith and Barbara Louise Smith for $285,000.
Timothy S. Fountain sold 206 Hamlet Circle, Hamlets to Jacqueline Bresse-Rodenkirk and Robert F. Rodenkirk for $298,950.
Tracy L. Dorr Barnard sold 147 Welchman Ave., Hamlets to James R. and Janice C. Floyd for $365,000.
Felene K. Mattena sold 414 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Dustin M. Collins for $265,000.
Latoya E. Smith sold 408 Butterfly Bush Drive, Liberty Village to Brian and Kelly Chinosky for $258,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 120 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Luther and Jean Williams for $359,765.
Hanahan
Mary Christina Misenheimer sold 1124 John Rutledge Ave., Highland Park to Oddom Vong for $255,000.
Jeffrey M. Calafiore sold 7216 Mossy Creek Lane, Mossey Creek to Lexington Yoshiaki Studevant for $373,700.
Roy L. Kinser Jr. sold 7209 Wistling Godwit Way, Tanner Plantatiion to Xavier and Glenda F. Irizarry for $285,000.
Robert Delong sold 1413 Eagle Landing Blvd. to Michael and Caroline McMinn for $352,000.
Huger
Timothy W. Martin sold 245 Kingrail Lane, Wisboo Hall to Wendy L. Smoak and Raymond Stuart Adams for $497,000.
Ladson
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 3011 Progression Trail, Hunters Bend to Kimberly L. Moore for $270,194.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 109 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank Plantation to Edward F. and Joyce S. Cannon for $266,265.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 403 Ambergate Lane, Foxbank to Ambra A. and Nelson Rad for $357,225.
Anthony Nero Jr. sold 1539 Old Whitesville Road to Gregory T. and Kimberly L. Hastings for $460,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 434 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Mong Nga Nguyen Van and Tuan Minh Le for $337,990.
DR Horton Inc. sold 609 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to James J. and Deborah C. Marshall for $285,900.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 241 Weeping Cypress Drive, Cypress Grove to Donna Camp for $264,550.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 332 Silverleaf Lane, Cypress Grove to John Edward Green for $275,215.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 519 Man O War Lane, Fairmont South to Wanda J. Brown for $279,655.
Socrates St. Aubyn Duffus sold 306 Killarney Trail, Foxbank Plantation to Jayson and Emily Debord for $272,000.
VandJ Enterprise LLC sold 1220 Edward Drive, Fairlawn Barony to Leslie D. and Jeffrey F. Boykin for $315,000.
Summerville
Alanna K. Stadler sold 449 Brick Kiln Drive, Branch Creek to Sandra Sue Marsh for $430,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 216 Bigleaf Court, Cane Bay to Devin Royce and Heather Ewing Ritter for $283,909.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division LLC sold 230 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to William and Michele Schreurs for $273,257.
Mungo Homes Costal Division LLC sold 267 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Shannon L. and Michael J. Weingarten for $371,390.
Daniel Baran Ruzicka sold 416 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Peter and Enid Gold for $371,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 233 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Robert G. and Diane Iannelli for $411,015.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 420 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Jacob and Linh-Da Busbee for $253,220.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 453 Northern Red Oak Drive, Cane Bay to Christian M. and Kati Lynn Smith for $300,380.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 306 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Karen Lynn and Robert Louis Eissler for $320,900.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 328 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Theodore Philip and Elizabeth Armstrong Topolse for $469,575.
True Homes LLC sold 323 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Robert and Melanie Campbell for $308,912.
True Homes LLC sold 329 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Tod Charles and Meghan Dundas for $260,105.
True Homes LLC sold 359 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Colette Carlisle and Maurice Douglas Williams for $269,540.
Landon Mon Fuhriman sold 258 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Jason M. and Charity H. Webb for $283,000.
Eric B. Jeffersy sold 116 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Cabel Nathen Whorton and Marvelle Armstrong for $368,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 156 Calm Water Way, Cane Bay to Matthew H. James and Allyn S. Miller-James for $415,672.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 431 Whispering Breeze Lane, Cane Bay to Darrell L. and Tanikka R. Evans for $317,490.
Andrew Kevin Patterson sold 189 Meadow Wood Road, Felder Creek to Jonathan W. and Kelly R. Schmier for $255,000.
Wando
Justin Eric Clark sold 143 Wando Reach Road, Wando Point to Nemanja and Slavica Negovanovic for $260,000.
Dorchester County
Charleston
NCSC Property Management sold 7621 Hunters Ridge Lane, Pepperidge to Gordon Cheng for $262,500.
Ladson
Donald A. Hart sold 117 Saw Palm Drive, Summerhaven to Herman F. Harris and Danielle V. Hayes-Harris for $278,900.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5159 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Khari Devon and Shandra Jackson Davis for $309,245.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5167 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Fritzie Pineda for $300,935.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5171 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Baljinder and Jaskeeret K. Singh for $315,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9937 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Kimberly D. and David E. Witt for $378,430.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9943 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Ashley Marie Vonnida for $383,575.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9945 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Owen M. and Allyson Leigh Spackman for $333,220.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9949 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Dominic Bartholomew and Tana Jamyce McKelvey for $349,155.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9955 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Maurice and Jaclyn Leflem for $385,010.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9958 Honeylocust Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Janay L. House for $341,190.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5136 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Dennis Scott Meyer for $311,405.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5152 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Melissa R. and Deborah A. Cochran for $312,445.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9807 Boxelder Court, Coosaw Preserve to Joshua and Amanda Graham for $318,090.
Noah C. Coon sold 433 Chemistry Circle, Eagle Run to James Collins and Chelsea Staab for $259,900.
North Charleston
Debra Renee Decurtis sold 4431 Wild Thicket Lane, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Joyce W. Gaillard for $406,500.
Sylvia J. Kinsman sold 8327 Tyrian Path, Indigo Fields to William P. Ryan Fowler for $285,000.
Thomas Marshall Barnes sold 4211 Sweet Gum Crossing, Coosaw Creek Country Club to Steven T. and Jessica L. Lovette for $333,000.
Wesley K. Houston sold 5401 Dwight Drive, The Vineyard at Whitehall to Sean M. and Precious Precki for $264,900.
St. George
Jeanie M. King sold 145 Clubhouse Circle, Saint George Country Club Estates to Joanna and Barry Segura for $265,500.
Summerville
Andru W. Blonquist sold 122 Ashley River Drive to Tara and Kyle Turner for $467,600.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 219 Gnarly Oak Lane, Summers Corner to Cecil K. and Cynthia L. Williams for $368,000.
Colin J. Agnew sold 102 Westminster Ave., Ashborough East to Roland E. and Kristen L. Trask for $320,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 69 Crossandra Ave., White Gables to Melissa Evans Mergler for $360,112.
DR Horton Inc. sold 221 Olympic Club Drive, Pine Forest to Kevin J. and Wanda J. Siko for $260,455.
Donna F. Araghi sold 7002 Sassafrass Court, River Birch to Nicole Anastasia and Christopher Daniel Gray for $293,000.
James Floyd sold 110 Ashley River Drive, Mateeba Estates to Hunter P. and Caroline A. Lawrimore for $375,000.
Jay K. Stabler sold 172 Donning Drive, The Ponds to Caitlin and Matthew T Buck for $390,000.
Jeffrey R. Wheeler sold 199 Hundred Oaks Parkway, The Ponds to Samuel T. and Kristi M. Trimnal for $368,000.
John Philip Garber sold 9201 North Moreto Circle, Wescott Plantation to Anatolii and Liliya Lusico for $265,000.
Jonathan K. Whitehead sold 109 Huckleberry Lane, Ashborough East to David S. and Niva Rhodes for $356,610.
Joshua W. Rogers sold 204 Silver Cypress Circle, Legend Oaks Plantation to Adam Martin Kopstein and Krista Lyn Anderson for $346,215.
Kendal Bailey sold 919 Simmons Ave. to Donald Kelly and Kelly N. Howard for $290,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 311 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Timothy P. and Mary J. Tesmer for $379,990.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 327 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Vilma E. and Thomas G. Miner for $303,621.
Linda W. Carson sold 122 Wampee Curve, Irongate to Samuel Joseph and Marilyn Ann Sclafani for $257,500.
Madelin M. Schwitzke sold 206 Downing Drive, Newington Plantation to Jonathon and Denise Sigler for $290,460.
Paul D. McClure sold 179 Willowbend Lane, Summer Trace to Paul Matthew Kizer and Nicole Goldin for $275,000.
R. Edward Mount sold 213 Thomaston Ave., Brandymill to Milan Tosmic and Laura M. Rozboril for $283,000.
Suzanne E. Trautman sold 100 West Carolina Ave. to Brian R. and Emilie E. H. Goldsberry for $504,000.
Wade L. Bond sold 8007 Henderson Road, Myers Mill to David Allen and Stacy Rae Hastings for $262,000.