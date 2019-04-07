Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Feb. 4-8.
Charleston
60 and 60-1/2 Cannon Street LLC sold Unit A, 60 Cannon St. to RBFSJT LLC for $2.7 million.
W. Terry Elizabeth Cherry sold Unit 137, 1 Cool Blow St., One Cool Blow to Renee Dawn Hettinger for $264,500.
Carrie Green sold 107 Cannon St. to 107 Cannon Street LLC for $1.2 million.
M. Andrew Fallis sold 1119 King St. to Marjorie M. Hanger for $470,000.
Frederick A. Fielding sold 137 Saint Margaret St. to Cole Brian Hopkins and Rachel Elizabeth Urquhart for $337,500.
David T. Williams sold 189 West Poplar St. to Yuba Jane Pryor for $425,500.
VRHK LLC sold 201 Ashley Ave. to Ashley Inn LLC for $2.2 million.
Michael B. and Margaret A. Liedberg sold 23 Ascot Aly, Harleston Green to John J. McCrosson for $740,000.
Megan Ann McFarland sold 277 Ashley Ave. to Anna Mathias and Chris Rittmeyer for $410,000.
Simons Street Development Partners LLC sold 3 Izzy Court to Stephanie Turner for $449,000.
Grimmill Properties LLC sold 32 Kennedy St. to Matthew S. Williams for $345,000.
Jesse Rhodes sold 420 Race St. to 420 Race Street LLC for $285,000.
Henry Ventures Limited Partnership sold 62 Bull St. to Leatherwood Valley Farms Inc. for $1.3 million.
Piper and Joseph Whiteley sold 75 Darlington Ave., Riverside Park to Luka Lazic and Michelle Kerwick for $450,000.
Joseph W. Schachte and Jane L. Thornhill sold 89 Logan St. to Tondor LLC for $990,000.
Folly Beach
Edward and Emmie Hollingsworth sold 105 W. Indian Ave. to Hocus LLC for $500,000.
Hollywood
Richard L. Oberzan and Julie M. Kube sold 4783 Marshwood Drive, Plantation at Stono Ferry to Christopher A. and Deborah M. Neaton for $400,000.
JMH at Deerfield LLC sold 5208 Fallow Fawns Road, Deerfield Hall to Alessandro Guarino and Diana Montereali for $293,000.
Isle of Palms
Southern Legacy Builders LLC sold 19 21st Ave. to Richard A. and Glenda C. Nemes for $1.5 million.
Shealy E. McCoy III and Megan B. McCoy sold 2313 Captain John Hutt Road, Jolly Rogers Estates to ASMIII LLC for $400,000.
Gilbert P. Pongetti sold 5 Frank Sottile Lane, Harbour Dunes to James P. Benedict Jr. and Kellie Benedict for $680,000.
James Island
Paul Kent Bosworth sold Unit 25, 650 Harbor Creek Place, Harbor Creek to Richard and Suzanne Audette for $390,000.
Emily Jenkins Hindman sold 125 Stono Drive, West Riverland Terrace to Matthew Richard Sloan for $2 million.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 127 Alder Circle, Kings Flat to Donna Glynn Leonard for $434,833.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1440 Pearl Channel Loop, Sea Aire to Donald C. and Kayla Houghton for $419,930.
Terri Lee Hill sold 1450 Eutaw Battalion Drive, Freeman's Point at Seaside Plantation to Jonathan Lawrence Bailey for $510,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 1605 Bombora Aly, Sea Aire to Ingo Gefeke for $456,290.
Ramona B. and E. Stratton Horres Jr. sold 1750 Carlin Ave., Laurel Park to Regis Hillow for $290,000.
2151 WHR LLC sold 2151 Wappoo Hall Road to Edward L. and Mary Stuart Hay for $460,000.
Edward Lee Hollingsworth sold 2315 Spearfish Circle, Oak Island to Edward L. and Emmie R. Hollingsworth for $500,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 501 Yellow Tower Terrace, The Village at Stiles Point to Katharine E. and James W. Millar for $620,526.
Elizabeth Murphy Hargrove sold 675 Highwood Circle, Woodhaven to Franklin Construction and Investments LLC for $253,110.
Carolyn Hobgood Wheeler sold 727 Wildwood Road, Eastwood to Thomas George Martin and Melinda Jean McCrary for $545,000.
Johns Island
Vincent L. Keagy Jr. and Jeanette L. Keagy sold 1071 Brownswood Road, Hickory Hill to Augustus and Steven Miller for $343,780.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1254 Lane to Molly Beardsley for $305,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1564 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Donna A. and James F. Halpin for $306,895.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1685 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Christopher M. and Janette S. Baker for $310,523.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1863 Halle Road, The Villages in Saint Johns Woods to Gene J. and Deborah H. Shrum for $398,965.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2006 Lanneau Lane, Oakfield to Layton Davis and Amelia Grace Powers for $318,000.
Kiawah River Investment LLC sold 2588 Helmsman Road, Kiawah River to Stobo Holdings LLC for $316,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2768 Colonel Harrison Drive, Stonoview to Amanda Nicole McMahon and Benjamin Dion for $491,950.
Cooper B. and Elizabeth N. Williams sold 2902 Split Hickory Court, Barberry Woods to Alec and Danielle Westerman for $307,000.
Holly K. and Steven M. Ash sold 2984 Maritime Forest Drive, Hope Plantation to Sarah and Joseph Roddey for $310,000.
Ashley L. Brooker sold 3214 Blazer Horse Court, Brownswood Farms to Jonathan B. Fried and Lindsay Nicole Bozzelli-Fried for $275,000.
Kiawah River Investment LLC sold 9844 Haven Loop, Kiawah River to Stobo Holdings LLC for $316,000.
Meggett
Richard H. and Sandra L. Unger sold 4474 South Oyster Bill Road to Derek W. and Amanda B. Hensley for $890,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Raj Ahluwalia sold Unit 34, 1926 Chatelain Way, Southampton Point to Andrew David and Linda Macpherson for $255,000.
Keith A. Lelux and Theresa L. Bailey sold 269 Cooper River Drive, The Tides to Whitson Investments LLC for $1.8 million.
SS and JG LLC sold Unit 103, 3400 Park West Blvd., Salterbeck to Iron Dogs LLC for $1.1 million.
Halls Post House Real Estate LLC sold 101 Pitt St. to Ovphi Partners LLC for $3.2 million.
Alyson J. Murphy sold 1105 Phillips Park Drive to Robert Donald and Lilly Hughes Humen for $569,000.
Oliver Peterson sold 1155 Shoreside Way, Harborgate Shores to Melissa Kynoski for $380,000.
Edgar E. Jones III and Jenifer F. Jones sold 1269 Sam Snead Drive, The Orchard at Charleston National to John Troy and Beth A. Green for $335,000.
Sally J. and David J. Bedard sold 1284 Horseshoe Bend, Sweetgrass to Chad B. and Tracey L. Hess for $420,000.
John Howard Ferguson sold 1320 Hamlin Park Circle to US Bank N.A. for $294,293.
Francis C. and Christine A. Deer sold 1427 Oaklanding Road, Oakhaven Plantation to Jennifer L. Runion for $338,000.
Kristin Elizabeth Hood sold 144 Mossy Oak Way, The Courtyard at Belle Hall Plantation to Patrick and Jacquelyn Jones for $355,000.
Robert S. Street sold 1490 Hindman Ave., Jasper Terrace to Robert L. and Laura S. Street for $395,000.
William T. and Jennifer G. Littlejohn sold 1500 Mataoka St., Osceola Heights to John Belicka III and Leslie A. Belicka for $1.3 million.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1513 Menhaden Lane, Stratton Place at Stratton by the Sound to Shawn M. and Rodney Bungey for $790,671.
Matthew F. and Cynthis W. Kirkland sold 1528 Old Village Drive to Alexander Lloyd and Elizabeth Drye Brener for $603,000.
Andrew H. and Regina S. Rowe sold 1529 Plover Ave., Cassina Heights to Christopher J. and Sheradan C. Pate for $570,000.
Shixiong Liao and Ling Yang sold 1579 Paradise Lake Drive, Watermark to Cherie Wilson Blackburn for $715,000.
Clayton M. and Janet D.J. Snook sold 1607 Willowick Court, Marsh Cove at Dunes West to Diane R. and Richard L. Barker for $500,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1624 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Jeffrey S. and Christine S. Mikita for $385,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 1629 Prince Edward St., Oyster Point to Daniel Carabus for $380,000.
Michael A. and Melissa C. Butcher sold 1818 Falling Creek Circle, Sweetgrass to Jillian and John Colleary for $464,500.
Susan M. Faulds sold 217 River Oak Drive, Grassy Creek to Mark Macgillivray for $758,000.
Floride J. and William R. Boyd sold 2265 John Ballam Road to Ballam Road LLC for $385,000.
Jeffrey and Krista Cino sold 2300 Middlesex St., Masonborough at Park West to Gregory W. and Marian K. Kilpatrick Dilorio for $790,000.
Brian K. and Darla R. Justice sold 2384 Parsonage Woods Lane, Arlington to Timothy Alfred and Julie Lynne Bonomo for $372,500.
Suren K. and Neera A. Sood sold 251 Swallowtail Court, Tidal Walk at Belle Hall Plantation to Kaili J. and Anders C. Jacobson for $542,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 2595 Kingsfield St., Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Jenifer Fritz Jones for $347,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 2904 Tranquility Road, Hamlin Oaks to Hai L. Vu for $601,381.
Cornelia H. Drew sold 296 Indigo Bay Circle, Back Bay Village to Jacob and Jessica S. Ward for $830,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3021 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to Donna Marie and Gary Allen Mastrandrea for $461,530.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 3034 Rice Field Lane, Liberty Cottages to James W. Tinsley Jr. and Mary P. Tinsley for $856,160.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3036 Caspian Court, Bessemer Park at Park West to Zachary Paul and Elena Briere Wilczynski for $441,483.
Robert M. Hyman and Jessie Brynan sold 312 Hobcaw Drive, Hobcaw Point to Joshua and Kristen Lequire for $910,000.
James W. and Elizabeth B. Farlow sold 3254 Scranton Drive, Ivy Hall to Douglas Osean and Karen L. Clymer for $327,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3303 John Bartram Place, Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to Madeleine and Aldora E. Dorrington for $329,000.
Carll Burr sold 3553 West Higgins Drive, Madison at Hamlin Plantation to Martie Ray Hayes for $439,000.
Margaret B. Moore sold 359 Bayview Drive, Bay View Acres to Christopher J. Dimattia for $1.2 million.
David A. and Debra A. Baciocco sold 747 Pitt St. to William T. and Jennifer G. Littlejohn for $1.7 million.
833 Tupelo LLC sold 833 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Jonathan Brooks Davis and Rebecca Jeanne Antley for $715,000.
North Charleston
P.R. Properties of Summerville LLC sold Unit A, 9279 Medical Drive to Trident Medical Center LLC for $661,000.
James R. and Scarlette D. Davis sold 3454 West Montague Ave. to SHS Charleston LLC for $1.1 million.
Heather Lloyd sold 4621 O’Hhear Ave. to Mary Elizabeth Henderson and Stephan Seils McCauley for $255,000.
Linda G. Edwards sold 5104 Princeton St., Cameron Terrace to Josiah Williams IV and Emily Rae Matesi Williams for $315,000.
Seabrook Island
Audrey J. and Frank W. McNulty sold 1307 North Jenkins Lagoon Drive, Jenkins Point Plantation to Rappahannock Cliffs LLC for $1.2 million.
Summerville
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 791 Greenwood St. to Troy L. Wilson for $303,530.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Janet G. Mosley sold 498 Albemarle Road, The Albemarle to William A. Jackson for $317,000.
Sample Investments LLC sold 11 Siri Court, Northbridge Village to Robert William and Kathleen Holland Pratt for $462,000.
James P. Cartrner Jr. and Jane M. Cartrner sold 14 Charlestowne Road, South Windermere to Tara Nicole Menacher for $485,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1511 Dawn Mist Way, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Linda J. Wichlei for $319,990.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1610 Shady Pine Road, The Pointe at Rhodes Crossing to Sheron E. and Ashley B. Simmons for $329,990.
Erich Allen Schmidt and Catherine Robinson Graham sold 17 Beverly Road, Windemere to Matthew P. Stuemke for $389,000.
Elizabeth O. and Zachary S. Shaw sold 22 Riverdale Drive, Avondale to John David Hansen and Shannon Keenan Vitalie for $490,000.
Charles E. Markland III sold 2357 Ardeer Drive, Magnolia Bluff to Carmax Auto Superstore Inc. for $327,500.
Justin and Melissa Core sold 2907 Glenarden Drive, Carolina Bay to Brent T. and Lindsey A. Grenda for $369,000.
William H. Jefferson Jr. and Yvonne Jefferson sold 3026 White Heron Lane, Croghan Landing to Dean Vincent Schauer for $445,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 307 Spindlewood Way, Grand Terrace at Grand Oaks to Crystal Ford for $257,300.
Marina A. Mironova sold 338 Twelve Oak Drive, Autumn Chase to Robert S. and Margaret A. Ferry for $300,000o
First Baptist Church of St. Andrews Parish sold 913 Wappoo Road to City Church Of Charleston for $900,000.
Berkeley County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Jan. 28-Feb. 8
Bonneau
Freddie D. Lester sold 950 Black Oak Road, Bonneau Village to Dustin C. and Brenda K. Clark for $350,000.
Charleston
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1032 Oak Bluff Ave., Oak Bluff to Deborah L. and Rolan Martin Morel for $394,020.
Marianne Daly sold 1321 Blue Sky Lane, Beresford Creek to Alana Pringle and Karen Sue Phillips for $610,000.
Veronica M. Krakovsky sold 1130 Peninsula Cove Drive, The Peninsula to Jennifer Michele and Alyssa Nicole Mendez for $265,000.
Beazer Hommes LLC sold 527 Amalie Farms Drive, Saint Thomas Preserve to Michael Halbert Dill for $485,215.
Eastwood Construction LLC sold 2400 Commonwealth Ave., The Landings at Sweetwater to Catherine M. Stewart for $322,671.
Daniel Island
Barbara Merritt sold 316 Ralston Creek St. to Phillip and Allison Padgett for $1.3 million.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1702 Trewin Court, Edgefield Park to Thomas J. and Astrid G. Trimarco for $771,059.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 1405 Tidal Mill Place, Edgefield Park to Adam L. and Brooke B. Sperduto for $984,929.
John J. Allen sold 2030 Pierce St. to Logan Groher for $265,000.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 571 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Charles Arthur and Kristin Renae Stayer for $279,200.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 584 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Carol Ann and William Alex Brandon for $284,555.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 548 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Niasha Lashawn Blake-Robinson and Kendrick Timothy Robinson for $287,381.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 108 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Eric Rayburn and Lateca Theresa McClary for $309,986.
Catherine A. Schmyndryk sold 304 Archibald Drive, Laurel Hill to Ashleigh P. and Peter J. Sbrochi for $430,000.
Patrick McGinnis sold 107 Millwater Lane, Saint James Estate to Scott T. Stamps for $271,000.
Ryan N. Gilreath sold 104 Tattingstone Way, Hamlets to Harry L. Adams for $295,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 556 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Reginald Clifford and Ashley Dozier for $287,210.
Calatlantic Group Inc sold 109 Levis Song Court, Liberty Village to Chevalier R. and Shevon Kimberly Harris for $356,565.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 577 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to James Delayatte and Lalanie Minyon Cureton for $275,725.
Gwendolyn S. Bouchie sold 113 Old Jackson Road, Fosters Creek to Misty Lane and Alexander John Barron for $254,500.
Kevin L. Loudin sold 504 Nandina Drive, Liberty Village to Andrew Michael Spalding for $265,000.
William R. Culbert sold 106 Golding Lane, Crowfield to Matthew and Ariana Hall for $250,000.
Hanahan
Ann C. Douglas sold 1306 Roma Road, Eagle Landing to Helen Denise German for $275,000.
Christopher W. Chaffin sold 7222 Harrier Drive, Tanner Plantation to Emily A. and John Judson Riser for $300,000.
PD Homes LLC sold 5910 Willard Drive, Belvedere Heights to Jason L. Winters and Sarah E. Daugherty for $265,000.
Village Creek Development Co. LLC sold Unit 21, 5911 Steward St., Dominion Village to James David and Michelle Parson Steele for $332,000.
Ladson
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1394 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Sarah L. Herrera for $262,990.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1376 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Matthew D. Evans for $260,490.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1386 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to John Edwin and Hannah Ellen Cole for $279,912.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1296 Discovery Drive, Hunters Bend to Jocelyn R. Devine and Javid Rasullu for $305,500.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 1388 Hermitage Lane, Hunters Bend to Alvarez D. and Shanay N. Pringle for $273,391.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 628 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Katelyn R. and Joshua D. Kuykendall for $259,364.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 137 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank to Sonya Lesniak Jones for $260,499.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 142 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank to Monique F. Simmons for $264,073.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 547 Pendleton Drive, Foxbank to Rhonda M. and Danny C. Cartee for $323,490.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 270 Topsaw Lane, Foxbank to William M. and Courtney B. Still for $290,038.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 122 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Marsha C. Beard and Donald H. Hauser for $303,769.
DR Horton Inc. sold 814 Nesho Court, Spring Grove to David K. and Andrea B. Klassen for $260,490.
DR Horton Inc. sold 640 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Joseph T. Castro for $265,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 637 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Ryan Patrick Ely for $275,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 652 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Bryan Hayes for $288,000.
John David Morning sold 112 Vessey Drive, Barony at Spring Grove Plantation to Heather Marie and Jonathan Harley Hunter for $327,500.
Sabal Homes at Foxbank Plantation LLC sold 125 Ricewood Lane, Foxbank to Angela S. Greathouse and William L. Creamer for $383,470.
Catherine Edwards sold 1298 Pinopolis Road to Stacy and Mindy Branham for $450,000.
Chad Daniel Moore sold 1204 McCrae Drive, Berkeley Country Club to Brandon Hardie for $332,500.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 153 Yorkshire Drive, Foxbank to Nicholas A. and Amber K. Sooter for $262,824.
DR Horton Inc. sold 324 Knawl Road, Spring Grove to Kochai S. Becerra for $310,000.
Landmark Missionary Baptist Church sold 2819 South Live Oak Drive, Havenwood to Elizabeth Vinson for $330,000.
Perseverance II LLC sold 109 Triple Crown Road, Fairmont South to Byron L. and Yasmeen Benton for $325,000.
St. Stephen
Amanda B. Hensley sold 369 Gurney Kay Lane to Sean Casey Brinson for $285,000.
Summerville
Ann-Marie D. Cate sold 213 Laurel Crest Way, Cane Bay to Richard T. and Rochelle Marie Thompson for $255,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 306 Beachgrass Lane, Cane Bay to Richard and Margaret Ann Wills for $250,000.
Beazer Homes LLC sold 205 Basket Grass Lane, Cane Bay to Zachary M. and Rebecca E. Tobin for $311,480.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 401 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Mark E. and Laura Bentley for $411,420.
Cherise M. Matos sold 231 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Taylor P. and Kristen S. Buckley for $304,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 141 Greenwich Drive, Meridian to Mary R. and Kenneth W. Fisher for $280,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 463 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Joshua and Kristen Czebiniak for $279,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 310 Long Pier St., West Lake to Kevin L. and Erin D. Loudin for $449,280.
Joshua S. Nightingale sold 415 Spectrum Road, Cane Bay to Jennifer and Daniel Gene Debeltz for $317,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 614 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Barbara Adams and Robert B. Koch for $317,033.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 628 Beach Way, Cane Bay to Leslie Ann and Leonard Harris Davis for $351,971.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 620 Beach Way, Cane Bay to James E. Reese and Chan Yeok Kwan for $294,045.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 570 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Barbara Ann Rash for $416,986.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 215 Fall Crossing Place, Cane Bay to Craig Kenneth and Sarah Dickenscheidt for $298,663.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 227 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Leticia Sanpedro Brinkley for $260,385.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 333 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Mark H. and Ann V. Christopher for $295,895.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 225 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Kelly Lee Wilson Jr. for $264,510.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 263 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Erin M. Hostetler for $409,392.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 161 Hedera Court, Nexton to Thomas Owen and Jeannine A Brady for $453,815.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 512 Scholar Way, Nexton to William Carlos and Shannon Tilford Smith for $373,740.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 225 Maple Valley Road, Nexton to Faye E. Gregoire for $399,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 117 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Terry W. and Melanie J. Nye for $404,089.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 115 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Michael C. and Jill T. Brogan for $431,240.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 455 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Steven J. and Kelly M. Rusboldt for $362,865.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 107 Red Zinnia Way, Nexton to Gary and Abby L. Granelli for $379,590.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 144 Hedera Court, Nexton to David B. and Marilyn J. Schultz for $404,165.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 103 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Nicole M. and Darren J. McMeans for $400,864.
True Homes LLC sold 275 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Elizabeth A. and Jason Husted for $325,745.
True Homes LLC sold 337 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to Lester L. and Carrie C. Crim for $318,110.
True Homes LLC sold 273 Dunlin Drive, Nexton to David Andrew Witner for $333,045.
Clinton Drew Ivey sold 755 Redbud Lane, Cane Bay to Christine J. and Darian Octavius West for $253,000.
Frank Papperello sold 211 Fall Crossing Place, Cane Bay to Elizabeth J. Martinez for $295,000.
John Tucker Cornell sold 122 Beacon Falls Court, Cane Bay to Aaron D. and Jennivie C. Cruz for $285,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 562 Tidewater Chase Lane, Cane Bay to Linda Diane and Robert Guy Miranda for $378,537.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 333 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Theodore Edward Prahlow for $349,397.
Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC sold 394 Sanctuary Park Drive, Cane Bay to Jose and Vikki Monteiro for $325,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 314 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Celia and Joseph Bennie for $298,815.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 340 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Angela Kanani and Jacob Alan Gooden for $284,095.
Phillip Freeman sold 222 Hartin Blvd., Menstone Park to Jon H. and Sarah E. Pfister for $355,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 410 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Deborah K Lindhorst for $316,240.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 453 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Robert C. and Robert C. Stillman for $341,690.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 449 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Katherine Margaret and George John Barnes for $364,965.
Sandra A. Nelsen sold 319 Beautyberry Road, Cane Bay to Megan E. and Matthew Barrett Lumm for $289,000.
Scott K. Aten sold 243 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Justin and Ashley Bunch for $273,000.
Weekley Homes LLC sold 178 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Jacqueline A. Davis for $419,417
Wadmalaw Island
Ellen W. Carroll sold 1137 Harts Bluff Road to Thelma J. and Dante David for $260,000.
Wando
Adam C. Tufts sold 206 Nelliefield Creek Drive, Nelliefield Plantation to David E. Blackwell and Sandra Cecil-Blackwell for $341,500.
Dorchester County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Jan. 28-Feb. 8
Dorchester
Charlotte D. Mole sold 180 Hillcrest Road to Michael R. and Shelley S. Eytchison for $250,000.
James A. Swails sold 197 Sweatman Road to Mario Caracciolo for $250,000.
Ladson
DR Horton Inc. sold 4998 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Stephen C. and Madison H. Frazier for $254,500.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5058 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Stephanie T. Hammond for $262,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5051 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Tameka L. Bolden for $274,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5011 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Gerald and Tijuana K. Richardson for $275,425.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5036 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Jason and Erin Matheson for $255,225.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5050 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Darren and Danessa Domingo for $298,360.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 5200 Preserve Blvd., Coosaw Preserve to Danial Craig and Rita Lou Johnson for $281,750.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9981 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Timothy W. and Louise Han Paton for $357,840.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9955 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Kendon and Aretha Gomes for $379,440.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9979 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Stephen and Lorraine J. Kubicki for $335,490.
Seth Moore Duncan sold 240 Towering Pine Drive, Summerhaven to Catherine A. and Brian T. Ficzner for $251,000.
North Charleston
James M. Campbell sold 5556 Gallatin Lane, Whitehall to Hannah and Micah Van Zeeland for $287,000.
Tammy A. McKone sold 8536 Sentry Circle, Indigo Palms to Mary C. and James M. Campbell for $290,000.
Villas at Charleston Park LLC sold Unit 4102, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Margaret H. and William B. Hartley for $277,500.
Summerville
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 718 Wistful Way, Reminisce to Joseph L. McGill for $259,365.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1105 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Ryan Robert Post for $266,820.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 62 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Scott and Cynthia Ward for $314,971.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1022 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Eric Anthony Lavery for $319,330.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 1121 Sapling Drive, Timber Trace to Heather Michelle and Brandon Vance Whitaker for $304,565.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 1024 Mossy Rock Drive, Timber Trace to Wyatt Raymond and Katherine Rob Smith for $314,175.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 501 Tarleton Drive, Reminisce to Rachel Mongiovi for $272,569.
CalAtlantic Group Inc sold 53 Pavilion St., Timber Trace to Domenica and Michael Schneider for $276,936.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 125 Angelica Ave., White Gables to Brian J. Evers for $250,014.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 110 Ashley Bluffs Road, Bluffs at Ashley River to Marianne Pittorino for $299,990.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 142 Elliot Creek Lane, Bluffs at Ashley River to Ernest M. Griffith and Kathryn Rutledge for $257,990.
David H. Thompson Jr. sold 103 Wrigley Blvd., Fieldview to Michael J. and Jennifer S. Cathey for $261,500.
Jennifer D. Goodwin sold 4009 Remleys Point, Waterside Landing to Rachel Elizabeth Blakley for $254,900.
Jeremy King sold 116 Amaryllis Ave., White Gables to Mary C. Buffkin for $267,500.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 337 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Steve M. Ippolito for $303,735.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3035 Aura Lane, The Ponds to Richard W. and Janet Deturk for $346,925.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2067 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to William H. and Constance C. Figard for $364,290.
Laurie A. Fletcher sold 2013 Baltusrol Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Christopher and Cassandra Burns for $279,000.
Marc C. McNabb sold 404 Mayfield St., Ashborough to Benjamin Lee and Emily Catherine Hammond for $350,000.
Mary J. McKeown sold 114 Curico Lane, Plum Creek to Damian A. Woodbury for $272,000.
Nicholas T. Scholly sold 327 Brick Kiln Drive, Branch Creek to Brian Brake for $307,000.
NVR Inc. sold 104 Whitetail Road, The Ponds to Allyson S. and R. Christopher Kahler for $354,260.
Rachael D. Smith sold 116 Marion Ave. to William A. and Pam Green for $915,000.
Regina D. Cook sold 410 Glouchester Court, Ashborough East to Joy and Mark S. Morris for $379,500.
Robert J. Sasena sold 400 West 7th North St., Daniels Orchard to Shawn Andrew and Dianna Lynn Metivier for $376,500.
Ronald A. Karschner sold 111 Yemassee St., The Ponds to Stacy Willick Caponetti for $277,500.
Shawn Ryan Montgomery sold 8984 North Red Maple Circle, Farm at Wescott to Lindsay Elaine Peninger for $260,000.
Thomas McDavid sold 105 Horseshoe Bay Court, Pine Forest Country Club to Angela Ruth and John Gregory Joyner for $255,000.
Todd R. Washko sold 102 President Circle, Pine Forest Inn to Danielle and Anthony Yuen for $500,000.
William Charles Cater sold 103 Kapalua Run, Pine Forest Country Club to David King for $255,000.