Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 21, 2019

Charleston County
The transactions listed below include properties sold for $250,000 or more and recorded between Feb. 19-22.
Awendaw
Ta Home Builders LLC sold 905 Ralph Nesbit Road to Kyle Patrick Smith for $278,000.
Charleston
Old Blue Development LLC sold Unit 14, 517 King St., King Street Lofts to James A. Scully Jr. and Virginia M. Gong-Scully for $3.3 million.
David M. and Abigail S. Blackman sold 154 Tradd St. to Lindsay W. Marshall for $765,000.
Paul and Mary K. Quinlan sold 30 Parkwood Ave., Hampton Park Terrace to Josephine Curry H. and Andre Becker Uflacker for $1.3 million.
Gloria NJ Alston sold 38 Riverside Drive to Hobcaw Development Co. LLC for $400,000.
Nancy L. Rickson sold 48 Poplar St. to Neil Carver Donnelly and Alison Leigh Colquhoun for $507,500.
Folly Beach
Russell J. Applegate Jr. and Darien E. Applegate sold Unit B2, 204 Michigan Ave., Back Bay at Folly to Antonio Gamboa for $530,000.
Porch Time LLC sold 42 Mariners Cay Drive, Mariner's Cay Racquet and Yacht Club to Colin and Myra Bailey for $357,400.
Viola I. Whittington sold 302 East Arctic Ave. to 1018 E. Cooper LLC for $395,000.
Todd and Laura L. Pace sold 720 East Cooper Ave. to Robert C. and Kristin L. Galmarini for $630,000.
Hollywood
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc sold 4799 Stono Links Drive, The Plantation at Stono Ferry to James N. and Dale B. Usko for $445,900.
Linda T. Hilton sold 5117 Old Washington Course, Plantation at Stono Ferry to D. Earl Fore Jr. for $280,000.
Isle of Palms
Lorraine and Stanley Porfido sold 18 Commons Court, Wild Dunes to John Bradley Fund LLC for $654,500.
James Island
Ricky A. and Anne M. Gaylard sold 1063 Renwood Drive, Lynwood to Trevor Bryant and Mackenzie Marshburn for $327,500.
Nicholas B.K. and Billie J. Hearn sold 1074 Farmington Road to Howard L. and Karen M. Wright for $280,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 1609 Secessionville Road, Riversville to Anthony Kim and Carma B. Kolgaklis for $519,000.
Ann K. Rinaldi sold 1612 Teal Marsh Road, Riverfront to Karen L. Kohne for $740,000.
Kristin Wood Gardner sold 1750 Houghton Drive, Laurel Park to Phyllis R. Wood for $250,000.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 2226 Brown Pelican Lane to Karen George for $452,090.
Maria K. Dillard and Paul M. Utler-Nalin sold 4 Conch Corner, Rivers Point to Ryan P. Barry for $470,000.
Rachel Forbes-Harvin sold 716 Lawton Harbor Drive to William and Robyn W. Weiss for $387,500.
Tran Nguyen sold 773 Harbor View Road, Stiles Point to Richard Stumpf for $295,000.
Caroline W. West sold 897 Kushiwah Creek Court, Stiles Point to Bynum Hall and Tonya Michelle Brewer for $1.3 million,
Johns Island
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1205 Lois Allen Road, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Lynne Christine Takac for $341,470.
Ashton Charleston Residential LLC sold 1589 Thin Pine Drive, The Gardens at Riverview Farms to Peter K. Ivey for $305,015.
Quent R. and Richard L. Myers sold 1614 Sparkleberry Lane, The Gardens at Whitney Lake to Mary Katherine Johnson for $296,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 1713 Emmets Road, The Oaks at St. Johns Crossing to Kailin Elizabeth Good for $294,900.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1867 Halle Road, The Villages in St. Johns Woods to Brian P. and Jacquelyn Smith for $397,500.
Christy Cobb Parrish sold 3121 Olivia Marie Lane, Waterloo Estates to Wayne and Tammy Hiatt for $415,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3309 Great Egret Drive, St. John's Lake to Charles Gregory and Angela Victoria Bateman for $356,654.
SCM Investments LLC sold 3455 Maybank Highway to Go Store It Maybank LLC for $2 million.
Rene and Elaine Bertrand sold 3592 Walkers Ferry Lane, Winnsboro Lakes to Michael Joseph Krehel for $284,000.
Joseph L. Rivers Jr. and William M. Rivers sold 3920 Chisolm Road to R3J LLC for $310,000.
Patrick A. and Cynthia E. Gauntz sold 1902 Toland Court, Oakfield to Renken Realty LLC for $350,000.
T M Rooke Co. LLC sold 943 Leonard, Drive, Morris Acres to Pamela C. Bennett for $259,000.
Kiawah Island
Richard X. and Barbara L. Latin sold 186 Belted Kingfisher Road, Egret Pintail to Thomas R. and Maria R. McKinney for $270,000.
McClellanville
Barbara and Werner Nahl sold 10049 South Carolina Road, Silverhill to Michael J. and Pamela K. Marfizo for $260,000.
Meggett
Lena Curry sold 7262 Toogoodoo Road to Heather Wilkinson and Milton Scott Villas for $315,000.
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
966HN LLC sold Unit Z, 962 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Bridgewater Center to 962 HN LLC for $1.1 million.
Linda Therese Early sold Unit 437, 163 Harbour Watch Way, Tides to Jeanne S. Powers for $973,000.
Brittany W. Brandt sold Unit 3, 314 River Oak Drive, The Retreat at Grassy Creek to Todd and Heather Wigfield for $860,000.
Sally Border sold Unit B, 1370 Cassidy Court, Remington Forest to Jadon C. Bernhardt for $287,500.
Michael K. Fabrizio sold Unit 1102, 656 Coleman Blvd., Six Fifty Six to William Largen for $460,000
Howard D. and Teri C. Buonasera sold 118 Live Oak Drive to Jackie L. Hock for $657,500.
Andrew L. and Caroline M. Apple sold 121 Freeman St., Greenwich Commons to Christian and Kathleen Malpeli for $1.2 million.
Adell E. Bell sold 1217 Iron Bridge Drive, Waters Edge to Brandon and Kaitlyn R. Carroll for $359,900.
David P. and Jean C. Stein sold 129 Jakes Lane, I'On to Gary D. and Rodnette G. Stephen for $865,000.
Kevin and Christie Ecarius sold 1341 National Drive, Charleston National Country Club to Frank E. and Sharon B. Peters for $469,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 1375 Rivella Drive to William McAdoo and Jillian Smith Deford for $690,000.
William A. and Heather B. Anthony sold 1389 Black River Drive, Horlbeck Creek to Brandy Marie and Allen Douglas Harris Jr. for $423,500.
Charleston Enterprise Group LLC sold 1508 Pine Island View, Oakhaven Plantation to John Keith Bowers and Christel M. Cothran for $665,000.
Jonathan and April A. Alkis sold 157 Cowrie Court, Etiwan Pointe to Suzette Stille for $406,000.
Andria Lee Clarey sold 1846 Omni Blvd., Ravens Run to Elizabeth B. and Matthew A. Mason for $625,500.
Michele D. Lundy and Robert L. Snowdon Jr. sold 2263 Sandy Point Lane, Rivertowne to Shane S. and Pamela A. Stryker for $450,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2264 Primus Road, The Oaks at Primus to Jessica Miehe Gentry for $485,630.
Timothy E. and Adrienne D. Aumack sold 2574 Kings Gate Lane, The Heritage at Dunes West to Kevin C. and Lanette E. Lilly for $365,000.
Theodore E. and Dawn M. Parent sold 2592 Larch Lane, Park West to Benai A. and Frederick E. McClanahan Jr. for $499,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2672 Fountainhead Way, Windsor Park at Dunes West to Howard Eugene Killgo Jr. and Kelli Ann Killgo for $627,991.
Cynthia J. Abbadini and Lori A. Fritz sold 2833 Stay Sail Way, The Harbour at Dunes West to Whitney Stafford and Wayne Lawrence Leroux for $645,000.
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 2839 Wagner Way, The Covington at Park West to Scott E. and Adianne D. Walker for $507,765.
Hampton J. Eley and Cynthia L. Doering sold 2867 Tradewind Drive, Horlbeck Creek to U.S. Bank N.A. for $400,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 2908 Eddy Drive, Riverview to Todd A. Vanderweyden and Denise L. Doshier for $470,000.
Bradley J. and Joy R. Pitner sold 3236 Beaconsfield Road, The Village at Park West to James M. and Lisa Thornton for $400,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 3301 John Bartram Place, Center Park South at Cambridge Square at Park West to William Hine for $368,600.
Joshua F. and Molly L. Mackenzie sold 3309 Cedar Creek Court, Cypress Pointe at Dunes West to Gregory Victor and Jessica Eliana Sandler for $395,000.
M. Karen Fedder sold 344 Evian Way, Belle Hall Plantation to Steven M. and Sharon K. Resnick for $775,000.
Lori Roberts Hauser sold 360 Evian Way, Belle Hall Plantation to Charles T. and Anne B. Shepperd for $825,000.
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 3837 Maidstone Drive, Carolina Park to Nicholas Alexander and Christine Bailey Reece for $510,606.
Alyssondra Campaigne and George John Abar sold 43 Vincent Drive, Brookgreen Meadows to Tanner Amerson for $1.4 million.
Victoria Ann Bemer sold 487 Mount Royall Drive, Longpoint to Ian David Macmichael and Melissa Lynn Norcross for $355,000.
Rebecca D. Fletcher sold 796 Post Oak Drive, Old Village Landing to Andrew L. and Caroline M. Apple for $690,000.
Megas Corp. sold 880 Allbritton Blvd., Creekside Center to Crystal Herring for $2 million.
Plantation Partners L.P. sold 929 Tupelo Bay Drive, Hibben at Belle Hall Plantation to Robin and Catherine L. Williams for $275,000.
John E. Kleckley sold 930 Tall Pine Road, The Groves to Mark G. Turansky and Elissa A. Jones-Turansky for $510,000.
North Charleston
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 5105 Hyde Park Village Lane, The Village at Hyde Park to Daniel George Dollar and Gwendolyn Grace Wolfe for $340,000.
Nathanael P. Moody and Shree Summerlin sold 8167 Copperas Hill Drive, Baker Plantation to Carrie Hungerpiller and Kevin Tyler Cox for $275,528.
Thomas E. and Linda R. Beatty sold Unit 4204, 4255 Faber Place Drive, Reverie on the Ashley to Carole Anita Addlestone for $510,000.
Jennifer L. Nantell sold 1234 Maxwell St., Oak Park to Hanna Byrne Farrier for $290,000.
Joel Simpson and Hyman Moody sold 1301 Remount Road, Charleston Farms to New Covenant Evangelistic Center for $840,000.
SM Charleston LLC sold 4501 Finn Blvd. to Eric T. and Mallory Ross for $297,900.
Robert F. and Carmen B. Conley sold 4924 West Liberty Park Circle, Oak Terrace Preserve to Mark A. and Colleen M. Hunt for $409,000.
Ravenel
SEFH of South Carolina LLC sold 4028 Capensis Lane, Poplar Grove to Thomas R. Taylor for $385,755.
Seabrook Island
Thomas K. and Ann T. Stovall sold 2650 Gnarled Pines to John R. and Julie M. Wheeler for $770,000.
Sullivan’s Island
Jennifer L. Rosenkranz sold 2830 Harvey St. to Joseph and Amy Anderton for $1.5 million.
West Ashley/St. Andrews
Canal Street Properties Inc sold Unit B, 1643 Savannah Highway, Stono Park to 1643 Savannah Highway LLC for $1.2 million.
Mary Chandler Bold sold 1222 Byron Road, East Oak Forest to Courtenay Neff Brack for $375,000.
Joyce Marie Corbett sold 17 Lampton Road, Harrison Acres to Corbett Properties of South Carolina LLC for $250,000.
Adam and Jason Lezotte sold 1709 Fox Ridge Court, Providence Common to Robert J. and Shannon N. Macon for $345,000.
Clare and William Lenich sold 1896 Capri Drive, Capri Isles to Robert L. Barber for $405,000.
Robert and Michelle Smith sold 1923 Swift Ave., Air Harbor to Anastasia and Jared Jordan for $270,000.
Michael P. Homer sold 1937 Gracewood Drive, Essex Farms at Carolina Bay to Michael A.M. and Pamela Coleman for $385,000.
Grayhawk Homes of South Carolina Inc sold 2251 Arthur Gaillard Lane, Battery Gaillard to Tiffany Young for $536,748.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 2325 Town Woods Road, Church Creek Landing to Sylvia M. Legare for $299,986.
Donald and Victoria Burckhardt sold 25 Martins Path, Arbor Trace at Shadowmoss Plantation to Linda K. Lang and Jeffrey W. Kinsey for $286,000.
Naomi Bailey Kennedy sold 28 Oakdale Place, Avondale to 28 Oakdale LLC for $300,000.
Centex Homes sold 2867 Merriams Drive, Carolina Bay to Nicholas E. Torello and Robyn A. Rufrano for $505,240.
Heather J. Cochrane-Logan sold 308 Jean St., Wappoo Shores to Patrick L. and Alice R. Arnold for $295,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 3106 Riverine View, Magnolia Bluff to John Joseph Capitan Jr. for $355,600.
Scott Joseph Szczepaniak and Mary Ross McQuage sold 39 Arabian Drive, Marsh Cove to James and Shannon Biggar for $355,000.
Manorhouse Builders of South Carolina LLC sold 4117 Rigsby Lane, Ashley Park to Joshua M. Nicholson for $257,238.
Dominion Preservation Co. LLC sold 614 West Harrison Road, Moreland to Clyde H. Toms Jr. and Tamara C. Toms for $515,000.
John J. and Shannon K. Fontana sold 650 West Oak Forest Drive, West Oak Forest to Clark and Lyndon Merritt for $282,000.
Grover W. McNeil Jr. and Gail O. McNeil sold 723 Bent Hickory Road, Mount Royall to Charles R. Moore for $312,000.
Taylor M. and Kimberley C. Benke sold 903 Mockingbird Lane, Mount Royall to Gregory and Allison Brackin Jones for $296,000.
Berkeley County
Bonneau
Nathan Louis Colson sold 1594 East Church St. to Norman R. and Cathy B. Fortier for $278,000.
Charleston
Gary E. Marshall sold 117 Indigo Marsh Circle, Nelliefield Plantation to Ijlal Morabit and Abdelali Naoui for $350,000.
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Assoc. LLC sold 442 Fish Tale Road, Daniel Island Park to Thomas F. and Margaret V. Kerrigan for $1.1 million.
Scott M. Plesha sold 1472 Wando View St, Smythe Park to Steven E. and Grayson L. Potts for $1.7 million.
JGT Realty LLC sold Unit 2B, 118 Fairbanks Oak Aly, Oaks at Rivers Edge to Kristi Todd and Thomas Lawrence Sansonetti for $774,500.
Goose Creek
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 591 Mountain Laurel Circle, Liberty Village to Howard Moore Thomas III for $251,165.
Hanahan
Christopher M. Louis sold 42 Monte Sano Drive to Robert Reynolds for $330,000.
Ginger Lee Keene sold 1326 Lark Lane, Eagle Landing to Hoaitrang Thi Nguyen for $350,000.
Lennar Corp. sold 1902 Sweetfern Road, Tanner Plantation to Kimberly and Gregory D. Barrett for $352,945.
Lennar Corp. sold 7003 Carolina Rose Road, Tanner Plantation to Lindsay M. and John P. Versprille for $385,145.
Moncks Corner
Crescent Homes SC LLC sold 140 Ancestry Lane, Foxbank to Robert P. and Virginia M. Barkhimer for $250,393.
DR Horton Inc. sold 647 Woolum Drive, Spring Grove to Taylor and Sarah Kinsey for $265,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 432 Stonefield Circle, Spring Grove to Yvonne B. and Michael G. Christopher for $289,900.
Hunter Quinn Homes LLC sold 203 Whirlaway Drive, Fairmont South to Arthur Charles and Maria G. Macapagal for $263,070.
Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III sold 304 Wills Lane to Brian Michael Atwood for $262,500.
Richard E. Masterson sold 549 Chaff Lane, Fishers Wood at Spring Grove Plantation to Thomasena H. Simmons for $294,000.
True Homes LLC sold 154 Rockingham Way, Steeplechase to Samuel W. and Chelsea E. Vick for $262,505.
Pinopolis
Tracy F. Haselden sold 109 Almond St. to Jack R. and Jessica R. Parler for $367,500.
Summerville
Anthony Johnson sold 301 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Shalimar Robles and Johnny Tirado for $275,000.
Carolina Cottage Homes LLC sold 306 Watergrass St., Nexton to Bradley W. Melpolder for $264,900.
Charles Matthew Jones sold 404 Flat Rock Lane, Cane Bay to Steven Daniel and Katharine Mary Horvath for $302,000.
DR Horton Inc. sold 455 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Anne-Marie Roberts for $289,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 464 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Lauren Anongos and Christopher Delao for $290,900.
DR Horton Inc. sold 433 Zenith Blvd., Meridian to Gregory Allen Williams and Shelvia Latris Merritts for $250,000.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 216 Daybreak Blvd, Cane Bay to Juana F. Figueroa Ortiz and Anthony L. Frangiosa for $367,198.
James E. Lovell sold 263 Overcup Loop, Cane Bay to Patricia S. and Brian Kwitkin for $340,000.
K Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Lakes of Cane Bay LLC sold 331 Fish Creek Court, Cane Bay to Craig L. and Sharon R. Reinig for $400,000.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 223 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Larry M. and Debra L. White for $293,515.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 229 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Paul David and Shannon Anne Linde for $299,800.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 238 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Christina Ann and Joseph Perrin Harris for $287,710.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 225 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Ashlie Marie and Joseph Ray Damitz for $313,810.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 223 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Linda Mika for $272,585.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 242 Firewheel Court, Cane Bay to Stephen Lee Myers for $282,020.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 274 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Anjelica R. Turner for $286,810.
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 325 Witch Hazel St., Cane Bay to Ashlee D. and Bradley E. Kositz for $318,620.
Michael C. Shirey sold 330 Decatur Drive, Cane Bay to Andrew Pal and Kocahi Shpoon Becerra for $314,000.
Mungo Homes Coastal Division Properties LLC sold 244 Saxony Loop, Cane Bay to Taylor J. Ashcroft for $302,900.
Patricia V. Jones sold 1941 Varner St. to Brian Matthew and Rebecca Sue Smith for $278,000.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 441 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Susan C. Turner for $304,415.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 447 Switchgrass Drive, Nexton to Charlotte Ann Defuria for $337,540.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 408 Bright Leaf Loop, Nexton to Wael A. Melk and Noha Saad for $399,265.
Pulte Home Co. LLC sold 105 Callibluff Drive, Saint James Park to Christopher J. and Stephanie A. Saccucci for $453,340.
Dorchester County
Ladson
Lennar Carolinas LLC sold 9965 Winged Elm St., Coosaw Preserve to Li Qin Guo for $339,105.
DR Horton Inc. sold 5008 Paddy Field Way, McKewn to Tommy Nguyen Tran and Van Thi-Thuy Dong for $256,990.
Christopher L. Hudgins sold 9835 Black Tupelo Lane, Coosaw Preserve to Weston Blake and Brittany Kristian Lucus for $294,000.
North Charleston
Wade H. Cooper sold Unit 4301, 8800 Dorchester Road, Villas at Charleston Park to Charles T. Pauler for $280,000.
Lance J. Johnson sold 175 Hainsworth Drive, Marsh Hall to Tashara L. and Bernard Carlton Parker for $262,000.
Ridgeville
Patricia M. Darnall sold 150 Cypress Hill Lane, Cypress Hill Farms to Corrie McGovern and James McGavick for $430,000.
Summerville
CalAtlantic Group Inc. sold 74 Pavilion St., Reminisce to Alex Calrton Bear for $254,892.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 1155 Old Field Drive, The Ponds to Andrew and Teresita T. Baldovsky for $366,520.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 314 Woodgate Way, Summers Corner to Ashley Owens and Larenzo Antonio Champagne for $345,990.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 3061 Cross Vine Lane, The Ponds to Candice K. Robinson for $282,470.
Dominic Butillo sold 123 Swan Drive, Teal on the Ashley to Christopher Aaron and Elizabeth Williams for $250,000.
NVR Inc. sold 308 Weston Hall Drive, The Ponds to Daniel A. and Amanda Peragine for $281,469.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 2051 Barn Swallow Road, The Ponds to Edgar and Ruth M. Lugo for $377,960.
Jack R. Parler Jr. sold 104 Paul Drive, East Highland Acres to Emory Joseph Infinger Jr. for $440,000.
Fannie Mae sold 406 Lakeview Drive, Ashborough to Fred Fordham Jr. for $334,900.
Vera M. Jandera sold 1302 Delong Court, Myers Mill to Geneva B. and Rufus Commodore for $290,000.
Heidi Alton sold 130 Sand Dollar Lane to Ginger L. Keene and Rochelle K. Priester for $455,000.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 224 Oak View Way, The Ponds to John E. and Marsha E. Anderson for $358,050.
Dan Ryan Builders South Carolina LLC sold 104 Rushes Row, Summers Corner to Olivier Gagnon for $457,990.
KH Ponds LLLP sold 230 Oak View Way, The Ponds to Robert J. and Linda S. Frazier for $357,390.
Chris X. Kessel sold 169 Hickory Ridge Way to Robert T. and Emily Rose Leneave for $262,000.
Carol Malone sold 109 Riley Drive, East Highland Acres to Susan and Lawrence A. Marsh for $430,000.
Jill McKasty sold 9499 Markley Blvd., Wescott Plantation to Young S. and Charles E. Dick for $310,000.